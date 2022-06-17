The 25 Funniest Anime Quotes Ever (2022)

Those who are new to the world of anime might be wondering about what anime is. To start with its introduction, anime is a short form that stands for an animated cartoon in Japan. In Japan, almost everything is considered anime but, in countries like America, it is a niche genre. Here we have brought a list of anime quotes you should checkout.

In Japan, anime is viewed as soap opera-type series. There are many genres that are covered in anime like sci-fi, action anime, and romance anime. The popularity of anime has seen a significant increase internationally as many new individuals have become die-hard fans. There is also the term- manga. Those who don’t know the difference between anime and manga don’t need to worry as we have got you covered up. Although Manga and Anime are two different things, they go hand-in-hand. Manga is basically the Japanese print comic books.

Anime is usually meant for the entertainment of adults so, one must be wary before watching it with children. Do check the TV ratings before watching it with kids as you surely don’t want to tune in to adult content with little ones by your side. There surely are some children-friendly anime also there which can be enjoyed along with one’s family.

Anime Quotes About Life

Life is a beautiful journey that should be embraced with each passing moment. But, this doesn’t mean that one wakes us with this understanding every day. Whether it is a famous saying from a popular celebrity or a funny quote, they all can give a little motivation and inspiration.

Below 10 such quotes on life have been mentioned that will give the readers an extra pep whenever they require that. Keep these anime quotes about life bookmarked so that you can go through them whenever you need a little pick me up.

1. “Humans die. Animals die. Plants die. Even soul reapers die. It’s the arch of the universe. Everything that comes to life eventually ceases to exist.”

This is among the most famous anime quotes that have been said by Baraggan Louisenbairn in the anime Bleach. This quote talks about how everything that exists in this world including the soul reapers die. There is nothing permanent in this world and one day everything ceases to exist.

2. “Everything has a beginning and an end. Life is just a cycle of starts and stops. There are ends we don’t desire, but they’re inevitable, we have to face them. It’s what being human is all about.”

These lines have been said by Jet Black in the anime Cowboy Bebop. It talks about how everything has a start and an end. There are certain things in our life that we didn’t want to happen but then also we have to face them as this is what being human being means.

3. “Knowing you’re different is only the beginning. If you accept these differences you’ll be able to get past them and grow even closer.”

These lines have been said by Miss Kobayashi in the anime Dragon Maid. It talks about the realization one gets of being different from others. Once a person understands that he is different that’s when his real journey starts. Those who accept the differences and are able to go past them go even closer to knowing themselves.

4. “Having happy and beautiful memories won’t always bring you salvation. The more beautiful a memory is, the more painful it can become.”

These beautiful lines have been said in the anime Plastic Memories. It is about beautiful and painful memories. Salvation is not always brought up by happy or beautiful memories. It is not necessary that a beautiful memory will always remain the same as sometimes it can also become painful and burdensome feelings.

5. “Everyone dies eventually, whether they have power or not. That’s why you need to think about what you’ll accomplish while you’re alive.”

This forms yet another part of our list of anime quotes and these lines were said by Mary Macbeth in Kekkai Sensen. It talks about how everyone dies whether they have power or not. So, it is better to think about what one wants to achieve while they are alive.

6. “It’s impossible to work hard for something you don’t enjoy.”

This anime quote is said by Silica in Sword Art Online. These lines are very apt and many people would have already heard sayings similar to these. No one can work hard until and unless they enjoy what they are doing.

7. “Life is not a game of luck. If you wanna win, work hard.”

Sora in No Game No Life anime said this and it simply means that life is not based on only luck. Those who want to win will have to work hard. It forms a very important part of our list of anime quotes as the saying is true to its core.

8. “Power is not will, it is the phenomenon of physically making things happen.”

Madara Uchiha in Naruto Shippuden anime said this. It means that power does not simply mean will. Instead, it is the phenomenon of making things happen. Will and power are two completely different things and have been clearly distinguished by Madara Uchiha here in Naruto Shippuden.

9. “How can you move forward if you keep regretting the past?”

Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) said these lines that imply that one can not move forward if they keep regretting their past. The time is present is being consumed up by the thoughts from the past so, how can anything be done in the present?

10. “Giving up kills people. When people reject giving up… they finally win the right to transcend humanity.”

Alucard in Hellsing anime quoted these lines. By these lines, he meant to say that giving up kills people and when they stop giving up that’s when they win the right to go beyond humanity. So, giving up should not be an option if an individual wants to achieve bigger things.

11. “A person can change, at the moment when the person wishes to change.”

Haruhi Fujioka said these lines in the famous anime Ouran Highschool Host Club. A person can change when he wishes to change. No other external force or factor can help an individual until and unless it comes from inside.

