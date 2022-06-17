News
The 25 Funniest Anime Quotes Ever (2022)
Anime fans who want to have a good laugh can easily tune into that part of the anime where some funniest anime quotes appear. These quotes are so funny because they are blessed with a great sense of humor than the shitty shows coming nowadays. Anime offers its viewers a variety of genres to choose from and has some funny and high-end action scenes. Most funny anime quotes will reflect Japanese people and their obsession with funny anime quotes.
These funny anime quotes can be found in almost all anime series, and some of them are dark quotes. So those who have reached our website and are searching for funny anime quotes can guess their motive. Like it could be to impress their near and loved ones. So here we have collected some famous, funny, and great anime quotes.
Often people have the habit of reading the dialogue said by a famous anime character in their mind repeatedly with the same energy as it was said in the show. This makes them imagine themselves living in a fantasy anime world. This is just another reason why people are so fond of anime. The anime industry is no different from other industries like the movie industry as it also offers a vast array of options. Just name the genre, and there is your best anime popping out.
Some comedy animes like Konosuba and Gintama are filled with hilariously funny anime quotes. CLANNAD and Legend of the Galactic Heroes also have funny anime quotes. Whether a character seriously wanted to crack a joke or made a comment that was meant to be serious but went sideways, the funny anime quotes mentioned below will make you laugh.
25. People die when they are killed.
So, this was said by the Shirō Emiya States in ‘Fate/Stay Night’. Stating obvious things, it was a funny thing to hear.
Those who have seen or haven’t watched the Fate series might be familiar with this quote.
Shirō tried to be completely genuine here, and he didn’t mean to be sarcastic but was trying to clarify the consequences after taking a person’s life.
24. I’ll take a potato chip… AND EAT IT!
This quote has been taken from the popular anime series Death Note. Light Yagami said the funny quote as he loves salty snacks.
Have you ever watched the series for those who haven’t watched Light Yagami consuming potato chips? This habit of Light Yagami was a part of taking down criminals without anyone noticing.
The line is impressive and was said so that one couldn’t control their laughter.
23. Look around Eren, at these big ass trees.
This forms another part of our list of funny anime quotes taken from Attack On Titan.
Levi Ackerman was trying to appreciate the scenery here but instead said something that may sound stupid. The best thing about this line is how Levi spoke it. Along with the remaining Survey Corps, he was trying to escape from female Titan. They were deciding on a strategy to defeat her, and that’s when this line is said.
Levi suggested Eren take advantage of the environment, and the line is not funny individually, but the swearing part makes it one.
22. Pornography can save the world!
Taiga Okajima comes up with this unique strategy in the anime Assassination Classroom. A tentacle monster teacher is there in Class 3-E, and the students are trying to defeat it using various techniques. That’s when Taiga comes up with this unique strategy.
Taiga Okajima believes that they can lure that monster into a trap using pornographic magazines, and if the plan works, they’ll be able to save the planet.
21. Hey, you spiky, aloe vera bastard! Where the hell’s Sasuke?
This funny anime quote has been picked up from Naruto, which might be many readers’ favorite anime. Zetsu is a plant-based creature and is also a part of Akatsuki. He is usually feared, but Naruto Uzumaki doesn’t care. Instead, he calls him out in the most descriptive manner.
20. If I get reincarnated…. I want to become a clam.
Monkey D Luffy has amazing reincarnation goals, as seen in the anime One Piece. Luffy is a beloved shonen protagonist, and the reason behind that is the things like these.
To be reincarnated as a clam might seem hilariously funny, but this is what makes Luffy a perfect character in this anime, Monkey D Luffy.
19. What a low blow! You friend of a child! A punch to the scrotum is unforgivable!
This has to be a part of our funny anime quotes picked up from one of the best and fan-favorite anime series, My Hero Academia. Teny Lida in My Hero Academia is a rule-abiding teenager, but when he is heard saying the word ‘scrotum’, it is like making funny anime quotes.
This is funny enough to make the viewers burst into laughter. He said this when a five-year-old kid, such an age and the kid attacked Midoriya’s nether regions. This had to be a part of funny quotes.
18. Boobs aren’t fat! Instead, they’re filled with men’s hopes and dreams!
Sagara Yoshiharu is seen appreciating the female parts in the anime series The Ambition of Oda Nobuna. He is a modern teenager and has been transported to the Sengoku era. He deeply appreciates females, not only all the girl’s breasts, and his companions lack that compassion.
17. I’m a hardcore otaku who likes maids more than having three meals in a day. And I only read books related to maids. Also, I only visit maid cafes. But, of course, I also collect maid figurines. I play games that feature maids, which turns me on so much that I’ll wear the maid uniform and jump for joy.
So, this is quite a long dialogue that Takumi Usio used in Kaichou Wa Maid- Sama and is an example of his sense of humor. He discovers that his classmate secretly does work at a maid cafe, which he couldn’t control, and makes her fun by saying this. He exaggerated the appreciation for maids in this.
