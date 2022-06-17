News
How Did Tommy From Martin Die?
You might know about Friends and Seinfeld or Big Bang Theory but have you heard about the famous show Martin? If you haven’t then we would highly recommend you all to watch it in bits and pieces if you can. It was one of the most famous shows of the 90s and starred some faces that are currently top comedians and talents. Among those amazing roles was Tommy who was one of the loved characters on the show for his acting and charm. But he died in 2016 leaving every fan of his shattered and today in this article we will tell you how did he die and who he exactly was and also a little about the show. So, keep reading.
Who Played Tommy In Martin?
Tommy in Martin, one of the famous shows of the 90s was played by Thomas Mykal Ford. He played the role of Tommy on all 5 seasons of Martin. Thomas was born on September 5, 1964, in LA. He graduated with a bachelor of fine arts in acting from the University of Southern California. However, he received the NAACP Image Awards nomination in 1996 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series for his role in the show.
How Did Tommy Die?
Thomas Mykal Ford aka Tommy dies on October 12, 2016, at the age of 52. He died due to a ruptured aneurysm in his abdomen. Thomas died at the Atlanta Hospital. He had undergone knee replacement surgery a week before he died. However, his family and Lawrence showered their love and sorrow for the actor too on his demise.
His Work
Ford played several notable roles apart from his famous show Martin. He starred in Harlem (1989), and Across The Tracks (1990). The Parkers, Love Ain’t Suppose To Hurt: The Wedding New York Undercover (1998-1999), Who’s Got Jokes (2006-2008) and Let’s Stay Together (2011), Baby Mama’s Club(2010), Love Different (2016). He even directed a documentary on bullying called Through My Lens Atl.
Who Was Tommy In Martin?
Tommy in Martin is one of his best friends of Martin. He is a level-headed, intelligent, and charming personality and the only one who attended college. The show is showcased as the ladies’ man and would flirt with Pam and other women. He did have a romantic relationship with Pam and his hidden employment was that of a running gag. He appeared in every episode of the show.
About Martin
John Bowman, Martin Lawrence, and Topper Crew created Martin an American TV romantic and comedy sitcom of the 90s (1992-1997) that was aired on Fox. It was one of the top-rated shows of that time. The show starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Thomas Mykal Ford, and others. The show was set in Detroit and focused on radio host Martin Payne and his clashes with his girlfriend Gina, bestie Pam, and his two mates. On the show, Lawrence played other roles and blurred the lines between sitcom and sketchy comedy. This show has paved a way for several artists and has been a memorable experience for the viewers who watched it at that time.
The Best Documentaries of All Time That You Should Watch
Many stories would otherwise remain unknown due to the nature of documentaries. Documentaries can cover a range of subjects from a single individual’s life to a larger political event, and their effects vary from uplifting to devastating. Meanwhile, here are our picks for the best documentaries of all time.
We learn more about the world as a result of the best documentary films than just the stories they tell; we learn about beliefs we no longer share, we become more aware of experiences different from our own, we grow angry with stories of injustice, and we uncover untold truths of the world. An excellent documentary can convert audiences into activists; it can alarm, awaken, and amuse simultaneously.
Currently, HBO and Netflix offer a wide variety of documentary films, so options have never been better. You will not want to miss these essential documentaries we compiled for you.
60. When We Were Kings (1996)
- Director: Leon Gast
- Writer: Leon Gast
- Cast: Muhammad Ali, George Foreman
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Underdogs facing off against Goliaths is one of fiction’s most common story devices. A similar theme is evident in documentaries, as well. This brilliant documentary justifies Muhammed Ali as an inferior despite being one of the most celebrated boxers in history.
Muhammad Ali became famous in 1974 when he was 32 years old, and many believed he had reached the end of his career. In the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” match, he faced off against a much younger heavyweight champion, George Foreman.
An event of a lifetime, a musical festival, and some of the best African American artists performed in this festival thought up by Don King. Zaire’s brutal dictatorship was a point of cultural contact between Americans and their counterparts in America.
When the documentary won the Academy Award for Best Documentary, Foreman and Ali were on stage with the filmmakers.
59. Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back (1967)
- Director: D. A. Pennebaker
- Writer: D. A. Pennebaker
- Cast: Bob Dylan, Donovan
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
In 1965, director D. A. Pennebaker accompanied Bob Dylan on a tour of England, capturing concerts and intimate glimpses into Dylan’s life off the stage and music pages.
Pennebaker told CNN he never intended “Don’t Look Back” to be a documentary. Instead, he defined a documentary as something that digs deep and educates.
As opposed to presenting a detailed portrait of the life of a music icon, he wanted to depict the experience of being with him for a short time.
58. American Movie (1999)
- Director: Chris Smith
- Writer: Chris Smith
- Cast: Mark Borchardt, Mike Schank, Tom Schimmels
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime, Vudu
Filmmaker Mark Borchardt chronicles his efforts to finance and finish a low-budget horror film in this film. The film features Borchardt’s 82-year old Uncle Bill, his financier, and a man who lives in a trailer park despite having a savings account of over $250,000. It is a Sony Pictures Classics.
“American Movie” is a funny documentary, with a few sad moments, filmed by Chris Smith and created by Sarah Price, dedicated to Mark and the people who were important to him. According to Mark, he’s a loser, a filmmaker who’s spent his life working on films that have never been released. With the help of his friends and hapless amateur actors as his cast, he plunders Uncle Bill’s bank account for funding, and he features Mike Schank, his best friend, and composer who, after too many drugs, reminds me of Silent Bob from Kevin Smith’s movies.
Last but not least, Mark Borchardt dreams of one-day achieving such success. Although he may not succeed, he will not stop trying.
57. The Endurance (2000)
- Director: George Butler
- Writer: Caroline Alexander
- Cast: Julian Ayer, John Blackborow, Liam Neeson,
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
This documentary is about Sir Ernest Shackleton’s 1914 expedition to the Antarctic and is narrated by the talented Liam Neeson. Interviews with the surviving relatives of the members of the expedition, as well as footage of the original expedition locations, are included in the film.
Despite being crushed by ice, Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance, managed to survive in a harrowing ordeal along with his fellow expedition members. Shackleton set out to become the first to cross the Antarctic continent via the pole after failing to reach the South Pole in 1909 by only 97 miles. However, the expedition met a disastrous end when the ship was trapped in the ice pack.
He and his 28-man crew survived the long polar winter before eventually finding rescue after sailing on an open boat for 800 miles across the Weddell Sea. Endurance’s entire crew survived against all odds. Shackleton’s expedition was told with the help of Frank Hurley’s original film footage and interviews with surviving relatives.
56. Amy
- Director: Asif Kapadia
- Writer: Asif Kapadia
- Cast: Mitch Winehouse, Mark Ronson
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
With unseen footage, home movies, and more than 100 interviews, this documentary provides an intimate portrait of Amy Winehouse as she is the center stage of this documentary, and we get to know about her talents and her tragic, darkest moments, and untimely death.
Mitchell Winehouse, Winehouse’s father, has been extremely critical of the documentary, believing it portrays him in an untrue light that damages his reputation.
Most people have heard of Winehouse, a reincarnation of jazz singers of yore whose sounds were also influenced by hip-hop, reggae, girl groups, and soul, North London’s chanteuse exploded onto the scene with her 2006 debut album, “Back to Black,” which has sold more than 20 million copies and won five Grammys. For a time, her all-too-appropriate signature song, “Rehab,” became an inescapable part of her coquettish bad-girl image.
In 2011, she was fatally poisoned by alcohol in the ultimate showbiz cliché. Thus, Winehouse became the first member of the “27 Club,” a category of music legends who reached their early expiration dates when they were young.
The film is an Oscar winner for Best Documentary Feature.
55. Last Train Home
- Director: Lixin Fan
- Writer: Lixin Fan
- Cast: Zhang Yang, Changhua Zhan, Suqin Chen, Qin Zhang, Tingsui Tang
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
With its focus on factory workers who sacrifice their families for their careers, “Last Train Home” illuminates the toll China’s economic boom has taken on its families.As a result of their work, Chen and Zhang see children infrequently, complicating reconnecting with them.
We see a large crowd being directed by police as it grinds forward in the film’s opening scenes, which are very much like a big-picture documentary. These Chinese citizens are among 130 million Chinese citizens who travel by train annually between urban centers and villages in the countryside.
Chen Suqin and Zhang Changhua, a married couple, gradually take center stage. Several years ago, they left Szechuan to work in Guangzhou, a large industrial city adjacent to Hong Kong, for lower-paying jobs in a textile factory.
They bend over our jeans in the rows of sewing machines as they are assembled. Despite being married adults, they live in dormitories with little privacy.
After 15 years of hard work, they hope to provide a better life for their children. But unfortunately, their dream has forced them to sacrifice their lives as parents, and as a result, they are like strangers to their children who only know them as telephone voices and their visits every year.
54. The Tillman Story
- Director: Amir Bar-Lev
- Writer: Amir Bar-Lev, Mark Monroe
- Cast: Pat Tillman, Richard Tillman, Josh Brolin
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
Pat Tillman’s life and death in Afghanistan are explored in “The Tillman Story.” The film covers up the claims that the Taliban killed Tillman. In particular, critics praised it as an anti-propaganda piece that resulted in Tillman’s death through “friendly fire.” As a result, the film’s release was overturned.
According to at least one of his fellow soldiers, Tillman died due to friendly fire. A week after Tillman’s death, his family says they learned that he had passed on the fabrication to the military, based on reports the government knew to be false.
As seen in the film, a paper trail shows that knowledge of falsehood ran deep into the Bush administration, including a leaked top-secret memo from Gen. Stanley McChrystal to the White House.
