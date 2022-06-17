Living With Thalassemia – Foods to Avoid!

Koreans have been ruling the world for decades with their unbelievable charm and talent. If you have been flipping through shows just to find something new to watch, then we are here to end your misery. Here are 30 best romance Korean dramas to uplift your mood:

It would be offensive if we didn’t talk about Korean drama supremacy, especially romantic dramas. Teenagers and adults are also obsessed with watching playful romance and sweet chemistry shared by the main romantic leads. A pinch of a comedic element is like the cherry on the top of the ongoing love story. We all gush over the cute yet sizzling couples we are made to watch repeatedly (and also envy them hard deep down).

30. Tempted

Director: Kang In

Kang In Writer: Kim Bo-Yeon

Kim Bo-Yeon Cast: Woo Doo-hwan as Kwon Si-Hyeon, Joy as Eun Tae-hee

Woo Doo-hwan as Kwon Si-Hyeon, Joy as Eun Tae-hee IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: JustWatch

This romantic K drama revolves around Kwon Shi-Hyun, who bets his life to seduce a straightforward girl named Eun Tae-Hee who considers love pathetic. However, things start to take a different turn when he falls in love with her.

29. Hotel Del Luna

Director: Oh Choong-hwan

Oh Choong-hwan Writer: Hong Jung-eun, Hong Mi-ran

Hong Jung-eun, Hong Mi-ran Cast: Lee Ji Eun (IU) as Jang Man Wo, Yeo Jin Goo as Gu Chan-sung

Lee Ji Eun (IU) as Jang Man Wo, Yeo Jin Goo as Gu Chan-sung Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

This romantic comedy-drama revolves around a gorgeous and suspicious CEO of Hotel Del Luna named Jang Man-Wol. She is made to run this old establishment for eternity because of the sin she committed in the past, which she strangely couldn’t remember. This hotel is known to cater to ghosts.

Things start to change when the youngest assistant manager named, Koo Chan-Sung, visits the hotel. Due to a peculiar case, he started working as a manager in the hotel Del Luna.

28. Angel’s Last Mission: Love

Director: Lee Jung-sub

Lee Jung-sub Writer: Choi Yoon-Kyo

Choi Yoon-Kyo Cast: Shin Hye Sun as Lee Yeon-Seo, Kim Myung Soo as Dan

Shin Hye Sun as Lee Yeon-Seo, Kim Myung Soo as Dan IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming Platforms: Netflix

This Korean drama attempts to picturise a strange topic that has never been filmed before. An angel-human love story. The story revolves around a carefree and troublesome angel çalled Dan. He has been tasked to find love for a rude ballerina who has once met with an accident and lost her eyesight. But Dan ends up falling for her.

27. Romance Is a Bonus Book

Director: Lee Jeong-Hyo

Lee Jeong-Hyo Writer: Jung Hyun-jung

Jung Hyun-jung Cast: Lee Na Young as Kang Dan-i , Lee Jong Suk as Cha Eun-ho

Lee Na Young as Kang Dan-i , Lee Jong Suk as Cha Eun-ho IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

This K drama revolves around an extraordinary writer and youngest chief editor in a publishing company named Cha Eun-Ho. He has a calm personality, but sometimes he gets grumpy. Kang Dan-i, once a famous copywriter, lands a job at the same publishing company. What happens when two people from a writing background develop romantic feelings for each other? Be sure to binge-watch this great Korean drama to know more.

26. One Spring Night

Director: Ahn Pan-seok

Ahn Pan-seok Writer: Kim Eun-sang

Kim Eun-sang Cast: Han Ji Min as Lee Jeong-in, a librarian, Jung Hae In as Yoo Ji-ho, a pharmacist, Kim Jun Han as Kwon Gi-Seok, a banker

Han Ji Min as Lee Jeong-in, a librarian, Jung Hae In as Yoo Ji-ho, a pharmacist, Kim Jun Han as Kwon Gi-Seok, a banker IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming Platforms: Netflix

This cute love story revolves around a handsome single father and pharmacist named Yu Ji-Ho and a librarian Lee Jeong-in. This adorable little plotline might sound straightforward, but the crackling chemistry between the main characters makes it one of the most compelling Korean dramas.