16. Hey, Mister! I am a mad scientist! It’s so coooooooooool! Son of a b*tch!
Rintaro Okabe said this in the famous anime Steins: Gate. He picks up these lines when he thinks that he has to speak English to be understood. The man standing at the door also couldn’t understand him and blinked in response. The man at the door was also confused by this reaction of Rintaro. After this, Okabe received a reply in Japanese and doubted his very existence.
15. There are three things I cannot tolerate: cowardice, bad haircuts, and military insurrection, and, unfortunately, our friend Vegeta possesses all three of these.
Freeza is among the sassy anime characters. He is seen saying this in the anime Dragon Ball Z. He might be among the cruelest villains one has seen in the history of Dragon Ball Z, but this doesn’t mean that he can’t say one or two sarcastic things. His sense of humor makes him great, apart from the horrifying things he does.
14. I’m not scared. Just looking for an entrance to the Mayonnaise Kingdom.
Toshiro Hijikata is too fond of mayonnaise in the anime series Gintama.’ Gintama is one of the best comedy anime series of all time. And, this being known, it becomes difficult for one to choose the best comedy line.
This line is said in a scene involving Hijikata, a police officer. He takes himself seriously and claims that he is searching for the Mayonnaise Kingdom and not running away from ghosts. Hijikata is so obsessed with mayonnaise that he even puts it in his coffee.
13. I’ll gladly turn it into a piece of paper!
Terunosuke Miyamoto is blessed with a strange ability in the famous anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. He is a terrifying person and obsessed with creating fear in other people’s minds. Now think of this obsession and his ability, which allows him to turn in a piece of paper. So, watching him say this makes the audience laugh. This is surely among the best funny anime quotes.
12. Please don’t worry, Mister, I only came here to obliterate you, not rob you.
This funny anime quote comes from the anime Excel Saga and is spoken by Excel, reassuring. Excel Saga is a ’90s anime full of random and funny situations. Excel tries to reassure them and tell them that she doesn’t mean any harm through these lines.
11. I’m going to be late for the snail watching club, and I’m the only member!
Melvin Butlers in Sailor Moon is heard saying this. He is one of the most adorable anime characters in the world of anime, and this line is an example of that. So many anime viewers wished to join him in the sailing watching club.
10. This is the magic item that suppresses my mighty magical powers. If I were ever to take this off, a great catastrophe would surely befall this world… Well, that was a lie. I just wear it for looks.
Megumin in Konosuba is seen as an honest anime character. Most characters that are seen going on about how powerful they are don’t easily admit that it was all an act. Megumin does the opposite and straightly tells people that her outfit is to look cool, which is a deviation from the chuunibyo formula.
9. We had sex, and sex makes babies!!!”
This forms yet another part of our funny anime quotes list. Nagisa Furukawa is seen saying too much in the hilariously funny anime CLANNAD. Nagisa Furukawa’s parents notice that she has morning sickness. She tells them that she is a pregnant woman, which leads to her blurting out these lines.
This makes her dad so angry that he tries to punch Tomoya, her boyfriend. The scene is so awkward that it becomes difficult to control their laughter. However, these conflicts don’t last long and get resolved quickly.
8. You might have killed millions of people, but at the very least, you made me happy.
We see Frederica Greenhill creating a meme in the anime series Legend of Galactic Heroes. This quote is hard not to laugh at as it is absurd to hear. It can be understood that the family members of military officials might feel this way, but the way of speaking is too hilarious to miss.
7. I’m…actually, I’m a super-magical human. I have been hiding this fact for a long time. But I have this precious kingdom to go back to. We superhumans have long hair because our great king Rubalru had a miracle vision when he was about to die. The person who gave him this vision is called Great Kandora! When Kandora used his super magic power, King Rulbaru’s Super-Ultra-Magical-Force was freed like a bird and made him grow Ultra-Strong-Magical white long hair from his head! Just then, when King Rulbaru was resting, an enemy kingdom suddenly attacked him. He was in such a terrible situation! He then asked Kandora for power! And then!
This is among the famous funny anime quotes taken from Fruits Basket, as was said by Ayame Sohma. Ayame loves to embarrass his friends and brother, which is a perfect example of this attitude.
6.No matter what I do, I hurt people. I’m a sinful man. A Guilt Guy.
Yet another part of our list of best funny anime quotes has been picked up from the anime series Osomatsu-san and has been said by Karamatsu Matsuno.
This anime series isn’t much remembered by people these days but was a popular one after it debuted. Its fading popularity doesn’t decrease its hilariousness. This line itself speaks of how dramatic was Karamatsu. Just imagine him saying this with his shining and glittering eyes.
5. For a pregnant woman to give birth, she’s gotta feel the pain of pulling a watermelon out of her nostril. For an artist to create a masterpiece, he’s gotta feel the pain of pulling entire galaxies out of his ass.
Gintoki Sakat said these lines in the famous anime Gintama, a well-known comedy genre anime. Of course, the manner of expressing one’s thoughts and views can never be judged, but this line makes the viewers burst into immediate laughter. This surely has to be expected from the best comedy series that has been ever created- Gintama.