53. Crip Camp
- Director: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham
- Writer: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham, David Radcliff
- Cast: Judith Heumann, James Lebrecht
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
During the 1970s, Camp Jened, located in the Catskill Mountains, led a revolution in educating teenagers with disabilities. Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, produced “Crip Camp” in honor of the thirtieth anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The film focuses on the struggles of those campers who became activists for the disability rights movement and their fight for accessibility legislation. The film stars Larry Allison, Judith Heumann, James LeBrecht, Denise Sherer Jacobson, and Stephen Hofmann.
52. The Autobiography of Nicolae Ceausescu
- Director: Andrei Ujică
- Writer: Andrei Ujică
- Cast: Dana Bunescu, Lica Barbulescu, Ion Avram, Eugen Barbu
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This film captures former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, who ruled from 1965 to 1989, using Romanian National Television and National Film Archives. Ceausescu was executed on Christmas Day 1989, and his wife after being overthrown.
Mr. Ujica wrote and directed the documentary, which opens with jerky and smeary images showing the Ceausescus’ hastily convened and administered trial just moments before their execution. The two men sit with their backs against the wall, looking frail and thin.
They make accusations and deny accusations. In addition to being fast-paced and difficult to follow, the film omits voice-overs and other explanations, which may be problematic for the uninitiated.
No matter your knowledge of Romanian history, these crude visuals are hard to reconcile with the pomp and pageantry that follows, which is exactly the point. In 1965, these two Lilliputians – Ceausescu seemed to hover between 5 feet 5 and 6 feet 2 – ruled a country into which they lorded a vision of their self-mythologizing.
51. The Overnighters
- Director: Jesse Moss
- Writer: –
- Cast: Alan Mezo, Keegan Edwards, Jay Reinke
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
An Outback pastor seeks to provide for the homeless in his town by opening his door to them. However, his decision to open his home to them becomes controversial in “The Overnighters.”.
The novel is often compared to “The Grapes of Wrath,” one of the best novels about migration in the 20th century.
Williston, North Dakota, the documentary’s setting, is a typical small town in America that has undergone a lot of change due to the oil boom bringing hopeful workers from across the country. But unfortunately, many of those who arrive are desperate, can’t find work right away (or at all. , and have nowhere to sleep.
Money can be made here, yes, but many are on the edge of desperation. Pastor Jay Reinke found that to be the trigger for persuading his congregation at Concordia Lutheran Church to open their parking lot and parish house to many unfortunate people seeking shelter.
Why Is It Called Overnighters?
The “overnighters” usually sleep in their cars and the hallways. But, with his ever-buoyant passion, Reinke wakes them up with hymns in the morning and does his best to meet as many of their needs as he can, especially when it comes to finding work that pays for their lodging.
Besides featuring Reinke’s ministry in the church, the documentary also presents touching, poignant footage of individuals who come to Williston to better their lives. One can almost feel their desire to gain employment.
Despite the tough times some seem to have suffered, there’s one 18-year-old named Keegan who recently turned 18 and has scored a good job that will allow him to bring out his girlfriend and infant son. It still isn’t enough, though.
He complains to his father that they have few opportunities for young people in their small town because his girlfriend doesn’t like living in a small apartment.
50. Dick Johnson Is Dead
- Director: Kirsten Johnson
- Writer: –
- Cast: Kirsten Johnson, Michael Hilow
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Despite her father’s impending death from dementia, director Kirsten Johnson faces the issue with a powerful love and dark humor. It is anything but dreadful for her to imagine and stage her father’s death in countless ways.
There is one last play session between father and daughter, one last time they pretend in an endeavor to control the uncontrollable, in an attempt to decide how they will welcome death when the time comes, as it does for all of us.
49. I Called Him Morgan
- Director: Kasper Collin
- Writer: –
- Cast: Wayne Shorter, Jymie Merritt
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
‘I Called Him Morgan’ is the story of Helen Morgan, the wife of jazz great Lee Morgan, who cared for her husband during his heroin addiction and was subsequently found guilty of his murder.
It was described as “exuberant, mercurial, hallucinatory, spellbinding” by a known media platform, adjectives that are equally applicable to jazz’s best performances.
Morgan is not the main character in this film, nor is Helen More, the woman who shot Morgan on that snowy night in February 1972 at the now-legendary jazz saloon Slugs. Instead, the tape is the audio recording of an interview conducted by Larry Reni Thomas, an adult educator who met More in North Carolina, raised during the early 1990s, and helped More earn a high school diploma.
He received an offer from More to tell Thomas her side of the story because she was the lone survivor. As a result, there is only narration in the movie on More’s cassette, a tape filled with feedback, revealing his voice as slurred, sharp, sometimes regretful, sometimes fond, and more.
Archived footage and interviews make up the remainder of the film.
Morgan’s game
Morgan played with a clean tone and quicksilver energy, evident from the archival clips and great music snippets in the film. He was warm and funny in his playing. By the age of 18, he was playing the bandstand.
Albert Heath recalls driving in cars through Central Park’s streets at the wee hours of the morning, succumbing to substances and sensations of all kinds-and he became addicted to heroin.
Morgan’s senior, Helen More, came across him when he was at his most down and out, picked him up, formed a partnership with him, and helped him recover his health and productivity.
48. Senna
- Director: Asif Kapadia
- Writer: –
- Cast: Josh Bisignano, Neide Senna
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
As a Brazilian Formula One driver, Ayrton Senna won three Formula One world championships. A 34-year-old driver was killed at the helm of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix when he crashed into a concrete barrier.
In 2011, the film won the Sundance Audience Award for Documentary, presented by World Cinema. Throughout this film, he is implied to be consumed, inflamed, devoured by his desire to win. Senna, perhaps himself, cannot understand why he is so consumed.
When he scores a surprise victory in the Monaco Grand Prix, he is a good-looking, nice boy. His wealthy family sent the boy to Europe for a world competition after he excelled on a top-level Go Kart circuit.
The Driver
The young driver had a knack for coming from far back in a race car pack and blazing past other cars in a few years. It was a pleasure to work with the French champion Alain Prost at McLaren. After that, the rivals became cold and finally bitter, never speaking.
The archival footage makes it seem like Prost left a gap when he collided with Senna during the 1989 Grand Prix in Japan and tried to fill it too late. As a result, the federation gave Senna a suspended disqualification, along with a fine.
A Formula One archival video was used to edit the movie. The film does not contain any new footage. In addition to Senna, his parents, sister, Prost, and many television commentators, others contribute to the outstanding narration. Among the race is footage from the camera mounted on Senna’s car before his final crash in 1994.
47. Promises
- Director: B.Z. Goldberg, Justine Shapiro, Carlos Bolado
- Writer: –
- Cast: BZ. Goldberg, Justine Shapiro
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
“Promises” follows the lives of seven Israeli and Palestinian children for three years, from 1995 to 1998. There is a great deal of contrast between their lives. In an article for The New York Times, Julie Salamon called the film “an extraordinarily insightful and personal piece…a true humanist’s dream.”
46. The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
- Director: Kim Bartley, Donnacha O’Briain
- Writer: –
- Cast: Pedro Carmona, George Tenet, Hugo Chávez
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A coup d’état attempt took place during the production of this documentary about Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.
Clémence Collombet’s performance in “Promises” isn’t instantly apparent as a match for the film’s lead actress. Her own words: “She is a decent, conscientious woman who has done a respectable job in an office but does not seem blessed with great ambition or imagination.”. She is a former doctor turned mayor of an impoverished town outside Paris.
However, just because of the actor who plays her, we anticipate that some additional layer of humanity will emerge in this merely respectable woman, and we (and she. are rewarded for our patience. Clémence’s selfless principles are shed when she’s offered an out-of-the-blue job as a government minister. Yet, at the same time, her conscience pricks faster.
Even though it kicks into straight-up thriller mode – with a race-the-clock element – late in the game, “Promises” does feel like a corrective to its more fanciful excesses.
The Interesting Plot
Its most important subplot involves the renovation of a social housing estate in a state of barely habitable disrepair and involves millions of Euros.After serving as mayor for seven years, Clémence wishes to leave a lasting legacy that invests in the futures of the poorest.
As she nears the finish line, she encounters a few unexpected obstacles that threaten to ruin everything – and just as she prepares to deal with them, an offer for a major promotion distracts her. When a higher-up in government tells her that she can be a minister, she immediately begins to pursue a level of political power-mongering that she never has before, at the expense of the people who put her there. She must first learn that she must unlearn all the socially conscious priorities she has taken up as a mayor, reporting first to the prime minister and second to her voters.
This award-winning documentary examines Chavez’s 2002 two-day coup attempt, which didn’t remove him from power.
45. Paris Is Burning
- Director: Jennie Livingston
- Writer: –
- Cast: Dorian Corey, Pepper LaBeija
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
There is a sense of community and support for the often flamboyant and socially shunned performers found within the “house” culture of drag queens. There are elaborate balls at which groups from each house compete.
The documentary “Paris is Burning” is composed of footage from multiple balls and interviews with some participants. As we watch the competitions, we see weird things mixed with the mundane, such as when there are dress categories such as “the gay-basher who beat you up on the way here tonight,” and the performers are judged by a panel of judges who hold up cardboard cards with point scores – just like the Olympic diving competitions.
According to the interviews, some of the contestants – dressed in expensive outfits and looking so affluent – were hustling and stealing to survive. We learn that many of the costumes were stolen, so most of the balls were held secretly. So there may be a prostitution element to some costumes.
There is an act of certain courage demonstrated by men who choose to pass for women despite the beatings, violence, and rejection they face daily. In addition, social commentary is evident as well. In some reviews of “Paris is Burning,” the movie has been characterized as depressing from the dancers’ portrayals of people they would not be accepted in real life.
An article about drag balls in New York in the 1980s, entitled “Paris Is Burning,” explains what they were all about. Documentary Award (Documentary. was given to the film by GLAAD in 1992.
44. The Other Side of Everything
- Director: Mila Turajlić
- Writer: –
- Cast: Mila Turajlić, Mira Boskic, Mladen Kostic, Mirjana Karanović
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Her mother’s apartment in Belgrade has been locked for seven decades, so her mother’s past is hidden behind a locked door.
