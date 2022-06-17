News
The 22 Best Studio Ghibli Movies You Can Watch Right now
Studio Ghibli is a well-known Japanese animation film studio formed in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and producer Suzuki Toshio. Studio Ghibli is renowned for its artistic and cinematic excellence. Its feature films were well-received by critics and the general public, influencing other animation studios. Tokyo is where the company’s headquarters are located. A list of the best studio ghibli movies is what we present to you!
Miyazaki made his second feature film, Kaze no Tani no Naushika (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind), in 1984, based on his successful manga strip. The following year he founded Studio Ghibli with Takahata and Suzuki. Tank no Shiro Rapyuta was Studio Ghibli’s first official release (1986; Castle in the Sky). After that, most of Studio Ghibli’s films were written and directed by the studio.
So, here are our rankings for all of Studio Ghibli’s movies without further ado!
22. Tales From Earthsea (2006)
- Director: Gorō Miyazaki
- Writer: Gorō Miyazaki
- IMDB Ratings: 6.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Timothy Dalton, Willem Dafoe
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ursula K. Le Guin is probably the only true friend in the Studio Ghibli filmography. This is a loose version of Le Guin’s popular Earthsea trilogy of books. According to legend, Hayao Miyazaki was interested in adapting these stories in the early 1980s. Despite this, the author was hesitant to adapt his writings, but with the international success of Spirited Away, he changed his mind.
The issue was that Hayao Miyazaki was in the middle of filming Howell’s Moving Castle. As a result, Goro Miyazaki, Miyazaki’s son, was entrusted with the project for the first time. Goro Miyazaki would have made a better Ghibli film, but the studio passed him up owing to his inexperience.
As a result, it can be almost incomprehensible at times. Le Guin was unhappy since it was so descriptively different from the literature. It features powerful scenes, as do all Studio Ghibli films, but you are uninterested.
21. The Cat Returns
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Yukiji Asaoka, Tôru Masuoka
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
With 20 titles, the list is already in the “Very Good” category. However, Hiroyuki Morita’s spin-off/sequel to Whisper of the Heart feels small compared to the rest of Ghibli’s repertoire, not just because it’s just 75 minutes long. Based on the manga of the same name, The Cat Returns follows a magical cat named Baron on a new adventure from Whisper when he meets Haru, a shy girl who can communicate with cats. Haru winds up in the realm of cats, with overtones of Lewis Carroll’s Alice, where she slowly begins to alter herself.
Themes of identity and embracing our gifts rather than suppressing them are intertwined throughout an adventure that works rather well but misses some enchantment in the idea and execution. Characters that define Ghibli’s upper echelon. It’s a nice twist, but it’s not as strong as the flicks that came before it on this list.
20. My Neighbors the Yamdas (1999)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Yukiji Asaoka, Tôru Masuoka
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It’s a family comedy from Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata, who doesn’t draw attention to his longtime business partner. It’s nestled between two of the company’s biggest hits — Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away — a family comedy from Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata, who doesn’t draw attention to his longtime business partner. Hayao Miyazaki is a Japanese animator.
Takahata excelled in the more serious registers (Grave of the Fireflies, Princess Kaguya). In comparison to Miyazaki’s, her sparse visual style results in a comedy that feels a little odd. It doesn’t help that this is a purposely episodic picture, with vignettes depicting modern Japanese family life interspersed throughout.
While some factors keep it culturally remote for American audiences, and it doesn’t transcend its genre like the finest of Ghibli, Takahata’s deep sympathy can still be seen in Studio Ghibli’s first digital film.
19. Ocean Waves (1993)
- Director: Tomomi Mochizuki
- Writer: Tomomi Mochizuki
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Although it was technically a television film, it was released in theatres in the United States in 2016 by GKIDS under the Studio Ghibli name, which makes sense for our purposes. Ocean Waves was reportedly a project for Ghibli’s young employees to work on and develop on the cheap, yet the results bear no resemblance to inexperience or budget restraints.
Tomomi Mochizuki directed this unusual chapter in the Ghibli canon with a tinge of feminine fantasy or magical narrative. It’s a rather conventional young adult drama about a love triangle in Kochi, which arises when a new transfer student meets two friends.
The storytelling has a delicacy to it that is excellent and, at times, fascinating. The entire piece proves that the veterans’ work drew the children’s attention.
18. Pom Poco (1994)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Shinchô Kokontei, Makoto Nonomura
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Almost all Studio Ghibli films contain themes about humanity’s relationship with nature, technology and environmental encroachment, and the feeling that we have lost contact with the natural world. They take center stage in this comedy, battling a species of humans who are evicting them from their homes. Pom Poko delves into Japanese folklore about raccoons and their capacity to shift and blend in with their surroundings.
Takahata told his story in a mixture of genres, displaying realistic raccoons and anthropomorphic monsters at other times. The plot centers around a suburban development that endangers the wild world outside of Tokyo and humanity’s limited food supply.
Some of the humor is lost in translation. Nonetheless, Takahata employs wonderful energy to transmit a message that has a deeper meaning for Ghibli: harming the natural world not only for the globe but also for ourselves. History and folklore are harmed.
17. From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
- Director: Gorô Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Sarah Bolger, Chris Noth
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It is one of Studio Ghibli’s more short plays, an adaptation of a popular manga first published in 1980 and written by Hayao Miyazaki and directed by his son Goro Miyazaki. It’s a Ghibli picture that feels more directly focused on a specific market – young adults – than some of his best, yet the visual grandeur of the mansion’s design makes up the majority of the film and, well the actual hill.
A flag flies high in the air, attempting to connect with sailors thousands of miles away. Simultaneously, the lovable Umi and Shun storyline works well enough as a teen drama, with some fascinating twists, the ending, and the usage of naval flag language to communicate with an entire generation of people who are no longer alive. In addition, the idea of a young child doing what she wants strikes a chord with fathers who have died in the conflict.
16. The Secret World of Arieti (2010)
- Director: Hiromasa Yonebayashi
- Writer: Hiromasa Yonebayashi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Amy Poehler, Will Arnett
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hiromasa Yonebayashi’s feature-film debut, The Borrower Arieti, contains many of Studio Ghibli’s fantasy traits while lacking some of the charms of its masters’ work. It tells a variant on a common fable told throughout cultures about tiny people living alongside normal humans, “borrowing” what they need and attempting to remain undecided.
After she leaves to spend the summer at her mother’s childhood home, a “borrower” named Arieti befriends a man named Show. The Borrowers, adapted by British author Mary Norton, feel a little flat on the story level, but the content improves.
Kobayashi and his crew manipulate perspective so that the mundane becomes remarkable, giving the whole thing the feel of a great fairy tale. It’s plenty of fascinating images, even if they often overpower the tale and characters.
15. Porco Rosso (1992)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Shûichirô Moriyama, Tokiko Katô
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This cult hit became somewhat famous in American circles thanks to Michael Keaton’s pitch-perfect voice work in the U.S. One of the few Ghibli films that could legitimately be called an action/adventure, this cult hit became somewhat famous in American circles thanks to Michael Keaton’s pitch-perfect voice work in the U.S. As the dub’s title character, I’d like to express my gratitude.
Who better to play a cynical, world-weary WWI pilot who has suddenly morphed into an anthropomorphic pig than a tired, world-weary WWI pilot? It is the story of Marco Pagot, who was cursed and became the “Red Pig,” based on a manga by Miyazaki and directed by Master.
Porco Rosso is a classic adventure-movie stereotype that could have been played by Humphrey Bogart back in the day. He has a devotion to those who serve him and does not tolerate unfairness. Furthermore, the images of Porco Rosso flying above the sea are among Ghibli’s most technically amazing. Finally, the picture has such a devoted fanbase that Miyazaki talked about developing a sequel earlier this decade, despite Ghibli’s present financial difficulties.