25. Find Me in Your Memory

Director: Oh Hyun-jong

Oh Hyun-jong Writer: Kim Yoon-Joo, Yoon Ji-Hyun

Kim Yoon-Joo, Yoon Ji-Hyun Cast: Kim Dong Wook as Lee Jung-hoon, Moon Ga Young as Yeo Ha-jin

Kim Dong Wook as Lee Jung-hoon, Moon Ga Young as Yeo Ha-jin IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

You know how painful it is when someone forgets something, and it’s highly important to you. Find Me in Your Memory will be the most relatable K drama. The story revolves around a woman who has completely forgotten her memories and a guy who remembers every minute detail about their love.

24. My Secret Romance

Director: Kang Cheol-woo

Kang Cheol-woo Writer: Kim Ha-na, Kim Young-yoon

Kim Ha-na, Kim Young-yoon Cast: Sung Hoon as Cha Jin-wook, Song Ji Eun as Lee Yoo-mi

Sung Hoon as Cha Jin-wook, Song Ji Eun as Lee Yoo-mi IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

My Secret Romance is filled with the kind of romance you have imagined in your wildest dreams. The story revolves around a young man from a rich background named Cha Jin-Wook, who only commits to short-term love until he falls in love with Lee Yoo-Mi and everything changes.

23. I Can Hear Your Voice

Director: Jo Soo-won

Jo Soo-won Writer: Park Hye-Ryun

Park Hye-Ryun Cast: Lee Bo Young as Lawyer Jang, Lee Jong Suk as Park Soo-ha, Yoon Sang Hyun as Cha Gwan-woo

Lee Bo Young as Lawyer Jang, Lee Jong Suk as Park Soo-ha, Yoon Sang Hyun as Cha Gwan-woo IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming Platforms: Netflix

This action-packed Korean drama is sure to leave you in awe. Lawyer Jang, a man who can read people’s minds and a public defender, united together to unravel the truth behind the suspicious death of his father.

22. Lovestruck in the City

Director: Park Shin-woo

Park Shin-woo Writer: Jung Hyun-jung, Jung Da-yun

Jung Hyun-jung, Jung Da-yun Cast: Ji Chang Wook as Park Jae-won, Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun-o, Kim Min Seok as Choi

Ji Chang Wook as Park Jae-won, Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun-o, Kim Min Seok as Choi IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

This is one of the most exciting and adventurous Korean dramas involving finding your true calling. A sensible architect falls for a free-spirited woman in an unexpected meeting. He is determined to find her in the streets of Seoul.

21.Nevertheless

Director: Kim Ga-ram

Kim Ga-ram Writer: Jung Won

Jung Won Cast: Han So Hee as Yoo Na-bi, Song Kang as Park Jae-eon, Chae Jong-hyeop as Yang Do-hyeok

Han So Hee as Yoo Na-bi, Song Kang as Park Jae-eon, Chae Jong-hyeop as Yang Do-hyeok IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming Platforms: Netflix

Nevertheless is one of the most romantic Korean dramas in the K-drama world. The story focuses on an uncertain love and romance between a heartbroken woman and a flirty man who fears commitment.

20. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Director: Park Shin-woo

Park Shin-woo Writer: Jo Yong

Jo Yong Cast: Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Gang Tae, Seo Yea Ji as Ko Moon Young, Oh Jung Se as Moon Sang Tae

Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Gang Tae, Seo Yea Ji as Ko Moon Young, Oh Jung Se as Moon Sang Tae IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

Let me tell you, and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is one of the most romantic Korean dramas. The story discusses the path of emotional healing in love for a writer of the children’s book, who suffers from an antisocial personality disorder, and the selfless caretaker, who doesn’t know what love is. Slowly and steadily, they heal each other’s wounds. This award-winning and superhit drama stands out from many other romantic K dramas.

19. W: Two Worlds

Director: Jung Dae-Yoon

Jung Dae-Yoon Writer: Song Jae-Jung

Song Jae-Jung Cast: Lee jong suk,Han Hyo Joo

Lee jong suk,Han Hyo Joo IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

W: Two Worlds is a fantasy drama that involves a twist of romance and comedy. This unique tale about love and romance revolves around two people who live in two different worlds, that is, in two different dimensions. One is extremely rich and exists in the webtoon “W”

and the other person, Yeon Joo, is a surgeon by profession and exists in the real world. With a unique storyline, this K drama aims to present an all-new perspective in front of people, and the audience is going crazy about it.

18. Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Director: Yu Je-won

Yu Je-won Writer: Shin Ha-eun

Shin Ha-eun Cast: Shin Min A as Yoon Hye Jin, Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik, Lee Sang Yi as Ji Seong Hyun

Shin Min A as Yoon Hye Jin, Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik, Lee Sang Yi as Ji Seong Hyun IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

Yoon Hye Jin earlier worked as a dentist, but certain events forced her to move to a seaside village of Gongjin. She meets a smart young man with an interesting personality named Hong Du Sik. He is very kind to people and is the first person to offer help whenever needed. She instantly gets attracted to him. This K drama showcases their love growing into a romantic relationship after they unexpectedly ran into each other several times.

17.Our Beloved Summer

Director: Kim Yoon-jin

Kim Yoon-jin Writer: Lee Na-eun

Lee Na-eun Cast: Choi Woo Shik as Choi, Kim Da Mi as Kook Yeon Soo, Kim Sung Cheol as Kim Ji Ung, Roh Jeong Eui as NJ

Choi Woo Shik as Choi, Kim Da Mi as Kook Yeon Soo, Kim Sung Cheol as Kim Ji Ung, Roh Jeong Eui as NJ IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming Platforms: Netflix

Our Beloved Summer is a romantic Korean drama that involves two ex-lovers, Choi and Kook Yeon Soo. The documentary they filmed ten years ago went viral in high school, and they are forced to be in the limelight and face the cameras all over again with each other. They are once again made to deal with complicated feelings all over again. This K drama showcases what love looks like, irrespective of the outside world.

16. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Director: Kim Kyu-Tae

Kim Kyu-Tae Writer: Tong Hua (novel), Jo Yoon Young

Tong Hua (novel), Jo Yoon Young Cast: Lee Joon Gi as Wang So, Lee Ji Eun (IU) as Go Ha Jin/Hae Soo Kang Ha Neul as Wang Wook

Lee Joon Gi as Wang So, Lee Ji Eun (IU) as Go Ha Jin/Hae Soo Kang Ha Neul as Wang Wook IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, JustWatch

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a heart-breaking love story about Hae Soo, who time travels back in time to the Goryeo era due to the total eclipse of the Sun, only to fall in love with Wang So. The drama is beautiful and has a unique concept. This drama will force you to tear up and break you from inside as it did to us.

Read More: The Best Korean Drama on Netflix Right Now

15. Love Alarm

Director: Lee Na Jeong

Lee Na Jeong Writer: Cheon Kye Young (webcomic)

Cheon Kye Young (webcomic) Cast: Kim So Hyun as Kim Jo Jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun Oh,Jung Ga Ram as Lee Hye Young

Kim So Hyun as Kim Jo Jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun Oh,Jung Ga Ram as Lee Hye Young IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming Platforms: Netflix

Wouldn’t it be fascinating if an app told us who liked us whenever they came near us? The drama Love Alarm follows the same idea. This app is why some best friends part their ways, and true feelings get questioned (it looks like the high school students are up for some drama!). Fans are rooting for the main characters to end up together in the second season because of their mind-blowing chemistry. Hye Young seriously raised the bar for men out there as he understands Jo Jo, like no one ever did. Some people watched Love Alarm only for Hye Young.

14.Touch Your Heart

Director: Park Joon Hwa

Park Joon Hwa Writer: Lee Myung Suk, Choi Bo Rim

Lee Myung Suk, Choi Bo Rim Cast: Yoo In Na as Oh Yoon Seo, Lee Dong Wook as Kwon Jung Rok

Yoo In Na as Oh Yoon Seo, Lee Dong Wook as Kwon Jung Rok IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

The story revolves around a popular actress named Oh Yoon Seo, known for her stunning beauty. However, her acting career gets a serious hit when she gets involved in a major scandal with the son of the famous Chaebol family. That has led to no work for the past two years.

Later on, Oh Yoon Seo hears that a popular screenwriter wants to cast her in his drama as a secretary for an advocate. To get the hang of the role, she is asked to work as a secretary of attorney of a law firm named Kwon Jung Rok for some time, who is insanely rude and arrogant. This show is a must-watch for all those obsessed with dramatic TV shows as this show is filled with drama, comedy, and romance.

13.My Love from Another Star

Director: Jang Tae Yoo

Jang Tae Yoo Writer: Park Ji Eun

Park Ji Eun Cast: Jun Ji Hyun as Cheon Song Yi, Kim Soo Hyun as Do Min Joon,Park Hae Jin as Lee Hee Kyung, Yoo In Na as Yoo Se Min

Jun Ji Hyun as Cheon Song Yi, Kim Soo Hyun as Do Min Joon,Park Hae Jin as Lee Hee Kyung, Yoo In Na as Yoo Se Min IMDb Rating: NA

NA Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

The alien-human love story might feel uncanny, but My Love from Another Star is Korean drama’s most popular romantic comedy-drama. The alien named Do Min Joon, who looks like a handsome young man, landed on Earth 400 years ago with his extraordinary powers. But unfortunately, he thinks too low of humans until he falls for a South Korean actress Cheon Song Yi. The show has the best of everything, from sparkling chemistry to a unique storyline with a touch of humor. This drama will be enough to make your day better.

