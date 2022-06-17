Finance
Old School Wisdom – Go Back in Time to Go Forward in Your Training!
Many advances have been made in energy, health, technology, and other areas of life. In strength training, not so much! Stop trying to be original. Tap into the wisdom of our strength forefathers and start getting results! Why pave a new path when there’s already a good one to follow? Here are two routines inspired from the past to begin your journey.
The Stage Routine
Front row and center for quick size and strength gains!
This training system was popular with legendary Canadian strongman, Doug Hepburn, who was considered to be the strongest man in the world at his peak. It will help advanced trainees break through strength plateaus in a short period of time.
The routine involves only 2 exercises per workout and 2 stages per exercise for size and strength gains. Stage 1 will increase relative strength and Stage 2 will induce functional hypertrophy (i.e. muscle mass that produces high levels of strength).
Take a look at the program but don’t blink because it will go by pretty quick!
Day 1 – Chest and Biceps
A1) Flat Barbell Bench Press
A2) Standing EZ-Bar Curls
Day 2 – Legs
A1) Front Squat
A2) Lying Leg Curl
Day 3 – Back and Triceps
A1) Wide-Grip Sternum Pull-Ups
A2) Standing V-Bar Pressdowns
Stage 1: 8 x 1 @ 50X0, 100″
Stage 2: 5 x 5 @ 40X0, 90″
Note: Start with a 3RM load for Stage 1 and a 7RM load for Stage 2.
I suggest that you use the first workout to find your true 3RM (repetition maximum) and 7RM loads, then commence the stage method the next workout. Only increase the weight when all reps for that stage have been successfully completed. The key is to be successful, so leave a little in reserve at the beginning.
Make sure to warm-up thoroughly by using several sets of low reps (5 or less) with progressively heavier loads until you reach your working weight.
This program will last a month. Each workout is performed once in a 5-day period (i.e. Day 1 – Day 2 – Off – Day 3 – Off) for 6 workouts then switch to a new routine. As mentioned above, the first workout is used to find the correct training weight. The next 4 workouts will incorporate the stage method – you should peak on the 5th workout with a new one-rep max on all lifts.
Taper on the final workout by performing only 3-5 sets of as many reps as possible at a 20X0 tempo resting 90 seconds between sets with the original 7RM load. You should notice an increase in number of repetitions performed at that weight. Most people will decay by 1-2 reps per set. Terminate the exercise if you hit 5 sets or drop 3 reps from one set to the next. This will be a short workout. Get in; do your thing; and get out. You may be tempted to do more. Don’t!
If you have been plagued with injuries and are apprehensive to perform maximum singles, stick to the 2-3RM range for Stage 1 and 5-7RM range for Stage 2. The program will work just as well.
Also, you’ll notice that all “A1” exercises are multi-joint movements and all “A2” exercises are single joint movements. Many people are concerned about maximum singles on isolation movements. Listen, either you lift the weight or you don’t, but if it’s still an issue, then substitute a compound movements instead:
Standing EZ-Bar Curls -> Close-Grip Chin-Ups
Lying Leg Curl -> Bent-Knee Deadlift or Snatch Podium Deadlift
Standing V-Bar Pressdowns -> Parallel-Bar Dips or Close-Grip Bench Press
Do not be fooled by the low number of exercises and the low number of repetitions. Many times, less is more and this routine is no exception! The high intensities used for a large number of sets produces great results. Rest assured that the whole body is trained – and trained hard – with this program.
Isometronics
The secret strength and muscle building system of the past and present!
This routine utilizes partial movements and static contractions to break through training plateaus. Partial movements are excellent to shock the system when stagnation occurs – they help to disinhibit the nervous system – and isometrics are great to gain strength at specific joint angles.
In the 1960’s, isometronics (a blend of isotonic and isometric contractions) were promoted as a new secret strength and muscle building system. A couple decades later in his book, The Development of Physical Strength, Anthony Ditillo declared that “isometronics can make you a superman!” Ditillo believed that combining heavy, intense muscular exertions and isometrics in a power rack was “the most potent tool available for increasing physical strength.”
The system is just as effective today as it was back then.
I picked up many of the details of this method in the mid 90’s from strength and conditioning coach, Charles Poliquin, who is a strong believer of using the power rack to promote rapid strength and mass gains. According to Poliquin, the average intermediate bodybuilder can expect to beat his personal records in the curl by 10-25 pounds, and in the close-grip bench press by 30-45 pounds in only 3-4 weeks with this system!
Let’s take a look at the routine.
Day 1 – Chest, Back and Shoulders
A1) 45 Degree Incline Barbell Bench Press
A2) Mid-Grip Pull-Ups
B1) Braced One-Arm Dumbbell Press (neutral grip)
B2) Kneeling One-Arm Pulldown (neutral grip)
Day 2 – Legs and Abdominals
A1) Back Squat
A2) Lying Leg Curls (dorsiflexed)
B1) Snatch-Grip Romanian Deadlift
B2) High-Pulley Crunch
Day 3 – Arms
A1) Close-Grip Bench Press
A2) Standing Mid-Grip Cable Curls
B1) One-Arm Dumbbell French Press
B2) 45 Degree Incline Dumbbell Curls
Isometronics involve lifting through a partial range of motion usually in a power rack (but not always), and finishing each rep with an isometric contraction. Take a third of the range of motion and do 3 sets at 3 different angles of an exercise for a total of 9 sets.
