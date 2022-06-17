Liam Hendriks is hoping for a quick return to the Chicago White Sox: ‘They say 3 weeks, I’m targeting July 1’

Many of us have watched animes for fun or entertainment, but certain quotes or dialogues sometimes evoke a deep feeling. So if you want to impress your secret crushes, girlfriends, boyfriends, or any other loved one, keep reading ahead, and you will find all the anime love quotes that you need.

It makes us question all the rules that we stand for. Out of many quotes and dialogues, anime love quotes or anime quotes about Love are the best ones. If you are looking out for anime quotes about Love that you would love to say while telling your precious feelings to someone, we’ve got you. We have created a list of thirty such quotes that focus on Love and romance.

Anime Quotes About Love

30.” Love is simply an electrical bug in the human neural circuit.” – Akasaka Ryuunosuke, ‘My Pet Girl Sakurasou.’

The quote will certainly seem funny, but it does hold a deep meaning that human emotions are like a bug. It isn’t easy to understand what is happening and why. The quote was taken from My Pet Girl Sakurasou.

29.” Love, passion, why do we get caught up by such troublesome feelings? The mind couldn’t ever get things straight, and you lose control to know what is sensible. Deep down it’s all so vexing.” –Usui Takumi, ‘Maid Sama!’

The quote has rightly said that Love can be a very complicated feeling, and we often get caught up with it. Sometimes, Love ruins us to our core, where we can’t reverse the damage. However, you can’t deny Love is a very beautiful feeling if it’s with the right person.

28. I’ll make you so in love with me that every time our lips touch, you’ll die a little death. – Ai Yazawa (Nana)

The quote is symbolic, but it holds quite a deep meaning of loving someone to death.

27. “If you love someone, he could make you sad. He could even make you feel lonely sometimes. But that someone can also make you happier than you’ll ever be….” – Saki Hanajima, ‘Fruits Basket.’

The truth about Love is that it will not be flowers and butterflies every day, some days, thorns will prick our hearts as well, and we need to accept it.

26.” The woman I love as I see her sink in the same darkness I am in, what damn things might happen in the future… The future that you guys want, I don’t care about that. From now on, whatever happens, I’ll protect this person.” –Hyuuga Natsume (Gakuen Alice)

In context to the anime Gakuen Alice, we understand that we all have our dark times, and getting out of it is difficult for some of us, but we shouldn’t stop loving the one person who brings us happiness. The quote was inspired by the Gakuen Alice anime series.

25.” Even if I lose this feeling, I’m sure I’ll fall in love with you all over again.” – Syaoran Li (Cardcaptor Sakura)

This quote will remind me of the classic English movie, The vows, where the actress loses her memories but falls in love with the same person all over again. Our Love should be strong enough to return even if they lose their feelings.

24.” Since ancient times, the dragon has been the only beast to equal the tiger. So even if you’re not by my side right now, I will leap through space and time and always be by your side. These feelings will never change.” – Ryuuji Takasu (Toradora!)

The above quote is in the context of almost losing the right person over someone else. We have been there where we made one wrong choice or chose the wrong person, however sometimes choosing the wrong person makes us realize what we truly wish.

23. “There is only one person who you can each truly love. It’s too bad that you can’t change who that person is. If you could, then you both would be a lot happier.” – Arisugawa Juri (Revolutionary Girl Utena)

A lot of us start loving a person when we shouldn’t. Only if we could change that person, things would have been different.

22.” Even if you think I’m a nuisance, no matter where you go, I’ll find you. I’ll always be listening to your voice. When the rain falls, when the wind blows, when the flowers scatter, when shadow looms. In every sign, I’ll search for your voice.” – Golden time

The quote from the anime Golden Time has very well explained that whatever circumstances one faces and no matter how many difficulties come our way, we always find Love.