One family has been sealed away from their past by a locked door in their Belgrade apartment for over 70 years. A political fault line running through their home is revealed as the filmmaker begins an intimate conversation with her mother. This family saga turns into a searing portrait of an activist amidst great turmoil, questioning the responsibilities that come with fighting for the future of the next generation.
One of the top films of 2018, according to Richard Brody of The New Yorker, is “The Other Side of Everything.”
43. We Steal Secrets
- Director: Alex Gibney
- Writer: –
- Cast: Julian Assange, Alex Gibney, Adrian Lamo
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Documentary describing Julian Assange’s creation of a controversial website that allowed US security breaches of unprecedented proportions, as its name suggests.
The film portrays the 1989 WANK worm attack on NASA computers as the work of Australian hackers, including Julian Assange. It was originally thought to threaten the Galileo spacecraft.
As Wikileaks’ coverage of several key events follows its founding in 2006, we see its leaks about the Icelandic financial collapse, tax evasion by Swiss banks, government corruption in Kenya, toxic waste disposal, Chelsea Manning’s communications with Adrian Lamo, Wikileaks’ release of the Collateral Murder video, the Iraq War Department documents, the Afghanistan War Department documents, the US diplomatic cables, Lamo’s exposure of Manning to the FBI, as well as accusations of sexual assault made against Assange.
Documentaries should be fascinating, engaging, and revelatory – We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks exceeds all those expectations.
Just over two hours in a comprehensive and incredibly informative way can summarize the history of a global phenomenon and also explore the many facets of its founder Julian Assange’s life.
42. The World Before Her
- Director: Nisha Pahuja
- Writer: –
- Cast: Pooja Chopra, Ruhi Singh, Marc Robinson
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
It is impossible to imagine a better way to explore the dichotomy between two women’s lives in India – one grounded in traditional Hindu principles, the other basking in the glory of westernization.
It is equally fascinating and thought-provoking to watch the conflicting ideals of modernists and Hindu extremists. Moreover, it is one of the fans’ best documentaries focusing on women.
41. The Invisible War
- Director: Kirby Dick
- Writer: –
- Cast: Kirby Dick, Jessica Hinves, Amy Ziering
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
In today’s tumultuous world, the military plays a crucial role in maintaining peace. As a result of atrocities occurring in these parts of the world, they are the ones who bring peace and save people.
However, there is a problem when a group of people suffers in the Forces, and instead of being treated fairly, they are silenced and even reprimanded. For example, a picture of sexual assault victims in the US military is featured in The Invisible War.
In the piece, it was noted how often such things remain in the shadows, how they perpetuate a cycle, and how they cause physical and mental trauma on the victims and rob them of justice as a result of the system they chose to serve under.
40. 4 Little Girls
- Director: Spike Lee
- Writer: Spike Lee
- Cast: Spike Lee, Helen Pegues, Janie Gaines
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Those opposed to it committed horrendous acts against the activists to undermine their willpower during the Civil Rights Movement. The Civil rights act was passed the following summer due to a similar incident in 1963.
However, what was the severity of this incident? The incident occurred on September 15, 1963. Ku Klux Klan members planted a bomb in the church, resulting in the deaths of four young girls.
Spike Lee’s documentary focuses on the events leading up to and following the coup. It includes interviews of the four girls’ friends and families and those of the activists and coverage of key events and demonstrations of the movement.
The film shows both the psychological and historical effects of the incident while addressing how life has changed or not in the years since.
39. Cutie and the Boxer
- Director: Zachary Heinzerling
- Writer: Zachary Heinzerling
- Cast: Ushio Shinohara, Noriko Shinohara
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
A New York City-based artist with a wildly esoteric style, Ushio Shinohara has been under-appreciated for years. The documentary traces the tumultuous 40 years of his marriage with Noriko, his wife of forty years.
Noriko is eager to shed her role as her husband’s assistant. Hence, she pursues semi-autobiographical line drawings that reveal a great deal about her ambitions and talent. The story of an exceptionally creative artist couple is touching, beautiful, and moving in Cutie And The Boxer.
The story is about art. As well as a woman’s endurance, it’s about the male ego. Above all else, though, it’s about a love that lasts forever. It was fans’ favorite film in 2013.
38. Dirty Wars
- Director: Richard Rowley
- Writer: Richard Rowley
- Cast: Jeremy Scahill, Abdul Rahman Barman
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
A covert war is the subject of this documentary about investigative journalist Jeremy Scahill. In the beginning, this is a report on an American night raid in a remote corner of Afghanistan. Still, it soon expands into examining the secretive Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC)
Scahill is pulled into a world of clandestine operations that are secret to the public and carried out by men who aren’t on paper as he investigates the activities of JSOC. I was unaware that JSOC existed until I watched ‘Dirty Wars’.
It seems that the film makes no exceptions when it comes to criticizing the US government’s covert operations. At times, it is touching as well as eye-opening. Jeremy Scahill’s bravado in carrying out his investigation will also impress you.
37. Weiner
- Director: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman
- Writer: –
- Cast: Anthony Weiner, Sydney Leathers, Stephen Colbert
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
During his tenure as a congressman, Anthony Weiner was respected and well-respected. The Clintons were his close friends, and he had many political allies.As a result of a sexting scandal in 2011, he had to resign after accusing women of sending sexually explicit images to him. Anthony, who had denied the claims for three years, now admits to having done so to at least six other women during that period.
As a result, he resigned under protest. Unfortunately, a similar scandal again arose during his comeback campaign two years later.
The documentary was filmed when he was filming his comeback. Poor guy! This became a documentary about the disgrace of a politician rather than a documentary about his comeback. Elyse Steinberg and Josh Kriegman co-directed this film.
36. I Am Not Your Negro
- Director: Raoul Peck
- Writer: –
- Cast: Anthony Weiner, Sydney Leathers, Stephen Colbert
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Many things had happened in James Baldwin’s time. Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King II were three of his closest friends involved in the Civil Rights Movement.
He wrote a book called ‘Remember This House’ before he died in 1987. In his book, he describes everything he saw during those turbulent times while interacting with activists. But, sadly, the book was never completed.
The song is based on an unfinished manuscript by the artist. A portion of the book would have been made up of Baldwin’s notes and letters, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.
To illustrate how things have changed and how much reform is needed to improve things, the film draws a parallel between the events which occurred then and what is happening now.
35. How to Survive a Plague
- Director: David France
- Writer: –
- Cast: Anthony Fauci, Mark Harrington, Peter Staley
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
As this documentary illustrates, religion and politics can be used to hurt certain groups of people and what bias and ignorance can do to our society in the past. Even though AIDS is still an incurable disease, preventions are being taken so that people do not contract it.
This was not the case during the early years, and people in the LGBT communities were believed to be the only ones affected by the disease. Then, however, the disease was brought to the attention of politicians by activist groups like ACT UP and TAG.
Numerous problems arose for them, such as religious troubles and political indifference. However, they’ve also made AIDS a manageable problem and advanced the LGBT community’s rights through hard work and determination.
34. 13th
- Director: Ava DuVernay
- Writer: –
- Cast: Henry Louis Gates Jr., Angela Davis, Newt Gingrich
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
’13th’ reveals the history of racial inequality in the USA by looking at the prison system.
The documentary explores slavery, the civil rights movement, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Nixon and Reagan’s declaration of the war on drugs, etc.The documentary offers a superb overview of American history along with a tremendous amount of facts and statistics, but it never comes across as lecturing.
This is a documentary that is both informative and inspiring. It is a documentary everyone should watch, no matter their political views.
33. Who Took Johnny
- Director: David Beilinson, Suki Hawley, Michael Galinsky
- Writer: –
- Cast: John Walsh, Sally Jessy Raphael
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: –
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Those interested in missing children cases or simply in an important part of history will find Johnny Gosh’s disappearance in the early 1980s a fascinating and disturbing mystery.
There have been many twists and turns of this story, conspiracy theories, and unsolved responses since this 12-year-old boy vanished while delivering morning newspapers thirty years ago.
This compelling documentary features the mother of this young man who fought against child abuse, kidnapping, and the quality of law enforcement. There is still hope for this family.
32. The Imposter
- Director: Bart Layton
- Writer: Bart Layton
- Cast: Adam O’Brian, Nicholas Barclay
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
San Antonio, Texas, is the scene of a bizarre disappearance in 1994 involving a 13-year-old boy. Three and a half years later, when he is found alive, thousands of miles away from where he was kidnapped, he has a story of torture and abuse. Yet, he is welcomed home with much joy by his family.
Things are not as they seem, though. Many of the characteristics he possessed before have remained the same, but why does he now possess a strange accent? How has his appearance changed? Where do these obvious inconsistencies go unnoticed by the family? Why don’t they notice the obvious inconsistencies?
Critics rate The Imposter as one of my favorite documentaries, as it plays more like an atmospheric thriller than a conventional subject-driven narrative. The director of the film, Bart Layton, cleverly juxtaposes recreations and interviews so that you’re never bored in the film. Rather you’ll be anxiously anticipating what happens next.
31. Virunga
- Director: Orlando von Einsiedel
- Writer: –
- Cast: André Bauma, Rodrigue Mugaruka Katembo, Mélanie Gouby
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
UNESCO world heritage site Virunga National Park in eastern Congo is guarded by a team of dedicated rangers against the armed militia, poachers, and dark forces trying to control the region’s richest natural resources.
One of the rangers is an ex-child soldier turned ranger, another cares for orphan gorillas, and a Belgian conservationist works to help the park. But unfortunately, a new conflict threatens all they’ve been working so hard to protect when the newly formed M23 rebel group declared war in May 2012.
Filmed over more than five years, ‘Virunga’ is a stunning example of investigative journalism and bold visual storytelling. Virunga is also undoubtedly an emotional film.
