The 20 Best Anime Trios of All Time

Halloween is long gone but there is no end to the enjoyment that the horror movies bring to their audiences. The horror genre is one of the most profitable genres and is also highly liked by its fans. For those who are in a constant search for some spooky stories, we have made this list for you which contains the 40 best horror movies on Netflix.

These days movies are easily available on various streaming services. Netflix is home to multiple movies of various genres including that of the horror genre. There is a horror movie for everyone according to their likes. To get the horror fans started, this exhaustive list has been made. These movies, the ones that have been mentioned below are available to stream on the streaming giant Netflix.

40. Fear Street (2021)

Director: Leigh Janiak

Leigh Janiak Writer: R. L. Stine

R. L. Stine Cast: Sadie Sink, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, and others

Sadie Sink, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

83% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Leigh Janiak is the person behind the adaptation of this Fear Street trilogy. Fear Street trilogy was adapted from the books that are being written by R.L. Stine and is a folk horror movie. These horror movies tell us the story of a small town Shadyside which was cursed by a witch. This curse led to a number of murders in this town. These movies of Fear Street initially seem like a homage to classic horror, but genre fans will know how truly bloody and funny this Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy is.

39. Gerald’s Game (2017)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Writer: Mike Flanagan, Jeff Howard

Mike Flanagan, Jeff Howard Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Kate Siegel, and others

Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Kate Siegel, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

91% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Mike Flanagan stars in this Netflix movie Gerald’s Game. This movie by Stephen King is the best horror film by the actor. Carla Gugino is also seen as Jessie and this is probably her best performance. She is playing the role of an obedient housewife of Gerald, a handsome and successful man. Gerald takes her to their country home so that they can bring back the thrill in their marriage.

Gerald plays a rape prank on his wife but then dies of a heart attack before he could uncuff his wife. His wife, Jessie now must find peace between her inner demons and a bogeyman that might or might not be real. She tries to break free before passing on that bed. One of the most shocking screen moments in 2017 was from this movie in the scene with the hand.

38. Unfriended (2014)

Director: Levan Gabriadze

Levan Gabriadze Writer: Nelson Greaves

Nelson Greaves Cast: Courtney Halverson, Heather Sossaman, Will Peltz, and others

Courtney Halverson, Heather Sossaman, Will Peltz, and others IMDb Ratings: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 62%

62% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Unfriended is a smart horror film. In 2014, it was uncommon to see movies that were entirely set up through social media or that took place on laptops. This concept is more common now as compared to earlier.

Through the screen of a MacBook, the story of high school students has been told who find that their Skype conversation is haunted.

37. It Follows (2014)

Director: David Robert Mitchell

David Robert Mitchell Writer: David Robert Mitchell

David Robert Mitchell Cast: Maika Monroe, Lili Sepe, Daniel Zovatto and others

Maika Monroe, Lili Sepe, Daniel Zovatto and others IMDb Ratings: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

96% Streaming Platform: Netflix

David Robert Mitchell stars in this Netflix movie that took the world by storm. This brilliant film that came in 2014 is about a curse that follows their victims and then passes on to the other person. Maika Monroe is a fantastic young woman who gets cursed by her boyfriend. There are some of the most haunting and unforgettable scenes in this movie that came in the last decade.

36. The Exorcist (1973)

Director: William Friedkin

William Friedkin Writer: William Peter Blatty

William Peter Blatty Cast: Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Jason Miller, and others

Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Jason Miller, and others IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

83% Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Exorcist is the movie that changed this genre forever and became a major hit. It was also the first horror film that was nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture. The Exorcist is William Friedkin’s adaptation of the novel written by William Peter Blatty. The influence The Exorcist has till date can be seen till date in various movies.

35. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos Writer: Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou

Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou Cast: Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Nicole Kidman, and others

Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Nicole Kidman, and others IMDb Ratings: 7/10

7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

80% Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a twisted horror film. In this, a man who likes to play the role of God and a boy who likes playing Satan meet. Yorgos Lanthimos made this horror film, he was also the director of The Favourite and The Lobster. In this, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell are playing the main characters in this film that look more like psychological horror.

