Muscle Building is Not a Social Ritual
I remember it like it was yesterday… the first time I saw the dungeon.
I was about 14 years old and I had just joined the YMCA. My parents thought it would be a great place for me, since there was a pool, billiards, ping pong and many other things to do. Lots of classes going on etc. however, I had other ideas. It was the first time I saw Roger DeCarlis.
Roger was a Mr. America caliber bodybuilder with a phenomenal physique. To me, a mere youngster, he looked larger than life.
The weight room at the Y could be considered a dungeon. No heat in the winter and no air in the summer. Temperatures reached close to 100 degrees on some summer days and it was wise to get in and out early.
You had to walk down a flight of cement stairs and would enter a 14 x 14 room. The room’s walls were block… painted yellow. Connected to the first room was another room that was about 20 x 14 in which there was additional equipment. This was a power lifting gym by rights and all you saw was 100 pound plates, Olympic bars, power racks, squat racks, benches and a host of dumbbells with absolutely no visual value… again, it looked like a dungeon. Along with that was a plate loaded leg extension machine that doubled as a leg curl. There was a cable pull down, a leg press machine, not a sled… and a set of dipping bars. All were dressed in rust. That was the extent of it. The windows, on just one wall… three I think, were about shoulder level, showing out to the street where passerby would peek in. There they would observe the screaming, grunting, clanging, chalk everywhere and the smell of ammonia capsules just before a record squat, deadlift or bench press was to be performed. This wasn’t some namby pamby gym you would find today that has alarms if you grunt! No Way! This was serious stuff!
In those days, we were considered another culture of sorts, hardly understood on why we would put our bodies through that sort of physical stress. Little did they know we were competing against ourselves in the deepest parts of our souls.
Roger got up off of the leg extension machine and I could hardly believe my eyes. He looked like superman to me. The first thing I saw was a huge chest, thick shoulders and massive arms. His tiny waist added to the symmetry of his physique and made everything appear even bigger.
Roger normally weighed about 190 at 5’7 but was always rock hard. About a 30 inch waist with arms close to 19 (yes I saw them measured) he was amazing. His legs were large but not as developed and with the muscular separation of his upper body but certainly not by reason of not working them hard. I have witnessed him do 20 reps with 640 pounds on the squat below parallel each rep. Think about that for a bodybuilder weighing 190! His entire bodybuilding career Roger would go literally through hell in trying to bring his legs up to the development of his upper body. His back was a sight to see also, huge thick erectors and a thick wide lat spread and squared of traps. Roger was all business as I would soon find out. He would not say a word while in the gym in any social way and his focus was of a man possessed. You always thought he was just plain mad but the funny thing is that he really didn’t care what you thought… the only thing that mattered was his mission that day… the workout! I learned focus and discipline from this man.
It didn’t take long to figure out that this was no social ritual. I must have been a real pest in those days because Roger finally got tired of all my questions and hanging around and agreed to allow me to train with him. Our workouts were just like I witnessed in first meeting Roger… all business. There was absolutely no screwing around while training. Each rep was deliberate, without momentum and I learned to focus each rep with my mind, to visualize and feel the rep. Roger moved with very little rest despite using poundage on exercises that was almost ridiculous, he was extremely strong. He built his entire physique with barbells and dumbbells but attributes his edge being his mind and focus.
Fast forward a few years… it is no longer circa 1971 but approximately 1977. Roger and I although no longer training together are still great friends… as we are today. By now I have been introduced to High Intensity Training by the likes of Mike Mentzer hitting the bodybuilding scene by storm. He called his version Heavy Duty and that it was. Mike, after working with Arthur Jones, turned bodybuilding up side down. He showed bodybuilders how to use their ability to critically think while proving that the more is better theory does not apply to bodybuilding. Further proving that we do not need to be our own scientists as the muscle magazine imply… searching in the dark for what works for us. His theory of High Intensity Training, lives on today and his rational approach to bodybuilding is a guide for all. He was considered the thinking man’s bodybuilder.