30. 5 Broken Cameras
- Director: Emad Burnat, Guy Davidi
- Writer: –
- Cast: Emad Burnat, Soraya Burnat, Mohammed Burnat
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The documentary 5 Broken Cameras is a work of cinematic art and a powerful documentary on nonviolent protest in Bil’in, a West Bank village under threat from Israeli settlements.
Palestinian farmer Emad Burnat almost entirely captured the birth of his youngest son in 2005 with his first camera. Following a family over five years of instability, the filmmakers’ collaboration is shaped by the destruction of each camera owned by Burnat.
As powerful as any documentary, 5 Broken Cameras is a raw and daring piece of filmmaking. Despite its shoddy production value, the film intrigues fans because it depicts a life we are not even remotely familiar with so much honesty and authenticity.
A documentary should be informative and engaging, but this one is also surprisingly moving and poignant.
29. Minding the Gap
- Director: Bing Liu
- Writer: –
- Cast: Keire Johnson, Bing Liu, Zack Mulligan
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Some audience members may overlook this documentary due to its appearance as one on the skateboarding community because many did also. Kind of. And indeed, in the beginning, it may seem so.
A film’s emotional core will be revealed by the end of the first twenty minutes. A twenty-something (and their parents. who struggle to make their way through life (and their parents. must-watch ‘Minding the Gap.’
This emotionally charged film portrays three young people with varying backgrounds and lifestyles. They all have a troubled past by being from a town notorious for domestic abuse, unemployment, and brutal, misguided father figures.
They are united by a love of skateboarding that provides a way to escape and liberate themselves. In their friendship, an unexpected, tender bond is formed. One that cannot be missed! It got an Oscar nomination in 2018 as well!
28. Citizenfour
- Director: Laura Poitras
- Writer: –
- Cast: Edward Snowden, Glenn Greenwald, William Binney
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Snowden’s leak of documents that showed the NSA spying on citizens without a warrant in 2013 is probably the most impactful leak of government secrets in history.
Citizenfour shows conversations between Snowden and director Laura Poitras about illegal wiretapping. Featuring interviews with Snowden, the film lends credibility to Snowden’s testimony.
By seeing the film, citizens can understand the bravery of the one man who stood up at a great personal cost to expose the difficult truth. In addition to this, the documentary exposes the invisible forces at play that remind the viewer of Orwell’s dystopian society detailed in his well-known novel, 1984.
It’s a difficult film to watch because of its eerie realism, yet it’s a film that all citizens of the 21st century should see. Filmmaker Laura Poitras has indeed done an amazing job.
27. The Cove
- Director: Louie Psihoyos
- Writer: Mark Monroe
- Cast: Richard O’Barry, Louie Psihoyos, Hardy Jones
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
An activist group led by famous dolphin trainer Ric O’Barry infiltrates a cove near Taijii, Japan, with state-of-the-art equipment to expose both a shocking practice of animal abuse and serious health hazards.
The film, directed by O’Barry, follows the filmmaker Louie Psihoyos (I. as he attempts to expose one of the cruelest acts committed against wild dolphins in Taiji, Japan, where dolphins are routinely corralled either for sale to aquariums and marine parks or slaughter for meat.
An incredibly brave tale of the atrocities committed against dolphins, ‘The Cove’ is thrilling and heartbreaking at the same time – so much so that the filmmakers risked their safety almost an Oscar-winning documentary.
26. Stories We Tell
- Director: Sarah Polley
- Writer: Sarah Polley, Michael Polley
- Cast: Michael Polley, John Buchan, Mark Polley
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
A genre-twisting tale, The Truth Depends on Who Tells It tells the story of writer/director Sarah Polley – and the whole truth depends on who tells it. The story of a family of storytellers is investigated by filmmaker and detective Polley.
She often obtains contradictory but refreshingly candid answers to the same questions by carefully interviewing and interrogating a cast of characters of varying reliability. You might not have seen anything quite like this before. Polley reveals her real father is peel by peel in this highly personal film.
Polley’s journey to find her biological father can sometimes feel intrusive, but it is handled with such light-heartedness, smoothness, and interest that you would want to be a part of.
25. Wasteland
- Director: Lucy Walker
- Writer: Karen Harley
- Cast: Vik Muniz
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Some men and women earn their living sifting garbage at Jardim Gramacho, the world’s largest landfill, in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. By drawing portraits of the workers, Vik Muniz discovers their lives.
Art transforms people and lives. It is the subject of this film. From the world’s largest landfill to the heights of international stardom, contemporary artist Vik Muniz takes us on an emotional journey.
Vik works with the brilliant catadores, performers of social anthropology who pick up recyclables in the garbage, showing us how we can upcycle ourselves by quoting Machiavelli.
24. Bowling For Columbine
- Director: Michael Moore
- Writer: Michael Moore
- Cast: Michael Moore, Charlton Heston, Marilyn Manson
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The issues of gun control have been among the factors that have divided the country deeply between the US presidential candidates for 2016. But, of course, the horrific shooting at Columbine High School is always mentioned whenever this issue comes up.
Moore explores what caused the Columbine shootings in ‘Bowling for Columbine. First, the Academy Award-winning documentary describes the nature and climate that could have fueled the massacre. Then, due to decades of socioeconomic issues, it identifies the direct cause of violent acts.
Moore provides an in-depth analysis of how the problem of guns in the United States results from several universal problems that combine and mutate. An essential nonfiction piece that everyone should see in the world.
23. Grizzly Man
- Director: Werner Herzog
- Writer: Werner Herzog
- Cast: Timothy Treadwell, Amie Huguenard, Werner Herzog
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Werner Herzog, who follows the “ecstatic truth” methodology, is a legendary director who wanted to share the story of Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard, who are grizzly bear activists, with the world.
For thirteen straight years, Timothy Treadwell moved to the Alaskan peninsula to study and protect these creatures. Grizzly Man was founded to protect bears and help preserve their habitats, and he founded it to inspire people to value nature.
The fate of Timothy and his girlfriend in 2003 was hauntingly ironic as they were attacked and killed by a rogue bear. One of the best documentaries of all time, this work is a fitting tribute to the environmentalist’s life and work.
22. Waltz With Bashir
- Director: Ari Folman
- Writer: Ari Folman
- Cast: Ari Folman, Ron Ben-Yishai, Ronny Dayag
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Guerrilla filmmaking has been known to add realism to documentaries. Rather than alienating the viewers, it helps build impact. Through a medium that usually distances the audience, ‘Waltz with Bashir’ makes a huge impact through the opposite.
As told through the amnesiac lens of director Ari Folman, this documentary depicts what life and times were like during the invasion of Lebanon. The director was a soldier during the war in Lebanon.
His depiction of war is visually stunning as he interviews veterans about the invasion. The fact that it stands up against the sleuth of documentaries about the two World Wars is further proof that it is one of the finest war documentaries ever produced.
21. Exit Through the Gift Shop
- Director: Banksy
- Writer: –
- Cast: Banksy, Mr. Brainwash, Space Invader
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
A French shop owner and amateur filmmaker, eccentrically searching for Banksy and trying to befriend him, has his camera turned back on him by the artist. Among the graffiti artists filmed are Banksy, Shephard Fairey, Invader, and many others. Banksy’s first film is a little puzzle-box of a documentary about the reclusive street artist.
In addition to being an entertaining, informative mini-history of “street art” and a light-hearted but fascinating look at street-artist idiosyncrasies, it has multiple levels of enjoyment. Banksy’s documentary is beautifully filmed and boasts some extraordinary street art scenes and a sense of mystery due to his lingering presence.
20. Hoop Dreams
- Director: Steve James
- Writer: Steve James, Frederick Marx
- Cast: William Gates, Arthur Agee, Emma Gates
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Real-life superheroes often appear in sports to embody our dreams of achieving impossible feats. In my opinion, “Hoop Dreams” is the definitive sports documentary of all time. The director Steve James shows the struggles of two young children as they strive to become professional basketball players while most others focus on a particular match or showdown.
It took the filmmakers 250 hours to film the documentary, which ultimately resulted in a 3-hour length. Unfortunately, the movie was not nominated for the Academy Awards despite its brilliance. As a result, critics called for a change in the nomination process to ensure greater films weren’t overlooked.
A story about William and Arthur, two high school students who dream of becoming NBA players and getting sports scholarships, can be found in the documentary. Even though their performance slumps, injuries, and typical teenage troubles, these diamonds in the rough never give up on their dream.
19. Inside Job
- Director: Charles Ferguson
- Writer: Charles Ferguson, Chad Beck, Adam Bolt
- Cast: Matt Damon, Gylfi Zoega, Andri Snær Magnason
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
With a cost of more than $20 trillion, ‘Inside Job’ explores the 2008 global financial crisis, which cost millions of jobs and homes while causing the worst recession since the Great Depression and almost led to the end of the world.
The film tracks the rise of a corrupt industry that has corrupted politics, regulation, and academia using rigorous research and extensive interviews with key financial insiders, politicians, journalists, and academics.
A must-see documentary that will educate and enlighten you. Using outsiders’ perspective, the film reveals an outsider’s view of the morality of the financial industry or the lack of it. There is never a dull moment in the film.
18. Man on Wire
- Director: James Marsh
- Writer: Philippe Petit
- Cast: Philippe Petit, Jean François Heckel, Jean-Louis Blondeau
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Several days before his 25th birthday, Philippe Petit, a French wire walker, juggler, and street performer, danced, laid on, and walked on a wire strung between the Twin Towers with friends.
Throughout the documentary, you are in for a thrilling ride. From getting the cable to the towers, hiding from guards to mounting the cable, to the actual walk between the towers, you will be engrossed from start to finish. ‘The Walk,’ starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, was recently released based on the same story – though it does not hold up to ‘Man on Wire.’ Nevertheless, it is one of the best documentaries.
The footprint of one of the Twin Towers is being reconstructed between the World Trade Center by construction workers and huge trucks and cranes. It seems like it took place after 9/11. In the course of the scene, you will think that you are witnessing the construction of the towers at an early stage. As the towers grow, huge steel beams are lifted, and the puzzle is put together the film shows. The movie doesn’t mention 9/11, and we think this was a wise choice. ” the towers were conquered by courage and joy, not by terrorism, in “Man on Wire.”
