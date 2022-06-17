Finance
Learn How You Can Start Your Own Online Business Without Building And Hosting Any Website
Since the inception of information and communication technology, almost everything is now computerized, even businesses are now operating online, and so on…
So many people – Nigerian and some other part of the world keep talking about online businesses, and so many other source of income online. Yes, no doubt there are a lot of online businesses, but getting to know and understand the basic scope and approach towards the different online businesses that can turn to money generating system is another problem so many people face. Some people even go to the length of stressing the fact that they are not oppurtuned to take part in such online businesses based on their financial capability of starting it. Yes, it is true that the online business involve some start-up capital, such as building and hosting your own website, buying of reseller right of some information e-book to sell on your site and so on…
All this emphasis on financial capabilities are an excuse, as there are so many means and method you can use in starting your own home based online business without building or hosting a website nor buying any reseller right e-book for sale, for a start.
You can start your own home based online business by taking it through blogging and just selling information with the help of affiliate marketing and Google AdSense. To start with you are require to register for a blog through BLOGGER.COM. The registration process is as simple as ABC, and it is free, meaning that it does not require any payment for you to sign-up for your blog. After the sign-up process, you can now proceed on deciding on the type of information you wish to sell depending on the area of interest you desire to target.
The area of information you desire to target decide your subject. Subject is another vital appealing scope which is required in every blog. It is an interesting step that determine the class or level of AdSense Google will place on your blog as soon as you sing-up for the Google AdSense.
The moment you have decide on the subject, you are require to learn how to write the content in your blog to the best of it effect by learning how to effect key words and phrase people frequently use when searching for information on internet, as it play a vital role on how it is been rank by most search engine.
You are to also note that the quality of the content you post on the blog, you also will need to make sure the appearance of your blog is appealing. Part of this is to make sure the pages are configured so they load with relative ease. No one likes to wait forever as the elements of a page load. This is particularly important if the readers you want to reach are more likely to live in areas where dial-up services is the only way to establish a connection to the Internet. Select colors, graphics, and images with care, and make sure the entire page looks great and loads within a reasonable amount of time. Doing this will insure that you will get more attraction from various visitors to your blog.
Using an Auto Attendant For Better Customer Service
An auto attendant is an automated program that provides customer service over the phone. Such programs are also known as virtual receptionists because, in effect, they are a sequence of digitally prerecorded and pre-designed scripts that are used as a replacement for the traditional office receptionist. Businesses often debate over the use of an auto attendant, and callers also give a wide variety of responses about their likes and dislikes toward hearing a “machine recording” instead of a real human voice. Eventually, the type of business that one is running and the desires of its customers should be the factors that help in deciding whether or not an auto attendant is the right option.
Similarly to how any receptionist reflects the image and voice of a company, business owners must realize that making the choice between an auto attendant and a human receptionist depends on how it will impact their business internally and externally. In most cases, a hybrid system is a logical solution since it allows a company to reduce labor costs and streamline operations while also allowing callers to opt to speak to a live person at any time. However, when seeking to improve customer service, an auto attendant can prove to be an effective tool.
Businesses can enjoy many advantages of having an auto attendant. Such automated programs are usually a low monthly cost that is minor compared to the costs of hiring a salaried receptionist. If budget is at a minimum, a company can choose to get a less expensive system with default functions. Although a very basic version, some systems can be better than traditional receptionists when it comes to service because they are conveniently available around the clock, respond quickly to callers, and can attend to multiple callers at once.
A well-built system will greet callers with a company greeting and enable them to interact through phone dialing or voice prompts in order to provide and gather information. For example, a caller may be able to select option 1 on their phone keypad to hear a prerecorded description about the company’s products and services. Or, selecting option 2 may lead to another prerecorded message that provides information about the company’s hours of operation, observed holidays, and additional details that would otherwise take up an employee’s time. Option 3, on the other hand, could lead to a menu of extension numbers and allow callers to choose exactly whom they want to talk to. Hence, even at the most basic levels, an auto attendant can make a company’s customer services operations work more efficiently and also create a better customer experience for callers.
