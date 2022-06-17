News
New St. Paul ordinance allows Sunday micro-distillery sales
Micro-distilleries can now sell on Sundays thanks to a new ordinance passed on Wednesday at the St. Paul City Council meeting.
The ordinance is an amendment to include micro-distilleries within the legislative code. In 2017, the city council revised the city ordinance governing Sunday alcohol sales to allow taproom beer sales, but it did not include the term “micro-distilleries.” That was an oversight, said Suzanne Donovan, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, in an interview.
Currently 11 Wells Spirits Co. is the only licensed micro-distillery in the city; however, Donovan believes this could change as the market matures.
Beset by delays, Stillwater’s Chestnut Street Plaza now set to open in 2023
The city’s new Chestnut Street Plaza in downtown Stillwater was supposed to be ready in time for this summer’s Fourth of July and Lumberjack Days celebrations.
But officials say construction of the new $3.6 million pedestrian plaza, beset by delays over the past few years, won’t start until September, and the plaza won’t be complete until sometime in 2023.
“We thought it would be done by now, so it’s just really frustrating,” said City Council Mike Polehna. “It seems like every time we go out for bid, something happens. This has been going on for three, four years already. Let’s get it done.”
Officials began planning for the area of Chestnut Street between the Stillwater Lift Bridge and Main Street to be turned into a pedestrian plaza as soon as plans were approved for a new St. Croix River bridge to be built south of Stillwater — it opened in August 2017 — and for the Stillwater Lift Bridge to be closed to vehicular traffic.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION ISSUES
Members of the Stillwater City Council got to see the first concept plans for the plaza in September 2020, and they especially liked an option that had curved walkways and a roundabout at the intersection of the new Loop Trail – a 4.9-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that links the Lift Bridge and the new bridge – as a way to slow down bicycle traffic. Construction was slated to be completed by September 2021.
But officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s cultural resource unit and the State Historic Preservation Office in November 2020 nixed those plans, saying they did not maintain the historic street grid of the city’s historic commercial district.
Any plans for a pedestrian plaza on Chestnut should reflect the space and feel of a street, create a visual separation between the sidewalks and the roadway and maintain extended views of the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge, state officials said. Among their recommendations: no curvilinear walkways or grid patterns, no planters or permanent additions within what is considered the footprint of the street, and materials should reflect the historic color scheme of the street.
Planners from TKDA, an engineering, architecture and planning firm, had to design a more traditional pedestrian plaza to fit in with the historic nature of the downtown district, Polehna said.
The plan was modified to maintain the historic street grid of downtown Stillwater’s commercial district with concrete sidewalks on either side; space for lighting and signage; space for benches and bike racks; and clear space in the center for pedestrians and bicyclists; construction was slated to be done by September 2022, a year later than planned.
CONTAMINATED SOIL
Then came another delay. In February, Stillwater officials learned that contaminated soil had been discovered on site.
Soil borings showed that the first 2½ feet of soil covering most of the project area was contaminated and needs to be removed. The contaminants, including petroleum, were generally found in industrial areas, officials said.
The cost to remediate the pollution? Another $225,000, said Shawn Sanders, the city’s director of public works.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, which owns the land and had previously committed $2 million to the project, agreed to cover the cost, he said.
Then, in May, the lowest bid for the project – $3.2 million from Menomonie, Wis.-based Pember Cos. – came in more than $400,000 over what the engineer had originally estimated for the project, which meant officials had to work out a plan to cover the additional cost.
MOVING AHEAD
The Stillwater City Council voted June 6 to award the bid to Pember. MnDOT will help out with another $500,000, and the city will cover the rest using tax-increment financing dollars. The city’s required contribution to the project — 50 percent of design costs, ineligible costs and costs in excess of the State of Minnesota contribution – is estimated to be about $1 million, Sanders said, but that number could decrease if a bonding request is approved by the state Legislature.
With design and engineering, the entire project is estimated to cost $3.65 million, he said.
Supply-chain issues and difficulty not getting materials, such as concrete manholes, means the project won’t be done until the summer of 2023, Sanders said.
“This has gone on three, four years already,” Polehna said. “We’re looking forward to getting this done. It’s going to be the main gathering place for the community downtown. It will be a place you want to be.”
Orioles send starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk to ‘reset a little bit’ amid tough stretch
The slide Bruce Zimmermann found himself on finally reached the bottom. The Orioles left-hander felt there were positives to take from his outing Wednesday night despite allowing six runs, but Baltimore optioned the 27-year-old to Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays.
The move comes at the end of a streak in which Zimmermann allowed 35 earned runs in his last 36 1/3 innings. In that span, he’s struck out 16 batters and allowed 17 home runs. The 18 homers he’s given up overall are the most in the major leagues.
It had been such a strong beginning to the season for the Loyola Blakefield product, as he pitched four scoreless innings during the home opener at Camden Yards for his hometown team. He went 14 innings to begin the year without allowing an earned run.
But those promising results fell away swiftly — and rediscovering his form has been a chore he hasn’t yet accomplished.
“When you’re not pitching well, and you’re not able to command certain pitches, it’s really, really tough in this league,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
The past three outings have been filled with adjustments for Zimmerman. He felt against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox last month that he might’ve been tipping pitches, so to counteract that, he lowered his hand position on his set to his back hip. He also altered his arm motion slightly in a bid to achieve the movement on his changeup that had been eluding him of late.
