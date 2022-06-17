The 28 Best ENFP Anime Characters Ranked

Whether it’s Light from Death Note or Piccolo from Dragon Ball, we all must be fascinated by these introverted masterminds for days who figured out life better than the entire generation. Their ability to analyze and logical thinking while putting in their best creative skills to devise appropriate plans makes them the owner of one of the most charming personalities ever. intj anime characters are one of a kind!

A typical INTJ personality symbolizes an introverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging personality. They are perfectionists who have a serious approach to life. They are incredibly creative and love keeping everything private. But one thing they lack is the ability to express human emotions. Yes, they are generally non-expressive as they are incredibly introverted.

As the anime characters are a sum of glimpses from real life, we have many INTJ anime characters who are greatly adored by fans worldwide. INTJ anime characters have a unique personality type which consists of a higher level of understanding, competence, and intelligence.

These INTJ anime characters are also known to have very high standards. It is almost surprising how introverted intuition nature dominates their personality. We have carefully analyzed these 40 anime characters who possess an INTJ personality type, just in case you don’t miss out on any of them:

40. Kaguya Shinomiya

Anime: Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kaguya is of calm and composed nature. However, she is outspoken and courteous. She has a dramatic, unique way of formulating strategies. She can also be manipulative at times. Kaguya has a habit of immediately turning to money to solve her problems.

39. Hitagi Senjougahara

Anime: Bakemonogatari

Bakemonogatari IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Hitagi is a charming girl with an INTJ anime personality. She has clear communication, but she is seen as causing emotional harm to others. She can store lots and lots of information in her brain. Her knowledge about the universe is quite stunning.

38. Re-L Mayer

Anime: Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Re-L Mayer is a reserved girl of an elite group. She is independent and intelligent. She resides a disciplined and reserved lifestyle.Re-L has been taught to stay neutral at all conditions and not experience any emotion and sentiments to deal with her enemies without hesitation.

37. Homura Akemi

Anime: Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Puella Magi Madoka Magica IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Homura is an innovative and responsive girl. Her quiet demeanor makes it hard for other girls to communicate with her. Her past traumas and terrible mental health were why she detached herself from the outside world.

36. Teresa

Anime: Claymore

Claymore IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Teresa is one of the most risk-taking and brave INTJ anime characters we know. She is a bit on the violent side and is known to kill people without regret. She is amazingly skilled at her job.

35. Kiriya Ubuyashiki

Anime: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kiriya has an aloof and indifferent personality. He is an INTJ because he is calm, intelligent, and can plan mind-blowing attacks. He is a fierce leader and can control the demon slayers while fighting.

34. Yako

Anime: Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Yako is one of the most fearless INTJ anime characters. She is aware of her self-esteem and is quite a sarcastic person. She is knowledgeable and is a logical thinker as well.

33. Merlin

Anime: The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Merlin Brittania is the most powerful mage. She is often referred to as the Boar’s sin due to excessive consumption. Her calm and thoughtful demeanor allows her not to panic when things go south. She is seen calmly analyzing the situation and formulating a perfect strategy. She continuously pushes herself to improve her knowledge, intuition, and ability to recognize the effects.

32. Kokushibo

Anime: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kokushibo is loyal to the antagonist of the series Demon Slayer. His introverted personality, delicate tone, and intelligence indicate that he belongs to the INTJ family. He is exceptionally skilled and trustworthy as well.

31. Apollo

Anime: Blood of Zeus

Blood of Zeus IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Apollo is an iconic character from Blood of Zeus, and we think he has a lot of INTJ traits. He has a calm and composed nature, and he cannot stress during a crisis. He is serene throughout the show.

30. Thors Karlsefni

Anime: Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga IMDb Rating : 8.8/10

: 8.8/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Thors Karlsefni is the protagonist of the anime series Vinland Saga. He is a self-reliant person who is passionate about achieving his goals. The character of Thors went through rich character development. Thors is an INTJ anime character.

At first, he’s just a little boy with innocence in his eyes, but as the story progresses, we see him turning into a violent human being who is thirsty for revenge.

It is heartbreaking to witness the journey of Thorfinn going from a sweet little boy to an emotional killer. He is filled with anger and hatred. His messed-up childhood and the sad moments in the series will make you shed some tears, and honestly, we can’t complain.

29. Teru Mikami

Anime : Death Note

: Death Note IMDb Rating : 9/10

: 9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Death Note gave us some of the best INTJ anime characters. One such anime character is Teru Mikami.