Anime Quotes Regarding Love

1. “Destiny. Fate. Dreams. These unstoppable ideas are held deep in the heart of man. As long as there are people who seek freedom in this life, these things shall not vanish from the Earth.”

Gold D. Rodger in One Piece anime said these lines that dreams, fate, and destiny are such things that live deep in the hearts of a human. And, as long as people will continue their search for freedom, these things will not get extinct from the face of the Earth.

2. “Even if I lose this feeling, I’m sure I’ll just fall in love with you all over again.”

Syaoran Li in Cardcaptor Sakura said these lines which represent his feelings. He said that even if he lost what he feels right now he is sure that he will fall in love with her all over again. Here we can see the depth of his love and how true his feelings are.

3. “I’ll make you so in love with me, that every time our lips touch, you’ll die a little death.”

Ai Yazawa wrote these lines Nana series said these erotic lines that displayed the love and passion of the character. This anime quote is very famous among anime fans. It signifies how deep is the relationship that both the characters share.

4. “The scars that you can’t see are the hardest to heal.”

Nao Tamori in Charlotte said these very apt lines and this no doubt is among the best anime quotes about love. It is about the scars and a comparison is drawn between the scars that are visible and that aren’t. Nao Tamori says that the scars that are not visible or are hidden are the hardest to heal and also they are the ones that hurt one the most.

5. “Either in belief or doubt, if I lean to one of these sides, my reaction time will be dulled if my heart thinks the opposite of what I choose.”

Roronoa Zoro in One Piece said these very deep lines and there are many famous lines said by Zoro in One Piece. These lines summarize how Zoro feels when he is in a belief or a doubt. He says that his reaction time will get affected if his heart starts to think in an opposite direction.

6. “Even if I searched the world over, no one could compare to you.”

Hikaru Hitachiin in Ouran Highschool Host Club confesses that even if he searched the world, he would find no one like his lover. For him, there is no one like her and this signifies the love he feels towards her.

7. “If you love someone, he could make you sad. He could even make you feel lonely sometimes. But that someone can also make you happier than you’ll ever be.”

Saki Hanajima in Fruits Basket rightly said that if someone loves a person, that person tends to make you feel sad and even lonely sometimes. But, they can also make you happy as you have never experienced before. We often see that lovers offend each other to the worst level possible but also are the reason for joy when they spend time with each other.

8. “Forgetting is like a wound. The wound may heal but it has already left a scar.”

Monkey D Luffy in One Piece rightly said that forgetting is equivalent to a wound and that wound might heal or even leave a scar. Emotional wounds are seen getting compared to physical wounds very commonly and the same has been done here also. Forgetting which is an emotional thing is here being compared to a physical wound which can also lead to scars.

9. “If you can’t find a reason to fight, then you shouldn’t be fighting.”

Akame in Akame Ga Kill has very aptly said in these lines that if you can’t fight a reason to fight then don’t fight. There are many instances in which two people have no proper reason to fight but are just fighting because they had a bad day. This quote from Akame Ga Kill is a quote that needs to be kept in mind.

10. “If you wanna make people dream, you’ve gotta start by believing in that dream yourself!”

Seiya Kanie, the main character in Amagi Brilliant Park talks big and deep. He rightly puts his words when he conveys the thing that people first need to believe in their dream themselves before others do and that’s how things work. People dream and that dreams turn into reality once they start believing in their dreams themselves.

11. “No matter which love line, what time, or where I am, I will always love you. I’ll say it one more time. I love you.”

Okabe, the main protagonist in Steins; Gate expresses his love through these beautiful lines. These lines can be bookmarked or saved by the individuals who are planning to express their feelings in the future. These lines beautifully express what Okabe feels in his heart for his lover.

Sad Anime Quotes

The saddest anime quotes have been mentioned below.

1. “The loneliest people are the kindest. The saddest people smile the brightest. The most damaged people are the wisest. All because they don’t wish to see anyone else suffer the way they did.”

Jellal Fernandes in Fairy Tail said these very famous lines. This had to be a part of our best anime quotes and many of the readers might have already come across these lines or similar lines on social media. These lines are quite straight and easy to understand. If you see, they have a deep meaning too. The ones who themselves had to go through suffering don’t wish others to see the same phase in their lives and the same has been beautifully penned down through these lines.

2. “The thing I wished for destroyed my whole family. I brought all this suffering down on my family because I made a wish for my dad without knowing what he really wanted.”

