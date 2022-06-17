Finance
How to Respond to Fraudulent Lawsuits
If you have been sued and served with a complaint, which is completely fraudulent, Florida Judges have the authority, under Florida Rule of Civil Procedure 1.150, to strike, the complaint right from the beginning. A sham pleading is a complaint, petition, etc. that appears to be in a proper format, but in actuality is false, and which is not pleaded or brought in good faith. Specifically, a Florida court in a 1934 case, Rhea v. Hackney, defined a sham pleading as being “palpably or inherently false, and from the plain or conceded facts in the case, must have been known to the party interposing it to be untrue.”
For example, if you have been served with a complaint (pleading) by a sore ex business associate, which states he is the owner of your vehicle, which you did some business in with the person suing you, and you can show that you are the rightful owner and your ex business associate is falsely alleging that the vehicle is his, a Florida court should strike the complaint.
For a pleading to be a “sham” pleading, the person or entity filing the pleading must have filed it “without color of fact.” It is a sham when it is inherently, or completely false, and when considering conceded facts, must have been known by the person or entity filing it to be completely untrue. If it is clearly established that perjured testimony has been given, a Florida court may cite the person for contempt and possibly sent to Florida’s State Attorney’s Office for investigation. The court will also strike the pleading, or sworn testimony, which has been clearly, and indisputably, proven to the court to be a sham pleading.
If you have been served with a complaint, which you believe to be inherently untrue, you should speak with an attorney before the time you have to respond to the complaint. Do not just sit back and do nothing. Otherwise, you run the risk of the court entering a default against you based on a complaint, which contains inherently false information. Oftentimes,defendants in small claims courts cannot afford to hire an attorney. If this is the case, you can file a motion to strike a pleading as a sham. You will need to prepare a statement of the facts and have it notarized by a notary. After you file the motion to strike a sham pleading, the judge is required to set a hearing on your motion. Here, the judge will hear from both parties and review all the evidence. If, for example, if the issue is ownership of a car, you should write out the facts that support that the car is indeed yours in your affidavit and and include a bill of sale showing that the car was purchased by you, and a valid title and registration showing that the car is indeed your car and registered as your car.
A judge will strike the pleading as a sham pleading only if the pertinent facts are not disputed by the plaintiff and defendant, and only if the pleading or complaint is not supported by the facts. If the complaint filed against you is supported by even some amount of evidence, then the judge cannot strike the complaint as a sham.
Remember, that if you have been served with a complaint, whether or not you believe it is based on false information, you should immediately speak with an attorney.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and should not be construed as formal legal advice nor the formation of a lawyer/client relationship. If you have been served with a complaint, you should always speak with an attorney right away. The hiring of a lawyer is an important decision that should not be based solely upon advertisements. Before you decide, ask us to send you free written information about our qualifications and experience. This web site is designed for general information only. The information presented at this site or the submission of any form or email should not be construed to be formal legal advice nor the formation of a lawyer/client relationship.
Finance
Water Damage Restoration Companies
Who are the Dallas water damage restoration professionals to turn to for flood clean up, removal, and repair?
There are only a few true fire and water restoration companies in Dallas Texas that can provide the full line of flood clean up, fire rebuilding and mold remediation services. These companies have been in business in the Dallas area for decades and have full time, trained technicians who are available to do emergency restoration work 24/7. They have industrial strength equipment and professional gear that they use daily on just such water damage emergencies.
And then there are the other guys….
These competitors are divided into three types of restoration service providers:
Water Damage Internet marketing firms
Most of the restoration companies you will find on the web are marketing companies that later sell your cleanup and rebuilding job to subcontractors they never met. When there is a big demand for restoration clean up services in Dallas Fort Worth, such as frozen and burst pipes, burst water heaters or rain and flood damage, these marketing companies call everyone who says that they can do water removal, clean up and repair to get your job. However, if they cannot find any subcontractors, your job will be abandoned.
Water Damage Restoration National Franchises
The other type of water removal and repair competitors are large corporate franchise restoration companies with very little connection to Dallas Fort Worth. They do not have full line fire, water and restoration services in Dallas and usually have staff that is new to the home restoration business. Very often, the true fire and water remediation companies are asked to complete repair jobs that were started by restoration franchisees.
Carpet Cleaning Companies
There are hundreds of carpet cleaning companies in Dallas Fort Worth that claim to be water damage restoration companies. These so called remediation experts have no water removal experience, flood damage clean up training or dehumidification equipment to complete water and flood damage repair projects. They also have no education or much experience in the science of water extraction, drying and clean up. There is very little chance that your property would be completely restored through their services. In fact, since these companies do not have any water removal, fire restoration or mold remediation experience or content restoration facilities to handle personal belongings or furniture, their so called services only delay your home’s restoration work. Meanwhile, there is further structural damage to your dry walls, ceilings, carpets, and floors, possibly resulting in mold damage.
When you need professionals to tackle emergency repair and rebuilding jobs in Dallas, choose the Dallas company you know and trust to handle your property’s remediation job. Call the disaster recovery experts that have the full time crews to handle your emergency 24/7, 365 days a year.
Finance
Most Russian Companies Are Still Using Cyprus
Russian Companies and Cyprus
On the 18th of September, 2014 at Hilton Hotel in Nicosia, a conference was organized by the Cyprus-Russia Business Association, Withers LLP and Chryssafinis & Polyviou LLC entitled “The future of Cyprus for Russian Business”. To quote an extract from the recent conference:
Russian Controlled Foreign Companies (CFC) rules and the de-offshorisation strategy that are affecting Cypriot structures -The implications of these rules will be more apparent in the long – term as in the present most Russian companies are still using Cyprus as their base of operations.
