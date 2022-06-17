News
NBA draft could be a power play for Heat or again as mundane as . . . best available
The value of living in the moment is not having to consider drafting for need. For almost all of the Pat Riley era, that has made the process relatively clear cut for his scouting staff.
This year might be the exception.
If P.J. Tucker bypasses his Heat player option for next season and moves into free agency, there would not be a single power forward on the roster.
Not with Bam Adebayo cast at center. Not with Omer Yurtseven yet to show an ability to play power forward. And not unless Jimmy Butler would sign off on playing up positionally, in a smaller-ball approach.
So a four at No. 27 in Thursday’s NBA draft?
“We have those conversations between now and the draft. And you could weigh it, based on need,” said Adam Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations.
But the odds of the Heat entrusting such a role to a neophyte likely is no greater than when the team drafted University of Memphis power forward Precious Achiuwa in 2020 amid a similar power void . . . only to trade him 10 months later.
So, yes, it again could be as mundane as the tried-and-true best player available, even if it means boxes left unchecked after the selections at Barclays Center.
“I think it’s the same thing where you don’t want to sit a year from now and say we drafted need and passed on a player we thought was a better talent, just because we needed a position,” Simon said.
Sometimes the best available talent has a way of fitting in, as Dwyane Wade did in his shift to point guard in 2003. And sometimes drafting based on need leaves you falling short, as was the case with Shabazz Napier in 2014.
In 2017, even with Hassan Whiteside on the roster, the Heat drafted Adebayo. The move produced a best-available-player victory.
Similarly, the Heat did not allow Josh Richardson or Justise Winslow (or even Dion Waiters) to stand in the way of the selection of Tyler Herro in the 2019 first round. Another score with the best-available approach.
“I look at it at times where you can fill in with free agency,” Simon said of addressing offseason positional needs. “I think when you’re in the draft, you’re trying to find someone you can develop into a player because you have him under contract for a couple of years or more.
“So I’m always trying to find the best talent. It’s hard enough to put them in the order, you know, 27 to 60, or this year 58.”
So up the board will go at FTX Arena, a final rating from Simon and his staff after the last of the workouts, interviews, video sessions, analytical breakdowns, internal debates.
At the top of the draft, the Heat could have had it both ways, with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero all projected as elite candidates at power forward.
At No. 27? Not so simple, a stage of the draft where wings could largely wind up spreading their wings.
“Certainly I’m trying to give an overall board and I look at it that way,” Simon said, following with the safest, and arguably most pragmatic, three words of any draft evaluator, “best player available.”
It worked with Adebayo, Herro, and, back in the day, with Wade and Caron Butler.
And then, not so much with Winslow, Achiuwa or even second-rounder KZ Okpala, whose rights were acquired at the cost of three future second-round selections.
“It’s not an exact science of drafting,” Simon said. “We’ve had a lot of success with the picks we’ve had, and the ones that have moved on, whether they are a trade or didn’t work out, you hope for the best. Obviously we want them to hit, otherwise you’re going to tell us how we missed the pick.
“So even though they move on, we all are hoping to pick the best player at that time. In the end, sometimes it’s situational, whether that player fits your team or maybe didn’t have an opportunity to play. And then maybe there’s another team that has a better situation, or vice versa. Sometimes you don’t get the best of a player until their second team or second contract.”
30 Best Romance Korean Dramas To Watch Right Now
Koreans have been ruling the world for decades with their unbelievable charm and talent. If you have been flipping through shows just to find something new to watch, then we are here to end your misery. Here are 30 best romance Korean dramas to uplift your mood:
It would be offensive if we didn’t talk about Korean drama supremacy, especially romantic dramas. Teenagers and adults are also obsessed with watching playful romance and sweet chemistry shared by the main romantic leads. A pinch of a comedic element is like the cherry on the top of the ongoing love story. We all gush over the cute yet sizzling couples we are made to watch repeatedly (and also envy them hard deep down).
30. Tempted
- Director: Kang In
- Writer: Kim Bo-Yeon
- Cast: Woo Doo-hwan as Kwon Si-Hyeon, Joy as Eun Tae-hee
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: JustWatch
This romantic K drama revolves around Kwon Shi-Hyun, who bets his life to seduce a straightforward girl named Eun Tae-Hee who considers love pathetic. However, things start to take a different turn when he falls in love with her.
29. Hotel Del Luna
- Director: Oh Choong-hwan
- Writer: Hong Jung-eun, Hong Mi-ran
- Cast: Lee Ji Eun (IU) as Jang Man Wo, Yeo Jin Goo as Gu Chan-sung
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This romantic comedy-drama revolves around a gorgeous and suspicious CEO of Hotel Del Luna named Jang Man-Wol. She is made to run this old establishment for eternity because of the sin she committed in the past, which she strangely couldn’t remember. This hotel is known to cater to ghosts.
Things start to change when the youngest assistant manager named, Koo Chan-Sung, visits the hotel. Due to a peculiar case, he started working as a manager in the hotel Del Luna.
28. Angel’s Last Mission: Love
- Director: Lee Jung-sub
- Writer: Choi Yoon-Kyo
- Cast: Shin Hye Sun as Lee Yeon-Seo, Kim Myung Soo as Dan
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This Korean drama attempts to picturise a strange topic that has never been filmed before. An angel-human love story. The story revolves around a carefree and troublesome angel çalled Dan. He has been tasked to find love for a rude ballerina who has once met with an accident and lost her eyesight. But Dan ends up falling for her.
27. Romance Is a Bonus Book
- Director: Lee Jeong-Hyo
- Writer: Jung Hyun-jung
- Cast: Lee Na Young as Kang Dan-i , Lee Jong Suk as Cha Eun-ho
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This K drama revolves around an extraordinary writer and youngest chief editor in a publishing company named Cha Eun-Ho. He has a calm personality, but sometimes he gets grumpy. Kang Dan-i, once a famous copywriter, lands a job at the same publishing company. What happens when two people from a writing background develop romantic feelings for each other? Be sure to binge-watch this great Korean drama to know more.
26. One Spring Night
- Director: Ahn Pan-seok
- Writer: Kim Eun-sang
- Cast: Han Ji Min as Lee Jeong-in, a librarian, Jung Hae In as Yoo Ji-ho, a pharmacist, Kim Jun Han as Kwon Gi-Seok, a banker
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This cute love story revolves around a handsome single father and pharmacist named Yu Ji-Ho and a librarian Lee Jeong-in. This adorable little plotline might sound straightforward, but the crackling chemistry between the main characters makes it one of the most compelling Korean dramas.
25. Find Me in Your Memory
- Director: Oh Hyun-jong
- Writer: Kim Yoon-Joo, Yoon Ji-Hyun
- Cast: Kim Dong Wook as Lee Jung-hoon, Moon Ga Young as Yeo Ha-jin
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
You know how painful it is when someone forgets something, and it’s highly important to you. Find Me in Your Memory will be the most relatable K drama. The story revolves around a woman who has completely forgotten her memories and a guy who remembers every minute detail about their love.
