News
Magic complete pre-draft protocols with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren
The Orlando Magic continue to meet with prospects leading up to next week’s NBA draft with the latest visitor to the Central Florida area being Gonzaga forward/center Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren sat down with the basketball operation leadership on Wednesday and Thursday as the team continues to evaluate talent heading into the June 23 draft. The Magic owns the rights to the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2004 when the franchise selected Dwight Howard.
Holmgren completed all pre-draft protocols with the Magic, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel. The details of those protocols were not disclosed.
Orlando, which also holds the Nos. 32 and 35 picks, is in the process of a rebuild and hopes to fill some crucial needs.
The 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 points on 60% shooting and 9.9 rebounds per game last season as a freshman for Gonzaga, which finished 28-4 after losing to Arkansas in a regional semifinal. The Minnesota native was a second-team All-American with the Bulldogs and the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
He was the No. 1 overall high school prospect out of Minnehaha (Minnesota) Academy, where he was a teammate of current Magic guard Jalen Suggs.
The Magic could benefit from the addition of another big man, especially with center Mo Bamba being a restricted free agent. If they draft Holmgren, Bamba likely becomes unrestricted and hits the open market.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
()
News
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s open, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Slavery officially ended in the United States with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865, but it would take some two and a half years and a contingent of federal troops to make that legal reality true in flesh and deed for enslaved people on the island city of Galveston, Texas. On a summer’s day in 1868, the last of the slaves were finally freed.
Juneteenth — the June 19th federal holiday signed into law last year — not only marks the date when slavery ended, but it serves as a reminder that justice delayed is justice denied. The holiday lands on a Sunday this year, meaning it will be observed on Monday by banks, most federal offices, the U.S. Postal Service and stock and bond markets. Most private businesses will remain open.
It will also be observed Monday by many individual cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis. In St. Paul, libraries will be closed and parking meters will be free on both Sunday and Monday. St. Paul rec centers that have Sunday hours will remain open on Sunday, and rec centers will also host regular hours on Monday.
Several state lawmakers have proposed that the date become a Minnesota state holiday and paid day off for state employees, though legislation to that effect has yet to be approved.
Juneteenth events have rolled out throughout June at libraries, museums and history centers and continue this weekend at the following locations. Be advised that a warm front this weekend is expected to bring dangerously high temperatures Sunday and Monday.
SATURDAY JUNE 18
Juneteenth at Sun Ray Library Garden: A free Juneteenth celebration featuring live performances, food, games, crafts and photos unfolds from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Sun Ray Library Garden, 2105 Wilson Ave. in St. Paul. The event is supported by the American Library Association, National Endowment for the Humanities and Minnesota’s Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.
Sweet Potato Pie Comfort Pie Jubilee: Rose McGee, the founder of Golden Valley-based Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, will host a pie bake-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arts Us/Dunning Recreation Center on 1221 Marshall Ave. in St. Paul. The pies will be judged by “celebrity judges” and the top three winners will advance to a second round of judging on Wednesday. Contact [email protected] for information.
YWCA St. Paul at Boyd Park: The YWCA will host “Juneteenth: A Celebration With Music and Community” from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Park, 335 Selby Ave. Free music and children’s activities. Food available from food truck vendors. A livestream begins at 3 p.m. Visit ywcastpaul.org.
NAACP Freedom Fund Gala: The NAACP will host its St. Paul Roy Wilkins Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday evening at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul. The dinner will feature a keynote address from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as remarks by Angela Davis, Chef Tre Hardy, Lifetime Achievement and Community Service awards. The event is sold out.
SUNDAY JUNE 19
Juneteenth Film on SPNN: The St. Paul Neighborhood Network will broadcast a film by OMG Media celebrating Black history, art, music and literature at 9 a.m. on its cable access station. The film features a tribute to George Floyd and Philando Castile by artists Ta-coumba Aiken and Seitu Jones. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter provides an introduction. Visit SPNN.org.
