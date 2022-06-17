Finance
The 1909 "VDB" Cent Controversy
In the United States, each coin from the US Mint is eligible for a redesign after 25-Years. The Indian Head Cent was placed into circulation in 1859 and after 50 years, it was due for a replacement. World famous designer Augustus Saint-Gaudens was charged with the redesign of all coins of the Mint, including the Cent. He was selected in part because of his other art work depicting beautiful god and goddess-like imagery. Saint-Gaudens mandate, straight from President Roosevelt himself, was to capture the majestic beauty of the coinage of Greece, which Roosevelt, thought was far superior to the current series offered by the Mint.
Saint-Gaudens designed two coins before his untimely death, the Gold Double Eagle and the Gold Indian Head Eagle. After he passed, his replacement designer, Victor David Brenner (“VDB”) was chosen because of his other work for Roosevelt. Brenner had designed the Bronze Bust of President Lincoln, the likeness of which is the same as the one ultimately used on the new cent.
On August 2, 1909 the Brenner design was put into circulation. The coin depicted Lincoln’s profile on the front (aka the obverse) and two wheat shafts on the back (reverse). The Artists initials, “VDB” were prominently displayed on the reverse at the bottom, between the two shafts of wheat.
The coin was a raging success. People were rushing to banks to get their copies of the “VDB” cents. The supply was depleted in just a few days and people were trading the VDB Cent at a rate of two per nickel in the street. This level of interest is what the US Mint hopes for, as it helps ensure the continued interest in the coin for years to come. There was only one small problem…
Apparently the Chief Secretary of the Treasury Franklin MacVeagh, had never actually take time to study the coin in detail. The story goes that MacVeagh, upon seeing the coin, was outraged that the artist’s initials “were so big.” They were much larger than other initials on other coins of the day. Three days into circulation, MacVeagh ordered the immediate halt of production and ordered Victor David Brenner’s “VDB” initials removed all together, a few days later the coin went back into production, this time without any recognition what-so-ever of the coin’s designer. This action sent the VDB coin’s interest into the stratosphere. Less than 500,000 1909-S VDBs were produced at the San Francisco Mint. This coin is one of the most sought after today.
As for Brenner, he understandably expressed outrage. He went on a writing campaign that became very public. Unfortunately for him (and fortunately for the numismatic community), his initials were not restore until Chief Engraver (and chief critic of Brenner) Charles Barber’s death in 1917. The next time his initials were placed on the coin was in 1918, when they were put on the Lincoln’s shoulder on the obverse in tiny letters. This is where it remains today.
Finance
Online MBA Course – Your Ticket To Success
Did you finish up your bachelors degree a few years ago and decide that you needed to get a job to pay off some debt and then you would go back and get your MBA? Have you waited too long to go back and now you are starting to feel like you’ll never reach the level of success that you had always hoped for? When you sign up for an online MBA you can stop putting off what you had always planned on doing and start working toward the degree that you know is between you and your success.
Get Your Certified MBA via E-learning.
We live in a fast paced world where many people want to continue their education but feel it is impossible because they have work, family, and other responsibilities to tend to and at the end of the day there just isn’t time. While you may be very busy, it doesn’t have to be impossible for you to start or finish your MBA. You may not be able to go about it in a traditional sense, but this is what online MBA programs are for. They are for people like you who want and need to receive a higher education but don’t have time to sit in a classroom to do it.
If you have been hitting brick walls wherever you go because you don’t have your MBA you don’t have to deal with this rejection anymore. Instead, you can enroll in an online MBA course and start making changes in your life one course at a time. When you enroll in these courses you will find that you can fit them into your life because you are often able to complete course work when it is convenient for you, whether that means early in the morning or late at night. You are often able to move at your own pace as well, which means if you understand the material you may be able to finish a course much more quickly than you would in a traditional educational environment.