17. The Act of Killing
- Director: Joshua Oppenheimer
- Writer: Christine Cynn
- Cast: Anwar Congo, Herman Koto, Syamsul Arifin
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The Act of Killing is a documentary presented by director Joshua Oppenheimer that aims to reenact the mass murders committed by ex-Indonesian death squad leaders using any cinematic genre they choose, including classic Hollywood crime stories and lavish musicals.
In ‘The Act of Killing,’ we discover how violence we have long hoped would be unimaginable is not only imaginable but also carried out regularly. An attempt is made to understand the moral vacuum that lets perpetrators of genocide be praised and praised on public television. You will not want to miss this documentary, The Act of Killing.
16. The Thin Blue Line
- Director: Ben Elton
- Writer: Ben Elton
- Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Mina Anwar, James Dreyfus
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score:
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Runaway David Harris becomes a 16-year-old drifter after he runs out of gas. They went to the movies in the evening after drinking some beer and smoking marijuana. However, their stories diverged from there. Adams claimed he went to sleep in his motel room with his brother after leaving his house.
Adams shot the officer approaching their car after they were stopped late that night by police. Documentary filmmaker Errol Morris dramatizes a crime scene and the investigation of the murder of a Dallas, Texas, police officer. Police officers, under intense pressure to clear their cases, gather evidence by watching films.
The summary emphasizes the flimsiness of circumstantial evidence. Approximately a year after the movie came out, Adams’ case was reviewed, leading to his release from prison. One of the greatest documentaries of all time, ‘The Thin Blue Line’ is tense, hard-hitting, and fully justified as one of the greatest documentaries in history.
15. Harlan County, USA
- Director: Barbara Kopple
- Writer:
- Cast: John L. Lewis, Carl Horn, Norman Yarborough
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The world runs on coal, according to legend. Yet, even though policymakers emphasize the importance of coal, they haven’t helped the miners. There was a coal miner strike in Harlan County, Pennsylvania, at the end of this documentary that illustrates the plight of the miners.
The miners demanded better wages for their hazardous work, but their more pressing issue was preventing and treating health problems such as black lung disease. The strike becomes more violent as guns are produced on both sides due to more restrictive clauses in the mining company’s revised contract and more restrictive clauses in the miners’ contract.
There is a lot of gritty information in the documentary about how big coal companies treat their workers. However, in the documentary film, their issue was brought out of the darkness and into the light by ‘Harlan County, USA.’
14. Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
- Director: Joe Berlinger, Bruce Sinofsky
- Writer:
- Cast: Tony Brooks, Diana Davis, Terry Wood
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Three teenagers, known as the “West Memphis Three,” are portrayed in Paradise Lost. As part of a Satanic ritual, three boys were allegedly murdered and mutilated. This documentary was made by Bernlinger and Sinofsky in 1996 and featured interviewees except for the trial’s subjects.
The investigation has been very up-and-down, making the case intriguing even though the victim’s parents and the police were convinced the three were responsible. It is the first documentary filmmaking to follow the trials and shows the coexistence of occult and evangelical beliefs.
13. Searching For Sugar Man
- Director: Malik Bendjelloul
- Writer: Malik Bendjelloul
- Cast: Rodriguez, Stephen’ Sugar’ Segerman, Dennis Coffey
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Disney+
Rodriguez, the greatest rock icon of the 1970s who never was, is the subject of Searching for Sugar Man. In the late 1960s, two celebrated producers encountered him in a Detroit bar and were struck by the emotional power of his melodies and prophetic lyrics; they immediately recorded an album that they thought would cement his reputation as the greatest recording artist of his time.
According to rumors, the singer committed a gruesome suicide while on stage. As a result, the album failed to make the charts, and the singer disappeared into obscurity. However, in apartheid, South Africa, a bootleg recording became a phenomenon over the following two decades. It is about two South African fans who attempt to discover what truly happened to their hero.
The story of Sugar Man, a man of forgotten genius who captured the heart of many with his unforgettable music, is told stunningly and unbelievably in Searching for Sugar Man. But, of course, seeing an icon receive recognition is also uplifting and rewarding, and it’s not surprising if you find yourself wiping away a tear or two.
12. The Sorrow and the Pity
- Director: Marcel Ophuls
- Writer: André Harris, Marcel Ophüls
- Cast: Helmut Tausend, Marcel Verdier, Alexis Grave
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Vichy-led France was invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany between 1940 and 1942. However, the conventional history of the world omitted an aspect of the occupation. In this documentary, Marcel Ophuls examines the relationship between the Vichy government and Nazis until their displacement by the Allies. Part I and Part II are the documentaries.
After it surrendered to Germany, France’s collapse is covered in detail in the first book. In addition to an interview with Pierre Mendes France, the film features a story about how he escaped from the Compagnie du Nord and teamed up with Charles de Gaulle to free France from the Compagnie du Nord. Part two examines Vichy officials who were fascists.
It provides a fascinating view of an aspect of history that has never been shown to the world before, another documentary filmmaking, a part of the most retold war of all time with original footage from those times.
11. A Man With a Movie Camera
- Director: Dziga Vertov
- Writer: Dziga Vertov
- Cast: Mikhail Kaufman, Elizaveta Svilova
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Filmmaking in 1929 was an extremely static art form. However, the Soviet documentary filmmaker Dziga Vertov has shown that it can be very dynamic and stylistic by using the right techniques.
In Kiev, Odessa, and Moscow, he displayed the fairly routine life in cities such as a proof of concept. There were several cinematic techniques used. It had no identifiable central character, which was a very experimental piece. There was rather an examination of universal characters that emerged in crowded streets.
Several subliminal film techniques have become respected storytelling methods decades after they were invented or introduced in this great film, including double exposure, reversed movement, fast motion, tracking shots, extreme close-ups, jump cuts, and split screens. As a result, critics awarded it the 8th greatest film award in 2012, even though critics criticized it for its story style.
10. Shoah
- Director: Claude Lanzmann
- Writer: Claude Lanzmann
- Cast: Mikhail Kaufman, Elizaveta Svilova
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Shoah is a nonfiction film that lasts 9 hours 26 minutes. The movie Shoah, by French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, is as outstanding as anything else it has seen concerning Nazi misrule in Poland.
With several interviews of survivors, perpetrators, and witnesses, the movie depicted the horrors of the Holocaust. Secret cameras were also used in certain parts of the movie. You won’t forget to watch this film once you’ve seen it. You won’t forget to watch this film once you’ve seen it.
Lanzmann would focus only on the present. Holocaust survivors, bystanders, and, most uneasily, perpetrators recount their experiences in Shoah. As a result, the memory becomes living flesh, and a crucial element of documentary filmmaking achieves apotheosis: testimony and human nature.
9. SALESMAN
- Director: David Maysles, Charlotte Zwerin, Albert Maysles
- Writer: Claude Lanzmann
- Cast: Paul Brennan, James Baker, Jamie Baker, Charles McDevitt
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: The Criterion Channel
The radically influential film by Direct Cinema pioneers David Maysles, Albert Maysles, and Charlotte Zwerin is a poignant portrait of American dreams and disillusionment through the lives of four dogged door-to-door Bible sellers as they travel from Boston to Florida for an important event: to sell luxury editions to working-class Catholics.
With a backdrop of smoky diners, cheap motels, and suburban living rooms, Salesman captures its characters’ fickleness, frustration, and despair against the backdrop of midcentury malaise. This documentary is one of the most insightful films ever made about how deeply entwined consumer culture is with the sense of American values. Moreover, it revolutionizes nonfiction storytelling through its non-judgmental, observational style.
8. PRIMATE
- Director: Frederick Wiseman
- Writer: Frederick Wiseman
- Cast: –
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: –
- Streaming Platform: –
PRIMATE features Yerkes Primate Research Center’s daily activities. The scientists in the film are focused on studying primates’ physical and mental development. This film shows some experimental work on learning, remembering, and applying language and manual skills, the effects of alcohol and drugs on behavior, controlling sexual aggression, and other mental processes that influence behavior and uses archival footage.
At the Yerkes Primate Research Center in Atlanta, systematic studies of primate life and behavior (notably sexual behavior. are carried out as a part of the REALM project. There’s an ambiguous purpose to scientific research, and it seems accepted in American society.
7. A Married Couple
- Director: Allan King
- writer: Allan King
- Cast: Antoinette Edwards, Bogart Edwards, Billy Edwards, Merton
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: –
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
He helped design the poster for King’s 1967 film Warrendale with his father, Billy Edwards, Royal Canadian Air Force officer Harold Edwards.
To create a film about the conflicts in his friend’s marriage, King persuaded the Edwards to let filmmaker Richard Leiterman and sound technician Chris Wangler film their home life for ten weeks; however, to prevent the film from being impacted by his presence, King stayed out of the house at all times and only “directed” the footage as it was being edited.
Allan King and his crew are treated to a jaw-dropping analysis of a troubled marriage between Billy and Antoinette Edwards, like early Doris Day in the face of Cassavetes’ Faces. A Married Couple is a film that is both intense and hectic, terrifying and funny, as well as a document of the collapse of enshrined gender roles.
6. One Day in September
- Director: Kevin Macdonald
- Writer: –
- Cast: Michael Douglas, Ankie Spitzer, Jamal Al Gashey
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
A Story of Great Events Recurring is the theme of Kevin Macdonald’s One Day in September. It is not a farce but a minor Olympic event. Macdonald’s film is a fascinating and hallucinatory recapitulation of 20th-century history despite its occasionally naivety and bias: During World War II, the Nazis committed horrific crimes, leading to the establishment of Israel, resulting in the expulsion of the Palestinians, and 27 years later, Germany, Israel, and the Arab countries collide during the Munich Olympic Games. This documentary uses archival footage from those times.
