Ravens QB Lamar Jackson knew WR Marquise Brown might be traded. The move still ‘hurt.’
When Lamar Jackson picked up his phone for a call from John Harbaugh, he didn’t really believe his head coach. Harbaugh said the team was considering trading top wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — one of Jackson’s best friends on the team.
“I was just listening to him and he was saying we’re thinking about trading,” Jackson said Thursday in his first news conference since January. “But I didn’t really buy into it. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is just conversation.’”
It was more than conversation. The Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. The Ravens would later trade back two spots with the Buffalo Bills and select center Tyler Linderbaum, the presumed starter this year.
After the trade, Brown said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he wasn’t happy in the Ravens’ system.
“I let [Jackson] know again [toward the end of last season], like, ‘Yeah, bro, I can’t do it,’” Brown said. “And it’s not really on Lamar. Like, I love Lamar. It was just, the system wasn’t for me, personally. I love all my teammates, I love the guys, but it was just something I had to think about for myself. The Ravens — we both handled it the right way. I didn’t go out and make anything public. I just kept it in-house, kept working and, you know, it all worked out.”
Jackson and Brown would often drive to games and practices together. Jackson said he didn’t have a memory of talking about Brown’s frustrations in the offense. Instead, they partied in the car listening to music.
So even with the call from Harbaugh, Jackson was surprised on draft night when news of the trade became official.
“When it actually happened, I’m like, ‘What the [expletive],” Jackson said. “But it’s all good, it’s part of the business.”
His viral “WTF” tweet on draft night was partly related to the Brown trade, Jackson said.
The conversation Harbaugh had described clearly had led to a deal in the plans before the draft began. Brown made an appearance at the Cardinals draft party in Arizona just a few minutes after the trade was announced.
Jackson said several times that he knows the NFL is a business and he’s felt chemistry building with new top receiver Rashod Bateman entering his second season in the NFL.
But losing Brown remained surprising to him. Brown was drafted in the first-round in 2019, a year after Jackson’s first-round selection, to be the young quarterback’s top receiver. In three years with the Ravens, Brown had 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. In 2021, Brown had 1,008 receiving yards and started 16 games, both career highs.
So while Jackson feels confident with the players here, he’ll miss his close friend.
“I was hurt because that’s my boy,” Jackson said.
Marlins to introduce ‘Bottomless Brunch’ Sundays beginning June 26
Brunch and bottomless mimosas will be part of a pregame offering coming soon to loanDepot park, beginning June 26, when the Marlins host the New York Mets at 12:05 p.m.
The Marlins’ “Bottomless Brunch” offer will feature bottomless mimosas, sodas, one brunch entrée and side, cafecitos and cortaditos as well as admission to the game.
Brunch will be held pre-game at the Recess Sports Lounge and will be available for two hours prior to pitch.
Following the game against the Mets, the next brunch event will be held on Aug. 28 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Individuals must be 21 years of age or older to purchase tickets.
Tickets can be purchased at mlb.com/marlins/tickets.
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood
By MATTHEW BROWN and BRIAN MELLEY
RED LODGE, Montana (AP) — This gateway town to Yellowstone National Park has become a dead end, a casualty of the severe flooding that tore through one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes.
The unprecedented flood has closed the entire park and forced the evacuation of 10,000 visitors. And towns like Red Lodge that lead to Yellowstone’s northern entrances and rely on tourists passing through could suffer for the rest of the summer.
Officials have said the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer after miles of a major road in the park were washed away.
Red Lodge is probably cut off for the rest of the summer because of damage to the route known as Beartooth Pass.
“Every single business, no matter what you’re selling, relies on the traffic for the pass,” Chris Prindiville said as he hosed mud from the sidewalk outside his shuttered cafe, which had no fresh water or gas for his stoves.
At least 88 people were rescued by the Montana National Guard from campsites and small towns, and hundreds of homes were damaged by muddy waters. One large house that was home to six park employees in Gardiner was ripped from its foundation and floated 5 miles (8 kilometers) downstream before sinking. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.
Many of the remote towns in southern Montana are facing the loss of tourist dollars, but Red Lodge is facing a double disaster. It will have to clean up the damage done by the deluge to parts of town and also figure out how to survive without the summer business that sustains it for the rest of the year.
“The winters are hard in Red Lodge,” Prindiville said. “You have to make your money in the summer so you can make it when the bills keep coming and the visitors have stopped.”
The town was under a boil-water advisory, and trucks supplied drinking water to half of the town that was without it. Portable toilets were strategically placed for those who couldn’t flush at home.
The Yodeler Motel, once home to Finnish coal miners, faced its first shutdown since it began operating as a lodge in 1964. Owner Mac Dean said he is going to have to gut the lower level, where 13 rooms flooded in chest-high waters.
“Rock Creek seemed to take in its own course,” he said. “It just jumped the bank and it came right down Main Street and it hit us.”
Yellowstone is one of the crown jewels of the park system, a popular summer playground that appeals to adventurous backpackers camping in grizzly country, casual hikers walking past steaming geothermal features, nature lovers gazing at elk, bison, bears and wolves from the safety of their cars, and amateur photographers and artists trying to capture the pink and golden hues of the cliffs of the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone and its thundering waterfall.