24. My Secret Romance
- Director: Kang Cheol-woo
- Writer: Kim Ha-na, Kim Young-yoon
- Cast: Sung Hoon as Cha Jin-wook, Song Ji Eun as Lee Yoo-mi
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
My Secret Romance is filled with the kind of romance you have imagined in your wildest dreams. The story revolves around a young man from a rich background named Cha Jin-Wook, who only commits to short-term love until he falls in love with Lee Yoo-Mi and everything changes.
23. I Can Hear Your Voice
- Director: Jo Soo-won
- Writer: Park Hye-Ryun
- Cast: Lee Bo Young as Lawyer Jang, Lee Jong Suk as Park Soo-ha, Yoon Sang Hyun as Cha Gwan-woo
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This action-packed Korean drama is sure to leave you in awe. Lawyer Jang, a man who can read people’s minds and a public defender, united together to unravel the truth behind the suspicious death of his father.
22. Lovestruck in the City
- Director: Park Shin-woo
- Writer: Jung Hyun-jung, Jung Da-yun
- Cast: Ji Chang Wook as Park Jae-won, Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun-o, Kim Min Seok as Choi
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This is one of the most exciting and adventurous Korean dramas involving finding your true calling. A sensible architect falls for a free-spirited woman in an unexpected meeting. He is determined to find her in the streets of Seoul.
21.Nevertheless
- Director: Kim Ga-ram
- Writer: Jung Won
- Cast: Han So Hee as Yoo Na-bi, Song Kang as Park Jae-eon, Chae Jong-hyeop as Yang Do-hyeok
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Nevertheless is one of the most romantic Korean dramas in the K-drama world. The story focuses on an uncertain love and romance between a heartbroken woman and a flirty man who fears commitment.
20. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
- Director: Park Shin-woo
- Writer: Jo Yong
- Cast: Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Gang Tae, Seo Yea Ji as Ko Moon Young, Oh Jung Se as Moon Sang Tae
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Let me tell you, and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is one of the most romantic Korean dramas. The story discusses the path of emotional healing in love for a writer of the children’s book, who suffers from an antisocial personality disorder, and the selfless caretaker, who doesn’t know what love is. Slowly and steadily, they heal each other’s wounds. This award-winning and superhit drama stands out from many other romantic K dramas.
19. W: Two Worlds
- Director: Jung Dae-Yoon
- Writer: Song Jae-Jung
- Cast: Lee jong suk,Han Hyo Joo
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
W: Two Worlds is a fantasy drama that involves a twist of romance and comedy. This unique tale about love and romance revolves around two people who live in two different worlds, that is, in two different dimensions. One is extremely rich and exists in the webtoon “W”
and the other person, Yeon Joo, is a surgeon by profession and exists in the real world. With a unique storyline, this K drama aims to present an all-new perspective in front of people, and the audience is going crazy about it.
18. Hometown Cha Cha Cha
- Director: Yu Je-won
- Writer: Shin Ha-eun
- Cast: Shin Min A as Yoon Hye Jin, Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik, Lee Sang Yi as Ji Seong Hyun
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Yoon Hye Jin earlier worked as a dentist, but certain events forced her to move to a seaside village of Gongjin. She meets a smart young man with an interesting personality named Hong Du Sik. He is very kind to people and is the first person to offer help whenever needed. She instantly gets attracted to him. This K drama showcases their love growing into a romantic relationship after they unexpectedly ran into each other several times.
17.Our Beloved Summer
- Director: Kim Yoon-jin
- Writer: Lee Na-eun
- Cast: Choi Woo Shik as Choi, Kim Da Mi as Kook Yeon Soo, Kim Sung Cheol as Kim Ji Ung, Roh Jeong Eui as NJ
- IMDb Rating: 8.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Our Beloved Summer is a romantic Korean drama that involves two ex-lovers, Choi and Kook Yeon Soo. The documentary they filmed ten years ago went viral in high school, and they are forced to be in the limelight and face the cameras all over again with each other. They are once again made to deal with complicated feelings all over again. This K drama showcases what love looks like, irrespective of the outside world.
16. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
- Director: Kim Kyu-Tae
- Writer: Tong Hua (novel), Jo Yoon Young
- Cast: Lee Joon Gi as Wang So, Lee Ji Eun (IU) as Go Ha Jin/Hae Soo Kang Ha Neul as Wang Wook
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, JustWatch
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a heart-breaking love story about Hae Soo, who time travels back in time to the Goryeo era due to the total eclipse of the Sun, only to fall in love with Wang So. The drama is beautiful and has a unique concept. This drama will force you to tear up and break you from inside as it did to us.
15. Love Alarm
- Director: Lee Na Jeong
- Writer: Cheon Kye Young (webcomic)
- Cast: Kim So Hyun as Kim Jo Jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun Oh,Jung Ga Ram as Lee Hye Young
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Wouldn’t it be fascinating if an app told us who liked us whenever they came near us? The drama Love Alarm follows the same idea. This app is why some best friends part their ways, and true feelings get questioned (it looks like the high school students are up for some drama!). Fans are rooting for the main characters to end up together in the second season because of their mind-blowing chemistry. Hye Young seriously raised the bar for men out there as he understands Jo Jo, like no one ever did. Some people watched Love Alarm only for Hye Young.
14.Touch Your Heart
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- Writer: Lee Myung Suk, Choi Bo Rim
- Cast: Yoo In Na as Oh Yoon Seo, Lee Dong Wook as Kwon Jung Rok
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
The story revolves around a popular actress named Oh Yoon Seo, known for her stunning beauty. However, her acting career gets a serious hit when she gets involved in a major scandal with the son of the famous Chaebol family. That has led to no work for the past two years.
Later on, Oh Yoon Seo hears that a popular screenwriter wants to cast her in his drama as a secretary for an advocate. To get the hang of the role, she is asked to work as a secretary of attorney of a law firm named Kwon Jung Rok for some time, who is insanely rude and arrogant. This show is a must-watch for all those obsessed with dramatic TV shows as this show is filled with drama, comedy, and romance.
13.My Love from Another Star
- Director: Jang Tae Yoo
- Writer: Park Ji Eun
- Cast: Jun Ji Hyun as Cheon Song Yi, Kim Soo Hyun as Do Min Joon,Park Hae Jin as Lee Hee Kyung, Yoo In Na as Yoo Se Min
- IMDb Rating: NA
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
The alien-human love story might feel uncanny, but My Love from Another Star is Korean drama’s most popular romantic comedy-drama. The alien named Do Min Joon, who looks like a handsome young man, landed on Earth 400 years ago with his extraordinary powers. But unfortunately, he thinks too low of humans until he falls for a South Korean actress Cheon Song Yi. The show has the best of everything, from sparkling chemistry to a unique storyline with a touch of humor. This drama will be enough to make your day better.
