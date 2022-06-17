Finance
High Paying Jobs From Home – Making Money Online
There are several benefits if you work from home. For one, you get to spend more time with your family. You also get to cut back on additional expenses associated with having to go to work daily – like the cost of commuting, or the cost of childcare services. But for some ‘work from home’ jobs, the benefits get even better – thanks to surprisingly high salaries. Here are some of the most enticing jobs from home:
1. Marketing Manager – Like managers in any department, working from home is becoming more common. These lucky fellows may earn up to $104,400 annually. An online master’s degree in business administration can help you become part of the ‘lucky ones.’
2. Software Developers – These people develop computer applications, and all they really need to do their job is their computer, along with reliable internet connection. What do these people get when they work online from the comforts of their home? They enjoy an annual salary of up to $83,130. An online bachelor’s degree in computer science or software engineering is ideal if you want to pursue a job in this field.
3. Financial Analysts – These professionals guide various companies and organizations by advising them where, when and how to invest their money. Their service yields them a salary of up to $70,400. You’ll need an online bachelor’s degree either in accounting, finance, economics or business administration to enter this ‘work from home’ profession.
4. Sales Representatives – The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) pointed out that one out of five sales representatives work telecommute. They also pointed out that the highest sales jobs involve technical or scientific products, with top sales jobs yielding annual salaries of up to $68,270. To qualify, you can take an online bachelor’s degree in marketing, business or communications.
5. Personal Financial Advisors – These people help individuals and families manage their money and keep their assets safe. The nature of this job makes it suitable for working from home. Annual salaries in this profession may amount up to $67,660. An online bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or business administration is required for this field.
How to Be a Successful National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Member: How to Be an Academic Corper
If you have the aim of furthering or advancing your academic qualification during or immediately after your National Youth Service you are an academic corper. If your focus is to secure a job eventually after the NYSC service, you are also an academic corper. The service year can serve as a great opportunity for you to achieve these goals on a platter of gold. This service year can serve as a platform for academic advancement and prospective job preparation.
Most Nigerian universities will require your NYSC discharge certificate before you are cleared to run a post degree programme, whereas, other schools might admit you without the NYSC discharge certificate.
My advice is; don’t wait until after your service year before you enroll for a post degree programme. Nigerian universities normally issue entry forms a year earlier. That is they issue admission forms for let’s say 2011 academic year in 2010. So you always have an extra one year to plan for your academic pursuit. If you can purchase a post degree admission form during your service year, before it is time for admission proper, you will surely be through with your national service. It is very important that you get all the essential information from your choice school before you purchase the admission form.
Please do a lot of planning, especially as regards to timing, location, finance and other engagements. Don’t wait any longer, start now. Interestingly, with the trend of globalization most foreign institutions offer online post degree courses. Most of these institutions and their programmes are universally recognized. It is also good to state that considering the increase in the rate of cyber crime one has to ascertain the genuineness of such schools and its courses before enrolling.
However, most of them are legitimate. It is the sole responsibility of the corps member to investigate the authenticity of such institution. Don’t just see an advertisement on the internet and pay for such product. Gather information on such institution before surrendering your money.
Preparation is the mother of manifestation. If you don’t prepare for your academic pursuit now you might not stand out from the crowd. You must not have the same result with the multitude. The top is reserved for a few, and the few are those that prepare for particular challenge or task before they face it.
You can use the service year to prepare for your post degree programmes. It is very important to state that you can start studying for your post degree courses now. Enroll for the course; get their scheme of work and their reading materials and start reading immediately. Before the end of your service year, you might have covered the scheme of work. Instead of wasting your time doing nothing, you can prepare for your examination.
A corper has an unrestricted access to state and federal libraries nation-wide. You can use this opportunity and become well grounded in your field. Study books and other reading materials relating to your field and become a master or guru in it. There are so many things you were not taught in school, this is your time to study and learn them.
You can also develop interest in other fields. Don’t waste your time on irrelevant activities. Instead, study to become versatile and relevant. Most people study just to pass an examination; that’s not the best. Study to apply the knowledge you have acquired and not for examination purpose. If you study for the sake of certificate, friend, you might not deliver. You cannot apply knowledge except you have an in-depth understanding of a particular concept. Deep understanding cannot come by cramming or through fire brigade reading approach. It comes through adequate preparation. Early preparations make reading enjoyable. Don’t read like an undergraduate seeking to pass an examination, read like a graduate that wants to be a master in a particular field. If you want to be recognized as one of the best students, then early preparation is non-negotiable.