In 1972, eight Black September terrorist group members took hostages from Israeli athletes at the Munich games in an attempt to draw attention to the Palestinian plight. However, the West German authorities – hapless, shrugging incompetents whom the film indicts as complicit in the Israelis’ murder – were mostly to blame in a bizarre tale of high drama, low cunning, and bad faith involving all but three hostages and terrorists.
5. Catfish
- Director: Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost
- Writer: –
- Cast: Nev Schulman, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80
- Streaming Platform: Vudu, Amazon Video, YouTube
Vince tells how frozen cod traveling from North America to Asia resulted in only mushy flesh being shipped there because the fish were inactive in their tanks. But, according to fishermen, catfish kept the cod active, thereby ensuring quality fish.
Angela’s behavior is also described as catfishing by Vince, who says that she keeps the lives of those around her interesting. “To catfish” is the phrase that appears in this dialogue, hence the film’s title.
Video and photography of modern dancers are the subjects of the film, which opens in Manhattan at the offices of Nev Schulman, Ariel Schulman, and Henry Joost. Many would estimate they are between 30 and 40 years old.
Nev has received a painting of one of his photographs from Abby Pierce, an 8-year-old girl. So a correspondence begins between them – or, more accurately, Angela Pierce e-mails Abby. Perfectly fine.
4. The Mole Agent
- Director: Maite Alberdi
- Writer: Maite Alberdi
- Cast: Sergio Chamy, Romulo Aitken, Marta Olivares
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
As part of the film noir documentary project The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi sought to inform viewers about a spy who lives in a nursing home. She had no idea the poem would turn into a meditation on loneliness and isolation.
Chilean filmmaker Gina Rodriguez says she experimented with genre and form in her first films. During early scenes, the heightened noir aesthetic – Venetian blinds and high contrast lighting – makes you wonder if you’re even watching a documentary.
An 83-year-old widower infiltrates a nursing home at the behest of a private detective in this delightful character study by Chilean director Maite Alberdi.
In the end, it becomes a comical and touching story with a fantasy framework that begs for an American remake. Still, the film is so flawlessly assembled that it is unlikely to be remade.
3. Kate Plays Christine
- Director: Robert Greene
- Writer: Robert Greene
- Cast: Kate Lyn Sheil, Stephanie Coatney, Michael Ray Davis
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
In this new movie by Robert Greene, genres are blended and bent in a tour de force. Kate Lyn Sheil will portray Christine Chubbuck, a Sarasota newscaster who died on the air in 1974 at age 29. He is planning to make a drama based on Chubbuck’s real life. Sheil studies Chubbuck’s life story in preparation for the film, and Greene uses that investigation as the source material for the movie.
Sheil’s attempt to understand and inhabit Chubbuck’s character is more of a documentary than a drama. As a result, she becomes a journalist. Sheil’s quest for props leads her into the natural world of present-day gun culture as she interviews former Chubbuck colleagues about the existence and location of Chubbuck’s on-air suicide videotape.
Throughout the film, Sheil struggles with shifting identities on a kaleidoscopic scale: Sheil bears a heavy emotional burden by embodying Chubbuck, even as the vivid documentary portrait threatens to supersede the incarnation.
2. The Central Park Five
- Director: Sarah Burns, David Mcmahon, Ken Burns
- Writer: Sarah Burns, David Mcmahon, Ken Burns
- Cast: Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Kharey Wise
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Video
Trisha Meili, a young woman, was jogging in Central Park when two men assaulted and raped her in April 1989. Trisha Meili was 28 at the time. A teenager was charged with assault, robbery, rape, sexual abuse, and attempted murder after five young men were arrested for suspected gang activity in the park that same night. In addition, four blacks and one Hispanic were charged after hours of interrogations and coerced confessions for sexual abuse.
As a result of a media firestorm, the defendants were convicted of the crime amid the racism evident in courtrooms and on the front pages of the tabloids. Ken Burns and his daughter Sarah Burns Co-directed this, it places the central park five in the context of one of the most notorious crimes in recent memory, a decade after a second man confessed to the crime and overturned their convictions.
In 2002, Matias Reyes, a convicted murderer, and serial rapist confessed to the crime, and all the men were acquitted after maintaining their innocence throughout the case, trial, and prison terms. The City of New York denied any wrongdoing, but they were awarded $41 million in a settlement.
A series of conversations between the Central Park Five and their onscreen counterparts explored how painful, proud, and emotional it was to revisit those fateful events thirty years later. This collection of condensed excerpts has been edited and condensed for clarity.
1. Capturing the Friedmans
- Director: Andrew Jarecki
- Writer: –
- Cast: Arnold Friedman, Jesse Friedman, David Friedman
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Video
A documentary about birthday party clowns was the goal of Andrew Jarecki with archival footage. However, when he began researching one of his subjects, David Friedman, he discovered a more interesting—and disturbing—story: In their hometown of Long Island, David Friedman’s father and brother, Arnold, and Jesse, both served jail time for child abuse.
A thrilling look at a family shattered when secrets and lies broke out-and combining interviews with the police investigating the Friedmans and the victims-Capturing the Friedmans offers a vivid portrait of a family ravaged by secrets and betrayal.
After they revealed that parents used questionable means like hypnosis to force their child to confess, the plot gets murkier. Students even complain that the police heavy-handed them. Yet, even before the trial started, Judge Abbey Boklan, who presided over the trial, told the media that she believed the defendants were guilty in Capturing the Friedmans.
These were just some of the best documentaries; however, the list just does not end here. This is because so many are not mentioned above, like Waltz with Bashir, an animated documentary, or The internet’s boy, a biographical documentary.
The Fog of War, a Sony Pictures Classic, is another, which focuses on the Vietnam War or A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse.
Undoubtedly, no other film genre is as engaging and can get you into a deep dive like this one.
How Many Episodes Does ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Have?
Initially premiered in the year 2021 with its first season being released on November 18, ‘The Sex Life of College Girls. It is an American teen comedy-drama that streams on television. However, Mindy Kailing and Justin Noble have jotted down the drama. The first season of the series has appeared on HBO Max. However, the makers have already announced its renewal.
The Plot
The story of the plot revolves around 418-year-old freshman roommates who are students of a fictional Essex College that is in Vermont. It portrays their various sexual encounters and their active sexual lifestyle. Along with the various struggles hardships and obstacles they face during their college lives. The first five episodes of season one were released on November 25, 2021. The later five episodes were released on 2nd December of the same year.
The show is directed by a new director, except, only for the second and third episodes. The director for the second and third episodes of season 1 remains the same that is Zoe Cassavetes. Other than that all the episodes are directed by new individuals which brings a new freshness to the presentation and making of the show altogether.
The Cast
The first and foremost cast of the show was announced in the year 2022 in October. Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, are the main protagonists. Along with Midori Francis, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, and Renika Williams in the supporting cast.
The new season awaits new actors to play the interesting characters. The filming of the series began in the Vassar College which is in Los Angeles in mid-2021. If we talk about the filming of season two it has begun in late April 2022 and season two is soon expected to end filming by the end of this year.
Reviews And Recognition
The show has received various critical appreciable responses from websites like rotten tomato and is rated at 97% out of 100. It has received nearly an average rating of seven points 6 out of 10 through the various 30 critical reviews available on the internet. The critic has weighed it as an average and assigned it a score of 72 out of 100. This includes generally favorable views for the series. The show has also received various recognitions. The show got nominated for the outstanding new TV series category for the 33rd GLAAD media awards in the year 2022.
All About The Episodes
Talking about the number of episodes available for this show it is quite small. As compared to the other various sitcoms that run for nearly 10 seasons long usually. This show has only 10 episodes for its first season and is expected to drop another season soon in the next year. As we spoke before the show has new directors filming a new episode which brings a new freshness. An element of subtle humor in its way. This is a much-awaited series has now Season 2 to release soon. It is a must-watch for all of those who love teen comedy dramas and struggles to lead college life.
News
The 22 Best Studio Ghibli Movies You Can Watch Right now
Studio Ghibli is a well-known Japanese animation film studio formed in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and producer Suzuki Toshio. Studio Ghibli is renowned for its artistic and cinematic excellence. Its feature films were well-received by critics and the general public, influencing other animation studios. Tokyo is where the company’s headquarters are located. A list of the best studio ghibli movies is what we present to you!
Miyazaki made his second feature film, Kaze no Tani no Naushika (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind), in 1984, based on his successful manga strip. The following year he founded Studio Ghibli with Takahata and Suzuki. Tank no Shiro Rapyuta was Studio Ghibli’s first official release (1986; Castle in the Sky). After that, most of Studio Ghibli’s films were written and directed by the studio.
So, here are our rankings for all of Studio Ghibli’s movies without further ado!
22. Tales From Earthsea (2006)
- Director: Gorō Miyazaki
- Writer: Gorō Miyazaki
- IMDB Ratings: 6.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Timothy Dalton, Willem Dafoe
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ursula K. Le Guin is probably the only true friend in the Studio Ghibli filmography. This is a loose version of Le Guin’s popular Earthsea trilogy of books. According to legend, Hayao Miyazaki was interested in adapting these stories in the early 1980s. Despite this, the author was hesitant to adapt his writings, but with the international success of Spirited Away, he changed his mind.
The issue was that Hayao Miyazaki was in the middle of filming Howell’s Moving Castle. As a result, Goro Miyazaki, Miyazaki’s son, was entrusted with the project for the first time. Goro Miyazaki would have made a better Ghibli film, but the studio passed him up owing to his inexperience.
As a result, it can be almost incomprehensible at times. Le Guin was unhappy since it was so descriptively different from the literature. It features powerful scenes, as do all Studio Ghibli films, but you are uninterested.