12.Doom At Your Service
- Director: Kwon Young Il
- Writer: Im Me-a-RI
- Cast: Park Bo Young as Tak Dong Kyung, Seo In Guk as Kim Sa Ram,Lee Soo Hyuk as Cha Joo Ik, Kang Tae Oh as Lee Hyun Gyu
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Prime Video
Doom At Your Service features another fascinating yet complicated love story between a human and an immortal being. A strong woman named Tak Dong Kyung works unbelievably hard for her little brother after her father’s death. Fate strikes on her once again when she is diagnosed with brain cancer. After that unexpected news, she lost all her hopes in life, and she blames her unfortunate destiny for her never-ending misery. The show takes an interesting turn when she meets a mediator between God and humans named Myeol Mang, the eternal doom. He grants her 100 days to live the way she dreamt of. As soon as 100 days end, the grim reaper will take her soul.
Meanwhile, Myeol Mang develops feelings for her. That’s where the complicated relationship between an immortal being and a human starts.
11. Oh My Venus
- Director: Kim Hyung Suk
- Writer: Kim Eun Ji
- Cast: So Ji Sub as Kim Young Ho/John Kim, Shin Min A as Kang Joo Eun, Jung Gyu Woon as Im Woo Shik
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV
What happens when two souls shatter and bruise at a young age? They find comfort in each other’s presence, and they try to make each other get out of the trauma they have been carrying in their hearts for ages. The plotline of Oh My Venus depicts the same idea. The story of picking each other up and motivating them to evolve as better people will certainly move you. The sweet chemistry shown by the main leads and the uplifting theme of the show will make you smile throughout the series.
10. The Legend of the Blue Sea
- Director: Jin Hyuk
- Writer: Park Ji Eun
- Cast: Jun Ji Hyun as Shim Cheong, Lee Min Ho as Heo Joon Jae,Lee Hee Joon as Jo Nam Doo, Shin Hye Sun as Cha Shi Ah , Ahn Jae Hong as Thomas
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
The Legend of the Blue Sea is nothing like a typical mermaid fairy tale story. Instead, our mermaid, Jun Ji Hyun, is transported to modern-day Seoul. It will be interesting to watch how she adjusts to the present times. She is caught by the attractive con artist named Heo Joon Jae. This romantic Korean drama involves fate, reincarnation, and incomplete love, and it will be so hard not to be there till the show’s end. The incredible chemistry and unique plotline make this series of most favorite historical drama.
9. While You Were Sleeping
- Director: Oh Choong Hwan
- Writer: Park Hye Ryun
- Cast: Lee Jong Suk as Jung Jae Chan, Bae Suzy as Nam Hong Joo,Jung Hae In as Han Woo Tak, Lee Sang Yeob as Lee Yoo Beom
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu
While You Were Sleeping is about the life of an unemployed journalist named Nam Hong Joo, who lives with her widowed mother. She has the unique ability to see people’s deaths in her dreams. One day when she is haunted once again by the bad events of the future, she seeks help from the rookie prosecutor named Jung Jae Chan. Instead of taking her seriously, he ignores her at first. However, when he sees the event is about to happen, he puts all his energy into stopping it. Their journey starts as a peculiar meeting in the dream, and it will be magical to see their love evolving into a full-fledged love story. The beautifully written story and adorable characters are why you need to watch the show. The melancholy added to the entire theme makes this show more and more interesting.
8. Goblin
- Director: Lee Eung Bok, Kwon Hyuk Chan, Yoon Jong Ho
- Writer: Kim Eun Sook
- Cast: Gong Yoo as Goblin (Kim Shin), Kim Go Eun as Ji Eun Tak,Lee Dong Wook as Grim Reaper (Wang Yeo), Yoo In Na as Sunny (Kim Sun)
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video
The popular romantic Korean drama, Goblin is about a mysterious romance between Goblin and a young human bride (first of all, a drama that involves Gong Yoo has to be superhit). Goblin was earlier a dedicated army general who died in war by getting betrayed by the jealous King. God turns him into a Goblin when he dies instead of honor after fighting the battle courageously. He is on his way to find a human bride that can set his soul free and end his misery. The creators successfully presented a serious topic while giving the show a modern twist. This show is perfect for any holiday season.
7. Descendants Of The Sun
- Director: Lee Eung Bok,Baek Sang-Hoon
- Writer: Kim Eun Sook, Kim Won Seok
- Cast: Song Joong Ki as Captain Yoo Si Jin, Song Hye Kyo as Kang Mo Yeon, Jin Goo as Seo Dae Young, Seo Jeong Yeon as Ha Ja Ae
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Descendants Of The Sun is an enthralling love story. We warn you that this romantic drama will be heart-breaking, and you will be forced to shed some tears. This series focuses on a special force officer and a surgeon and how their love grows in unexpected times of their lives. This story made us understand how it takes a mountain of strength to accept when you already know about the painfully disturbing consequences, but you can’t do anything about it. This series is a must-watch romantic Korean drama to witness their heart-warming chemistry and cute moments.
6. Crash Landing On You
- Director: Lee Jung Hyo
- Writer: Park Ji Eun
- Cast: Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong Hyeok, Son Ye Jin as Yoon Se Ri,Kim Jung Hyun as Gu Seong Joon, Seo Ji Hye as Seo Dan, Kim Jung Hyun as Gu Seung Jun
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime
Crash Landing On You is the most popular romantic Korean drama that features a perfect fairy tale love story and the cultural differences between North Korea and South Korea. The light-hearted romance of a South Korean heiress named Se Ri and Hyun Bin, a North Korean army captain, will make you fall in love with the main characters as soon as they appear on screen together. It’s so interesting to watch the journey of two people, exactly opposite to each other, finding peace in each other’s company. We assure you this series will make you start believing in the goodness of people again.
5. Coffee Prince
- Director: Lee Yoon Jung
- Writer: Lee Jung Ah, Jang Hyun Joo
- Cast: Yoon Eun-Hye as Go Eu Chan, Gong Yoo as Choi Han Gyeol,Lee Sun Kyun as Choi Han Sung, Chae Jung An as Han Yoo Joo
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Apple TV
Coffee Prince is a story about an adorable happy-go-lucky tomboy woman named Eu Chan. Unfortunately, everyone mistakes her to be a man by looking at her appearance. On the other hand, we have an irresponsible grandson of a successful coffee business named Choi Han Gyeol. What’s starts as a never-ending fight, you are sure to witness the spark between the two even at the beginning of the show. Looking at the spot-on chemistry and unique storyline, this is one of the best romantic K dramas we have ever seen. This show will make you feel a series of emotions, and we love it!
