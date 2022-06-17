Finance
Teens and Drugs – How Many Teens Die From Drugs Each Year?
Our bodies are wonderful things that, to make the most of our lives, we need to care for. They have their own ways of taking food and making energy or needed chemicals for health and functioning. They allow us to enjoy life by experiencing emotions, situations, and relationships. The most important and lasting relationship is the one we have with ourselves, and only we are responsible for every aspect of that relationship.
Modern chemistry is wonderful in many ways, because we have prescription drugs to help our bodies heal. Pharmaceutical advertising paints glorious pictures of healthy happy people using their products. We have become accustomed to visiting doctors to solve our physical difficulties. But even when closely monitored, drugs may have side effects just as dangerous as the medical conditions themselves. Taken inappropriately, prescribed or not, drugs can damage or kill people. Anyone thinking otherwise is only fooling themselves.
Reasons For Illicit Drug Abuse
Drug users are everywhere, from rich and privileged to poor and destitute. Rehabilitation centers and prisons are filled with addicts who need their substance-of-choice to cope with their lives. No matter how anyone rationalizes taking drugs without prescriptions, there is really only one reason for doing so: they are trying to change their “reality” and escape from something.
People use: tranquilizers to reduce anxiety; hallucinogens for entertainment and escape from conditions and stress; opiates to remove physical pain or sensations; stimulants to overcome depression, lethargy or boredom. Drug users never really escape or avoid the responsibilities and realities they cloak in substance abuse fogs, because they do nothing to change the situations that exist in their lives. They fail in their primary relationship.
Unique Problems of Teenagers
The first problem is in the bodies of teenagers. Teens experience wild swings of biochemistry, because their bodies are trying to physically mature. Hormonal surges create inner stress which translates into difficult relationships with others, because no one knows what a surge will do or when it will happen. Teens live in a chronic and acute state of physical, mental and emotional stress, learning how to deal with aspects of life they may not be equipped to face. Facing problems and solving them is a way to develop skills they need as adults. Unfortunately, the escape into drugs can seem appealing as a way to avoid difficulties, consequences or emotional reactions of others. Unfortunately, with an instable biochemistry, the effects of drugs can be unpredictable and dangerous.
The second problem is in the psychological development of a teenager’s mind. Decades of research support the existence of an egocentric thought process that teens have. Teens have limited life experiences. They don’t anticipate consequences of their actions, because, at that exact moment in time, they know they are safe. They don’t understand what could happen, because they don’t know or understand the possibilities. Few have a direct experience of death other than elderly or very ill relatives or acquaintances. For all intents and purposes, they have the illusion of invincibility because they are young, recover quickly from accidents or illnesses, and have their lives ahead of them.
Statistics
States, federal agencies, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and law enforcement keep statistics on use, hospitalizations, suicides, death by poisoning, and other results of substance abuse. Statistics are usually aggregated (grouped together), so it is almost impossible to review published data to find the numbers. Even if there were thousands of deaths related to drug use, the odds of dying may be similar to those of winning a lottery. Some people will always think the risk is worth it, because it makes using drugs more exciting. Are 7,356 deaths in the United States any more important than one (your own)?
No, you may not die, but you may “kill” your future. Even some “minor” drugs alter judgment and decision making. Drugs can cause irreparable harm to the body: liver or kidney failure, lung or heart problems, or brain damage. Brain damage affects everything in your life: physical ability and movement, friendships and marriages, job performance and the ability to keep a job, financial and physical resources, and where and how you live. If you have any doubt about what drugs can do to your brain, visit http://www.amenclinics.com/brain-science/spect-image-gallery.
Conclusion
We each must live with ourselves, and the healthier we are, the better our relationship will be. Are you willing to risk your future or your family’s happiness and finances (lawyers’ fees to avoid prison, drug rehabilitation, drug overdoses and funerals can be very expensive and affect many others) just so you can have what might seem a harmless “experience”? Is your drug experience worth being that one accidental death from drugs?
The RESP: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
An RESP is a “Registered Education Savings Plan” and it is a popular tool to save for education. The idea of the RESP is that you would contribute money into an account, and the government would contribute 20% of what you put in up to $500 per year. There are additional grants available, but there are conditions based on having lower income. The other reason why the RESP may be beneficial is that the income generated in the account would grow tax free until it is withdrawn. This would happen when the child goes to school, which is usually 18 to 20 years from when the child is born. There are limits to what you can put in – $50,000 lifetime per child, and the government will only give up to $7,200 lifetime in grants. The money the government gives you is called the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG). The subscriber or contributor is the person who contributes money into the RESP and the beneficiary is the person who receives the benefit or the money. The child also has to have a SIN number to have an RESP for them.
What if I Don’t Contribute Every Year?