21. “You were always there for me, and that’s all I needed. Just you. I didn’t feel sad or broken up for some reason, and it just didn’t seem real. But slowly, I realized it was real – that you were gone. And little by little, I slowly felt something inside me go numb.” – Jet Black, ‘Cowboy Bebop.’

We don’t realize the presence of someone special unless we start doing things in their absence. Many of us take our special people lightly and don’t appreciate their value unless they’re gone. The quote reminds us that someday they might not be there.

Anime love quotes for just you

20. “I want to be with you. From now on, I want to spend all and every single one of my days until I die with you, and only you.” –Naruto Uzumaki, ‘Naruto.’

The anime quote will hit home, When we love someone, we try to prioritize them and spend as much time available with them.

19. “If it’s possible for one person to be hurt by another, then that person can be healed by another.” –Sohma Hatori, ‘Fruits basket.’

As stated above, we often tend to hurt the people we love, but we also heal with the people we love. Both these elements go hand in hand when you are in love with someone.

18. “I thought I was invincible. Then I met a girl. I wanted to live, and I started to think like that; I was afraid of death for the first time. I had never felt like that before.” –Spike Spiegel, ‘Cowboy Bebop.’

We have all met that person who has saved us from our darkness, and it’s time we thank them for their efforts and the time they put in saving us from ourselves.

17. “Don’t ever lie, even if it’s about your feelings.” –Misaki Ayuzawa, ‘Maid Sama!’

We tend to lie a lot about our feelings, and like the above quote, we shouldn’t do that. But, unfortunately, we might have missed soo many good opportunities to save our friendship or save ourselves from rejection.

16. “It’s Equivalent Exchange! I’ll give you half my life, so you give me half of yours!” – Edward Elric, ‘Full Metal Alchemist.’

There is nothing much to explain in this quote as it talks about what real Love should be. It should be a two-way street. When we fall in love with someone is bound to work out if the efforts are from both sides.

15.” I…I love you with all my heart!… If you were to stay here with me, there would be no regrets…Because every day we’d do something fun, we’d be happy, I swear!… I would do anything for you! So…Please stay with me!” -Haruno Sakura, ‘Naruto.’

The quote tells us how a relationship should be. First, we should spend each day doing something fun and without regrets. Life is short, and we should spend our time making memories.

14. “You’re not alone. We are partners. If you are a witch, then I’ll become a warlock.” –Lelouch Lamperouge, ‘Code Geass.’

Lelouch said the quote regarding when he found true Love. One can cross all limits and boundaries when they meet their true Love.

13. “I was dead until the moment I met you. I was a powerless corpse pretending to be alive. Living without power, without the ability to change my course, was bound to a slow death.” –Lelouch Lamperouge, ‘Code Geass.’

Many of us are just going by with our life not living but just existing, and sometimes one person changes everything. So this is your opportunity to tell your favorite person their value.

12. “If I can be with you when the world ends, it’ll be enough for me!” – Blue (Wolf’s Rain)

When everything around us crumbles to dust, it’s a blessing if we can spend that time with our loved ones and hold them one last time before everything turns to dust.

11.” No matter which loves the line, what time, or where I am, I will always love you. So I’ll say it one more time, and I love you.” – Okabe, ‘Steins Gate.’

This is a beautiful quote about Love and willingness to stay with each other and love them all the time.

Beautiful, Meaningful, and Cute Anime Love Quotes

10. “Love is never as simple as sharing the same path.” – Khamsin

This quote is not like the other anime quotes about Love; this gives us the reality check that Love is not easy, and sometimes different paths lead us to the same destination.

9.” Kurosaki-Kun, you know I had a lot of things I wanted to do…I want to be a teacher…I also want to be an astronaut…And also make my cake shop…I want to go to the sweets bakery and say, ‘I want one of everything…Oh, I wish I could live five times over. Then I’d be born in five different places, and I’d stuff myself with different food from around the world… I’d live five different lives with five different occupations…And then, for those five times… I’d fall in love with the same person…” – Inoue Orihime (Bleach)

The above quote from Bleach has touched my heart and will always have a special place. We sometimes have such a big list of to-do things but fulfill only one or two. While life may be short and doing important things should be given priority, sometimes we can be a little selfish and think about ourselves.

