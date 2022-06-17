Police: Multiple people shot at Alabama church, suspect held

Benilde-St. Margaret’s has been one of the dominant boys lacrosse programs in the state for 15 seasons.

The Red Knights are four-time champions and seven-time finalists since the Minnesota State High School League began sponsoring state tournaments for the sports in 2007.

And now they will add to one or both of those totals Saturday.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s tightened up defensively in the second half and scored the game’s final seven goals to beat Stillwater 15-10 in a semifinal Thursday at Roseville High School.

Looking to defend its state title, which it earned by beating Prior Lake 16-6 last season, top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s will face the Lakers once again, a team it beat 9-8 in overtime on May 6. The title game is at 6 p.m. at Stillwater High School.

No. 3 Prior Lake scored 17 unanswered goals to beat Centennial 20-7 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

“If our offense comes together, we play our game, we all play together, we don’t play selfish, we will win,” said Cam Gelling, who had a hat trick for Benilde-St. Margaret’s and leads the team with 44 goals.

For the first time this season, top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s (18-0) gave up double-digit goals.

“Stillwater came out with a lot of fire and had their way. … We just had to play like we usually do,” Red Knights netminder Justin Dalum said. “We just didn’t forget our fundamentals, we just stayed together and played team defense and didn’t let them get any more.”

Through three quarters, neither team led by more than two goals: Stillwater led 8-7 at intermission, then Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored three goals late in the third period for an 11-10 advantage going to the fourth.

Hunter Payer converted a perfect feed from Carsen Brandt at 3:47 for a 12-10 lead, Brandt added a couple insurance goals in final three minutes before Payer scored again with 22 seconds left.

Stillwater (14-4) did not score over the final 15 minutes.

“We had penalties that hurt us and then we just didn’t get a good possession on offense in that third quarter. Possession time was the No. 1 thing. We just didn’t get the ball in the offensive end of the field,” Stillwater coach Peter Flock said. “And then once you get down, your offensive plan changes. The way you were scoring before you kind of have to push things that maybe you don’t want to push.”

Sammy Ness and Aidan Anderson had two goals apiece for the Ponies.

Dalum, who said he allowed a couple bad of goals earlier in the game, made two huge saves in about a 15-second span in the final quarter to keep the two-goal lead.

“I just knew as a senior this is my last year with this team,” he said. “I didn’t want to end this way, so that was my really big incentive.”