You can catch up your contributions up to $1000 in grant money each year. You can contribute any amount at any time as long as the lifetime amount contributed is under $50,000.
Can the Child Waste the Money?
In order to withdraw the money, the child must have proof of enrollment in a qualifying school (College, University, and specialized schools like trade schools) the first time the money is withdrawn. After this, the money can be taken out whenever it is needed for books and other school costs. Also, the parent has to ask for the withdrawal from the institution and must direct whether to withdraw from contributions or income for tax purposes.
What if I Have More Children?
You can start a second RESP or transfer the first RESP to a second child if they use the funds instead of the oldest child. Transferring between children can be done with any type of RESP account. The second child would have to be named the beneficiary on the RESP before they can have access to money.
What if My Child Does Not Go To School?
There are several options. The first is to keep the RESP in case your child changes their mind. You can keep an RESP open for 36 years after it is started. The money can be transferred to another child if you have more than one. Any money that is contributed can be taken back by the contributor without penalty. The CESG grant money would go back to the government. All of the income generated is taxed at your income tax rate at the time of withdrawal plus 20%. You can transfer this money into an RRSP if you have RRSP room.
Transferring to an RRSP
If you know for a fact that your children will not be going to post-secondary education, you should stop contributing to your RRSP about 3 to 4 years in advance of this date to allow RRSP room to build up. If you do this, any RESP money that is not utilized for education can be transferred to the RRSP without tax penalty. The government grant would be taken back, but you would be saving taxes on the income generated before your children go to school. The current penalty is 20% taxes on the income generated, which could be quite a lot of money. There is still plenty of time to plan for this and it is something to keep in mind once your children reach their teenage years.
Does My Child Have to Be Full Time in School?
A part time student also qualifies for withdrawals from an RESP.
Does it Have to Be a College or University or Can it Be Any Type of School?
It can be a college or university as well as a trade school, CEGEP (province of Quebec) or any institution approved by a provincial authority under the Canada Student Loans Act, Canada Financial Assistance Act, Province of Quebec Act for financial assistance, an institution certified by the federal Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development, or a school outside of Canada. Visit the web site “Canlearn.ca” for more details.
What Type of Account Do I Need and Where Do I Open it?
There are two main types of accounts, a pooled or group RESP and a self-directed RESP. The group plans tend to have a lot of restrictions so the self-directed type of account is the one recommended. This type of account can be opened at any bank or institution. There are also family plans and individual plans. There is not much difference between these plans in terms of what you can do or not do. To ask for a self-directed RESP, ask for a plan that allows you to buy individual stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
What Can I Invest In?
Any investment that can be held in other registered accounts can also be held in an RESP. This would include, cash, bonds, equities, mutual funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and other securities that are traded on an exchange or in a market. Limitations would depend on what type of RESP account you have and where it is located. It is advised to account for the time horizon and timing of withdrawals, risk tolerance, comfort level, and knowledge of investments as well as fees and account restrictions.
Are There Rules When I Take the Money Out?
The money inside the RESP that is paid out is divided into 2 parts: money that was contributed (or Post-Secondary Education Payments), and money that was given by the government or came about as a result of growth of the money inside the plan (Education Assistance Payment). The rule is that if you contributed the money, there are no taxes on it and no limits as to when it is taken out. For money that comes from somewhere else, there are limits so taxes and timing are important.
During the first 13 weeks of school, you can only withdraw $5,000 worth of money that you did not contribute. After that, you can withdraw more of this type of money without limit. The advice is to take out other people’s money before taking out the contributions in case your child does not finish school. If there is grant money left in the RESP and no child can use it, the grant money is given back to the government.
Can I Use an RESP As an Adult?
Yes, by opening an individual non-family RESP and naming yourself both the subscriber and the beneficiary, you can contribute up to $50,000 total over the life of the plan. The attraction lies in the fact that you are eligible for the EAP regardless of whether you attend or pass the class, and that correspondence classes qualify. Although RESPs for adults are not eligible for the Canada Education Savings Grant, they can be one of the few investments that allow assets to grow on a tax-deferred basis, which is particularly valuable if you don’t have any RRSP or Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room.
An Overview About T1 Lines
The T1 lines refer to a specific form of fiber optic or copper optic telephone line that can bring more data than the conventional telephone line. The T-carrier line, as it is occasionally called, was improved by AT&T Bell Labs for Japan and North America.
Twisted copper telephone line has been the standard for decades, conveying voice and data through analog signals. Nowadays, that standard is gradually being improved to fiber optic line that is made of packed glass fibers, but the majority of T1 line is still completed with twisted copper. The T1 line makes a “pipe” that is capable of blowing through bigger data streams.
While typical telephone line can transfer voice and data at a speed of approximately 30 kbps with the use of a dial-up modem. Moreover, a T1 line can pass on 1.544 Mbps or megabits per second, or it can be applied to convey 24 voice channels that are digitized. Thus, it can be applied for phone service in a business building, for example, or for data transport on a network, giving service up to 60 times quicker than a customary modem.