Companies can go many steps further in order to take full advantage of the benefits of an auto attendant. With the right implementation, such a system can expand according to a company’s specific needs and be customized in order to represent the company’s voice. In general, larger companies can reap the greatest benefits because adding any sort of automation to their customer service department can dramatically reduce operational expenses. In some cases, the auto attendant may recognize the caller ID, link it to the caller’s account number, and automatically forward calls to the appropriate sales agent. This not only saves time and effort for the caller, but also warns the sales agent about who is calling and triggers a link that the sales agent can use to immediately access the respective account information.
For an international company, an auto attendant can detect which geographical location a call is being made from and automatically redirect the call to the matching local office. Finally, the system can be customized with personal voice recordings, greetings, and scripts in order to create a more personalized experience for the customer. As a result, an auto attendant can become much more than just a cold and mundane answering machine.
Mold Remediation – Taking Charge of Mold Removal
People around the world dream of living in or visiting New York. But even the enchanting lights of Broadway, the greenery in Central Park, and the hot dogs vendors on the streets can lose their charm in the face of a common New York nightmare: mold. New York’s snowy winters and hot, humid summers provide the ideal growing conditions for mold.
Mold’s ecological role is to break down and recycle basic nutrients back into the earth. It grows through the production of spores, and all it needs to thrive is water in any shape or form. Mold is a master of survival, as its spores are small, lightweight, and able to survive a long time in any condition.
Despite its important ecological role, mold poses several threats to humans. As it disassembles any material it encounters, mold can pose a threat to a building’s structural integrity. Additionally, some molds are toxic. Many illnesses and allergies in humans are caused by molds in old buildings, like those found around New York. Some molds, such as black mold, can be fatal.
If the invasion of mold is minimal, a NY home or business owner can usually take care of it. Mold remediation specialist will need to be called in to help more extensive mold problems. Controlling mold involves controlling the amount of moisture in the area. This can include fixing leaks, removing standing water, installing a proper gutter system, fixing cracked masonry and separated roof shingles, and repairing seals around doors and windows. Mold’s favorite food is wet paper, which is why newer homes with more insulation are more susceptible to mold problems.
A professional mold restoration company can expertly assess the damage mold may have caused and which areas are vulnerable to further damage. They also have equipment to analyze mold levels to see if it is safe for people to be in the building. Professionals also know how to avoid other indoor environmental hazards like asbestos and lead so the remediation process does not cause unnecessary illnesses.
Mold remediation requires an arsenal of tools to remove water and disinfect moldy areas:
– A wet vacuum is designed to remove water from floors, carpets, and other hard surfaces.
– A damp wipe, a towel with water and perhaps detergent, is used to remove mold from non-porous materials.
– HEPA vacuums are used as one of the final clean-up tool after materials are completely dry. The HEPA vacuum will pick up any contaminated dust that has landed outside of the remedied area.
These tools allow proper disinfection, which is crucial since mold can be allergenic or toxic even when it is dead. Moldy materials require careful disposal. The contents of the vacuum and any items damaged by mold should be double-bagged, sealed and discarded. Big items that will not fit into plastic bags should be covered with polyethylene sheeting, sealed with duct tape, and then disposed of with other construction waste. After the clean-up is done, a dehumidifying system may need to be installed into the building to help prevent mold growth in the future.
In areas as humid as Staten Island and Long Island, moisture control is the key to mold prevention. Taking the steps to properly prevent mold damage will save time and money in the long run. However, if it is already too late, calling in a mold remediation specialist to ensure the mold is eliminated properly is the safest step.
~Flora Richards-Gustafson, 2009
Russia’s Accession to the WTO – What Does It Mean?
Better Late Than Never
On the 11th November 2011 the Russian and WTO working parties agreed terms to pave the way for Russia’s acceptance to the World Trade Organisation. Russian lawmakers approved membership on the 22nd August 2012.
The path to membership has, to put it lightly, been arduous. Original negotiations started in 1993 and were ongoing ever since.