He is a man of strong beliefs and is more serious about achieving his objectives and goals. He has clear and precise thoughts. But still, he can never be vocal about his emotions and feelings.

28. Silverfang

Anime : One Punch Man

: One Punch Man IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Silverfang is one of the calmest INTJ anime characters we can think of. He keeps calm even when there is an intense situation. He is sharp and also very intelligent. His problem-solving skills are insane.

27. Levi Ackerman

Anime : Attack on Titan

: Attack on Titan IMDb Rating : 9/10

: 9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

You probably must have heard about the blockbuster anime series Attack on Titan if you follow anime. You must be familiar with the strongest and the most potent soldier Levi Ackerman. He is an innovative and logical thinker, using on the battlefield. He is one of the most brilliant INTJ anime characters fans have ever witnessed.

Deviating from the INTJ personality, Levi is exceptionally social. His friends love him, and his personality is that of an intuitive.

26. Shun Kazami

Anime : Bakugan: Battle Brawlers

: Bakugan: Battle Brawlers IMDb Rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shun Kazami is a famous Bakugan Battle Brawlers fan. Shun is greatly adored by anime enthusiasts worldwide because of his intellectual capability. He is a critical thinker of the team.

Everyone can’t beat Shun unless you are incredibly clever. No doubt he is one of the calmest Brawlers in the series. He is a lone wolf and is always seen focusing on the battle.

Shun has excellent instincts, and he can detect a person’s actions by their personality. He is a classic case of INTJ anime.

25. Kai Chisaki

Anime : My Hero Academia

: My Hero Academia IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kai Chisaki from the superhit anime series My Hero Academia is the mastermind behind many bloody battles. Every move he makes is a part of a more extensive strategy. His biggest strength is that he can anticipate things which allows him to plan for the future.

Chisaki is an open-minded person who is willing to change according to his needs. He also excels in leadership qualities. He also can plan well-coordinated attacks, which allows him to achieve success.

24. Ryunosuke Akutagawa

Anime: Bungou Stray dogs

Bungou Stray dogs IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

You will be forced to sympathize with this villain after watching the series. At an early age, he suffered from depression and anxiety. Ryunosuke is known as” the Port Mafia “dog” and will do anything to fulfill his goals.

As he never gets to express himself, he wants to remain emotionally detached from the world. His strategic nature and ends justify the means ideology represent how cunning and dangerous he can be.

23. Neji Hyuga

Anime : Naruto Shippuden

: Naruto Shippuden IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Neji Hyuga is a man of determination. He learned the latest methods of his clan through observing and determination because he wasn’t allowed to study them.

Neji uses symbolic language and metaphors to express his grand plan and destiny beliefs.

The focus of his speech is on the bigger picture. He attains his critical thinking through his fact-based speech, which allows him to achieve his goals.

22. Piccolo

Anime : Dragon Ball

: Dragon Ball IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Piccolo is a person who likes to plan. Before engaging in a battle, he prefers to minutely observe his opponents like Goku, who use muscle brain.

He is attentive to his surroundings, and he has clear communication. He is more vigilant than all the other fighters in the series.

21. Kei Tsukishima

Anime: Hyaikuu!

Hyaikuu! IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Tsukishima is exceptionally brilliant at playing volleyball. His creative insights completely change the direction of the game.

He is an ideal player because he is calm focused and can develop efficient strategies to help the team win. This allows everyone else to give their best on the ground.

20. Lelouch Vi Britannia

Anime: Code Geass

Code Geass IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Lelouch is witnessed to be compassionate and skilled in executing plans. His major INTJ traits are that he is strategic, visionary and uncompromising. He is determined to transform the world in the future.

Behind his cold and manipulative demeanor, he is highly concerned about the welfare of the poor and marginalized. His introverted intuition gives rise to his tertiary introverted feelings.

19. Hendrickson

Anime: The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Lord Hendrickson is a serious man from the popular anime series The Seven Deadly Sins. He is the former Great Holy Knight in the Liones Kingdom. He can be manipulative to achieve his goal.

His ability to anticipate things represents his extreme level of intelligence. His strategic thinking can be seen as inefficient use of strategies.

18. Tsumugu

Anime : Nagi no Asu kara/ A Lull in the Sea

: Nagi no Asu kara/ A Lull in the Sea IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Tsumugu is one of the best INTJ anime characters in the male category. He is highly ambitious as he loves science and wants to become one of the few active researchers studying and analyzing underwater people.