4. An angel? So this is an angel? Of course, but he’s got no wings and his butts not hanging out.
We have another addition to the funniest anime quotes from Dragon Ball Super. Goku said this, and this is so typical of Goku to say something like this.
3. Excuse me, but are you the oddball in your family.
Ash Ketchum is seen speaking these lines in Pokémon and getting straight to his point. For example, he said this to Nurse Joy in Pokémon Do Coil See Dreams of Electric Mice!?
2. If you use your head, you won’t get fat even if you eat sweets.
This is the second entry from the famous anime Death Note in our list of funny anime quotes. L Lawliet gave the viewers a gentle reminder through these lines that one doesn’t need to eat sweets to make their heads work.
1. Do you have any idea how stupid we are? Don’t underestimate us.
Here comes another funny quote from Gintama spoken by Kondou Isao. Well, it can be said that he is brave enough to own and wanna brag his stupidity that a normal person won’t do. Apart from this list of 25, there are also many other hilarious quotes like An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough! So said Marie Mjolnir in the anime Soul Eater.
In Yu Yu Hakushi, Hiei said- So tell me, what’s it like living in a constant haze of stupidity?
Azmaria is amazing. She’s already learning how to kiss up to rich people at such an age- said so proudly by Rosette Christopher in Chrono Crusade. I dreamed that you were a dog. And the dog was my husband. Anyway, It was the worst dream ever! was said by Taiga Aisaka in the anime Toradora.
These were some different anime quotes that we found funny and worth reading for our dear readers. We hope that these funny anime quotes made our readers laugh, and if they came with some other motive, they could achieve that.
Comment below if we missed some other famous anime quotes to add more funny anime quotes to our collection the next time. Also, don’t forget to comment on your favorite funny anime quotes in the section below.
The post The 25 Funniest Anime Quotes Ever (2022) appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Why Is Tim Allen Not In Lightyear
It’s a piece of shocking news for the fans of Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story series. Time Allen will not be voicing the animated character. The director has a reason for that which kind of justifies it. Although the audience is not happy with the news.
Buzz Lightyear has been one of the favorite characters from the movie Toy Story. He is smart, witty, and fun. He brought humor to the show.
About the movie
The film Lightyear is an energized science fiction film made by Pixar Animated Studios, this film is a side project of the Toy Story film series, Lightyear presents a history of the person Buzz Lightyear who is a pilot/space explorer. This film is composed and coordinated by Angus McLane.
The story of the movie
Lightyear recounts the narrative of youthful space traveler Buzz Lightyear, who, after being marooned on an unfriendly planet with his commandant and team, attempts to find a way back home while defying danger to the universe’s wellbeing. At first, the source material for Buzz Lightyear was presented in Toy Story (1995).
Who is Tim Allen?
Tim Allen is an American-born actor and comedian. People started to know him for playing Tim Taylor/The “Toolman” on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement for eight years (1991 – 1999, and also Mike Baxter on the sitcom “Last Man Standing” for ten years (2011 – 2021). But this new generation might know him from the movie series Toy Story where he voiced the character Buzz Lightyear. He also did many movies like Tropical Snow, Galaxy Quest, Joe Somebody, Wild Hogs, Crazy on the Outside, and El Camino Christmas.
Why is Tim not returning?
The producer of the movie Lightyear Galyn Susman said that Tim Allen is buzz Lightyear the toy. He said that they not making a Toy Story movie, they are making a Buzz Lightyear movie. SO, they needed a different person to voice the role.
He also said that there’s not really a role and it will just create confusion for the audience. Buzz was a side character in Toy Story but Lightyear is the main character story.
Who will play Buzz in Lightyear now?
Chris Evan will voice the character in the movie Lightyear. Chris Evan has already posted it in December 2020 that he will be in the movie.
What does Chris Evan have to say?
Chris stated that his team was excited to get a film offer from Pixar. He also said that playing Captain America had taught me the art to fill the role according to the people’s expectations. But he feels humbled to be a part of one of the greatest movie franchises ever.
He also said that his role in the movie is the human form of Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. So, people don’t have to confuse the two characters. Just enjoy his origins of him.
The post Why Is Tim Allen Not In Lightyear appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
The 60 Best Anime Quotes of All Time
Those who are new to the world of anime might be wondering about what anime is. To start with its introduction, anime is a short form that stands for an animated cartoon in Japan. In Japan, almost everything is considered anime but, in countries like America, it is a niche genre. Here we have brought a list of anime quotes you should checkout.
In Japan, anime is viewed as soap opera-type series. There are many genres that are covered in anime like sci-fi, action anime, and romance anime. The popularity of anime has seen a significant increase internationally as many new individuals have become die-hard fans. There is also the term- manga. Those who don’t know the difference between anime and manga don’t need to worry as we have got you covered up. Although Manga and Anime are two different things, they go hand-in-hand. Manga is basically the Japanese print comic books.
Anime is usually meant for the entertainment of adults so, one must be wary before watching it with children. Do check the TV ratings before watching it with kids as you surely don’t want to tune in to adult content with little ones by your side. There surely are some children-friendly anime also there which can be enjoyed along with one’s family.