4. Love In The Moonlight
- Director: Kim Sung Yoon, Baek Sang Hoon
- Writer: Kim Min Jung, Im Ye Jin
- Cast: Park Bo Gum as Lee Young, Kim You Jung as Hong Ra On
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Love In The Moonlight is a historical drama where a woman named Hong Ra On dresses up as a man to make a livelihood by giving dating advice to men. Crown Prince Hyomyeong comes to meet her because of her letter to one of the clients. Hong Ra has no idea that he is the Crown Prince. Neither Hyomyeong is aware of her situation. Crown Prince becomes instantly inclined to Hong Ra. The prince’s eunuchs become aware of his interest, and hence, they try to get Hong Ra to become one of them. Will their budding romance turn into a forbidden love story?
3. Her Private Life
- Director: Hong Jong Chan
- Writer: Kim Hye Young
- Cast: Park Min Young as Sung Deok Mi, Kim Jae Wook as Ryan Gold,Jung Jae Won as Cha Shi An
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
The story starts with an extremely professional woman named Sung Deok Mi, who works as an art gallery curator. Being highly dedicated and diligent at her job, she is exceptionally brilliant at everything she does. Behind her professional persona, she has a dark secret related to her past that she wants to keep from the world. Her world goes upside down when Kim Jae Wook, the new director of the art gallery, walks into her life. A certain turn of events forces them to fake dates just to keep the reporter’s mouth shut.
2. Oh My Ghost
- Director: Yoo Je Won
- Writer: Yang Hee Seung, Yang Seo Yoon
- Cast: Park Bo Young as Na Bong Sun, Jo Jung Suk as Kang Sun Woo, Kim Seul Gi as Shin Soon Ae, Lim Ju Hwan as Choi Sung Jae.
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, KissAsian
If you expect some spooky element from this drama, you are mistaken. Oh, My Ghost is a romantic comedy-drama involving a timid assistant chef named Na Bong Sun. A strange turn of events happens in her life where she is controlled by an extremely sensual ghost named Shin Soon Ae.
The energetic and friendly personality soon catches the head chef’s attention. He instantly falls for her. The comedic timing and adorable chemistry between the leads will make you stick to the show.
1. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- Writer: Jung Eun Young
- Cast: Park Seo Joon as Lee Young Joon, Park Min young as Kim Mi So,Lee Tae Hwan as Lee Sung Yeon
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu
We all must have seen an intimidating boss at least once in our lifetime, but have you ever imagined a dominating boss who keeps a poker face all the time slowly falling in love with the secretary as soon as she decides to quit? Wait, you don’t have to imagine. We have a perfect drama for you, and that is, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. The story revolves around a dashing yet narcissistic vice-president, Mr. Lee Young, who is scared by everyone in the office except for the patient secretary Kim. Their love story gets a serious kick when secretary Kim resigns, leaving him anxious. However, it’s intriguing to watch their relationship developing into something romantic outside the strict workplace environment of nine years.
Conclusion:
Korean dramas have always been our comfort food for many decades. We also must have watched any romantic K drama, and we just couldn’t stop thinking about it because it stays fresh in our minds forever. It wouldn’t be wrong to say K drama made you fall for the Korean culture and the stunning Korean actors out there.
The 20 Best Korean Drama on Netflix Right Now (2022)
The audience did not watch Korean dramas as they are watching now. K dramas or Korean drama series have become hugely popular in the last few years, and fans cannot miss watching them. Korean dramas can be full of romantic comedies, sci-fi elements, action, thrills, or mysteries that give glimpses of Korean culture and Korean society. It is hard to state the best Korean dramas on Netflix which is the best option for you to watch, but here is a list that can help you know a few of them, which you can easily stream on Netflix.
It is said that Korean dramas have a natural appeal that can create a direct relation of the viewers with the characters and can relate with them. The Korean wave has impacted the viewers, and hence there is so much craze for watching them.
20. Sweet Home
- Director: Lee Eung-bok, Jang Young-woo, Park So-Hyun.
- Writer: Hong So-ri, Kim Hyung-min, Park So-jung
- Cast: Song Kang as Cha Hyun-soo, Lee Jin-Wook as Pyeon Sang-Wook, Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-Kyung, Lee Do-Hyun as Lee Eun-hyuk, Kim Nam hee as Jung Jae-heon, Go Min-si as Lee Eun-Joo, Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-soo.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 83%
This Korean drama is full of thrills and horror that depict horrifying people due to the sudden onset of monsters whose sole aim is to eradicate humanity.
The focus is upon Cha Hyun-soo and his struggle to remain alive in a world where monsters gradually increase. Everyone is locked in their respective apartments, but how long can they survive? Situations become difficult day by day, and when humanity is on the brink of dying, can anyone stop it?
19. The Uncanny Counter
- Director: Yoo Seon-dong, Park Bong-seop
- Writer: Yeo Ji-na, Yoo Seon-dong, Kim Sae-bom
- Cast: Jo Byung-gyu as So Mun, Yoo Jun-sang as Ga Mo-tak, Kim Se-jeong as Do Ha-na, Yeom Hye-ran as Choo Mae-ok
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 97%
- The drama is all about a group of hunters who are charged to hunt down evil spirits. This group is called Counters, and the spirits are the evil ones who have fled from the afterlife and possess humans of evil nature to increase their lifespan. It is a fantasy drama with lots of mysteries and adventures.
18. When The Camellia Blooms
- Director: Cha Yeong-hoon
- Writer: Lim Sang-choon
- Cast: Gong Hyo-jin as Oh Dong-baek, Kang Ha-neul as Hwang Young-sik, Kim Ji-seok as Kang Jong-ryul, Ji Yi-soo as Jessica, Oh Jung-se as No Gyu-tae, Yeom Hye-ran as Hong Ja-young.
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 83%
The drama When The Camellia Blooms is about Oh Dong-Baek, a single mother who owns a bar named Camellia in Ongsan. Throughout her life course, she faced several challenges and met different people. Her life takes a turn when Dong Baek confesses his love for her. However, it is known that someone out there wants to kill her, and she goes on a mission to find out the murderer.
Korean media were happy and thrilled to announce that Gong Hyo-jin will be part of this drama, and you all must already know she has a great fan following, so be sure this piece of work will please you as well.
17. Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung
- Director: Kang II-soo, Han Hyun-hee
- Writer: Kim Ho-soo
- Cast: Shin Se-Kyung as Go Hae-Kyung, Cha Eun-woo as Yi Rim, Park Ki-wong as Crown Prince Yi Jin, Gong Jung-hwan as Goo Jae-kyeong.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
This drama is an example of how difficult it was for women in the 19th century to make their name in society. It is a historical drama that centers around women who are passionate about writing historical records but somehow are not accepted by society. Shin Se Kyung comes to help Goo Hae Ryung. She also falls for a prince, Yi Rim, who also writes romance novels but under a pen name.