Kyoko Sakura in Puella Magi Madoka Magica through this deep and sad anime quote displayed how he unwantedly destroyed his family. He unintentionally made his family suffer just because he wished a thing for his dad without knowing what his dad actually wanted. Similar things just like this, we can also see in our society happening and through this one can actually feel the sadness hidden in the heart of Kyoko Sakura.

3. “Death isn’t kind. It’s dark and black and as far as you… As far as you can see you’re all alone. There’s no one else.”

Mei Misaki in the famous anime Another said these lines. Those who have seen Another might remember how she was treated as an outcast just so that the number of students in the class can be balanced. She was ignored by everyone as if she didn’t exist. By displaying her feeling through these lines, readers can understand how she felt. She clearly tells that in death one is alone and there is no one with you.

4. “Is it all right to not hold it in anymore? Sanae-san told me, places that I can cry are in a bathroom, or in daddy’s arms.”

Ushio in CLANNAD said these very deep and said lines in which one can clearly feel the hurt he has been dealing with. Does he ask if it’s okay to not hold onto things anymore? For the same question, he was advised by Sanae-san that it was only okay to cry in a bathroom or in his father’s arm. These lines depict how broken he is from inside and what impact holding onto things brings upon the people.

5. “The two of us aren’t so different. My whole life I’ve desired from others. I felt bitter to the people around me and I closed off my heart. And a heart that lets nothing in will become empty before you realize it.”

Mei Aihara in the anime Citrus shares her experience. She tells how she shut her heart to the outside world and people and that led it to become empty. This is what happens when a person shuts his or her heart from the outside world. Slowly, they stop feeling things that they should have felt under normal circumstances and they no longer remain a normal person.

6. “They call certain methods of fighting good and others evil, acting as if there were some nobility to the battlefield. Such illusions, perpetrated by heroes throughout history, have led countless young men to their bloody deaths, all for the sake of this valor and glory.”

Kiritsugu Emiya in Fate/ Zero tells how the methods of fighting have been distinguished as good and bad but, whatever the method maybe there is no nobility to a battle. The illusion or glorification of the battlefield has led countless young men to their deaths and these illusions were passed on through generations by various heroes in history.

7. “I’m fine, except… it’s a terrible day for rain.”

Roy Mustang is a fictional character in Fullmetal Alchemist. Roy Mustang is seen uttering these words when someone asks him how he is. He simply says that he is fine but the day is not right for it to rain. This tells us how he tried to shift the focus of the question to the weather. It can be counted as among the smartest replies and is also lame at the same time.

8. “Was I able to live inside someone’s heart? Was I able to live inside your heart? Do you think you’ll remember me at least a little? You’d better not hit ‘reset!’ Don’t forget me, OK? That’s a promise, OK? I’m glad it’s you, after all. Will I reach you? I hope I can reach you.”

Kaori Miyazono from Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso expresses her concern in these lines. Through these lines, the readers can easily understand how attached she was to that individual. She wants to stay in his/her heart and memories and doesn’t wish to be forgotten. It is human nature that he/she wants to be remembered and not easily forgotten especially by the one that is closest to him/her.

9. “Aren’t I supposed to have taught you something important in life by now? What have I taught you?”

Hana Inuzuka in Naruto Shippuden said these lines where she wonders whether she taught something important to that person or not to date. This is how some people constantly wonder about their life like whether they have done anything fruitful or not.

10. “War is not heroic. War is not exhilarating. And, war is full of despair. It’s dark. It’s dreadful. It is a thing of sorrow and gloom.”

Izura Kira in Bleach sheds light on the reality behind wars. There have been many such quotes on the war that you must have already read in this article. This one’s another addition and delivers the same message that war is not good. It is dreadful and has been unnecessarily glorified.

11. “No one in this world can truly hold himself separate from violence. Guns are literally within reach of anyone. Sadly, that’s where we put our faith, in bullets rather than human kindness.”

Koko Hekmatyar in Jormungand tells how violence is spreading these days. She tells that no one is distant from violence and how can one be? Guns are in the reach of almost all individuals and today people like to put their faith in bullets instead of human kindness. This is sad to learn as the rate at which violence is spreading will one day put an end to human existence itself.

12. “People’s lives don’t end when they die, it ends when they lose faith.”

Itachi Uchiha in Naruto says these very deep lines. He tells how the lives of people end when they lose faith in themselves. The day one stops believing in himself or herself, is the day of one’s doom and death. So, people should never lose faith in themselves.

13. “I’ll never resent you, or hate you, or hurt you. Not ever. Not you or anyone. I’d rather die. So If I’m killed, I’ll face my killer with a smile. And I’ll tell them that it’s okay, because it won’t be their fault for doing it. It’ll just be that they don’t know any better. I’ll die hopeful, that my death might have helped them… to understand someday.”

