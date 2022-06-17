Finance
How to Obtain a Voluntary Departure From the United States: An Immigration Law Explanation
There is a little-known yet highly advisable form of relief available for noncitizens who are found to be “removable” from the United States. This form of relief is called “Voluntary Departure.” The advantage of Voluntary Departure is that in many cases, there is not a bar to return to the United States if the noncitizen is otherwise eligible to return to the United States as an immigrant or nonimmigrant. That is, a noncitizen can come back to the United States without having a formal removal on his or her record. Of course, there is the obvious disadvantage, and that is that the noncitizen must actually and timely depart from the United States. Severe consequences result if a noncitizen fails to leave the United States: the noncitizen becomes ineligible for future Voluntary Departure, also becomes ineligible for other forms of relief from removal, and may incur thousands of dollars in penalties.
There are various stages at which a noncitizen may request Voluntary Departure. First, the noncitizen may request it before removal proceedings have been initiated. At this stage, the noncitizen’s request will be made to the District Director of the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”). Immigration & Customs Enforcement (“ICE”), an agency within DHS, may accept such a request at any of its field offices. Second, the noncitizen may request it after removal proceedings have been initiated, but prior to the removal proceedings’ conclusion. At this stage, the noncitizen must appear at the Master Calendar Hearing (“MCH”) and expressly request Voluntary Departure from the IJ. The IJ may grant Voluntary Departure within 30 days after the MCH or beyond that time if stipulated to by DHS. Third, the noncitizen may request Voluntary Departure at the conclusion of the removal proceedings. This third stage is more complicated than the first two; because at this stage, the noncitizen must show that he is ready, willing, and able to leave the U.S. at his own expense, that he is an has been a good person of moral character for the previous five years, has been physically present in the U.S. for a period of at least one year immediately preceding the service of the Notice to Appear, is not removable under certain sections of the Immigration & Nationality Act (“INA”) because of having committed certain aggravated or security-related crimes, was not previously granted Voluntary Departure, and that he merits the favorable exercise of discretion. In addition, the noncitizen must show by clear and convincing evidence that he has the financial ability to depart the U.S. and that he intends to depart. In stages one and two, proving good moral character is not required.
Once you have been granted Voluntary Departure and you depart the U.S., there may be time limits on when you are eligible to legally return to the U.S. If you have lived illegally in the U.S. for more than 180 days but less than one year and you are granted Voluntary Departure by DHS (Stage 1, above) or leave on your own, you will be barred from returning to the U.S. for three years. If, with the same facts as above, you request Voluntary Departure from the IJ, you will not be subject to the three-year bar. If, on the other hand, you have lived illegally in the U.S. for over a year (continuously) and you are granted Voluntary Departure by DHS or the IJ, or you leave on your own, you will be barred from returning to the U.S. for ten years. In either the three-year or ten-year bar, there may be “hardship waivers” you may request to overcome the bar from returning.
This article is meant to be a primer only and does not constitute legal advice.
Strategies For Effective Management and Tools For Moving School Forward Speedily and Steadily
It will be my concern to move the school forward to greater height of academic achievements and recognition for the school and the students. To achieve these set goals, certain things must be in place. These strategies are as follows:
1. INCREASE THE SCHOOL POPULATION-
o Raising the academic standard through excellent WAEC/NECO Exams will help greatly to amplify and advertise the school. It may just turn out to play the role of a Role model in the environment.
o Adverts: One on one by talking to people about the school, distribution of flyers. I hope to use my media contact to put some of the programmes in the papers ones in a while.
o PTA Meetings:
Soliciting the assistance of the parents to help push the drive for more students.
Visiting public and private primary school without Secondary School. Some of their students can also be invited for some competitions and during some of the school’s programmes.
2. DISCIPLINE-
Both students and teachers must adhere to a high standard of code of conduct; if they see this as a compass, it will greatly enhance the credibility of the school.
3. MEETINGS-
Setting up of committees (main and Sub)
Revitalizing of existing committees
Getting parents and teachers on board to help make some far reaching decisions.
4. FINANCE/SCHOOL FEES-
Management will set up an effective strategy for prompt payment of fees, and raise money from other sources.
Parents will be made to understand the importance of prompt payment of fees.
Payments should be made to the bank directly by giving the students tellers and the amount to be paid clearly written or stated on the Teller. Reminders may be sent to parents before resumption of a new term (either through phone calls or PTA meetings). Others ways of raising money has to be thought about and considered.
5. EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT-
o A good rapport has to be developed between Management and Teachers, Teachers and Students – to take care of the varied intelligent quotients of the students.
o Provisions can be made for seminars/ workshop to enhance teachers’ skill / productivity.
o Liaising with the Ministry of Education regularly for an update of a curriculum and implementing same as the case may be.
6. STAFF INCENTIVES-
o There should be reward for hardworking teachers.
o Instructors should be motivated to achieve set target (sourcing for students, getting very good results etc)
7. EXTRA CURRICULA E ACTIVITIES-
For a balanced learning environment, the students should be exposed to various activities outside academic work. They should be encouraged to form societies/ clubs. (Debating societies, Jet club etc).They can also go for excursions once in a session.