Although I did not know about the theory of High Intensity Training prior to that, my training was brief, infrequent and intense by necessity. At the time, my goal was to get the biggest and strongest I could. The only way to do that was to rid my workout of all the fluff exercises that got in the way and robbed my energy and focus and just perform the movements that made me strong. And strong I got.
It was and is all about focus! I only performed one work set… i.e. one set to failure for each exercise. I only performed the basics… bench presses, squats, rows, deadlifts, leg presses, close grip benches, dips and partials. I removed completely from my workouts any direct bicep exercises, shoulder exercises, calve exercises, chins, dumbbell movements like flies etc. I only did what would assist me to get stronger. And in knowing that strength and muscle size is relative… what do you think happened? You got it! I grew and became my all time strongest and in doing so my biggest ever. At the time I was training maybe three days a week… sometimes two… which I learned later on was still too much. I was doing about three sets a workout… period… but with immense focus… it was all business as I had learned early on in my career.
Oh yes, others came in the gym and went through the motions without the mental focus… true… but they never changed, they lacked that same focus and vision that would lead them to their goals… it was a social ritual for them. They enjoyed being there. Maybe their goals and purpose did not exist or maybe they did not know how to zero in on them… I guess we will never know, it doesn’t matter.
My preparation for each workout was like a planned mission. I would focus and actually see what I was going to do. I would keep a log book and go over the weights. I would perform a self hypnosis visualization routine each day in preparation for the next workout, this alone helped in an amazing way in reprogramming my mind for success. When I hit the gym, it was all business. I never spoke with anyone and everyone knew it. It was like the movie “Over the Top” with Sylvester Stallone when he is ready to arm wrestle and turns his cap around with the visor facing his back, like flipping a switch, which was his indication it was time to do business. In fact, I still have a shirt given to me 35 years ago with the Tasmanian Devil on it… you know, that Looney Tunes character that spins around! The twin brothers that gave it to me told me that this is what I resembled when I walked into the gym and began my workout… like a person possessed.
I still train this way today. It is all business and certainly not a social ritual. Of course I have a keen understanding these days of anaerobic exercise and understand now that training is only a stimulus and always a negative in the equation because it takes away from growth reserves. In looking back like a wise man in a movie I think to myself… “If I knew then what I know now”, I would have trained more infrequently with more rest.
My own personal workouts today last about 7 – 15 minutes… performed once every 6-8 days, thanks again, to the wisdom of Mike Mentzer and his work regarding the theory of High Intensity Training.
I often see trainers (not all) waste precious time with clients in the gym… burning an hour easy… probably because that is how they charge. The sad thing is that it is truly a social ritual. They have them doing dumbbell curls while balancing on a ball (just half exaggerating)… standing on their heads while talking about what the weekend was like, as they throw the weight up and down. Their understanding of anaerobic exercise is so limited and their focus passed on to their clients is less than desirable to reach their intended goal. My clients train for no more than 7-15 minutes because it is impossible to train more than that.
As Greg (Anderson, another HIT Trainer and colleague in Seattle) said in his article, High Intensity Strength Training: More Aerobic than Aerobics… “it usually takes a few workouts before the client understands the depth and magnitude of cardiovascular involvement possible from strength training. As one of my trainees remarked recently (after a set of squats to complete failure followed by 20 seconds of effort against the bar in the bottom position): “My God! (gasp, gasp…) this is more aerobic than aerobics…”
In fact, when we spoke just a couple of weeks ago, we were chuckling at how little exercise it takes when you are focused and working hard rather than long. One particular was about another athlete out in Seattle I believe… a HIT die hard who trains for minutes every 9 days.
Muscle building is nothing more than a stimulus. Stimulate muscle with intense training and then get out of the gym to allow the adaptation to occur… i.e., all the body to lay down additional muscle for the next assault. This takes focus and vision and it is the farthest thing from a social ritual there is. And most important to remember, because the body has the ability to increase strength by some 300% while its ability to recover increases at most 50%, then as you get stronger you must reduce both volume and frequency to continue to progress to your genetic potential. There is never a need to take a layoff due to overtraining as there is never overtraining if it is managed properly.