12.Doom At Your Service

Director: Kwon Young Il

Kwon Young Il Writer: Im Me-a-RI

Im Me-a-RI Cast: Park Bo Young as Tak Dong Kyung, Seo In Guk as Kim Sa Ram,Lee Soo Hyuk as Cha Joo Ik, Kang Tae Oh as Lee Hyun Gyu

Park Bo Young as Tak Dong Kyung, Seo In Guk as Kim Sa Ram,Lee Soo Hyuk as Cha Joo Ik, Kang Tae Oh as Lee Hyun Gyu IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming Platforms: Prime Video

Doom At Your Service features another fascinating yet complicated love story between a human and an immortal being. A strong woman named Tak Dong Kyung works unbelievably hard for her little brother after her father’s death. Fate strikes on her once again when she is diagnosed with brain cancer. After that unexpected news, she lost all her hopes in life, and she blames her unfortunate destiny for her never-ending misery. The show takes an interesting turn when she meets a mediator between God and humans named Myeol Mang, the eternal doom. He grants her 100 days to live the way she dreamt of. As soon as 100 days end, the grim reaper will take her soul.

Meanwhile, Myeol Mang develops feelings for her. That’s where the complicated relationship between an immortal being and a human starts.

11. Oh My Venus

Director: Kim Hyung Suk

Kim Hyung Suk Writer: Kim Eun Ji

Kim Eun Ji Cast: So Ji Sub as Kim Young Ho/John Kim, Shin Min A as Kang Joo Eun, Jung Gyu Woon as Im Woo Shik

So Ji Sub as Kim Young Ho/John Kim, Shin Min A as Kang Joo Eun, Jung Gyu Woon as Im Woo Shik IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV

What happens when two souls shatter and bruise at a young age? They find comfort in each other’s presence, and they try to make each other get out of the trauma they have been carrying in their hearts for ages. The plotline of Oh My Venus depicts the same idea. The story of picking each other up and motivating them to evolve as better people will certainly move you. The sweet chemistry shown by the main leads and the uplifting theme of the show will make you smile throughout the series.

10. The Legend of the Blue Sea

Director: Jin Hyuk

Jin Hyuk Writer: Park Ji Eun

Park Ji Eun Cast: Jun Ji Hyun as Shim Cheong, Lee Min Ho as Heo Joon Jae,Lee Hee Joon as Jo Nam Doo, Shin Hye Sun as Cha Shi Ah , Ahn Jae Hong as Thomas

Jun Ji Hyun as Shim Cheong, Lee Min Ho as Heo Joon Jae,Lee Hee Joon as Jo Nam Doo, Shin Hye Sun as Cha Shi Ah , Ahn Jae Hong as Thomas IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

The Legend of the Blue Sea is nothing like a typical mermaid fairy tale story. Instead, our mermaid, Jun Ji Hyun, is transported to modern-day Seoul. It will be interesting to watch how she adjusts to the present times. She is caught by the attractive con artist named Heo Joon Jae. This romantic Korean drama involves fate, reincarnation, and incomplete love, and it will be so hard not to be there till the show’s end. The incredible chemistry and unique plotline make this series of most favorite historical drama.

9. While You Were Sleeping

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Oh Choong Hwan Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Park Hye Ryun Cast: Lee Jong Suk as Jung Jae Chan, Bae Suzy as Nam Hong Joo,Jung Hae In as Han Woo Tak, Lee Sang Yeob as Lee Yoo Beom

Lee Jong Suk as Jung Jae Chan, Bae Suzy as Nam Hong Joo,Jung Hae In as Han Woo Tak, Lee Sang Yeob as Lee Yoo Beom IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu

While You Were Sleeping is about the life of an unemployed journalist named Nam Hong Joo, who lives with her widowed mother. She has the unique ability to see people’s deaths in her dreams. One day when she is haunted once again by the bad events of the future, she seeks help from the rookie prosecutor named Jung Jae Chan. Instead of taking her seriously, he ignores her at first. However, when he sees the event is about to happen, he puts all his energy into stopping it. Their journey starts as a peculiar meeting in the dream, and it will be magical to see their love evolving into a full-fledged love story. The beautifully written story and adorable characters are why you need to watch the show. The melancholy added to the entire theme makes this show more and more interesting.

