Police: Multiple people shot at Alabama church, suspect held
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a church in Alabama on Thursday evening and a shooting suspect has been taken into custody, police said.
Police said the shooting took place at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday. A police statement said authorities received a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m. at the church and rushed to the scene.
The statement said police confirmed multiple people had been shot but did not give the exact number of victims or their conditions. The statement said that while a suspect had been detained, it did not identify the person or details of what had happened.
Police said numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene and that more information would be released later.
Local media outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles, their emergency lights flashing, along the road near the church.
Boys lacrosse semifinal: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 15, Stillwater 10
Benilde-St. Margaret’s has been one of the dominant boys lacrosse programs in the state for 15 seasons.
The Red Knights are four-time champions and seven-time finalists since the Minnesota State High School League began sponsoring state tournaments for the sports in 2007.
And now they will add to one or both of those totals Saturday.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s tightened up defensively in the second half and scored the game’s final seven goals to beat Stillwater 15-10 in a semifinal Thursday at Roseville High School.
Looking to defend its state title, which it earned by beating Prior Lake 16-6 last season, top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s will face the Lakers once again, a team it beat 9-8 in overtime on May 6. The title game is at 6 p.m. at Stillwater High School.
No. 3 Prior Lake scored 17 unanswered goals to beat Centennial 20-7 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
“If our offense comes together, we play our game, we all play together, we don’t play selfish, we will win,” said Cam Gelling, who had a hat trick for Benilde-St. Margaret’s and leads the team with 44 goals.
For the first time this season, top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s (18-0) gave up double-digit goals.
“Stillwater came out with a lot of fire and had their way. … We just had to play like we usually do,” Red Knights netminder Justin Dalum said. “We just didn’t forget our fundamentals, we just stayed together and played team defense and didn’t let them get any more.”
Through three quarters, neither team led by more than two goals: Stillwater led 8-7 at intermission, then Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored three goals late in the third period for an 11-10 advantage going to the fourth.
Hunter Payer converted a perfect feed from Carsen Brandt at 3:47 for a 12-10 lead, Brandt added a couple insurance goals in final three minutes before Payer scored again with 22 seconds left.
Stillwater (14-4) did not score over the final 15 minutes.
“We had penalties that hurt us and then we just didn’t get a good possession on offense in that third quarter. Possession time was the No. 1 thing. We just didn’t get the ball in the offensive end of the field,” Stillwater coach Peter Flock said. “And then once you get down, your offensive plan changes. The way you were scoring before you kind of have to push things that maybe you don’t want to push.”
Sammy Ness and Aidan Anderson had two goals apiece for the Ponies.
Dalum, who said he allowed a couple bad of goals earlier in the game, made two huge saves in about a 15-second span in the final quarter to keep the two-goal lead.
“I just knew as a senior this is my last year with this team,” he said. “I didn’t want to end this way, so that was my really big incentive.”
Hate crime probe after group disrupts Drag Queen Story Hour
SAN LORENZO, Calif. — Authorities were investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men allegedly shouted homophobic and anti-LGBTQ slurs during a Drag Queen Story Hour at a San Francisco Bay Area library, a sheriff’s official said.
Deputies responded to the San Lorenzo Library Saturday afternoon following reports of a disturbance during the reading for preschool-aged children in celebration of Pride Month, said Lt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
The host of the children’s story program, Bay Area drag queen Panda Dulce, said on Instagram that the group disrupted the event, shouting “tranny” and “pedophile.” The disruption “totally freaked out all of the kids” and the group “attempted to escalate to violence,” he wrote.
No arrests have been made, no one was physically harmed, and sheriff’s officials are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and harassment of children, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“It appears the group of men may be affiliated with the Proud Boys organization,” said Kelly, adding that the five men involved were wearing the black and yellow colors associated with the far-right group.
Kelly said the sheriff’s office plans to post deputies at future story-hour events at the library “to deal with any disruptors.”
The incident was first reported by KQED.
In Idaho, more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group were arrested near a pride event. Police say the 31 Patriot Front members had riot gear and were seen loading people into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Among those arrested was Thomas Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group.
Bayport police holding weekend event to prevent catalytic converter thefts
Bayport police are holding a free catalytic converter marking event this weekend at the city’s public works department.
The city is participating in a pilot program for catalytic converter theft prevention through the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
From 1 to 3 p.m., officers will be helping residents apply the stickers and match them with a QR code to prevent theft, said Police Chief Laura Eastman.
According to the Department of Commerce, the intent of the program is to deter the theft of catalytic converters by marking them with unique identification numbers that permanently mark the catalytic converter.
CATGUARD labels are installed on the vehicle’s “cool-to-the-touch” catalytic converter and then a fluid is painted onto the label, which, once a vehicle is started, causes the unique number to be etched into the metal, according to information posted on the Commerce Department’s website.
“Once registered, the unique number allows law enforcement to trace a converter back to a specific vehicle if a converter were to be stolen and later recovered,” the website states.
