Property In Italy – Rural Tourism Is Becoming A Strong Market

Italy continues to win over the hearts of British buyers looking for an authentic slice of continental living.

The Italian property market is still an exciting place to invest, and bargain property is available in lesser known areas.

Tuscany, notably Chianti, is still too expensive for many buyers, except hard core renovators. However there are many undiscovered parts of Italy, which are now becoming popular with tourists and investors such as, Le Marche and Abruzzo in the centre of the country and are favourable alternatives to Tuscany.

Less popular places such as this are around 25% cheaper than regions like Tuscany and renovations of traditional Italian property in these rural areas is becoming very fashionable. Where tourists are still interested in visiting cities, rural areas are becoming increasingly popular with those looking to relax, enjoy the culture and wonder at the natural beauty of traditional Italy, whilst enjoying the beautiful beaches along the coastline.

This is excellent news for those who have invested in converting traditional Italian property, into luxurious modern residences. There are government grants available for those undertaking renovation projects in rural areas, making this a great opportunity for property investors.

The prime real estate bought in Italy by foreign nationals in recent years has been concentrated fairly heavily in rural regions of the country, to be used as second homes or holiday retreats. These people maintain that they are attracted to the easy going and relaxing lifestyle of rural Italy, (Global Span Property).

Property prices in Italy have increased in the first half of 2007 and are expected to climb further by the end of 2007. Compared to other forms of investment, property in Italy is still an attractive option for good returns and the market has still got huge potential to grow. The FIAP report showed marked increases in prices in the regions of Calabria, Puglia, Piedmont, Umbria, Veneto, Marche, Abruzzo and Emilia Romagna.

