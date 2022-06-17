News
Liam Hendriks is hoping for a quick return to the Chicago White Sox: ‘They say 3 weeks, I’m targeting July 1’
Liam Hendriks is used to getting the final three outs as the Chicago White Sox closer.
Recently, he has been limited to watching the action unfold.
”I was going stir crazy in the bullpen (Tuesday),” Hendriks said before Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.
The right-hander is recovering after being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain.
”I’ve had a tear in my UCL since ‘08,” Hendriks said. “It’s been there, that’s been manageable, I’ve been able to deal with it. But over the course of this year my elbow has been constantly inflamed a little more than usual.
“It got to the point where it was inflamed, it was getting a little uncertain, there’s a slight forearm strain in there, so we’re taking care of that. The ligament hasn’t changed, nothing has changed on any other end that way, so it’s a mild strain, hopefully get back out there. They say three weeks, I’m targeting July 1.”
Hendriks last pitched Friday, when he struck out one in a scoreless ninth to wrap up an 8-3 win against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Kendall Graveman handled ninth-inning duties Monday in a 9-5 win against the Tigers. Reynaldo López got the ball in the ninth Tuesday in a 5-1 victory after Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless eighth. José Ruiz got the final out Wedneday in a 13-0 win.
If the Sox are in a save situation this weekend in Houston, Graveman — who spent parts of last season pitching for the Astros — or Kelly are the most likely options.
Graveman has 12 career saves, including two this season. He was a starter with the Oakland A’s from 2015-18 before working out of the bullpen with the Seattle Mariners. Kelly has five career saves, two coming last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Kendall’s got experience saving games, you saw that last year (with Seattle),” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday. “Certainly capable of doing it. Joe Kelly certainly has the stuff to pull it off. And in various situations, we might have to mix and match a little bit. With (Aaron) Bummer down, he’s obviously currently not an option, but some point when he returns, hopefully in the next couple of weeks, he’ll probably be in that mix as well if Liam’s not active yet.”
Bummer went on the injured list retroactive to June 9 with a left lat strain. The left-hander, who has a 3.06 ERA, nine holds and one save, was out May 7-22 with a right knee strain.
“I’ve been talking to you guys more about coming in and off the injured list than anything,” Bummer said Tuesday. “It’s frustrating, especially when I felt like I was starting to roll, both times. I thought I was throwing the ball pretty well, taking steps forward. It’s frustrating to be sitting on the sidelines again, but hopefully it’s a short stint and we’ll be back and be able to continue that groove.”
Tanner Banks stepped up recently as a left-handed option. He threw two hitless innings Sunday against the Rangers and one the next night against the Tigers.
“I’m really trying to bear down and trust my routine every day and trust my approach,” Banks said Tuesday. “Try to eliminate thinking as much as I can through pregame preparation and then just try to throw strikes and let my defense do their job. And they have.”
The bullpen has been tested — including last weekend with consecutive extra-inning games against the Rangers. Hendriks, who has a 2.81 ERA and 16 saves, is looking forward to getting back in that mix.
“It’s a matter of getting this done safely and getting me back out there to pitch, that’s the big thing for me,” he said. “I also want to be able to go when I get back and not be coddled or babied. Be able to go back-to-back.
“I’m not concerned with it long term at all. You see forearm flexor strain (is a) precursor to a lot of things. But there’s been no change in my ligament, and that’s the good thing. That was one of the relieving parts of it. There was no damage to that, just a slight sprain.”
Meanwhile, he’ll be watching his fellow relievers contribute.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who are willing to come in,” Hendriks said. “We’ve had a lot of guys over there with a higher workload than they would have had in previous years. Some guys making their debuts, guys who have never pitched in back-to-back games. Doing that from the get-go it’s always going to wear on you a little bit.
“But luckily we’ve got a couple veterans toward the end there that will help out, (and) once the starters get rolling and start getting into deeper games, we’re going to be searching for (relief) innings out there.”
New And Upcoming Bollywood Movies Based On Real Life Stories
From biopics to crime and war stories, Bollywood has plenty of movies based on real life stories. Even though they are often modified to a certain extent for the sake of entertainment and good storytelling, however, the compelling story behind these Bollywood movies is the real life events. In 2022, we have some new Bollywood releases which are based on true stories.
