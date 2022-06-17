News
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s opened, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Slavery officially ended in the United States with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865, but it would take some two and a half years and a contingent of federal troops to make that legal reality true in flesh and deed for enslaved people on the island city of Galveston, Texas. On a summer’s day in 1868, the last of the slaves were finally freed.
Juneteenth — the June 19th federal holiday signed into law last year — not only marks the date when slavery ended, but it serves as a reminder that justice delayed is justice denied. The holiday lands on a Sunday this year, meaning it will be observed on Monday by banks, most federal offices, the U.S. Postal Service and stock and bond markets. Most private businesses will remain open.
It will also be observed Monday by many individual cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis. In St. Paul, libraries will be closed and parking meters will be free on both Sunday and Monday. St. Paul rec centers that have Sunday hours will remain open on Sunday, and rec centers will also host regular hours on Monday.
Several state lawmakers have proposed that the date become a Minnesota state holiday and paid day off for state employees, though legislation to that effect has yet to be approved.
Juneteenth events have rolled out throughout June at libraries, museums and history centers and continue this weekend at the following locations. Be advised that a warm front this weekend is expected to bring dangerously high temperatures Sunday and Monday.
SATURDAY JUNE 18
Juneteenth at Sun Ray Library Garden: A free Juneteenth celebration featuring live performances, food, games, crafts and photos unfolds from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Sun Ray Library Garden, 2105 Wilson Ave. in St. Paul. The event is supported by the American Library Association, National Endowment for the Humanities and Minnesota’s Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.
Sweet Potato Pie Comfort Pie Jubilee: Rose McGee, the founder of Golden Valley-based Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, will host a pie bake-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arts Us/Dunning Recreation Center on 1221 Marshall Ave. in St. Paul. The pies will be judged by “celebrity judges” and the top three winners will advance to a second round of judging on Wednesday. Contact [email protected] for information.
YWCA St. Paul at Boyd Park: The YWCA will host “Juneteenth: A Celebration With Music and Community” from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Park, 335 Selby Ave. Free music and children’s activities. Food available from food truck vendors. A livestream begins at 3 p.m. Visit ywcastpaul.org.
NAACP Freedom Fund Gala: The NAACP will host its St. Paul Roy Wilkins Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday evening at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul. The dinner will feature a keynote address from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as remarks by Angela Davis, Chef Tre Hardy, Lifetime Achievement and Community Service awards. The event is sold out.
SUNDAY JUNE 19
Juneteenth Film on SPNN: The St. Paul Neighborhood Network will broadcast a film by OMG Media celebrating Black history, art, music and literature at 9 a.m. on its cable access station. The film features a tribute to George Floyd and Philando Castile by artists Ta-coumba Aiken and Seitu Jones. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter provides an introduction. Visit SPNN.org.
Rondo Block Party: The Rondo Center of Diverse Expression will present a free block party and recognition ceremony from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Concordia Ave., and on Fisk Street between Carroll and Concordia avenues in St. Paul. CNN host Laura Coates and Lee Jordan, Midwest Director of the National Juneteenth Committee, will join Gov. Tim Walz and other elected officials for the formal program, which runs from 3 to 4:15 p.m. The schedule includes music and dance performances, games, give-aways, author conversations and food trucks, ending with free cupcakes from Red Velvet Cupcakes. Citations for civic service will be presented to Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. Exhibitors include Regions Hospital, the Ramsey County Historical Society, St. Paul College, the St. Paul Fire Department, the Science Museum of Minnesota and others.
Juneteenth Celebration Roseville: The city of Roseville, M Health Fairview and Do Good Roseville are partnering on their fifth annual Juneteenth celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at Frank Rog Ampitheater in Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N. The celebration will feature a DJ, a singer, dancers, business and nonprofit booths.
Community Grilling: The Twin Cities Radio Network and other neighborhood organizers will host a potluck of sorts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carty Park, 1105 Iglehart Ave. in St. Paul. Residents are asked to bring their own tables, chairs, grills and food and participate in the “Juneteenth Kitchen.” Also on tap are a bounce house, a Father’s Day recognition ceremony, a grocery give-away and vendor booths.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 22
Rooted in Rondo: The St. Paul Almanac, St. Paul Neighborhood Network and WFNU Frogtown Community Radio will present a free film screening of “Rooted in Rondo,” a youth-produced documentary about the people and places of the Rondo neighborhood. The event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at CHS Field’s Securian Financial Club, 360 North Broadway St. in downtown St. Paul and will feature a panel discussion, light appetizers and a cash bar.