This drama is a very popular K drama, so try to stream it soon.
16. Kingdom
- Director: Kim Seong-hun
- Writer: Kim Eun-hee
- Cast: Ju Ji-hoon as Lee CHang, Bae Doo na as Seo-bi, Kim Sung-kyu as Yeong shin, Jeon Seokho as Cho Beom-pal, Ryu Seung-ryong as Lord Cho Hak-ju
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 96%
This is a popular Korean drama that has several historical backgrounds in it. However, it is mainly about the life of Crown Prince Lee Chang, who falls into a conspiracy and sets on a quest to know what has caused a plague to happen.
The plot execution, story, stunts, and actions are all brilliant, and the visual effects have enhanced the plot overall. It engages throughout the action and has a satisfying end to please the audience.
15. Mr. Sunshine
- Director: Lee Eung-bok
- Writer: Kim Eun-sook
- Cast: Lee Byung-hun as Eugene Choi, Kim Tae-ri as Go Ae-shin, Yoo Yeon-seok as Goo Dong-mae, Kim Min-jung as Lee Yang-hwa, Byun Yo-han as Kim Hui-seong.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 94%
Mr. Sunshine is about a young boy born as an enslaved person but, over time, manages to flee to the US during the 1871 Shimiyangyo. This is also a historical drama and shows how people suffered during the age.
He returns to Joseon years after as a United States Marine Corps officer and falls in love with a beautiful lady who is an aristocrat’s daughter.
14. Mystic Pop-up Bar
- Director: Jeon Chang-Geun
- Writer: Ha Yoon-ah
- Cast: Hwang Jung-eum as Well-Ju, York Sung-Jae as Han Kang-bae, Choi Won-young as Chief Gwi, Yeom Hye-ran as God of the Underworld, Lee Jun-hyeok as Department Chief Yeom.
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: NA
This drama focuses upon a mysterious pojangmacha owned by a woman named Well-Ju who is always rude and ill-tempered towards almost everyone. There also works a young boy named Han Kang-bae as a part-timer, and the chef is Gwi. This group helps people by going into their dreams and solving their issues. Joo has a tragic past that gets revealed as the plot progresses. Watch the trio’s journey and be sure that it won’t disappoint you.
13. Run On
- Director: Lee Jae-hoon
- Writer: Park Shi-hye
- Cast: Im Si-wan as Ki Seon-gyeom, Shin Se-kyung as Oh Mi-joo, Choi Soo-young as Seo Dan-ah, Kang Tae-oh as Lee Yeong-hwa, Park Yeong-gyu as Ki Jung-do.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 88%
Run On focuses upon two individuals from each other but yet comes closer and develops a love interest for one another. Ki Seon-gyeom is a former sprinter who is determined to become a sports agent and trying his best to achieve his goal. On the other hand, there is Oh Mi-Joo, a subtitle translator.
It is a light, easy-to-understand Korean drama that you can watch for a long one at a go, and the ending is also appropriate to make you, please.
12. A Love So Beautiful
- Director: Seo Min-jung
- Writer: Choi Yoo-Jung, Jang Yoo-Yeon
- Cast: Kim Yo-han as Cha Heon, So Joo-Yeon as Shin Sol-i, Yeo Hoe-Hyun as Woo Dae-Seong, Jo Hye-Joo as Kang Ha-young, Jeong Jin-hwan as Jeong Ji-hwan
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
This drama starts with friends who grow from teens to adulthood and develop themselves. They frequently had crushes or infatuations during teenage, but Shin Sol-i developed a love interest for her friend and neighbor Chan Heon. Will they be together, or is it also going to end? Watch the drama and know what happened. It is one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix, so stream it.
11. Lovestruck in the City
- Director: Park Shin-woo
- Writer: Jung Hyun-jung, Jung Da-yun
- Cast: Ji Chang-Wook as Lee Eun-o, Kim Min-Seok as Choi Kyeong-jun, So Joo-Yeon as Suh Rin-i, Ryu Kyung-soo as Kang Geon, Han Ji-eun as Oh Seon-Yeong.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 90%
This drama is a love story about a young architect and a free-spirited woman. Park Jae Won takes a break from this busy schedule and spends some quality time on a beach. He meets a cheerful woman, and the duo falls for each other and starts searching for the other after their vacation ends. It is a beachside romance that is sure to delight you.
10. Vagabond
- Director: Yoo In-Sik
- Writer: Jang Young-chul, Jung Kyung-soon
- Cast: Lee Seung-gi as Cha Dal-gun, Bae Suzy as Go Hae-ri, Shin Sung-rok, Baek Yoon-sik as Jung Kook-pyo, Moon Sung-keun as Hong Soon-Jo, Kim Min Jong as Yoon Han-ki.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 89%
If you have not watched Vagabond till now, you must do it first. It is an emotional drama depicting Cha Dal-geon’s struggle, a stunt man who wishes to enhance himself and become a great action actor. He goes through several critical situations yet never gives up. But, unfortunately, he cannot find a break and become successful, and on that, he also has the responsibility of taking care of his nephew, who dies on a plane crash landing and shatters Cha Dal-geon to a great extent.
9. Record of Youth
- Director: Ahn Gil-ho
- Writer: Ha Myung-hee
- Cast: Park Bo-gum as Sa Hye-jun, Park So-dam as Ahn Jeong-ha, Byeon Woo-Seok as Won Hae-Hyo, Kwon Soo-Hyun as Kim Jin-woo, Ha Hee-ra as Han Ae-sook.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
This story can be regarded as a natural series that depicts the real struggles and situations people face. In this drama, the focus is upon three young guys who want to achieve something in life but struggle to do so for not belonging to a great family.
The men are different from each other, and their determination drives them to achieve the goal.
8. Itaewon Class
- Director: Kim Sung-Yoon
- Writer: Gwang Jin
- Cast: Park Seo-joon as Park Sae-ro-yi, Kim Da-mi as Jo Yi-seo, Yoo Jae-myung as Jang Dae-hee, Kwon Nara as Oh Soo-ah, Kim Dong-hee as Jang Geun-soo.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 79%
Itaewon Class is full of action and drama. In the beginning part, we see Park Sae Ro Yi engaging in a fight with Jang Geun Won because the latter was bullying a classmate. Jang Geun is the son of Jang Dae Hee, who is the owner of the restaurant business where Park’s father works. Park is asked to apologize, but he does not do that, for which he is expelled from the school and his father from his job.
Life becomes quite difficult for Park, but he manages to stand up again and is determined to take revenge on the son and his father.
7.Start-Up
- Director: Oh Choong-hwan
- Writer: Park Hye-Ryun
- Cast: Bae Suzy as Seo Dal-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do-san, Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyeong, Kang Han-na as Won In-Jae, Kim Hae-sook as Choi Won-deok.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
The drama takes place in the Silicon Valley of South Korea, which tells the stories of several people from different areas of the world. Several characters in this drama have different ambitions and desires in life and go through critical situations.
