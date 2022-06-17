News
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, a cosmetics maker that broke racial barriers and dictated beauty trends for much of the last century, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company has been a mainstay on store shelves since its founding 90 years ago in New York City, overseeing a stable of household names, from Almay to Elizabeth Arden.
But Revlon failed to keep pace with changing tastes, slow to follow women as they traded flashy red lipstick for more muted tones in the 1990s.
In addition to losing market share to big rivals like Procter & Gamble, newcomer cosmetic lines from Kylie Jenner and other celebrities successfully capitalized on the massive social media following of the famous faces that fronted the products.
Already weighed down by rising debt, Revlon’s problems only intensified with the pandemic as lipstick gave way to a new era in fashion, this one featuring medical-grade masks.
Sales dropped 21% in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, though they rebounded 9.2% in the company’s most recent reporting year with vaccines widespread. In the latest quarter that ended in March, Revlon’s sales rose nearly 8%, but still lag pre-pandemic levels in excess of $2.4 billion a year.
The global supply chain disruptions that are hobbling hundreds of international companies in recent months were too much for Revlon, which barely escaped bankruptcy in late 2020 by persuading bondholders to extend its maturing debt.
There may be more corporate restructurings in the consumer products sector ahead with the threat of a recession and the rising costs of borrowing money.
Revlon said Thursday that upon court approval, it expects to receive $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running.
“Today’s filing will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we have delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth,” said Debra Perelman, who was named Revlon president and CEO in 2018.
Her father, billionaire Ron Perelman, backs the company through MacAndrews & Forbes, which acquired the business through a hostile takeover in 1985. Revlon went public in 1996.
Perelman said that demand for its products remains strong, but its “challenging capital structure” offered limited ability to navigate.
During its heyday in the 20th century, Revlon trailed only Avon in sales. It now holds the 22nd spot among cosmetics makers, according to a recent ranking by fashion trade journal WWD.
Revlon became the first beauty company to feature a Black model in 1970, Naomi Sims. In the 1980s, the company energized the cosmetics industry by putting both famous and yet-to-be-discovered models like Iman, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington front and center, promising to make all women “unforgettable.”
Perelman, in an interview with The Associated Press last year before global supply chains locked up, said she was optimistic about the future. The company doubled-down during the pandemic to get more online with services like one-on-one virtual consultations through its Elizabeth Arden line, she said.
Perelman also said that the company was learning from celebrity launches to be more nimble and that Revlon had regained market share.
None of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the proceedings, except for Canada and the United Kingdom. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York,
The company listed assets and liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to its bankruptcy filing.
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s “crazy” Jan. 6 plan
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat came into ever-clearer focus Thursday, with testimony describing his pressuring Vice President Mike Pence in vulgar private taunts and public entreaties to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the run-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Trump’s closest advisers viewed his last-ditch efforts to halt congressional certification of his loss as “nuts,” “crazy” and even likely to incite riots if Pence followed through, witnesses revealed in stark testimony Thursday.
The panel revealed how Trump put his vice president in danger as Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, when the defeated president sent his supporters to the Capitol to “fight like hell” over his false claims of a fraudulent election.
Rioters came within 40 feet of the place at the Capitol where Pence and others had been evacuated. Never-before-shown photos showed Pence and his team sheltering.
“He deserves to be burned with the rest of them,” one rioter is heard saying on video as the mob prepares to storm the iconic building.
“Pence betrayed us,” says another rioter, wearing a Make America Great Again hat in a selfie video inside the Capitol.
Pence’s counsel Greg Jacob testified that he could “hear the din” of the rioters nearby. Asked if Trump ever checked on Pence during the siege, Jacob said: “He did not.”
With live testimony and other evidence from its yearlong investigation, the panel held its third hearing this month aiming to demonstrate that Trump’s repeated false claims and desperate attempt to stay in power led directly to the Capitol insurrection.
All told, the committee is pulling together a dark portrait of the end of Trump’s presidency as the defeated Republican was left grasping for alternatives as courts turned back dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote.
