Mesothelioma Lawyers Will Help You
Have you just been diagnosed with Mesothelioma (yourself or someone in your family) and live in California? It is about time you starting looking for a mesothelioma lawyer yourself or seeking them online. Your oncologist is one option of finding out a good lawyer to take your case as they may have seen previous patients do the same.
Mesothelioma lawyers make it point to deal with doctors to report to defence and hence, form a part of the networking circle. Each patient might hire a different lawyer, increasing the number of lawyers known to a doctor. Hence, your doctor can save you the search.
If not this, you can surf online looking for someone in your area. A lot of California mesothelioma lawyer firms operate physically with their contact online as well. You can visit their site and get in touch or browse through a law firm directory to find someone suitable.
In any case while looking for a mesothelioma lawyer, there are a few things you want to keep in mind. Knowledge and experience is the most important utmost thing. Make sure you go through a lot of profiles fast or take the services of a firm which is of long standing. Lawyers with experience will be hard up on defence and be able to seek compensation rather than give in. A solid case presented with proof of asbestos being the cause of cancer can keep the patient well supported financially for a long time.
A mesothelioma lawyer can easily be found in California through a mesothelioma law firm directory. California is among a well developed state and lawyers are aware of the disease and also practice for the same benefit unlike other countries with less knowledge of advance diseases. Also, looking for the right mesothelioma lawyer can depend on what part of California are you reaching in keeping your location in mind. Northern and Southern both parts have different lawyers operating found online easily on Google. Make sure your lawyer is apt at providing medical as well as legal advice on the matter and has prior experience to his credit. Testimonials in the case of lawyers is hardly it but references or someone who has hired the services before can assure you of the effective approach of the lawyer.
By no means should you think about going through it without a lawyer as it may turn out to be quite difficult. Also, mesothelioma lawyers do not charge an exorbitant amount for filing a case and going in to trial. Make sure in your case it is the same or you would be spending half your compensation on him/her. California particularly is known to have plenty of capable lawyers from different firms. Experience is vital as a case followed out right can get you compensation up to a seven number figure. Hence, look for references, the reputation of the firm, knowledge and a number of them before you settle for the one to represent you.
Technology Adoption Trends in Insurance
The future may be hard to predict, but need not be hard to prepare for. Insurers are grappling with thetough new business, investment and regulatory environments that are emerging from the financial crisis.The industry, however, also faces far broader challenges. Demographic shifts, the rise in power of theemerging markets and changing customer behavior will all help shape the sector’s longer-term future.
Digital technology is a global megatrend which is transforming a variety of industries that includes the insurance sector. Insurance sector has been a bit slow to IT adoption due to rapid changes in technology and because their distribution channels are still conservative, i.e., handled by agents and brokers and were in fact not ready to adopt new technology. However, digital technologies adoption by customers that include social media, smart phones, electronic transactions, etc., enabled by cloud service models, e-commerce and mobility are making an impact on the technical and commercial capabilities for many insurance companies. Insurers are quick to capitalize on this trend.
The factors that we believe bringing these changes can be categories in:
Social: The balance of power isshifting towards customers.
Technological: Advances in softwareand hardware that transform ‘bigdata’ into actionable insights.
Environmental: The rise ofmore sophisticated risk modelsand risk transfer to address theincreasing severity and frequency ofcatastrophic events.
Economic: The rise of economic andpolitical power in emerging markets.
Political:Harmonisation,standardisation and globalization of the insurance market.
Key business drivers for IT adoption in insurance:
Engaging customers using multi-channels of customer interaction and include all age segments
Devise strategies to include the growing investments in internet and mobile channel strategies for faster and instant communication
Collaborate with partners to launch innovative products in areas such as micro-finance, wealth management, etc.
Automate underwriting processes using data analytics and business intelligence (BI) and predict real time fraud analysis, risk analysis
Leverage Bancassurance banking systems and regulations available in each country to explore cross-selling of insurance products, particularly in emerging markets like India
While 63% of insurance businesses report that they are ready to move towards more digital practices, only 23% of these businesses are ready, reports a joint Forrester and Accenture study. To accelerate this process and ensure successful transition to digital workflows, there are a few key areas we can expect insurers to embrace as they seek to create more automated, user-friendly processes.