Here’s a list of some of the best Bollywood movies based on true stories that you should not miss out on:
1. Shabaash Mithu
Among the upcoming Bollywood movies based on real life stories, this one is a sports biopic. After Mary Kom, this is supposed to be a Bollywood movie based on a female athlete. Shabaash Mitthu is the biopic of Mithila Raj, the current ODI and Test captain of the India women’s national cricket team. Produced under the banner of Viacom18 Studios and directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. In the first look, she can be noticed donning the blue jersey.
Shabaash Mithu release date: 15 July 2022
Shabaash Mithu trailer:
2. Major
The new movie, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced under the banner of Sony Pictures India. This movie, based on true incidents, is a biographical action drama that showcases the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who served by saving people during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In the lead role, the film stars Telugu actor Adivi Sesh. It is one of the real story movies in Bollywood 2022.
IMDb Rating: 8.9
Major trailer:
3. Sam Bahadur
Talking movies based on true incidents, we have this masterpiece based on a war hero, Sam Bahadur. The movie features Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. After the superhit Raazi, this is his second war film with director Meghna Gulzar. Sam Manekshaw’s military career traversed four decades and through five wars. His military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the formation of Bangladesh and he was the first-ever Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.
IMDb Rating: 8.7
Sam Bahadur trailer:
4. Pippa
Pippa is one of the upcoming Bollywood movies based on true stories 2022. It is a war film that stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Ishaan Khatter will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar playing the role of war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Pippa is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Mehta, which is about an Indian soldier who fought in the war against Pakistan in 1971.
Pippa release date: 9 December ’22
Pippa trailer:
5. Maidaan
Ajay Devgn plays the protagonist in Maidaan which is among the Bollywood movies based on true stories. The movie follows the life of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who trained and led the Indian football team to win the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. The new Bollywood movie revisits history and tells us the story of the golden era of Indian football. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also features Keerthy Suresh. The movie was supposed to be released on 3 June 2022 but it is yet to be released due to some reason.
Maidaan release date: Expected 2022
Maidaan trailer:
6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
The upcoming Bollywood movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation and a former scientist. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect makes it on the list of movies based on true events. Madhavan plays the titular lead role in the movie and he has also written, produced, and directed the film. The story follows the life of the scientist who was wrongly accused of espionage, throughout his journey as a graduate student at Princeton University to his workdays at ISRO. The film shows his struggle for justice.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’s release date: 1 July 2022
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer:
7. Prithviraj
This new Bollywood release is based on king Prithviraj Chauhan who fought against Muhammad of Ghor. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Prithviraj features Akshay Kumar and introduces Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also play pivotal roles in this historic action drama.
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Prithviraj trailer:
8. Runway 34
Ajay Devgn stars in this upcoming thriller film, which is also directed and produced by the actor. It is based on true events that grabbed headlines in 2015. The film, formerly titled Mayday, hangs around the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight, which faced trouble due to bad weather conditions and low visibility. The captain of the flight had to do a ‘blind’ landing on the runway without being able to see it with 150 passengers on board. However, he was demoted to the status of co-pilot after this incident. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh.
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Runway 34 trailer:
So, these are a few upcoming and new Bollywood movies based on true stories. If you have any other new movies based on real-life stories on your mind, let us know in the comments section.
Does Arthur Die In Peaky Blinders?
Peaky Blinders, currently a popular television show, is a fictitious drama about the Birmingham underworld, but it is based on the very true reality of a gang of the same name in the late 1800s in the Midlands.
The appellation ‘Peaky Blinders,’ as they were called, has become a notorious one, albeit its original origins are unknown. Some claim it arose from the cruel habit of sewing razor blades into the top of their hats, but this may be a more imaginative hypothesis given that the luxury item of a disposable razor blade would not have been widespread at the time. Another hypothesis is that Peaky Blinders got their name from the fact that they used the cap to hide their faces from the victims so they couldn’t be identified.
If you still haven’t watched the show yet and it is on your must-watch list then let us warn you guys about a spoiler alert.
What happened to Arthur?
Arthur Shelby has shown to be as fundamental as he can be a burden to Tommy in the past, however Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episodes 1 and 2 presented him as a free spirit, perhaps setting up the murder of the eldest Shelby brother at the hands of Tommy, the second born and head of Shelby Limited.
Peaky Blinders Season 5 has previously cast Arthur as a figure who may have damaged Tommy’s political ambitions. Arthur stumbled when his wife, Linda, was still with him, but Tommy and Polly were there to encourage him while keeping him on track.
