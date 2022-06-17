The 40 Deep Meaning Anime Quotes of All Time

Share Pin 0 Shares

Are you here for some deep meaning anime quotes? Here we have got you covered! Anime is a term that refers to a particular type of Japanese animation. Many people who have never seen an anime series will be in for a pleasant surprise. Although some people have a wrong impression that anime is only for kids, anime is made for people of all ages.

Big eyes, wild hair colors, lengthy arms, and other characteristics are undoubtedly recognized by you. Protagonists with extreme characteristics have an easier time expressing their feelings. Anime is far more than just violence, combat, tragedy, and/or sorrow. They’re also a great place to acquire inspirational anime quotes and then let one’s creative juices run.

Besides the joy and thrill of viewing an anime series, the protagonists generally have some brilliant, intelligent, and deep quotes that may be used as lessons in life and are extremely relevant.

Most often, the artists take care to incorporate the true meaning of companionship, suffering, morality, affection, trust, optimism, and joy. Are there any anime enthusiasts among you or the person who watches only the beginning of the anime?

If not, browsing these best anime quotes about life we’ve compiled for you will undoubtedly pique your interest in watching at least 1 anime. Do not even lose hope — we guarantee it’ll be worthwhile!

1. “War Will Never Cease To Exist. Reasons Can Always Be Thought Of After The Fact. Human Nature Pursues Strife. Religion, Ideology, Resources, Land, Spite, Love, Or Just Because. No Matter How Pathetic The Reason, It’s Enough To Start A War.” – Paine (Naruto Shippuden)

Men are fickle animals who may start a battle with a little provocation, and Sorrow was correct in this sense, regardless of how he got about that incorrectly. My clan was devastated by the stuff I hoped for. I caused all this suffering for my parents by making a desire for my father without realizing what he desired.

Kyoko’s desire for Madoka Magica nearly ruins her family members. She’s left with her own to fight for herself. That’s why she seems to have such a strong character as well as a stern exterior.

2.“I am the hope of the universe, the answer to all living things that cry out for peace. The protector of the innocent, the light in the darkness, The truth. Ally to good! Nightmare to you!” Son Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku is one of the most popular anime characters of all time. One of the main protagonists in Dragon Ball includes Goku.He tells his foes that he is the protector of all that is good. He is the guardian of the entrance. He aims to preserve the planet at peace and rescue mankind, instead of destroying it as many bad men do.

3.“People’s lives don’t end when they die. It ends when they lose faith.” –Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Naruto Uzumaki, often known as Naruto, is the protagonist of the Naruto anime and manga series. Naruto is Hatake Kakashi’s and subsequently Jiraiya’s apprentice. This Naruto quote reminds everyone not to quit on our dreams and aspirations.

4.”You need to accept the fact that you’re not the best and have all the will to strive to be better than anyone you face.” -Roronoa Zoro(One Piece)

He’s among the most dedicated superheroes, never content with his abilities. In One Piece, this warrior is Luffy’s right-hand man, and he battles with a distinctive three-sword method not yet seen in any other series. Roronoa Zoro’s statements about perseverance but never giving it up are common.

5.“Are you listening God? The thing is, mom and dad don’t like each other anymore. And it’s my fault for being such a useless daughter.” – Hatori Shikishima

In this incident, you hear Hatori’s sadness in his words. It’s difficult not to believe it because it’s so sincere.

Hatori is depressed and alone. It isn’t because of anyone who’s not a part of her life. Instead, it’s her folks’ strained relationship that makes her feel like garbage. Never quarrel next to your children if you are a parent. They may be able to extract some depressing messages from it.

6.“Fear is freedom! Subjugation is liberation! Contradiction is truth! Those are the facts of this world! And you will all surrender to them, you pigs in human clothing!” -Satsuki Kiryuuin (Kill la Kill)

In this remark, Satsuki challenges everything that the bulk of citizens believes in. It does, however, sound right. Being scared entails being able to feel terrified without restriction. If there is a paradox, seeking the truth entails resolving it.

7.“Whatever you lose, you’ll find it again. But what you throw away you’ll never get back.”-Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin Meiji Kenkaku Romantan)

Kenshin Himura, commonly known as Hitokiri Battousai (Battousai the Manslayer) or Himura the Battousai all through the manga, is the protagonist of the Rurouni Kenshin animated series. Throughout sword combat, his combat instincts are on point, and he detects even the tiniest advantages, plans, and techniques.

8.”Everything has a beginning and an end. Life is just a cycle of starts and stops. There are ends we don’t desire, but they’re inevitable, we have to face them. It’s what being human is all about.”– Jet Black (Cowboy Bebop)

These words, spoken in episode 25, have sown the root of active thought in the brains of the audience. Jet continues to talk about the flow of life and the uncertainty that humans have over their lives. He believes that both the positive and the unpleasant aspects of the human experience must be appreciated fairly.

