Mets righty Tylor Megill exits Brewers start with shoulder discomfort, MRI on Friday

In the latest example of why you can never have enough pitching, Mets righty Tylor Megill was forced out of Thursday night’s game in the fourth inning with shoulder discomfort.

Megill is scheduled to have an MRI on Friday, the Mets said.

In just his second start since missing a month with right biceps inflammation, Megill winced immediately after throwing his 28th pitch on the night. He exited the field with an athletic trainer and was replaced by Chasen Shreve.

Megill, 26, who started on Opening Day for the Mets in place of injured star Jacob deGrom, came into the game against the Brewers with a 4-2 record in eight starts and a 4.50 ERA.

He pitched three shutout innings before running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up a leadoff homer to Christian Yelich and then with the bases loaded and one out he appeared to hurt himself on a 92 mph fastball to Omar Omar Narvaez.

The Mets’ 8th-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona returned to the rotation last Friday against the Angels in Anaheim. He allowed two runs and five hits on 64 pitches in 3 1/2 innings.

– With The Associated Press