Embracing a cloud-based and on-premise infrastructure
Just two years ago, 84% of companies were operating in the cloud and more than half of these companies reported that the cloud reduced the amount of work from IT teams, says PC World. Still, IT teams in the insurance sector struggled with what information is allowed by regulators to be stored via cloud vs. on-premise. To add to this, the proliferation of legacy technology is challenging the cloud-based-only approach. Many insurance entities are running off 40-year old administration technology designed to manage the claims process, says a recentTrustMarque report. This kind of technology is hindering innovation, but insurance agents are far from instantaneously replacing such mainframe technology.
This year, as the insurance sector adopts a more streamlined workflow, we can expect a significant increase in the use of technology that can be operated via hybrid cloud and on-premise, ensuring ultimate flexibility for customers and clients and strong adherence to the ever-changing government regulations within the insurance environment.
Automating business processes where necessary
The key to moving toward a more digital environment and improving customer service is to automate workflows where necessary. With the excessive use of social media on the rise, and on multiple channels, customers expect ultimate interaction and personalization from their insurance agents and brokers.
While standard face-to-face interaction may be less common between insurance entities and their clients, relationships are still just as important, if not more important than in the past. As such, insurance agents need more time to interact with their customers and less time sorting papers, scrolling through documents and staying on top of processing claims.
Choosing programs and systems with customers in mind
A Forrester-Accenture report recently dubbed this year the “age of the customer,” where the customer experience is at the heart of the digital movement. This means that technologies and new digital processes can’t be implemented with an administration-first mind set.
Take for example, something as simple as a digital application. While some technology may truly require three different phone numbers or two different emails from the client, how convenient is that for the customer filling out the application? Today’s customers expect a seamless, intelligent process from insurance businesses. While this may signal some disruption to internal processes for the agent, the end result must be to make programs easier to use for the customer, not merely just the IT team.
Social media analysis
Insurers are turning to social media as a marketing medium and a platform for collaboration. Social media is widely used for networking with friends and business partners. The usage of social media is made easy by smart phones and mobile devices. Insurers are able to target new customers based on their life events and also use social media networks to communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
Focus on SaaS solutions
Insurance companies are deploying applications by adopting SaaS solutions because it offers superior infrastructure, high levels of security and low risk. Insurance companies have the advantage of access to latest infrastructure and IT platforms at low cost. SaaS offers a perfect solution for insurance to improve their efficiency at minimal capital costs.
Real time architectures for agility
Real time data sources are mobile technologies and social media which can be leveraged by insurance companies to become more competitive. Capturing real time data from online channels is proving a gold mine for insurance companies because they provide insights on customer behavior based on which insurance products are strategized. Insurance companies are deploying data analytics tools, BI platforms and data visualization tools to derive full benefits of real time data.
Data analytics and big data
The ability to capture real time data, big data and analytics play an important role for insurers in terms of potential customers. The recent trend is the adoption of sensor technologies named telematics used to monitor driving behaviors of the individual. These technologies help insurance companies to provide usage-based insurance policies.
Information plays an important role in the insurance sector in terms of product pricing, development, risk management, claim processing and fraud detection. These functions can be executed by collecting data from multiple sources and by using software tools to obtain meaningful insights from data. In order to effectively implement insurance operations, insurance sector needs to adopt IT systems, new technologies and networks to capture real time data and bolster their data storage capacity for analysis in order to capitalize more customers.
FAQS About Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
Sexual harassment is a type of sex discrimination, which is a violation of the 1968 Title VII Civil Rights Act. Although this Act is meant to provide protection, unfortunately, sexual harassment is a type of crime that is common in the workplace. The act of sexually harassing another individual comes in many forms of unwanted sexual advances and/or inappropriate conduct.
If you believe you or someone you love is a victim of workplace sexual harassment, it is important to learn your options. Talk to an experienced personal injury attorney who can help you file a claim and an order of protection against your aggressor. You may be entitled to compensation for any losses and damages you’ve incurred as a result of the sex discrimination. In the meantime, continue reading to learn answers to some frequently asked questions about workplace sexual aggravation.