9.”Never lose sight of your wish! And if you want to see the wish fulfilled … you must choose! No matter how painful the choice may be.” -Tsubasa Reservoir Chronicle

10.”The loneliest people are the kindest. The saddest people smile the brightest. The most damaged people are the wisest. All because they don’t wish to see anyone else suffer the way they did.” -Jellal Fernandes

There are two types of pain. It might cause you to despise others and tear them down. Alternatively, you may help others by lifting them and preventing them from falling into the same trap we made.

11.”The world isn’t perfect. But it’s there for us, doing the best it can… that’s what makes it so damn beautiful.” -Roy Mustang (Full Metal Alchemist)

Roy Mustang, of Full Metal Alchemist, is indeed a character who isn’t afraid to speak their mind. Inside this remark, he highlights how faulty this planet could be. Alchemy, paradoxically, may make it flawless by comparable trade. However, Roy thinks that perhaps the cosmos is “perfect” since it is defective in the conclusion. It is difficult to reach purity.

12.”Don’t give up, there’s no shame in falling down! True shame is to not stand up again!” -Shintaro Midorima (Kuroko No Basket)

Shintaro explains to the group that the issue isn’t declining, but rather failing to attempt. It’s much worse not to try since you’ve already given up. At the very least, if you attempted, you can claim you tried.

13.“People, who can’t throw something important away, can never hope to change anything.”- Armin Arlert (Shingeki no Kyojin / Attack on Titan)

If you genuinely love anything really, you shall have to let go sometimes. Armin is implying that clinging to something which isn’t helping you would only harm you. Alteration is often required for a person’s development.

14.“Sometimes, I wonder why people fall in love. Why do we abandon ourselves… to these painful and burdensome feelings?” – Nejima Yukari

Yukari Nejima is the show’s central character. Yukari is shown as a bashful guy with the spine of a scarecrow, but who is nonetheless compassionate and empathetic. Upon giving her part of his eraser and watching her grin, he fell madly in love with Misaki Takazaki. After admitting to Misaki Takasaki, Yukari is compelled to marry Sanada Ririna according to national marriage laws.

15.“Human beings are strong because we can change ourselves.” – Saitama

Saitama is indeed the protagonist of the anime as well as the legendary One-Punch Man. He is by far the most heroic figure in the entire series. Saitama is in the midst of a soul existential problem since he has grown too powerful to get any pleasure from combat.

16.“Fear is not evil. It tells you what weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder.” – Gildarts Clive (Fairy Tail)

Gildharts is an S-class warlock on the Fairytail. When he speaks to somebody afraid, he informs them that anxiety is a tool that can help them conquer any difficulty they may face.

18.”Stand up and walk. Keep moving forward. You’ve got two good legs. So get up and use them. You’re strong enough to make your own path.” -Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

It’s one of Edward’s first crucial times in the narrative. Rose wants to learn what she should do because after he demolishes the cult leader who has been misrepresenting to the residents of Reole about channeling the divinity.

His reaction is straightforward yet positive. Edward himself is lacking one of his limbs, so it’s a touch ironic.

19.“Reject common sense to make the impossible possible.” – Simon (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

20.“Destiny. Fate. Dreams. These unstoppable ideals are held deep in the heart of man. As long as there are people who seek freedom in this life, these things shall not vanish from the Earth.”– Gold D. Rodger (One Piece)

Everyone has been perplexed by this start. Everyone has always believed that destiny and fate are distinct in the respect that destiny may be altered but fate cannot.The dictionary, on the other hand, disagrees. Furthermore, they never regarded fate as an ideal. Here, fate has completely thrown them off.

21.“Don’t be upset because of what you can’t do. Do what you do best, live as carefree and optimistically as you can, because some people aren’t able to do that.” – Keima Katsuragi (The World God Only Knows)

Tamiki Wakaki’s The World God Only Knows series features Keima Katsuragi, Katsuragi Keima), who is the primary protagonist. In the game industry, he’s known as the God of Conquest (, Otoshigami) for his prowess at conquering every woman in dating simulations.

In his everyday life, he is known as Otamegane, a combination of “Otaku” (Nerd) and “Megane” (Glasses). “Otamegane” loosely translates to “gloomy nerd with glasses,” alluding to his hushed and frigid demeanor.Keima is hooked on video games, to the extent where he locked himself in his room for 3 days straight to meet his “time limit” on the Web.

22.“If you wanna make people dream, you’ve gotta start by believing in that dream yourself!”-Seiya Kanie (Amagi Brilliant Park)

The main character is Seiya. He is a brilliant high schooler with mental acuity, intellect, quick reflexes, and a princely attitude.