Following his successful presidential election in 2000, Vladimir Putin got behind the accession plans and was a key player in the eventual outcome. He displayed his frustrations more than once at the negotiations and how “the rules of the game” were changed to suit different WTO partners.
Although the WTO is ostensibly an apolitical global trade organisation, the delays and barriers that Russia has dealt with in recent years have been politically charged.
Prior to the agreement, Vladimir Putin said in a recent Chinese TV interview;
“We want to join the World Trade Organisation. This is our goal and our objective. In our opinion this would have a generally positive impact on the Russian economy, mostly because it will increase the level of trust in the economy, and on the administrative and legal procedures within the economy. By the way, we have fully adjusted our domestic legislation to WTO requirements. We have done this. We have also settled the major problems with all of the key partners. I think that it has become more of a political issue.”
He was less diplomatic when interviewed on Russian TV when he lambasted the EU and USA for procrastination and for causing deliberate delays to Russian accession. This back drop is against open hostility to Russia by some US lawmakers who wrote to the US WTO Trade Representative on the 10th November about their ‘significant concerns’ and demanding that Russia display “transparent, substantive and prompt action” in its’ adherence to WTO obligations.
“Substantive” could be used as a Russian accolade but neither ‘transparency’ nor ‘prompt’ are virtues I see much of in the Federation.
As an organisation the WTO supervises and liberalises international trade, regulating trade between member countries and providing the negotiating and trade agreements platform.
Importantly for Russian success and her ability to attract fresh inward investment, the WTO enforces dispute resolution aimed at member’s adherence to WTO agreements.
The WTO has 153 members and represents more than 97% of the world’s population so Russia’s absence since the fall of the USSR has been anachronistic. With a $1.5 trillion GDP and as the world’s largest oil and gas producer Russia should have been in the WTO years earlier.
Membership of the WTO will not change the business environment or the high risk assessment given to Russia by foreign investors. What it should do is add impetus to the significant reform and efficiency drives and reflect the seriousness the Russian government places on combating inefficiency, corruption and cronyism.
Look at the closure of hundreds of customs posts, the dismissal of many customs officers and the opening of new import facilities to promote faster, fairer growth plus the billions of dollars attracted from the auto and pharmaceutical sectors in the last 12 months.
There is no doubt that membership is good for Russia. It brings much-needed capital to the Russian markets. Strained relations with the West followed the 2008 five-day Georgian conflict and, in the seven months following hostilities, investors pulled $300 billion out of Russia. In 2011 further outflow reached $70 billion against a $36 billion forecast by the Russian central bank.
According to the World Bank, Russian WTO membership will bring both sustainable and incremental annual economic growth of 2% and this success is measured against the backdrop of shrinkage and uncertainty in the global markets. Russia joining the WTO is the ‘good news’ the world markets are looking for following the WTO failure at Doha, the incessant Euro-zone doom and unremitting, depressing news from the US markets.
The consensus to join the WTO (the final barrier fell when Russia and Georgia signed an agreement approving Russia’s WTO entry on November 9 in Geneva, after both agreed on international monitoring on the disputed crossings with South Ossetia and Abkhazia) came only weeks after Vladimir Putin confirmed his return to the Russian Presidency on September 24th.
Following this consensus the rouble was the strongest performing of the top 25 currencies, having gained over 5% against the US dollar. The Russian stock market gained over 15% in what has been the world’s biggest jump and Russian oil jumped 7% in the same period.
Whether WTO accession is good in the immediate term for smaller or inefficient industries is another story. Fears are rife that cheap imports will flood the market and ‘small’ Russian industry will suffer. Quite who and what these ‘small’ industries are, I do not know. Russia today is a huge importer of consumer goods and distributors may find they have fresh competition on their hands but the absence of a cottage industry begs the question.
Russia exported over $400 billion in 2010 predominantly to the EU, Ukraine, Turkey, China and Belarus. WTO membership opens up new markets where historically Russian products have been blocked. Russian steel and iron manufacturers have been vocal supporters of Russian accession and will be major beneficiaries as trade barriers are lowered and Russian products allowed access, if not actually welcomed to the new markets. General imports were valued at nearly $250 billion
Maxim Medvedkov, the chief Russian negotiator to the WTO, said “More than one third of our GDP is made abroad… we are seventh in the world in terms of exports. We need a stable predictable instrument to develop trade”.