What is Considered Sexual Harassing?
Examples of workplace sexual aggravation includes uninvited touching or massaging, sexual pestering, sexual jokes or comments, suggestive gestures, obscene letters or emails, sending or showing explicit photos, verbal or physical sexual conduct, obsessive staring, stalking, and more. It also includes bribing employees with sexual requests, or making a job conditional based on sexual requests.
What Type of Sexual Harassment Claim Do I File?
There are two primary forms of sexual harassment claims: Quid Pro Quo and Hostile Work Environment. When an employer is bribing an employee with their job, an assignment, a promotion, or other form of employment advance, or making their employment conditional, in exchange for sexual favors or requests, it is Quid Pro Quo sexual aggravation. When the workplace is too intimidating of offensive as a result of sex discrimination, it is Hostile Work Environment sexual aggravation.
Is One Incident of Sexual Harassment Enough to File a Claim?
In most cases, yes, but it still depends. In the event of Quid Pro Quo sexual aggravation in which an employee’s occupation is conditional on sexual requests by a superior, one time is generally enough to make a case. This means if an interviewee or employee faces denial of employment or promotion upon refusing sexual requests from a superior, they could have a solid case. If an employee experiences one instance of sexual aggravation in the workplace, and the aggravation was not severe, it could be more difficult to label it as a hostile work environment unless more circumstances of the pestering occur.
Can I Get Fired or Reprimanded for Complaining About Sexual Harassment?
Absolutely not. The 1968 Title VII Civil Rights Act protects all employees from this type of discrimination. If you are threatened with your job for coming clean about being sexually pestered, contact a personal injury lawyer right away to learn your rights and protect your job.
Do I Need a Lawyer for a Sexual Aggravation Claim?
If you wish to file a claim for workplace sex discrimination, you will need to hire an experienced personal injury lawyer. They have the knowledge, skills, and resources to properly file your claim, investigate your case, and recover the full and fair compensation you deserve after suffering losses and damages as a result of the misconduct. Without a licensed attorney, it would be very challenging representing and protecting yourself.
China’s Inscrutable Currency Strategy
Purpose: Expose Opportunities for Smart Investors
The move by China’s central bank to drop the yuan’s rigid peg to the dollar on the day of my return after a three-week trip to Asia left a host of questions unanswered. The basket of currencies that will allegedly determine the value of the yuan going forward was not disclosed. What sort of band the currency will be allowed to fluctuate within is not at all clear. The 2% revaluation in the currency on Thursday followed by a slight strengthening on Friday week may actually encourage further short-term speculation since most economists believe the yuan is undervalued by roughly 10% to 20%. With $1 trillion of trade transactions each year and hot money capital inflows equivalent to 5% of its GDP, the uncertainty concerning the Chinese currency is high.
Not In the Mainland
In the near term, this uncertainty gives investors an opportunity to benefit not just from the expected strengthening of the Chinese currency but the overall rise of Asian currencies against the dollar. In early 2005, I advised clients that the Euro’s rise against the dollar was over and that Asian currencies would be the next area to appreciate versus the dollar. It may turn out that many of your best China investment options don’t involve investing in mainland Chinese companies at all.
Direct Currency Approach
The cleanest direct currency play on the expected rise in the yuan (also referred to as the renminbi) is to open a renminbi currency account at Everbank. A leading online bank ranked “Best of the Web” by Forbes, Everbank offers a variety of world currency accounts as well as FDIC backed three and six month CD’s which offer attractive rates.
Direct iShare Approach
Another direct equity China play is through the China iShare (FXI) that tracks the FTSE/Xianhua China 25 index that is comprised of 25 of the largest and most liquid China names. FTSE is a UK based index company and Xianhua is a China based media company.
All of the 25 stocks included in the China iShare are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Some of them are incorporated in mainland China (H shares) and some of them are incorporated in Hong Kong (red chips). The total market capitalization of the index is $170 billion. The broadest Xinhua China index includes 1,355 listed companies with a total market cap of $550 billion.