When Linda left him and Shelby Limited did business to smuggle opium into England against Arthur’s concerns in Season 5 of Peaky Blinders, Arthur went off the rails. But then, towards the end of Peaky Blinders Season 6, Arthur died?
Does Arthur die in Peaky Blinders?
No, Arthur Shelby does not die after Peaky Blinders Season 6! Linda tries to kill Arthur when he aggressively assaults a man she has approached, but Polly Gray shoots her in the arm first.
In Season 6, their relationship is rocky, as Arthur continues to suffer from substance abuse and mental health difficulties. Arthur is perhaps at his most vulnerable when he encounters union representative Hayden Stagg. Hayden says that he has been where Arthur is presently and tells him to “move as if it were a level surface rather than mountains.”
Even though it does not influence Arthur’s nature, this appears to have a tremendous effect on him. He is the one who exacts retribution on the IRA for Polly’s murder in the series finale.
Arthur is also the only person who discovers Tommy has TB. When Tommy learns the news, he accepts it with stoicism, whilst Arthur is angry. When Tommy bids his family farewell, Arthur is missing, choosing to go fishing. Through Linda, Arthur reminds his younger brother that he will soon be where Tommy is headed.
Arthur Shelby character
Arthur Shelby is the eldest son of Arthur and Mrs. Shelby, as well as the older brother of Thomas, John, Ada, and Finn Shelby, and the father of Billy Shelby. He is a strong Peaky Blinders member who was married to Linda Shelby. He is also the ICA’s Deputy Vice President and his brother’s right-hand man.
Where to watch Peaky Blinders?
You can stream Peaky Blinders on Netflix. If you haven’t watched it yet, what are you waiting for?
The 30 Best Anime Love Quotes of All Time
Many of us have watched animes for fun or entertainment, but certain quotes or dialogues sometimes evoke a deep feeling. So if you want to impress your secret crushes, girlfriends, boyfriends, or any other loved one, keep reading ahead, and you will find all the anime love quotes that you need.
It makes us question all the rules that we stand for. Out of many quotes and dialogues, anime love quotes or anime quotes about Love are the best ones. If you are looking out for anime quotes about Love that you would love to say while telling your precious feelings to someone, we’ve got you. We have created a list of thirty such quotes that focus on Love and romance.
Anime Quotes About Love
30.” Love is simply an electrical bug in the human neural circuit.” – Akasaka Ryuunosuke, ‘My Pet Girl Sakurasou.’
The quote will certainly seem funny, but it does hold a deep meaning that human emotions are like a bug. It isn’t easy to understand what is happening and why. The quote was taken from My Pet Girl Sakurasou.
29.” Love, passion, why do we get caught up by such troublesome feelings? The mind couldn’t ever get things straight, and you lose control to know what is sensible. Deep down it’s all so vexing.” –Usui Takumi, ‘Maid Sama!’
The quote has rightly said that Love can be a very complicated feeling, and we often get caught up with it. Sometimes, Love ruins us to our core, where we can’t reverse the damage. However, you can’t deny Love is a very beautiful feeling if it’s with the right person.
28. I’ll make you so in love with me that every time our lips touch, you’ll die a little death. – Ai Yazawa (Nana)
The quote is symbolic, but it holds quite a deep meaning of loving someone to death.
27. “If you love someone, he could make you sad. He could even make you feel lonely sometimes. But that someone can also make you happier than you’ll ever be….” – Saki Hanajima, ‘Fruits Basket.’
The truth about Love is that it will not be flowers and butterflies every day, some days, thorns will prick our hearts as well, and we need to accept it.
26.” The woman I love as I see her sink in the same darkness I am in, what damn things might happen in the future… The future that you guys want, I don’t care about that. From now on, whatever happens, I’ll protect this person.” –Hyuuga Natsume (Gakuen Alice)
In context to the anime Gakuen Alice, we understand that we all have our dark times, and getting out of it is difficult for some of us, but we shouldn’t stop loving the one person who brings us happiness. The quote was inspired by the Gakuen Alice anime series.
25.” Even if I lose this feeling, I’m sure I’ll fall in love with you all over again.” – Syaoran Li (Cardcaptor Sakura)
This quote will remind me of the classic English movie, The vows, where the actress loses her memories but falls in love with the same person all over again. Our Love should be strong enough to return even if they lose their feelings.
