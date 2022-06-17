Finance
Most Russian Companies Are Still Using Cyprus
Russian Companies and Cyprus
On the 18th of September, 2014 at Hilton Hotel in Nicosia, a conference was organized by the Cyprus-Russia Business Association, Withers LLP and Chryssafinis & Polyviou LLC entitled “The future of Cyprus for Russian Business”. To quote an extract from the recent conference:
Russian Controlled Foreign Companies (CFC) rules and the de-offshorisation strategy that are affecting Cypriot structures -The implications of these rules will be more apparent in the long – term as in the present most Russian companies are still using Cyprus as their base of operations.
I think that statement hits the nail firmly on the head, ‘in the PRESENT, most Russian companies are STILL using Cyprus as their base’. It doesn’t make any mention of the situation after the CFC rules are implemented.I believe that this year we have already seen a few Russian companies dissolved in Cyprus, however, there still appears to be a ‘let’s wait and see what happens ‘ attitude prevailing here in Cyprus, and this can only add to the detrimental impact of the CFC legislation.
Unfortunately for Cyprus, the rest of Europe are not prepared to sit and wait, they are not only offering advice on mitigating the effects of the Russian CFC rules, they are actively promoting it in an attempt to lure business away from Cyprus. It can be looked upon that CFC poses a challenge for Cyprus and a huge opportunity for those countries that have always envied the strength of Russian and Cypriot co-operation. Opportunities really don’t come to those who wait, they are seized by those who dare to attack, and we are already under attack!
The fact is that CFC will have a big impact if left as a weapon in the hands of our competitors, who are already presenting themselves as the saviours of Russian businessmen, and demonstrating that Cyprus does not appear to have any suitable solution to De-offshorisation! The only written advice I have seen so far in Cyprus is that a Private Listing on the ‘Emerging Companies Market’ would be an easy route to take to alleviate the potential problems for Russian residents as well as safeguarding business here in Cyprus. However, the ECM is generally seen as a “non-regulated market” as it does not come under the obligations imposed to regulated markets by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec).
This may or may not be why the UK’s HMRC say this about the Cyprus ECM: ‘The Cyprus Stock Exchange have opened a new market called the Emerging Companies Market. This market will be a Multi-lateral trading facility (MTF) and securities admitted to trading on this market will not meet the HMRC definition of ‘listed’.
I would assume that if Mr. Putin is looking to collect more tax, then he will follow the British and refuse to accept a listing on the ECM as satisfying the requirements.
No matter what is being said by the media and other governments, the banking world outside of Cyprus is not in the healthy position that the rest of Europe would have us believe. Cyprus is ahead of the field in correcting past banking errors and should combine this strength with some practical steps to re-assure the business world that measures are already in place to maintain the security and tax efficiency that Cyprus has always afforded them in the past.
There is a fully compliant way of dealing with CFC legislation that is tried and tested throughout Europe and is now available in Cyprus. Private Placement Life insurance has certain advantages over a trust but can be used to add substance to an existing trust if necessary.
Some of the more astute Corporate Service providers here in Cyprus are now taking active steps to at least let their clients know they have a fully compliant solution available to them in Cyprus and that they are ready to take action as soon as it is needed. This not only strengthens their existing client relationships but it also acts as a strong proposition in bringing new business to Cyprus.
CFC legislation is a threat to Cyprus and the time to do take some action is now. Please let’s not sit back and let the rest of Europe ‘support’ our businesses here in the same way as it did our banking sector!
Finance
Water Damage Restoration Companies
Who are the Dallas water damage restoration professionals to turn to for flood clean up, removal, and repair?
There are only a few true fire and water restoration companies in Dallas Texas that can provide the full line of flood clean up, fire rebuilding and mold remediation services. These companies have been in business in the Dallas area for decades and have full time, trained technicians who are available to do emergency restoration work 24/7. They have industrial strength equipment and professional gear that they use daily on just such water damage emergencies.
And then there are the other guys….