The story is a great one to watch, and you will get to know that life is not easy for all. But, unfortunately, businesses are flourishing and ending in this era, and it is a great watch.
6. Crash Landing on You
- Director: Lee Jung-Hyo
- Writer: Park Ji-eun
- Cast: Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri, Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok, Seo Ji-hye as young Dan, Kim Jung-hyun as Gu Seung-jun, Yang Kyung-won as Pyo Chi-su.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.8/10
Crash Landing on You will give you ideas about Korean culture. The drama has a theme of forbidden love story and is about South Korean heiress Yoon Se-Ri and Ri Jeong-hyeok from North Korea.
We can see how two different people from North Korea and South Korea fall for each other and find happiness in themselves for a brief period. It is one of the most popular K dramas, so try to watch it as soon as possible.
5. Hotel Del Luna
- Director: Oh Choong-hwan
- Writer: Hong Jung-eun, Hong Mi-ran
- Cast: Lee Ji-eun as Jang Man-wol, Yeo Jin-goo as Gu Chan-sung, Jung Dong-hwan as Noh Joon-suk, Shin Jung-geun as Kim Seon-bi, Bae Hae-sun as Choi Seo-hee
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
The drama depicts the love story of Jang Manwol and Goo Chungmyung. Jang is the owner of a hotel named Hotel Del Luna, where ghosts work and cannot have a good life as their grudges are yet to be cooled. This Korean drama is unique, and thus do try to watch it.
4. Nevertheless
- Director: Kim Ga-ram
- Writer: Jung Won
- Cast: Han So-hee as Yoo Na-bi, Song Kang as Park Jae-eon, Chae Jong-hyeop as Yang Do-hyeok, Lee Yul-eum as Yoon Seol, Yang Hye-ji as Oh Bit-na.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 82%
This is very popular in Korean history that depicts the gradual development of the relationship between Park Jae-Eon, a young, handsome, and cheerful guy, and an art student Yoo Na-Bi. Both belong to the same university but are different from each other.
Park never wants to indulge in any love relationship, and Yoo Na-Bi, after her breakup, has given the idea of loving someone, but both fall for each other. It is a great drama and has been making headings for a long time. However, the audience did love watching it, so why wait? Stream the drama and comment how much you liked it.
3. It’s Okay Not to Be Okay
- Director: Park Shin-woo
- Writer: Jo Yong
- Cast: Kim Soo-hyun as Moon Gang-tae, Seo Yea-ji as Ko Moon-young, Oh Jung-se as Moon Sang-tae, Kim Joo-hun as Lee Sang-in.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.8/10
The story is about Moon Gang-tae and Moon Sang-Tae, who has autism. After their mother’s murder, which Moon Sang-the saw with his own eyes, they had started shifting from one place to another, and the only constant thing is Moon working in a psychiatric ward in whatever place they move in.
The climax and thrill are witnessed when the audience knows that the murderer of the siblings’ mother is none other than Park Haeng Ja, mother of Ko Moon Young. To know what happened next, do stream it on Netflix.
2. Hometown cha cha cha
- Director: Yu Je-won
- Writer: Shin Ha-eun
- Cast: Shin Min-a as Yoon Hye-jin, Kim Seon-ho as Hong Du-sik, Lee Sang-yi as Ji Seong-hyun, Gong Min-jeung as Pyo Mi-seon, Seo Sang-won as Yoon Tae-hwa, Woo Mi-hwa as Lee Myung-shin.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 96%
This drama portrays the growth of a relationship among two people who are different. Yoon Hye Jin is a good doctor who is forced to leave her job after knowing the truth about her senior and dares to speak about it. However, her senior doctor delayed the treatment to get more money from the patients.
She goes to a remote village and develops a feeling for a boy who is a charming jack-of-all-traders and is always in trouble.
1. Squid game
- Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk
- Writer: Hwang Dong-hyuk
- Cast: Lee Jung jae as Seong Gi-hun, Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, HoYeon Jung as Kang Sae-byeok, O Yeong-su as Oh II-nam.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 94%
Is there anyone who has not yet watched the squid game? The Korean wave had hit everyone hard, and so was this drama. However, if you have missed watching this drama, you have missed one of the most thrilling dramas in the world.
This drama revolves around 456 contestants who are poor and, to get money, take part in a series of games without knowing that the losing prize is going to be death. Watch this game of life and death on Netflix.
Korean Drama has made itself relevant and intriguing, for which the demand for K Dramas is increasing day by day. You can also watch sci-fi Korean dramas or other types or genres of Korean dramas, and the most important part is they can be easily understood and related with.
The actors and actresses in the Korean industry have also aroused interest among the audience to watch Korean dramas, so what are you waiting for?
The Korean dramas are available to stream on Netflix, so start watching these dramas one by one and share your views with us.
The 30 Best Inspirational Anime Quotes Ever
Animes have some amazing plots and stories with more amazing characters and their development. And many characters have given some amazing anime quotes to look forehead. Here is the complete list of inspirational anime quotes, you must checkout:
Some animes teach us some great valuable life lessons that inspire us and motivate us to move forward in life. Some anime gives us some great words of wisdom of life. There are many anime quotes people look up to. And here we have got some anime quotes for you.
These inspirational anime quotes help us to always move forward in life and not give up. As our anime characters entertain us but always give us some amazing quotes and lines to always look forward to.
So we have gathered a small list of inspirational anime quotes from many animes. This isn’t a ranking list we have got some inspirational anime quotes that will make a difference to your days. Your joy leads you here and with such pleasure let’s go through some best anime quotes.
So let’s, see what all we have got, here our journey begins..
30. Seiya Kanie (amagi brilliant park)
- If you wanna make people dream, you’ve gotta start by believing in that dream yourself!
This anime quotes if of the best inspirational anime quotes. It tells how if we want to make people dream, we have to first believe in our dreams. Believing in your dream is damn beautiful.
Before physically making things happen, you have to believe in your dreams. When you believe in something that’s when you can make others believe in that too.
29. Vegeta ( Dragon Ball Z)
- ‘I do not fear this new challenge, rather like a true warrior I will rise to meet it.’
Dragon ball z has many anime quotes. This is one of the best motivational anime quotes.
Vegeta is a prince, the prince of an extraterrestrial race called Saiyans. Vegeta is very arrogant, proud, and hardworking too and never loses sight of his goal. He always refers to his royal status and heritage, the whole of the series. He believes that she should be the best and strongest fighter in the whole universe. And his specialty always tries to surpass Goku ( dragon ball main character), because he lost this first fight against him.
He is a great character that never gives up and is away from working hard. And this anime quote is one the best quotes from him.
28. Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on titan)
- ‘ I won’t give up. I’ll never give up again. So I’ll win, no matter what! I’ll survive no matter what
Attack on Titan is one of the best anime ,this had a lot of inspirational quotes and this one is the best.
