Special legislative session on budget surplus unlikely

It has been a while since Korean dramas have created a buzz in the entertainment industry online. However, Korean series have been on the watch list of almost every fan of online streaming, whether their refreshing storyline or cute characters. Taking with the introduction, now it’s let’s have a look at the list of 20 funny korean dramas for you all.

Originating from South Korea, K dramas have an array of genres that caters to the needs of a multitude of audience. Be it horror, love, medical, action, or historical, you name it, and you will find suitable dramas for yourself.

One such category is comedy. Who doesn’t like having a good laugh after a hectic day or when you are bored watching too much serious stuff! That’s when the funny K drama will come to your rescue as they will surely tickle your funnybone.

So if you are a big fan of such type, then the list given below will act as the cherry on your cake, and your weekend’s plan will be sorted. So could you give it a read till the very end?

20. Mr. Queen

Director: Yoon Sung-sik

Yoon Sung-sik Writer: Park Gye-ok, Choi Ah-il

Park Gye-ok, Choi Ah-il Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Na In-woo, Kim Jung-hyun, Bae Jong-ok, Seol In-ah, Kim Tae-woo

Shin Hye-sun, Na In-woo, Kim Jung-hyun, Bae Jong-ok, Seol In-ah, Kim Tae-woo IMDb Rating: 8.9

8.9 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu

The K drama revolves around a chef named Jang Bong-hwan who was working in the Blue House until one day when he finds himself to be transformed into the body of Queen Cheorin back in the Joseon period.

King Cheoljong is the King for a namesake as the real power resides with Queen Sunwon, late King Sunjo. The present King owns a very pleasant and easy-going personality, but Queen Cheorin soon finds out that the King has a dark side to his personality too!

19. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Director: Lee Eung-bok, Kwon Hyuk-chan, Yoon Jong-ho

Lee Eung-bok, Kwon Hyuk-chan, Yoon Jong-ho Writer: Kim Eun-sook

Kim Eun-sook Cast: Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae

Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae IMDb Rating: 8.7

8.7 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Kim Shin is the military general who gets betrayed by the jealous King he served for and, in punishment, gets the death sentence. Then, by God, he gets cursed to become immortal until a human bride marries him and sets him free.

He becomes a partner with a grim reaper who guides people’s souls into the afterlife named Wang Yeo. Thus, in a series of incidents that follow, will the immortal be able to find his human bride? Watch it for yourself and find out!

18. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Director: Oh Hyun-jong

Oh Hyun-jong Writer: Yang Hee-seung

Yang Hee-seung Cast: Lee Sung-kyung, Lee Jae-yoon, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kyung Soo-jin

Lee Sung-kyung, Lee Jae-yoon, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kyung Soo-jin IMDb Rating: 8.5

8.5 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

The story follows the journey of a young, strong woman aspiring to be a weightlifter named Kim Bok Joo. But unfortunately, she develops a crush on her friend’s elder brother, Jung Jae-Yi.

Her friend, Joon Hyung, helps her out by teasing her but eventually discovers that he has fallen for her. The K drama shows how they can find love amidst chasing one’s dreams and learn in every step of life.

17. Prison playbook

Director: Shin Won-ho

Shin Won-ho Writer: Jung Bo-hoon

Jung Bo-hoon Cast: Park Hae-soo, Jung Kyung-ho

Park Hae-soo, Jung Kyung-ho IMDb Rating: 8.5

8.5 Where to watch: Netflix

The drama sees the life of individuals in prison along with their families and officers working in the facilities. The premise focuses on Kim Je-hyuk, a popular baseball player, but after saving his sister from sexual abuse, he gets convicted for assault.

16. Welcome to Waikiki

Director: Lee Chang-min

Lee Chang-min Writer: Kim Ki-ho

Kim Ki-ho Cast: Kim Jung-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Son Seung-won

Kim Jung-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Son Seung-won IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

The story of this hilarious K drama sees three men, Dong Goo, Doo Shik, and Joon Ki, open up a guest house named Waikiki where many foreign individuals come and stay. Dong wants to be a film director, and Doo is a writer while Joon is an actor who performs to earn money.

All three have the aim to earn money to finance their upcoming movie. They are helped to run the guest house by Seo Jin, Dong’s younger sister managing the Waikiki, Yoon Ah, a single mother who, along with her baby, made an unexpected entry into the guest house, and Soo Ah, Dong’s former girlfriend.

Read More: The Saddest Korean Dramas To Make You Cry

15. Kill Me Heal Me

Director: Kim Jin-man, Kim Dae-jin

Kim Jin-man, Kim Dae-jin Writer: Jin Soo-wan

Jin Soo-wan Cast: Ji Sung, Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Oh Min-suk, Kim Yoo-ri

Ji Sung, Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Oh Min-suk, Kim Yoo-ri IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

The drama sees the sole heir to a rich family company. Cha Do Hyun suffers dissociative identity disorder from a childhood trauma that makes seven uncontrollable personalities come out of him.