The order you perform the 3 ranges is important. Pick the heaviest (i.e. strongest) weight angle first:
a) Top -> Middle -> Bottom for Incline and Close-Grip Bench Press, and Squats
These exercises are performed in a power rack for 5 reps per set using a controlled tempo (i.e. 2 seconds to lower the bar, gently and quietly touching the lower pins, and two seconds to raise the bar). Then on the 5th rep, try to rip through the top rack pin for 6-8 seconds. Research from Germany shows that 8-second isometrics are enough. If you can make contact with the upper pin then the weight was too light. If you only have one set of pins in your power rack, then lower the bar just shy of resting on the pins and hold the 8-second isometric there. Make sure not to hold your breath during the isometric action. If you selected the proper load, you should not be able to do another concentric repetition.
b) Bottom -> Middle -> Top for Pull-Ups, Leg Curls, and Cable Curls
For these exercises, you perform 5 reps again using a controlled tempo (i.e. 2 seconds up and 2 seconds down), but this time on the 5th rep, pause for 8 seconds in the middle of the range.
The next workout for that body part will occur 5 days later and involve conventional training using hypertrophy parameters. Continue to alternate between isometronic and conventional workouts for six workouts as outlined below.
Workout #1, 3, 5 – Isometronic Training – A) 9 x 5 @ 2020, 120″ B) 3 x 8-10 @ 3010, 60″
Workout #2, 4 – Conventional Training – A) 5 x 5-7 @ 4020, 90″ B) 3 x 8-10 @ 3010, 60″
Workout #6 – Taper – A) 3 x 8-10 @ 2010, 120″ B) 2 x 12-15 @ 2010, 90″
This form of training will induce deep and severe soreness. It is a quick way to gain size as the isometrics create high tension for fast-twitch fibers leading to hypertrophy. This system is also excellent to boost strength and blast through sticking points, but do not use isometronics often in a training year as it is quite stressful to the nervous system.
Type of Connectors Used in a Laptop
Connectors are found in most electronic devices; laptops come packed with a variety of these components. A better understanding of the connector ports present in a laptop, can help increase efficiency and ease of use.
USB Connectors
Connecting a portable USB drive or an external hard disk via USB port is not a big deal anymore. Anyone with a laptop will be familiar with USB ports; however they might not be aware of different variants in the market like USB 1.0, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. These are classified on the basis of speed performance and efficiency.
While USB 1.0 is the slowest, USB 3.0 can give you the highest data transfer speed. USB 1.0 and 2.0 are pretty much similar and easy to identify. They have a rectangular metal interface with four connection pins made of brass. USB 3.0 is a newer version and offers very high-speed; although they are similar in shape, they have nine connection pins. USB 1.0 and 2.0 can be swapped in place of the other, while USB 3.0 can only be used in devices specified for this connector type.
Audio Connector
Audio connectors are another common find in laptops. Previously, laptops featured a phono plug that offered mono sound. This got upgraded to dual phonos providing stereo sounds. These days,a single stereo jack with a microphone input is being used. These connectors are used for transmitting in and out audio signals and are easily identified with their small circular design.
HDMI Connectors
Latest laptop models come with the HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) connector, which helps to connect to a modern High Definition TV for video transmissions. HDMI connectors have largely replaced VGA output used in older laptops for transmitting video signals to larger monitors or televisions. These HDMI connectors have two rows, one with nine pins and the other holding ten-pins, which count to a total of nineteen connections. On the other hand, the VGA connectors had three rows with five pin holes in each row in a rectangular shape with curved ends. The HDMI connectors offer improved video quality with more contact interfaces.
Network Connectors
Apart from these connectors,RJ45 connector is present for network connection. It comes with a square design and eight brass pins. The cable is held to the connector though a catch. These are generally used to connect the router box or the network cable directly to the laptop. Old laptops had a smaller version of this connector, which had just four pins. This was used to get an internet connection through a landline telephone.
Understand the purpose and the method of connection, to ensure long-term efficiency of your gadget. Apart from this, many high-end connectors like PCI Express (PCIe), Board-to-Board, M.2, SAS, SATA, and DDR4 memory module sockets are used inside the laptop box, and are not visible to the consumer.
What Is a PRI Line, What Are the Advantages and Limitations of PRI Circuits?
In an ISDN system, there are two types of services: Basic Rate Interface (BRI) and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). While the first one is installed at home or small business organizations, the later one is for large organizations which have their own telephone exchange systems. There are number of B-channels and D-channels in the system which carries data, video, voice with several control and signaling information. But, what is Primary Rate Interface and how does it work?
What is PRI Line?
The Primary Rate Interface comprises of a 64 Kbps D-channels and 23 Kbps B-channels. Here, it uses T-1 line. It also consists of one D-channel and 30 Kbps B-channel, which use an E1 line. If a user accesses the Primary Rate Interface on a T-1 line, he can get internet speed up to 1.544 Mbps. On the other hand, an E1 line user can get services up to Mbps. PRI utilizes Q.931 protocol over D-channel.