8. FACILITIES-
Facilities will be upgraded to meet the standard of the existing schools around for effective competition. This is because facilities reflect the success of the schools development.
How to Respond to Fraudulent Lawsuits
If you have been sued and served with a complaint, which is completely fraudulent, Florida Judges have the authority, under Florida Rule of Civil Procedure 1.150, to strike, the complaint right from the beginning. A sham pleading is a complaint, petition, etc. that appears to be in a proper format, but in actuality is false, and which is not pleaded or brought in good faith. Specifically, a Florida court in a 1934 case, Rhea v. Hackney, defined a sham pleading as being “palpably or inherently false, and from the plain or conceded facts in the case, must have been known to the party interposing it to be untrue.”
For example, if you have been served with a complaint (pleading) by a sore ex business associate, which states he is the owner of your vehicle, which you did some business in with the person suing you, and you can show that you are the rightful owner and your ex business associate is falsely alleging that the vehicle is his, a Florida court should strike the complaint.
For a pleading to be a “sham” pleading, the person or entity filing the pleading must have filed it “without color of fact.” It is a sham when it is inherently, or completely false, and when considering conceded facts, must have been known by the person or entity filing it to be completely untrue. If it is clearly established that perjured testimony has been given, a Florida court may cite the person for contempt and possibly sent to Florida’s State Attorney’s Office for investigation. The court will also strike the pleading, or sworn testimony, which has been clearly, and indisputably, proven to the court to be a sham pleading.
If you have been served with a complaint, which you believe to be inherently untrue, you should speak with an attorney before the time you have to respond to the complaint. Do not just sit back and do nothing. Otherwise, you run the risk of the court entering a default against you based on a complaint, which contains inherently false information. Oftentimes,defendants in small claims courts cannot afford to hire an attorney. If this is the case, you can file a motion to strike a pleading as a sham. You will need to prepare a statement of the facts and have it notarized by a notary. After you file the motion to strike a sham pleading, the judge is required to set a hearing on your motion. Here, the judge will hear from both parties and review all the evidence. If, for example, if the issue is ownership of a car, you should write out the facts that support that the car is indeed yours in your affidavit and and include a bill of sale showing that the car was purchased by you, and a valid title and registration showing that the car is indeed your car and registered as your car.
A judge will strike the pleading as a sham pleading only if the pertinent facts are not disputed by the plaintiff and defendant, and only if the pleading or complaint is not supported by the facts. If the complaint filed against you is supported by even some amount of evidence, then the judge cannot strike the complaint as a sham.
Remember, that if you have been served with a complaint, whether or not you believe it is based on false information, you should immediately speak with an attorney.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and should not be construed as formal legal advice nor the formation of a lawyer/client relationship. If you have been served with a complaint, you should always speak with an attorney right away. The hiring of a lawyer is an important decision that should not be based solely upon advertisements. Before you decide, ask us to send you free written information about our qualifications and experience. This web site is designed for general information only. The information presented at this site or the submission of any form or email should not be construed to be formal legal advice nor the formation of a lawyer/client relationship.
Water Damage Restoration Companies
Who are the Dallas water damage restoration professionals to turn to for flood clean up, removal, and repair?
There are only a few true fire and water restoration companies in Dallas Texas that can provide the full line of flood clean up, fire rebuilding and mold remediation services. These companies have been in business in the Dallas area for decades and have full time, trained technicians who are available to do emergency restoration work 24/7. They have industrial strength equipment and professional gear that they use daily on just such water damage emergencies.
And then there are the other guys….
These competitors are divided into three types of restoration service providers:
Water Damage Internet marketing firms
Most of the restoration companies you will find on the web are marketing companies that later sell your cleanup and rebuilding job to subcontractors they never met. When there is a big demand for restoration clean up services in Dallas Fort Worth, such as frozen and burst pipes, burst water heaters or rain and flood damage, these marketing companies call everyone who says that they can do water removal, clean up and repair to get your job. However, if they cannot find any subcontractors, your job will be abandoned.
Water Damage Restoration National Franchises
The other type of water removal and repair competitors are large corporate franchise restoration companies with very little connection to Dallas Fort Worth. They do not have full line fire, water and restoration services in Dallas and usually have staff that is new to the home restoration business. Very often, the true fire and water remediation companies are asked to complete repair jobs that were started by restoration franchisees.
Carpet Cleaning Companies
There are hundreds of carpet cleaning companies in Dallas Fort Worth that claim to be water damage restoration companies. These so called remediation experts have no water removal experience, flood damage clean up training or dehumidification equipment to complete water and flood damage repair projects. They also have no education or much experience in the science of water extraction, drying and clean up. There is very little chance that your property would be completely restored through their services. In fact, since these companies do not have any water removal, fire restoration or mold remediation experience or content restoration facilities to handle personal belongings or furniture, their so called services only delay your home’s restoration work. Meanwhile, there is further structural damage to your dry walls, ceilings, carpets, and floors, possibly resulting in mold damage.
When you need professionals to tackle emergency repair and rebuilding jobs in Dallas, choose the Dallas company you know and trust to handle your property’s remediation job. Call the disaster recovery experts that have the full time crews to handle your emergency 24/7, 365 days a year.
