Predictive Dialer: A Computerized Autodialing System

A predictive dialer is a computerized automatic system which connects prospects to agents while dialing off of the contact list. The dialer has a huge number of outbound lines and dials phone numbers when an agent is available. Predictive dialers help to remove the frustration of manually dialing numbers that are not valid or do not connect. It easily saves agents time and the company money by making sure the agent has less downtime dialing. The software takes into account the available number of users, number of available lines and uses the predictive dialer algorithm to adjust the system so all agents are busy on connected calls. These measurements that occur deliver a huge level of mathematical competence and success for use in various call centers.

A technology consists of an auto dialing system that connects to more than one agent, has more outbound lines to dial on than the number of agents using the system and dials phone numbers in a fashion to “predict” when a telemarketer will be available. A predictive dialer can increase your productivity and revenue, and most importantly, it is easy to use. It can maximize your sales and sales team. Also, the software allows you to enhance the ability of your marketing agents and the sales person’s ability to maximize and nurture your leads, turning those leads into quality relationships.

The invention of this reliable and efficient technology is a step ahead of the commonly used auto dialer applications. The reason behind this is that, predictive dialers use algorithms to collect call related statistics and time on calls of call center agents. This system can also predict the availability of next call center agent. This also kept close tabs on the opportunity to connect to potential customers. The basic goal in this regard was to reduce idle time as far as possible and achieve more sales. It has basically three different types: VoIP predictive dialers, Hosted predictive dialers and web based dialers. The dialer uses an algorithm to deliver calls. The dialer comes with an ability to manage time zones and call blending. It is also equipped with features like handling ‘do not call lists. The objective of a predictive dialer is to connect an agent with a potential client as soon as a call is completed without wasting any time.

Using this dialer in an industry can result in a dramatic increase in productivity. In places, where computer systems are loaded with huge lists of phone numbers, they play a vital role and greatly help to manage the work load. The dialer goes on increasing and decreasing the number of calls, on the basis of collected statistics, which it is collecting continuously. Predictive dialer software provides flexibility and dials the calls automatically. There are other types in the market, hardware platforms and hosted platforms; however, this software can also be used in conjunction with these. A hosted platform performs the same process but it is internet based.