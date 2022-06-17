Mayan Zodiac Symbols – What These Ancient Astrology Signs Mean For You

Share Pin 0 Shares

Mayan zodiac symbols are another way of determining your personality through astrology signs. The symbols are based on the ancient Haab calendar which has been determined to be over 5,000 years old.

Many people have never heard of the Mayan zodiac, but with increased interest in the year 2012 this information is being sought out more and more.

The Haab calendar is an approximately 365 day year calendar that is broken up into 19 months or signs. Your zodiac symbol is based on the day of your birth, similar to traditional astrology. The date ranges for each sign are listed below.

Ch’en: January 2nd to January 21st



Yax: January 22nd to February 10th



Sac: February 11th to March 2nd



Keh: March 3rd to March 22nd



Mak: March 23rd to April 11th



K’ank’in: April 12th to May 1st



Muwan: May 2nd to May 21st



Pax: May 22nd to June 10th



Kayab: June 11th to June 30th



Kumk’u: July 1st to July 20th



Wayeb: July 21st to July 25th



Pop: July 26th to August 14th



Wo: August 15th to September 3rd



Sip: September 4th to September 23rd



Sotz: September 24th to October 13th



Sec: October 14th to November 2nd



Xul: November 3rd to November 22nd



Yaxk’in: November 23rd to December 12th



Mol: December 13th to January 1st

Discovering the meanings and interpretations of Mayan zodiac symbols has been one of the largest quests by modern astrologers. Historians have accurately deciphered hieroglyphics from scrolls depicting the Haab calendar to come up with some basic interpretations.

For example, the jaguar, which played a large role in the culture and society of Mayans is featured as animal totems for three of the signs. So is the dog, which was considered to be a guide into the next world for those who pass from this one.

Other symbolism that plays a large effect in the Mayan astrology signs are the elements, the four cardinal directions, numerology and seasons of the year for agriculture.