21. The Cat Returns
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Yukiji Asaoka, Tôru Masuoka
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
With 20 titles, the list is already in the “Very Good” category. However, Hiroyuki Morita’s spin-off/sequel to Whisper of the Heart feels small compared to the rest of Ghibli’s repertoire, not just because it’s just 75 minutes long. Based on the manga of the same name, The Cat Returns follows a magical cat named Baron on a new adventure from Whisper when he meets Haru, a shy girl who can communicate with cats. Haru winds up in the realm of cats, with overtones of Lewis Carroll’s Alice, where she slowly begins to alter herself.
Themes of identity and embracing our gifts rather than suppressing them are intertwined throughout an adventure that works rather well but misses some enchantment in the idea and execution. Characters that define Ghibli’s upper echelon. It’s a nice twist, but it’s not as strong as the flicks that came before it on this list.
20. My Neighbors the Yamdas (1999)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Yukiji Asaoka, Tôru Masuoka
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It’s a family comedy from Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata, who doesn’t draw attention to his longtime business partner. It’s nestled between two of the company’s biggest hits — Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away — a family comedy from Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata, who doesn’t draw attention to his longtime business partner. Hayao Miyazaki is a Japanese animator.
Takahata excelled in the more serious registers (Grave of the Fireflies, Princess Kaguya). In comparison to Miyazaki’s, her sparse visual style results in a comedy that feels a little odd. It doesn’t help that this is a purposely episodic picture, with vignettes depicting modern Japanese family life interspersed throughout.
While some factors keep it culturally remote for American audiences, and it doesn’t transcend its genre like the finest of Ghibli, Takahata’s deep sympathy can still be seen in Studio Ghibli’s first digital film.
19. Ocean Waves (1993)
- Director: Tomomi Mochizuki
- Writer: Tomomi Mochizuki
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Although it was technically a television film, it was released in theatres in the United States in 2016 by GKIDS under the Studio Ghibli name, which makes sense for our purposes. Ocean Waves was reportedly a project for Ghibli’s young employees to work on and develop on the cheap, yet the results bear no resemblance to inexperience or budget restraints.
Tomomi Mochizuki directed this unusual chapter in the Ghibli canon with a tinge of feminine fantasy or magical narrative. It’s a rather conventional young adult drama about a love triangle in Kochi, which arises when a new transfer student meets two friends.
The storytelling has a delicacy to it that is excellent and, at times, fascinating. The entire piece proves that the veterans’ work drew the children’s attention.
18. Pom Poco (1994)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Shinchô Kokontei, Makoto Nonomura
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Almost all Studio Ghibli films contain themes about humanity’s relationship with nature, technology and environmental encroachment, and the feeling that we have lost contact with the natural world. They take center stage in this comedy, battling a species of humans who are evicting them from their homes. Pom Poko delves into Japanese folklore about raccoons and their capacity to shift and blend in with their surroundings.
Takahata told his story in a mixture of genres, displaying realistic raccoons and anthropomorphic monsters at other times. The plot centers around a suburban development that endangers the wild world outside of Tokyo and humanity’s limited food supply.
Some of the humor is lost in translation. Nonetheless, Takahata employs wonderful energy to transmit a message that has a deeper meaning for Ghibli: harming the natural world not only for the globe but also for ourselves. History and folklore are harmed.
17. From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
- Director: Gorô Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Sarah Bolger, Chris Noth
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It is one of Studio Ghibli’s more short plays, an adaptation of a popular manga first published in 1980 and written by Hayao Miyazaki and directed by his son Goro Miyazaki. It’s a Ghibli picture that feels more directly focused on a specific market – young adults – than some of his best, yet the visual grandeur of the mansion’s design makes up the majority of the film and, well the actual hill.
A flag flies high in the air, attempting to connect with sailors thousands of miles away. Simultaneously, the lovable Umi and Shun storyline works well enough as a teen drama, with some fascinating twists, the ending, and the usage of naval flag language to communicate with an entire generation of people who are no longer alive. In addition, the idea of a young child doing what she wants strikes a chord with fathers who have died in the conflict.
16. The Secret World of Arieti (2010)
- Director: Hiromasa Yonebayashi
- Writer: Hiromasa Yonebayashi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Amy Poehler, Will Arnett
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hiromasa Yonebayashi’s feature-film debut, The Borrower Arieti, contains many of Studio Ghibli’s fantasy traits while lacking some of the charms of its masters’ work. It tells a variant on a common fable told throughout cultures about tiny people living alongside normal humans, “borrowing” what they need and attempting to remain undecided.
After she leaves to spend the summer at her mother’s childhood home, a “borrower” named Arieti befriends a man named Show. The Borrowers, adapted by British author Mary Norton, feel a little flat on the story level, but the content improves.
Kobayashi and his crew manipulate perspective so that the mundane becomes remarkable, giving the whole thing the feel of a great fairy tale. It’s plenty of fascinating images, even if they often overpower the tale and characters.
15. Porco Rosso (1992)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Shûichirô Moriyama, Tokiko Katô
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This cult hit became somewhat famous in American circles thanks to Michael Keaton’s pitch-perfect voice work in the U.S. One of the few Ghibli films that could legitimately be called an action/adventure, this cult hit became somewhat famous in American circles thanks to Michael Keaton’s pitch-perfect voice work in the U.S. As the dub’s title character, I’d like to express my gratitude.
Who better to play a cynical, world-weary WWI pilot who has suddenly morphed into an anthropomorphic pig than a tired, world-weary WWI pilot? It is the story of Marco Pagot, who was cursed and became the “Red Pig,” based on a manga by Miyazaki and directed by Master.
Porco Rosso is a classic adventure-movie stereotype that could have been played by Humphrey Bogart back in the day. He has a devotion to those who serve him and does not tolerate unfairness. Furthermore, the images of Porco Rosso flying above the sea are among Ghibli’s most technically amazing. Finally, the picture has such a devoted fanbase that Miyazaki talked about developing a sequel earlier this decade, despite Ghibli’s present financial difficulties.
14. When Marnie Was There (2014)
- Director: Hiromasa Yonebayashi
- Writer: Hiromasa Yonebayashi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Sara Takatsuki, Kasumi Arimura
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Technically, it’s still one of the best Studio Ghibli films (last), having been made right before Hayao Miyazaki announced a hiatus and retirement (which has since been reversed, as he’s supposedly named How Do You Live?)—working on a return project. So it’s a perfect song for Ghibli, encapsulating the themes that have drawn audiences to the studio for over 35 years; the film is fundamentally about accepting the tragedies of the past to go forward. Anna is an uncommon young-girl heroine who is overly gloomy and miserable – she talks about how she hates herself in a manner that YA fiction rarely does – but when she is diagnosed with asthma, everything changes.
She is compelled to go to the coastal village after the attack, and she is drawn to a fascinating mansion that is reputed to be haunted, where she meets a ghost. But, does she, or does she not? As the last act progresses, it becomes difficult to distinguish between how one feels about these characters in particular and how generations of moviegoers have felt about Studio Ghibli in general.
13. Whisper of the Heart (1995)
- Director: Yoshifumi Kondô
- Writer: Yoshifumi Kondô
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Yoko Honna, Issey Takahashi
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Fans of the film are most likely singing “Country Roads” right now. The iconic song is featured prominently in this 1995 coming-of-age drama, which isn’t the first Ghibli film to star Miyazaki or Takahata. Before his death in 1998, Yoshifumi Kondo took over the directing duties for his only film. It’s a more straightforward tale than Ghibli’s most well-known films, focusing on a 14-year-old girl named Shizuku who is mesmerized by her image.
He and the boy had checked out the same books from the library. Whisper is a deeply compassionate film that blends fantasy and coming-of-age, and it’s a perfect illustration of how Ghibli could still create enchantment when dealing with human nature.
It doesn’t address the viewer, instead portraying Shizuku as a more nuanced young adolescent than in previous Ghibli films. It treats its subject with deference and grace, which explains why it has amassed such a devoted following over time. If Kondo hadn’t been taken in by an aneurysm at such an early age, one must wonder how he would have shaped animation. The film Whisper of the Core is unquestionably the heart of Studio Ghibli.
12. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Chieko Baishô, Takuya Kimura
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Many of Miyazaki’s favorite themes are present in her most extensive visual works, ranging from anti-violence to women’s empowerment to sacrifice. Every image nearly seems to erupt with a visual flourish, and the design of the Titanic palace is breathtaking, a remarkable creation in Ghibli history.
The picture features a lot of detail, almost to the point of disorganization. Yet, Miyazaki maintains one of his most harsh themes in Howl’s Moving Castle while bringing back the fairy-tale vision that fans adore about Ghibli movies.
According to reports, Miyazaki was opposed to the Iraq war and created the picture as a response – a parable about how violence changes the landscape and can kill the human soul. In the better Miyazaki films, several of these issues are more nuanced. However, the visual skill on exhibit here is undeniable.
11. Ponyo (2008)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Following the Oscar success of Spirited Away and the Disney dub of its repertoire in the aughts, Miyazaki’s eighth Ghibli feature arrived at an exciting time for the studio. It had become as internationally recognized as it would be. Outside of Japan, Ghibli became a household name, with many of the era’s hits resonating with an older, fantasy-oriented audience (Howl, Mononoke, Spirited).
That’s why it was fascinating to see Miyazaki see what is possibly Ghibli’s prettiest film ever in this adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which centers on Ponyo, a goldfish who wishes to be a human girl after meeting Sosuke.
It’s a terrific way for kids to get into Studio Ghibli’s universe, with brilliant enough colors to keep them entertained and a hearty enough tale to make their parents happy, too. This was also a period in Ghibli’s history when the studio was reverting to hand-drawn animation, and the human touch can be seen here. The water and waves are supposed to be Miyazaki’s favorite subjects to depict, and you can feel his heartbeat in this gorgeous animation.
10. The Wind Rises (2013)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Hideaki Anno, Hidetoshi Nishijima
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hayao Miyazaki is working on a new film, according to reports. Nonetheless, it was conceptualized and designed as his final project before retiring, and it is unquestionably the work of a master in retrospect. After all, it’s about a perfectionist, a World War II airplane designer, who achieves the previously unthinkable: soaring above the clouds in “the glorious dreams,” as one character describes it.