14. When Marnie Was There (2014)
- Director: Hiromasa Yonebayashi
- Writer: Hiromasa Yonebayashi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Sara Takatsuki, Kasumi Arimura
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Technically, it’s still one of the best Studio Ghibli films (last), having been made right before Hayao Miyazaki announced a hiatus and retirement (which has since been reversed, as he’s supposedly named How Do You Live?)—working on a return project. So it’s a perfect song for Ghibli, encapsulating the themes that have drawn audiences to the studio for over 35 years; the film is fundamentally about accepting the tragedies of the past to go forward. Anna is an uncommon young-girl heroine who is overly gloomy and miserable – she talks about how she hates herself in a manner that YA fiction rarely does – but when she is diagnosed with asthma, everything changes.
She is compelled to go to the coastal village after the attack, and she is drawn to a fascinating mansion that is reputed to be haunted, where she meets a ghost. But, does she, or does she not? As the last act progresses, it becomes difficult to distinguish between how one feels about these characters in particular and how generations of moviegoers have felt about Studio Ghibli in general.
13. Whisper of the Heart (1995)
- Director: Yoshifumi Kondô
- Writer: Yoshifumi Kondô
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Yoko Honna, Issey Takahashi
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Fans of the film are most likely singing “Country Roads” right now. The iconic song is featured prominently in this 1995 coming-of-age drama, which isn’t the first Ghibli film to star Miyazaki or Takahata. Before his death in 1998, Yoshifumi Kondo took over the directing duties for his only film. It’s a more straightforward tale than Ghibli’s most well-known films, focusing on a 14-year-old girl named Shizuku who is mesmerized by her image.
He and the boy had checked out the same books from the library. Whisper is a deeply compassionate film that blends fantasy and coming-of-age, and it’s a perfect illustration of how Ghibli could still create enchantment when dealing with human nature.
It doesn’t address the viewer, instead portraying Shizuku as a more nuanced young adolescent than in previous Ghibli films. It treats its subject with deference and grace, which explains why it has amassed such a devoted following over time. If Kondo hadn’t been taken in by an aneurysm at such an early age, one must wonder how he would have shaped animation. The film Whisper of the Core is unquestionably the heart of Studio Ghibli.
12. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Chieko Baishô, Takuya Kimura
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Many of Miyazaki’s favorite themes are present in her most extensive visual works, ranging from anti-violence to women’s empowerment to sacrifice. Every image nearly seems to erupt with a visual flourish, and the design of the Titanic palace is breathtaking, a remarkable creation in Ghibli history.
The picture features a lot of detail, almost to the point of disorganization. Yet, Miyazaki maintains one of his most harsh themes in Howl’s Moving Castle while bringing back the fairy-tale vision that fans adore about Ghibli movies.
According to reports, Miyazaki was opposed to the Iraq war and created the picture as a response – a parable about how violence changes the landscape and can kill the human soul. In the better Miyazaki films, several of these issues are more nuanced. However, the visual skill on exhibit here is undeniable.
11. Ponyo (2008)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Following the Oscar success of Spirited Away and the Disney dub of its repertoire in the aughts, Miyazaki’s eighth Ghibli feature arrived at an exciting time for the studio. It had become as internationally recognized as it would be. Outside of Japan, Ghibli became a household name, with many of the era’s hits resonating with an older, fantasy-oriented audience (Howl, Mononoke, Spirited).
That’s why it was fascinating to see Miyazaki see what is possibly Ghibli’s prettiest film ever in this adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which centers on Ponyo, a goldfish who wishes to be a human girl after meeting Sosuke.
It’s a terrific way for kids to get into Studio Ghibli’s universe, with brilliant enough colors to keep them entertained and a hearty enough tale to make their parents happy, too. This was also a period in Ghibli’s history when the studio was reverting to hand-drawn animation, and the human touch can be seen here. The water and waves are supposed to be Miyazaki’s favorite subjects to depict, and you can feel his heartbeat in this gorgeous animation.
10. The Wind Rises (2013)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Hideaki Anno, Hidetoshi Nishijima
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hayao Miyazaki is working on a new film, according to reports. Nonetheless, it was conceptualized and designed as his final project before retiring, and it is unquestionably the work of a master in retrospect. After all, it’s about a perfectionist, a World War II airplane designer, who achieves the previously unthinkable: soaring above the clouds in “the glorious dreams,” as one character describes it.
Miyazaki’s nostalgic vision is strengthened by setting the story in the years leading up to World War II. We all know that these dreams will eventually turn into nightmares, and Miyazaki has been chastised in the past for not making the film adversarial enough.
Much of Ghibli’s work has been openly anti-violence, a very naive view of the picture that ignores the story’s ambition and the beauty of its images. Miyazaki’s final film includes some of his most well-known works, fluctuating between realistic and fantastical elements. The story is about a dreamer who is forced to become a realist. To put it another way, it’s also about its creator.
9. Only Yesterday (1991)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Miki Imai, Toshirô Yanagiba
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Only Yesterday, a fragile jewel produced in 1991 but not released in the United States until 2016, is a touching piece of theatrical work by Takahata that lacks some fanciful elements distinguishing Ghibli for casual viewers, yet the list goes on.
One of the strongest illustrations of The studio’s true compassion. Takahata’s films are quietly devastating expressions of human emotions, and it’s his sympathy for his characters that allows the spirit of this story to creep up on you. It’s a basic story at its core: a Tokyo woman journeys to the countryside and recalls her childhood memories on a train journey.
Takahata’s character gift allows her protagonist’s memories to defy preconceptions and appear natural and genuine. Taeko wonders how much of the child’s version remains in her and whether she has fulfilled or betrayed her wishes. In the end, his video serves as a reminder of how our lives are made up of events and how our past might feel like it happened only yesterday. Perhaps it was only yesterday.
8. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Minami Takayama
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Children’s movies tend to emphasize too much fragility or individuality. Their children either need to save money or be self-sufficient. As a result, few films succeeded, and one of Ghibli’s early successes was the story of a young witch trying to make her way in the world. Miyazaki and her team cleverly convey when a young guy is forming an identity while becoming dependent on adults as Kiki makes acquaintances along her journey.
It’s a picture that recognizes that empowerment doesn’t have to come at the expense of vulnerability, a message that’s tough to express in any kind of fiction, let alone a genre of fictitious children’s films that normally deals in mundane concepts. It happens. Studio Ghibli isn’t one for simplistic images, and even what appears to be a basic children’s story layer has a level of richness rarely seen in fantasy fiction.
7. Princess Mononoke (1997)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Yôji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This entry is certainly not for the youngest family (in fact, it is the only one rated PG-13 in the United States) and is a significant international hit for Studio Ghibli. Mononoke appears to be a fantasy adventure picture at first. Nonetheless, it is a story about man’s relationship with nature, a theme that recurs throughout Studio Ghibli’s history. How does humanity live in harmony with the world that has been for a long time? The film opens with a horrific scene in which a gunshot has infected a boar-like creature.
Man’s creation has thrown off the natural order of things. Mononoke, possibly Ghibli’s most complex work, has a depth of plot and visual magnificence that it barely scratches the surface of. At his most philosophical, this is Miyazaki filming a didactic message about environmental protection rather than probing issues about agency, human nature, and moral complexity. Anything to the top of this list adds to the catalog’s strength.
6. Navigation of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Sumi Shimamoto, Mahito Tsujimura
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Although this is the film that sparked the creation of Studio Ghibli, some may claim that it doesn’t “count”. However, Ghibli will merge so much of the team behind it into Ghibli that it has been re-released with its logo, and it is so clearly a piece with the rest of Ghibli’s output that it has been re-released with its logo.
We were watching Nausika, and we thought she’d be a great way to introduce young viewers or novices to the globe to what’s to come. The issue of environmental destruction, how we relate to people other than ourselves, and even some aesthetic themes that will be repeated over the following three decades are all there.
Some of the Nausica currently appears clumsy—one can only picture how the 10s will look. Of course, Ghibli will remake it, but that is part of its allure. It’s a classic adventure story that established the groundwork for future classics.
5. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, James Caan
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
“Please! Please allow me to stay a bit longer! Just a little more to fully appreciate the pleasure of being in this location!”. Isao Takahata’s final film, probably his finest, resonates with the same profound feeling as none else in the collection.