Rondo Block Party: The Rondo Center of Diverse Expression will present a free block party and recognition ceremony from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Concordia Ave., and on Fisk Street between Carroll and Concordia avenues in St. Paul. CNN host Laura Coates and Lee Jordan, Midwest Director of the National Juneteenth Committee, will join Gov. Tim Walz and other elected officials for the formal program, which runs from 3 to 4:15 p.m. The schedule includes music and dance performances, games, give-aways, author conversations and food trucks, ending with free cupcakes from Red Velvet Cupcakes. Citations for civic service will be presented to Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. Exhibitors include Regions Hospital, the Ramsey County Historical Society, St. Paul College, the St. Paul Fire Department, the Science Museum of Minnesota and others.
Juneteenth Celebration Roseville: The city of Roseville, M Health Fairview and Do Good Roseville are partnering on their fifth annual Juneteenth celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at Frank Rog Ampitheater in Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N. The celebration will feature a DJ, a singer, dancers, business and nonprofit booths.
Community Grilling: The Twin Cities Radio Network and other neighborhood organizers will host a potluck of sorts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carty Park, 1105 Iglehart Ave. in St. Paul. Residents are asked to bring their own tables, chairs, grills and food and participate in the “Juneteenth Kitchen.” Also on tap are a bounce house, a Father’s Day recognition ceremony, a grocery give-away and vendor booths.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 22
Rooted in Rondo: The St. Paul Almanac, St. Paul Neighborhood Network and WFNU Frogtown Community Radio will present a free film screening of “Rooted in Rondo,” a youth-produced documentary about the people and places of the Rondo neighborhood. The event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at CHS Field’s Securian Financial Club, 360 North Broadway St. in downtown St. Paul and will feature a panel discussion, light appetizers and a cash bar.
News
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s opened, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Slavery officially ended in the United States with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865, but it would take some two and a half years and a contingent of federal troops to make that legal reality true in flesh and deed for enslaved people on the island city of Galveston, Texas. On a summer’s day in 1868, the last of the slaves were finally freed.
Juneteenth — the June 19th federal holiday signed into law last year — not only marks the date when slavery ended, but it serves as a reminder that justice delayed is justice denied. The holiday lands on a Sunday this year, meaning it will be observed on Monday by banks, most federal offices, the U.S. Postal Service and stock and bond markets. Most private businesses will remain open.
It will also be observed Monday by many individual cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis. In St. Paul, libraries will be closed and parking meters will be free on both Sunday and Monday. St. Paul rec centers that have Sunday hours will remain open on Sunday, and rec centers will also host regular hours on Monday.
Several state lawmakers have proposed that the date become a Minnesota state holiday and paid day off for state employees, though legislation to that effect has yet to be approved.
Juneteenth events have rolled out throughout June at libraries, museums and history centers and continue this weekend at the following locations. Be advised that a warm front this weekend is expected to bring dangerously high temperatures Sunday and Monday.
SATURDAY JUNE 18
Juneteenth at Sun Ray Library Garden: A free Juneteenth celebration featuring live performances, food, games, crafts and photos unfolds from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Sun Ray Library Garden, 2105 Wilson Ave. in St. Paul. The event is supported by the American Library Association, National Endowment for the Humanities and Minnesota’s Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.
Sweet Potato Pie Comfort Pie Jubilee: Rose McGee, the founder of Golden Valley-based Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, will host a pie bake-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arts Us/Dunning Recreation Center on 1221 Marshall Ave. in St. Paul. The pies will be judged by “celebrity judges” and the top three winners will advance to a second round of judging on Wednesday. Contact [email protected] for information.
YWCA St. Paul at Boyd Park: The YWCA will host “Juneteenth: A Celebration With Music and Community” from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Park, 335 Selby Ave. Free music and children’s activities. Food available from food truck vendors. A livestream begins at 3 p.m. Visit ywcastpaul.org.
NAACP Freedom Fund Gala: The NAACP will host its St. Paul Roy Wilkins Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday evening at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul. The dinner will feature a keynote address from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as remarks by Angela Davis, Chef Tre Hardy, Lifetime Achievement and Community Service awards. The event is sold out.