8. “I’ll marry you! No matter what kind of handicap you have! Even if you can’t walk or stand, or even if you can’t have kids, I’ll still marry you. I’ll always be with you. The Yui I met here isn’t fake. It’s you. No matter where or how I meet you, I’ll fall in love with you. If I can meet you again, against the 6 billion to 1 odds, and even if your body can’t move, I’ll marry you.” — Hideki Hinata (Angel Beats)

This quote from Angel Beats hits home. It truly describes how Love should be unconditional and deep. It’s not always necessary to have a happy ending but loving them till the end is what matters.

7. “I, too, am alone. It’s sad being alone. It’s painful. I felt that way too. But if we’re together, at times, we may hurt each other, and we may even part. But, that is not the end. I’ll always be with you.” – Hitomi Kanzaki (Vision of Escaflowne)

Loneliness has got to be the saddest feeling ever. No one likes being alone. But the quote also talks about how sometimes together is also hurting, but it is far better than being alone.

6.” Someday, my memories will fade…And her voice, her actions, I might forget them as well. But I will always remember that I loved Saber.” –Shirou Emiya, ‘Fate Stay Night.’

In the anime Fate stay night, we were reminded that all our memories might fade, but when we experience true Love, it always stays with us.

5. I always used to cry and give up… I made many wrong turns… But you… You helped me find the right path… I always chased after you… I wanted to walk beside you all the time… I just wanted to be with you… You changed me! Your smile is what saved me! That is why I’m not afraid to die protecting you! Because… I love you… -Hinata Hyuuga(Naruto)

This specific quote is in Context when Hinata puts her own life in danger to save Naruto, the Love of her life. Sometimes we love others soo much that we can even layout our lives for them, and even though saving them might kill us, we are ready to bear with it.

4.” After all. Love is all about timing…If you don’t say the right thing at the right moment, no matter how much fate was involved in the relationship, everything will be ruined. Even if you regret it, it’ll be too late.” -Takeuchi Masafumin (Bokura Ga Ita)

Many of us can relate to the above quote since quite a lot of us have been in that situation. We sometimes keep our feelings hidden not to ruin our friendships, but by the time we come around to tell it, we lose the golden opportunity. In Love, indeed, timing is everything.

3. “It’s not that you can fall in love with someone new because you forgot the old… It’s because you fall in love with someone new that you’re able to forget about the old. Only Love can heal a heart that was hurt by Love.” – Takeuchi’s sister (Bokura Ga Ita – We Were There)

We were often faced with the situation that we fell in Love, but later we started falling for someone else. At such times it doesn’t mean we loved the previous person any less, but we fall for someone new means we’ve healed.

2. “There’s no way I’d come to like a girl with such strange horns. Then why did you… I told you I love unusual animals.” –Kohta to Lucy (Elfen Lied)

The above statement is a dialogue from the anime Elfen Lied and was said by Kohta. It reminds us that we all fall in love with imperfect people in some way or another. Love doesn’t look at perfection but the person.

1. “Having happy and beautiful memories won’t always bring you salvation. The more beautiful a memory is, the more painful it can become.” —Isla, ‘Plastic Memories.’

Out of all the anime quotes about Love, this has to be the top of all. The quote has beautifully stated that we have tons of memories with our loved ones, but at times our memories with them bring us the most pain, but there is no denying that it was the most beautiful.

We all are different in our ways; we might not share the same sky, habits, or personality, but that is Love, its unpredictable and doesn’t have boundaries. Therefore, the above list of anime quotes is divided into three parts: anime quotes about Love, the second is anime quotes for ourselves, and the last comprises quotes that are beautiful and hold deep meaning.

The post The 30 Best Anime Love Quotes of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.