Companies with more than eight phone lines may keep money through acquiring a dedicated T1 line to loop to the location of business from the office of the local phone company. This can lessen telecom rates and at the same time give high-speed Internet access. The company is charged for a single T1 line and the pricing will depend on the loop’s distance, or the mileage among the telecom and the location of the company.
The price of a T1 line can be costly, but rates are reducing as demand rises. Internet service providers or ISPs will rent the Ti line in order to give service to their network of customers. Other fiber optic lines that are multiplexed include T3 and T2 lines, which can move up to 44.736 megabits per second (Mbps). A T3 line is equivalent to possessing 28 T1 line, and is applied by larger companies with higher voice and data demands. More highly developed T-standards also subsist, although aren’t in high use.
The European Union applies a diverse, incompatible kind of carrier line, called the E3 and E1. The E2 line is also accessible but it is less common.
T1s are becoming less striking in places that provide direct Ethernet solutions. Nevertheless, the Ethernet’s distance is now more limited than T1 and thus not as extensively available. Cables, digital subscriber line and T1 do not actually compete. A home consumer would not have much use for a T1 line, although they have gotten much more inexpensive they do not usually have enough worth for a home user, but they do for companies, particularly those medium size businesses and up.
In general, the T1 lines are not cost-effective for residential or individual use. In this case cable or digital subscriber line service is a better option. Government agencies and small companies, particularly those using a Private Branch Exchange or PBX will usually benefit from a dedicated T1 line.
Get Various Banking Resume Objectives for a Career in Banking
Necessity of Objective Statement
As the name depicts, objective is the goal that you set to accomplish any particular task. When applying for any job, your objective is to see yourself in a better position after a few years. While applying for the banking jobs, your banking resume objective must tell to the potential employer about your future goals working as a bank employee. This statement will show your desire to join the company and get the job of your dreams. It must talk of your future career goals and explain to recruiters how you are going to accomplish these goals while benefiting the company.
Banking Sector
The job in the banking industry is of great responsibility as the person has to deal with the financial transactions and interpret the reports prepared by the bank as a result of the transaction. It is the sector where one has to check all the transactions of the concerned bank and prepare the relevant reports. The banking resume objectives must highlight the person’s knowledge in the domain and stress on listing the details that will convince the employer to hire him/her.
Job Description
There are various positions in the banking sector. The common job responsibilities that a banking associate has to handle are:
• Generating the revenue
• Creating financial portfolio
• Strategic Planning
• Managing the profits
• Building relationship and customer service
• Training the Management
• Direct and control the retail banking activities and resources
• Discuss business strategies with the clients
• Resolve the functional related queries and undertake functional testing
Important Words to Appear in Banking Objective
Objective statement is the introductory section of a resume. It will be the first section that will be viewed by the employer. Hence, it is necessary that this part is written clearly and in a convincing way. Going through this part, employer should get complete idea of your resume details. It is important to include the words that describe your existing skills. Below are provided such words that can boost the quality of your objective statement and make your resume stand out from the rest of them.
• Enthusiastic, self motivated, energetic, positive thinker, creative
• Strong analytical and logical approach
• Thorough knowledge of finance and banking
• Strong mathematical skills
The job in the banking sector can be highly satisfying and extremely fulfilling. If you are seeking a career in the banking sector, make sure that your career statement highlights the qualifying criterion and the background in this industry. Here we present you some examples of the banking resume objective statements to give a detailed idea of writing such career statements for different banking positions.
Sample Objective Statements
For Experienced Banking Professional
As an experienced banking professional, I am seeking the position of a manager in a reputed bank to put the past experience to good use. Possess strong strategic planning skills along with the decision making and finance management skills.
For Fresher Applicant
As a beginner in the banking industry, I would like to make effective use of my analytical skills, reasoning and knowledge. My job as a banking professional will include cash flow management, operating the working capital and performing audits and compliance.
For Internship Candidates
As an intern, I would like to make effective use of my existing knowledge and skills regarding the banking sector in completing the assigned task efficiently. My job duties would include adding entries in general ledger and balancing the financial statements.
General Objective Statement for Banking Jobs
Self motivated banking professional looking for the any position in the nationalized bank where I can make use of my quality education and put extensive experience to good use. My leadership qualities can help you in managing the work and attain the company goals effectively.
If you are really keen to make a career in the banking industry, you can apply in different banks and financial organizations. The resume objective of the banking professional should reflect the applicant’s knowledge of the work carried out in the banks and financial organizations.
Going through the sample resumes, you will get complete idea of writing the objectives for banking jobs. There are different positions in this industry and you need to change your objective statement depending on the position you are applying for.
