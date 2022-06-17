Finance
Is the Future of Cognitive Therapy Similar to Training One’s Abdominal Muscles?
The Wall Street Journal had a very interesting article yesterday, titled To Be Young and Anxiety-Free, focused on the value of cognitive behavioral therapy to help children with high levels of anxiety learn how too cope better and prevent the snowball scenario, when that anxiety grows and spirals out of control resulting in depression and similar
– “…new research showing that treating kids for anxiety when they are young may help prevent the development of more serious mental illnesses, including depression and more debilitating anxiety disorders.”
– “But the use of antidepressants in children has come under fire because of recent evidence showing an increase in suicidal thoughts in kids taking the drugs. Partly as a result, many doctors and psychologists employ as a first line of treatment cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, which is often just as effective as medication.”
What is Cognitive Therapy (the most common type of cognitive behavioral therapy) and what are its cognitive and structural brain benefits? Judith Beck guides us here, explaining that “Cognitive therapy, as developed by my father Aaron Beck, is a comprehensive system of psychotherapy, based on the idea that the way people perceive their experience influences their emotional, behavioral, and physiological responses. Part of what we do is to help people solve the problems they are facing today. We also teach them cognitive and behavioral skills to modify their dysfunctional thinking and actions.”
Cerebrum, a publication by the Dana Foundation, just released an excellent article titled A Road Paved by Reason, with background on cognitive therapy: how the technique was developed and refined, its short and long-term benefits, and future trends. A few quotes:
– “Psychological problems result from the erroneous meanings that people attach to events, not from the events themselves.”
– “In cognitive therapy, patients learn through a variety of strategies to test their faulty beliefs. They then learn to appraise themselves and their futures in a way that is realistic, unbiased and constructive.”
– “Various managed-care companies and mental health centers now expect their therapists to be trained in cognitive therapy. The British government has recently set up a large program for training over 6,000 mental health workers to do cognitive therapy. There are now dozens, if not hundreds, of researchers focusing on the theoretical underpinnings of cognitive therapy, or on its applications.”
In short, here we have a number of major societal problems (anxiety, depression…) that affect people of all ages, and an intervention that teaches people cognitive skills to be able to manage those related challenges better. Talk about “teaching how to fish” vs. simply handing out fish (which we could argue is what antidepressant medications do).
Why don’t more people benefit today from that approach? A major problem, in my view, is the lack of a scalable distribution model. Meaning, using the traditional face-to-face approach, one needs to create, train, certify, ensure quality of, a very large network of practitioners. Which is what, as mentioned above, the British government is doing: training 6,000 mental health workers.
This is certainly a worthy initiative. Now, is it the most scalable one to deliver results while being cost and resource efficient? Perhaps not.
We can view cognitive therapy as a method for well-structured cognitive exercise, where a key factor of success is practice. Same as training your abdominal muscles: if you just join the local club, which has a set of superb machines for abdominal training, but don’t use abdominal training those machines in a disciplined manner, your abdominal muscles are unlikely to become very impressive.
We can then view the therapist as the personal trainer who motivates you to stay on track, to propose the right exercise routine based on your personal goals. If the trainer is with you the whole time, encouraging you to do and monitoring your abdominal exercises, you are most likely to complete them. But it is a very expensive approach.
Perhaps a hybrid approach makes more sense: the personal trainer helps you define goals, supervise progress and make modifications to the training regime, AND you do your own abdominal exercises with the machine that has been designed precisely with that goal in mind. There were no such mainstream machines only 50 years ago, before physical fitness became a popular concept and practice. Now there is one in every health club and TV infomercial.
Let’s go back to cognitive therapy. Of course there is a need for more and better trainer professionals who can help patients. But of course technology will help complement existing approaches, reaching corners we can not even predict now, and helping more people of all ages better cope with change, life, anxiety, a range of cognitive and emotional challenges. Without any stigma. Just as naturally as one trains abdominal muscles.
There is already research showing the value of computerised cognitive therapy. A recent systematic review published in the British Journal of Psychiatry concluded that “There is some evidence to support the effectiveness of CCBT for the treatment of depression. However, all studies were associated with considerable drop-out rates and little evidence was presented regarding participants’ preferences and the acceptability of the therapy. More research is needed to determine the place of CCBT in the potential range of treatment options offered to individuals with depression.”
Yes, more research is always needed. However, we also need to refine the questions. Not so much “Will computerized cognitive therapy leave thousands of therapists out of work?” but “How can computerized cognitive therapy be used to increase the reach and effectiveness of therapists” and “Can computerized cognitive therapy help reach populations that receive no intervention whatsoever today?”
Please think about that next time you see someone training his or her abdominal muscles.
When to Hire a Criminal Defense Attorney
If you or a loved one has recently run into some legal trouble, you are probably wondering at what point you should hire a criminal defense attorney. There are a lot of things to consider, and often the primary worry is cost. This is a fair concern to have, considering that attorney fees can be very expensive. However, hiring an attorney early in the process can often result in fewer large expenses down the road.
