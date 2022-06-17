Share Pin 0 Shares

Personal injury insurance supplements are available to Americans up until around age sixty five. This emergency room coverage has no health questions when applying and the accident medical coverage is a guarantee issue. These clever plans have many nicknames including supplemental accident coverage, 24 hour accident plan, emergency room insurance, and personal accident insurance supplement. Plans are not marketed as insurance, rather an association based Indemnity. Indemnity’s compensate people for a loss up to a predetermined amount. In this case, personal injury insurance indemnity pays up to a benefit (policy face value) of $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 US dollars per accident.

Since plans are technically not insurance, members pay association dues which give members access to accident medical coverage. The limited accident health insurance plan only covers bodily injuries and not sickness. Incredibly, accident benefits can be used with any licensed doctor, hospital emergency room, urgent quick care facility, or medical clinic. Freedom to use any doctor or hospital is because it’s injury coverage. These plans would be useless if members had some lame network provider booklet to choose from in a trauma situation. Plans cover members outside of the United States for up to sixty consecutive days and can be used as a form of travel insurance while abroad. Keep your out of country vacations down to two months at a time, and policies cover accidental injuries up to benefit level of $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 per accident. Most likely, if you get injured out of country the personal accident insurance plan provider will reimburse you the bill when you return home and you’ll need to provide a proof of loss, which is a copy of the hospital bill while traveling abroad.

Accidental injury benefits are either paid directly to the health care provider that treated you, or plans compensate you directly to cover the bill. Some accident health insurance supplements only pay members for loss and others pay off the hospital or doctor for you. Plans pay hospital, doctor, or other injury related expenses you are charged, up to the maximum benefit amount selected, less the deductible. Typical deductibles are $100 to $250 dollars. Deductible is the dollar amount you / member pays before the insurance plan pays. In other words, this style of injury insurance pays up to $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 US dollars with a $100 deductible, per covered injury. Benefits are paid per accident or per injury meaning every claim you file is treated as a separate event and benefits reset. If you have a $10,000 benefit accident plan, and subsequently have a injury resulting into a $10,000 ER bill, your out of pocket expense will be $100 bucks. That’s the beauty of indemnity plans.

Ballpark figures from the leading accident plans in this health insurance supplement niche are the following. Of course every insurance company does rate increases. However, these are not in that category so membership plans rate increases do happen but not every 12 months like PPO carriers. So far, rate increases with this type of bodily injury insurance supplements are rare.

Individual Policy: $5,000 max benefit – $22 monthly.



Individual Policy: $7,500 max benefit – $28 monthly.



Individual Policy: $10,000 max benefit – $34 monthly.

Family Policy: $5,000 max benefit – $35 monthly.



Family Policy: $7,500 max benefit – $41 monthly.



Family Policy: $10,000 max benefit – $47 monthly.

(Family monthly dues include everyone. It’s the same price if you have a 3 person family or a 10 person family).

Specific personal injury insurance benefits covered:

-Physician surgical fees (inpatient or outpatient)



-Emergency room



-Doctor visits



-Ambulance



-Nurse



-Physical Therapy



-Operating room (inpatient or outpatient)



-Anesthesia



-Laboratory testing



-Dental treatment for injured sound natural teeth.



-Room and board for general hospital confinement



-Prescription drugs



-MRI’s



-X-Rays



-Casts, Crutches, Splints, Braces.



-Blood plasma



-Rental of durable medical equipment

One of the most common uses for this form of emergency room insurance is to offset the high out of pocket exposure that many HDHP (High Deductible Health Plans) have. Major medical insurance companies in the United States seem to be doing “rate adjustments” (rate increases) every 12 months. Every health insurance client I have who has a PPO Catastrophic style plan gets rate increases every year even if they don’t file a single claim. In fact, the only way you won’t get a rate increase with a PPO in the United States is by purchasing an optional upgrade for a “Rate Guarantee”. Rate increases every 12 months have forced Americans to increase the deductible to keep monthly premiums affordable. Typical deductibles now a days is $5,000 or $10,000.

The problem with such a high deductible is that any bodily injury resulting into a ER visit will max out the deductible. A $10,000 dollar hospital bill is one broken bone away even if you have a 5 Million dollar lifetime max PPO. A large percentage of health insurance deductibles are met from emergency room claims. Broken bones, torn ligaments, severe lacerations are everyday events and will most likely be the reason for that deductible to be used up. It’s for this reason that educated health insurance agents have been suggesting ER supplements to their clients for years. Plans provide up front accident coverage that can be used to pay off that $5,000 or $10,000 deductible. Helping pay the out of pocket bills associated with accidents is the core benefit.

Most accident plans used in conjunction with HDHP’s will only cover up to the HDHP deductible. So it doesn’t make any sense to have a $2,500 deductible with Blue Cross Blue Shield (just an example) and a $10,000 benefit accidental injury plan since the plan will only pay up to $2,500 to match the Blue Cross deductible. What does make sense is to increase your current PPO deductible to the face value of the accident insurance plan and save a ton of cash every month on health insurance. So if you pick up a $10,000 benefit injury plan, you might as well increase your current PPO deductible because odds are if you ever meet that deductible it will be from a bodily injury. A virtual zero deductible effect is what your looking for here. So a accident plan not only insures the high deductible but also give you the stress free decision to increase the PPO deductible and possibly cut the health insurance premium in half. If you don’t have a major medical insurance plan in place, picking up a injury policy as a stand alone is a good idea.

Outpatient surgeries is one of the best uses of these supplements. Usually when someone suffers a non life threatening bodily injury they have time to plan out the surgery. During the initial ER visit the doctor reviewing the MRI or X-Rays will tell you if the injury needs surgery. A lot of injuries need surgery in order to heal correctly. For example, let’s say someone lands on their shoulder hard and the trauma causes a very common sports injury called a AC Joint Separation. AC joint separation is a shoulder injury when the ligaments in the shoulder separate from the hard blow. This type of injury sometimes should be surgically corrected to properly align the ligaments during healing. Surgery also helps people get back to sports and a healthy lifestyle. One huge benefit with personal ER plans is being able to choose the surgeon for the outpatient surgery. In this shoulder injury example, having the AC joint separation surgery with the best Orthopedic Surgeon around is a great luxury. Preferably a Surgeon who specializes in Sports Medicine and works with professional athletes. If you are injured with an accident plan in force, seek out the best doctors since you’ll only be paying the deductible anyways.

So what are the draw backs? Accident insurance plans only pay for injuries that occur after policy is in force. Even though plans are guarantee acceptance, any claims you file or injuries that result in a financial loss, are only payable after policy is active. Someone simply can’t purchase a personal accident insurance plan after an injury and try to get the surgery paid for. This is health insurance rules 101 but worth mentioning. Professional and College level sports injuries are no covered either. Plans do exist for professional athletes but this isn’t one of them. Also, injuries relating to adult competitions have some gray area. Kids league sports like little league baseball, youth soccer, and high school sports (including football) are covered on the best plans. If your a parent, review the plan carefully and make sure policy covers kids sports leagues. Kids and emergency rooms are almost synonyms, especially if children are involved in youth sports. Personal injury insurance plans cover this gap well.