A picture of the first of its kind appears to be a summation of the topics he has addressed throughout his career. At the bar, it sounds simple: an old-fashioned fairy tale about a wonderful girl who matures swiftly. But, only two hours later, when you’ve experienced all of the feelings, can you truly comprehend what Takahata has accomplished here.
Takahata focuses her audience on her subjects rather than just herself using simple, watercolor pictures that are practically devoid of the visual frills of the company’s previous works. It’s like a beautiful musical composition for a musical instrument, with every heartbreaking note audible. Finally, it’s a story about the transitory aspect of human existence: we’ve all only been here for a brief period. So are for, and we should all take pleasure in being here.
4. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Isao Takahata’s version of Akiyuki Nosaka’s short story of the same name may be the most “absolutely not for the little ones” Ghibli picture ever made. However, all populations should evaluate the message’s polar opposite. It is the moving narrative of two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, in Kobe, Japan, as dismal as the animation gets during the final months of World War II.
They lose their mother after a bombing early in the film, and they confront hunger, disease, and worse as the world around them turns into dust. It begins with Sita famished and shows us how we arrived; there are no talking cats or moving palaces in it.
You can find two of the most memorable animated films here. Takahata does what filmmakers have done for generations: he depicts the human cost of war in a way that no live-action picture can. The audience expects enchantment from the animation, but none arrives for Setsuko and Seita, making their terrible end all the more frightening. It’s Ghibli’s stuff, and it has brilliant animation.
3. Castle in the Sky (1986)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Keiko Yokozawa
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Years later, it’s fun to look back on what was officially Studio Ghibli’s debut film and see it as a cinematic prelude to what was to come. From the moving palace to the character design, even aspects of Joe Hisaishi’s gorgeous score, there are many elements of this film that the later works will replicate. The plot is basic enough – a boy and a girl quest to find a mystical crystal and a castle in the sky – but it’s simply the skeletons for the visual creations that will be breathtaking when launched today.
Not only can you trace Studio Ghibli’s impact on this film, but you can see its DNA in everything from The Iron Giant to Pixar. So many animated films are enchanting. However, this one lives up to its name.
2. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Cast: Hitoshi Takagi, Noriko Hidaka
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Every parent should set out a day to watch My Neighbor Totoro with their children. They’ll never be the same after that. This is one of the most charming and enjoyable children’s films ever made, and it’s the gateway drug to Studio Ghibli’s addiction. It’s a film that you can see repeatedly and it never loses the ability to inspire awe. It’s a simple narrative about two girls who find an imaginary creature while dealing with the emotional burden of a sick mother and a move.
We’ve always used fiction to deal with reality, but Miyazaki and Ghibli don’t consider fantasy as just escapist. They consider it vital to human life, something beyond our control but more important than mere fantasy. Totoro is one of the most well-known characters in modern animation. They’ve had a much longer life than just one Ghibli film, Ghibli goods feature them for decades. You’ll see why once you’ve fallen in love with this film.
1. Spirited Away (2001)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10
- Cast: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Studio Ghibli’s best film has become more than just an animated smash in the two decades since its premiere. The narrative of Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl who moves to a new hamlet and embarks on a trip to a spirit-filled wonderland, has become a modern classic.
People associate it with beloved Disney animated films in a way that makes them feel more culturally significant than anything released this millennium. Why? It combines all of our favorite aspects of Studio Ghibli into a single experience. For starters, it doesn’t speak to its target audience, allowing some of the film’s disturbing images to intimidate younger viewers truly. Second, it features a strong but frail female lead.
There isn’t a single cartoon studio that specializes in female empowerment stories. Third, it embraces fantasy in such a way that it feels as necessary as breathing, rather than mere escapism. Finally, it features visual artistry that rivals any animated film. You can put frames from Spirited Away on your wall, and it’s more than simply a fashion statement. From its deep empathy for human fragility to its compelling message of our desire for inventive, exciting experiences, it contains everything we love about Ghibli.
Read More: The Best Anime Movies Of All Time
Let’s look for 5 Awesome Things You Didn’t Know About Studio Ghibli:
1. The Meaning of the Name
Ghibli is an Italian word that refers to a summer wind that blows from the Sahara and affects numerous North Africa and Southern Europe. A plane from the same country during World War II has the same name. Its name alluded to the studio’s desire to be a significant player in the animation industry. It’s safe to assume they achieved their goal based on their impressive body of work.
The company has a stringent policy against cuts and re-edits when releasing its films to international markets. This includes the necessity for translations to be as near as possible to the original words and thoughts.
2. How Did They Become Successful?
Topcraft, the studio behind the Nausicaa mentioned above of the Valley of the Wind, resurrected from the ashes. However, despite the film’s success, the firm fell bankrupt, causing Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and Isao Takahata to purchase it and rename it Studio Ghibli film. Everything that happened after then is already history, as the studio’s films took the medium to new heights, with projects that some believe to be among the best movies ever made, regardless of media.
3. Every Person They’ve Influenced
Their influence is felt well beyond the realm of other animators. Shigeru Miyamoto, the developer of Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and many other renowned Nintendo properties mentions The studio’s work as an influence. In addition, Hironobu Sakaguchi was profoundly influenced by Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind’s look and tale.
4. Bombing Raids Survived by the Founders
Isao Takahata, born in 1935, is a few years older than Hayao Miyazaki, who was born in 1941. However, they were both children when World War II broke out, and they both witnessed bombing attacks, both of which had a significant impact on them and their work.
Takahata’s Grave of the Fireflies, about a brother and sister who survive in Japan despite losing their mother and home in a bombing raid, exemplifies this. It’s a profoundly moving picture that will have you in tears inside the first three minutes.
The wonderful thing about the best Studio Ghibli movies is that they span a wide range of popular anime subgenres while simultaneously emphasizing the importance of a strong female heroine, which is one of the reasons why the studio is so renowned.
Not to mention, Studio Ghibli’s films have eye-catching animation and heartfelt soundtracks that rival Danny Elfman’s work.
The post The 22 Best Studio Ghibli Movies You Can Watch Right now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
The 28 Best ENFP Anime Characters Ranked
Isabel Briggs Myers is the daughter of Katherine Cook Briggs, who developed the MBTI system. They created a comprehensive personality-typing system even though neither had attended college. The ENFP anime characters classification is a quick and fun way to discover what your favorite characters are like.
The four-question quiz tells you what type of four-letter word you are. Fans of all genres who want to learn more about their favorite characters will enjoy reading this. This personality type test can be done by you too! Read on further to see a list of ENFP characters.
A high percentage of ENFPs excel at people skills. Their genuine concern for others matches their enthusiasm. Enfps are sensitive to the feelings of others. They can also make great leaders due to their zeal, charisma, and creativity.
While they are great at generating new ideas, they often put off important tasks until the last minute. They dislike routine strongly and prefer to think about the future. There is a common problem of having good ideas but failing to follow through.
28. Haruhi Suzumiya
- Anime: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Haruhi wishes to live a life unlike any other and is another ENFP personality. She has no intention of merging into a monotonous existence, and boredom is her worst enemy.
The thrill of discovery and experimentation is all that matters to Haruhi; she doesn’t care if her desired outcome is logical.She easily connects concepts and generates ideas, and she also is not scared to challenge conventions to achieve her goals.
A four-letter personality type is assigned based on your choice of two out of four categories. Introversion and extroversion are identified in the following categories: sensing and intuition are differentiated, thinking, and feeling are indicated, and judging and perception are indicated. An ENFP would be extroverted, intuitive, preferring to feel things rather than only think about them, and valuing perception over judgment. This is just a selection of some of the best ENFP characters in anime.
ENFPs are passionate creators who focus on opportunities and have a contagious enthusiasm for people, ideas, and activities. Having a passion for helping others develop their creative potential, ENFPs are energetic, warm, and friendly.
ENFPs are usually witty, humorous, and masters of language who tell engaging stories with wit and eloquence. ENFPs often have an artistic side that is creative and imaginative. It is a medium for expressing inventive ideas and enhancing understanding of the human experience that drives these individuals to art.
27. Jiraiya
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This anime character is relatable to many ENFP personalities due to his humorous nature, peaceful spirit, and wanderlust lifestyle (typical ENFP trait). Although he may be a bit of a pervert, he is driven by an inner desire to live up to his ideals.