Trump latched onto conservative law professor John Eastman’s obscure plan to defy historical precedent of the Electoral Count Act and reverse Joe Biden’s victory.
Trump aides and allies warned bluntly in private about his efforts, even as some publicly continued to stand by the president’s false election claims. Nine people died in the insurrection and its aftermath.
“Are you out of your effing mind?” Eric Herschmann, a lawyer advising Trump, told Eastman in recorded testimony shown at the hearing.
“You’re going to turn around and tell 78-plus million people in this country that your theory is, this is how you’re going to invalidate their votes?” Herschmann said. He warned: “You’re going to cause riots in the streets.”
A text message from Fox News’ Sean Hannity to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows about the plan in the run-up to Jan. 6 read: “I’m very worried about the next 48 hours.”
Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said those around Trump called the plan “crazy.”
The committee has said the plan was illegal, and a federal judge has said “more likely than not” Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification.
Eastman later sought to be “on the pardon list,” according to an email he sent to Trump layer Rudy Giuliani shared by the committee.
In a social media post Thursday, Trump decried the hearings anew as a “witch hunt,” lambasted coverage by “the Fake News Networks” and exclaimed, “I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!”
On Capitol Hill, panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., cited Pence’s own words that there was “almost no idea more un-American” than the one he was being asked to follow — reject Americans’ votes.
By refusing Trump’s demands, Pence “did his duty,” said the panel’s vice-chair, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
The panel heard from Jacob, the vice president’s counsel who fended off Eastman’s ideas for Pence, and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who called the plan from Eastman, his former law clerk, “incorrect at every turn.”
Jacob said it became clear to Pence from the start that the founding fathers did not intend to empower any one person to affect the election result, and he “never budged.”
Pence was determined to stay at the Capitol that night and finish the job, even as his security team prepared for him to leave, Jacob said.
Luttig, a conservative scholar, said in a halting voice but firm terms that had Pence obeyed Trump’s orders, declaring “Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America.”
Thursday’s session presented new dramatic evidence about the danger Pence faced as rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” with a makeshift gallows outside the Capitol.
The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified about the “heated” phone call he had with Pence that morning, as the family joined in the Oval Office. Another aide, Nicholas Luna, said he heard Trump call Pence a “wimp.” Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff, Julie Radford, said she was told the president called Pence “the p-word.”
In another development Thursday, Thompson said the panel will ask Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for an interview amid disclosures of the conservative activist’s communications with people in Trump’s orbit ahead of the attack. He did not specify a schedule for that.
“It’s time for her to come talk,” Thompson told reporters.
The panel’s yearlong investigation is showcasing Trump’s final weeks in office as the defeated president clung to “the big lie” of a rigged election even as those around him — his family, his top aides, officials at the highest levels of government — were telling him he simply had lost.
With 1,000 interviews and some 140,000 documents, the committee is showing how Trump’s false claims of election fraud became a battle cry as he summoned thousands of Americans to Washington and then Capitol Hill.
Thursday’s hearing unpacked the Eastman plan to have the states send alternative slates of electors from states Trump was disputing, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. With competing slates for Trump or Biden, Pence would be forced to reject them, returning them to the states to sort it out, under the plan.
The panel played video showing Eastman repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being interviewed by the committee.
More than 800 people have been arrested in the Capitol siege, including members of extremist groups facing rare sedition charges over their roles in the Capitol attack.
The panel is considering whether to send a referral for criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department. No president or former president has ever been indicted by the Justice Department, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he and his team are following the proceedings in Congress.
Several members of Congress are also under scrutiny, and the panel is also probing several candidates for elected office who were among the rioters.
In a letter earlier this week, the Justice Department warned the committee it is complicating the federal investigation and requested transcripts of all witness interviews the panel has conducted.
The panel, which is expected to deliver a final report on its findings later this year, intends for its work to be a record for history of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812.
