Jan. 6 takeaways: ‘Heated’ Trump, Pence’s near miss with mob
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ERIC TUCKER and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection used its latest public hearing on Thursday to focus on the pressure that then-President Donald Trump put on his vice president, Mike Pence, to delay or reject the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee is trying to show how that pressure incited an angry mob to lay siege to the Capitol that day.
Pence, presiding over the certification in the vice president’s traditional ceremonial role, did not give in. He declared Biden the next president early the next morning, after the congressional session resumed and the rioters were cleared.
Lawmakers on the nine-member panel, and the witnesses who testified at the hearing, all described Pence’s decision as having averted a constitutional crisis.
Takeaways from the committee’s third public hearing this month:
A VICE PRESIDENT UNDER PRESSURE …
Greg Jacob, a counsel to Pence who fended off pressure to carry out the plan, said in live testimony at the hearing that the vice president first summoned him to his West Wing office in early December 2020 to seek clarity about his role in the certification of election results.
But Jacob said it was clear to the vice president that the founding fathers did not intend to empower any one person, including someone running for office, to affect the election results.
“And our review of text, history — and frankly, just common sense — all confirm the vice president’s first instinct on that point, there is no justifiable basis to conclude that the vice president has that kind of authority,” Jacob said.
But in the coming weeks, the committee laid out, Pence would come under pressure from to invalidate Biden’s win and find a way to keep Trump in power. While many White House aides made clear that they didn’t agree with the scheme, a conservative law professor named John Eastman increasingly had the ear of Trump. He wrote multiple memos suggesting Pence could reject electors or simply declare Trump the winner.
… AND IN DANGER
In video testimony, Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, said that the vice president told Trump “many times” that Pence did not agree with the scheme. But Trump kept up the pressure anyway.
On the morning of Jan. 6, as Pence issued a public statement making clear that he would certify the legitimate results of the election, Trump told thousands of his supporters in front of the White House that he hoped Pence would reconsider. The committee showed video from that rally in which Trump said that if Pence doesn’t come through, “I won’t like him as much.”
That pressure, the committee asserts, put Pence in immediate danger after rioters marched down to the Capitol and chanted for his death.
In one video played by the committee, a Trump supporter said he had heard reports that Pence had “caved,” and if he did they were going to drag “politicians through the streets.” As Pence evacuated the Senate and hid in the Capitol, rioters in front of the building chanted “bring him out!” A fake guillotine was constructed on the National Mall, and people breaking into the building chanted “Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!”
“Donald Trump turned the mob on him,” said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel.
A CLOSE CALL IN THE CAPITOL
As the rioters broke in, Pence hastily evacuated his post presiding over the Senate. California Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat on the committee who led Thursday’s hearing, told Jacob that the group was at one point only 40 feet from the rioters.
Jacob, who was with Pence at the time, said they had “heard the din” of the violent mob as they evacuated but that he didn’t know they were that close.
The committee also showed never-before-seen photos of Pence after he had evacuated to a secure location in the Capitol, including one photo in which he was reading one of Trump’s tweets.
Jacob said that Secret Service agents wanted them to evacuate the building but Pence refused to get in the car.
“The vice president didn’t want to take any chance” that the world would see him leaving the Capitol, Jacob said.
A ‘HEATED PHONE CALL’ AND A PRESIDENT’S THREATS
The committee shed some new light on a phone call between Trump and Pence the morning of Jan 6. In videotaped testimony, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, said the conversation was “pretty heated” and “a different tone than I had heard him take with the vice president before.”
In other taped interviews, aides described snippets of the conversation, which they had only heard from Trump’s side of the call. Trump’s personal aide, Nicholas Luna, said he heard the word “wimp.” Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff, Julie Radford, said she was told the president called Pence “the p-word.”
Testifying in person, Jacob said he was there when Pence returned from taking Trump’s call. The vice president was “steely, determined, grim,” Jacob said.
In the following hours, Trump went to the rally stage and criticized the vice president to his thousands of supporters. Aguilar said the committee found that Trump had revised the speech to include criticism of Pence.
AN ILLEGAL SCHEME
Aguilar called Eastman’s scheme, which was amplified by lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others, “a legally and morally bankrupt idea.”