34. We Summon the Darkness (2020)

Director: Marc Meyers

Marc Meyers Writer: Alan Trezza

Alan Trezza Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Johnny Knoxville, and others

Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Johnny Knoxville, and others IMDb Ratings: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 69%

69% Streaming Platform: Netflix

We Summon the Darkness is made against the backdrop of a satanic cult. It is a movie that comes under best horror movies on Netflix right now. Alexandra Daddario is seen in this and she is among the three women who meet a group of guys at a metal show. These women end up taking the guys to the house they share. The plot of the script gets flipped pretty quickly and it is a clever thriller by Marc Meyers.

33. 1922 (2017)

Director: Zak Hilditch

Zak Hilditch Writer: Zak Hilditch

Zak Hilditch Cast: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, and others

Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

91% Streaming Platform: Netflix

This Stephen King adaptation, 1922 is a movie that seeps right down in a person and leaves a print. The role of Wilfred James, a person of restricted interests is seen manipulating his teenage son. The role of Wilfred James is played by Thomas Jane. The teenage son is manipulated into killing his own mother (played by Molly Parker).

The mother has to be killed so that she can not take the family money, go to the big city and leave the father-son duo to die. Wilfred and his son then have to deal with the aftermaths of what they have done and have to live their cursed life as killers.

32. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Director: André Øvredal

André Øvredal Writer: Guillermo del Toro, The Hageman Brothers, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman

Guillermo del Toro, The Hageman Brothers, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman Cast: Zoe Colletti, Austin Abrams, Michael Garza, and others

Zoe Colletti, Austin Abrams, Michael Garza, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%

77% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a clever adaptation of Guillermo del Toro’s source material. It is a classic horror story that got huge appreciation and big-screen treatment in 2019. The writers of this horror anthology selected some of the most unforgettable stories from the book and converted them into a perfect example of sharing scary stories.

31. Berlin Syndrome (2017)

Director: Cate Shortland

Cate Shortland Writer: Shaun Grant

Shaun Grant Cast: Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt, Lucie Aron, and others

Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt, Lucie Aron, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%

76% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Berlin Syndrome is a tense thriller in which we see Teresa Palmer playing the role of an Australian photographer who went to Germany and there meets an alluring young man. They share a night filled with passion and then she finds out that she is not able to leave that apartment. She was kidnapped by her one-night stand and the movie becomes tense from there. Berlin Syndrome is a hidden gem present on Netflix.

30. Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)

Director: Dan Gilroy

Dan Gilroy Writer: Dan Gilroy

Dan Gilroy Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalia Dyer, Mark Steger, and others

Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalia Dyer, Mark Steger, and others IMDb Ratings: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 61%

61% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Velvet Buzzsaw is a proper combination of horror and satire. Velvet Buzzsaw stars Jake Gyllenhaal who plays the role of an art critic. He gets involved in the sale of horrified paintings made by an unknown artist in the art world. These paintings might have some curses associated with them. The film begins smoothly but is inconsistent sometimes. The cast of Velvet Buzzsaw is great and the audiences will also get to see some great imagery.

29. Crimson Peak (2015)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Writer: Guillermo del Toro, Lucinda Coxon, and Matthew Robbins

Guillermo del Toro, Lucinda Coxon, and Matthew Robbins Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, and others

Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%

72% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Guillermo Del Toro stars in Crimson Peak which is a gothic horror film. The mainstream audiences didn’t initially like this film after they came to watch it in the cinema halls in October 2015. But, a cult formation was seen the instant it got released. The movie- Crimson Peak is a great horror movie and a reminder of how great Del Toro’s vision is.