He envisions one without hatred, a world of understanding and friendship. Rather than external rules and expectations, his inner values guide him.
26. Runo Misaki
- Anime: Bakugan: Battle Brawlers
- IMDb Rating: 5.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Anime character Runo has a lot to offer. The other thing I find interesting about him is that he is bubbly and talkative, a typical ENFP personality. She has a very calm and happy demeanor. There are a few things you should know about Runo’s MBTI type – this will help you understand the kind of person who would like him.
25. Himiko Toga
- Anime: My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Anime character Himiko Toga has many ENFP anime characters with some outward ENFP characteristics, and it seems that My Hero Academia has a lot of ENFP personalities. The character has some outward ENFP traits.
Additionally, she has traits that indicate sadistic tendencies, but generally, she seems to have a cheerful, bubbly demeanor that corresponds with ENFP personality characteristics and has exaggerated ideas of love.
24. Ochako Uraraka
- Anime: My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Aside from being laid back and bubbly at times, Ochaco is sometimes referred to as a bit of an airhead and one of the most laid-back girls a typical easy-going teenager. As an ENFP personality and outward behavior, she can also be blunt when she’s not aware of it.
Additionally to her lively and cheerful personality, Ochaco’s behavior and reactions tend to be often driven by her emotions, and as a result, her reactions can be exaggerated and humorous. Aside from easily amusing herself, she can also occasionally burst into laughter.
23. Chika Fujiwara
- Anime: Kaguya-Sama: Love is War
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
You can see that Chika has extraverted intuition when she comes up with unique games to play and thinks about the nature of love with you.She prefers the idea of possibilities to physical intimacy, another familiar ENFP personality. Because she gets so many ideas, she can’t focus on just one – but you can trust her to find a match for you if anyone can!
22. Nejire Hado
- Anime: My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Anime character Nejire in this anime series is full of excitement and curiosity. Her interest in learning about other people is evident, and she appears to be stimulated by them. As a highly empathic person, she respects other people’s boundaries and respects their feelings. You’ll be much more inclined to take action if she’s involved. She’s an ENFP, after all!
21. Hayley Smith
- Anime: American Dad
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
There’s a lot of complexity to Hayley Smith’s character. We see her confront her family about their beliefs in episodes such as “Escape from Family Dinner” and “Three Girls and a Monster.”
She recognizes that she is non-traditional and has no problems confronting others about their beliefs. Although she also has strong values, they are often at odds with those around her.
20. Usagi Tsukino
- Anime: Sailor Moon
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As her new best friend, I’m sure you’ll be delighted! Usagi Tsukino is an impulsive, compulsive free-spirited ENFP. Even though she sometimes stumbles over her morality, her friendly, open nature makes up for it.
She is an ENFP who can appreciate people for who they are and create a space where everyone feels welcome. ENFPs have a creative side and the ability to think abstractly and listen to everyone.
19. Oden Kozuki
- Anime: One Piece
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
We see that Oden exhibits the virtues of the ENFP character and exemplary leadership skills. In adulthood, he appears to be the benevolent king of his youth and has a carefree attitude; typical ENFP fashion with extroverted tendencies.
As a result, you gain the reputation of being a wise leader, one who is profoundly ethical and inspiring. Individuals with ENFP characteristics are generally peace-loving and value harmony.
18. Chitanda Eru
- Anime: Hyouka
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A Chitanda is a result of mixing Captain Planet and Star Trek. She is naive and a little ditzy, trying to make the world a better place and not understand why bad things happen. Learning something new is so exciting that she forgets about everything else and anything that might take her attention away from learning.
17. Miyazono Kaori
- Anime: Your Lie in April
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
One of the most notable examples of an ENFP personality type is Kaori Miyazono from this anime series. Kaori embodies many of the characteristics of ENFPs as a free-spirited, innovative musician.
Her creative intuition motivates her to disregard rules and challenge traditions without even thinking and has typical ENFP traits. More importantly, though, her emotions are never far from her mind. Don’t ENFPs are emotional people?
16. Kaori Miyazono
- Anime: Your Lie in April
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kaori is a free-spirited, independent woman. The abruptness of her behavior shocks people more than it is predictable, and she thrives on spontaneity.It is exemplified by the fact that Kaori dislikes being hemmed in by other people’s expectations, and she can be all business one minute and all spontaneous the next.
Read More: The Best INTJ Anime Characters Ranked
15. Kaoru Kurita
- Anime: Wonder Egg Priority
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The Female Department at Hoshinoumi Academy housed Kaoru Kurita in her third year and has typical ENFP traits. Kaoru drives himself and is persistently determined to graduate and leave the home he’s lived in for 15 years.
A stubborn girl who loves gardening, Momoe Okonogi finally pays off his determination when he meets her. It is Kaoru’s personality that enhances Momoe’s performance.
14. Obito Uchiha
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
People seen as the most difficult may have the warmest hearts. Naruto Shippuden’s Obito was no exception.To everyone except his team members, Obito Uchiha always seemed like a pessimistic, grouchy jerk, but that was merely a way for him to conceal his insecurities. His insecurity did not deserve to be seen by anyone else.
13. Yui Hirasawa
- Anime: K-On!
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It’s easy to like Yui Hirasawa – she’s a kind, sweet ENFP who gives you an instant sense of comfort. Her maturity is deceiving – she’s a complete goofball who has no problem laughing at herself or others and is highly emotional.
Rather than see people as proof of her rightness, she sees their potential and wants to make sure everyone feels included and appreciated and has typical ENFP traits.
12. Mako Mankanshoku
- Anime: Kill la Kill
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The protagonist of Mako Mankanshoku is an ENFP. Despite her exceptional skill and determination, she’s also prepared to form friendships with others — often those who have helped her in the past, a proud ENFP protagonist.
She struggles to trust others due to past experiences, but she nevertheless displays affection for those around her.Her boisterous and outgoing personality will leave a lasting impression on you.
11. Kiki
- Anime: Kiki’s Delivery Service
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kiki is house-trained. When Kiki is only 13, she flees her home to become a witch-in-training. However, she’s never been outside her nest before – so when she gets lost or encounters unfamiliar territory, this little witch calls upon her instincts to guide her.
10. Spirit Albarn
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In addition to being adorable, Spirit is also kind of weird. There are times when he is downright silly. Though Spirit at times seems silly, he’s loyal to both his friends and teammates – he’s just the type who’d prefer not to take things too seriously in general. It’s not clear how self-sacrificing he is, but if he thinks something or someone is worthwhile, he’ll stick by them.
9. Reki Kyan
- Anime: Sk8 the Infinity
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A roller coaster of emotions makes up Reki Kyan. That’s to be expected for an ENFP. However, Reki is a person who wears his passion for skateboarding and friends on his sleeve. When things get tough, Kyan can’t handle what’s happening around him. When he is close to someone, he runs away from them.
8. Monkey D. Luffy
- Anime: One Piece
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Among the four Emperors of East Blue, Monkey D. Luffy is often called an ENFP because he is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and is a confident hero though has intuitive cognitive processes of ENFP individuals.
As a person, he has a fun-loving personality and a strong sense of what he believes is right. If anyone is feeling down, he will throw an arm around them in a hurry, and he always has a smile on his face.
7. Lucy Heartfilia
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Lucy Heartfilia – Fairy Tail Lucy Heartfilia represents an ENFP perfectly – she thrives on making new friends, and her outgoing, caring personality makes her stand out from the crowd.
Although all this can sometimes wear her down, she is always ready to pick herself up once more, ready to proceed to the next adventure.
6. Touta Matsuda
- Anime: Death Note
- IMDb Rating: 9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Death Note: Touta Matsuda is one of the most interesting characters in “Death Note.”. In the movie, he describes himself as an ENFP. But if you want to get nitpicky, you could say that he’s more of an INFP (Introverted Intuitive Feeling Perceiving).Police officers know that he appreciates teamwork, appreciate the contributions of others, and make decisions according to their values.