Photo is a slave in the anime Kino’s Journey and during the episode in which these lines were said, her attitude is an eye-opener despite her being a slave. The above quote is sad but is still inspiring and quite powerful.

14. “Are you listening god? The thing is, mom and dad don’t like each other anymore. And it’s my fault for being such a useless daughter.”

Hatori Shikishima’s pain in these lines can be easily felt by the readers. The pain is so genuine that it is difficult for one not to feel it.

Best Inspirational Anime Quotes

1. “The world isn’t perfect. But it’s there for us, doing the best it can….that’s what makes it so damn beautiful.”

This quote said by Roy Mustang is from Full Metal Alchemist and he is a character that is not afraid of speaking his mind. Here, in this quote, he talks about the world being not perfect. And, in the end, Roy says that it is still perfect as imperfection is also perfection. There is no perfection in this world god made and if there would have been perfection so, where can one go?

2. “Fear is not evil. It tells you what weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder.”

This is said by Gildarts Clive in Fairy Tail anime and is one of the best inspirational anime quotes about life. Gildharts is among the S-class wizards of Fairy Tail. In this scene from Fairy Tail, he is seen talking to someone who is scared. He tells them that fear is not evil but, it is a tool that can help one in identifying their fears and help them overcome any obstacles.

3. “Whatever you lose, you’ll find it again. But what you throw away you’ll never get back.”

This is among the best inspirational anime quotes about life said by Kenshin Himura in Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan. Kenshin is a character of feudal Japan and he is a legendary swordsman. He talks about the difference between forgetting and throwing away a thing. If you misplace or forget something then, there is a chance that you may find it again. But, if you intentionally throw away a thing, place, or person then you’ll never find it away as throwing means that it was not required anymore.

4. “I am the hope of the universe. I am the answer to all living things that cry out for peace, The protector of the innocent,The light in the darkness, The truth. Ally to good! A nightmare to you!”

Son Goku from Dragon Ball Z is one of the most famous anime characters. Goku is the main character in Dragon Ball Z and this is how confidently he spoke to his enemies about being the defender of all the good things that exist. He says that he is the gatekeeper and rather than destroying the world, he wants to save humanity and intends to keep it at peace.

5. “Thinking you’re no-good and worthless is the worst thing you can do”

These lines are said by Nobito in the famous kids’ anime series Doraemon. It is quite unexpected for Nobito to say such a thing keeping in mind how lazy and clumsy he is. This is among the best anime quotes about life that is taken from a scene where Nobito sends Doraemon to make his childhood pleasant. When the robot named Doraemon starts to malfunction, Nobito tells him that true shame comes when a person puts himself or herself down but true courage is to work again and cheer up. So, it is to decide whether a person wants true shame by quitting or cheering up and never thinks of being useless again.

6. “Don’t give up, there’s no shame in falling down! True shame is to not stand up again!”

These lines are said by Shintaro Midorima in Kuroko No Basket. He is seen telling the cast that failing is not a problem but, not even trying is one. Those who don’t even try are worse as they have already given up. At least if one has tried then, he/she is liable to say that they have put in the effort.

7. “If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it. Instead have the courage to change it the way you want it to be”

Naruto Uzumaki said these lines in Naruto Shippuden and these lines are among the best inspirational anime quotes. The way these lines have been put up by Naruto clearly delivers what message had to be sent. Those who don’t like their destiny should definitely not accept it and instead have the true courage to change it through hard work and passion.

8. “We don’t have to know what tomorrow holds! That’s why we can live for everything we’re worth today!”

This is among the most amazing inspirational anime quotes about life that is said by Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail. It is not important for one to know what tomorrow will bring for them. Instead of keeping wondering about what will happen tomorrow, it is best to live in present. One must be hearing such thing from childhood from their elders.

9. “If you can’t do something, then don’t. Focus on what you can”

It is said by Shiroe, a character in Long Horizon. Here another point of view has been expressed which simply says that if you can’t do something then, don’t do it. It is sometimes better to focus on your strengths than to cry over things that one can’t do.

10. “If you really want to be strong… Stop caring about what your surrounding thinks of you!”

It is said by Saitama in One Punch Man. This line from One Punch Man is also an integral part of our list of inspirational anime quotes. Here Saitama says that one needs to stop listening to the surroundings if he or she wishes to become strong. Those who listen to the surroundings get affected easily and hence lose sight and focus. So, it is better to focus on oneself and not care about what others have to say.

11. “You need to accept the fact that you’re not the best and have all the will to strive to be better than anyone you face.”

