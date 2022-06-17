Finance
How New Travel Threats Could Impact Wholesaling Houses
How could new travel alerts and terror threats impact wholesaling houses for U.S. real estate investors?
The last week has seen new global travel warnings issued by the U.S. State Department as well as the extended closing of embassies overseas. Some sources report we are now seeing more and more specific threats than ever. Plus, a pullback in the ‘war on terror’ and a Fox News report on August 5th, 2013 stating the U.S. Army continues to do business with terrorist linked contractors suggests America’s enemies are better funded and bolder than they have been in many years, which could lead to more attacks, or at least threats.
So could this along with increasing travel expenses alter current trends and change the game for those wholesaling houses?
This all could definitely help keep more U.S. investment dollars at home. But could it take some of the fire out of the global investment rush, especially in terms of second homes?
It could at least have a limiting effect on travel. This could change the rush to invest closer to some airports and travel hubs, but an influx of capital from abroad and foreign buyers looking for a backup plan and to get cash somewhere safer could balance this out. Certainly it could encourage more in terror prone areas to get their cash out of abroad and put it in the U.S., which combined with the current massive interest in U.S. property from Asia could boost demand and home prices further, improving conditions for wholesaling houses.
Major international investment houses like Barclays are already honing in on new generation of African millionaires offing new investment opportunities. Many of these will definitely be housing related investments and will help raise visibility of the benefits of investing in the current market.
Still it pays to balance your out of area, national and international marketing with a local presence, local branding and relationship building. Dominate your local market. This is your bread and butter. Then look for opportunities to capitalize on global investment trends and interest.
If you are going to take an international approach to marketing and wholesaling houses adding and partnering for services which can make it easier for investors and overseas private lenders to work with you and buy from you can be smart. This can include translation, banking, title and property management services, which can also often become alternative revenue centers for ongoing passive income.
Medical Lab Technician Course
The lab technicians assist doctors indirectly but in a very important manner. The reports that lab technicians prepare is helpful to the doctors and after they analyse they create the treatment plan according to it. The laboratory tests are conducted to confirm the presence of a disease. Often requested by the doctors themselves. Post carefully looking at the proper investigation done in the medical lab technology, the doctor proceeds with the treatment or the patient goes to a specialized doctor for an advanced recovery.
What is the role of an MLT?
An MLT handles the testing that is done. It ranges from blood tests, tissues and other bodily substance samples. They perform tests based on the results behind-the-scenes and attempt to find a cure for all the diseases, report potentially life-saving findings. This work does not employ research like lab researchers but this requires a lot of meticulous work.
They draw blood samples and assess chemical makeup of urine which essential to treat a lot of diseases. They must also be aware of how to use the complicated lab equipment, how it set it up and how to keep it sanitized at all times. The equipment is the most important to complete the job and therefore it is necessary that the technician is well aware of every instrument.
It is also important that the laboratory technician does their work effortlessly and painlessly. Nobody likes a technician who doesn’t know how to draw blood.
What are the education requirements of a medical lab technician?
Lab technicians work in diagnostic labs and typically require a bachelor’s degree. But every clinic, hospital and other medical facilities may have different qualification requirements. The course for MLT requires you to be 12th pass. It is a two-year course. They, however, need to have a speciality like immunology, genetics etc. At some times, the lab technicians need to draw blood on themselves. These works require mental and physical stamina as it may demand long working hours.
A key trait that the lab technician must possess is the dexterity of hands. The keen eye for details is a must, a lot of times the job requires the technician to look under the microscope and no detail must be spared. The detailed look at the sample is essential to come up with a diagnosis of the disease. It is important to know how and what every sample entails.
Medical lab technicians also require to move to the samples and so they require a good, firm grip and accurate movements to ensure that the samples do not fall or taint.
The medical lab technician course
The course of a medical technician requires you to study subjects like blood banking, clinical biochemistry, general pharmacology, systematic medical microbiology, infection control, fine needle aspiration technique, storage and transportation of sample, managing special samples, basic pathology and diagnostic technique, maintenance and cleaning of lab equipment, NABL training and quality control, material and supply chain management, and others.
This course is of two years and requires the student to be a 12 pass as a minimum requirement. However, affording this course can be a problem.
Many people may think that the medical lab technician course might not be-be as preferred and reputed profession like doctors or surgeons, but it is a very important, up and coming field. Without lab technicians, it is impossible for doctors to go about their daily functioning. The idea of the curriculum is to make the trainee make them know the importance of the field and it is often accompanied by a six-month on-job training. The training equips the medical lab technician to know how to do their job.
