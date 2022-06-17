Learn How to Reduce Your Trading Risk With Binary Betting and Binary Options

There are many different program choices for those looking to get into the growing and dynamic field of nursing, and an accelerated nursing program is at the top of that list. This is basically a BSN degree program, just offered at a quicker pace, enabling you to finish in half the time or less that it would normally take to complete a full Bachelors of Science in Nursing degree.

According to recent data, in 2010, nursing programs were the fourth most popular across the United States. When you consider the raising salary levels, the extremely rewarding nature of the work, and the amount of jobs and careers available, this isn’t a surprise at all. When you choose an accelerated option, you’ll be able to move right through your studies and enter the field itself.

You might not realize how many accelerated programs for nursing that there are right now, but there is a huge array to choose from. In fact, there’s over 235 programs that you can select from, which is massive. The amount of growth is unprecedented, and there are nearly as many accelerated programs as traditional programs today.

Another thing to think about is that you’ll also find accelerated masters programs related to nursing as well. This is ideal for those individuals who have already completed their bachelors level work and are looking to go back to school to get even farther ahead in their career. Imagine finishing both your undergrad and your post-grad while other people are still toiling away for their bachelors.

For those individuals who already hold a college degree but are looking for the BSN, an accelerated program can take as little as 12 months to complete. If you don’t have a degree already, the accelerated BSN can still take as little as two years to complete, which is half the time of a full-length, traditionally paced program.

Over the course of the next decade, there will be nearly 600,000 new nursing jobs in the United States according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is part of the reason why these accelerated programs are in such demand right now. You can dive right into the field, and utilize your previous educational and work experience to get a head start on the rest of your field-related education, at both the bachelors and post-grad level. You’ll enter your new career as soon as possible, and have all of the credentials that you need.

The way that you’re able to finish these programs so quickly is through a combination of scheduling and workload. You won’t have long breaks over the summer or winter, for example, and may take more classes at once, while combining core classes and bridge courses to round out a complete and robust curriculum.

It may seem daunting to take on the challenges of an accelerated nursing program, but you shouldn’t be worried. It will be done before you know it, and then you can go right ahead and begin your new, rewarding career. You’ll enjoy a quicker, and more affordable, educational experience, and you’ll be able to enter the workforce while others are still sitting in the classroom. Those holding degrees but looking to enter the growing field of nursing should absolutely consider the accelerated BSN as their top choice.