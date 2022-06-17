Finance
Mold Remediation – Taking Charge of Mold Removal
People around the world dream of living in or visiting New York. But even the enchanting lights of Broadway, the greenery in Central Park, and the hot dogs vendors on the streets can lose their charm in the face of a common New York nightmare: mold. New York’s snowy winters and hot, humid summers provide the ideal growing conditions for mold.
Mold’s ecological role is to break down and recycle basic nutrients back into the earth. It grows through the production of spores, and all it needs to thrive is water in any shape or form. Mold is a master of survival, as its spores are small, lightweight, and able to survive a long time in any condition.
Despite its important ecological role, mold poses several threats to humans. As it disassembles any material it encounters, mold can pose a threat to a building’s structural integrity. Additionally, some molds are toxic. Many illnesses and allergies in humans are caused by molds in old buildings, like those found around New York. Some molds, such as black mold, can be fatal.
If the invasion of mold is minimal, a NY home or business owner can usually take care of it. Mold remediation specialist will need to be called in to help more extensive mold problems. Controlling mold involves controlling the amount of moisture in the area. This can include fixing leaks, removing standing water, installing a proper gutter system, fixing cracked masonry and separated roof shingles, and repairing seals around doors and windows. Mold’s favorite food is wet paper, which is why newer homes with more insulation are more susceptible to mold problems.
A professional mold restoration company can expertly assess the damage mold may have caused and which areas are vulnerable to further damage. They also have equipment to analyze mold levels to see if it is safe for people to be in the building. Professionals also know how to avoid other indoor environmental hazards like asbestos and lead so the remediation process does not cause unnecessary illnesses.
Mold remediation requires an arsenal of tools to remove water and disinfect moldy areas:
– A wet vacuum is designed to remove water from floors, carpets, and other hard surfaces.
– A damp wipe, a towel with water and perhaps detergent, is used to remove mold from non-porous materials.
– HEPA vacuums are used as one of the final clean-up tool after materials are completely dry. The HEPA vacuum will pick up any contaminated dust that has landed outside of the remedied area.
These tools allow proper disinfection, which is crucial since mold can be allergenic or toxic even when it is dead. Moldy materials require careful disposal. The contents of the vacuum and any items damaged by mold should be double-bagged, sealed and discarded. Big items that will not fit into plastic bags should be covered with polyethylene sheeting, sealed with duct tape, and then disposed of with other construction waste. After the clean-up is done, a dehumidifying system may need to be installed into the building to help prevent mold growth in the future.
In areas as humid as Staten Island and Long Island, moisture control is the key to mold prevention. Taking the steps to properly prevent mold damage will save time and money in the long run. However, if it is already too late, calling in a mold remediation specialist to ensure the mold is eliminated properly is the safest step.
~Flora Richards-Gustafson, 2009
Russia’s Accession to the WTO – What Does It Mean?
Better Late Than Never
On the 11th November 2011 the Russian and WTO working parties agreed terms to pave the way for Russia’s acceptance to the World Trade Organisation. Russian lawmakers approved membership on the 22nd August 2012.
The path to membership has, to put it lightly, been arduous. Original negotiations started in 1993 and were ongoing ever since.
Following his successful presidential election in 2000, Vladimir Putin got behind the accession plans and was a key player in the eventual outcome. He displayed his frustrations more than once at the negotiations and how “the rules of the game” were changed to suit different WTO partners.
Although the WTO is ostensibly an apolitical global trade organisation, the delays and barriers that Russia has dealt with in recent years have been politically charged.
Prior to the agreement, Vladimir Putin said in a recent Chinese TV interview;
“We want to join the World Trade Organisation. This is our goal and our objective. In our opinion this would have a generally positive impact on the Russian economy, mostly because it will increase the level of trust in the economy, and on the administrative and legal procedures within the economy. By the way, we have fully adjusted our domestic legislation to WTO requirements. We have done this. We have also settled the major problems with all of the key partners. I think that it has become more of a political issue.”