These competitors are divided into three types of restoration service providers:
Water Damage Internet marketing firms
Most of the restoration companies you will find on the web are marketing companies that later sell your cleanup and rebuilding job to subcontractors they never met. When there is a big demand for restoration clean up services in Dallas Fort Worth, such as frozen and burst pipes, burst water heaters or rain and flood damage, these marketing companies call everyone who says that they can do water removal, clean up and repair to get your job. However, if they cannot find any subcontractors, your job will be abandoned.
Water Damage Restoration National Franchises
The other type of water removal and repair competitors are large corporate franchise restoration companies with very little connection to Dallas Fort Worth. They do not have full line fire, water and restoration services in Dallas and usually have staff that is new to the home restoration business. Very often, the true fire and water remediation companies are asked to complete repair jobs that were started by restoration franchisees.
Carpet Cleaning Companies
There are hundreds of carpet cleaning companies in Dallas Fort Worth that claim to be water damage restoration companies. These so called remediation experts have no water removal experience, flood damage clean up training or dehumidification equipment to complete water and flood damage repair projects. They also have no education or much experience in the science of water extraction, drying and clean up. There is very little chance that your property would be completely restored through their services. In fact, since these companies do not have any water removal, fire restoration or mold remediation experience or content restoration facilities to handle personal belongings or furniture, their so called services only delay your home’s restoration work. Meanwhile, there is further structural damage to your dry walls, ceilings, carpets, and floors, possibly resulting in mold damage.
When you need professionals to tackle emergency repair and rebuilding jobs in Dallas, choose the Dallas company you know and trust to handle your property’s remediation job. Call the disaster recovery experts that have the full time crews to handle your emergency 24/7, 365 days a year.
Finance
Business Process Outsourcing 101
Business process outsourcing (BPO) is a term widely used in almost all industries. It is practiced in the Information Technology and Communications industry, alongside contact centers and the health sector.
What is business process outsourcing?
Outsourcing is the act of turning to external service providers or suppliers for functions that were previously performed internally. This includes front- and back-office business solutions that are not classified as a company’s core strength. A company’s core competency is whatever it does best: for example, a marketing firm’s core competency lies on marketing per se while an IT company could count software development and testing among its core strengths.
One of the more prominent benefits of outsourcing is cost reduction since it has the ability to significantly minimize a company’s overhead and labor expenses. The business practice also touts tapping a highly professional and experienced workforce, as well as faster implementation, and better quality of service among its primary advantages.
Types of outsourcing
There are generally two types of outsourcing: onshore and offshore.
Onshore outsourcing refers to turning to service providers that are within the same country, but in different locations. An example of this would be a gaming company headquartered in San Francisco, California, that has numerous studios all over America. In this case, the jobs which could’ve been performed in San Francisco were transferred to other states.
On the other hand, offshore outsourcing refers to tapping service providers outside the country. A perfect example of this is Apple Inc., an American company that has manufacturing plants in China.
Both types of outsourcing have their own pros and cons. As an example, onshore outsourcing eliminates the language barrier as both parties speak the same language. However, the cost reduction would be minimal or non-existent as the American standard of living is still in place. Similarly, offshore outsourcing poses a delay on delivery due to the distance, but at significantly reduced costs.
Typically outsourced services
Most Western companies need contact center support in the form of voice- and non-voice-based call centers and technical support services. This refers to customer and technical support across the basic mediums: calls, emails, live chat, and social media interaction.
Also, a lot of business-to-business deals are focused on the IT industry. Many IT service and support functions are outsourced to offshore IT locations as labor expenses are considerably cheaper than they are in the United States. Similarly, many developing countries such as the Philippines, India, and Mexico are rapidly becoming competitive in the IT industry and could be counted upon to produce outstanding services.
These are just some of the commonly outsourced business processes. Some companies focus on providing e-commerce support, data services, content moderation, and a host of other business processes.
Conclusion
Outsourcing a business process helps companies realize their full potential by focusing their attention to their core competencies. After all, why should companies perform a mediocre task related to business processes that are not their specializations, if a highly experienced third party provider is willing to do the service for a minimal cost?
