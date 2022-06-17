News
Special legislative session on budget surplus unlikely
It appears chances are dead for a special legislative session that could have brought billions of dollars in tax cuts and new spending in Minnesota.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders have “reached an impasse,” leaving billions of dollars from a state surplus unspent.
About a week before the end of the regular session last month, Walz and top legislators announced an agreement on a plan to use $4 billion of the surplus over the next few years to cut taxes, $4 billion to increase spending in a number of areas and to save another $4 billion in case of an economic slowdown.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman says Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller told her the budget surplus deal is no longer in force now that the regular session is over.
“If Minnesotans think we need to have a special session to finish this work, if Minnesotans think we need to invest in schools and nursing homes and roads and bridges and pass these tax cuts, they need to let Senate Republicans know,” Hortman said.
Now that money will remain unspent, next year’s Legislature and whoever wins the governor’s race will decide how to spend it.
Walz said he’s open to restarting the conversation about a special session with the Legislature, but he was not optimistic that will happen.
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week.
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots, about 1 1/2 years after the vaccines first became available in the U.S. for adults, who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.
The FDA also authorized Moderna’s vaccine for school-aged children and teens. Pfizer’s shots had previously been the only ones available for those ages.
There’s one step left: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends how to use vaccines and its vaccine advisers are set to discuss the shots for the youngest kids Friday and vote on Saturday. A final signoff would come from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
At a Senate hearing Thursday, Walensky said her staff was working over the Juneteenth federal holiday weekend “because we understand the urgency of this for American parents.”
She said pediatric deaths from COVID-19 have been higher than what is generally seen from the flu each year.
“So I actually think we need to protect young children, as well as protect everyone with the vaccine and especially protect elders,” she said.
For weeks, the Biden administration has been preparing to roll out the vaccines. States, tribes, community health centers and pharmacies preordered millions of doses. FDA’s emergency use authorization allows manufacturers to begin shipping vaccine across the country. Vaccinations could begin as early as Monday or Tuesday.
Some parents have been anxiously awaiting the chance to protect their little ones.
While young children generally don’t get as sick from COVID-19 as older kids and adults, their hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave and FDA’s advisers determined that benefits from vaccination outweighed the minimal risks. Studies from Moderna and Pfizer showed side effects, including fever and fatigue, were mostly minor.
The two brands use the same technology but there are differences.
Pfizer’s vaccine for kids younger than 5 is one-tenth of the adult dose. Three shots are needed: the first two given three weeks apart and the last at least two months later.
Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids under 6.
The vaccines are for children as young as 6 months. Moderna next plans to study its shots for babies as young as 3-months-old. Pfizer has not finalized plans for shots in younger infants. A dozen countries, including China, already vaccinate kids under 5.
Dr. Beth Ebel, professor of pediatrics at University of Washington in Seattle, said the tot-sized vaccines would be especially welcomed by U.S. parents with children in daycare where outbreaks can sideline parents from jobs, adding to financial strain.
“A lot of people are going to be happy and a lot of grandparents are going to be happy, too, because we’ve missed those babies who grew up when you weren’t able to see them,” Ebel said.
___
AP Medical Writers Laura Ungar and Carla K. Johnson contributed.
20 Funniest Korean Drama To Watch For a Good Laugh
It has been a while since Korean dramas have created a buzz in the entertainment industry online. However, Korean series have been on the watch list of almost every fan of online streaming, whether their refreshing storyline or cute characters. Taking with the introduction, now it’s let’s have a look at the list of 20 funny korean dramas for you all.
Originating from South Korea, K dramas have an array of genres that caters to the needs of a multitude of audience. Be it horror, love, medical, action, or historical, you name it, and you will find suitable dramas for yourself.
One such category is comedy. Who doesn’t like having a good laugh after a hectic day or when you are bored watching too much serious stuff! That’s when the funny K drama will come to your rescue as they will surely tickle your funnybone.
So if you are a big fan of such type, then the list given below will act as the cherry on your cake, and your weekend’s plan will be sorted. So could you give it a read till the very end?
20. Mr. Queen
- Director: Yoon Sung-sik
- Writer: Park Gye-ok, Choi Ah-il
- Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Na In-woo, Kim Jung-hyun, Bae Jong-ok, Seol In-ah, Kim Tae-woo
- IMDb Rating: 8.9
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu
The K drama revolves around a chef named Jang Bong-hwan who was working in the Blue House until one day when he finds himself to be transformed into the body of Queen Cheorin back in the Joseon period.