5. Kamina
- Anime: Gurren Lagann
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
In terms of anime characters, Gurren Lagann- Kamina is the ENFP. In addition to being loyal and hardworking, he thrives on having the best time possible. His friends know he is glad to take on a challenge, and he knows he has to break a few rules (however, a few rules).
Although he is somewhat laid back and has a good personality, you’ll put yourself in your place once you cross one of his boundaries.
4. Narumi Momose
- Anime: Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
She’s the type of person who can relate to anyone, no matter what their backgrounds or circumstances are. She remembers your birthday, how your day was, and the little things.
Narumi won’t hesitate to tell you what she thinks about your teasing about her interests. She will make even a good day a little brighter when she is by your side.
3. Misato Katsuragi
- Anime: Neon Genesis Evangelion
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
As Obito, Misato Katsuragi exemplifies the “troubled” ENFP type. It seems that she has it all: brains, beauty, and a perfect body (which she shows off) at first glance.Katsuragi hides her past and protects herself by forming small bonds with others.
2. Camie Utsushimi
- Anime: My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
In the anime series My Hero Academia, Camie Utsushimi plays a feisty young woman who likes to dress in flashy apparel just like her personality type. Her stories about herself are often shared with others, and she can sometimes talk for hours about nothing.
Most people think she’s just quirky, not annoying, even though she’s highly energetic and sometimes off-putting and tends to make instead emotionally ruled decisions.
1. Son Goku
- Anime: Dragon Ball Z
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Many anime fans have been captivated by the optimistic and open-minded Son Goku, an ENFP type. Tokuno is an expressive, outgoing fellow who values direct communication and other people’s opinions and has excellent interaction techniques, just like his personality type.
With his friends, he enjoys going on adventures together. This allows Son Goku to be more confident about himself than most other ENFPs.
The post The 28 Best ENFP Anime Characters Ranked appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
The 25 Best Anime Girlfriend’s of All Time (Most Loving)
A fantastic relationship is something that everyone likes, especially when it concerns their preferred anime characters. Therefore, without having anything to do with the theme, romance participates more actively in many series. An anime girlfriend is THE ideal type of girlfriend.
Nonetheless, romance adds a thematic resonance dimension to a tale, which is why anime fans adore watching a well-coordinated beautiful pair. So, leaving couples away, we’ll concentrate on one component of a pair-“the girlfriend”—in this blog.
We’re not talking about waifu wars and husbando wars today; instead, we’ll be listing the most acceptable girlfriends characters in anime series that are worth watching and a bit of their love story/fairy tale, along with their personality traits related topics. Dating these girlfriends’ characters is many anime fans’ dream. There’s a lot to talk about, so keep reading!
30. Kouko Kaga
- Anime: Golden Time
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll.
Golden Time’s Kouko Kaga will be the anime girlfriend that takes anybody who dates her on a wild ride. Her first entry was remarkable, as she accompanied her previous boyfriend, Mitsuo Yanagisawa, to campus and attacked him with a bunch of flowers. Initially, she is arrogant and prideful, but after falling for Banri Tada, she becomes more gentle and decent.
29. Kyouko Hori
- Anime: Horimiya
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu and Netflix.
Horimiya was among the most awaited series adaptations. One of the causes was the feelings between the two characters. Kyouko and Izumi start hanging together once they uncover their actual identities outside of school.
It isn’t long until they discover they like one another begin to date. Kyouko, at first how, straightforwardly expresses her affection for Izumi. She apologizes for any misconceptions and encourages him to be his true self, demonstrating that she is one of the series’s most supportive girlfriends.
28. Yuno
- Anime: Future Diary
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
Yuno is a great girlfriend. That is, assuming we can get beyond her acute jealousy. She is the one who would go to great lengths to ensure Yuki’s safety. Yuno tracked Yuki in the same way as Hinata did, and she even kept a record of Yuki’s whereabouts every 10 minutes. This may appear to be a destructive relationship, yet these guys can depend on one other like nobody. Yuki knows she can rely on her. With Yuno nearby, he may have his back covered, which she most likely is with or without his knowledge.
27. Zero Two
- Anime: Darling in the Franxx
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix.
Zero Two and Hiro are meant to be together. Hiro is the person who is suitable enough as Zero Two to fly a Franxx. Despite her being an electronically manufactured living form, she encountered him as a youngster and was motivated to be more human. They are inspired by each other, fight alongside each other, and finally, die alongside. Both are resurrected thousands of years after and reunite under cherry trees, precisely as they vowed.
26. I
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
I began by rubbing Sasuke and gave her all to battle with Sakura and win. But then she ran into Sai, and things started to heat up between them rapidly, even though Sai didn’t realize it at first. They ultimately marry and have a child together. Info and Sai complement each other in their different village positions. They can work together like no one else yet always knows what the other person is thinking. It is deserving of a place on the list.
25. Taiga
- Anime: Toradora
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.
Taiga begins as a buddy assisting Ryuji in meeting his infatuation. However, when they begin to spend their time alone together, their feelings for one other grow stronger. Taiga is Ryuji’s caring, loyal, and funny half-sister. Their relationship might be rough at times, with Taiga having a temper tantrum, but Ryuji is exceedingly patient with her, making them an ideal match.
24. Ymir
- Anime: Attack on Titan
- IMDb Rating: 9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Amazon Prime.
Ymir and Christa were rumored to be dating, but the creator of Attack on Titan verified it to be noticeable. Christa’s guardian angel is Ymir. She is constantly on the lookout for her. However, she has Christa’s back and does everything she can to ensure that she enjoys life to the fullest.
When a point came, Ymir even opted to throw himself into a roaring horde of Titans to save Christa’s life. She leaves a note where she expresses her sentiments, bringing tears to Christa’s and fans’ eyes.
23. Iroha
- Anime: 3D Kanojo : Real Girl
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix.
Iroha adores Hiraki, even if he doesn’t think much of her at first. Even when Hiraki feels uneasy, she’s protective of him, and her affection for him never wavers. Unfortunately, after surgery, she tends to forget all about him, and the two become estranged. But fate finally pulls them together again, and they get married.
22. Adachi
- Anime: Adachi and Shimamura
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Funimation and Amazon.
Adachi and Shimamura are a lesbian couple, made for one another in this world. However, she’s a reserved person who struggles to communicate her emotions and response to social settings.
She tries to open herself to Shimamura upon visiting her. They decide to develop alongside, and Adachi rethinks her affection for Shimamura.They both are Perfect girlfriends to one another.
21. Hinata
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
Hinata has been a fan of Naruto since. In a literal her young age. Except that she’s virtually always behind trees or poles, guarding his back. Despite being a shy girl, Hinata adores Naruto and admires him much. This appreciation is founded in truth.
Finally, Hinata was drawn to Naruto due to the sheer way he approached real life and because he was the one who influenced her the most whenever she felt weak, depressed, or beaten.
20. Izumi
- Anime: Love Stage
- IMDb Rating: 4.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll and Hulu.
As a kid actor, Izumi encounters Ryouma. Ryouma has feelings for her. However, the pair are shortly parted. Nevertheless, he devotes the next 10 years seeking her, and when he does, he makes sure to tell her how much he loves her.
Izumi is surprisingly a boy. This leaves each of them stunned, but they ultimately find a way to deal, and Ryouma reveals that despite everything, he adores Izumi.And although their tense relationship takes time to calm down, Izumi is the right match for him.
19. Kotoko
- Anime: In/Spectre
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Crunchyroll.
Kotoko is often known as Wisdom Queen, who acts as a link between earth and supernatural realms.Kuro had been her boyfriend for 2 years, but she just contacted him after his girlfriend’s separation.
Kuro confesses that he is a demon with precognitive skills and instantaneous healing abilities. But unfortunately, Kuro’s ex-girlfriend had a grudge against him for this.
18. Yoruichi Shihouin
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.
She has many excellent attributes that’d constitute her a great girlfriend, and she was emotionally attached with and had feelings for Kisuke Urahara.
She is an intelligent, shy, humorous, mature person, playful tease, and a laid-back soul culture expert. Yoruichi may appear uninterested at times, yet she is a devoted friend to those she loves.
17. Misaki Ayuzawa
- Anime: Maid Sama!
