Premium Watch Brand Tag Heuer Launches Smartwatch With NFT Display

Users of premium watch brand Tag Heuer may now showcase their NFT collection through a new smartwatch function characteristic of such devices. Tag Heuer has offered a brand-new function as the company continues its foray into Web3. The NFT will be shown on the face of the smartwatch device.
Only recently, the corporation began accepting crypto payments on the US website. This fresh new feature will be introduced to Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch range. Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store are expected to provide a free update that will allow existing owners of this watch collection to add support for the function, according to sources.
Securely Connect Crypto Wallets
For a user to access the NFT and see their digital asset collections, they need proof of ownership, according to the company’s release. This series or collection of smartwatches is more than simply a wristwatch.
Users can also securely connect to crypto wallets like MetaMask or Ledger Live using the new capabilities. This set of smartwatches will give three methods to display the time while highlighting the NFT artworks. These will be able to run on Ethereum alongside the rest of the library.
It said the following on its blog:
“Verified NFTs are displayed in a hexagon with a cloud of particles gravitating around the image. Some NFTs are still images, and some are animated GIFs. TAG Heuer’s watch face will support these formats in crisp detail, with animations looping infinitely.”
In addition, Tag Heuer said that it aims to extend the digital ecosystem of applications and watch faces as a result of this move. Internal Tag Heuer development teams used aspects from the brand’s trademarks and design signatures to implement these functionalities.