If you R Serious about your progress, H I T it hard, 7-15 minutes is all (H)IT takes! And don’t forget to focus and prepare for you mission!
Old School Wisdom – Go Back in Time to Go Forward in Your Training!
Many advances have been made in energy, health, technology, and other areas of life. In strength training, not so much! Stop trying to be original. Tap into the wisdom of our strength forefathers and start getting results! Why pave a new path when there’s already a good one to follow? Here are two routines inspired from the past to begin your journey.
The Stage Routine
Front row and center for quick size and strength gains!
This training system was popular with legendary Canadian strongman, Doug Hepburn, who was considered to be the strongest man in the world at his peak. It will help advanced trainees break through strength plateaus in a short period of time.
The routine involves only 2 exercises per workout and 2 stages per exercise for size and strength gains. Stage 1 will increase relative strength and Stage 2 will induce functional hypertrophy (i.e. muscle mass that produces high levels of strength).
Take a look at the program but don’t blink because it will go by pretty quick!
Day 1 – Chest and Biceps
A1) Flat Barbell Bench Press
A2) Standing EZ-Bar Curls
Day 2 – Legs
A1) Front Squat
A2) Lying Leg Curl
Day 3 – Back and Triceps
A1) Wide-Grip Sternum Pull-Ups
A2) Standing V-Bar Pressdowns
Stage 1: 8 x 1 @ 50X0, 100″
Stage 2: 5 x 5 @ 40X0, 90″
Note: Start with a 3RM load for Stage 1 and a 7RM load for Stage 2.
I suggest that you use the first workout to find your true 3RM (repetition maximum) and 7RM loads, then commence the stage method the next workout. Only increase the weight when all reps for that stage have been successfully completed. The key is to be successful, so leave a little in reserve at the beginning.
Make sure to warm-up thoroughly by using several sets of low reps (5 or less) with progressively heavier loads until you reach your working weight.
This program will last a month. Each workout is performed once in a 5-day period (i.e. Day 1 – Day 2 – Off – Day 3 – Off) for 6 workouts then switch to a new routine. As mentioned above, the first workout is used to find the correct training weight. The next 4 workouts will incorporate the stage method – you should peak on the 5th workout with a new one-rep max on all lifts.
Taper on the final workout by performing only 3-5 sets of as many reps as possible at a 20X0 tempo resting 90 seconds between sets with the original 7RM load. You should notice an increase in number of repetitions performed at that weight. Most people will decay by 1-2 reps per set. Terminate the exercise if you hit 5 sets or drop 3 reps from one set to the next. This will be a short workout. Get in; do your thing; and get out. You may be tempted to do more. Don’t!
If you have been plagued with injuries and are apprehensive to perform maximum singles, stick to the 2-3RM range for Stage 1 and 5-7RM range for Stage 2. The program will work just as well.
Also, you’ll notice that all “A1” exercises are multi-joint movements and all “A2” exercises are single joint movements. Many people are concerned about maximum singles on isolation movements. Listen, either you lift the weight or you don’t, but if it’s still an issue, then substitute a compound movements instead:
Standing EZ-Bar Curls -> Close-Grip Chin-Ups
Lying Leg Curl -> Bent-Knee Deadlift or Snatch Podium Deadlift
Standing V-Bar Pressdowns -> Parallel-Bar Dips or Close-Grip Bench Press
Do not be fooled by the low number of exercises and the low number of repetitions. Many times, less is more and this routine is no exception! The high intensities used for a large number of sets produces great results. Rest assured that the whole body is trained – and trained hard – with this program.
Isometronics
The secret strength and muscle building system of the past and present!
This routine utilizes partial movements and static contractions to break through training plateaus. Partial movements are excellent to shock the system when stagnation occurs – they help to disinhibit the nervous system – and isometrics are great to gain strength at specific joint angles.
In the 1960’s, isometronics (a blend of isotonic and isometric contractions) were promoted as a new secret strength and muscle building system. A couple decades later in his book, The Development of Physical Strength, Anthony Ditillo declared that “isometronics can make you a superman!” Ditillo believed that combining heavy, intense muscular exertions and isometrics in a power rack was “the most potent tool available for increasing physical strength.”