28. The Conjuring (2013)

Director: James Wan

James Wan Writer: James Wan, Chad Hayes, Lili Taylor, Rob Cowan, Carey W. Hayes, and others

James Wan, Chad Hayes, Lili Taylor, Rob Cowan, Carey W. Hayes, and others Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor

Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%

86% Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Conjuring is the biggest horror movie of the 2010s. James Wan was made a major director and there were also multiple spin-offs made like Annabelle and The Nun. This first film is definitely still the best film in the series and everyone should go back and watch it again. The Conjuring refreshed the genre with its haunted house.

This movie was a mandatory entry into our list of best horror movies on Netflix right now. In this movie, we can see Patrick Wilson and another supporting cast who have done wonderful work.

27. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Director: Oren Peli

Oren Peli Writer: Oren Peli

Oren Peli Cast: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat, Michael Bayouth, and others

Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat, Michael Bayouth, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

83% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Jason Blum is known by everyone for being the most important producer and Paranormal Activity was the movie that brought forward the concept of low-budget horror movies. This movie was made with just $15k and earned $200 million. A franchise was also launched after the success of Paranormal Activity. This modern classic horror story Paranormal Activity to date doesn’t get much credit for the launch of the comeback of horror movies.

26. Calibre (2018)

Director: Matt Palmer

Matt Palmer Writer: Matt Palmer

Matt Palmer Cast: Jack Lowden, Martin McCann, Tony Curran, and others

Jack Lowden, Martin McCann, Tony Curran, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

95% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Calibre, released in 2018 is a thriller rather than a horror film. This exhaustive list had to be somehow and Calibre seemed to qualify the criteria. All these horror movies that have been mentioned in this article, are present on Netflix and all are not Netflix Originals.

In this movie, we see two Scotsmen going hunting but there occurs a dreadful accident that leads to the killing of a young boy. Instead of owning up things, these Scotsmen try to cover up things. The movie if has taught us anything, it is that never covers up the death of a child as it never works.

25. Piercing (2018)

Director: Nicolas Pesce

Nicolas Pesce Writer: Nicolas Pesce, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Mond and others

Nicolas Pesce, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Mond and others Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott, Laia Costa, and others

Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott, Laia Costa, and others IMDb Ratings: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%

72% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Nicholas Pesce is seen in Piercing after Eyes of My Mother which served as his twisted debut. This movie, Piercing is an adaptation of the 2018 novel by Ryu Murakami. Christopher Abbott has played a great role as the serial killer and his victim is Mia Wasikowska.

24. Hush (2016)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Writer: Kate Siegel, Mike Flanagan

Kate Siegel, Mike Flanagan Cast: Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Samantha Sloyan, Michael Trucco, Emma Graves

Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Samantha Sloyan, Michael Trucco, Emma Graves IMDb Ratings: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

93% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Mike Flanagan stars in this movie as well. This is the second movie on our list in which Mike Flanagan is seen. A Quiet Place was a blockbuster movie and then Flanagan made Hush which also became a blockbuster film of 2016. This movie has been co-written with Kate Siegel and it is set in one night only. There is a deaf woman who escaped from a masked killer who stalked her and tried to break into her house. In this movie, Siegel and other actors have given a solid performance and we can see a cat and mouse game.

23. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola Writer: Bram Stoker, Francis Ford Coppola, Gary Oldman, and others

Bram Stoker, Francis Ford Coppola, Gary Oldman, and others Cast: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, and others

Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%

75% Streaming Platform: Netflix

This movie by Francis Ford Coppola is a retelling of the classic novel. This movie is also among the most lavish productions by Hollywood. Many incredible performances are seen including the one from Gary Oldman who plays the main role. Coppola’s creativity and design made this movie an underrated horror movie.

22. The Babysitter (2017)

Director: Joseph McGinty Nichol

Joseph McGinty Nichol Writer : Brian Duffield

: Brian Duffield Cast: Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Leslie Bibb, and others

Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Leslie Bibb, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%

72% Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Babysitter is a horror-comedy movie made by McG which became very popular on Netflix after its release. This original film proved how famous Samara Weaving was going to be in the future. She plays the role of a babysitter who also is a member of a sociopathic cult. The Babysitter: Killer Queen was released in 2020 but it was not as good as the original one.

21. Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Director: David F. Sandberg

David F. Sandberg Writer: Gary Dauberman

Gary Dauberman Cast: Talitha Bateman, David F. Sandberg, Stephanie Sigman, Lulu Wilson, and others

Talitha Bateman, David F. Sandberg, Stephanie Sigman, Lulu Wilson, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%

71% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Annabelle sequels are not that good but this one, the original one is among the best films of the whole universe of Conjuring. In this movie, the whole story of the supernatural forces of the doll has been told and there are also some great horror set-pieces. David F. Sandberg has shown amazing scenes including the scare in a barn.

20. Creep (2014)

Director: Patrick Brice

Patrick Brice Writer: Patrick Brice, Mark Duplass

Patrick Brice, Mark Duplass Cast: Patrick Brice, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton

Patrick Brice, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton IMDb Ratings: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

90% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Creep is a simple yet effective movie. Mark Duplass is seen in this movie and he has also produced Creep. Patrick Brice stars along with him and he has written and directed this movie. It is the stunning feature debut of Patrick Brice’s directorial career. Duplass is seen playing the role of Josef who is a man with end-stage cancer. He recruits a videographer (played by Brice) so that he can film his video diary which he can leave a record with his young son.

This is what Josef is saying but it is not actually true. He is actually playing with his victim before he kills the videographer. The movie is filmed on a hand cam and it is an oppressive and tense movie. Fans of found footage horror films will greatly enjoy this movie.

19. The Ritual (2017)

Director: David Bruckner

David Bruckner Writer: Adam Nevill, Joe Barton

Adam Nevill, Joe Barton Cast: Rafe Spall, Sam Troughton, Robert James Collier, and others

Rafe Spall, Sam Troughton, Robert James Collier, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 74%

74% Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Ritual has been directed by David Bruckner and he decided to narrate the story of a man who dealt with trauma after his friend died in a robbery. In order to heal himself and his group, he decided to go on a hiking trip to northern Sweden. They go there in the memory of their lost friend but things do not go as planned.

18. Alive (2020)

Director: Il Cho

Il Cho Writer: Il Cho

Il Cho Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-Hye, Jeon Bae-soo

Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-Hye, Jeon Bae-soo IMDb Ratings: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

88% Streaming Platform: Netflix

No one does zombie genre movies better than South Korea and Alive is the best example to support this. It is a scary movie from the horror genre in which we see that a video game streamer locks himself in his apartment when a zombie outbreak occurs in Seoul. He then stumbles across the fact that his neighbor is also still alive. These two then create a zipline so that they can share food and communicate with each other while the zombies terrorize the rest of the city. This movie Alive tells how human interaction is also necessary for survival when the outer world is under constant threat from zombies.

17. The Perfection (2018)

Director: Richard Shepard

Richard Shepard Writer: Richard Shepard, Nicole Snyder, and Eric Charmelo

Richard Shepard, Nicole Snyder, and Eric Charmelo Cast: Marie Maskell, Allison Williams, Christina Jastrzembska

Marie Maskell, Allison Williams, Christina Jastrzembska IMDb Ratings: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%

71% Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Perfection is among the best psychological horror movies on Netflix right now. It is better to watch this movie without any clue but there are some sensitive scenes in this so, viewer discretion is advised. Half the fun in this movie is trying to guess about what is going to happen next.

Allison Williams is seen playing the role of a former cello prodigy who when returns back to her school finds out that she has been replaced by a new student- Lizzie (the role of Lizzie is played by Logan Browning). The Perfection goes in unpredictable directions, is a beautiful work and a wild thriller ride.