News
Salvation Army will host July rappelling event to raise money for Minnesota’s homeless
Next month the Salvation Army Northern Division will host “Down For The Challenge,” an urban rappelling event to raise funds for the homeless.
After fundraising at least $1,000 for the Salvation Army, participants can confirm their spot to rappel down the side of the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan with the help of Over The Edge, an organization that organizes rappelling events for nonprofits. The event will be held July 29 and July 30.
The Minnesota Vikings are a major sponsor. During a rooftop media event at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel on Friday, former Vikings defensive tackle and NFL Hall of Famer John Randle said that growing up in Texas, Randle’s mom raised him and his siblings on $23 a day.
“It was tough for me,” Randle said. “I kind of understand what people are going through.”
Organizers said the $1,000 fundraising requirement translates into 17 nights of emergency shelter, meals and related care. It can buy one month of transitional supportive housing for three people, or 6,600 pounds of food.
In November 2021, Michael Peterson was homeless and became connected with the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis. Peterson was able to move into a loft of his own last March.
Now he returns daily to the center to provide encouragement to others.
“It’s a very stressful time (being homeless),” Peterson said. “You have to be in that position and understand the condition to really be effective, so since I’ve been through that cycle, my compassion is there.”
The Salvation Army hopes to raise $1 million for housing relief. To sign up or donate, visit downforthechallenge.com.
News
Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain
By DAVID KEYTON, JOHN LEICESTER and EFREM LUKATSKY
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership Friday, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival.
In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to offer continued aid and military training, adding that evidence points to Russia ”taking heavy casualties” in the invasion.
The latest embrace of Ukraine by its European allies marked another setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched his war nearly four months ago, hoping to pull his ex-Soviet neighbor away from the West and back into Russia’s sphere of influence.
At Russia’s showpiece economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” He also reprised his usual defense of the war, alleging it was necessary to protect people in parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed rebels and to ensure Russia’s own security.
Johnson’s trip to Kyiv followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight without asking it to make any territorial concessions to Russia.
“We are with you to give you the strategic endurance that you will need,” Johnson said on his second visit to the country since the Feb. 24 start of the war. Although he did not detail the aid, he said Britain would lead a program that could train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every 120 days in an unspecified location outside the country.
The British-led training program could “change the equation of this war,” Johnson said. Ukraine has been taking heavy casualties in the battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.
“I completely understand why you and your people can make no compromise with Putin because if Ukraine is suffering, if the Ukrainian troops are suffering, then I have to tell you that all the evidence is that Putin’s troops are under acute pressure themselves and they are taking heavy casualties,” he said. “Their expenditure of munitions, of shells and other weaponry, is colossal.”
He said that two months after his last visit, “the Ukrainian grit, determination and resilience is stronger than ever, and I know that unbreakable resolve will long outlive the vain ambitions of President Putin.”
Johnson said his government will work to intensify the sanctions on Russia. He praised the resilience of Ukrainians and how “life is coming back to the streets” of Kyiv, but noted that “only a couple of hours away, a barbaric assault continues. Towns and villages are being reduced to rubble.”
Zelenskyy welcomed Johnson’s visit, saying on Telegram: “We have a common view of the movement towards Ukraine’s victory. I’m grateful for a powerful support!”
The possibility of membership in the EU, created to safeguard peace on the continent and serve as a model for the rule of law and prosperity, fulfils a wish of Zelenskyy and his Western-looking citizens.
The European Commission’s recommendation that Ukraine become a candidate for membership will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels. The war has increased pressure on EU governments to fast-track Ukraine’s candidate status. But the process is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to open their arms to new members.
Political and military support for Ukraine from Western countries has been key to its surprising success in the face of larger and better-equipped Russian forces. Zelenskyy has also clamored for additional immediate support in the form of more and better weapons to turn the tide in the east, known as the Donbas region.