He was less diplomatic when interviewed on Russian TV when he lambasted the EU and USA for procrastination and for causing deliberate delays to Russian accession. This back drop is against open hostility to Russia by some US lawmakers who wrote to the US WTO Trade Representative on the 10th November about their ‘significant concerns’ and demanding that Russia display “transparent, substantive and prompt action” in its’ adherence to WTO obligations.
“Substantive” could be used as a Russian accolade but neither ‘transparency’ nor ‘prompt’ are virtues I see much of in the Federation.
As an organisation the WTO supervises and liberalises international trade, regulating trade between member countries and providing the negotiating and trade agreements platform.
Importantly for Russian success and her ability to attract fresh inward investment, the WTO enforces dispute resolution aimed at member’s adherence to WTO agreements.
The WTO has 153 members and represents more than 97% of the world’s population so Russia’s absence since the fall of the USSR has been anachronistic. With a $1.5 trillion GDP and as the world’s largest oil and gas producer Russia should have been in the WTO years earlier.
Membership of the WTO will not change the business environment or the high risk assessment given to Russia by foreign investors. What it should do is add impetus to the significant reform and efficiency drives and reflect the seriousness the Russian government places on combating inefficiency, corruption and cronyism.
Look at the closure of hundreds of customs posts, the dismissal of many customs officers and the opening of new import facilities to promote faster, fairer growth plus the billions of dollars attracted from the auto and pharmaceutical sectors in the last 12 months.
There is no doubt that membership is good for Russia. It brings much-needed capital to the Russian markets. Strained relations with the West followed the 2008 five-day Georgian conflict and, in the seven months following hostilities, investors pulled $300 billion out of Russia. In 2011 further outflow reached $70 billion against a $36 billion forecast by the Russian central bank.
According to the World Bank, Russian WTO membership will bring both sustainable and incremental annual economic growth of 2% and this success is measured against the backdrop of shrinkage and uncertainty in the global markets. Russia joining the WTO is the ‘good news’ the world markets are looking for following the WTO failure at Doha, the incessant Euro-zone doom and unremitting, depressing news from the US markets.
The consensus to join the WTO (the final barrier fell when Russia and Georgia signed an agreement approving Russia’s WTO entry on November 9 in Geneva, after both agreed on international monitoring on the disputed crossings with South Ossetia and Abkhazia) came only weeks after Vladimir Putin confirmed his return to the Russian Presidency on September 24th.
Following this consensus the rouble was the strongest performing of the top 25 currencies, having gained over 5% against the US dollar. The Russian stock market gained over 15% in what has been the world’s biggest jump and Russian oil jumped 7% in the same period.
Whether WTO accession is good in the immediate term for smaller or inefficient industries is another story. Fears are rife that cheap imports will flood the market and ‘small’ Russian industry will suffer. Quite who and what these ‘small’ industries are, I do not know. Russia today is a huge importer of consumer goods and distributors may find they have fresh competition on their hands but the absence of a cottage industry begs the question.
Russia exported over $400 billion in 2010 predominantly to the EU, Ukraine, Turkey, China and Belarus. WTO membership opens up new markets where historically Russian products have been blocked. Russian steel and iron manufacturers have been vocal supporters of Russian accession and will be major beneficiaries as trade barriers are lowered and Russian products allowed access, if not actually welcomed to the new markets. General imports were valued at nearly $250 billion
Maxim Medvedkov, the chief Russian negotiator to the WTO, said “More than one third of our GDP is made abroad… we are seventh in the world in terms of exports. We need a stable predictable instrument to develop trade”.
European companies are initially best positioned to take advantage from Russia’s WTO entry. EU business prevails in Russia’s external trade and has been integrated for longer than other blocs. In the short term U.S. opportunities are constrained because of the Jackson-Vanik amendment, but as Jackson-Vanik violates WTO membership, Russia will have to be released very quickly. For all the U.S. political blustering and anti Russian sentiment, Jackson-Vanik will go by default or U.S. companies will miss opportunities.
What will be the differences?
Domestic consumer goods producers will face greater competition from imports and this sector has been earmarked for protection and measures to help it become more efficient.