After writing memos challenging the nation’s election laws in December, and convening state electors on a call, Jacob said that Eastman laid out his theory at a Jan. 4 meeting with Trump, Pence and a small group of aides. He said Pence, as the presiding officer, could reject the votes outright. Alternately, he could “suspend the proceedings and declare essentially a 10-day recess” during which the results would be sent back to certain state legislatures. Eastman said he preferred the second option, Jacob said.
The next morning, on Jan. 5, Eastman had changed his mind, Jacob said. He walked into a meeting and said, “I’m here to request that you reject the electors.”
Pence never wavered, Jacob said.
Retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who had spoken to Pence’s staff ahead of Jan. 6, also testified at the hearing. He said that if Pence had declared Trump president, it would have “plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis.”
DISTRUST OF EASTMAN
As Eastman gained the president’s favor, several White House aides grew increasingly concerned about the possible ramifications of what he was proposing. But Trump did not listen to their advice.
The committee played videotaped testimony from Eric Herschmann, a White House lawyer, expressing incredulity at Eastman’s legal theory that a vice president could overturn an election. “Are you out of your effing mind?” Herschmann said he told the professor, adding that he should get a good lawyer.
Trump campaign aide Jason Miller said colleagues had told him they thought Eastman “was crazy.”
Eastman was subpoenaed by the committee, but repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during his interview. He has also sued to block the panel from obtaining many of his communications from the time.
TURNING TO THEIR FAITH
Pence is a deeply religious man, and Jacob’s testimony recounted the vice president’s faith — and his own — as the events unfolded.
In one discussion, Jacob said, Pence told him: “I can’t wait to go to heaven and meet the framers, and tell them the work that you did in putting together our Constitution is a work of genius.”
They started Jan. 6 at the vice president’s house, saying a prayer together. And as they hunkered in the undisclosed location, Jacob said he pulled out a Bible, reading a verse about a second in command who defied an order he could not follow. He said he “took great comfort” in the passage.
Short said in his videotaped interview that he texted Pence a Bible verse at the end of the day.
“I fought the good fight I finished the race, I’ve kept the faith,” the passage reads.
Chicago Cubs’ losing streak hits 10 games with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres
The Chicago Cubs’ losing streak reached 10 games Thursday with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres before 30,096 on a sweltering afternoon at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs (23-40) fell into a last-place tie with the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central. And it doesn’t get any easier this weekend as the defending champion Atlanta Braves come to town riding a 14-game winning streak.
Keegan Thompson faces the Braves’ Charlie Morton on Friday in the series opener.
The stumbling Cubs were outscored by a combined 49 runs in back-to-back series by the New York Yankees (28-5) and Padres (41-15). According to Cubs historian Ed Hartig, it’s the team’s worst run differential in back-to-back series in franchise history, breaking a record set in 1999.
The 1999 Cubs were outscored by a combined 47 runs by the Milwaukee Brewers (17 runs) and Philadelphia Phillies (30) in back-to-back series in late June and early July. The Phillies scored 41 runs in the three games, the most since the franchise came into existence in 1911.
When the Cubs lost 6-2 in the finale in Philadelphia, keeping the Phillies under double digits was treated as a moral victory.
“It feels like we won,” general manager Ed Lynch said in the postgame clubhouse.
The Cubs’ loss to the Padres on Thursday — completing a four-game sweep — also meant they were outscored by at least 20 runs in back-to-back series for the first time in 143 years, according to Hartig. The last time that happened was in September 1879, when the Providence Grays outscored the Cubs by 20 runs (29-9) and the Boston Braves by 23 (31-8).
()
Minnesota says state unemployment hit record low 2% in May
Minnesota on Thursday reported a record low monthly unemployment figure of 2% for May, citing records going back to 1976.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development said the state gained a net 6,600 jobs in May, up 0.2% from May of last year on a seasonally adjusted basis, and following the addition of a revised 11,700 jobs added in April. Minnesota has now gained jobs for eight months in a row, the department said.
“Minnesota’s on course to continue adding jobs — if employers can find workers to fill them. We’re still down more than 75,000 people in our labor force since before the pandemic.” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a statement. “That’s why we’ve launched our ‘Summer of Jobs’ campaign to highlight the many opportunities in the job market, and to help employers find workers in labor pools they may have previously overlooked.”
The unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 2% in May, a decline that was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment, DEED said. The labor force participation rate — measuring those working and actively looking for work — rose from 68.3% to 68.4%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6% in May and the labor force participation rate ticked up a tenth of a point to 62.3%.
The state’s private sector gained 7,500 jobs, up 0.3% year-on-year, and compared with a revised 11,000 in April. The U.S. gained 390,000 jobs, up 0.3% from April to May, with the private sector adding 333,000 jobs, also up 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
DEED said its Summer of Jobs campaign includes job shadowing some of the best-paying in-demand jobs available in the state, including manufacturing, health care, technology and beyond. It will also share best practices and opportunities for employers to find talent in groups too often overlooked, such as immigrant communities, Minnesotans with disabilities, and people recently released from correctional facilities. The campaign kicked off in Mankato this week..
Employment recovery has not been consistent for all Minnesotans: Black and Hispanic Minnesotans continue to experience higher unemployment rates than white Minnesotans, based on 12-month moving averages to help even out inconsistencies due to small sample sizes. Both Black and Hispanic Minnesotans have higher labor force participation rates than white Minnesotans, at 69.9% for Black Minnesotans and 79.6% for Hispanic Minnesotans and 68.4% for white Minnesotans.
Wisconsin baseball: St. Croix Falls loses to Cuba City in Division 3 title game
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — The St. Croix Falls baseball team’s hopes of championship history evaporated in a two-inning span.
The Saints, making their first state tournament appearance in 74 years, saw Cuba City erase a one-run deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in sixth for an 8-4 victory in the Division 3 championship game on Thursday.
“I really believe that we put St. Croix Falls baseball on the map in a good way,” Saints coach Matt Vold said. “Just really proud of them. They brought the community of St. Croix Falls together. I’m just really happy and proud of how they competed.”
St. Croix Falls (26-3), which had not allowed a run in five postseason games up until Thursday’s title game, took its first lead, 4-3, with two runs in the third. Brayden Olson reached on an error, and Brady Belisle tied it with a triple to left-center. Tyler Olson followed with a sacrifice fly to center.
But the fourth-ranked Saints were unable to add on against Cuba City right-hander Blake Bussan, who allowed seven hits and three walks before reaching his pitch limit after 6 2/3 innings.
“When we took the lead, usually with this crew, they just keep on going,” Vold said. “They talk about ‘all pedal, no brakes,’ and that’s usually what they do. So, I was a little surprised by that. I think some of that was being on the big stage. There was a little bit of tightness.”
Cuba City (23-4), which ousted top-ranked Amherst 2-1 in the semifinals, scored three in the fifth off St. Croix Falls starter Dylan Smith for a 6-4 lead. The Cubans added two more in the sixth on a bases-loaded passed ball and bases-loaded walk.
Smith allowed seven runs, six earned, on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
“Our approach was stay back, make contact with it and make them have to make plays,” Cuba City coach Steve Graber said. “They’re a good defensive team, but put it in play and see what happens, and we did that.”
Cuba City centerfielder Will Busch stymied the Saints with several sensational plays, including a sliding grab of Belisle’s liner in the fifth with the leadoff runner aboard.
“That centerfielder made multiple insane catches,” said junior Brayden Olson, who tossed a five-hit shutout in Wednesday’s 8-0 semifinal win over defending champion Kenosha St. Joseph. “Multiple diving catches that would have been down if any other centerfielder had been out there.”
After five straight shutout victories, the Saints fell behind 2-0 in the first.
The Saints got one back in the bottom half on a one-out double down the left-field line by Adrian Scott and a two-out single by Belisle.
The Cubans made it 3-1 in the second on a walk and two singles. St Croix Central again answered on an RBI single by Oliver Schmidt.
The title was the first for unranked Cuba City, whose only other appearance was a runner-up finish in 1955.
St. Croix Falls, which lost in the sectional final last season, had only three seniors — Schmidt, Sam Glenna and Cole Rutledge — on the roster for its for trip to state since 1948.
“I’ll tell you what, that team is loaded,” Graber said of the Saints. “That team will be back here.”