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Streaming Platform: Hulu and Amazon Prime.
She is a hard-working person who is also compassionate, friendly, and supportive. But unfortunately, when it comes to supporting others, she might be far too unselfish for her benefit.
Empathetic, tenacious, and resentful of those who dissuade others who are trying hard. She’s the kind of anime girlfriend that pushes her friends to be great.
16. Mayumi Nishikino
- Anime: The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll.
Mayumi Nishikino is one of the Kawai complex office ladies who has had horrible taste in men, dated three-two timing guys who have shattered her heart and made her bitter of happy marriages.
She has a one-sided mentality, so she can do a lot once she is highly determined. She cares greatly about all of her fellow neighbors of the Kawai complex, even though she may be playfully harsh to them.
15. Benten
- Anime: The Eccentric Family
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, and Funimation.
Benten is a Kyoto-based mystic person. Akadama-sensei, an older tengu, kidnapped her while she was a child. Who taught her the skills of tengu as well as how to glide.
She’s witty, intelligent, and has a mysterious aura about her. She understands what she needs and fights for it with an unapologetic attitude that I admire. She might be ruthless, yet there is a compassionate and pleasant side to her.
14. Fujiko Mine
- Anime: Lupin III
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Hulu.
Fujiko Mine is mysterious, a genius of illusion, multilingual with an excellent fashion sense and a sharp tongue. But unfortunately, she’s a professional thief, bandit, and scam artist.
Fujiko is a demanding lady to manage since she frequently gets herself into difficulty and then flees. But, if she cares for them, she never puts them in situations they can’t manage.She’s intelligent and talented. But, unlike other girls, Fujiko doesn’t put her emotions on her shoulder, yet she cares deeply about the people she loves.
13.Winry Rockbell
- Anime: Fullmetal: Alchemist Brotherhood
- IMDb Rating: 9.1
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix.
Winry Rockbell is a talented automail expert and technician who works part-time as an impromptu physician. He has an odd fondness for devices and equipment. She aspires to build and develop the ideal automail.
She is a person that inspires others to be themselves, and she will forever be honest.
12. Lalatina Dustiness Ford
- Anime: KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Crunchyroll.
Latina Dustiness Ford, commonly known as Darkness by her companion explorers, is one of Kazuma’s 3 women companions. She’s a fighter who’s crazy, humorous, and has a few broken nuts.She’s one of the sweetest, most compassionate characters on the show, and despite her maturity, she’s still a child.
11. Hestia
- Anime: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Hulu.
Hestia is divine and the Hestia Familia’s leader. She usually walks around bare feet, although she occasionally slips on a pair of white sandals. She aspires to assist Bell in her development as a great explorer.
Hestia is a Divinity who is lively, friendly, and a reader, yet she is lousy with finances. She’s also a diligent worker who works 2 jobs to pay off debts she racked up due to Bell. Polite, naive, a slacker, and a parental stand-in who cares deeply for her family.
10. Saeko Busujima
- Anime: Highschool of the Dead
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix, Youtube, and Funimation.
She and her buddies are among the few remnants of the post-zombie outbreak on earth.
Saeko is a kind, compassionate, robust, and dependable woman well-liked and appreciated by her colleagues.
In even the most trying point, she remains calm and composed. Saeko may be an older sister and a mom for her dearest pals. She could even be a bit of a tomboy, to be honest, which I admire.
9. Rinko Yamato
- Anime: My love story!!
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.
Rinko falls for Takeo after he rescues her out of a tragic situation. Once they hit it off, she wants to step up and asks him to be her lover, except for typical anime heroines.
Rinko has been one of my faves because she sees beyond appearance and appreciates Takeo for who and what he is. She is compassionate and gentle, but she is not naive when it comes to love.In reality, they are without a doubt one of the loveliest pairs I’ve ever seen.
8. Belldandy
- Anime: Ah! My Goddess
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Funimation and Amazon
In every sense of the term, Belldandy is an actual goddess. Promising to fulfill Keiichi Morisato’s desire leads to his longing for her to stay by his side.
Belldandy treats everyone, & I emphasize everyone with kindness, patience, and warmth. She’s lovely in almost every way, and she has an angelic voice that’s typically unrivaled. In addition, she’s always very down-to-earth and eager to forgive anyone who damages her.
I liked Belldandy best because she was always there for Keiichi, supporting him while he was down about himself and being loyal to him all through the season.
7. Rias Gremory
- Anime: High school DxD.
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Hulu.
The series is all about gods/goddesses, demons, and monsters. Issei is an angel who died and is resurrected by the devil Rias. She’s the perfect girlfriend to Issei.
Rias is the dominating one in their relationship, and Issei, as her pawn, is forced to follow her about. Nevertheless, she is a source of strength, encouragement, and drive for him in any event.This is what binds them as a relationship and makes them strong.
6. Hitagi Senjougahara
- Anime: Monogatari series.
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll and Netflix.
Hitagi Is Koyomi’s True Lover of his life. Hitagi Senjougahara isn’t a tsundere or a yandere in the traditional sense. According to her admission, she is both. However, she qualifies as a kuudere.
Hitagi proclaimed her love for Kayomi after saving her from the Big Rock Crabs, a past appearance that stole her weight off, and the two started to date and get stuck with each other.
5. Utena
- Anime: Revolutionary Girl Utena
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Google play movies, Prime and Funimation.
Revolutionary Girl’s Utena aspires to be a goddess, and that she is, according to Anthy Himemiya. Utena understands how terrible it is to apprehend Anthy after gaining her as a reward in a sequence of blade duels and resolves to find a method to rescue her from the position of Rose Bride.
Throughout the series, Utena is a brave and moral girl who defends Anthy.
4. Usagi Tsukino
- Anime: Sailor moon
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.
Sailor Moon, better known as Usagi Tsukino, is a heroine who strives for goodness and love in her life. She hails from the Moon Kingdom, a civilization on the Moon.
Usagi is on our list because she is encouraging, offers a lovely moniker, works hard to make time, and makes you know she loves his partner.
3. Asuna Yuuki
- Anime: Sword art online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.
Asuna Yuuki (sword art) is the main character of this series.Asuna Yuuki (sword art) is a confident, good friend and girlfriend. She can be self-sufficient, yet she prefers to have a stable base. Because of her sword’s talents, Yuuki(sword art online) earns the title “Lighting Flash.”
With the crowd around him, Yuuki(sword art online) is a loyal girlfriend to Kirito in actuality, regardless of her combat skills.
2. Misa Amane
- Anime: Death note
- IMDb Rating: 9.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
Misa Amane (death note) is a charming, happy, effervescent celebrity with yandere traits and a taste for all things goth. She regards Light being her rescuer after going through a sad event at an early age.
Misa Amane (death note) is one of the ladies who adore unconditionally, placing more value on her boyfriend, Light Yagami she worries about, than the rest of the world. Her acts are indeed propelled and driven by affection alone, and she is willing to put her life at stake for her relationship.
1. Mai Sakurajima
- Anime: Rascal Does not dream of Bunny girl senpai
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Hulu and Netflix.
Mai Sakurajima is one of the main characters of the series “Rascal does not dream of bunny girl senpai” and is one of the best anime girlfriends.
Sakuta (the boyfriend character) had an odd encounter with Mai. He sees her wandering around a library disguised as a bunny chick. Despite her odd costume, Mai receives little attention from anyone except Sakuta and develops true feelings.
The post The 25 Best Anime Girlfriend’s of All Time (Most Loving) appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
40 Best INTJ Anime Characters Ranked
Whether it’s Light from Death Note or Piccolo from Dragon Ball, we all must be fascinated by these introverted masterminds for days who figured out life better than the entire generation. Their ability to analyze and logical thinking while putting in their best creative skills to devise appropriate plans makes them the owner of one of the most charming personalities ever. intj anime characters are one of a kind!
A typical INTJ personality symbolizes an introverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging personality. They are perfectionists who have a serious approach to life. They are incredibly creative and love keeping everything private. But one thing they lack is the ability to express human emotions. Yes, they are generally non-expressive as they are incredibly introverted.