Anime Quotes About Life
Life is a beautiful journey that should be embraced with each passing moment. But, this doesn’t mean that one wakes us with this understanding every day. Whether it is a famous saying from a popular celebrity or a funny quote, they all can give a little motivation and inspiration.
Below 10 such quotes on life have been mentioned that will give the readers an extra pep whenever they require that. Keep these anime quotes about life bookmarked so that you can go through them whenever you need a little pick me up.
1. “Humans die. Animals die. Plants die. Even soul reapers die. It’s the arch of the universe. Everything that comes to life eventually ceases to exist.”
This is among the most famous anime quotes that have been said by Baraggan Louisenbairn in the anime Bleach. This quote talks about how everything that exists in this world including the soul reapers die. There is nothing permanent in this world and one day everything ceases to exist.
2. “Everything has a beginning and an end. Life is just a cycle of starts and stops. There are ends we don’t desire, but they’re inevitable, we have to face them. It’s what being human is all about.”
These lines have been said by Jet Black in the anime Cowboy Bebop. It talks about how everything has a start and an end. There are certain things in our life that we didn’t want to happen but then also we have to face them as this is what being human being means.
3. “Knowing you’re different is only the beginning. If you accept these differences you’ll be able to get past them and grow even closer.”
These lines have been said by Miss Kobayashi in the anime Dragon Maid. It talks about the realization one gets of being different from others. Once a person understands that he is different that’s when his real journey starts. Those who accept the differences and are able to go past them go even closer to knowing themselves.
4. “Having happy and beautiful memories won’t always bring you salvation. The more beautiful a memory is, the more painful it can become.”
These beautiful lines have been said in the anime Plastic Memories. It is about beautiful and painful memories. Salvation is not always brought up by happy or beautiful memories. It is not necessary that a beautiful memory will always remain the same as sometimes it can also become painful and burdensome feelings.
5. “Everyone dies eventually, whether they have power or not. That’s why you need to think about what you’ll accomplish while you’re alive.”
This forms yet another part of our list of anime quotes and these lines were said by Mary Macbeth in Kekkai Sensen. It talks about how everyone dies whether they have power or not. So, it is better to think about what one wants to achieve while they are alive.
6. “It’s impossible to work hard for something you don’t enjoy.”
This anime quote is said by Silica in Sword Art Online. These lines are very apt and many people would have already heard sayings similar to these. No one can work hard until and unless they enjoy what they are doing.
7. “Life is not a game of luck. If you wanna win, work hard.”
Sora in No Game No Life anime said this and it simply means that life is not based on only luck. Those who want to win will have to work hard. It forms a very important part of our list of anime quotes as the saying is true to its core.
8. “Power is not will, it is the phenomenon of physically making things happen.”
Madara Uchiha in Naruto Shippuden anime said this. It means that power does not simply mean will. Instead, it is the phenomenon of making things happen. Will and power are two completely different things and have been clearly distinguished by Madara Uchiha here in Naruto Shippuden.
9. “How can you move forward if you keep regretting the past?”
Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) said these lines that imply that one can not move forward if they keep regretting their past. The time is present is being consumed up by the thoughts from the past so, how can anything be done in the present?
10. “Giving up kills people. When people reject giving up… they finally win the right to transcend humanity.”
Alucard in Hellsing anime quoted these lines. By these lines, he meant to say that giving up kills people and when they stop giving up that’s when they win the right to go beyond humanity. So, giving up should not be an option if an individual wants to achieve bigger things.
11. “A person can change, at the moment when the person wishes to change.”
Haruhi Fujioka said these lines in the famous anime Ouran Highschool Host Club. A person can change when he wishes to change. No other external force or factor can help an individual until and unless it comes from inside.
Anime Quotes Regarding Love
1. “Destiny. Fate. Dreams. These unstoppable ideas are held deep in the heart of man. As long as there are people who seek freedom in this life, these things shall not vanish from the Earth.”
Gold D. Rodger in One Piece anime said these lines that dreams, fate, and destiny are such things that live deep in the hearts of a human. And, as long as people will continue their search for freedom, these things will not get extinct from the face of the Earth.
2. “Even if I lose this feeling, I’m sure I’ll just fall in love with you all over again.”
Syaoran Li in Cardcaptor Sakura said these lines which represent his feelings. He said that even if he lost what he feels right now he is sure that he will fall in love with her all over again. Here we can see the depth of his love and how true his feelings are.
3. “I’ll make you so in love with me, that every time our lips touch, you’ll die a little death.”
Ai Yazawa wrote these lines Nana series said these erotic lines that displayed the love and passion of the character. This anime quote is very famous among anime fans. It signifies how deep is the relationship that both the characters share.
4. “The scars that you can’t see are the hardest to heal.”
Nao Tamori in Charlotte said these very apt lines and this no doubt is among the best anime quotes about love. It is about the scars and a comparison is drawn between the scars that are visible and that aren’t. Nao Tamori says that the scars that are not visible or are hidden are the hardest to heal and also they are the ones that hurt one the most.