16.Apostle (2018)

Director: Gareth Evans

Gareth Evans Writer: Gareth Evans

Gareth Evans Cast: Dan Stevens, Richard Elfyn, Paul Higgins

Dan Stevens, Richard Elfyn, Paul Higgins IMDb Ratings: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

79% Streaming Platform: Netflix

This Netflix Original is not a new addition to the horror genre but it is a masterpiece by Gareth Evan, its director. Gareth Evans stars in this movie as a Director. This movie never got the attention that it deserved despite having an amazing plot and best performances. This movie came when there were not many Netflix Original movies and is among the best horror movies on Netflix. Thomas Richardson (played by Dan Stephens) is seen trying to rescue his sister from the grips of a strange cult in Apostle.

15. Vampires Vs. The Bronx (2020)

Director: Oz Rodriguez

Oz Rodriguez Writer: Oz Rodriguez, Blaise Hemingway

Oz Rodriguez, Blaise Hemingway Cast: Jaden Michael, Gerald Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV

Jaden Michael, Gerald Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV IMDb Ratings: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

90% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Vampires have been as metaphors used to describe various things but this movie shows us the true villain of humanity. This true villain that we are referring to is gentrification.

In this movie, we see three young best friends who come across a brood of vampires that are trying to demolish The Bronx. These young boys take matters into their own hands and get the community together to fight them and to prevent their homes from being invaded. Some even call this movie Lost Boys of the new generation.

14. The Lost Boys (1987)

Director: Joel Schumacher

Joel Schumacher Writer: James Jeremias, Janice Fischer, Jeffrey Boam

James Jeremias, Janice Fischer, Jeffrey Boam Cast: Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest

Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%

75% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Joel Schumacher stars and directed this movie- The Lost Boys. It is like a perfect combination of Twilight and Stake Land. You won’t be able to keep your eyes off this vampire crew. The Lost Boys is a classic horror story about vampires that is attractive to watch even after several decades of its release. One will see glam-punk costumes and glittery blood drenches after the night sets in California in The Lost Boys.

13.1BR (2019)

Director: David Marmor

David Marmor Writer: David Marmor

David Marmor Cast: Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nicholsa

Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nicholsa IMDb Ratings: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

88% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Neighbors can sometimes prove to be eerie sometimes. They make noises, park their cars in our place, or even create odd smells. But, they are not as weird as in the 1BR movie. Recent Los Angeles transplant Sarah moves into an apartment in the complex and starts to get familiar with the people living there. She comes to live there as it was close to her work and she also found the neighborhood to be nice.

Little did she know that this property was owned by a cult who were so obsessed with making the community perfect. There is a group known as CDE Properties that watches this colony 24 hours daily. There are various methods that this cult uses like threats of extreme pain and sleep deprivation. Sarah does her best in resisting them and convinces them that she is one of them now. 1BR has the potential of becoming a classic cult movie with its solid performances, twists, and possibilities of a sequel.

12. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Writer: Mike Flanagan, Henry Thomas, Lulu Wilson, Catherine Parker, Christine Horn, Russ Tamblyn, and others

Mike Flanagan, Henry Thomas, Lulu Wilson, Catherine Parker, Christine Horn, Russ Tamblyn, and others Cast: Henry Thomas, Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti

Henry Thomas, Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

93% Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House is a deft adaptation of the classic novel by Shirley Jackson and this movie also works great as a horror TV show. There are ghosts, monsters, and things that go bump in the wall and are not shown on the screen or are barely shown. The series also resembles the first film adaptations in terms of shot design and the movement of the camera. Your mind will feel inconsistent while watching this as the TV show is great at creating scenarios.

11. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Director: Charlie Kaufman

Charlie Kaufman Writer: Charlie Kaufman, Jessie Buckley, Iain Reid, David Thewlis, Colby Minifie

Charlie Kaufman, Jessie Buckley, Iain Reid, David Thewlis, Colby Minifie Cast: Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, David Thewlis

Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, David Thewlis IMDb Ratings: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

82% Streaming Platform: Netflix

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a psychological horror movie that is an adaptation of the novel written by Iain Reid. It has been directed and written by Charlie Kaufman. The movie follows a young woman who goes with her boyfriend on a trip to meet his parents. Two stories are being narrated simultaneously in this movie and they intersect each other. This movie is 134 minutes long and many viewers will be thinking to end the movie not long after they start watching this. Both the characters of Jessie and Jesse have been playing extremely well and this best movie of 2020 is hardly good at being one.

10. Raw (2016)

Director: Julia Ducournau

Julia Ducournau Writer: Julia Ducournau

Julia Ducournau Cast: Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella and others

Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella and others IMDb Ratings: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

93% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Julia Ducournau became famous in headlines when she became the second woman to win Palme d’Or for Titane. Those who want to know her journey should go back and watch this movie that was released in 2016. Raw marked Julia’s debut. In Raw, she played the role of a young vegetarian woman who tasted meat for the first time and changed after that. Ducournau is an important actor in horror movies and this movie was just her beginning.

9. His House (2020)

Director: Remi Weekes

Remi Weekes Writer: Remi Weekes

Remi Weekes Cast: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Emily Taaffe, Javier Botet, Malaika Abigaba, Gamba Cole, Steven Blakeley, and others

Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Emily Taaffe, Javier Botet, Malaika Abigaba, Gamba Cole, Steven Blakeley, and others IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

100% Streaming Platform: Netflix

His House is undoubtedly one of the best horror films present on Netflix. In this movie, we see a pair of Sudanese refugees who go to London and discover that ghosts have also come with them. This movie is a terrifying piece of work and there is also great commentary in this movie. There are talks of what people bring with them when they leave one place and how it is or houses that are haunted but people are.

8. Army of the Dead (2021)

Director: Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder Writer: Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, Joby Harold

Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, Joby Harold Cast: Dave Bautista, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, John Antorino and others

Dave Bautista, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, John Antorino and others IMDb Ratings: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%

67% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Army of the Dead brings back Zack Snyder to the world of zombies. In this movie, a zombie outbreak is seen in Las Vegas. A group tries to pull off a heist in the quarantine zones of Las Vegas which is not possible in any manner. Dave Bautista is seen as the leader of that group in which there are former soldiers and they have to penetrate that zombie flooded city to conduct a heist worth millions.

7. The Bad Batch (2017)

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

Ana Lily Amirpour Writer: Ana Lily Amirpour

Ana Lily Amirpour Cast: Suki Waterhouse, Giovanni Ribisi, Jason Momoa, and Jim Carrey

Suki Waterhouse, Giovanni Ribisi, Jason Momoa, and Jim Carrey IMDb Ratings: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 46%

46% Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Bad Batch is a controversial movie that was released in 2017 and has been directed and written by Ana Lily Amirpour. In this movie, we see Suki Waterhouse, Giovanni Ribisi, Jason Momoa, and Jim Carrey. Rather than being a horror movie, it is a post-apocalyptic movie but to qualify into the horror genre, it has ample gruesome material. Waterhouse is seen playing the role of a young lady who is exiled into a group of cannibals. She breaks free from that and then lands under the influence of the leader of a cult, played by Reeves. The movie is a brutal one.

6. Cam (2018)

Director: Daniel Goldhaber

Daniel Goldhaber Writer: Daniel Goldhaber, Isa Mazzei

Daniel Goldhaber, Isa Mazzei Cast: Madeline Brewer, Devin Druid, Samantha Robinson, Melora Walters, Flora Diaz, Quei Tann, Michael Dempsey, Patch Darragh, and others

Madeline Brewer, Devin Druid, Samantha Robinson, Melora Walters, Flora Diaz, Quei Tann, Michael Dempsey, Patch Darragh, and others IMDb Ratings: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

93% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Those who like Us should definitely watch Cam that released in 2018. This is a fresh breath of air to the concept of doppelgänger and in this movie we see Madeline Brewer playing the role of a cam girl. She wakes up one day just to find out that she is still online. Well, how can this be possible? One needs to watch this movie to find out the answer regarding the possibilities of this happening. The movie is a great horror film with the best performances including the one from Brewer.