An academic corper is a scholar. He reads every educative material that comes his way. He wants to be well informed. Some of them contribute meaningfully to their academic field. I met a corps member who conducted and packaged an extra ordinary research work. His research work made him a celebrity in the university he graduated from, and they offered him employment immediately after service. Other corpers have written great books, film, advertisement concepts, etc. We want to see your contributions in both national and international dailies. Your regalia are not for fancy; it can grant you access anywhere. Don’t waste your power, use it. Gathering information for your research work will not be a huge challenge because everybody is willing to help a corper.
Another group of academic corpers are those who want to secure jobs immediately after service. Honestly, it is very possible to secure a job few months after passing out.
Every reputable organization has its recruitment process that every prospective employee must undergo. Generally, the process starts from application, aptitude test, interviews, other tests, training and induction. These processes have established guidelines.
Most brilliant graduates with excellent results have not secured jobs because they are ignorant of the rules guiding these employment processes. Many graduates cannot write an attractive application letter. Some of us cannot arrange and write marketable curriculum vitae. Aptitude test is not like your normal school test. It is very different. The questions are technically designed and specifically regulate. So you must be conversant with it. An interview is not all about people talking to you or just a question and answer session. Friends, it is much more than that. I attended a recruitment seminar sometime ago, and it was clear that my dress code, gait, hair style, verbal and non-verbal communication, colour of clothing, etc. are all important in an interview.
Incidentally, these recruitment processes are not well taught in our schools. Even when they are taught, it is not comprehensively done. In school, I was never taught practical skills that can lead to successful recruitment process. Nobody told me that my CV must be in consonance with the job opportunity. I was not well informed, until I started attending various lectures and seminars. I’m very bold to say that I have never failed any interview. If my application is accepted, and I scale through the aptitude test, surely the job is mine.
Truly, most ex-corpers that graduated with good grades have lost many employment opportunities because they are not well informed about the recruitment process. Some of them cannot write a marketable application letter or a vibrant CV. Even when their academic knowledge assists them scale through the aptitude test, their lack of interview skills will make them lose the job. Academic qualification is not the major prerequisite for employment. Days are gone when grade levels are considered as a decisive factor for employment; contemporary employers want to see your confidence, innovativeness, composure, dress of fashion, competence and so on. During an interview, your academic qualification will be set aside, and your personal skills and experience will be put to test. I once faced a nine man interview team, and I was never intimidated for a second.
Truly, you can use the National Youth Service year to equip yourself for future recruitment process. Utilize this time in studying recruitment books. Learn how to write a charming cover and application letter and an adorable CV. I saw a friend’s CV, and I envied it. I copied her style and even improved on it, and it landed me a good job. They could not resist my innovative style.
Set out this time to become knowledgeable of various aptitude test techniques and questions. Please learn interview skills, because this is where so many graduates have missed out. Recruitment books and other materials are everywhere, buy and read them. You can even organize a mock interview for yourself to boost your confidence, it will do you much good. Don’t perceive seminars and other training programmes as waste of time and resources. Please if you have any opportunity to attend any, don’t take it for granted. They are all golden opportunities. Grab them with all your might and strength. In most of these seminars, you will learn practical steps to a successful recruitment exercise in contrast with the school’s theoretical approach.
It is also very important that you get used to current affairs. Listen and watch national and international news to be abreast with latest developments. Most corpers will never listen or watch the national network news all through their service year. They prefer watching movies all day. Lack of electric power is not an excuse. I had to buy a battery powered radio, so I can listen to 7am and 11pm network news as well as the BBC world news everyday because there was no electric power. I was even more informed than most people that enjoy constant power supply. I was also listening to good programmes like “success power” with Sam Adeyemi.
Water Damage Restoration Contractors
Professional fire and water damage restoration contractors have expertise in emergency response and disaster recovery situations. When such disasters strike, be it a flood in your basement or crawl space, a leak in your roof or smoke and soot damage in your home, call fire and flood damage experts for complete repair and restoration services. Restoration companies usually have a set up emergency response hotline, supporting their communities in these stressful situations. The technicians who handle fire and flood damage emergencies are often IICRC certified restoration professionals, experienced in fire, smoke, flooding and water disaster scenarios on residential, commercial and industrial scales.