5. “Either in belief or doubt, if I lean to one of these sides, my reaction time will be dulled if my heart thinks the opposite of what I choose.”
Roronoa Zoro in One Piece said these very deep lines and there are many famous lines said by Zoro in One Piece. These lines summarize how Zoro feels when he is in a belief or a doubt. He says that his reaction time will get affected if his heart starts to think in an opposite direction.
6. “Even if I searched the world over, no one could compare to you.”
Hikaru Hitachiin in Ouran Highschool Host Club confesses that even if he searched the world, he would find no one like his lover. For him, there is no one like her and this signifies the love he feels towards her.
7. “If you love someone, he could make you sad. He could even make you feel lonely sometimes. But that someone can also make you happier than you’ll ever be.”
Saki Hanajima in Fruits Basket rightly said that if someone loves a person, that person tends to make you feel sad and even lonely sometimes. But, they can also make you happy as you have never experienced before. We often see that lovers offend each other to the worst level possible but also are the reason for joy when they spend time with each other.
8. “Forgetting is like a wound. The wound may heal but it has already left a scar.”
Monkey D Luffy in One Piece rightly said that forgetting is equivalent to a wound and that wound might heal or even leave a scar. Emotional wounds are seen getting compared to physical wounds very commonly and the same has been done here also. Forgetting which is an emotional thing is here being compared to a physical wound which can also lead to scars.
9. “If you can’t find a reason to fight, then you shouldn’t be fighting.”
Akame in Akame Ga Kill has very aptly said in these lines that if you can’t fight a reason to fight then don’t fight. There are many instances in which two people have no proper reason to fight but are just fighting because they had a bad day. This quote from Akame Ga Kill is a quote that needs to be kept in mind.
10. “If you wanna make people dream, you’ve gotta start by believing in that dream yourself!”
Seiya Kanie, the main character in Amagi Brilliant Park talks big and deep. He rightly puts his words when he conveys the thing that people first need to believe in their dream themselves before others do and that’s how things work. People dream and that dreams turn into reality once they start believing in their dreams themselves.
11. “No matter which love line, what time, or where I am, I will always love you. I’ll say it one more time. I love you.”
Okabe, the main protagonist in Steins; Gate expresses his love through these beautiful lines. These lines can be bookmarked or saved by the individuals who are planning to express their feelings in the future. These lines beautifully express what Okabe feels in his heart for his lover.
Sad Anime Quotes
The saddest anime quotes have been mentioned below.
1. “The loneliest people are the kindest. The saddest people smile the brightest. The most damaged people are the wisest. All because they don’t wish to see anyone else suffer the way they did.”
Jellal Fernandes in Fairy Tail said these very famous lines. This had to be a part of our best anime quotes and many of the readers might have already come across these lines or similar lines on social media. These lines are quite straight and easy to understand. If you see, they have a deep meaning too. The ones who themselves had to go through suffering don’t wish others to see the same phase in their lives and the same has been beautifully penned down through these lines.
2. “The thing I wished for destroyed my whole family. I brought all this suffering down on my family because I made a wish for my dad without knowing what he really wanted.”
Kyoko Sakura in Puella Magi Madoka Magica through this deep and sad anime quote displayed how he unwantedly destroyed his family. He unintentionally made his family suffer just because he wished a thing for his dad without knowing what his dad actually wanted. Similar things just like this, we can also see in our society happening and through this one can actually feel the sadness hidden in the heart of Kyoko Sakura.
3. “Death isn’t kind. It’s dark and black and as far as you… As far as you can see you’re all alone. There’s no one else.”
Mei Misaki in the famous anime Another said these lines. Those who have seen Another might remember how she was treated as an outcast just so that the number of students in the class can be balanced. She was ignored by everyone as if she didn’t exist. By displaying her feeling through these lines, readers can understand how she felt. She clearly tells that in death one is alone and there is no one with you.
4. “Is it all right to not hold it in anymore? Sanae-san told me, places that I can cry are in a bathroom, or in daddy’s arms.”
Ushio in CLANNAD said these very deep and said lines in which one can clearly feel the hurt he has been dealing with. Does he ask if it’s okay to not hold onto things anymore? For the same question, he was advised by Sanae-san that it was only okay to cry in a bathroom or in his father’s arm. These lines depict how broken he is from inside and what impact holding onto things brings upon the people.
5. “The two of us aren’t so different. My whole life I’ve desired from others. I felt bitter to the people around me and I closed off my heart. And a heart that lets nothing in will become empty before you realize it.”
Mei Aihara in the anime Citrus shares her experience. She tells how she shut her heart to the outside world and people and that led it to become empty. This is what happens when a person shuts his or her heart from the outside world. Slowly, they stop feeling things that they should have felt under normal circumstances and they no longer remain a normal person.
6. “They call certain methods of fighting good and others evil, acting as if there were some nobility to the battlefield. Such illusions, perpetrated by heroes throughout history, have led countless young men to their bloody deaths, all for the sake of this valor and glory.”