8. Goblin

Director: Lee Eung Bok, Kwon Hyuk Chan, Yoon Jong Ho

Lee Eung Bok, Kwon Hyuk Chan, Yoon Jong Ho Writer: Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook Cast: Gong Yoo as Goblin (Kim Shin), Kim Go Eun as Ji Eun Tak,Lee Dong Wook as Grim Reaper (Wang Yeo), Yoo In Na as Sunny (Kim Sun)

Gong Yoo as Goblin (Kim Shin), Kim Go Eun as Ji Eun Tak,Lee Dong Wook as Grim Reaper (Wang Yeo), Yoo In Na as Sunny (Kim Sun) IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video

The popular romantic Korean drama, Goblin is about a mysterious romance between Goblin and a young human bride (first of all, a drama that involves Gong Yoo has to be superhit). Goblin was earlier a dedicated army general who died in war by getting betrayed by the jealous King. God turns him into a Goblin when he dies instead of honor after fighting the battle courageously. He is on his way to find a human bride that can set his soul free and end his misery. The creators successfully presented a serious topic while giving the show a modern twist. This show is perfect for any holiday season.

7. Descendants Of The Sun

Director: Lee Eung Bok,Baek Sang-Hoon

Lee Eung Bok,Baek Sang-Hoon Writer: Kim Eun Sook, Kim Won Seok

Kim Eun Sook, Kim Won Seok Cast: Song Joong Ki as Captain Yoo Si Jin, Song Hye Kyo as Kang Mo Yeon, Jin Goo as Seo Dae Young, Seo Jeong Yeon as Ha Ja Ae

Song Joong Ki as Captain Yoo Si Jin, Song Hye Kyo as Kang Mo Yeon, Jin Goo as Seo Dae Young, Seo Jeong Yeon as Ha Ja Ae IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

Descendants Of The Sun is an enthralling love story. We warn you that this romantic drama will be heart-breaking, and you will be forced to shed some tears. This series focuses on a special force officer and a surgeon and how their love grows in unexpected times of their lives. This story made us understand how it takes a mountain of strength to accept when you already know about the painfully disturbing consequences, but you can’t do anything about it. This series is a must-watch romantic Korean drama to witness their heart-warming chemistry and cute moments.

6. Crash Landing On You

Director: Lee Jung Hyo

Lee Jung Hyo Writer: Park Ji Eun

Park Ji Eun Cast: Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong Hyeok, Son Ye Jin as Yoon Se Ri,Kim Jung Hyun as Gu Seong Joon, Seo Ji Hye as Seo Dan, Kim Jung Hyun as Gu Seung Jun

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong Hyeok, Son Ye Jin as Yoon Se Ri,Kim Jung Hyun as Gu Seong Joon, Seo Ji Hye as Seo Dan, Kim Jung Hyun as Gu Seung Jun IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet

No ratings yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Crash Landing On You is the most popular romantic Korean drama that features a perfect fairy tale love story and the cultural differences between North Korea and South Korea. The light-hearted romance of a South Korean heiress named Se Ri and Hyun Bin, a North Korean army captain, will make you fall in love with the main characters as soon as they appear on screen together. It’s so interesting to watch the journey of two people, exactly opposite to each other, finding peace in each other’s company. We assure you this series will make you start believing in the goodness of people again.

5. Coffee Prince

Director: Lee Yoon Jung

Lee Yoon Jung Writer: Lee Jung Ah, Jang Hyun Joo

Lee Jung Ah, Jang Hyun Joo Cast: Yoon Eun-Hye as Go Eu Chan, Gong Yoo as Choi Han Gyeol,Lee Sun Kyun as Choi Han Sung, Chae Jung An as Han Yoo Joo

Yoon Eun-Hye as Go Eu Chan, Gong Yoo as Choi Han Gyeol,Lee Sun Kyun as Choi Han Sung, Chae Jung An as Han Yoo Joo IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet

No score yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Apple TV

Coffee Prince is a story about an adorable happy-go-lucky tomboy woman named Eu Chan. Unfortunately, everyone mistakes her to be a man by looking at her appearance. On the other hand, we have an irresponsible grandson of a successful coffee business named Choi Han Gyeol. What’s starts as a never-ending fight, you are sure to witness the spark between the two even at the beginning of the show. Looking at the spot-on chemistry and unique storyline, this is one of the best romantic K dramas we have ever seen. This show will make you feel a series of emotions, and we love it!