Professional restoration companies will arrive in your place of emergency within the hour, for the most part. They know that time is of the essence and prompt attention to your emergency will lessen the duration and cost of the restoration project. These experts arrive ready to assess the water damage in your home and start drying out the property immediately. The trucks are equipped with gear and supplies necessary for any fire, smoke, soot and water restoration job. Professional water extraction and drying tools that are used for water removal from your property are industrial strength and are designed for any type of repair and restoration efforts. They truly offer dependable, competent and personalized service for a variety of disaster recovery situations.
Fire and water damage restoration contractors engage in the complete repair and rebuilding of your home or office following natural disasters or man-made accidental catastrophes. Both fire and water restoration scenarios involve flood loss prevention and water removal and drying. Restoration companies have expertise in loss containment. Many household items such as electronics, furniture, clothing, photographs, artwork, books and many others can be salvaged in restoration facilities that specialize in recovering personal possessions from fire and flood emergencies. Water damage restoration contractors can store your salvaged personal items until your restoration job is complete.
Many emergency water restoration scenarios involve mold infestation if left untreated for longer than 24-48 hours. Thus, mold remediation is an essential service water damage restoration contractors engage in routinely. Mold removal, structural drying, dehumidification and disinfection are crucial to the proper completion of most restoration projects.
Professional restoration contractors routinely work directly with homeowners’ insurance companies to file claims. Usually, when water damage restoration contractors bill insurance companies directly, the paperwork is filled out accurately and the process flows smoothly so the claim is often processed quickly and without further delays.
How To Find Your Dream Home In Belize
Shopping for property in Belize is not as simple an undertaking as you might initially expect!
Firstly, estate agents as we know them are non existent! Real estate brokers that do exist are likely to be unlicensed, unregulated and certainly not trained or insured.
Secondly, the majority (and I mean the majority) of property for sale is not advertised!
But with property prices remaining affordable, the quality of property available attractive, the climate beautiful, the people welcoming, the quality of life incredible and the opportunities in Belize plentiful, more and more people need to know HOW they can go about procuring themselves their dream home in Belize.
This article should cover the tips, tricks and important points for your consideration, and go some way to helping you locate and purchase your ideal piece of Belizean real estate!
Part One: House Hunting.
As mentioned, many properties that are for sale often go totally unadvertised.
Sure, there are the occasional adverts in the San Pedro Sun or in the Belize City newspapers and some estate agents exist who keep up to date listings – either available upon request of via their internet sites – but seriously, the majority of properties that are for sale are not advertised – and I’m talking at least three quarters.
The only way to find out what’s really available is to travel to Belize and spend time there among the local people and the expats.
You see, properties that are for sale are generally put up by their owners and they often choose to skip the middle man – the real estate broker. Therefore, with no brokers and no signs, the only way you’ll learn about what’s on the market is to get to know the local people and expats in the particular areas that you’re interested in, and via word of mouth you’ll begin to hear about what’s really available.
As soon as word gets out that you’re in the market, chances are you’ll be inundated and have more properties and deals to choose from that you can cope with! Be prepared and don’t agree to the very first opportunity presented to you!
Part Two: Real Estate Brokers.
Because anyone in Belize can be a real estate broker the quality you come across will vary immensely!
So please be careful – to become an estate agent there is no license needed, no insurance necessary, no experience or training required: therefore what you will find on the whole are expats, hoteliers, shop owners and taxi drivers as estate agents on the side.
Yes there ARE some professional agents who are honest and knowledgeable and whose agency businesses are legitimate, but there are also those out to make a quick killing selling anything and everything to unsuspecting tourists.
Listen to the experiences of others and if someone is recommended to you by a trusted adviser then all the better.
If you do purchase via an agent, commissions in Belize are typically 7% on residential property, and about 10% on land deals – chargeable to the vendor: and in some cases you as the purchaser may be charged for viewing property if it is remote and requires travel expense outlay. Make sure you’re aware of any such charges that you may be liable for from the outset.
Part Three: Property Prices.
Despite a steady 20 year appreciation in real estate prices in Belize, property remains attractively priced – especially when comparing prices for similar real estate on sale in America or Western Europe.
There are still bargains plentifully available in this beautiful Central American country. But it isn’t so much what you know as who you know when it comes to getting the best deal for your money.
There is a commonly held sentiment among the expat community in Belize – something along the lines of “the second house you buy or rent is twice as large as the first and costs half as much” – so don’t part with any money until you are totally sure you know what you’re doing!