Roronoa Zoro said this inspirational line in One Piece. Zoro says that one sometimes needs to accept the fact that they are not the best. Often people tend to push themselves a lot and there comes a time when they need to take a pause and understand that this is their best. People should have the will and mindset to be better than others.

12. “When you lose sight of your path, listen for the destination in your heart.”

Allen Walker in D. Gray-Man said these very inspirational and deep lines. He says that when you tend to forget what you need to do in order to move forward, you must listen to your heart as it will never be wrong. In those times your heart will lead you to the right path.

Deep Anime Quotes

2. “Religion, ideology, resources, land, spite, love or just because… No matter how pathetic the reason, it’s enough to start war. War will never cease to exist… reasons can be thought up after the fact… Human nature pursues strife.

This forms a part of our list of deep anime quotes by Paine from Naruto Shippuden. Paine is among the main villains in Naruto Shippuden and in this conversation, he tells Naruto that humans will always fight and start wars as it is humane to find conflict. So, anything can result in a war as long as it is the end result.

2.”People, who can’t throw something important away, can never hope to change anything.”

These very apt lines by Armin Arlert from Shingeki no Kyojin /Attack on Titan mean that if you love something so much then, you also have to let it go. Here Armin in Shingeki no Kyojin /Attack on Titan wants to say that if you hold onto something which is no longer useful, will only result in hurt. Change is necessary for growth in all individuals.

3.“I want you to be happy, want you to laugh a lot. I don’t know what exactly I’ll be able to do for you, but I’ll always be by your side.”

These lines are said by Kagome in InuYasha. Kagome is the main heroine of this anime and here she is trying to tell Inuyasha her true feelings. The true meaning of these lines is that she only desires the best for him and doesn’t know how to make this happen but, she will never leave his side.

4. If you don’t share someone’s pain, you can never understand them.

These lines are said by Nagato from Naruto. Nagato clearly wants to send a message that an individual who is unable to understand someone else’s pain is not capable of also understanding them. These lines sure have a deep meaning to them that can be understood only by a few.

5. People become stronger because they have memories they can’t forget.

This quote is again from Naruto and was said by Tsunade. It is often said that you do not become stronger because you forget things but instead, you become stronger when you have memories of things that you can’t forget. It is those memories that teach people a lesson and make them learn through various experiences.

6. Simplicity is the easiest path to true beauty.

This is said by Seishuu Handa from Barakamon. People often get carried away as the beauty brands often promote themselves by portraying the change people notice in their physical appearances. But, it should be remembered that simplicity is the best policy and also the path to true beauty.

7. “I bet dead people are easier to get along with.”

Crona simplifies what has been going on with her as she was in a living hell because of the witch that created her. She had no exposure to love, affection, or kindness so, it comes with no surprise that she said these words.

8. “There’s no such thing as fair or unfair in battle. There is only victory or in your case, defeat.”

Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z simplifies what he stands for. In battle, for him, it doesn’t matter whether things are fair or unfair. The only thing that matters for him is victory. Such mindset in life can sometimes be useful but it should not be applied in all the scenarios as sometimes defeat also teach people valuable lessons.

9. “Sometimes I do feel like I’m a failure. Like there’s no hope for me. But even so, I’m not gonna give up. Ever!”

Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia said this motivating and deep quote. He sometimes feels that he is a failure or that there is no hope for him. But, despite that, he never gives up and this must be done by all whenever they feel low.

10. “Dreams breathe life into men and can cage them in suffering. Men live and die by their dreams. But long after they have been abandoned they still smolder deep in men’s hearts. Some see nothing more than life and death. They are dead, for they have no dreams.”

Griffith talks about how dreams affect an individual. This anime quote is deep yet easy to understand. Dreams are the driving force in the life of every living being but sometimes they can cage an individual in a life of suffering. Even after people die, their dreams still live in their hearts. Those are dead who have no dreams and aim in their life.

11. “If nobody cares to accept you and wants you in this world, accept yourself and you will see that you don’t need them and their selfish ideas.”

Alibaba Saluja in Universal Warriors talks about how self-acceptance is important before other individuals accept you. People don’t need the acceptance of the ones surrounding them but only theirs. Self-acceptance is more than enough and that is what Alibaba here is trying to convey.

12. “Is that really… the limit to your power? Do you honestly think that you won’t get any stronger for the rest of your life? Instead of sitting around frustrated, it’s better to keep on moving forward.”

Saitama in One Punch Man talks about how it is better to keep moving forward instead of just sitting and waiting for things to happen. No one should ever doubt themself as there is always a scope for improvement.

Here the list of our 60 anime quotes ends and we hope that the readers like this compilation. Do drop your favorite anime quotes below in the comments section.