Orioles knock out Kevin Gausman early, ride strong performance from Tyler Wells to 10-2 win over Blue Jays
Look around the Orioles starting rotation, and the holes are incredibly apparent. Left-hander John Means and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez are injured, left-hander Bruce Zimmermann was sent down to the minors and right-hander Kyle Bradish is experiencing the lumps that can follow a first-year major leaguer.
And yet right-hander Tyler Wells, perhaps the unlikeliest of the group, has become the steadying presence Baltimore so badly needs in a rotation with so little set in stone. Around this time last year, Wells was just emerging as a late-inning reliever for the Orioles, well on his way to becoming the closer.
Fast forward to Thursday, and there was Wells completing six innings for the third time in his last four starts, breezing through a Toronto Blue Jays lineup that had given fits to the other three Orioles starters who faced them this week. While Baltimore’s offense gave Wells ample breathing room in the 10-2 victory, he didn’t require it.
“He’s giving us a chance every time out here lately,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s a really, really good lineup that he went six innings against.”
Between Bradish, Jordan Lyles and Zimmermann, Orioles starters allowed 15 earned runs in the first three games of the series. Then came Wells, who allowed one run on five hits while walking one batter and striking out three. His lone blemish came against outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who has done damage to several Orioles (28-37) pitchers this week. He offered at a high-and-outside fastball and blasted it an estimated 429 feet to left-center field, breaking a string of nine straight outs Wells recorded.
But beyond that, there was hardly any traffic against Wells, who worked around a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. double in the sixth inning. An early at-bat against Guerrero was especially impressive, as he tied the slugger up with consecutive changeups under the hands.
Wells’ fastball and slider combination gets most of the attention, and Hyde said Wells’ slider looks back to its best after an off stretch last month. But that changeup drew four whiffs, the most of any pitch, and he mixed it in nearly as much as the slider.
“You’ve just got to make sure you’re able to spot it up and not leave it in the middle, because if you leave your changeup in the middle, it can get crushed sometimes,” Wells said.
It led to another quality start from Wells, the only Orioles starter to allow three runs or fewer in six innings since Lyles did so May 23. In the time since, Wells has done it three times, and he appears poised to maintain his place as the steadying presence in an unsteady rotation.
“Best way to put it, I’m just happy to be efficient,” Wells said. “I’m just happy to take some innings off our bullpen. I’m just happy to give our team a chance to win.”
A not-so-happy reunion
If Kevin Gausman had expected a more welcoming reception from the Orioles, the team he pitched with for six years before a 2018 trade to the Atlanta Braves signaled the start of a rebuild in Baltimore, he was sorely mistaken. The Blue Jays starter couldn’t escape the third inning, watching as knock after knock found gaps.
The Orioles chased Gausman after 2 1/3 innings, unloading on the 31-year-old with seven hits — including three doubles — in the third. Baltimore plated six runners in that frame, matching its season high for a single inning.
“Seeing guys ahead of us have success and talking to each other in the dugout, stuff that we had seen from him, stuff he was trying to attack us with, we had a good approach that inning,” said outfielder Ryan McKenna, who hit one of the doubles off Gausman, the Orioles’ No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 draft.
The ambush against Gausman — who entered with a 2.67 ERA — was part of a bigger breakout in the final game of the series, which ended an eight-game road trip with four wins and four losses.
Seven players drove in runs, but the only homer came from Austin Hays, a solo shot in the eighth. The Orioles finished with 13 hits, part of an onslaught against Gausman and the relievers that followed him that backed up Wells in a big way.
Coming around
A week ago, when the Orioles were on the outset of this eight-game, eight-day road trip, Adley Rutschman found himself in a difficult position. The rookie catcher pinch hit in the eighth inning and powered a ball to the warning track, the kind of drive that gives hope off the bat before landing in a glove.
With that near-hit, Rutschman’s batting average dropped to .143 in his first 15 games. But the next day, a change in Rutschman’s fortunes arrived, and he carried that to the end of this road trip. The rookie catcher hit another double Thursday, giving him five in his last seven games and raising his batting average during that span to .308.
“Just getting more comfortable,” Hyde said. “Seeing more major league pitching.”