Become A Record Millionaire – The Quickest Million Dollars Of All Time
Besides hoping for a winning lotto ticket, the quickest millionaires are made in days. No, they don’t marry into money and they don’t rob banks. Record millionaires do deals. Very large deals. The quickest way to make a million dollars in days, is to buy and sell something. Or broker a deal where you are paid as the intermediary.
Think big. Items such as 15 million dollar luxury Yachts and water front mansions and all manner of high net value items are bought and sold every day. I am not talking about becoming a real estate agent or a car dealer, although you may need qualifications to trade in certain items and your ethical standards must be very high at these heady price levels.
The point is high ticket items pay very well because they require assistance to conclude. Maybe you want to buy and sell a 20 million dollar jet. Most deal makers for example, especially when they are starting out don’t have 20 dollars in their account much less the 20 million required to buy and sell a jet plane.
But they know that they dont need 20 million dollars, they only need temporary legal control of the asset until the deal is done. This can be achieved any number of ways. Think about the humble exclusive agreement you sign with your real estate agent if you are selling your home. Essentially that contract hands over control of your property to the agency. You may not sell it on your own and no one else may sell it other than they. This is a simple business tool. If you did sell the property from under them before the expiration date, you would still legally owe the agency their agreed commission and they could legally enforce this even though they were not responsible for the sale.
This is one way to control a high value asset without needing to buy it yourself. If you think about the margins, on 20 million, all you need is a small 5% to become a millionaire over night. If you can swing deals like this, it becomes very lucrative.
Dubai’s Criminal Justice System
“It’s no different than we were in America a hundred years ago, right after or during the end of the Victorian era,” said Hamden. “Even though we are seeing globalization, in the city that has defined globalization; we are still seeing a value system that still looks like new Victorians” (qtd. in “They destroyed me”, 2008). Victorian era is the period from 1837 to 1901. This is how Dr. Raymond Hamden, a Lebanese-American psychiatrist who works in the Dubai courts describes Dubai’s criminal justice system. He further said that although it has embraced modernization with high rise buildings and very rich economy, its criminal justice system is still an evolving one.
In criminal court, the equal protection before the law does not usually extend to foreigners. The amazing economic growth of Dubai is wholly dependent on millions of expatriates engaging actively from corporate financial executives down to construction and domestic jobs. Emiratis, representing only 10% of the total residents are not enough to meet the demands of a “double-digit economic growth” goaded by foreign investments, so even the court personnel and lawyers are foreigners.
Dubai boasts of its corporate legal system as fair and protective of foreign investors. Lawyers, however deny this fact. In Dubai, the crime of rape is termed “forced homosexuality” as UAE law does not acknowledge assault and rape of males. HIV and homosexuality are taboos and held in secret in this bustling financial center. These, result in rampant harassment of gays and foreigners. Those found to be homosexuals and infected with HIV are denied health care benefits, quarantined and subjected to deportation proceedings.
According to a Western Diplomat who is familiar with the judicial system, equality exists only in theory, not in practice. It may have strived very hard to earn a good reputation in delivering fair and speedy dispositions of commercials claims, however, it is still struggling to balance a penal code deeply rooted in conventional Islamic and Arabic culture to the damage and prejudice of overwhelming foreign residents who are largely noncitizens.
In Dubai, flogging is not a practice. Generally the government observes the Constitutional prohibition on arbitrary arrest and detention. However, in sensitive criminal cases, incommunicado detention is allowed in order not to imperil the investigation. There were complaints from diplomatic missions that they were not notified when their citizens were arrested and detained.
Accused can be questioned for days or even weeks without the assistance of legal counsel because a defendant can only avail of the services of a lawyer after police investigation has been terminated. Acquittal is based on “without the slightest doubt of guilt” In other jurisdiction, conviction is based on “guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”
In cases involving killings, bails are allowed after payment of compensation called “blood money” to the family of the victim. There is no formal system of bail. Temporary release of detainees are made only upon deposit of money or passport or through personal guarantee of a person signed in a statement.
It cannot be denied that the Criminal Justice System in Dubai and other United Arab Emirates cannot or may not cope up with the changing times. Dubai’s legal system remains a precarious challenged when it comes to homosexuality and legal protection of foreigners despite its status as the Arab world’s perfection of modernism and riches.