To get rid of his disorder, he hires the first-year medical resident who would kill each of his personalities one by one secretly.

14. Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Director: Lee Hyung-min

Lee Hyung-min Writer: Baek Mi-kyung

Baek Mi-kyung Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-sik, Ji Soo

Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-sik, Ji Soo IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Strong girl Bong-soon or Do Bong-soon is an extraordinary girl born with enormous strength that only passes on in her family to women. She dreams of designing a video that sets her as the major character that is all delicate and elegant to impress her crush In Guk-doo.

Owing to her strength, she gets hired as the bodyguard of Ahn Min-hyuk, the CEO of a gaming company named Ainsoft. After that, a series of incidents leads to the two gettings closer and creating comical situations one after the other.

13. The Legend of the Blue Sea

Director: Jin Hyuk, Park Seon-Ho

Jin Hyuk, Park Seon-Ho Writer: Park Ji-eun

Park Ji-eun Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Lee Min-ho

Jun Ji-hyun, Lee Min-ho IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Where to watch: Hulu, Rakuten Viki

This love story focuses on a mermaid named Shim Chung, who falls in love with a con-man named Heo Joon Jae. The occasional comical scenes keep us entertained now and then.

12. The Master’s Sun

Director: Jin Hyuk

Jin Hyuk Writer: Hong sisters

Hong sisters Cast: So Ji-sub, Gong Hyo-jin

So Ji-sub, Gong Hyo-jin IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

Joo Joong-won is the CEO of Kingdom with a cold heart, and one day he meets Tae Gong-shil, who happens to see ghosts after encountering an accident. But they realize that whenever Gong-shil happens to touch Joo Joong-won, the ghosts around her go away,

She pleads to Joo Joong-won to allow her to stay with him in return that she would help him get back his lost fortune in a kidnapping incident.

11. The Fiery Priest

Director: Lee Myung-woo

Lee Myung-woo Writer: Park Jae-bum

Park Jae-bum Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Lee Hanee, Kim Sung-kyun, Go Jun, Keum Sae-rok

Kim Nam-gil, Lee Hanee, Kim Sung-kyun, Go Jun, Keum Sae-rok IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

This hilarious journey sees a former NIS agent and now turned priest trying to find and bring out the culprits behind the killing of an elderly priest. But, unfortunately, the corrupt city officials and the dangerous goons make this journey not smooth!

10. The Sound of Your Heart

Director: Ha Byung-hoon

Ha Byung-hoon Writer: Lee Byung-hoon

Lee Byung-hoon Cast: Lee Kwang-soo, Jung So-min, Kim Dae-myung, Kim Byeong-ok, Kim Mi-kyung

Lee Kwang-soo, Jung So-min, Kim Dae-myung, Kim Byeong-ok, Kim Mi-kyung IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Where to watch: Netflix

The drama sees the hilarious adventures of Jo Suk along with his girlfriend-turned-wife Ae-Bong, older brother Jo Joon, their pet, and parents.

9. True Beauty

Director: Kim Sang-hyeop

Kim Sang-hyeop Writer: Lee Si-eun

Lee Si-eun Cast: Moon Ga-young, Hwang In-youp, Cha Eun-woo, Park Yoo-Na

Moon Ga-young, Hwang In-youp, Cha Eun-woo, Park Yoo-Na IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

This K drama sees a young high school girl being bullied for her not-so-attractive appearance. She then decides to completely get a makeover where she becomes gorgeous and rises to fame after getting her hands on the art of makeup through online tutorials.

8. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Director: Park Joon-Hwa

Park Joon-Hwa Writer: Jung Eun-young

Jung Eun-young Cast: Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young

Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu

Vice-chairman Lee Young-Joon is taken aback when his capable secretary for nine years, Kim Mi-so, decides to resign from her position. To make her stay at any cost by his side, he talks to one of his pals who happens to be among the board of directors in the company.

But as Lee Young-Joon plans many things while Kim Mi-so is in search of the man who caused her a traumatic past as a child, both fall for each other and begin to heal one another from the trauma they faced as children.

Read More: The Best Korean Drama to Watch Right Now

7. Be Melodramatic

Director: Lee Byeong-Heon, Kim Hye-young

Lee Byeong-Heon, Kim Hye-young Writer: Lee Byeong-Heon, Kim Young-young

Lee Byeong-Heon, Kim Young-young Cast: Chun Woo-hee, Han Ji-eun, Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Jae-hong, Gong Myung

Chun Woo-hee, Han Ji-eun, Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Jae-hong, Gong Myung IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

The journey is about three friends in their 30s who, while balancing their love and professional life, try to keep up with the entertainment industry and their dreams.

