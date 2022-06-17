Finance
Personal Injury Insurance Supplements
Personal injury insurance supplements are available to Americans up until around age sixty five. This emergency room coverage has no health questions when applying and the accident medical coverage is a guarantee issue. These clever plans have many nicknames including supplemental accident coverage, 24 hour accident plan, emergency room insurance, and personal accident insurance supplement. Plans are not marketed as insurance, rather an association based Indemnity. Indemnity’s compensate people for a loss up to a predetermined amount. In this case, personal injury insurance indemnity pays up to a benefit (policy face value) of $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 US dollars per accident.
Since plans are technically not insurance, members pay association dues which give members access to accident medical coverage. The limited accident health insurance plan only covers bodily injuries and not sickness. Incredibly, accident benefits can be used with any licensed doctor, hospital emergency room, urgent quick care facility, or medical clinic. Freedom to use any doctor or hospital is because it’s injury coverage. These plans would be useless if members had some lame network provider booklet to choose from in a trauma situation. Plans cover members outside of the United States for up to sixty consecutive days and can be used as a form of travel insurance while abroad. Keep your out of country vacations down to two months at a time, and policies cover accidental injuries up to benefit level of $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 per accident. Most likely, if you get injured out of country the personal accident insurance plan provider will reimburse you the bill when you return home and you’ll need to provide a proof of loss, which is a copy of the hospital bill while traveling abroad.
Accidental injury benefits are either paid directly to the health care provider that treated you, or plans compensate you directly to cover the bill. Some accident health insurance supplements only pay members for loss and others pay off the hospital or doctor for you. Plans pay hospital, doctor, or other injury related expenses you are charged, up to the maximum benefit amount selected, less the deductible. Typical deductibles are $100 to $250 dollars. Deductible is the dollar amount you / member pays before the insurance plan pays. In other words, this style of injury insurance pays up to $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 US dollars with a $100 deductible, per covered injury. Benefits are paid per accident or per injury meaning every claim you file is treated as a separate event and benefits reset. If you have a $10,000 benefit accident plan, and subsequently have a injury resulting into a $10,000 ER bill, your out of pocket expense will be $100 bucks. That’s the beauty of indemnity plans.
Ballpark figures from the leading accident plans in this health insurance supplement niche are the following. Of course every insurance company does rate increases. However, these are not in that category so membership plans rate increases do happen but not every 12 months like PPO carriers. So far, rate increases with this type of bodily injury insurance supplements are rare.
Individual Policy: $5,000 max benefit – $22 monthly.
Individual Policy: $7,500 max benefit – $28 monthly.
Individual Policy: $10,000 max benefit – $34 monthly.
Family Policy: $5,000 max benefit – $35 monthly.
Family Policy: $7,500 max benefit – $41 monthly.
Family Policy: $10,000 max benefit – $47 monthly.
(Family monthly dues include everyone. It’s the same price if you have a 3 person family or a 10 person family).
Specific personal injury insurance benefits covered:
-Physician surgical fees (inpatient or outpatient)
-Emergency room
-Doctor visits
-Ambulance
-Nurse
-Physical Therapy
-Operating room (inpatient or outpatient)
-Anesthesia
-Laboratory testing
-Dental treatment for injured sound natural teeth.
-Room and board for general hospital confinement
-Prescription drugs
-MRI’s
-X-Rays
-Casts, Crutches, Splints, Braces.
-Blood plasma
-Rental of durable medical equipment
One of the most common uses for this form of emergency room insurance is to offset the high out of pocket exposure that many HDHP (High Deductible Health Plans) have. Major medical insurance companies in the United States seem to be doing “rate adjustments” (rate increases) every 12 months. Every health insurance client I have who has a PPO Catastrophic style plan gets rate increases every year even if they don’t file a single claim. In fact, the only way you won’t get a rate increase with a PPO in the United States is by purchasing an optional upgrade for a “Rate Guarantee”. Rate increases every 12 months have forced Americans to increase the deductible to keep monthly premiums affordable. Typical deductibles now a days is $5,000 or $10,000.
The problem with such a high deductible is that any bodily injury resulting into a ER visit will max out the deductible. A $10,000 dollar hospital bill is one broken bone away even if you have a 5 Million dollar lifetime max PPO. A large percentage of health insurance deductibles are met from emergency room claims. Broken bones, torn ligaments, severe lacerations are everyday events and will most likely be the reason for that deductible to be used up. It’s for this reason that educated health insurance agents have been suggesting ER supplements to their clients for years. Plans provide up front accident coverage that can be used to pay off that $5,000 or $10,000 deductible. Helping pay the out of pocket bills associated with accidents is the core benefit.