As the anime characters are a sum of glimpses from real life, we have many INTJ anime characters who are greatly adored by fans worldwide. INTJ anime characters have a unique personality type which consists of a higher level of understanding, competence, and intelligence.
These INTJ anime characters are also known to have very high standards. It is almost surprising how introverted intuition nature dominates their personality. We have carefully analyzed these 40 anime characters who possess an INTJ personality type, just in case you don’t miss out on any of them:
40. Kaguya Shinomiya
- Anime: Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kaguya is of calm and composed nature. However, she is outspoken and courteous. She has a dramatic, unique way of formulating strategies. She can also be manipulative at times. Kaguya has a habit of immediately turning to money to solve her problems.
39. Hitagi Senjougahara
- Anime: Bakemonogatari
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Hitagi is a charming girl with an INTJ anime personality. She has clear communication, but she is seen as causing emotional harm to others. She can store lots and lots of information in her brain. Her knowledge about the universe is quite stunning.
38. Re-L Mayer
- Anime: Ergo Proxy
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Re-L Mayer is a reserved girl of an elite group. She is independent and intelligent. She resides a disciplined and reserved lifestyle.Re-L has been taught to stay neutral at all conditions and not experience any emotion and sentiments to deal with her enemies without hesitation.
37. Homura Akemi
- Anime: Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Homura is an innovative and responsive girl. Her quiet demeanor makes it hard for other girls to communicate with her. Her past traumas and terrible mental health were why she detached herself from the outside world.
36. Teresa
- Anime: Claymore
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Teresa is one of the most risk-taking and brave INTJ anime characters we know. She is a bit on the violent side and is known to kill people without regret. She is amazingly skilled at her job.
35. Kiriya Ubuyashiki
- Anime: Demon Slayer
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kiriya has an aloof and indifferent personality. He is an INTJ because he is calm, intelligent, and can plan mind-blowing attacks. He is a fierce leader and can control the demon slayers while fighting.
34. Yako
- Anime: Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Yako is one of the most fearless INTJ anime characters. She is aware of her self-esteem and is quite a sarcastic person. She is knowledgeable and is a logical thinker as well.
33. Merlin
- Anime: The Seven Deadly Sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Merlin Brittania is the most powerful mage. She is often referred to as the Boar’s sin due to excessive consumption. Her calm and thoughtful demeanor allows her not to panic when things go south. She is seen calmly analyzing the situation and formulating a perfect strategy. She continuously pushes herself to improve her knowledge, intuition, and ability to recognize the effects.
32. Kokushibo
- Anime: Demon Slayer
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kokushibo is loyal to the antagonist of the series Demon Slayer. His introverted personality, delicate tone, and intelligence indicate that he belongs to the INTJ family. He is exceptionally skilled and trustworthy as well.
31. Apollo
- Anime: Blood of Zeus
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Apollo is an iconic character from Blood of Zeus, and we think he has a lot of INTJ traits. He has a calm and composed nature, and he cannot stress during a crisis. He is serene throughout the show.
30. Thors Karlsefni
- Anime: Vinland Saga
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Thors Karlsefni is the protagonist of the anime series Vinland Saga. He is a self-reliant person who is passionate about achieving his goals. The character of Thors went through rich character development. Thors is an INTJ anime character.
At first, he’s just a little boy with innocence in his eyes, but as the story progresses, we see him turning into a violent human being who is thirsty for revenge.
It is heartbreaking to witness the journey of Thorfinn going from a sweet little boy to an emotional killer. He is filled with anger and hatred. His messed-up childhood and the sad moments in the series will make you shed some tears, and honestly, we can’t complain.
29. Teru Mikami
- Anime: Death Note
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Death Note gave us some of the best INTJ anime characters. One such anime character is Teru Mikami.
He is a man of strong beliefs and is more serious about achieving his objectives and goals. He has clear and precise thoughts. But still, he can never be vocal about his emotions and feelings.
28. Silverfang
- Anime: One Punch Man
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Silverfang is one of the calmest INTJ anime characters we can think of. He keeps calm even when there is an intense situation. He is sharp and also very intelligent. His problem-solving skills are insane.
27. Levi Ackerman
- Anime: Attack on Titan
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
You probably must have heard about the blockbuster anime series Attack on Titan if you follow anime. You must be familiar with the strongest and the most potent soldier Levi Ackerman. He is an innovative and logical thinker, using on the battlefield. He is one of the most brilliant INTJ anime characters fans have ever witnessed.
Deviating from the INTJ personality, Levi is exceptionally social. His friends love him, and his personality is that of an intuitive.
26. Shun Kazami
- Anime: Bakugan: Battle Brawlers
- IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Shun Kazami is a famous Bakugan Battle Brawlers fan. Shun is greatly adored by anime enthusiasts worldwide because of his intellectual capability. He is a critical thinker of the team.
Everyone can’t beat Shun unless you are incredibly clever. No doubt he is one of the calmest Brawlers in the series. He is a lone wolf and is always seen focusing on the battle.
Shun has excellent instincts, and he can detect a person’s actions by their personality. He is a classic case of INTJ anime.
25. Kai Chisaki
- Anime: My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kai Chisaki from the superhit anime series My Hero Academia is the mastermind behind many bloody battles. Every move he makes is a part of a more extensive strategy. His biggest strength is that he can anticipate things which allows him to plan for the future.
Chisaki is an open-minded person who is willing to change according to his needs. He also excels in leadership qualities. He also can plan well-coordinated attacks, which allows him to achieve success.
24. Ryunosuke Akutagawa
- Anime: Bungou Stray dogs
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
You will be forced to sympathize with this villain after watching the series. At an early age, he suffered from depression and anxiety. Ryunosuke is known as” the Port Mafia “dog” and will do anything to fulfill his goals.
As he never gets to express himself, he wants to remain emotionally detached from the world. His strategic nature and ends justify the means ideology represent how cunning and dangerous he can be.
23. Neji Hyuga
- Anime: Naruto Shippuden
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Neji Hyuga is a man of determination. He learned the latest methods of his clan through observing and determination because he wasn’t allowed to study them.
Neji uses symbolic language and metaphors to express his grand plan and destiny beliefs.
The focus of his speech is on the bigger picture. He attains his critical thinking through his fact-based speech, which allows him to achieve his goals.
22. Piccolo
- Anime: Dragon Ball
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Piccolo is a person who likes to plan. Before engaging in a battle, he prefers to minutely observe his opponents like Goku, who use muscle brain.
He is attentive to his surroundings, and he has clear communication. He is more vigilant than all the other fighters in the series.
21. Kei Tsukishima
- Anime: Hyaikuu!
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Tsukishima is exceptionally brilliant at playing volleyball. His creative insights completely change the direction of the game.
He is an ideal player because he is calm focused and can develop efficient strategies to help the team win. This allows everyone else to give their best on the ground.
20. Lelouch Vi Britannia
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Lelouch is witnessed to be compassionate and skilled in executing plans. His major INTJ traits are that he is strategic, visionary and uncompromising. He is determined to transform the world in the future.
Behind his cold and manipulative demeanor, he is highly concerned about the welfare of the poor and marginalized. His introverted intuition gives rise to his tertiary introverted feelings.
19. Hendrickson
- Anime: The Seven Deadly Sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Lord Hendrickson is a serious man from the popular anime series The Seven Deadly Sins. He is the former Great Holy Knight in the Liones Kingdom. He can be manipulative to achieve his goal.
His ability to anticipate things represents his extreme level of intelligence. His strategic thinking can be seen as inefficient use of strategies.
18. Tsumugu
- Anime: Nagi no Asu kara/ A Lull in the Sea
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Tsumugu is one of the best INTJ anime characters in the male category. He is highly ambitious as he loves science and wants to become one of the few active researchers studying and analyzing underwater people.
Tsumugu possesses most of the INTJ personality type traits. He is intelligent, innovative, and adaptable, apart from being an introvert.
17. Toshio Ozaki
- Anime: Shiki/ Corpse Demon
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Toshio Ozaki is knowledgeable with all the knowledge of science, and he is a dedicated and fantastic doctor.
You might think Toshio is evil because he was willing to overlook all the sense of humanity and turn to unpleasant means to fight the Shiki. But the motive behind doing all this was to protect and save the remaining villagers.