Kiritsugu Emiya in Fate/ Zero tells how the methods of fighting have been distinguished as good and bad but, whatever the method maybe there is no nobility to a battle. The illusion or glorification of the battlefield has led countless young men to their deaths and these illusions were passed on through generations by various heroes in history.
7. “I’m fine, except… it’s a terrible day for rain.”
Roy Mustang is a fictional character in Fullmetal Alchemist. Roy Mustang is seen uttering these words when someone asks him how he is. He simply says that he is fine but the day is not right for it to rain. This tells us how he tried to shift the focus of the question to the weather. It can be counted as among the smartest replies and is also lame at the same time.
8. “Was I able to live inside someone’s heart? Was I able to live inside your heart? Do you think you’ll remember me at least a little? You’d better not hit ‘reset!’ Don’t forget me, OK? That’s a promise, OK? I’m glad it’s you, after all. Will I reach you? I hope I can reach you.”
Kaori Miyazono from Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso expresses her concern in these lines. Through these lines, the readers can easily understand how attached she was to that individual. She wants to stay in his/her heart and memories and doesn’t wish to be forgotten. It is human nature that he/she wants to be remembered and not easily forgotten especially by the one that is closest to him/her.
9. “Aren’t I supposed to have taught you something important in life by now? What have I taught you?”
Hana Inuzuka in Naruto Shippuden said these lines where she wonders whether she taught something important to that person or not to date. This is how some people constantly wonder about their life like whether they have done anything fruitful or not.
10. “War is not heroic. War is not exhilarating. And, war is full of despair. It’s dark. It’s dreadful. It is a thing of sorrow and gloom.”
Izura Kira in Bleach sheds light on the reality behind wars. There have been many such quotes on the war that you must have already read in this article. This one’s another addition and delivers the same message that war is not good. It is dreadful and has been unnecessarily glorified.
11. “No one in this world can truly hold himself separate from violence. Guns are literally within reach of anyone. Sadly, that’s where we put our faith, in bullets rather than human kindness.”
Koko Hekmatyar in Jormungand tells how violence is spreading these days. She tells that no one is distant from violence and how can one be? Guns are in the reach of almost all individuals and today people like to put their faith in bullets instead of human kindness. This is sad to learn as the rate at which violence is spreading will one day put an end to human existence itself.
12. “People’s lives don’t end when they die, it ends when they lose faith.”
Itachi Uchiha in Naruto says these very deep lines. He tells how the lives of people end when they lose faith in themselves. The day one stops believing in himself or herself, is the day of one’s doom and death. So, people should never lose faith in themselves.
13. “I’ll never resent you, or hate you, or hurt you. Not ever. Not you or anyone. I’d rather die. So If I’m killed, I’ll face my killer with a smile. And I’ll tell them that it’s okay, because it won’t be their fault for doing it. It’ll just be that they don’t know any better. I’ll die hopeful, that my death might have helped them… to understand someday.”
Photo is a slave in the anime Kino’s Journey and during the episode in which these lines were said, her attitude is an eye-opener despite her being a slave. The above quote is sad but is still inspiring and quite powerful.
14. “Are you listening god? The thing is, mom and dad don’t like each other anymore. And it’s my fault for being such a useless daughter.”
Hatori Shikishima’s pain in these lines can be easily felt by the readers. The pain is so genuine that it is difficult for one not to feel it.
Best Inspirational Anime Quotes
1. “The world isn’t perfect. But it’s there for us, doing the best it can….that’s what makes it so damn beautiful.”
This quote said by Roy Mustang is from Full Metal Alchemist and he is a character that is not afraid of speaking his mind. Here, in this quote, he talks about the world being not perfect. And, in the end, Roy says that it is still perfect as imperfection is also perfection. There is no perfection in this world god made and if there would have been perfection so, where can one go?
2. “Fear is not evil. It tells you what weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder.”
This is said by Gildarts Clive in Fairy Tail anime and is one of the best inspirational anime quotes about life. Gildharts is among the S-class wizards of Fairy Tail. In this scene from Fairy Tail, he is seen talking to someone who is scared. He tells them that fear is not evil but, it is a tool that can help one in identifying their fears and help them overcome any obstacles.
3. “Whatever you lose, you’ll find it again. But what you throw away you’ll never get back.”
This is among the best inspirational anime quotes about life said by Kenshin Himura in Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan. Kenshin is a character of feudal Japan and he is a legendary swordsman. He talks about the difference between forgetting and throwing away a thing. If you misplace or forget something then, there is a chance that you may find it again. But, if you intentionally throw away a thing, place, or person then you’ll never find it away as throwing means that it was not required anymore.
4. “I am the hope of the universe. I am the answer to all living things that cry out for peace, The protector of the innocent,The light in the darkness, The truth. Ally to good! A nightmare to you!”
Son Goku from Dragon Ball Z is one of the most famous anime characters. Goku is the main character in Dragon Ball Z and this is how confidently he spoke to his enemies about being the defender of all the good things that exist. He says that he is the gatekeeper and rather than destroying the world, he wants to save humanity and intends to keep it at peace.