King Cheoljong is the King for a namesake as the real power resides with Queen Sunwon, late King Sunjo. The present King owns a very pleasant and easy-going personality, but Queen Cheorin soon finds out that the King has a dark side to his personality too!
19. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
- Director: Lee Eung-bok, Kwon Hyuk-chan, Yoon Jong-ho
- Writer: Kim Eun-sook
- Cast: Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Kim Shin is the military general who gets betrayed by the jealous King he served for and, in punishment, gets the death sentence. Then, by God, he gets cursed to become immortal until a human bride marries him and sets him free.
He becomes a partner with a grim reaper who guides people’s souls into the afterlife named Wang Yeo. Thus, in a series of incidents that follow, will the immortal be able to find his human bride? Watch it for yourself and find out!
18. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
- Director: Oh Hyun-jong
- Writer: Yang Hee-seung
- Cast: Lee Sung-kyung, Lee Jae-yoon, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kyung Soo-jin
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
The story follows the journey of a young, strong woman aspiring to be a weightlifter named Kim Bok Joo. But unfortunately, she develops a crush on her friend’s elder brother, Jung Jae-Yi.
Her friend, Joon Hyung, helps her out by teasing her but eventually discovers that he has fallen for her. The K drama shows how they can find love amidst chasing one’s dreams and learn in every step of life.
17. Prison playbook
- Director: Shin Won-ho
- Writer: Jung Bo-hoon
- Cast: Park Hae-soo, Jung Kyung-ho
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Where to watch: Netflix
The drama sees the life of individuals in prison along with their families and officers working in the facilities. The premise focuses on Kim Je-hyuk, a popular baseball player, but after saving his sister from sexual abuse, he gets convicted for assault.
16. Welcome to Waikiki
- Director: Lee Chang-min
- Writer: Kim Ki-ho
- Cast: Kim Jung-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Son Seung-won
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
The story of this hilarious K drama sees three men, Dong Goo, Doo Shik, and Joon Ki, open up a guest house named Waikiki where many foreign individuals come and stay. Dong wants to be a film director, and Doo is a writer while Joon is an actor who performs to earn money.
All three have the aim to earn money to finance their upcoming movie. They are helped to run the guest house by Seo Jin, Dong’s younger sister managing the Waikiki, Yoon Ah, a single mother who, along with her baby, made an unexpected entry into the guest house, and Soo Ah, Dong’s former girlfriend.
Read More: The Saddest Korean Dramas To Make You Cry
15. Kill Me Heal Me
- Director: Kim Jin-man, Kim Dae-jin
- Writer: Jin Soo-wan
- Cast: Ji Sung, Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Oh Min-suk, Kim Yoo-ri
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
The drama sees the sole heir to a rich family company. Cha Do Hyun suffers dissociative identity disorder from a childhood trauma that makes seven uncontrollable personalities come out of him.
To get rid of his disorder, he hires the first-year medical resident who would kill each of his personalities one by one secretly.
14. Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
- Director: Lee Hyung-min
- Writer: Baek Mi-kyung
- Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-sik, Ji Soo
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Strong girl Bong-soon or Do Bong-soon is an extraordinary girl born with enormous strength that only passes on in her family to women. She dreams of designing a video that sets her as the major character that is all delicate and elegant to impress her crush In Guk-doo.
Owing to her strength, she gets hired as the bodyguard of Ahn Min-hyuk, the CEO of a gaming company named Ainsoft. After that, a series of incidents leads to the two gettings closer and creating comical situations one after the other.
13. The Legend of the Blue Sea
- Director: Jin Hyuk, Park Seon-Ho
- Writer: Park Ji-eun
- Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Lee Min-ho
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Where to watch: Hulu, Rakuten Viki
This love story focuses on a mermaid named Shim Chung, who falls in love with a con-man named Heo Joon Jae. The occasional comical scenes keep us entertained now and then.
12. The Master’s Sun
- Director: Jin Hyuk
- Writer: Hong sisters
- Cast: So Ji-sub, Gong Hyo-jin
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
Joo Joong-won is the CEO of Kingdom with a cold heart, and one day he meets Tae Gong-shil, who happens to see ghosts after encountering an accident. But they realize that whenever Gong-shil happens to touch Joo Joong-won, the ghosts around her go away,
She pleads to Joo Joong-won to allow her to stay with him in return that she would help him get back his lost fortune in a kidnapping incident.
11. The Fiery Priest
- Director: Lee Myung-woo
- Writer: Park Jae-bum
- Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Lee Hanee, Kim Sung-kyun, Go Jun, Keum Sae-rok
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
This hilarious journey sees a former NIS agent and now turned priest trying to find and bring out the culprits behind the killing of an elderly priest. But, unfortunately, the corrupt city officials and the dangerous goons make this journey not smooth!