Be prepared to spend time in Belize and be prepared to invest time in getting to know and making friends with the local people, any influential lawyers and business people and also the local expat community. It is through these people that you will find the best real estate at the best prices.
Another point worth considering is that Belize is a country where there are two prices – the local price and the foreigner price. Yes, from an expat’s point of view this is unfair. But from a local’s point of view the ‘rich’ foreigner who gets paid far more for his work in his country than a Belizean in Belize for the same work can simply afford to pay the higher price.
A way around this is to ask a Belizean friend to ask the price and do negotiating for you! Simple!
And yes, negotiation is key – property prices vary massively from region to region and city to city and vendor to vendor. There isn’t really a set valuation structure on which someone can base the price of a property or piece of land.
This means that it is hard to say exactly how much real estate is worth and how much property prices have actually risen over the last few years. It is harder still to say what a property investor in Belize could expect year on year in terms of the appreciation of any real estate asset. So much so that the saying “you almost always make your money when you buy, not when you sell” goes doubly in Belize.
As a very general guide to property prices they are highest in Belize City, on Ambergris Caye and in Placencia, and lowest in the remotest most rural areas.
House prices go from USD 15,000 for a basic traditional home in a small undeveloped village to USD 500,000 and upwards for luxury beach front villas in San Pedro say.
Any agent or vendor you speak to is likely to talk up the potential returns on an investment in property or land in Belize – this is only natural! But what you need to consider is that: –
a) the economy of this country is linked to the US economy and
b) the time it takes to sell a property in Belize can be very long and drawn out (I’m talking years not weeks or months) – which is something you must bear in mind when considering purchasing a property you may one day want/need to re-sell
This shouldn’t necessarily put you off – after all you can still buy far more for your dollar, pound or euro in Belize than you can in the US, UK, Mediterranean region or Western Europe – but it is important to have a realistic overview of the property market in any country you are considering investing in or relocating to. That way you enter with your eyes wide open…it’s always better to be a savvy buyer!
Part Four: Foreign Ownership.
The Belize authorities are open to foreign investment and actually welcome it which means they impose very few restrictions when it comes to foreign ownership of immovable property in their country.
In Belize it is even possible for non-nationals to freely purchase prime beachfront property. There used to be a license requirement for a foreigner to buy land over 10 acres or 1/2 an acre in a major town or city but this requirement has been revoked.
The only rules and restrictions are: –
Foreign purchase of any island has to have Government approval via the Ministry of Natural Resources.
In certain protected coastal and caye areas purchase of land and property by non-locals has to be approved by the local village council.
Part Five: Legal and Financial Considerations.
I always suggest people seek qualified legal advice when it comes to such a large and far reaching undertaking as purchasing real estate!
Belize is no exception!
In fact, in Belize lawyers are usually considered to be trusted, well-connected, pillars of the community with real power! And their fees are usually in the region of 2% of the purchase price…this should cover title searches and the drawing up of transfer documents.
In terms of affording your real estate dream – the onus is going to be on you! It is extremely difficult for non-residents to get mortgages from banks in Belize therefore most purchasers are in the position to pay in cash for their purchase or they have finance from a non-Belizean financial source.
However, some new developments are springing up with mortgages attached by the developer – property developers are usually the first to be aware of a potentially untapped market.
Basically terms currently are available to purchasers of such properties are: –
The developer retains the title to the property until the purchaser has paid in full for the property.
The purchaser makes a 10% down payment with the remainder being paid back over 10 years at 10% simple interest per annum.
Terms will of course vary from this to say 50% down up front and the remainder payable over three to five years at 12 -15% interest.
Be aware however that the best prices will be for cash deals.
You’ll need to factor in an additional 12 – 15% on top of the purchase price for fees and costs.
You have the land title transfer fee which is also known as “stamp tax.” This is 5% compulsory for every purchaser regardless of nationality, with an extra 5% payable by non Belizean nationals – making 10% in total.
This is apparently being increased to 12% in the near future.
If you have become a Belizean resident via the Retired Persons Incentive Program you are exempt from the second 5% stamp tax for non-citizens.
Then you should have your lawyer’s fee which will be around 2% of the purchase price.
Finally you’ll have property taxes which actually vary from area to area based on the type of land or property purchased. Generally expect to have to pay around 1% annually of the value of the undeveloped land…but speak to your lawyer for more exact figures pertinent to the property or land you are interested in purchasing.