5. “Thinking you’re no-good and worthless is the worst thing you can do”
These lines are said by Nobito in the famous kids’ anime series Doraemon. It is quite unexpected for Nobito to say such a thing keeping in mind how lazy and clumsy he is. This is among the best anime quotes about life that is taken from a scene where Nobito sends Doraemon to make his childhood pleasant. When the robot named Doraemon starts to malfunction, Nobito tells him that true shame comes when a person puts himself or herself down but true courage is to work again and cheer up. So, it is to decide whether a person wants true shame by quitting or cheering up and never thinks of being useless again.
6. “Don’t give up, there’s no shame in falling down! True shame is to not stand up again!”
These lines are said by Shintaro Midorima in Kuroko No Basket. He is seen telling the cast that failing is not a problem but, not even trying is one. Those who don’t even try are worse as they have already given up. At least if one has tried then, he/she is liable to say that they have put in the effort.
7. “If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it. Instead have the courage to change it the way you want it to be”
Naruto Uzumaki said these lines in Naruto Shippuden and these lines are among the best inspirational anime quotes. The way these lines have been put up by Naruto clearly delivers what message had to be sent. Those who don’t like their destiny should definitely not accept it and instead have the true courage to change it through hard work and passion.
8. “We don’t have to know what tomorrow holds! That’s why we can live for everything we’re worth today!”
This is among the most amazing inspirational anime quotes about life that is said by Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail. It is not important for one to know what tomorrow will bring for them. Instead of keeping wondering about what will happen tomorrow, it is best to live in present. One must be hearing such thing from childhood from their elders.
9. “If you can’t do something, then don’t. Focus on what you can”
It is said by Shiroe, a character in Long Horizon. Here another point of view has been expressed which simply says that if you can’t do something then, don’t do it. It is sometimes better to focus on your strengths than to cry over things that one can’t do.
10. “If you really want to be strong… Stop caring about what your surrounding thinks of you!”
It is said by Saitama in One Punch Man. This line from One Punch Man is also an integral part of our list of inspirational anime quotes. Here Saitama says that one needs to stop listening to the surroundings if he or she wishes to become strong. Those who listen to the surroundings get affected easily and hence lose sight and focus. So, it is better to focus on oneself and not care about what others have to say.
11. “You need to accept the fact that you’re not the best and have all the will to strive to be better than anyone you face.”
Roronoa Zoro said this inspirational line in One Piece. Zoro says that one sometimes needs to accept the fact that they are not the best. Often people tend to push themselves a lot and there comes a time when they need to take a pause and understand that this is their best. People should have the will and mindset to be better than others.
12. “When you lose sight of your path, listen for the destination in your heart.”
Allen Walker in D. Gray-Man said these very inspirational and deep lines. He says that when you tend to forget what you need to do in order to move forward, you must listen to your heart as it will never be wrong. In those times your heart will lead you to the right path.
Deep Anime Quotes
2. “Religion, ideology, resources, land, spite, love or just because… No matter how pathetic the reason, it’s enough to start war. War will never cease to exist… reasons can be thought up after the fact… Human nature pursues strife.
This forms a part of our list of deep anime quotes by Paine from Naruto Shippuden. Paine is among the main villains in Naruto Shippuden and in this conversation, he tells Naruto that humans will always fight and start wars as it is humane to find conflict. So, anything can result in a war as long as it is the end result.
2.”People, who can’t throw something important away, can never hope to change anything.”
These very apt lines by Armin Arlert from Shingeki no Kyojin /Attack on Titan mean that if you love something so much then, you also have to let it go. Here Armin in Shingeki no Kyojin /Attack on Titan wants to say that if you hold onto something which is no longer useful, will only result in hurt. Change is necessary for growth in all individuals.
3.“I want you to be happy, want you to laugh a lot. I don’t know what exactly I’ll be able to do for you, but I’ll always be by your side.”
These lines are said by Kagome in InuYasha. Kagome is the main heroine of this anime and here she is trying to tell Inuyasha her true feelings. The true meaning of these lines is that she only desires the best for him and doesn’t know how to make this happen but, she will never leave his side.
4. If you don’t share someone’s pain, you can never understand them.
These lines are said by Nagato from Naruto. Nagato clearly wants to send a message that an individual who is unable to understand someone else’s pain is not capable of also understanding them. These lines sure have a deep meaning to them that can be understood only by a few.
5. People become stronger because they have memories they can’t forget.
This quote is again from Naruto and was said by Tsunade. It is often said that you do not become stronger because you forget things but instead, you become stronger when you have memories of things that you can’t forget. It is those memories that teach people a lesson and make them learn through various experiences.
6. Simplicity is the easiest path to true beauty.
This is said by Seishuu Handa from Barakamon. People often get carried away as the beauty brands often promote themselves by portraying the change people notice in their physical appearances. But, it should be remembered that simplicity is the best policy and also the path to true beauty.
7. “I bet dead people are easier to get along with.”
Crona simplifies what has been going on with her as she was in a living hell because of the witch that created her. She had no exposure to love, affection, or kindness so, it comes with no surprise that she said these words.