Most accident plans used in conjunction with HDHP’s will only cover up to the HDHP deductible. So it doesn’t make any sense to have a $2,500 deductible with Blue Cross Blue Shield (just an example) and a $10,000 benefit accidental injury plan since the plan will only pay up to $2,500 to match the Blue Cross deductible. What does make sense is to increase your current PPO deductible to the face value of the accident insurance plan and save a ton of cash every month on health insurance. So if you pick up a $10,000 benefit injury plan, you might as well increase your current PPO deductible because odds are if you ever meet that deductible it will be from a bodily injury. A virtual zero deductible effect is what your looking for here. So a accident plan not only insures the high deductible but also give you the stress free decision to increase the PPO deductible and possibly cut the health insurance premium in half. If you don’t have a major medical insurance plan in place, picking up a injury policy as a stand alone is a good idea.
Outpatient surgeries is one of the best uses of these supplements. Usually when someone suffers a non life threatening bodily injury they have time to plan out the surgery. During the initial ER visit the doctor reviewing the MRI or X-Rays will tell you if the injury needs surgery. A lot of injuries need surgery in order to heal correctly. For example, let’s say someone lands on their shoulder hard and the trauma causes a very common sports injury called a AC Joint Separation. AC joint separation is a shoulder injury when the ligaments in the shoulder separate from the hard blow. This type of injury sometimes should be surgically corrected to properly align the ligaments during healing. Surgery also helps people get back to sports and a healthy lifestyle. One huge benefit with personal ER plans is being able to choose the surgeon for the outpatient surgery. In this shoulder injury example, having the AC joint separation surgery with the best Orthopedic Surgeon around is a great luxury. Preferably a Surgeon who specializes in Sports Medicine and works with professional athletes. If you are injured with an accident plan in force, seek out the best doctors since you’ll only be paying the deductible anyways.
So what are the draw backs? Accident insurance plans only pay for injuries that occur after policy is in force. Even though plans are guarantee acceptance, any claims you file or injuries that result in a financial loss, are only payable after policy is active. Someone simply can’t purchase a personal accident insurance plan after an injury and try to get the surgery paid for. This is health insurance rules 101 but worth mentioning. Professional and College level sports injuries are no covered either. Plans do exist for professional athletes but this isn’t one of them. Also, injuries relating to adult competitions have some gray area. Kids league sports like little league baseball, youth soccer, and high school sports (including football) are covered on the best plans. If your a parent, review the plan carefully and make sure policy covers kids sports leagues. Kids and emergency rooms are almost synonyms, especially if children are involved in youth sports. Personal injury insurance plans cover this gap well.
The 1909 "VDB" Cent Controversy
In the United States, each coin from the US Mint is eligible for a redesign after 25-Years. The Indian Head Cent was placed into circulation in 1859 and after 50 years, it was due for a replacement. World famous designer Augustus Saint-Gaudens was charged with the redesign of all coins of the Mint, including the Cent. He was selected in part because of his other art work depicting beautiful god and goddess-like imagery. Saint-Gaudens mandate, straight from President Roosevelt himself, was to capture the majestic beauty of the coinage of Greece, which Roosevelt, thought was far superior to the current series offered by the Mint.
Saint-Gaudens designed two coins before his untimely death, the Gold Double Eagle and the Gold Indian Head Eagle. After he passed, his replacement designer, Victor David Brenner (“VDB”) was chosen because of his other work for Roosevelt. Brenner had designed the Bronze Bust of President Lincoln, the likeness of which is the same as the one ultimately used on the new cent.
On August 2, 1909 the Brenner design was put into circulation. The coin depicted Lincoln’s profile on the front (aka the obverse) and two wheat shafts on the back (reverse). The Artists initials, “VDB” were prominently displayed on the reverse at the bottom, between the two shafts of wheat.
The coin was a raging success. People were rushing to banks to get their copies of the “VDB” cents. The supply was depleted in just a few days and people were trading the VDB Cent at a rate of two per nickel in the street. This level of interest is what the US Mint hopes for, as it helps ensure the continued interest in the coin for years to come. There was only one small problem…
Apparently the Chief Secretary of the Treasury Franklin MacVeagh, had never actually take time to study the coin in detail. The story goes that MacVeagh, upon seeing the coin, was outraged that the artist’s initials “were so big.” They were much larger than other initials on other coins of the day. Three days into circulation, MacVeagh ordered the immediate halt of production and ordered Victor David Brenner’s “VDB” initials removed all together, a few days later the coin went back into production, this time without any recognition what-so-ever of the coin’s designer. This action sent the VDB coin’s interest into the stratosphere. Less than 500,000 1909-S VDBs were produced at the San Francisco Mint. This coin is one of the most sought after today.