What is a Criminal Defense Attorney?
A criminal defense attorney is someone who is there to guide you through your legal problem and defend you when necessary. The legal system can be tricky and when you are in trouble with the law, it is important to have someone who knows how to guide you through your issue. Depending on the seriousness of your problem, the consequences could be much worse than being out a couple thousand dollars if you decide to go it alone.
At What Point Should I Hire a Criminal Defense Attorney?
Ideally, it would be nice to have an attorney from the moment you get arrested. While this is may not be practical, it would benefit you to speak to an attorney as soon as possible after being released from the holding cell after your arrest. If facing a more serious crime, an attorney should be hired immediately.
In most cases, however, you will be let out and receive a date on which your arraignment takes place. An arraignment is a hearing in which you hear what you are being charged with and are given a chance to plead guilty or not guilty. You may also have a chance after the arraignment to meet with the prosecutor. This is just one reason why it is extremely helpful to have counsel available to you at this point, given that this is a meeting you do not want to go into by yourself.
Speaking to your lawyer prior to the arraignment will allow you to have a complete understanding of the charges that are being brought against you before you even set foot in a courtroom. Perhaps more importantly, you will understand the range of punishments you could face should you be found guilty. This will give you the ability to weigh the pros and cons of fighting your charge versus seeking a plea bargain.
Fighting a charge can be a painful and emotional process. The personal support and comfort you receive from having someone who has been there before and knows his or her way around the legal system is invaluable. Just having them there can make each and every step along the way much less grueling.
Buying A Vehicle Has Never Been Easier
Purchasing a car requires a lot of prior planning. If as the consumer, you are aware of your budget constraints, and all goes well and you find your dream car in the desired budget, there is no better feeling. But one does not have to give up on your car because of limited financial options. There are many options to explore. Here are just a few of them.
- A personal loan: A personal loan is the cheapest way to buy a car. However, this means having good credit score. If this need is met, then any bank or finance lender will be able to give a loan. Make sure that valuable assets are not secured against this loan. This is an unnecessary risk.
- Cash purchase: Cash purchase is just like it sounds. This is where you pay cash for the purchase. This could be sourced from a personal savings or checking account. This could also be as a result of money received through a settlement or even a retirement account. The advantage here, of course I there would be no debt or accrued interest. A cash purchase is generally the least expensive way to go.
- Personal contract purchase: In this agreement the buyer makes lower monthly payments. However the total cost paid back at the end of the period will be higher than the original cost. Here, as opposed to getting a loan on the entire value of the car, a loan can be borrowed for the face value of the car at the time of purchase Vs face value at the end of period.
- Credit card purchase: Credit card purchase is the safest way to purchase a car. This is because it comes with more security. As long as the payments are met, there will be no issues here.
- Leasing: The last option is to lease the car. The manufacturer is paid a monthly cost for the car inclusive of maintenance costs. A ceiling of mileage usage is decided. At the end of the lease period, the car is returned to the dealer. The ownership remains with the manufacturer. This option only makes sense for short-term requirements.
It is always good to discuss finance options with car dealers and your bank before purchasing a car. Always analyze all the options before arriving at a decision. This way you are armed with the best options available to you based on your specific situation.
The Importance of Master’s Degree in Information Security
Traditional schools are a lot different from online schooling systems especially when it comes to method of teaching the students. With the advent of modernization, almost everything you can see is controlled by computer and for that it made life a lot easier and faster; but it also give access to cyber hackers to bring their menace unto the cyber world. It is because of this instance that Masters Degree in Information security was created. This is to educate, train, and coach private civilians, students, and adults on how to secure their computer system to include all the files, data, and documents within it. From the world itself, this Masters Degree in Information security, offers a privilege to anyone to learn how to do programming, forensics, basic computer security operations, and finally to prevent any hackers from entering into any of their computer programs.
This Masters Degree in Information security can be obtained through online internet. You don’t have to go to traditional schools that use rigid policies just to learn about how to protect a withheld information system. All of the courses or subjects thought under this degree are specifically designed and selected to make sure that the students will be able to learn best the concepts on securing certain data. The aim is to preserve to academic excellence among their students. The professors and teachers are all highly-skilled and trained in this line of specialty. You can rests assured that you will be thought by the best of the best.
This Information security Master’s Degree gives chance to anyone to build their own defenses to fight off hackers and secure the viability of the computer system. The course is divided into two concentrations and each of them has different characteristics when it comes to curriculum.
The first one is called technical concentration and it deals with the hands-on training for Information security Masters Degree. These are specifically created to help average men and women to apply what they have learned.
The second one is called managerial concentration and it is made for those who might want to work at managerial positions. It is more of leadership courses rather than the real online combat. This type of degree can be availed through online internet. The only thing needed is a computer connected to internet and then anyone can look for the particular online website that offers online schooling specifically on Information security Masters Degree. You will be provided with set of guides that you can use to make the enrollment. It is hassle-free and allows fast processing of documents. Online internet can provide you with everything that you need with just short span of time.