8. “There’s no such thing as fair or unfair in battle. There is only victory or in your case, defeat.”
Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z simplifies what he stands for. In battle, for him, it doesn’t matter whether things are fair or unfair. The only thing that matters for him is victory. Such mindset in life can sometimes be useful but it should not be applied in all the scenarios as sometimes defeat also teach people valuable lessons.
9. “Sometimes I do feel like I’m a failure. Like there’s no hope for me. But even so, I’m not gonna give up. Ever!”
Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia said this motivating and deep quote. He sometimes feels that he is a failure or that there is no hope for him. But, despite that, he never gives up and this must be done by all whenever they feel low.
10. “Dreams breathe life into men and can cage them in suffering. Men live and die by their dreams. But long after they have been abandoned they still smolder deep in men’s hearts. Some see nothing more than life and death. They are dead, for they have no dreams.”
Griffith talks about how dreams affect an individual. This anime quote is deep yet easy to understand. Dreams are the driving force in the life of every living being but sometimes they can cage an individual in a life of suffering. Even after people die, their dreams still live in their hearts. Those are dead who have no dreams and aim in their life.
11. “If nobody cares to accept you and wants you in this world, accept yourself and you will see that you don’t need them and their selfish ideas.”
Alibaba Saluja in Universal Warriors talks about how self-acceptance is important before other individuals accept you. People don’t need the acceptance of the ones surrounding them but only theirs. Self-acceptance is more than enough and that is what Alibaba here is trying to convey.
12. “Is that really… the limit to your power? Do you honestly think that you won’t get any stronger for the rest of your life? Instead of sitting around frustrated, it’s better to keep on moving forward.”
Saitama in One Punch Man talks about how it is better to keep moving forward instead of just sitting and waiting for things to happen. No one should ever doubt themself as there is always a scope for improvement.
Here the list of our 60 anime quotes ends and we hope that the readers like this compilation. Do drop your favorite anime quotes below in the comments section.
The post The 60 Best Anime Quotes of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
How Did Tommy From Martin Die?
You might know about Friends and Seinfeld or Big Bang Theory but have you heard about the famous show Martin? If you haven’t then we would highly recommend you all to watch it in bits and pieces if you can. It was one of the most famous shows of the 90s and starred some faces that are currently top comedians and talents. Among those amazing roles was Tommy who was one of the loved characters on the show for his acting and charm. But he died in 2016 leaving every fan of his shattered and today in this article we will tell you how did he die and who he exactly was and also a little about the show. So, keep reading.
Who Played Tommy In Martin?
Tommy in Martin, one of the famous shows of the 90s was played by Thomas Mykal Ford. He played the role of Tommy on all 5 seasons of Martin. Thomas was born on September 5, 1964, in LA. He graduated with a bachelor of fine arts in acting from the University of Southern California. However, he received the NAACP Image Awards nomination in 1996 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series for his role in the show.
How Did Tommy Die?
Thomas Mykal Ford aka Tommy dies on October 12, 2016, at the age of 52. He died due to a ruptured aneurysm in his abdomen. Thomas died at the Atlanta Hospital. He had undergone knee replacement surgery a week before he died. However, his family and Lawrence showered their love and sorrow for the actor too on his demise.
His Work
Ford played several notable roles apart from his famous show Martin. He starred in Harlem (1989), and Across The Tracks (1990). The Parkers, Love Ain’t Suppose To Hurt: The Wedding New York Undercover (1998-1999), Who’s Got Jokes (2006-2008) and Let’s Stay Together (2011), Baby Mama’s Club(2010), Love Different (2016). He even directed a documentary on bullying called Through My Lens Atl.
Who Was Tommy In Martin?
Tommy in Martin is one of his best friends of Martin. He is a level-headed, intelligent, and charming personality and the only one who attended college. The show is showcased as the ladies’ man and would flirt with Pam and other women. He did have a romantic relationship with Pam and his hidden employment was that of a running gag. He appeared in every episode of the show.
About Martin
John Bowman, Martin Lawrence, and Topper Crew created Martin an American TV romantic and comedy sitcom of the 90s (1992-1997) that was aired on Fox. It was one of the top-rated shows of that time. The show starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Thomas Mykal Ford, and others. The show was set in Detroit and focused on radio host Martin Payne and his clashes with his girlfriend Gina, bestie Pam, and his two mates. On the show, Lawrence played other roles and blurred the lines between sitcom and sketchy comedy. This show has paved a way for several artists and has been a memorable experience for the viewers who watched it at that time.
The post How Did Tommy From Martin Die? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
The 25 Funniest Anime Quotes Ever (2022)
Why Is Tim Allen Not In Lightyear
Road Rage and Reckless Driving
Elon Musk Backs Integrating Digital Payments Into Twitter Platform
Why Search Engine Optimization Is the Need of the Hour
The 60 Best Anime Quotes of All Time
Are You Entitled to Law Enforcement Officer Retirement?
How to Be a Successful National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Member: How to Be an Academic Corper
High Paying Jobs From Home – Making Money Online
How Did Tommy From Martin Die?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things