The system is just as effective today as it was back then.
I picked up many of the details of this method in the mid 90’s from strength and conditioning coach, Charles Poliquin, who is a strong believer of using the power rack to promote rapid strength and mass gains. According to Poliquin, the average intermediate bodybuilder can expect to beat his personal records in the curl by 10-25 pounds, and in the close-grip bench press by 30-45 pounds in only 3-4 weeks with this system!
Let’s take a look at the routine.
Day 1 – Chest, Back and Shoulders
A1) 45 Degree Incline Barbell Bench Press
A2) Mid-Grip Pull-Ups
B1) Braced One-Arm Dumbbell Press (neutral grip)
B2) Kneeling One-Arm Pulldown (neutral grip)
Day 2 – Legs and Abdominals
A1) Back Squat
A2) Lying Leg Curls (dorsiflexed)
B1) Snatch-Grip Romanian Deadlift
B2) High-Pulley Crunch
Day 3 – Arms
A1) Close-Grip Bench Press
A2) Standing Mid-Grip Cable Curls
B1) One-Arm Dumbbell French Press
B2) 45 Degree Incline Dumbbell Curls
Isometronics involve lifting through a partial range of motion usually in a power rack (but not always), and finishing each rep with an isometric contraction. Take a third of the range of motion and do 3 sets at 3 different angles of an exercise for a total of 9 sets.
The order you perform the 3 ranges is important. Pick the heaviest (i.e. strongest) weight angle first:
a) Top -> Middle -> Bottom for Incline and Close-Grip Bench Press, and Squats
These exercises are performed in a power rack for 5 reps per set using a controlled tempo (i.e. 2 seconds to lower the bar, gently and quietly touching the lower pins, and two seconds to raise the bar). Then on the 5th rep, try to rip through the top rack pin for 6-8 seconds. Research from Germany shows that 8-second isometrics are enough. If you can make contact with the upper pin then the weight was too light. If you only have one set of pins in your power rack, then lower the bar just shy of resting on the pins and hold the 8-second isometric there. Make sure not to hold your breath during the isometric action. If you selected the proper load, you should not be able to do another concentric repetition.
b) Bottom -> Middle -> Top for Pull-Ups, Leg Curls, and Cable Curls
For these exercises, you perform 5 reps again using a controlled tempo (i.e. 2 seconds up and 2 seconds down), but this time on the 5th rep, pause for 8 seconds in the middle of the range.
The next workout for that body part will occur 5 days later and involve conventional training using hypertrophy parameters. Continue to alternate between isometronic and conventional workouts for six workouts as outlined below.
Workout #1, 3, 5 – Isometronic Training – A) 9 x 5 @ 2020, 120″ B) 3 x 8-10 @ 3010, 60″
Workout #2, 4 – Conventional Training – A) 5 x 5-7 @ 4020, 90″ B) 3 x 8-10 @ 3010, 60″
Workout #6 – Taper – A) 3 x 8-10 @ 2010, 120″ B) 2 x 12-15 @ 2010, 90″
This form of training will induce deep and severe soreness. It is a quick way to gain size as the isometrics create high tension for fast-twitch fibers leading to hypertrophy. This system is also excellent to boost strength and blast through sticking points, but do not use isometronics often in a training year as it is quite stressful to the nervous system.
Type of Connectors Used in a Laptop
Connectors are found in most electronic devices; laptops come packed with a variety of these components. A better understanding of the connector ports present in a laptop, can help increase efficiency and ease of use.
USB Connectors
Connecting a portable USB drive or an external hard disk via USB port is not a big deal anymore. Anyone with a laptop will be familiar with USB ports; however they might not be aware of different variants in the market like USB 1.0, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. These are classified on the basis of speed performance and efficiency.