24.” Since ancient times, the dragon has been the only beast to equal the tiger. So even if you’re not by my side right now, I will leap through space and time and always be by your side. These feelings will never change.” – Ryuuji Takasu (Toradora!)
The above quote is in the context of almost losing the right person over someone else. We have been there where we made one wrong choice or chose the wrong person, however sometimes choosing the wrong person makes us realize what we truly wish.
23. “There is only one person who you can each truly love. It’s too bad that you can’t change who that person is. If you could, then you both would be a lot happier.” – Arisugawa Juri (Revolutionary Girl Utena)
A lot of us start loving a person when we shouldn’t. Only if we could change that person, things would have been different.
22.” Even if you think I’m a nuisance, no matter where you go, I’ll find you. I’ll always be listening to your voice. When the rain falls, when the wind blows, when the flowers scatter, when shadow looms. In every sign, I’ll search for your voice.” – Golden time
The quote from the anime Golden Time has very well explained that whatever circumstances one faces and no matter how many difficulties come our way, we always find Love.
21. “You were always there for me, and that’s all I needed. Just you. I didn’t feel sad or broken up for some reason, and it just didn’t seem real. But slowly, I realized it was real – that you were gone. And little by little, I slowly felt something inside me go numb.” – Jet Black, ‘Cowboy Bebop.’
We don’t realize the presence of someone special unless we start doing things in their absence. Many of us take our special people lightly and don’t appreciate their value unless they’re gone. The quote reminds us that someday they might not be there.
Anime love quotes for just you
20. “I want to be with you. From now on, I want to spend all and every single one of my days until I die with you, and only you.” –Naruto Uzumaki, ‘Naruto.’
The anime quote will hit home, When we love someone, we try to prioritize them and spend as much time available with them.
19. “If it’s possible for one person to be hurt by another, then that person can be healed by another.” –Sohma Hatori, ‘Fruits basket.’
As stated above, we often tend to hurt the people we love, but we also heal with the people we love. Both these elements go hand in hand when you are in love with someone.
18. “I thought I was invincible. Then I met a girl. I wanted to live, and I started to think like that; I was afraid of death for the first time. I had never felt like that before.” –Spike Spiegel, ‘Cowboy Bebop.’
We have all met that person who has saved us from our darkness, and it’s time we thank them for their efforts and the time they put in saving us from ourselves.
17. “Don’t ever lie, even if it’s about your feelings.” –Misaki Ayuzawa, ‘Maid Sama!’
We tend to lie a lot about our feelings, and like the above quote, we shouldn’t do that. But, unfortunately, we might have missed soo many good opportunities to save our friendship or save ourselves from rejection.
16. “It’s Equivalent Exchange! I’ll give you half my life, so you give me half of yours!” – Edward Elric, ‘Full Metal Alchemist.’
There is nothing much to explain in this quote as it talks about what real Love should be. It should be a two-way street. When we fall in love with someone is bound to work out if the efforts are from both sides.
15.” I…I love you with all my heart!… If you were to stay here with me, there would be no regrets…Because every day we’d do something fun, we’d be happy, I swear!… I would do anything for you! So…Please stay with me!” -Haruno Sakura, ‘Naruto.’
The quote tells us how a relationship should be. First, we should spend each day doing something fun and without regrets. Life is short, and we should spend our time making memories.
14. “You’re not alone. We are partners. If you are a witch, then I’ll become a warlock.” –Lelouch Lamperouge, ‘Code Geass.’
Lelouch said the quote regarding when he found true Love. One can cross all limits and boundaries when they meet their true Love.
13. “I was dead until the moment I met you. I was a powerless corpse pretending to be alive. Living without power, without the ability to change my course, was bound to a slow death.” –Lelouch Lamperouge, ‘Code Geass.’
Many of us are just going by with our life not living but just existing, and sometimes one person changes everything. So this is your opportunity to tell your favorite person their value.
12. “If I can be with you when the world ends, it’ll be enough for me!” – Blue (Wolf’s Rain)
When everything around us crumbles to dust, it’s a blessing if we can spend that time with our loved ones and hold them one last time before everything turns to dust.
11.” No matter which loves the line, what time, or where I am, I will always love you. So I’ll say it one more time, and I love you.” – Okabe, ‘Steins Gate.’
This is a beautiful quote about Love and willingness to stay with each other and love them all the time.
Beautiful, Meaningful, and Cute Anime Love Quotes
10. “Love is never as simple as sharing the same path.” – Khamsin
This quote is not like the other anime quotes about Love; this gives us the reality check that Love is not easy, and sometimes different paths lead us to the same destination.