10. The Sound of Your Heart
- Director: Ha Byung-hoon
- Writer: Lee Byung-hoon
- Cast: Lee Kwang-soo, Jung So-min, Kim Dae-myung, Kim Byeong-ok, Kim Mi-kyung
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Netflix
The drama sees the hilarious adventures of Jo Suk along with his girlfriend-turned-wife Ae-Bong, older brother Jo Joon, their pet, and parents.
9. True Beauty
- Director: Kim Sang-hyeop
- Writer: Lee Si-eun
- Cast: Moon Ga-young, Hwang In-youp, Cha Eun-woo, Park Yoo-Na
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
This K drama sees a young high school girl being bullied for her not-so-attractive appearance. She then decides to completely get a makeover where she becomes gorgeous and rises to fame after getting her hands on the art of makeup through online tutorials.
8. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?
- Director: Park Joon-Hwa
- Writer: Jung Eun-young
- Cast: Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu
Vice-chairman Lee Young-Joon is taken aback when his capable secretary for nine years, Kim Mi-so, decides to resign from her position. To make her stay at any cost by his side, he talks to one of his pals who happens to be among the board of directors in the company.
But as Lee Young-Joon plans many things while Kim Mi-so is in search of the man who caused her a traumatic past as a child, both fall for each other and begin to heal one another from the trauma they faced as children.
Read More: The Best Korean Drama to Watch Right Now
7. Be Melodramatic
- Director: Lee Byeong-Heon, Kim Hye-young
- Writer: Lee Byeong-Heon, Kim Young-young
- Cast: Chun Woo-hee, Han Ji-eun, Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Jae-hong, Gong Myung
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
The journey is about three friends in their 30s who, while balancing their love and professional life, try to keep up with the entertainment industry and their dreams.
6. Oh My Ghost
- Director: Yoo Je-won
- Writer: Yang Hee-seung, Yang Seo-yoon
- Cast: Park Bo-young, Lim Ju-hwan, Jo Jung-suk, Kim Seul-gi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Amazon Prime Video, AsianCrush
The drama showcases the life of an assistant chef named Na Bong-Sun, who is timid with low self-esteem. She does not have many friends and has seen ghosts since childhood because of her shaman grandmother.
But one day, she gets owned by the ghost of Shin Soon-Ae, a seductress, which makes his crush Kang Sun-Woo, the star chef, suddenly take notice of her. What will brew between them and how things will turn when the truth is revealed will only be known if you watch it!
5. Rooftop Prince
- Director: Shin Yoon-sub
- Writer: Lee Hee-Myung
- Cast: Park Yuchun, Jeong Yu-mi, Han Ji-min, Jung Suk-won, Lee Tae-sung, Lee Tae-Ri, Choi Woo-Shik, Lee Moon-Sik
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
When Yi gak, Crown Prince finds himself being transported from Chosun Dynasty to present-day Seoul, he finds a complete lookalike of his dead wife named Hong Se Na. Thus, he realizes that he resembles the CEO of a company where Hong works. Thus, in this modern era, will Gak be able to solve the mystery of his wife’s death?
4. Modern Farmer
- Director: Oh Jin-suk
- Writer: Kim Ki-ho
- Cast: Lee Hong-gi, Park Min-woo, Kwak Dong-yeon, Lee Si-eon, Lee Ha-nui
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
The story sees the members of a band named Excellent Souls deciding to quit their career in Seoul and move to the countryside to look after the farm given to Lee Min-ki by his grandmother upon her death. The series is a romantic comedy that is bound to entertain you.
3. Shopaholic Louis
- Director: Lee Sang-yeob
- Writer: Oh Ji-young
- Cast: Seo In-guk, Yoon Sang-hyun, Nam Ji-hyun, Im Se-mi
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
Also known as Shopping King Louie, this comedy sees a rich heir spending his money to buy anything he finds beautiful. After losing his memory one day, he meets Bok-Shil, an energetic woman who is stumped by his spending habit.
But as she teaches him how to spend just on the things required for living or on something that makes others happy, she realizes that the basic needs of everyone can be different, and that is what makes one shopping habits. In the process, they begin to care for each other and eventually fall for one another.