I think that statement hits the nail firmly on the head, ‘in the PRESENT, most Russian companies are STILL using Cyprus as their base’. It doesn’t make any mention of the situation after the CFC rules are implemented.I believe that this year we have already seen a few Russian companies dissolved in Cyprus, however, there still appears to be a ‘let’s wait and see what happens ‘ attitude prevailing here in Cyprus, and this can only add to the detrimental impact of the CFC legislation.
Unfortunately for Cyprus, the rest of Europe are not prepared to sit and wait, they are not only offering advice on mitigating the effects of the Russian CFC rules, they are actively promoting it in an attempt to lure business away from Cyprus. It can be looked upon that CFC poses a challenge for Cyprus and a huge opportunity for those countries that have always envied the strength of Russian and Cypriot co-operation. Opportunities really don’t come to those who wait, they are seized by those who dare to attack, and we are already under attack!
The fact is that CFC will have a big impact if left as a weapon in the hands of our competitors, who are already presenting themselves as the saviours of Russian businessmen, and demonstrating that Cyprus does not appear to have any suitable solution to De-offshorisation! The only written advice I have seen so far in Cyprus is that a Private Listing on the ‘Emerging Companies Market’ would be an easy route to take to alleviate the potential problems for Russian residents as well as safeguarding business here in Cyprus. However, the ECM is generally seen as a “non-regulated market” as it does not come under the obligations imposed to regulated markets by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec).
This may or may not be why the UK’s HMRC say this about the Cyprus ECM: ‘The Cyprus Stock Exchange have opened a new market called the Emerging Companies Market. This market will be a Multi-lateral trading facility (MTF) and securities admitted to trading on this market will not meet the HMRC definition of ‘listed’.
I would assume that if Mr. Putin is looking to collect more tax, then he will follow the British and refuse to accept a listing on the ECM as satisfying the requirements.
No matter what is being said by the media and other governments, the banking world outside of Cyprus is not in the healthy position that the rest of Europe would have us believe. Cyprus is ahead of the field in correcting past banking errors and should combine this strength with some practical steps to re-assure the business world that measures are already in place to maintain the security and tax efficiency that Cyprus has always afforded them in the past.
There is a fully compliant way of dealing with CFC legislation that is tried and tested throughout Europe and is now available in Cyprus. Private Placement Life insurance has certain advantages over a trust but can be used to add substance to an existing trust if necessary.
Some of the more astute Corporate Service providers here in Cyprus are now taking active steps to at least let their clients know they have a fully compliant solution available to them in Cyprus and that they are ready to take action as soon as it is needed. This not only strengthens their existing client relationships but it also acts as a strong proposition in bringing new business to Cyprus.
CFC legislation is a threat to Cyprus and the time to do take some action is now. Please let’s not sit back and let the rest of Europe ‘support’ our businesses here in the same way as it did our banking sector!
Finance
Business Process Outsourcing 101
Business process outsourcing (BPO) is a term widely used in almost all industries. It is practiced in the Information Technology and Communications industry, alongside contact centers and the health sector.
What is business process outsourcing?
Outsourcing is the act of turning to external service providers or suppliers for functions that were previously performed internally. This includes front- and back-office business solutions that are not classified as a company’s core strength. A company’s core competency is whatever it does best: for example, a marketing firm’s core competency lies on marketing per se while an IT company could count software development and testing among its core strengths.
One of the more prominent benefits of outsourcing is cost reduction since it has the ability to significantly minimize a company’s overhead and labor expenses. The business practice also touts tapping a highly professional and experienced workforce, as well as faster implementation, and better quality of service among its primary advantages.
Types of outsourcing
There are generally two types of outsourcing: onshore and offshore.
Onshore outsourcing refers to turning to service providers that are within the same country, but in different locations. An example of this would be a gaming company headquartered in San Francisco, California, that has numerous studios all over America. In this case, the jobs which could’ve been performed in San Francisco were transferred to other states.
On the other hand, offshore outsourcing refers to tapping service providers outside the country. A perfect example of this is Apple Inc., an American company that has manufacturing plants in China.
Both types of outsourcing have their own pros and cons. As an example, onshore outsourcing eliminates the language barrier as both parties speak the same language. However, the cost reduction would be minimal or non-existent as the American standard of living is still in place. Similarly, offshore outsourcing poses a delay on delivery due to the distance, but at significantly reduced costs.
Typically outsourced services
Most Western companies need contact center support in the form of voice- and non-voice-based call centers and technical support services. This refers to customer and technical support across the basic mediums: calls, emails, live chat, and social media interaction.
Also, a lot of business-to-business deals are focused on the IT industry. Many IT service and support functions are outsourced to offshore IT locations as labor expenses are considerably cheaper than they are in the United States. Similarly, many developing countries such as the Philippines, India, and Mexico are rapidly becoming competitive in the IT industry and could be counted upon to produce outstanding services.
These are just some of the commonly outsourced business processes. Some companies focus on providing e-commerce support, data services, content moderation, and a host of other business processes.
Conclusion
Outsourcing a business process helps companies realize their full potential by focusing their attention to their core competencies. After all, why should companies perform a mediocre task related to business processes that are not their specializations, if a highly experienced third party provider is willing to do the service for a minimal cost?
How to Respond to Fraudulent Lawsuits
Water Damage Restoration Companies
Most Russian Companies Are Still Using Cyprus
Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure
Business Process Outsourcing 101
Review of Robert Kiyosaki’s Book Unfair Advantage
Andrew Wiggins sacrificed for the Golden State Warriors. Now he’s an NBA champion
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Kansas’ Christian Braun
Predictive Dialer: A Computerized Autodialing System
Omar Kelly: Ten reasons Dolphins should be playoff-bound in 2022
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things