5. Cargo (2016)

Director: Max Adams

Max Adams Writer: Max Adams, Paul V. Seetachitt

Max Adams, Paul V. Seetachitt Cast: Bruce Willis, Claire Forlani, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Jenna B. Kelly, Lydia Hull, Daniel Bernhardt, and others

Bruce Willis, Claire Forlani, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Jenna B. Kelly, Lydia Hull, Daniel Bernhardt, and others IMDb Ratings: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

88% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cargo brought another wave in the horror genre and it was of emo zombie. This movie stars Martin Freeman in the role of a man who lost his wife. She died because of an infection and he is also coming close to his rabid turn. There are just 48 hours left before Freeman also becomes one of the walking dead in Australia. This then, he has to find a safe place for his baby daughter.

4. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Director: Wes Craven

Wes Craven Writer: Wes Craven

Wes Craven Cast: Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, John Saxon, and others

Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, John Saxon, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

95% Streaming Platform: Netflix

A Nightmare on Elm Street is among the best horror films of all time. It is a movie by Wes Craven and is about young people who are not safe even in their own dreams. This movie is now on Netflix in both formats- the 2010 reboot and the original by Craven. One can go on Netflix and then compare these two for themselves.

3. Oxygen (2021)

Director: Alexandre Aja

Alexandre Aja Writer: Christie LeBlanc

Christie LeBlanc Cast: Mélanie Laurent, Laura Boujenah, Malik Zidi, Mathieu Amalric and others

Mélanie Laurent, Laura Boujenah, Malik Zidi, Mathieu Amalric and others IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

88% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Oxygen is a French thriller that marked the return of Alexandre Aja after Crawl. This movie is about a woman who finds out upon waking up that she is in a cryogenic chamber. She has no memory of how she reached there and as she runs out of oxygen, she has to put fragments of her memory together. This is among the best recent Netflix Originals and Laurent has played a great role in this one.

2. The Platform (2020)

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Writer: David Desola

David Desola Cast: Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale, Alexandra Masangkay

Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale, Alexandra Masangkay IMDb Ratings: 7/10

7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

79% Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Platform is a Spanish movie that was a hit on Netflix as it was among the most-watched movies on this streaming platform for the whole of March 2020. During that time, the world was dealing with a pandemic and this movie is about a society that falls due to the selfishness and greed of humans. The concept of the movie is quite new. In this, we see that there is a futuristic prison that sends food through a platform but by the time it reaches down there is not much left.

1. Sinister 2 (2015)

Director: Ciaran Foy

Ciaran Foy Writer: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill

Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill Cast: Lucas Jade Zumann, Shannyn Sossamon, James Ransone, Robert Daniel Sloan, and others

Lucas Jade Zumann, Shannyn Sossamon, James Ransone, Robert Daniel Sloan, and others IMDb Ratings: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 15%

15% Streaming Platform: Netflix

It is sometimes annoying that Netflix doesn’t have the original movies but has the sequels. Like, this movie is a sequel to the 2012 movie starring Ethan Hawke. The movie is not like the original one but is still worth a watch. James Ransone is playing the lead role and this movie is directed by Ciaran Foy who later went on to make Eli, a Netflix Original.

With this, we end our list of best horror films that are present on Netflix. We hope that horror world fans would have liked our exhaustive list of 40 best horror movies that are present on Netflix. Horror cinema is not a small world and there are many other great horror movies that we might have not mentioned because they are not present on Netflix hence our horror library is small in this article.

Many great Netflix Original horror movies and Netflix adaptations are upcoming which we will add to our article when we update it. So, our dear horror fan with this we conclude our list. Do comment below your favorite one in the comments section below.