Tsumugu possesses most of the INTJ personality type traits. He is intelligent, innovative, and adaptable, apart from being an introvert.

17. Toshio Ozaki

Anime: Shiki/ Corpse Demon

Shiki/ Corpse Demon IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Toshio Ozaki is knowledgeable with all the knowledge of science, and he is a dedicated and fantastic doctor.

You might think Toshio is evil because he was willing to overlook all the sense of humanity and turn to unpleasant means to fight the Shiki. But the motive behind doing all this was to protect and save the remaining villagers.

You’ll be forced to agree to his arguments because his arguments are logically accurate and practical.

16. Satsuki Kiryuin

Anime: Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Satsuki is the most sorted INTJ personality type character. She is a determined, logical, strategic, ambitious, independent and self-assured person.

Satsuki’s ability to think out of the box allows her to achieve greater heights. She can also be arrogant at times. She is impatient, and she refuses to compromise.

Satsuki also possesses some qualities of ENTJ personality traits, such as extraordinarily charismatic and excellent communication skills and leadership qualities. But we still feel like she is more of an introvert than an extrovert.

15. Ray

Anime: The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Ray from The Promised Neverland has clear signs of being an INTJ. He is sarcastic, aloof and has an introverted nature. He deeply loves his siblings and goes out of the way just to protect them.

Ray is an impatient person and frequently loses his temper. He likes to develop plans, and he likes to think ahead of everybody. He has insane ambitions.

14. Nagi Kirima

Anime: Boogiepop 2019

Boogiepop 2019 IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Nagi from Boogiepop 2019 is an INTJ. She has excellent strategies to achieve her goals. Nagi is pretty determined as well. She has a thirst for knowledge.

Nagi strives to understand mysterious beings like Boogiepop and the Fear Ghoul. She also aims to eliminate all those creatures if they destroy her school or home city.

13. Makoto Kusanagi

Anime: Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Major Motoko Kusanagi is the main character of Ghost in the Shell anime series. She is a serious, solitary and dedicated woman. She likes to keep her life private. Her standards are tough to meet.

12. Makise Kurisu

Anime: Steins; Gate

Steins; Gate IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kurisu, also known as Celeb 17 Kristiiiina, is a teenage genius. She has her articles published in scientific journals and magazines. She has an INTJ anime-type as she is sharp-minded, strategic planning, and being confident, decisive and self-confident, hardworking and determined.

This anime character is also compassionate, humble, patient, and she understands other people’s feelings, something which is not easily found in INTJ personality types.

11. Kyouya Ootori

Anime: Ouran Highschool Host Club

Ouran Highschool Host Club IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kyouya is a typical INTJ character. He is analytical, calculating and always one step ahead of others. His family was astonished that he successfully pulled off the formulated plan. He has a charming personality and can be referred to as the excellent type.

Kyouya is a calm and logical person who has superior intelligence. As an introvert, he rarely expresses his emotions and feelings to others.

10. Kyouko Kirigiri

Anime: Danganronpa franchise

Danganronpa franchise IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kyouko Kirigiri is among the very few anime characters who are female. Her primary reason for attending the famous Hope’s Peak Academy is reconnecting with her father. She is cold and arrogant at first, but she is just an introverted person with highly logical thinking once you get to know her. She is a worthy detective.

Although she uses suspicious means to achieve her goals, she is still hopeful in her eyes. She believes in the human spirit and hope in the world.

9. Kurapika

Anime: HxH

HxH IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

We are glad we live in a world where INTJ anime characters like Kurapika exist. Kurapika is a well-balanced INTJ personality type who has a unique understanding and knowledge of people’s values and integrity.

This INTJ anime character is individualistic. He focuses on his plans and how to achieve success in the future. He values friendship more than any of the INTJ anime characters we have seen until now. Kurapika prioritizes his goals over everything else; he still struggles to adopt the mindset that the ends justify the means.

Kurapika’s small tribute of people was wiped out, making him the only survivor. He is determined to give justice to the people who were primarily affected.

8. Kanata Kamado

Anime: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Anime lovers must be aware of the legacy of the most incredible anime series Demon Slayer and how it is still fresh in our minds. This series gave us the most iconic anime duo and one of the most talked-about supporting characters in the form of Kanata Kamado.