Some of the top business schools in the world have their own online programs that you can enroll in. You can take one course or several at a time. Many of these are self paced courses and others will allow you to log in and complete the work when you can. This means that you can continue to tend to the responsibilities in your life while you are also working toward success. In relatively little time you can earn your degree and start applying for and getting the jobs that you have always wanted. Your MBA no longer has to hold you back from doing the things that you want to do in life, because you can get it!
Finance
Pain Medicine Misuse in Teens May Lead to Drug Abuse Problem During Adulthood: Study
Teens who misuse pain medication are more likely to abuse other harmful substances as adults, predicts a recent study published in the journal Pain in July 2016. Starting early on misuse of pain medication exposes adolescents to more illicit drugs when they become adults. The researchers from the University of Michigan (U-M) have been urging parents to properly dispose of leftover medicines at home. This simple action by parents can prevent teens at home from misusing any pain medication.
The study made use of the data from the Monitoring the Future survey, conducted by U-M and funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). It monitored alcohol and another drug usage among 4,000 high school seniors from graduating classes (1976-1996) to adulthood (1993-2013).
The U-M researchers claimed that teens who used pain medications, like codeine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and other prescription opioids, for nonmedical purposes developed a higher propensity to substance abuse by the age 35.
On the contrary, lead author of the study Sean Esteban McCabe, a research professor at the U-M Institute for Research on Women and Gender, claimed that using opioid pain medicines during adolescence does not increase the risk of substance abuse in adulthood.
Enhanced vigilance needed when prescribing opioids
The study revealed that approximately 25 percent adolescents showed lifetime medical use of prescription opioids or nonmedical use of prescription painkillers at age 18. More than 90 percent teens who reported nonmedical use of prescription opioids at age 18 did not continue to use them until age 35.
But, approximately 53 percent of adolescents who had used prescription pain relievers for nonmedical purposes at the age of 18 showed two or more substance use disorder symptoms at the age of 35.
The researchers also observed a trend that more than 25 percent teens who had medically used prescription opioids also had a history of nonmedical use of such medicines at age 18. This had substantially increased the risk of illicit opioid use in adulthood. This phenomenon could be the result of the fact that more than a third of the adolescents who reported nonmedical use of opioids used leftover medications from their own medicines.
“These findings indicate to health professionals and parents that enhanced vigilance is needed when prescribing opioids and monitoring their use among adolescents to reduce subsequent prescription opioid misuse and substance use disorders,” said McCabe.
Recovery roadmap
Prescription drug abuse has reached the level of an epidemic in the U.S., with millions dying of overdoses every year. To curb the problem, a collaborative effort is required from everyone, touched or untouched by this scourge. Disposing of leftover medications responsibly, as highlighted in the study, is a crucial preventive measure.
Finance
Guyana History
Guyana is known as the land of many waters. It is also called the co-operative republic of Guyana. It is situated on the northern coast of the South America. The language widely spoken by the people living here in Guyana is English.
Guyanese led their lives as slaves. They were slaves in the hands of the Spanish people, later in the hands of French people and then the British. Spain, Dutch, the British ruled over Guyana for a number of years. After so many years of struggle, Guyanese sought independence and finally established republic form of government. On May 26, 1966 Guyana sought independence from their last oppressors (the British), and after some four years, Guyanese, they formed a republic form of government and this is the reason why it is called Co-operative Republic of Guyana.
Right after gaining independence, it took something around four years for Guyana to elect its first president. And, Forbes Burnham was elected as the president, and he led his country until his death in 1985. Desmond Hoyte, who was chosen after him, was as impressive in manner of dealing as Burnham. Later in 1922, Jagan returned to power because of the internationally supervised election.
After a gap of so many years again in the December of 1997 elections were held and Janet Jagan won a second mandate. But owing to some health problem, Janet Jagan, on August 8, 1999, announced that she would like to call it a day. She handed the presidency to Finance Minister Bharat Jagdeo.