Rutschman added his first home run Wednesday, going deep off right-hander José Berríos to earn a chance to wear the home run chain for the first time. “I’ve been waiting to wear that thing for a while now,” he said.
“To be able to get the first one out of the way is definitely a relief,” said Rutschman, who received a hug from first baseman Trey Mancini upon his return to the dugout. “To have that kind of support from all the guys in the dugout, everyone being excited for you when you have a big moment, it definitely makes things a lot better when you have people around you that care about your success.”
Around the horn
>> Outfielder Kyle Stowers and right-hander Rico Garcia will return to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Hyde said, ending their stint as replacement players when the Orioles reinstate outfielder Anthony Santander and left-hander Keegan Akin from the restricted list.
>> Hyde said infielder Ramón Urías might not be ready for activation when his 10-day injured list stint expires Tuesday. Urías is dealing with a left oblique strain that he first felt during batting practice Friday in Kansas City.
>> With left-hander Bruce Zimmermann optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, there’s a hole in Baltimore’s rotation. A day off Monday pushes the need for a replacement back for the time being, but left-hander DL Hall could be a candidate. He threw 89 pitches while striking out 11 batters for the Tides on Thursday in 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits. Hall threw more pitches than Zimmermann has thrown in any of his starts this season.
Friday, 6:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Class 4A baseball semifinal: Stillwater 5, Chanhassen 3
Shut out for four innings in their Class 4A baseball state tournament semifinal against Chanhassen, second-ranked Stillwater abandoned its B swings.
The B swing, third baseman Mason Buck explained, is a contact swing aimed at putting the ball in play and forcing the opponent to make a play. The A swing, he said, “Is one to really drive the ball.”
The Ponies advanced to Friday’s state championship game with their A swing.
Buck drove in three runs with a two-run single and one-run double, and Brayden Hellum pitched a complete game and plated the game-tying run with a sixth-inning double as Stillwater rallied to beat Chanhassen 5-3 in the semifinals Thursday afternoon at CHS Field.
The Ponies (22-4) will play top-ranked and defending state champion Farmington (24-3) in the championship game Friday at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Averaging nearly 10 runs a game this season, Stillwater was stymied early by Chanhassen starter Sam Marek, who took a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning. So, the Ponies switched tracks.
“After zeroes for four innings, our coaches said we looked tentative at the plate and needed to start driving the ball,” Buck said. “And we did that.”
With a runner at first and one out, No. 9 hitter Jacob Flom laid down a bunt — for a hit, Ponies coach Mike Parker said, not a sacrifice. Flom was thrown out by the pitcher but moved Alex Vandell to second.
“We wouldn’t have done that,” Parker said, “if Brayden wasn’t up next.”
The tact worked. Hellum followed with a double to right-center to tie the score, and Alex Matchey, Mason McCurdy and Buck added singles as the Ponies scored four two-out runs to take their first lead, 4-1.
“We play till the end,” Hellum said. “It doesn’t matter how many outs there are, we keep fighting. We’re used to coming back late in games.”
Buck’s hit drove in a pair on a hit-and-run. Aidan Gibbs, courtesy running for McCurdy, took off to steal and Buck hammered a line drive to right-center. Matchey scored from second and Gibbs from first — and the Ponies led 4-1.
Was that an A swing?
“Yes,” Buck said.
Chanhassen pulled within 4-3 with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, but Buck drove in an insurance run with a ground-rule double that bounced over the wall in left-center to score Matchey. Had the ball not bounced over the wall, McCurdy would have scored from first.
“We didn’t need it,” Buck said.
Buck’s brother, Austin, sealed the game when he ranged back to catch a hard-hit line drive by Blake Eiden at the warning track in center for the final out. Hellum didn’t know he had reached his 115-pitch limit, so he didn’t know he was facing his last batter when Eiden came to the plate with a man on second.
It was a complete day for Hellum, who was 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored as the leadoff hitter.
“He’s one of the best hitters in the state,” Parker said. “He’s been hitting over .500 all season long and leads the team in RBIs from the leadoff position. That’s impressive.”