Mikasa Ackerman is a childhood friend of Erne. She is taken by Erens family after her parents die. Eren saved Miskasa’s life. And he gave her a scarf. She says this quote when she figures out how she needs to fight if she wants to survive this world. And this is one of the best anime quotes from this series.
27. Koro-Sensei (Assassination Classroom)
- ‘Where a fish lives in a clear stream or a water ditch, so long as it continues swimming forward, it will grow up beautifully.’
The story of anime is really interesting where a powerful creature claims that he will destroy the planet in some years. But he offers an interesting way to save their planet where he becomes a teacher and teaches students how to kill him. And that’s how the Assassination Classroom begins all students trying to kill the creature.
This quote is by Korosensei the main character of the series, teacher of class 3- E. He says how working hard and never giving up will leave us to become great people with disputes over where we are or from where we start.
26. Itachi Uchiha ( Naruto)
- ‘Those who forgive themselves, and can accept their true nature…They are the strong ones!’
Naruto is one of the best anime of all time. And the inspirational quote from Itachi Uchiha one of the interesting characters is of the best anime quotes you can look up to.
Accepting who you are and the people who have the power to forgive themselves are the strong people. Accepting who you are and your true nature that is a quality of a strong person.
25. Kirito (sword art online)
- ‘Everyone can fight. It’s just a choice of whether you should.’
This quote was given by Kirito which shows what kind of person he is where he often avoids fighting even though he will win all of them.
The quotes say how everyone can fight, it’s just many people make the choices not to. Some people don’t fight and people get the wrong impression that that person can’t fight. But it’s just that he chose to.
24. Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)
- ‘A lesson without pain is meaningless. For you can’t gain something without sacrificing something else in return. But once you have recovered it and made it your own… You will gain a replacement Fullmetal hear.’
The quote above is by Edward from Fullmetal Alchemist.
It speaks how if you want to achieve something you have to make sacrifices for it. You can’t achieve anything without sacrificing anything. You have to sacrifice your comfort zone and other things to achieve your goals. And once you achieve your goal you will be satisfied with all your heart.
23. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)
- ‘Evil expects evil from others’
The quote above is from Bungou Stray Dogs. The quote is very simple to understand, how all evil could expect from others is evil. The only connection they find in the world is evil.
It doesn’t expect good from others just the way it is, but evil because that is what it thing the world is all it.
22. Rock Lee (Naruto)
- ‘A dropout will beat a genius through hard work.’
Rock Lee is a fictional character in the anime series called Naruto. He lacks the necessary skills to become a ninja which are ninjutsu and ninjutsu. But he works hard and becomes stronger than many shinobi. This is one of the best anime quotes to look forward to. This quote was given by one of the main characters of the series Rock Lee.
There are so many goals everyone makes but gives up when they see they can’t achieve them. And this is human nature. The quote says how you can achieve anything and surpass anyone with handwork just that you work hard for your goal and you can beat anyone and achieve anything.
21. Izaya Orihara (Durarara!!)
- ‘You can run from your past all you want, but it will always follow you. Forever and ever and ever and ever.’
Izaya is a cunning character but he is very manipulative too and because of this his bonds with other doesn’t last long.
Once he said this line ‘you can run from past all you want, but it will always follow you. Forever and ever and ever and ever.’ Past is something not to run from. The sooner you accept your past the better it is for you. You can run forever but it will never leave you. Only those things keep you away from growing. You aren’t gonna lose to your past.
Accept your past and move on.
20. Gildarts (Fairy Tail)
- ‘Fear is not evil. It tells you what your weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder.’
fairy tail is an anime with an amazing story and some inspirational quotes you should look over. ‘Fear is not evil. It tells you what your weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder.’ By Gildarts. Fear control a lot of things, Fear is something that helps you grow and helps you become stronger. Once you know your weakness you can work on it and make it your strength.
19. Holo the wise wolf ( Spice and Wolf)
- ‘Remember the lesson, not the disappointment’
Focusing on your mistake and being disappointed about it is add salt to your wound. It doesn’t do any good. All you do is hurt yourself more. Every event has two sides, and it depends on your way on how to look at them.
If you focus on the disappointment then you are doing no good to yourself in the present and the future. Focus on the lesson you learn from it. What it taught you. And make sure you don’t repeat it. Focus on the lesson you learned.
18. Trafalgar Law (One Piece)
- ‘There are things you can’t see unless you change your standing’
This is an inspirational anime. Trafalgar Law is an amazing character of one piece. He once said there are things you can’t see unless you change your standing. You can’t see something until you change your perspective, see things from others’ points of view and you will see things you never did.
17. Junichirou Kagami (Denpa Kyoushi)
- The real fun is in constantly pushing beyond your limits. So if you’re thinking of everything as a game, you won’t be able to fully experience it.
Fun is when you push your limits. So if are not pushing your limits then you don’t grow yourself or increase your limits. Junichiro Kagami said how we should push our limits so that we can fully experience them.
16. Yuki Konno (Sword Art Online)
- ‘God would never put us through all this suffering if he didn’t think we can bear it.’
There are many quotes you can look up to. One of them is ‘God would never put us through all this suffering if he didn’t think we can bear it.’
These lines just say so much all how whatever we are going through will end someday and god believes in us that we can get through this. God knows he is capable to do it. So don’t give up you can go through it you are strong enough to fight all this. So don’t give up keep fighting.
15. Maka Albarn (Soul Eater)
- Do You Want To Know Where The Real Hell Is Hiding? It’s Inside Your Head.
This is anime quote hits differently. Where do you think is real hell? It’s inside us our heads. All the will to get out of this hell is in your head. In your head, you create your image of things and situations. You destroy your smile and happiness by creating that hell in your head.
14. Reiko Mikami (Another)
- ‘Not giving up on yourself is what’s truly important. That way doesn’t end up pathetic.’
Never give up on yourself, that is the most important thing to do. Always believing in yourself makes you keep going further. And once you give up on yourself all you will be pathetic. Never give up on yourself and keep believing in yourself. You know yourself better than others.
Truth straight is people give up too easily. But is important not to give up on yourself ever.
13. Murata Ken (King from Now on!)
- ‘The past is the past. We can not change indulge ourselves in the memories and destroy the present.’
Past is past. It’s gone and you can’t change anything about it now. So don’t waste time worrying about it won’t help you with anything. It just destroyed your present, that’s it. Past is from where you should learn from, learn from all your mistakes all you did wrong, and make sure you don’t make them again. And not be indulged in the memories of your past. This will become just a cycle. You will keep regretting the past if you don’t let go.
So stop going back to your last and repeating the same mistakes again and again. Accept it and keep moving forward or keep regretting the past and destroy your present too.
All you doing is destroying your smile and your present.