We know Kanata for his straightforward behavior and intelligence. He is often seen with a blank expression and has supreme mathematical abilities. Although he has effective communication, he uses few words and hides his emotions and feelings. He is one of the most beloved INTJ characters among the anime fans we can think of.

7. Kirei Kotomine

Anime: Fate/Zero

Fate/Zero IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kirei Kotomine plays the role of a bad guy, but many anime fans respect him as much as the show’s protagonists. People who watched Fate/Zero earlier know that Kirei is one of the strongest personalities anime has ever witnessed. We wouldn’t be surprised if someone said he is one of the greatest anime villains ever. He is a serious person as he has an INTJ personality type.

Kirei is a born detective, and his head is full of ideas. He is an evil person but not a villain. He has an entirely different personality than the masses, but he is not inhuman. Although he has a long list of personal accomplishments, he never feels satisfied. Since he has an entirely different personality database, his definition of happiness is different from that of other people.

6. Kei Nagai

Anime: Ajin

Ajin IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kei from the Netflix anime series has a well-balanced INTJ personality type. Apart from his thoughtful demeanor, he is highly decisive and logical. Even after getting tortured and humiliated by people at an experimental facility, Kei wasn’t seen holding a grudge, and he decided not to take revenge.

His strategic nature and creative thinking allow him to excel in life. Although he is emotionally distanced from others, he has a calm and composed personality. He rarely behaves arrogantly. These traits suggest that he is undoubtedly an INTJ anime character.

5. Heinrich Lunge

Anime: Monster

Monster IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The lunge is one anime character that portrays an impressive amount of INTJ personality type traits. He possesses excellent strategies, a sense of logic, deductive abilities, capability to think outside the box. His retaining capacity is quite stunning as he uses the information to analyze people and situations. Therefore, his problem-solving skills are extraordinary.

Further adding to an INTJ personality, he doesn’t understand human settlements, and he doesn’t know how to respect the values of others. He keeps his interests before his family and friends.

4. Griffith

Anime: Berserk

Berserk IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Griffith from Berserk is a true INTJ character because he possesses all the aforementioned INTJ qualities. He has excellent leadership as he continuously pushes his followers to become excellent warriors. Within a short period, he managed to make himself accepted by most country nobles by his highest level of competence and intelligence. His INTJ personality type makes him the most fascinating person ever.

3. Elias

Anime: Magus Bride

Magus Bride IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

As Elias cannot be considered a human being and is incapable of displaying human emotions, it is tough to determine his personality type. But we strongly feel he deserves to be an INTJ anime character. He is self-confident, and he is seen socializing occasionally. He prefers to stay alone most of the time. A typical INTJ personality type. He lacks moral values as he can’t understand and feel emotions and sentiments. (something that some of us need because all we can do is feel everything deeper and hurt our feelings). He’s also quite logically minded and can be seen planning for the future.

2. Ciel Phantomhive

Anime: Black Butler

Black Butler IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Ciel might not be the most composed and self-assured INTJ character, but he has a classic INTJ personality type. He is determined to find out who killed his parents and humiliated him using the best possible strategies and tools as he is brilliant. To achieve his goals, this INTJ character enlists the power of a demon to serve him, offering his soul in exchange. This shows that he is pretty fearless and doesn’t hesitate in adopting extreme methods.

1. Light Yagami

Anime: Death Note

Death Note IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

If you are an anime enthusiast, you probably must have heard about the legendary show Death Note. It is one of the most talked-about anime series of all time. You are lying if you weren’t captivated by Light’s charming yet dark personality. We can assure you that Light is the best INTJ anime character. He can also be manipulative at times. Behind his polite demeanor resides a cynical person with high ideals, which sometimes persuade him to adopt extreme methods. And we are somehow forced to sympathize with him.

He likes to plan things and anticipate what might happen in the future. The Light was the one to quickly recognize the potential of making use of Death Note to create a difference in the world. We also witness him testing his capabilities and limitations. He is intelligent, quick to formulate plans, and he doesn’t waste any time implementing them.

Conclusion:

The reason why some of us started watching anime is because of all these INTJ anime characters. It’s just that their appealing personality goes well with the good-looking anime characters.

The INTJ personality is like a cherry on top with the intriguing storyline and fantastic animation. These introverted intuitive characters make us feel butterflies in our stomachs. The kind of presence they have on-screen is undoubtedly magical.