9.” Kurosaki-Kun, you know I had a lot of things I wanted to do…I want to be a teacher…I also want to be an astronaut…And also make my cake shop…I want to go to the sweets bakery and say, ‘I want one of everything…Oh, I wish I could live five times over. Then I’d be born in five different places, and I’d stuff myself with different food from around the world… I’d live five different lives with five different occupations…And then, for those five times… I’d fall in love with the same person…” – Inoue Orihime (Bleach)
The above quote from Bleach has touched my heart and will always have a special place. We sometimes have such a big list of to-do things but fulfill only one or two. While life may be short and doing important things should be given priority, sometimes we can be a little selfish and think about ourselves.
8. “I’ll marry you! No matter what kind of handicap you have! Even if you can’t walk or stand, or even if you can’t have kids, I’ll still marry you. I’ll always be with you. The Yui I met here isn’t fake. It’s you. No matter where or how I meet you, I’ll fall in love with you. If I can meet you again, against the 6 billion to 1 odds, and even if your body can’t move, I’ll marry you.” — Hideki Hinata (Angel Beats)
This quote from Angel Beats hits home. It truly describes how Love should be unconditional and deep. It’s not always necessary to have a happy ending but loving them till the end is what matters.
7. “I, too, am alone. It’s sad being alone. It’s painful. I felt that way too. But if we’re together, at times, we may hurt each other, and we may even part. But, that is not the end. I’ll always be with you.” – Hitomi Kanzaki (Vision of Escaflowne)
Loneliness has got to be the saddest feeling ever. No one likes being alone. But the quote also talks about how sometimes together is also hurting, but it is far better than being alone.
6.” Someday, my memories will fade…And her voice, her actions, I might forget them as well. But I will always remember that I loved Saber.” –Shirou Emiya, ‘Fate Stay Night.’
In the anime Fate stay night, we were reminded that all our memories might fade, but when we experience true Love, it always stays with us.
5. I always used to cry and give up… I made many wrong turns… But you… You helped me find the right path… I always chased after you… I wanted to walk beside you all the time… I just wanted to be with you… You changed me! Your smile is what saved me! That is why I’m not afraid to die protecting you! Because… I love you… -Hinata Hyuuga(Naruto)
This specific quote is in Context when Hinata puts her own life in danger to save Naruto, the Love of her life. Sometimes we love others soo much that we can even layout our lives for them, and even though saving them might kill us, we are ready to bear with it.
4.” After all. Love is all about timing…If you don’t say the right thing at the right moment, no matter how much fate was involved in the relationship, everything will be ruined. Even if you regret it, it’ll be too late.” -Takeuchi Masafumin (Bokura Ga Ita)
Many of us can relate to the above quote since quite a lot of us have been in that situation. We sometimes keep our feelings hidden not to ruin our friendships, but by the time we come around to tell it, we lose the golden opportunity. In Love, indeed, timing is everything.
3. “It’s not that you can fall in love with someone new because you forgot the old… It’s because you fall in love with someone new that you’re able to forget about the old. Only Love can heal a heart that was hurt by Love.” – Takeuchi’s sister (Bokura Ga Ita – We Were There)
We were often faced with the situation that we fell in Love, but later we started falling for someone else. At such times it doesn’t mean we loved the previous person any less, but we fall for someone new means we’ve healed.
2. “There’s no way I’d come to like a girl with such strange horns. Then why did you… I told you I love unusual animals.” –Kohta to Lucy (Elfen Lied)
The above statement is a dialogue from the anime Elfen Lied and was said by Kohta. It reminds us that we all fall in love with imperfect people in some way or another. Love doesn’t look at perfection but the person.
1. “Having happy and beautiful memories won’t always bring you salvation. The more beautiful a memory is, the more painful it can become.” —Isla, ‘Plastic Memories.’
Out of all the anime quotes about Love, this has to be the top of all. The quote has beautifully stated that we have tons of memories with our loved ones, but at times our memories with them bring us the most pain, but there is no denying that it was the most beautiful.
We all are different in our ways; we might not share the same sky, habits, or personality, but that is Love, its unpredictable and doesn’t have boundaries. Therefore, the above list of anime quotes is divided into three parts: anime quotes about Love, the second is anime quotes for ourselves, and the last comprises quotes that are beautiful and hold deep meaning.