12. Inuyasha (Inuyasha)
- ‘You’ve got two legs and a heartbeat. What’s stopping you?’
It is easy for finding reasons for not doing anything and blame things around you for your failures and everything. But as Inuyasha says if you have got two legs and a heartbeat ,what’s stopping you?.
If you have good health for that are you still waiting for. Start working towards your goals. You have everything that you need to start working towards your goal. And most of the time which is more than many other people who are not in as good shape as you, but they still working hard which is just a true shame for us who have good bodies but still not doing anything.
Stop counting what you don’t have see what all you have and put your all will over there to achieve your goals.
So what’s stopping you have everything that you need.
11. All Might (My Hero Academia)
- Whether you win or lose, looking back and learning from your experience is a part of life
My Hero Academia, is one of the finest anime. All Might is one of the most important characters of this series said one of the most inspirational quotes ever. Whether you win or lose, looking back and learning from your experience is a part of life.
This is one of the best inspirational anime quotes. How no matter if ganna loses or wins we should learn from our old experiences and past and make ourselves better. Always learn from the past it helps you grow.
10. Roronoa Zoro ( One Piece)
- ‘When I decided to follow my dream, I had already discarded my life.’
Zoro is an amazing character he is one of the main characters of the series. He is a swordsman and a great one. He always works hard to become more strong so that he can achieve the dream of becoming the world’s best swordsman.
Zoro said that quote which says how once you dreamed of something that you want to achieve you must work hard and hard for it. That should be your life goal. And once you decide on your goal, you should discard your life for it.
9. Saitama (One Punch Man)
- ‘Human strength lies in the ability to change yourself.’
One-Punch Man is one hell of an interesting anime to watch with amazing actions and storytelling. Saitama is the main character who is very strong. He defeats villains with just a punch.
‘Human strength lies in the ability to change yourself.’ He said how human strength is in the ability to change themselves according to what they are going through. Change is good for you and everyone should change and make them a better version of themselves. Anthe d that is the strength of human beings lies in their ability to change.
8. Kaori Miyazono ( Your lie in April)
- ‘Maybe there’s only a dark road up ahead. But you still have to keep going. Believe that the stars will light your path, even a little bit. Come on let’s go on a journey!’
Kaori Miyazono is a friendly character who is a free spirit. Your lie in April is an amazing movie to watch.
Kaori Miyazono said ‘Maybe there’s only a dark road up ahead. But you still have to keep going. Believe that the stars will light your path, even a little bit. Come on let’s go on a journey. How we should keep moving forward and believe that we will reach our goals.
7. Hiluluk Doctor ( One Piece)
- ‘When do you think people are due? When they are shot through the heart by the bullet of a pistol? No. When they are ravaged by an incurable disease? No… it’s when they’re forgotten.’
Doctors Hiluluk might not be one of the main characters of One Piece but he said a line once that touched everyone. ‘When do you think people are due? When they are shot through the heart by the bullet of a pistol? No. When they are ravaged by an incurable disease? No… it’s when they’re forgotten.’
Even when people die they are still alive in the heart of people who loved them. Even when you are dead you are still alive in the people who think about you, people who miss you. So you aren’t dead until you get forgotten.
6. Kenshin Himura (Ruroni Kenshin)
- ‘You can die anytime, but living takes true courage.’
Kenshin Himura from Ruroni Kenshin is a character who always maintained his image in front of his colleagues. And once he said a very inspirational quote who should always look up to. ‘You can die anytime, but living takes true courage.’
It is easy to give up on everything and die. Dying doesn’t take much courage. But living takes more courage than dying.
It takes more courage to live than to die. Because dying is easy while living is hard. And one should always live even after it is hard too. Be courageous. Your life is worth fighting for.
5. Jellal Fernandes (Fairy Tail)
- ‘The loneliest people are the kindest. The saddest people smile the brightest. The most damaged people are the wisest. All because they don’t wish to see anyone suffer the way they did.’
Fairy tails is an amazing anime to watch. The character Jellal Fernandes gave us a motivational anime quotes ‘ aThe loneliest people are the kindest. The saddest people smile the brightest. The most damaged people are the wisest. All because they don’t wish to see anyone suffer the way they did.’ And this just says so much about people.
How people who are alone are kind to everyone because they know how it is to be alone. The sad people smile the most. And all this just because they don’t want others to feel what they are going through or have been through.
They know and they have seen their own life has been through such thing many times. And they don’t have any selfish ideas or selfish desire to let other people’s worlds become like theirs.
They know the true meaning of how bad it is to go through sad things and don’t want others to go through the same way they went through and felt lonely, sad, and such things.
4. Ymir (Attack on Titan)
- ‘Do you always want to live hiding behind the mask you put for the sake of others? You’re you, and there is nothing wrong with that!’
It is always easy for a person to hide behind a mask and pretend who they are not. The mark might keep you away from criticism, but when you take the mask off and be who you truly are.
There is nothing wrong with being who you are. People might not like you and criticize you but those are people who you don’t have to keep in your life.
At the end of the day, you live with pride in being who you are and not being praised for being someone you are not. Being you isn’t wrong. Our existence is a gift for us and our existence matters in other people’s worlds too. Till the very end be yourself.
Everyone is unique.
3. Shouya Ishida ( Koe no Katachi/ A silent voice)
- ‘Back then, if we could have heard each other’s voices, everything would have been so much better.’
A silent voice/ Koe no Katachi is one of the best anime. And this anime gives a lot of amazing messages too. Shouya Ishida the main character of the movie gave a very inspiring quote. ‘Back then, if we could have heard each others’ voices, everything would have been so much different.’
This quote is a very heart-touching one, where it says how if we heard each other and knew each other back so many things would have been different.
2. L Lawliet (Death Note)
- ‘Being alone is better than being with the wrong person.’
L is one of the main characters of the anime death note. He is a fan-favorite character. He is a detective who solves big cases and is very smart. As L says being alone is better than being with the wrong person.
Being alone is much better than being with the wrong person, it is very simple to understand. How it is good to be alone than to be with people who don’t care about you and all. He is that popular character from Death Note.
1. Reiko Mikami (Another)
- ‘It’s just pathetic to give up on something before you even give it a shot.’
This is one of the best inspiring anime quotes. It is very simple to understand and it speaks a lot. How you shouldn’t give up on anything. At least giving a shot once for it will do. You will never know if you will fail or not.
But if you don’t even try and just give up that’s pathetic. At least when you try you know it was worth trying. In the very end, it won’t be a worthless bunch of efforts. You get to learn so much and you have a satisfying feeling that you at least try. You get to know next time what all you have to work on.
These 30 inspirational anime quotes and motivational anime quotes are the quotes you should always look up to is only the beginning. These characters don’t only entertain us but also teach us so many things. This is just a small list of anime quotes there are so many other anime quotes that teach and help us grow so much. Hope you enjoyed the list.