All 4 million visitors a year have to pass through the small towns that border the park’s five entrances.
The flooding —- triggered by a combination of torrential rain and rapid snowmelt — hit just as hotels around Yellowstone were filling up with summer tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months.
President Joe Biden declared a disaster in Montana, ordering federal assistance be made available.
The season had started well for Cara McGary who guides groups through the Lamar Valley to see wolves, bison, elk and bears. She had seen more 20 grizzlies some days this year.
Now, with the road from the town of Gardiner into northern Yellowstone washed out, the wildlife is still there, but it’s out of reach to McGary. Her guide business, In Our Nature, is suddenly in trouble.
“The summer that we prepared for is not at all similar to the summer that we’re going to have,” she said. “This is an 80% to 100% loss of business during the high season.”
The flood is another setback for businesses like Gardiner-based Flying Pig Adventures, which guides rafting trips on the Yellowstone River.
It’s a blow not unlike how COVID-19 shut down Yellowstone two years ago, reducing the park’s June 2020 tourist visits by about one-third before they rebounded over the rest of that summer.
“We’re definitely a resilient company. We’ve got a very tough crew,” Flying Pig Adventures co-owner Patrick Sipp said. “But it’s devastating. You just hate seeing stuff like that in the community. We’re just hoping that we can get back out there relatively soon.”
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, has faced criticism from Democrats and members of the public for being out of the country during the disaster.
Spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in a statement Wednesday that the governor had left last week on a long-scheduled personal trip with his wife and “is returning early and and as quickly as possible.” The statement did not say where the governor was.
in his absence, Montana’s Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras signed an emergency disaster declaration on Tuesday.
___
Melley reported from in Los Angeles. Associated Press journalists Brittany Peterson in Red Lodge, Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report.
Class 4A baseball semifinal: Farmington 7, Maple Grove 5
The defending Class 4A state champion and top-ranked team all season, Farmington suddenly couldn’t do anything right early in their state tournament semifinal game against No. 3 seed Maple Grove.
Starting a game suspended by weather on Wednesday in the second inning, the Tigers quickly fell behind 5-0 on a combination of hits and errors.
“Error after error,” Farmington third baseman Ethan Coyer said. “They made contact and made us make plays, and we had four errors.”
But Farmington didn’t panic. The Tigers had rallied in the sixth inning to beat Park Cottage Grove in the quarterfinals, and they did it again on Thursday at CHS Field.
With his team down 5-3, Coyer started the bottom of the sixth with a walk, and Luke Walton all but ended the game with a grand slam that cleared the high wall in right field as the Tigers advanced to Friday’s championship game with a 7-5 victory over the Crimson.
The Tigers (23-4) will play the winner of the afternoon game between No. 2 Stillwater and unranked Chanhassan in the championship game at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
“We really feel like this is our time,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said, “and that’s how they played.”
Tyler Borlik pitched 4⅔ innings of relief to keep the hard-charging Crimson at bay, and Walton, the Tigers’ No. 9 hitter, had barreled up a fastball in his previous at-bat, hitting a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center field to drive in Farmington’s third run.
Borlik, meanwhile, has yet to give up an earned run in 22⅓ innings this season, Graff said.
Facing a fresh arm with one out and the bases loaded in the sixth, the junior second baseman worked a 3-1 count and waited for his pitch.
“He had kind of a side-arm delivery, which really matches up with my swing,” Walton said. “I hoped it had some top spin and would carry. I took my time running to first because I knew it had a shot.”
And then some. With a favorable wind, the ball cleared the high wall in center, about 360 feet from home plate, and the fence on top of it before bouncing on the home-run porch deck.
“On those counts — 3-1, 2-0 — you know the pitcher has to come to you,” said Walton, one of the few non-seniors on Farmington’s roster. “He was still throwing mainly fastballs, and he threw me one low right in the middle of the strike zone.”
The Crimson (20-5) opened a 4-0 lead in the second inning, the big hit coming from first baseman Hunter Gerber. With the bases loaded and one out, the junior hit a line drive into right field to score two. A third run scored on a fielding error, the Tigers’ third of the young game, as Maple Grove seized the early momentum.
But Farmington chipped away with three runs in the fourth inning before Maple Grove reliever Michael Ross came in with the bases loaded and stanched the bleeding. The junior right-hander retired the side 1-2-3, allowing only one run on Walton’s sacrifice fly to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 5-3.
Then came the sixth and a leadoff walk from Coyer, who reached on an error and scored in the fourth. He started the Tigers’ two-run, game-winning rally against Park on Tuesday with a leadoff double in the sixth. This time, a walk was enough.
“I knew we needed runners. Taking a walk there was huge,” he said. “I knew the bottom of the lineup would do the job. They’ve been really helping us since sectionals and have come up big in the last couple of innings.”
After a strikeout, No. 7 hitter Dominic Vogel singled to center, then No. 8 hitter Drew Conrad singled to right to load the bases for Walton. In the Tigers’ two state tournament games, those three batters are a combined 9 for 14 with four runs scored, a walk and seven RBIs.
But it was Walton’s clout that rang the loudest so far for the Tigers.
“With the count in his favor, Wally waited for the pitch he wanted and put a big swing on it,” Graff said. “He wasn’t cheated.”