Finance
Review of Robert Kiyosaki’s Book Unfair Advantage
As a member of Rich Dad World, I downloaded the online version of this book for a limited time offer only. This book offers many important financial lessons that will make you realize the importance of being in the B and I quadrants, which I like to summarise below.
The school system teaches students to be employees and does not equip them to make sound financial decision. The financial education in schools teaches kids to send money to the government and banks. These kids grows up and not knowing the difference between a good and a bad investment; a good and a bad advice. True financial education enables you to tell the differences and have people send money to you. Many of the billionaires in the top ten of Forbes list do not have a formal education like having a degree. They knew that school is not the place for them to be who they are today.
In the US, taxes is the highest expense for people from the E and S quadrants. Getting the correct tax advice from the right person is key. The right tax advisor should be able to help you reduce your taxes. With the money saved, it could be channelled into other investments to build your assets to generate income. There are three types of income that you pay taxes on:
• Ordinary income – This draws the highest tax rate, i.e. the harder you work for money as an employee or self-employed, you pay more taxes.
• Portfolio income (aka Capital gains) – This draws the second highest tax rate, i.e. the harder your money works for you, you pay less taxes.
• Passive income – This draws the lowest or zero tax rate, i.e. the harder other people’s money works for you; you pay the least or even no taxes.
I agree with Robert that savers are now losers as lower interest are given by banks to save money in the bank account. Ever since President Nixon took the US currency off the gold standards, money has ceased to be money and became debt. Countries race to devalue their money by printing lots of it to help increase their exports to other countries. This increase inflation thereby lowering your purchasing power, i.e. groceries have become increasingly expensive. So, if you are able to use debt to buy assets and put money in your pocket, that is really an unfair advantage. Many people have become poor because they used debt to buy liabilities that takes money out of their pocket, worst of all they think that the liability is asset.
Robert explains why the following pair of words are Oxymoron for those who are not financially educated. An Oxymoron are words that contradict each other. They are 1) Job Security 2) Saving Money 3) Safe Investments 4) Fair Share 5) Mutual Fund 6) Diversified Portfolio 7) Debt-Free. Risk is inversely related to control. If you have less control means risk goes up in your investment. Rich Dad advised Robert to learn three things if he wanted to to be rich like Rich Dad in the B and I quadrants. The three things to learn are:
• Selling (control income).
• Real estate investing (control debt).
• Technical investing (control markets).
All fund managers advice people to diversify in a portfolio of stocks, bonds and Mutual funds. For those without a sound financial education, they would think this is sound advice. However, the fund manager is still putting your money in one asset class which is paper asset. The four basic asset classes that Robert invests in are 1) Business 2) Real estate 3) Paper assets 4) Commodities. The more you learn and know about these asset classes, the more control you have, your risk will be lowered.
Different class of people focus at different places of the Income Statement and Balance Sheet. The poor focus on expense. The middle-class focus on liabilities. The rich focus on assets. The rich don’t work for money, they make their money work hard for them. Applying the three laws of compensation will allow a person to enjoy infinite Return On Investment, leading to tremendous wealth.
I agree with Robert that we need two types of school. One suited for those who wish to be in the E and S quadrant and the other for the B and I quadrant. In Singapore, some efforts are made to encourage entrepreneurship; some courses related to it have been established like “School of Entrepreneurs”. However this is not in the main stream curriculum that leads to the degree program. Hence, I doubt what Robert proposed will not be seen here for a long time till the USA has a break-through in their education system.
Water Damage Restoration Companies
Most Russian Companies Are Still Using Cyprus
Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure
Business Process Outsourcing 101
Review of Robert Kiyosaki’s Book Unfair Advantage
Andrew Wiggins sacrificed for the Golden State Warriors. Now he’s an NBA champion
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Kansas’ Christian Braun
Predictive Dialer: A Computerized Autodialing System
Omar Kelly: Ten reasons Dolphins should be playoff-bound in 2022
Your Road Map To Successful Personal Financial Management
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things