Russia pressed its offensive there Friday, leaving desperate residents struggling to make sense of their future.
“We are old people, we do not have a place to go. Where will I go?” asked Vira Miedientseva, an elderly resident grappling with the aftermath of an attack Thursday in Lysychansk, just across the river from Sievierodonetsk, where a key battle is raging.
In other developments Friday:
— The Ukrainian navy claimed it destroyed a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea. The navy said on social media that the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa.
— A group of volunteers called the “IT Army of Ukraine” said it carried out a cyberattack that delayed Putin’s speech in St. Petersburg. The group was convened by Ukraine after the invasion to launch cyberattacks against Russian targets. It said it carried out a distributed denial-of-service attack, which leverages networks of zombie computers to flood websites with junk traffic, rendering them unreachable.
— The war’s disruption to exports of grain and other crops from Ukraine that feed the world has captured global attention and sent bread prices soaring across the world. But the production of other, more niche foodstuffs has also been impacted, including for a Ukrainian snail farmer.
— The organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest said it will start talks with the BBC on possibly holding next year’s event in the U.K. after concluding that it can’t be held in Ukraine. Last month, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 contest, buoying Ukrainian spirits. The event is traditionally staged by the previous year’s winner.
After a series of setbacks early in the war, including the failure to seize Ukraine’s capital, Russian forces have switched their focus to the Donbas.
The Ukrainian military said Moscow’s troops kept up relentless attacks on both Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, two key cities that have been the focus on recent fighting. The military claimed Ukrainian forces pushed Russian fighters out of the village of Bohorodychne, north of Sloviansk.
Russia and its allies say they have taken about half of Donetsk and nearly all of Luhansk — the two regions that make up the Donbas. Sievierodonetsk and surrounding villages are in the last pocket of Luhansk region still in Ukrainian hands.
“The Russians are pouring fire on the city,” said Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai. “It’s getting harder and harder for us to fight in Sievierodonetsk, because the Russians outnumber us in artillery and manpower, and it’s very difficult for us to resist this barrage of fire.”
The constant shelling made it impossible for 568 people, including 38 children, sheltering in the Azot chemical plant in the city to escape, he said.
Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges leading out of the city, but Haidai said it still had not been fully blocked off.
The Moscow envoy for Russia-backed separatists who control much of the territory around Sievierodonetsk said an evacuation from the Azot plant could take place under certain conditions.
Rodion Miroshnik of the self-proclaimed Luhansk’s People’s Republic said on social media that Russian troops and separatists are “ready to consider options for opening a humanitarian corridor for the exit of civilians, but subject to strict adherence to the cease-fire.”
Earlier this week, Miroshnik accused Kyiv of trying to disrupt the evacuation of civilians from Azot, a claim vigorously denied by Ukrainian officials.
___
Lukatsky reported from Lysychansk, Ukraine.
News
Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure
By SETH BORENSTEIN and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Equating the oil and gas industry to Big Tobacco, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that “fossil fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat.” But President Joe Biden wasn’t quite itching for a fight.
With both soaring energy prices and a warming planet weighing on the world at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, Biden talked about trying to ease the pain of high gas prices while pushing more long-term green policies.
Dismissing the idea of boosting gasoline production, the United Nations’ top diplomat threw out traditional diplomatic niceties and bluntly vilified the fossil fuel industry at a virtual session that included oil rich Saudi Arabia, China, Europe and Egypt, which is hosting the next United Nations summit on climate change. It was the first time Guterres compared the energy industry to tobacco interests, saying they use “the same scandalous tactics” to delay action that is good for people and the planet.
Biden reiterated his goal to lower gasoline prices that are averaging a record $5 a gallon in the U.S. while also shifting away from fossil fuels in order to limit climate change and the risks it presents.
“I’m using every lever available to me to bring down prices for the American people,” Biden said. “But the critical point is that these actions are part of our transition to a clean and secure and long-term energy future.”
Biden is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia next month. The White House recently praised the kingdom after OPEC+ announced that it would pump more oil to boost the global supply.
Guterres dismissed more drilling, saying “nothing could be more clear or present than the danger of fossil fuel expansion.”