SUNDAY JUNE 19
Juneteenth Film on SPNN: The St. Paul Neighborhood Network will broadcast a film by OMG Media celebrating Black history, art, music and literature at 9 a.m. on its cable access station. The film features a tribute to George Floyd and Philando Castile by artists Ta-coumba Aiken and Seitu Jones. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter provides an introduction. Visit SPNN.org.
Rondo Block Party: The Rondo Center of Diverse Expression will present a free block party and recognition ceremony from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Concordia Ave., and on Fisk Street between Carroll and Concordia avenues in St. Paul. CNN host Laura Coates and Lee Jordan, Midwest Director of the National Juneteenth Committee, will join Gov. Tim Walz and other elected officials for the formal program, which runs from 3 to 4:15 p.m. The schedule includes music and dance performances, games, give-aways, author conversations and food trucks, ending with free cupcakes from Red Velvet Cupcakes. Citations for civic service will be presented to Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. Exhibitors include Regions Hospital, the Ramsey County Historical Society, St. Paul College, the St. Paul Fire Department, the Science Museum of Minnesota and others.
Juneteenth Celebration Roseville: The city of Roseville, M Health Fairview and Do Good Roseville are partnering on their fifth annual Juneteenth celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at Frank Rog Ampitheater in Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N. The celebration will feature a DJ, a singer, dancers, business and nonprofit booths.
Community Grilling: The Twin Cities Radio Network and other neighborhood organizers will host a potluck of sorts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carty Park, 1105 Iglehart Ave. in St. Paul. Residents are asked to bring their own tables, chairs, grills and food and participate in the “Juneteenth Kitchen.” Also on tap are a bounce house, a Father’s Day recognition ceremony, a grocery give-away and vendor booths.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 22
Rooted in Rondo: The St. Paul Almanac, St. Paul Neighborhood Network and WFNU Frogtown Community Radio will present a free film screening of “Rooted in Rondo,” a youth-produced documentary about the people and places of the Rondo neighborhood. The event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at CHS Field’s Securian Financial Club, 360 North Broadway St. in downtown St. Paul and will feature a panel discussion, light appetizers and a cash bar.
News
Salvation Army will host July rappelling event to raise money for Minnesota’s homeless
Next month the Salvation Army Northern Division will host “Down For The Challenge,” an urban rappelling event to raise funds for the homeless.
After fundraising at least $1,000 for the Salvation Army, participants can confirm their spot to rappel down the side of the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan with the help of Over The Edge, an organization that organizes rappelling events for nonprofits. The event will be held July 29 and July 30.
The Minnesota Vikings are a major sponsor. During a rooftop media event at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel on Friday, former Vikings defensive tackle and NFL Hall of Famer John Randle said that growing up in Texas, Randle’s mom raised him and his siblings on $23 a day.
“It was tough for me,” Randle said. “I kind of understand what people are going through.”
Organizers said the $1,000 fundraising requirement translates into 17 nights of emergency shelter, meals and related care. It can buy one month of transitional supportive housing for three people, or 6,600 pounds of food.
In November 2021, Michael Peterson was homeless and became connected with the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis. Peterson was able to move into a loft of his own last March.
Now he returns daily to the center to provide encouragement to others.
“It’s a very stressful time (being homeless),” Peterson said. “You have to be in that position and understand the condition to really be effective, so since I’ve been through that cycle, my compassion is there.”
The Salvation Army hopes to raise $1 million for housing relief. To sign up or donate, visit downforthechallenge.com.
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s open, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Magic complete pre-draft protocols with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren
Accelerated Nursing Programs – What Is An Accelerated Nursing Program?
3 Easy Signs to Finding Out If a Woman Wants You – The Fast Track Formula to Reading Her Mind
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s opened, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Celsius Surrounded by 4 Separate Jurisdiction Regulators Amid Insolvency
Beauty Schools in New York
Don’t Expect A Bitcoin Recovery Anytime Soon, Galaxy Digital CEO
How to Find Research Paper Topic Ideas
Salvation Army will host July rappelling event to raise money for Minnesota’s homeless
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things