2. Marriage, not dating
- Director: Song Hyun-Wook, Lee Jong-Jae
- Writer: Joo Hwa-mi
- Cast: Yeon Woo-jin, Jeong Jinwoon, Han Groo, Heo Jung-min, Han Sunhwa, Yoon So-hee
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
This rom-com is about a surgeon Gong Gi-Tae who is not interested in getting married, and Jang-mi, who desperately wants to get married. When Gong Gi-tae gets tired of his parents’ constant pressure for marriage, he brings home Jang-mi as his girlfriend with the aim that she will get disapproved by his parents. Well, only time will tell whether Jang-mi will strike any luck with marriage and Gong Gi-Tae get free from the pressure of marriage.
1. My Only Love Song
- Director: Min Doo-sik
- Writer: Kim Soo-jin
- Cast: Lee Jong-hyun, Gong Seung-yeon
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Where to watch: Netflix
The K drama sees an actress Soo-Jung, who believes in the power of money, go back to the 6th century Goguryeo which King Pyeongwon ruled. She crosses paths with a man just like her named On-dal, who loves money a lot and would do anything to get it. But he also owns a soft spot for those in need and gives them with all his heart.
We hope you enjoyed the suggestions given from our end and that you will consider watching them as they are sure to make you laugh pretty hard! The K dramas will bring a light and happy vibe to your life that is often required now and then. So without any further ado, start binge-watching them to get relaxed and smiling!!
Read More: The Best Romance Korean Dramas You Should Watch Right Now
The post 20 Funniest Korean Drama To Watch For a Good Laugh appeared first on Gizmo Story.
NBA draft could be a power play for Heat or again as mundane as . . . best available
The value of living in the moment is not having to consider drafting for need. For almost all of the Pat Riley era, that has made the process relatively clear cut for his scouting staff.
This year might be the exception.
If P.J. Tucker bypasses his Heat player option for next season and moves into free agency, there would not be a single power forward on the roster.
Not with Bam Adebayo cast at center. Not with Omer Yurtseven yet to show an ability to play power forward. And not unless Jimmy Butler would sign off on playing up positionally, in a smaller-ball approach.
So a four at No. 27 in Thursday’s NBA draft?
“We have those conversations between now and the draft. And you could weigh it, based on need,” said Adam Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations.
But the odds of the Heat entrusting such a role to a neophyte likely is no greater than when the team drafted University of Memphis power forward Precious Achiuwa in 2020 amid a similar power void . . . only to trade him 10 months later.
So, yes, it again could be as mundane as the tried-and-true best player available, even if it means boxes left unchecked after the selections at Barclays Center.
“I think it’s the same thing where you don’t want to sit a year from now and say we drafted need and passed on a player we thought was a better talent, just because we needed a position,” Simon said.
Sometimes the best available talent has a way of fitting in, as Dwyane Wade did in his shift to point guard in 2003. And sometimes drafting based on need leaves you falling short, as was the case with Shabazz Napier in 2014.
In 2017, even with Hassan Whiteside on the roster, the Heat drafted Adebayo. The move produced a best-available-player victory.
Similarly, the Heat did not allow Josh Richardson or Justise Winslow (or even Dion Waiters) to stand in the way of the selection of Tyler Herro in the 2019 first round. Another score with the best-available approach.
“I look at it at times where you can fill in with free agency,” Simon said of addressing offseason positional needs. “I think when you’re in the draft, you’re trying to find someone you can develop into a player because you have him under contract for a couple of years or more.
“So I’m always trying to find the best talent. It’s hard enough to put them in the order, you know, 27 to 60, or this year 58.”
So up the board will go at FTX Arena, a final rating from Simon and his staff after the last of the workouts, interviews, video sessions, analytical breakdowns, internal debates.
At the top of the draft, the Heat could have had it both ways, with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero all projected as elite candidates at power forward.
At No. 27? Not so simple, a stage of the draft where wings could largely wind up spreading their wings.
“Certainly I’m trying to give an overall board and I look at it that way,” Simon said, following with the safest, and arguably most pragmatic, three words of any draft evaluator, “best player available.”
It worked with Adebayo, Herro, and, back in the day, with Wade and Caron Butler.
And then, not so much with Winslow, Achiuwa or even second-rounder KZ Okpala, whose rights were acquired at the cost of three future second-round selections.
“It’s not an exact science of drafting,” Simon said. “We’ve had a lot of success with the picks we’ve had, and the ones that have moved on, whether they are a trade or didn’t work out, you hope for the best. Obviously we want them to hit, otherwise you’re going to tell us how we missed the pick.
“So even though they move on, we all are hoping to pick the best player at that time. In the end, sometimes it’s situational, whether that player fits your team or maybe didn’t have an opportunity to play. And then maybe there’s another team that has a better situation, or vice versa. Sometimes you don’t get the best of a player until their second team or second contract.”
()