“Even in the short-term, fossil fuels don’t make political or economic sense,” Guterres said.
“Had we invested earlier and massively in renewable energy, we would not find ourselves once again at the mercy of unstable fossil fuel markets,” Guterres said. “Let’s make sure the war in Ukraine is not used to increase that dependency.”
The secretary-general decided to amp up the rhetoric because of successful efforts by the industry to use the war in Ukraine as an excuse to start drilling projects, said a senior U.N. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to lack of authority to speak for the agency.
“It is very interesting to see the change in tone from the secretary-general. His language is blunter than any secretary general before him,” said Niklas Hohne of the New Climate Institute in Germany. “This comes at a time when we indeed observe a goldrush to new fossil fuel infrastructure… Such expansion is counterproductive to climate policy as it would lock the world into a high greenhouse gas future.”
In a statement, the American Petroleum Institute said governments and the industry need to work together: “Rising energy costs worldwide and current geopolitical tensions prove it is more important than ever to ensure continued access to affordable, reliable energy while reducing emissions. As populations grow and economies expand, the world will demand more energy, not less.”
Biden’s priorities are slashing methane leaks and getting more zero-emission vehicles on the roads.
Biden administration officials, insisting on anonymity to discuss the event, said they expect some of the countries to announce more ambitious climate targets as part of the landmark agreement reached in Paris in 2015.
Biden sounded the alarm on extreme weather events in an Oval Office interview on Thursday with The Associated Press.
“We have more hurricanes and tornadoes and flooding,” he said. “People saw what — I took my kids years ago to Yellowstone Park. They call me, ‘Daddy did you see what happened at Yellowstone, right?’ Well, it’s unthinkable. These are 1,000-year kinds of events.”
But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has scrambled Biden’s climate goals by driving up the cost of gas. Facing political pressure to get prices under control in a midterm election year, the Democratic president has urged U.S. oil refiners to produce more fuel even as companies say they lack the long-term incentives to do so because the administration is accelerating the move to clean energy.
“Well, I say in the short term, do the right thing,” Biden said Thursday, stressing his view that energy companies should increase production instead of trying to maximize their profits.
Biden comes to the summit with foreign leaders with far less of the climate ambition and hope he declared at the outset of his presidency, when he vowed to make the United States a leader again on slashing fossil fuel emissions to stave off the worst scenarios of global warming. Republicans and some Democrats since then have stalled and all but killed Biden’s most ambitious climate legislation.
While Biden has succeeded in securing funding to boost electric vehicles and some other climate measures, the setbacks have left Biden focused on voluntary pledges and initiatives like those Friday, which can easily be abandoned or reversed by future leaders.
That leaves Guterres, who doesn’t have the power or political limitations of Biden, to aim directly at the fossil fuel industry, saying they’ve “invested heavily in pseudo-science and public relations – with a false narrative to minimize their responsibility for climate change and undermine ambitious climate policies.”
Andrew Weaver, a University of Victoria climate scientist and former Canadian legislator, said Guterres’ equating the fossil fuel and tobacco industry “is a straight out comparison… “People haven’t been accountable for what I would are in some sense some very serious crimes against society.”
But Stanford University climate scientist and environment program director Chris Field said Guterres’ call to action “as exactly right” but said “we need to make sure that we don’t let the focus on fossil fuel companies as bad guys slow progress on solutions.”
___
Ellen Knickmeyer and Josh Boak contributed to this report from Washington.
Accelerated Nursing Programs – What Is An Accelerated Nursing Program?
3 Easy Signs to Finding Out If a Woman Wants You – The Fast Track Formula to Reading Her Mind
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s opened, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Celsius Surrounded by 4 Separate Jurisdiction Regulators Amid Insolvency
Beauty Schools in New York
Don’t Expect A Bitcoin Recovery Anytime Soon, Galaxy Digital CEO
How to Find Research Paper Topic Ideas
Salvation Army will host July rappelling event to raise money for Minnesota’s homeless
How to Obtain a Voluntary Departure From the United States: An Immigration Law Explanation
Why Crypto Could Go Another 15% Lower, This Expert Says
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things