To put this in perspective, the average market capitalization for a company in the S&P Global 100 Index is $70 billion. Again, that’s for one company. The China iShare provides good exposure to three key sectors of China: energy (20%), telcom (19%) and industrial (18%). This concentration can be viewed as a plus or a minus depending on your perspective. For example, some smart investors are placing a bigger bet on China’s consumer markets. The top five companies represent 40% of the index. The annual operating expenses of the China iShare are only 0.74% compared to 2% plus for other alternatives out there including actively managed Asia and greater China region funds. Keep in mind that most of these companies are still largely controlled and owned by the Chinese government.
Indirect Approach
The best way to invest in China may be through more indirect vehicles that benefit from Chinese growth and its currency moves. One example of an indirect investment in China is through the Hong Kong iShare (EWH). It has sizable allocations to Hong Kong real estate (33%), utilities (17%) and banking (16%). Having just returned from a trip to Hong Kong, it seems clear to me that real estate markets have a way to go before becoming too pricey. Supply is inflexible and even if prices rise as expected 30% during the next 18 months, price levels will still be about 50% below where they were in 1997. Being the last Asian currency pegged to the dollar should encourage capital inflows. Furthermore, the Hong Kong market has been much more successful than the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges signaling that it will be China’s financial capital for the foreseeable future.
Indirect Currency Play
China’s move last week will also increase pressures for a number of other undervalued Asian currencies to appreciate. To compete with the China export machine, many Asian countries have resisted letting their currencies rise but now they have a bit of room to maneuver. The Malaysian ringgit was released from its peg to the dollar last week and it rose 0.7% the first day. While currency appreciation will somewhat dampen export growth it will also reduce the cost of rising energy import costs and analysts expect the economy to grow 5.5% this year. The easiest way to invest in Malaysia is through the Malaysia iShare (EWM) which tracks a basket of leading companies listed on its exchange. Another attraction – the annual fee for the Malaysia iShare is only 70 basis points.
The Play for the Informed
Malaysia is oftentimes overlooked by investors even though it has progressed quietly but remarkably from a relatively poor producer of raw materials to a bustling and broadly diversified middle income country.
Malaysia, positioned along the strategically important Straits of Malacca , should be on every investors radar screen for the following reasons:
It has little external debt and healthy foreign exchange reserves. In area, it is slightly larger than New Mexico.
Canada?
Another smart indirect China play would be to invest in the Canada iShare (EWC). The Chinese are going on a buying spree investing in Canadian energy companies and recently plunked down $2 billion to build a thousand mile pipeline from Alberta tar sands to port on the west coast and onward to Beijing and Shanghai. The Canada iShare tracks the MSCI Canada Index that has 40% exposure to Canada’s energy and materials sector.
Starbucks?
And what about Starbucks (SBUX) as a China play? Starbucks has about 9,000 stores worldwide and in the first quarter of 2005 its sales were up 27% and revenue exceeded $100 million. It entered the Chinese market in 1999 and has about 300 stores that have performed beyond expectations. The company hopes to expand to 30,000 stores and China is a key part of its expansion strategy. With 250 million Chinese approaching middle-class and millions of new affluent status conscious youth, Starbucks expects that before long China will be its second most important market. During my recent trip to China trip, I visited ten Starbucks stores and all of them had brisk activity with a lot of young Chinese enjoying not only coffee products but the higher margin specialty drinks. Think the Chinese will always prefer tea? Japan shows that when income levels reach certain tipping points, consumer preferences change from tea to coffee. Starbucks always looks expensive but many great companies always are. Starbucks investors have made 43 times their investment in its 1992 IPO and revenue was up 27% in July.
China represents an enormous opportunity for long-term investors but an indirect approach may be the smartest strategy.
Next week: find out what is the next great Asian Bull Market in the 21st century – hint” It’s not China!
Carl Delfeld is head of the global advisory firm Chartwell Partners and editor of the Chartwell Advisor and the Asia Investor Intelligence newsletters. He served on the executive board of the Asian Development Bank and is the author of The New Global Investor (iUniverse:2005). For more information go to http://www.chartwelladvisor.com or call 877-221-1496