European companies are initially best positioned to take advantage from Russia’s WTO entry. EU business prevails in Russia’s external trade and has been integrated for longer than other blocs. In the short term U.S. opportunities are constrained because of the Jackson-Vanik amendment, but as Jackson-Vanik violates WTO membership, Russia will have to be released very quickly. For all the U.S. political blustering and anti Russian sentiment, Jackson-Vanik will go by default or U.S. companies will miss opportunities.
What will be the differences?
Domestic consumer goods producers will face greater competition from imports and this sector has been earmarked for protection and measures to help it become more efficient.
WTO rules require liberalisation on the domestic energy market and an end to monopolies and gas subsidies. This means more competition in the Russia domestic gas market and easier access for independent producers with domestic prices moving closer to the export price.
Given the effort the Russian government has put in to attracting inward investment in both R&D and manufacturing it is no surprise that protection will be in place for the nascent and remerging industries for seven years. Agricultural, automotive and aviation manufacturing sectors are ring-fenced.
Exporters will face fewer obstacles in terms of import tariffs and quotas which will be phased out gradually, rather than overnight with membership.
The main terms of the WTO agreement are:
The average import tariff will be cut from 10% to 7.8% with an agreement to lower 33% of the tariffs from the date of accession. 25% of tariffs will drop after a three year lead time while other tariff changes (e.g. automotive and aviation) will drop after seven years. Agriculture tariffs are protected for eight years.
The average agricultural import tariff will be cut from 13.2% to 10.8%. Dairy import tariffs will drop from 19.8% to 14.9% and cereals from 15.15 to 10.0%.
Import tariffs for poultry products will be protected for eight years and the total Russian government agricultural subsidy will be capped at $9 billion in 2012 and then cut to $4.4 billion by 2018.
The average manufactured import tariff will be cut from 9.5% to 7.3%
The automotive import tariff will be cut from 15.5% to 12.0% but with a seven year protection period. Preferential tariffs for automakers making large investments in Russian-based production will be cut by July 1 2018, well within the Decree 166/566 agreements.
The import tariff for chemicals will be lowered from 6.5% to 5.2%
Russia agreed to develop market-based pricing for the domestic market but, in line with its social programs, will keep regulating prices for households and non-commercial users.
The limit for foreign equity ownership of 49% for the telecom industry will be scrapped in 2016.
100% foreign-owned banks will be allowed to open in Russia for the first time but with an overall 50% limit of foreign bank control of the sector.
Foreign insurance companies can open owned branches nine years after Russia joins the WTO 100% foreign-owned companies will be able to operate in wholesale, retail and franchise sectors immediately after membership.
In summary we may say ‘better late than never’ and appreciate that the accession marathon was not a waste of time (for Russia) as the terms negotiated by Russia are advantageous. They guarantee Russian access to foreign markets (“most favoured nation” status) and enable Russia to use the WTO for settlement of any trade dispute. Membership creates a better foreign investment climate and gives greater Russian opportunities for investment in the WTO member-countries.
Russia can now better defend her economic interests in negotiations on international trade agreements.
Of enormous importance are the transition concessions which limit access of foreign goods to Russia whilst Russia upgrades production and infrastructure to challenge international competition.
Russia has shown that it is unafraid to make the necessary investment and has committed hundreds of billions of dollars in brand new and replacement infra structure and manufacturing projects. Russia’s entry to the WTO is the biggest step in global trade since China joined over ten years ago.
If you are sitting in Strasbourg or Washington DC you may want to consider that Russia has negotiated unfettered access to the world markets whilst securing its domestic manufacturing base against foreign incursions for a lengthy period and, that it has done this in the course of the worst downturn in global trade in modern history. You may not respect the stroke of genius that negotiated access to new markets whilst ensuring protection of his own. This negotiation skill would imply that not only do Russia’s leaders know what they are thinking of; they also know what everyone else is thinking.