You’ll be forced to agree to his arguments because his arguments are logically accurate and practical.
16. Satsuki Kiryuin
- Anime: Kill la Kill
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Satsuki is the most sorted INTJ personality type character. She is a determined, logical, strategic, ambitious, independent and self-assured person.
Satsuki’s ability to think out of the box allows her to achieve greater heights. She can also be arrogant at times. She is impatient, and she refuses to compromise.
Satsuki also possesses some qualities of ENTJ personality traits, such as extraordinarily charismatic and excellent communication skills and leadership qualities. But we still feel like she is more of an introvert than an extrovert.
15. Ray
- Anime: The Promised Neverland
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ray from The Promised Neverland has clear signs of being an INTJ. He is sarcastic, aloof and has an introverted nature. He deeply loves his siblings and goes out of the way just to protect them.
Ray is an impatient person and frequently loses his temper. He likes to develop plans, and he likes to think ahead of everybody. He has insane ambitions.
14. Nagi Kirima
- Anime: Boogiepop 2019
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Nagi from Boogiepop 2019 is an INTJ. She has excellent strategies to achieve her goals. Nagi is pretty determined as well. She has a thirst for knowledge.
Nagi strives to understand mysterious beings like Boogiepop and the Fear Ghoul. She also aims to eliminate all those creatures if they destroy her school or home city.
13. Makoto Kusanagi
- Anime: Ghost in the Shell
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Major Motoko Kusanagi is the main character of Ghost in the Shell anime series. She is a serious, solitary and dedicated woman. She likes to keep her life private. Her standards are tough to meet.
12. Makise Kurisu
- Anime: Steins; Gate
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kurisu, also known as Celeb 17 Kristiiiina, is a teenage genius. She has her articles published in scientific journals and magazines. She has an INTJ anime-type as she is sharp-minded, strategic planning, and being confident, decisive and self-confident, hardworking and determined.
This anime character is also compassionate, humble, patient, and she understands other people’s feelings, something which is not easily found in INTJ personality types.
11. Kyouya Ootori
- Anime: Ouran Highschool Host Club
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kyouya is a typical INTJ character. He is analytical, calculating and always one step ahead of others. His family was astonished that he successfully pulled off the formulated plan. He has a charming personality and can be referred to as the excellent type.
Kyouya is a calm and logical person who has superior intelligence. As an introvert, he rarely expresses his emotions and feelings to others.
10. Kyouko Kirigiri
- Anime: Danganronpa franchise
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Kyouko Kirigiri is among the very few anime characters who are female. Her primary reason for attending the famous Hope’s Peak Academy is reconnecting with her father. She is cold and arrogant at first, but she is just an introverted person with highly logical thinking once you get to know her. She is a worthy detective.
Although she uses suspicious means to achieve her goals, she is still hopeful in her eyes. She believes in the human spirit and hope in the world.
9. Kurapika
- Anime: HxH
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
We are glad we live in a world where INTJ anime characters like Kurapika exist. Kurapika is a well-balanced INTJ personality type who has a unique understanding and knowledge of people’s values and integrity.
This INTJ anime character is individualistic. He focuses on his plans and how to achieve success in the future. He values friendship more than any of the INTJ anime characters we have seen until now. Kurapika prioritizes his goals over everything else; he still struggles to adopt the mindset that the ends justify the means.
Kurapika’s small tribute of people was wiped out, making him the only survivor. He is determined to give justice to the people who were primarily affected.
8. Kanata Kamado
- Anime: Demon Slayer
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Anime lovers must be aware of the legacy of the most incredible anime series Demon Slayer and how it is still fresh in our minds. This series gave us the most iconic anime duo and one of the most talked-about supporting characters in the form of Kanata Kamado.
We know Kanata for his straightforward behavior and intelligence. He is often seen with a blank expression and has supreme mathematical abilities. Although he has effective communication, he uses few words and hides his emotions and feelings. He is one of the most beloved INTJ characters among the anime fans we can think of.
7. Kirei Kotomine
- Anime: Fate/Zero
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kirei Kotomine plays the role of a bad guy, but many anime fans respect him as much as the show’s protagonists. People who watched Fate/Zero earlier know that Kirei is one of the strongest personalities anime has ever witnessed. We wouldn’t be surprised if someone said he is one of the greatest anime villains ever. He is a serious person as he has an INTJ personality type.
Kirei is a born detective, and his head is full of ideas. He is an evil person but not a villain. He has an entirely different personality than the masses, but he is not inhuman. Although he has a long list of personal accomplishments, he never feels satisfied. Since he has an entirely different personality database, his definition of happiness is different from that of other people.
6. Kei Nagai
- Anime: Ajin
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kei from the Netflix anime series has a well-balanced INTJ personality type. Apart from his thoughtful demeanor, he is highly decisive and logical. Even after getting tortured and humiliated by people at an experimental facility, Kei wasn’t seen holding a grudge, and he decided not to take revenge.
His strategic nature and creative thinking allow him to excel in life. Although he is emotionally distanced from others, he has a calm and composed personality. He rarely behaves arrogantly. These traits suggest that he is undoubtedly an INTJ anime character.
5. Heinrich Lunge
- Anime: Monster
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The lunge is one anime character that portrays an impressive amount of INTJ personality type traits. He possesses excellent strategies, a sense of logic, deductive abilities, capability to think outside the box. His retaining capacity is quite stunning as he uses the information to analyze people and situations. Therefore, his problem-solving skills are extraordinary.
Further adding to an INTJ personality, he doesn’t understand human settlements, and he doesn’t know how to respect the values of others. He keeps his interests before his family and friends.
4. Griffith
- Anime: Berserk
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Griffith from Berserk is a true INTJ character because he possesses all the aforementioned INTJ qualities. He has excellent leadership as he continuously pushes his followers to become excellent warriors. Within a short period, he managed to make himself accepted by most country nobles by his highest level of competence and intelligence. His INTJ personality type makes him the most fascinating person ever.
3. Elias
- Anime: Magus Bride
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
As Elias cannot be considered a human being and is incapable of displaying human emotions, it is tough to determine his personality type. But we strongly feel he deserves to be an INTJ anime character. He is self-confident, and he is seen socializing occasionally. He prefers to stay alone most of the time. A typical INTJ personality type. He lacks moral values as he can’t understand and feel emotions and sentiments. (something that some of us need because all we can do is feel everything deeper and hurt our feelings). He’s also quite logically minded and can be seen planning for the future.
2. Ciel Phantomhive
- Anime: Black Butler
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ciel might not be the most composed and self-assured INTJ character, but he has a classic INTJ personality type. He is determined to find out who killed his parents and humiliated him using the best possible strategies and tools as he is brilliant. To achieve his goals, this INTJ character enlists the power of a demon to serve him, offering his soul in exchange. This shows that he is pretty fearless and doesn’t hesitate in adopting extreme methods.
1. Light Yagami
- Anime: Death Note
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
If you are an anime enthusiast, you probably must have heard about the legendary show Death Note. It is one of the most talked-about anime series of all time. You are lying if you weren’t captivated by Light’s charming yet dark personality. We can assure you that Light is the best INTJ anime character. He can also be manipulative at times. Behind his polite demeanor resides a cynical person with high ideals, which sometimes persuade him to adopt extreme methods. And we are somehow forced to sympathize with him.
He likes to plan things and anticipate what might happen in the future. The Light was the one to quickly recognize the potential of making use of Death Note to create a difference in the world. We also witness him testing his capabilities and limitations. He is intelligent, quick to formulate plans, and he doesn’t waste any time implementing them.
Read More: The Best INFP Anime Characters Of All Time
Conclusion:
The reason why some of us started watching anime is because of all these INTJ anime characters. It’s just that their appealing personality goes well with the good-looking anime characters.
The INTJ personality is like a cherry on top with the intriguing storyline and fantastic animation. These introverted intuitive characters make us feel butterflies in our stomachs. The kind of presence they have on-screen is undoubtedly magical.
The post 40 Best INTJ Anime Characters Ranked appeared first on Gizmo Story.