4. Love In The Moonlight

Director: Kim Sung Yoon, Baek Sang Hoon

Kim Sung Yoon, Baek Sang Hoon Writer: Kim Min Jung, Im Ye Jin

Kim Min Jung, Im Ye Jin Cast: Park Bo Gum as Lee Young, Kim You Jung as Hong Ra On

Park Bo Gum as Lee Young, Kim You Jung as Hong Ra On IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet

No score yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

Love In The Moonlight is a historical drama where a woman named Hong Ra On dresses up as a man to make a livelihood by giving dating advice to men. Crown Prince Hyomyeong comes to meet her because of her letter to one of the clients. Hong Ra has no idea that he is the Crown Prince. Neither Hyomyeong is aware of her situation. Crown Prince becomes instantly inclined to Hong Ra. The prince’s eunuchs become aware of his interest, and hence, they try to get Hong Ra to become one of them. Will their budding romance turn into a forbidden love story?

3. Her Private Life

Director: Hong Jong Chan

Hong Jong Chan Writer: Kim Hye Young

Kim Hye Young Cast: Park Min Young as Sung Deok Mi, Kim Jae Wook as Ryan Gold,Jung Jae Won as Cha Shi An

Park Min Young as Sung Deok Mi, Kim Jae Wook as Ryan Gold,Jung Jae Won as Cha Shi An IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet

No score yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix

The story starts with an extremely professional woman named Sung Deok Mi, who works as an art gallery curator. Being highly dedicated and diligent at her job, she is exceptionally brilliant at everything she does. Behind her professional persona, she has a dark secret related to her past that she wants to keep from the world. Her world goes upside down when Kim Jae Wook, the new director of the art gallery, walks into her life. A certain turn of events forces them to fake dates just to keep the reporter’s mouth shut.

2. Oh My Ghost

Director: Yoo Je Won

Yoo Je Won Writer: Yang Hee Seung, Yang Seo Yoon

Yang Hee Seung, Yang Seo Yoon Cast: Park Bo Young as Na Bong Sun, Jo Jung Suk as Kang Sun Woo, Kim Seul Gi as Shin Soon Ae, Lim Ju Hwan as Choi Sung Jae.

Park Bo Young as Na Bong Sun, Jo Jung Suk as Kang Sun Woo, Kim Seul Gi as Shin Soon Ae, Lim Ju Hwan as Choi Sung Jae. IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet

No score yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix, KissAsian

If you expect some spooky element from this drama, you are mistaken. Oh, My Ghost is a romantic comedy-drama involving a timid assistant chef named Na Bong Sun. A strange turn of events happens in her life where she is controlled by an extremely sensual ghost named Shin Soon Ae.

The energetic and friendly personality soon catches the head chef’s attention. He instantly falls for her. The comedic timing and adorable chemistry between the leads will make you stick to the show.

1. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Director: Park Joon Hwa

Park Joon Hwa Writer: Jung Eun Young

Jung Eun Young Cast: Park Seo Joon as Lee Young Joon, Park Min young as Kim Mi So,Lee Tae Hwan as Lee Sung Yeon

Park Seo Joon as Lee Young Joon, Park Min young as Kim Mi So,Lee Tae Hwan as Lee Sung Yeon IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet

No score yet Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu

We all must have seen an intimidating boss at least once in our lifetime, but have you ever imagined a dominating boss who keeps a poker face all the time slowly falling in love with the secretary as soon as she decides to quit? Wait, you don’t have to imagine. We have a perfect drama for you, and that is, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. The story revolves around a dashing yet narcissistic vice-president, Mr. Lee Young, who is scared by everyone in the office except for the patient secretary Kim. Their love story gets a serious kick when secretary Kim resigns, leaving him anxious. However, it’s intriguing to watch their relationship developing into something romantic outside the strict workplace environment of nine years.

Read More: The Best Korean Drama To Watch Right Now

Conclusion:

Korean dramas have always been our comfort food for many decades. We also must have watched any romantic K drama, and we just couldn’t stop thinking about it because it stays fresh in our minds forever. It wouldn’t be wrong to say K drama made you fall for the Korean culture and the stunning Korean actors out there.

The post 30 Best Romance Korean Dramas To Watch Right Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.