6. Oh My Ghost

Director: Yoo Je-won

Yoo Je-won Writer: Yang Hee-seung, Yang Seo-yoon

Yang Hee-seung, Yang Seo-yoon Cast: Park Bo-young, Lim Ju-hwan, Jo Jung-suk, Kim Seul-gi

Park Bo-young, Lim Ju-hwan, Jo Jung-suk, Kim Seul-gi IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Amazon Prime Video, AsianCrush

The drama showcases the life of an assistant chef named Na Bong-Sun, who is timid with low self-esteem. She does not have many friends and has seen ghosts since childhood because of her shaman grandmother.

But one day, she gets owned by the ghost of Shin Soon-Ae, a seductress, which makes his crush Kang Sun-Woo, the star chef, suddenly take notice of her. What will brew between them and how things will turn when the truth is revealed will only be known if you watch it!

5. Rooftop Prince

Director: Shin Yoon-sub

Shin Yoon-sub Writer: Lee Hee-Myung

Lee Hee-Myung Cast: Park Yuchun, Jeong Yu-mi, Han Ji-min, Jung Suk-won, Lee Tae-sung, Lee Tae-Ri, Choi Woo-Shik, Lee Moon-Sik

Park Yuchun, Jeong Yu-mi, Han Ji-min, Jung Suk-won, Lee Tae-sung, Lee Tae-Ri, Choi Woo-Shik, Lee Moon-Sik IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

When Yi gak, Crown Prince finds himself being transported from Chosun Dynasty to present-day Seoul, he finds a complete lookalike of his dead wife named Hong Se Na. Thus, he realizes that he resembles the CEO of a company where Hong works. Thus, in this modern era, will Gak be able to solve the mystery of his wife’s death?

4. Modern Farmer

Director: Oh Jin-suk

Oh Jin-suk Writer: Kim Ki-ho

Kim Ki-ho Cast: Lee Hong-gi, Park Min-woo, Kwak Dong-yeon, Lee Si-eon, Lee Ha-nui

Lee Hong-gi, Park Min-woo, Kwak Dong-yeon, Lee Si-eon, Lee Ha-nui IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

The story sees the members of a band named Excellent Souls deciding to quit their career in Seoul and move to the countryside to look after the farm given to Lee Min-ki by his grandmother upon her death. The series is a romantic comedy that is bound to entertain you.

3. Shopaholic Louis

Director: Lee Sang-yeob

Lee Sang-yeob Writer: Oh Ji-young

Oh Ji-young Cast: Seo In-guk, Yoon Sang-hyun, Nam Ji-hyun, Im Se-mi

Seo In-guk, Yoon Sang-hyun, Nam Ji-hyun, Im Se-mi IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

Also known as Shopping King Louie, this comedy sees a rich heir spending his money to buy anything he finds beautiful. After losing his memory one day, he meets Bok-Shil, an energetic woman who is stumped by his spending habit.

But as she teaches him how to spend just on the things required for living or on something that makes others happy, she realizes that the basic needs of everyone can be different, and that is what makes one shopping habits. In the process, they begin to care for each other and eventually fall for one another.

2. Marriage, not dating

Director: Song Hyun-Wook, Lee Jong-Jae

Song Hyun-Wook, Lee Jong-Jae Writer: Joo Hwa-mi

Joo Hwa-mi Cast: Yeon Woo-jin, Jeong Jinwoon, Han Groo, Heo Jung-min, Han Sunhwa, Yoon So-hee

Yeon Woo-jin, Jeong Jinwoon, Han Groo, Heo Jung-min, Han Sunhwa, Yoon So-hee IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

This rom-com is about a surgeon Gong Gi-Tae who is not interested in getting married, and Jang-mi, who desperately wants to get married. When Gong Gi-tae gets tired of his parents’ constant pressure for marriage, he brings home Jang-mi as his girlfriend with the aim that she will get disapproved by his parents. Well, only time will tell whether Jang-mi will strike any luck with marriage and Gong Gi-Tae get free from the pressure of marriage.

1. My Only Love Song

Director: Min Doo-sik

Min Doo-sik Writer: Kim Soo-jin

Kim Soo-jin Cast: Lee Jong-hyun, Gong Seung-yeon

Lee Jong-hyun, Gong Seung-yeon IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Where to watch: Netflix

The K drama sees an actress Soo-Jung, who believes in the power of money, go back to the 6th century Goguryeo which King Pyeongwon ruled. She crosses paths with a man just like her named On-dal, who loves money a lot and would do anything to get it. But he also owns a soft spot for those in need and gives them with all his heart.

We hope you enjoyed the suggestions given from our end and that you will consider watching them as they are sure to make you laugh pretty hard! The K dramas will bring a light and happy vibe to your life that is often required now and then. So without any further ado, start binge-watching them to get relaxed and smiling!!

Read More: The Best Romance Korean Dramas You Should Watch Right Now

The post 20 Funniest Korean Drama To Watch For a Good Laugh appeared first on Gizmo Story.