While USB 1.0 is the slowest, USB 3.0 can give you the highest data transfer speed. USB 1.0 and 2.0 are pretty much similar and easy to identify. They have a rectangular metal interface with four connection pins made of brass. USB 3.0 is a newer version and offers very high-speed; although they are similar in shape, they have nine connection pins. USB 1.0 and 2.0 can be swapped in place of the other, while USB 3.0 can only be used in devices specified for this connector type.
Audio Connector
Audio connectors are another common find in laptops. Previously, laptops featured a phono plug that offered mono sound. This got upgraded to dual phonos providing stereo sounds. These days,a single stereo jack with a microphone input is being used. These connectors are used for transmitting in and out audio signals and are easily identified with their small circular design.
HDMI Connectors
Latest laptop models come with the HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) connector, which helps to connect to a modern High Definition TV for video transmissions. HDMI connectors have largely replaced VGA output used in older laptops for transmitting video signals to larger monitors or televisions. These HDMI connectors have two rows, one with nine pins and the other holding ten-pins, which count to a total of nineteen connections. On the other hand, the VGA connectors had three rows with five pin holes in each row in a rectangular shape with curved ends. The HDMI connectors offer improved video quality with more contact interfaces.
Network Connectors
Apart from these connectors,RJ45 connector is present for network connection. It comes with a square design and eight brass pins. The cable is held to the connector though a catch. These are generally used to connect the router box or the network cable directly to the laptop. Old laptops had a smaller version of this connector, which had just four pins. This was used to get an internet connection through a landline telephone.
Understand the purpose and the method of connection, to ensure long-term efficiency of your gadget. Apart from this, many high-end connectors like PCI Express (PCIe), Board-to-Board, M.2, SAS, SATA, and DDR4 memory module sockets are used inside the laptop box, and are not visible to the consumer.
What Is a PRI Line, What Are the Advantages and Limitations of PRI Circuits?
In an ISDN system, there are two types of services: Basic Rate Interface (BRI) and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). While the first one is installed at home or small business organizations, the later one is for large organizations which have their own telephone exchange systems. There are number of B-channels and D-channels in the system which carries data, video, voice with several control and signaling information. But, what is Primary Rate Interface and how does it work?
What is PRI Line?
The Primary Rate Interface comprises of a 64 Kbps D-channels and 23 Kbps B-channels. Here, it uses T-1 line. It also consists of one D-channel and 30 Kbps B-channel, which use an E1 line. If a user accesses the Primary Rate Interface on a T-1 line, he can get internet speed up to 1.544 Mbps. On the other hand, an E1 line user can get services up to Mbps. PRI utilizes Q.931 protocol over D-channel.
There are some countries where this system is carried on a T-carrier system line while E-carrier line is available worldwide. The users of the system are directly connected with the telephone company’s central office.
Advantages of PRI Circuits
1. The service provider gives almost 500 numbers for each line. Therefore, it becomes easier for the outsiders to call the extension straight without going through the PBX Auto-attendant.
2. Through a PRI line, it is possible to have voice and data access. There are also some service providers which offer free data transmission for certain period of time.
3. Call hunting is also easy with a Primary Rate system. But for the analog trunks, the service provider needs to extend the facility and also include additional cost.
4. What are the other benefits of this system? It can be utilized for voice connectivity, video conferencing, data connectivity, faxing, etc. And all these can be done simultaneously.
5. This circuit is anytime better than the analog trunks as it is an end-to-end digital system.
6. Due to the fiber optic materials, the wire is far more redundant than analog trunks. Also, you will face less troubleshooting here than other systems.
7. Tapping your digital phone lines and listening to your conversation is almost impossible now.
8. You don’t have to wait long to start a call here.
9. As there are several service providers who comes with flexible plans, this system also become economical for small companies.
Limitations of PRI Circuits
1. If the minimum rental is less than the average value of calls in an analog system, then installing PRI circuit is not that much economical.
2. If you have to make international calls, this system is not cost-effective. You can choose SIP or ITSP services at lesser rate to make such calls.
3. You have to pay for Inter branch communication if you install this line. If you install VOIP systems, you can make inter branch communication over internet at much lower cost.
4. You can buy Primary Rate lines only if you buy those from your EPABX vendor.