WTO rules require liberalisation on the domestic energy market and an end to monopolies and gas subsidies. This means more competition in the Russia domestic gas market and easier access for independent producers with domestic prices moving closer to the export price.
Given the effort the Russian government has put in to attracting inward investment in both R&D and manufacturing it is no surprise that protection will be in place for the nascent and remerging industries for seven years. Agricultural, automotive and aviation manufacturing sectors are ring-fenced.
Exporters will face fewer obstacles in terms of import tariffs and quotas which will be phased out gradually, rather than overnight with membership.
The main terms of the WTO agreement are:
The average import tariff will be cut from 10% to 7.8% with an agreement to lower 33% of the tariffs from the date of accession. 25% of tariffs will drop after a three year lead time while other tariff changes (e.g. automotive and aviation) will drop after seven years. Agriculture tariffs are protected for eight years.
The average agricultural import tariff will be cut from 13.2% to 10.8%. Dairy import tariffs will drop from 19.8% to 14.9% and cereals from 15.15 to 10.0%.
Import tariffs for poultry products will be protected for eight years and the total Russian government agricultural subsidy will be capped at $9 billion in 2012 and then cut to $4.4 billion by 2018.
The average manufactured import tariff will be cut from 9.5% to 7.3%
The automotive import tariff will be cut from 15.5% to 12.0% but with a seven year protection period. Preferential tariffs for automakers making large investments in Russian-based production will be cut by July 1 2018, well within the Decree 166/566 agreements.
The import tariff for chemicals will be lowered from 6.5% to 5.2%
Russia agreed to develop market-based pricing for the domestic market but, in line with its social programs, will keep regulating prices for households and non-commercial users.
The limit for foreign equity ownership of 49% for the telecom industry will be scrapped in 2016.
100% foreign-owned banks will be allowed to open in Russia for the first time but with an overall 50% limit of foreign bank control of the sector.
Foreign insurance companies can open owned branches nine years after Russia joins the WTO 100% foreign-owned companies will be able to operate in wholesale, retail and franchise sectors immediately after membership.
In summary we may say ‘better late than never’ and appreciate that the accession marathon was not a waste of time (for Russia) as the terms negotiated by Russia are advantageous. They guarantee Russian access to foreign markets (“most favoured nation” status) and enable Russia to use the WTO for settlement of any trade dispute. Membership creates a better foreign investment climate and gives greater Russian opportunities for investment in the WTO member-countries.
Russia can now better defend her economic interests in negotiations on international trade agreements.
Of enormous importance are the transition concessions which limit access of foreign goods to Russia whilst Russia upgrades production and infrastructure to challenge international competition.
Russia has shown that it is unafraid to make the necessary investment and has committed hundreds of billions of dollars in brand new and replacement infra structure and manufacturing projects. Russia’s entry to the WTO is the biggest step in global trade since China joined over ten years ago.
If you are sitting in Strasbourg or Washington DC you may want to consider that Russia has negotiated unfettered access to the world markets whilst securing its domestic manufacturing base against foreign incursions for a lengthy period and, that it has done this in the course of the worst downturn in global trade in modern history. You may not respect the stroke of genius that negotiated access to new markets whilst ensuring protection of his own. This negotiation skill would imply that not only do Russia’s leaders know what they are thinking of; they also know what everyone else is thinking.
The Extreme Triple Split Routine – Accelerated Results Require Accelerated Demands!
Triple split training will induce some serious size, but I must warn you, this is only for the serious trainee! You need at least 2 years of training experience (the more, the better), a bunch of time on your hands, and the discipline to not only get through your training sessions but to incorporate proper restoration, nutrition and sleep. The triple split method involves three workouts each training day. For best results, you should choose two opposing body parts or movement patterns and sequence them in an A1-A2 agonist-antagonist fashion. That means once you finish the first set of the first exercise, you move on to the first set of the second exercise and then go back and forth between the two exercises until all sets are complete. Aim for around 60 total repetitions per body part per training session for a grand total of close to 200 reps for that body part for the day.
In this routine, you’ll notice that the first workout has a slower eccentric component but you get more rest between sets; while the latter sessions have slightly faster eccentric tempos with lower rest intervals.