Instead, Zimmermann felt uncomfortable on the mound, and he allowed a combined 18 runs between those three starts against the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Toronto. But Wednesday, he reverted to his original arm motion, which he felt recaptured his changeup command. He drew six whiffs on that pitch, a positive development that buoyed his confidence despite three home runs against him.
“We kind of took a step back from a lot of the things we were trying to tinker with the past couple outings, kind of settled back into getting into my old mechanics,” Zimmermann said Wednesday night. “I saw a lot of life come back to my stuff this past rotation, the past few days in the bullpen and whatnot. Early on, I definitely had my changeup pretty close to where I had it earlier in the year.”
But there were still several mistakes Zimmermann wished he could’ve had back, such as an elevated sinker to Teoscar Hernández and a slider left low in the strike zone two batters later to Matt Chapman. Both resulted in two-run homers.
It’s those issues that Hyde hopes can be amended facing a Triple-A lineup. Zimmermann’s four-seam fastball has offered little to distract opposing hitters from sitting on his offspeed offerings. They’re whiffing on just 12.4% of his fastballs, and they’re slugging .707 against that pitch.
“He’s getting hurt on a lot of offspeed pitches that are catching too much plate, in the thigh area, where he’s giving up homers,” Hyde said. “For me, he’s got to be able to command his fastball a little bit better, especially to these right-handed dominated lineups. Being able to get them off his offspeed, so even if you do make a mistake offspeed wise, they can’t sit all over it cause they’re not sitting out over the plate.”
Hyde said Zimmermann handled the news of his option “like a pro.” Right-hander Mike Baumann, who was on the taxi squad in Toronto, was recalled to join the club’s active roster.
When Zimmermann’s spot in the rotation comes around next week, Hyde said there are multiple options available. With a day off Monday, the Orioles can tinker with the order to avoid calling up another starter. Left-hander DL Hall might also be ready for his major league debut, although Hyde didn’t indicate Hall as an option.
Zimmermann appeared to be a potential candidate for a long-term role in the back end of the Orioles’ rotation. With Hall, left-hander John Means and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez seemingly ready to appear come 2023, the rotation could become crowded for Zimmermann — and he could lose his place entirely should his command not improve.
So with a trip to Triple-A, that will be the main focus, attempting to rediscover the form he had early this season to prove he has a place in Baltimore’s future.
“Zimm’s had a handful of tough starts, and we feel he needs to go down and do a reset a little bit,” Hyde said. “Work on some things mechanically, work on some things from a command standpoint with some of his pitches. He got off to a really good start to the year. Just hasn’t translated to his last few starts, and for me, the best thing for him is to go down and pitch in some lower pressure situations.”
Stillwater brewery launches festival fundraiser for organ donation
Ten years ago, Harmony and Brian Carlson turned to organ donation after losing their newborn son. This summer, they are using their new River Siren Brewing Company as a launchpad to raise money and awareness for the cause.
The Carlsons’ late son, Van, was diagnosed with a rare disease during pregnancy, and was not expected to survive full term, much less past birth. Knowing this, they reached out to LifeSource, a Twin Cities nonprofit dedicated to organ and tissue donation.
“People don’t like to think about infant death, and it’s a hard thing to talk about. But we tried to make it positive,” Harmony Carlson said.
Van ended up surprising everyone – not only did he make it full term, but lived five days after delivery. When he passed, LifeSource was able to complete a rare infant organ donation.
“This summer would’ve been his 10th birthday. We thought that since we have a platform with the brewery, we could start raising awareness,” Carlson said.
The Carlsons bought what was formerly Maple Island Brewery in July 2021. After nearly a year of building renovations and revamping the beer menu, they’re finally ready to open their doors to the community. Sunshine Fest is a way to kick things off, Harmony Carlson said.
On Saturday, June 18, Sunshine Fest will celebrate with food trucks, live music and a raffle. The festival will feature a new beer created in honor of Van, called the Sunshine Baby, and the brewery will donate $1 from every pint sold to LifeSource.
DONATE LIFE CITY
River Siren Brewing’s vision for the festival came at a good time. In 2021, Stillwater became the first Donate Life City in the nation and made a communitywide commitment to support LifeSource.
“LifeSource, and organ donation as a whole, gets a premier spot in our city. We give them signage, social media posts and we support them at events,” Stillwater city council member Larry Odebrecht said.
Odebrecht has personal ties to the cause as well, with family members who both donated and received organ donations through LifeSource in recent years. When the Carlsons came to him with their fundraiser plan, he was happy to see the Donate Life mission spreading already, he said.
Over 2,000 Minnesotans are on the waiting list for organ donation this year, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. While only 1 percent of people qualify to donate, just one donor can affect up to eight lives.
The Carlsons want to make the Sunshine Fest fundraiser a yearly tradition, and continue to turn the loss of their son into an opportunity for hope.
“Organ donation can be a really beautiful gift during someone’s darkest hour,” Harmony Carlson said.
For more information about Sunshine Fest, visit the Stillwater events calendar.
Beset by delays, Stillwater's Chestnut Street Plaza now set to open in 2023
Orioles send starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk to 'reset a little bit' amid tough stretch