As for Brenner, he understandably expressed outrage. He went on a writing campaign that became very public. Unfortunately for him (and fortunately for the numismatic community), his initials were not restore until Chief Engraver (and chief critic of Brenner) Charles Barber’s death in 1917. The next time his initials were placed on the coin was in 1918, when they were put on the Lincoln’s shoulder on the obverse in tiny letters. This is where it remains today.
Online MBA Course – Your Ticket To Success
Did you finish up your bachelors degree a few years ago and decide that you needed to get a job to pay off some debt and then you would go back and get your MBA? Have you waited too long to go back and now you are starting to feel like you’ll never reach the level of success that you had always hoped for? When you sign up for an online MBA you can stop putting off what you had always planned on doing and start working toward the degree that you know is between you and your success.
Get Your Certified MBA via E-learning.
We live in a fast paced world where many people want to continue their education but feel it is impossible because they have work, family, and other responsibilities to tend to and at the end of the day there just isn’t time. While you may be very busy, it doesn’t have to be impossible for you to start or finish your MBA. You may not be able to go about it in a traditional sense, but this is what online MBA programs are for. They are for people like you who want and need to receive a higher education but don’t have time to sit in a classroom to do it.
If you have been hitting brick walls wherever you go because you don’t have your MBA you don’t have to deal with this rejection anymore. Instead, you can enroll in an online MBA course and start making changes in your life one course at a time. When you enroll in these courses you will find that you can fit them into your life because you are often able to complete course work when it is convenient for you, whether that means early in the morning or late at night. You are often able to move at your own pace as well, which means if you understand the material you may be able to finish a course much more quickly than you would in a traditional educational environment.
Some of the top business schools in the world have their own online programs that you can enroll in. You can take one course or several at a time. Many of these are self paced courses and others will allow you to log in and complete the work when you can. This means that you can continue to tend to the responsibilities in your life while you are also working toward success. In relatively little time you can earn your degree and start applying for and getting the jobs that you have always wanted. Your MBA no longer has to hold you back from doing the things that you want to do in life, because you can get it!
Pain Medicine Misuse in Teens May Lead to Drug Abuse Problem During Adulthood: Study
Teens who misuse pain medication are more likely to abuse other harmful substances as adults, predicts a recent study published in the journal Pain in July 2016. Starting early on misuse of pain medication exposes adolescents to more illicit drugs when they become adults. The researchers from the University of Michigan (U-M) have been urging parents to properly dispose of leftover medicines at home. This simple action by parents can prevent teens at home from misusing any pain medication.
The study made use of the data from the Monitoring the Future survey, conducted by U-M and funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). It monitored alcohol and another drug usage among 4,000 high school seniors from graduating classes (1976-1996) to adulthood (1993-2013).
The U-M researchers claimed that teens who used pain medications, like codeine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and other prescription opioids, for nonmedical purposes developed a higher propensity to substance abuse by the age 35.
On the contrary, lead author of the study Sean Esteban McCabe, a research professor at the U-M Institute for Research on Women and Gender, claimed that using opioid pain medicines during adolescence does not increase the risk of substance abuse in adulthood.
Enhanced vigilance needed when prescribing opioids
The study revealed that approximately 25 percent adolescents showed lifetime medical use of prescription opioids or nonmedical use of prescription painkillers at age 18. More than 90 percent teens who reported nonmedical use of prescription opioids at age 18 did not continue to use them until age 35.
But, approximately 53 percent of adolescents who had used prescription pain relievers for nonmedical purposes at the age of 18 showed two or more substance use disorder symptoms at the age of 35.
The researchers also observed a trend that more than 25 percent teens who had medically used prescription opioids also had a history of nonmedical use of such medicines at age 18. This had substantially increased the risk of illicit opioid use in adulthood. This phenomenon could be the result of the fact that more than a third of the adolescents who reported nonmedical use of opioids used leftover medications from their own medicines.
“These findings indicate to health professionals and parents that enhanced vigilance is needed when prescribing opioids and monitoring their use among adolescents to reduce subsequent prescription opioid misuse and substance use disorders,” said McCabe.
Recovery roadmap
Prescription drug abuse has reached the level of an epidemic in the U.S., with millions dying of overdoses every year. To curb the problem, a collaborative effort is required from everyone, touched or untouched by this scourge. Disposing of leftover medications responsibly, as highlighted in the study, is a crucial preventive measure.