The parameters look like this: 1st workout: 10 sets x 6 reps at 5-0-1-0 tempo, 90 second rest interval 2nd workout: 8 sets x 8 reps at 4-0-1-0 tempo, 75 second rest interval 3rd workout: 6 sets x 10 reps at 3-0-1-0 tempo, 60 second rest interval Okay, enough talk, let’s get to the routine.
Day 1 (Workout 1) – Back & Chest
A1) Medium-Grip Pull-Ups
A2) Low-Incline Barbell Press 10 sets x 6 reps at 5-0-1-0 tempo, 90 second rest interval
Day 1 (Workout 2) – Back & Chest
A1) Bent-Over EZ-Bar Row (supinated)
A2) Lying Dumbbell Press (neutral) 8 sets x 8 reps at 4-0-1-0 tempo, 75 second rest interval
Day 1 (Workout 3) – Back & Chest
A1) Seated Cable Row (neutral)
A2) High-Incline Cable Flyes (pronated) 6 sets x 10 reps at 3-0-1-0 tempo, 60 second rest interval
Day 2 (Workout 1) – Quads & Hams
A1) Front Squat
A2) Lying Leg Curl (feet neutral) 10 sets x 6 reps at 5-0-1-0 tempo, 90 second rest interval
Day 2 (Workout 2) – Quads & Hams
A1) Back Squat (heels elevated)
A2) Romanian Semi-Stiff-Legged Deadlift 8 sets x 8 reps at 4-0-1-0 tempo, 75 second rest interval
Day 2 (Workout 3) – Quads & Hams
A1) Seated Leg Extension
A2) Russian Good Mornings 6 sets x 10 reps at 3-0-1-0 tempo, 60 second rest interval
Day 3 – off
Day 4 (Workout 1) – Triceps & Biceps
A1) Close-Grip Bench Press
A2) Scott EZ-Bar Reverse Curls 10 sets x 6 reps at 5-0-1-0 tempo, 90 second rest interval
Day 4 (Workout 2) – Triceps & Biceps
A1) Parallel-Bar Dips
A2) Incline Hammer Curls 8 sets x 8 reps at 4-0-1-0 tempo, 75 second rest interval
Day 4 (Workout 3) – Triceps & Biceps
A1) Standing Reverse-Grip Pressdowns
A2) Seated Dumbbell Curls 6 sets x 10 reps at 3-0-1-0 tempo, 60 second rest interval
Day 5 (Workout 1) – Abs & Calves
A1) Sicilian Crunch
A2) Standing Calf Raise 10 sets x 6 reps at 5-0-1-0 tempo, 90 second rest interval
Day 5 (Workout 2) – Abs & Calves
A1) High-Pulley Twisting Crunch
A2) Donkey Calf Raise 8 sets x 8 reps at 4-0-1-0 tempo, 75 second rest interval
Day 5 (Workout 3) – Abs & Calves
A1) Supine Cable Pull-Ins
A2) Seated Calf Raise 6 sets x 10 reps at 3-0-1-0 tempo, 60 second rest interval
Day 6 – off
Repeat Note: Tempo refers to the speed of movement and is represented by a 4-digit number: eccentric (negative) contraction – isometric (pause between negative and positive) contraction – concentric (positive) contraction – isometric (pause between positive and negative) contraction. For example, a tempo of 5-0-1-0 means to lower the weight for a count of 5, no pause at the bottom, raise the weight for a count of 1, and do not pause before starting the next repetition.
Try to take two naps in between workouts, i.e. one nap between workout 1 & 2 and the second nap between workout 2 &3. A trick I learned from Olympic strength coach, Charles Poliquin, that serves particularly useful during triple split routines is to use whey isolate with grape juice, maltodextrin and corn flakes or rice chex in a blender immediately post-workout. You will be asleep (actually, you can consider it a mild coma) within 15-20 minutes. Wake up; eat a solid meal; and train an hour later. It’s that simple! In order to achieve success on this program, you must follow the following instructions:
- Eat a minimum of 7 meals a day every 2.5 hours.