Miyazaki’s nostalgic vision is strengthened by setting the story in the years leading up to World War II. We all know that these dreams will eventually turn into nightmares, and Miyazaki has been chastised in the past for not making the film adversarial enough.
Much of Ghibli’s work has been openly anti-violence, a very naive view of the picture that ignores the story’s ambition and the beauty of its images. Miyazaki’s final film includes some of his most well-known works, fluctuating between realistic and fantastical elements. The story is about a dreamer who is forced to become a realist. To put it another way, it’s also about its creator.
9. Only Yesterday (1991)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Miki Imai, Toshirô Yanagiba
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Only Yesterday, a fragile jewel produced in 1991 but not released in the United States until 2016, is a touching piece of theatrical work by Takahata that lacks some fanciful elements distinguishing Ghibli for casual viewers, yet the list goes on.
One of the strongest illustrations of The studio’s true compassion. Takahata’s films are quietly devastating expressions of human emotions, and it’s his sympathy for his characters that allows the spirit of this story to creep up on you. It’s a basic story at its core: a Tokyo woman journeys to the countryside and recalls her childhood memories on a train journey.
Takahata’s character gift allows her protagonist’s memories to defy preconceptions and appear natural and genuine. Taeko wonders how much of the child’s version remains in her and whether she has fulfilled or betrayed her wishes. In the end, his video serves as a reminder of how our lives are made up of events and how our past might feel like it happened only yesterday. Perhaps it was only yesterday.
8. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Minami Takayama
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Children’s movies tend to emphasize too much fragility or individuality. Their children either need to save money or be self-sufficient. As a result, few films succeeded, and one of Ghibli’s early successes was the story of a young witch trying to make her way in the world. Miyazaki and her team cleverly convey when a young guy is forming an identity while becoming dependent on adults as Kiki makes acquaintances along her journey.
It’s a picture that recognizes that empowerment doesn’t have to come at the expense of vulnerability, a message that’s tough to express in any kind of fiction, let alone a genre of fictitious children’s films that normally deals in mundane concepts. It happens. Studio Ghibli isn’t one for simplistic images, and even what appears to be a basic children’s story layer has a level of richness rarely seen in fantasy fiction.
7. Princess Mononoke (1997)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Yôji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This entry is certainly not for the youngest family (in fact, it is the only one rated PG-13 in the United States) and is a significant international hit for Studio Ghibli. Mononoke appears to be a fantasy adventure picture at first. Nonetheless, it is a story about man’s relationship with nature, a theme that recurs throughout Studio Ghibli’s history. How does humanity live in harmony with the world that has been for a long time? The film opens with a horrific scene in which a gunshot has infected a boar-like creature.
Man’s creation has thrown off the natural order of things. Mononoke, possibly Ghibli’s most complex work, has a depth of plot and visual magnificence that it barely scratches the surface of. At his most philosophical, this is Miyazaki filming a didactic message about environmental protection rather than probing issues about agency, human nature, and moral complexity. Anything to the top of this list adds to the catalog’s strength.
6. Navigation of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Sumi Shimamoto, Mahito Tsujimura
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Although this is the film that sparked the creation of Studio Ghibli, some may claim that it doesn’t “count”. However, Ghibli will merge so much of the team behind it into Ghibli that it has been re-released with its logo, and it is so clearly a piece with the rest of Ghibli’s output that it has been re-released with its logo.
We were watching Nausika, and we thought she’d be a great way to introduce young viewers or novices to the globe to what’s to come. The issue of environmental destruction, how we relate to people other than ourselves, and even some aesthetic themes that will be repeated over the following three decades are all there.
Some of the Nausica currently appears clumsy—one can only picture how the 10s will look. Of course, Ghibli will remake it, but that is part of its allure. It’s a classic adventure story that established the groundwork for future classics.
5. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, James Caan
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
“Please! Please allow me to stay a bit longer! Just a little more to fully appreciate the pleasure of being in this location!”. Isao Takahata’s final film, probably his finest, resonates with the same profound feeling as none else in the collection.
A picture of the first of its kind appears to be a summation of the topics he has addressed throughout his career. At the bar, it sounds simple: an old-fashioned fairy tale about a wonderful girl who matures swiftly. But, only two hours later, when you’ve experienced all of the feelings, can you truly comprehend what Takahata has accomplished here.
Takahata focuses her audience on her subjects rather than just herself using simple, watercolor pictures that are practically devoid of the visual frills of the company’s previous works. It’s like a beautiful musical composition for a musical instrument, with every heartbreaking note audible. Finally, it’s a story about the transitory aspect of human existence: we’ve all only been here for a brief period. So are for, and we should all take pleasure in being here.
4. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Isao Takahata’s version of Akiyuki Nosaka’s short story of the same name may be the most “absolutely not for the little ones” Ghibli picture ever made. However, all populations should evaluate the message’s polar opposite. It is the moving narrative of two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, in Kobe, Japan, as dismal as the animation gets during the final months of World War II.
They lose their mother after a bombing early in the film, and they confront hunger, disease, and worse as the world around them turns into dust. It begins with Sita famished and shows us how we arrived; there are no talking cats or moving palaces in it.
You can find two of the most memorable animated films here. Takahata does what filmmakers have done for generations: he depicts the human cost of war in a way that no live-action picture can. The audience expects enchantment from the animation, but none arrives for Setsuko and Seita, making their terrible end all the more frightening. It’s Ghibli’s stuff, and it has brilliant animation.
3. Castle in the Sky (1986)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Keiko Yokozawa
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Years later, it’s fun to look back on what was officially Studio Ghibli’s debut film and see it as a cinematic prelude to what was to come. From the moving palace to the character design, even aspects of Joe Hisaishi’s gorgeous score, there are many elements of this film that the later works will replicate. The plot is basic enough – a boy and a girl quest to find a mystical crystal and a castle in the sky – but it’s simply the skeletons for the visual creations that will be breathtaking when launched today.
Not only can you trace Studio Ghibli’s impact on this film, but you can see its DNA in everything from The Iron Giant to Pixar. So many animated films are enchanting. However, this one lives up to its name.
2. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Hitoshi Takagi, Noriko Hidaka
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Every parent should set out a day to watch My Neighbor Totoro with their children. They’ll never be the same after that. This is one of the most charming and enjoyable children’s films ever made, and it’s the gateway drug to Studio Ghibli’s addiction. It’s a film that you can see repeatedly and it never loses the ability to inspire awe. It’s a simple narrative about two girls who find an imaginary creature while dealing with the emotional burden of a sick mother and a move.
We’ve always used fiction to deal with reality, but Miyazaki and Ghibli don’t consider fantasy as just escapist. They consider it vital to human life, something beyond our control but more important than mere fantasy. Totoro is one of the most well-known characters in modern animation. They’ve had a much longer life than just one Ghibli film, Ghibli goods feature them for decades. You’ll see why once you’ve fallen in love with this film.
1. Spirited Away (2001)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10
- Cast: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Studio Ghibli’s best film has become more than just an animated smash in the two decades since its premiere. The narrative of Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl who moves to a new hamlet and embarks on a trip to a spirit-filled wonderland, has become a modern classic.
People associate it with beloved Disney animated films in a way that makes them feel more culturally significant than anything released this millennium. Why? It combines all of our favorite aspects of Studio Ghibli into a single experience. For starters, it doesn’t speak to its target audience, allowing some of the film’s disturbing images to intimidate younger viewers truly. Second, it features a strong but frail female lead.
There isn’t a single cartoon studio that specializes in female empowerment stories. Third, it embraces fantasy in such a way that it feels as necessary as breathing, rather than mere escapism. Finally, it features visual artistry that rivals any animated film. You can put frames from Spirited Away on your wall, and it’s more than simply a fashion statement. From its deep empathy for human fragility to its compelling message of our desire for inventive, exciting experiences, it contains everything we love about Ghibli.
Let’s look for 5 Awesome Things You Didn’t Know About Studio Ghibli:
1. The Meaning of the Name
Ghibli is an Italian word that refers to a summer wind that blows from the Sahara and affects numerous North Africa and Southern Europe. A plane from the same country during World War II has the same name. Its name alluded to the studio’s desire to be a significant player in the animation industry. It’s safe to assume they achieved their goal based on their impressive body of work.
The company has a stringent policy against cuts and re-edits when releasing its films to international markets. This includes the necessity for translations to be as near as possible to the original words and thoughts.
2. How Did They Become Successful?
Topcraft, the studio behind the Nausicaa mentioned above of the Valley of the Wind, resurrected from the ashes. However, despite the film’s success, the firm fell bankrupt, causing Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and Isao Takahata to purchase it and rename it Studio Ghibli film. Everything that happened after then is already history, as the studio’s films took the medium to new heights, with projects that some believe to be among the best movies ever made, regardless of media.
3. Every Person They’ve Influenced
Their influence is felt well beyond the realm of other animators. Shigeru Miyamoto, the developer of Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and many other renowned Nintendo properties mentions The studio’s work as an influence. In addition, Hironobu Sakaguchi was profoundly influenced by Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind’s look and tale.
4. Bombing Raids Survived by the Founders
Isao Takahata, born in 1935, is a few years older than Hayao Miyazaki, who was born in 1941. However, they were both children when World War II broke out, and they both witnessed bombing attacks, both of which had a significant impact on them and their work.
Takahata’s Grave of the Fireflies, about a brother and sister who survive in Japan despite losing their mother and home in a bombing raid, exemplifies this. It’s a profoundly moving picture that will have you in tears inside the first three minutes.
The wonderful thing about the best Studio Ghibli movies is that they span a wide range of popular anime subgenres while simultaneously emphasizing the importance of a strong female heroine, which is one of the reasons why the studio is so renowned.
Not to mention, Studio Ghibli’s films have eye-catching animation and heartfelt soundtracks that rival Danny Elfman’s work.