There are some countries where this system is carried on a T-carrier system line while E-carrier line is available worldwide. The users of the system are directly connected with the telephone company’s central office.
Advantages of PRI Circuits
1. The service provider gives almost 500 numbers for each line. Therefore, it becomes easier for the outsiders to call the extension straight without going through the PBX Auto-attendant.
2. Through a PRI line, it is possible to have voice and data access. There are also some service providers which offer free data transmission for certain period of time.
3. Call hunting is also easy with a Primary Rate system. But for the analog trunks, the service provider needs to extend the facility and also include additional cost.
4. What are the other benefits of this system? It can be utilized for voice connectivity, video conferencing, data connectivity, faxing, etc. And all these can be done simultaneously.
5. This circuit is anytime better than the analog trunks as it is an end-to-end digital system.
6. Due to the fiber optic materials, the wire is far more redundant than analog trunks. Also, you will face less troubleshooting here than other systems.
7. Tapping your digital phone lines and listening to your conversation is almost impossible now.
8. You don’t have to wait long to start a call here.
9. As there are several service providers who comes with flexible plans, this system also become economical for small companies.
Limitations of PRI Circuits
1. If the minimum rental is less than the average value of calls in an analog system, then installing PRI circuit is not that much economical.
2. If you have to make international calls, this system is not cost-effective. You can choose SIP or ITSP services at lesser rate to make such calls.
3. You have to pay for Inter branch communication if you install this line. If you install VOIP systems, you can make inter branch communication over internet at much lower cost.
4. You can buy Primary Rate lines only if you buy those from your EPABX vendor.
Training To Be A Project Manager
What do I know? What don’t I know? And can I lead the others on my team to build a solution to a problem knowing all the while my own strengths and weaknesses?
These thoughts race through the minds of new project managers once they are appointed to the position and they persist until the person builds their confidence to do the job. Notice that we have not stated that the small voice in their head speaks up while waiting for the time where we understand everything or persists until we have the best team assembled. The voice of indecision sprouts from our inability to follow a process to solve problems. So, maybe our mentors need to challenge new candidates who are considering a role in project management to learn the ways to get things done and to build a successful system.
Steps to Problem Solving
The first stride in facing challenges is to gather a diverse team, since most problems are multi faceted. So who can be on the squad? Anyone who is motivated to learn and any person who does better every day can join. A team member can be directly or indirectly attached. A direct team associate is a person who is working primarily for the project manager such as an engineer, architect, software programmer, technician or administrative assistant. These players can be physically in our presence up to eight hours a day but they also have the ability to mentally place the pieces to the puzzle together in a 24 – 7 timeframe. So we choose individuals who have their hearts and souls in supporting the group. An indirect affiliate is the delivery person carrying critical documents to the customer, a support technician that optimizes the client computers and servers or a maintenance worker who keeps the HVAC system running. These people do not work for the project manager fulltime, but our relationship with them can create a positive environment for the entire troupe.
Even a small organization can build a human network that can rival the employees of the largest business. When the project manager does not have a person on the payroll, they can partner with vendors and others to create mutually supportive and innovative processes that can efficiently do a task. When another set of professionals sees that they can benefit from the relationship, they will connect to our team. Many times we have seen new software applications developed or a trendy circuit board created with zero investment capital from the outside when two innovative groups work together to complete an assignment and both of them have obtain rights to the finished product. Therefore, we get the job done with partners.
Training and Evaluation
The project supervisor’s direct and indirect personnel are only as good as their training, so their preparation should be realistic. Years ago, we could see a military unit do well on a physical training exercise, but how would they do when they are tired. So, we changed our evaluation technique and we would train all day and night and then test the unit’s capability. Of course, we had a totally different and more realistic answer. Therefore, we changed our instruction model and started to train and challenge the group to accomplish anything placed in front of them even when they were not fresh. This is a more truthful representation to plan against, since people (like units) are always at some level of stress.
At work and in school, we will want to make both training and the evaluation of team members to mimic the actual scenario so we can observe and comment on whether our crew has the “right stuff”. If they do, we should recognize their achievement and reward them with certificates, gift cards or a raise. If they do not, use the buddy system to cross level the knowledge of a peer to strengthen the person’s shortcomings. Use every educational technique that we can get such as hands on, visual, audio and written documents to get the knowledge to the members.
Follow the Procedure
Now that we are working as project managers, we need to follow all the industry published procedures to maximize our efficiency. When we have to write our own process, we should follow the Polya model:
1. Understand the problem
2. Make a plan
3. Execute the plan
4. Evaluate
This is the simplest of all mock ups where we examine the problem which includes environmental conditions and every circumstance affecting the situation. We write the best procedure we can that will incorporate the ideas from our partners and team. We then just accomplish the assignment to the best of our ability and without procrastination. At the end of the cycle, we should record what had happened observing what went right and wrong. We now have the opportunity to revise our procedure so that the next time this condition arises; we can perform the task with more confidence and present ourselves as a growing project manager.