- You should be taking in 2 grams of protein per pound of body weight and up to 15 grams of fish oil every day.
- Consume 3 shakes post-workout on training days but none on non-training days; in other words, it’s better to eat your food than drink it.
- Take in plenty of branched-chain amino acids both before and during your workouts (at least 20 grams per workout.)
- Plan for restoration as well (i.e. massage, stretching, electronic muscle stimulation, contrast showers, salt bathes, etc.)
- Ideally, the first workout should be performed three hours upon awakening and the second and third workout should be performed within a 4-6 hour window after the previous training session.
- Do not perform the second and third workout every 3rd cycle, so you will only workout once a day on the 3rd and 6th cycle of the routine.
- Perform the first workout 6 times and then switch to another routine.
If double split training can nearly double the muscle glycogen content of a body part, can you imagine what triple split training can do? After just a few workouts, glycogen stores are so depleted that the body overcompensates by loading muscles with more glycogen than normal thus prompting hypertrophy or size gains, but here’s the key: you must allow supercompensation to occur! And how do you accomplish that? It’s called restoration. If you can not put aside a good month to devote to this routine than don’t bother.
Trying to squeeze these workouts into a busy lifestyle will quickly lead to overtraining. It is an ideal program for someone in their late teens or early twenties who is still living at home with mommy and daddy, has the summer off of school, and needs to put on some size. If you want to gain quick mass, then this routine will deliver… but you will pay the piper! Expect to be extremely sore and tired all the time. It is one month of hell, but if you follow the program exactly as outlined, you will be rewarded for your efforts. Good luck!
Community Integration Program for The Well Being of People With Developmental Disabilities
For normal human beings, conducting their day-to-day activities is a form of living life. However there is a section of people who are unable to do so without help. Even if they are able to do on their own, it is accompanied with great pain and labor. For such people, also called disabled people, it is convenient for their families to lodge them in institutions against their wishes – institutions which were built primarily to help them and take care of them but in truth have evolved to be breeding ground for maltreatment, abuse and neglect.
People with developmental disability are the ones who have long-term medical problems that could be due to genetic and prenatal issues or preterm birth with the effect that going through the daily routine of life also becomes a major concern for them and their families. They are people who either have physical or mental disabilities or have both.
Community integration is the process of being a part of the community with self-dignity where each and every person enjoys certain rights and liberties. It is the right for all people irrespective of their mental and physical health, race, caste, religion, sex or age.
Community integration for people with developmental disabilities revolves around this concept that disabled people too have equal rights to live in a community just like other people instead of being locked up in institutions unnecessarily. Even the United Nations has risen up to this cause and many western countries like the United States passing laws have passed laws that protect the right of people with mental and physical disabilities – laws that permit disabled people to co-exist in the community and not be institutionalized for indefinite period. Such laws helps the community to accept developmentally disabled people as active members of their community and help them live under a supervised community integration program that involves equal opportunities of education, employment, housing, healthcare and recovery.
The program is setup in a way that people with developmental disabilities are able to use the local transportation, live in supported apartments or specially built housing for the disabled, access local schools and hospitals and enjoy financial independence when they get hired by employers who create jobs for disabled people.
As the first step towards integrating disabled people with the community, young children or adults with special needs continue to stay with their parents and family. However, many of the youngsters find it difficult to do so with passing years. At times it also becomes stressful for the ageing parents to care for their child on a continual basis. In such cases, group homes become a viable option as housing for the disabled. Since these homes have many people with similar special needs residing in one locality, it proves to be the perfect setting for them to gain confidence and live life on their own.
Some of them also opt for assisted living for developmentally disabled where they can live in their own apartment, cook their own food and receive assistance with regards to certain daily activities like bathing, cleaning the house, getting their daily dose of medicines and other such activities. These assisted apartments hire the services of unskilled or specialized people as per requirement to deliver these services.
The program also consists of community integration for seniors so that they are able to move out of institutions and nursing homes and live in the community independently with dignity and enjoy equal rights as other people. They could choose to live in assisted homes or otherwise and are able to access medical resources, meals etc as part of the community integration program.