During his boyhood, he worked in the entertainment business under the codename Seiya Kodama. According to Isuzu, he was indeed a cheerful kid who would have pleased any grownup joyful, but Seiya has informed her that he passed a long period ago. He inherits the magical ability to listen to a person’s heart from Latifah, but this skill only functions once with each individual.

23.“Having happy and beautiful memories won’t always bring you salvation. The more beautiful a memory is, the more painful it can become. It can even become terrifying. Both for the one who’s leaving… And for the one left behind.”-Isla Kirito (Plastic memories)

Isla is a female Giftia having dual tails and a childlike look that makes everybody around her realize how short life is. She is a seasoned employee in Tsukasa’s division, and she has previously worked with Kazuki. Afterward when she does nothing except deliver tea to her colleagues.

In her private life, she seems clumsy and withdrawing, but her actual nature is shown to be slightly childlike, vivacious, fun-loving, and kind.

24.“Don’t worry about what other people think. Hold your head up high and plunge forward”-Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Midoriya was created without a trait or power, and he is the prototypical anime protagonist who goes from nothing to superhero. When it comes right down to it, Midoriya is another one of those animation heroes that never fails to inspire you with his words:

“That’s correct. Don’t care about what people might consider! “Dive headfirst forward with the dignity intact!” says this anime quote about life.

25.“You’ll only realize that you truly love someone if they already caused you enormous pain. Your enemies can never hurt you the way your loved ones can. It’s the people close to your heart that can give you the most piercing wound. Love is a double-edged sword, it can heal the wound faster or it can sink the blade even deeper.”-Himura Kenshin (Rurouni Kenshin)

26.“Who decides limits? And based on what? You said you worked hard? Well, maybe you need to work a little harder. Is that really the limit of your strength? Could the you of tomorrow beat you today? Instead of giving in, move forward.”– Saitama (One Punch Man)

It’s one of the finest Saitama quotations, and it perfectly encapsulates the essence of the personality.One Punch Man’s hero is powerful (too powerful), yet he acknowledges the significance of the hard effort.After all, he did get his superhuman abilities by sticking to a rigid fitness routine of “100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10km run – every single day!”

27.”Dreams breathe life into men and can cage them in suffering. Men live and die by their dreams. But long after they have been abandoned they still smolder deep in men’s hearts. Some see nothing more than life and death. They are dead, for they have no dreams.”-Griffith

Even though he’s among the most reviled animated characters of all time, there are a few fantastic Griffith quips from the Berserk sequence.Even though he is a disgusting human being, in the end, many of Griffith’s finest quotations are rather thought-provoking.

28.“On this earth, there are lots of difficult and painful things. I want to fly away and escape from it all. I want to flap my wings freely.”-Noe Isurugi (True Tears)

29.“To act is not necessarily compassion. True compassion sometimes comes from inaction.”-Hinata Miyake (A Place Further than the Universe)

30.”We can’t waste time worrying about the what if’s.” Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki, the hero of Bleach and a Potential replacement Shinigami, is among the series’ most powerful characters. He combines the capabilities of a man, Ghoul, Shinigami, and Quincy, and uses the talents of each race in his assaults.

31.“Those who stand at the top determine what’s wrong and what’s right! This very place is neutral ground! Justice will prevail, you say? But, of course, it will! Whoever wins this war becomes justice!”– Don Quixote Doflamingo (One Piece)

Another of the pirate from One Piece is Don Quixote Doflamingo. He paradoxically claims that judgment isn’t genuine justice, but rather ‘justice’ from one perspective. There is no impartiality injustice because justice is viewed from the perspective of the victor.

32.“If nobody cares to accept you and wants you in this world, accept yourself and you will see that you don’t need them and their selfish ideas.”-Alibaba Saluja( Universal Warriors)

33.“Humans die. Animals die. Plants die. Even soul reapers die. It’s the arch of the universe. Everything that comes to life eventually ceases to exist.”-Baraggan Louisenbairn

34.“We are all like fireworks: We climb, we shine and always go our separate ways and become further apart. But even when that time comes, let’s not disappear like a firework and continue to shine… forever.”-Hitsugaya Toshiro (Bleach)

Hitsugaya is the Rangiku commander and one of the Bleach commanders. He is renowned as among the youngest commanders in history, and he is noted for his strategy, intellect, and ice-cold demeanor.

Hitsugaya emphasizes that, while they may develop and spread more apart, they must not vanish like fireworks.

35.“No one in this world can truly hold himself separate from violence. Guns are literally within reach of anyone. Sadly, that’s where we put our faith, in bullets rather than human kindness.”-Koko Hekmatyar

Jormungand depicts the life of a weapons dealer as bleak, harsh, and realistic. You go from nation to country selling weapons and dealing with warlords, politicians, and those with a hidden motive. This Jormungand remark encapsulates the dismal truth of our existence. Its simplicity, on the other hand, is invigorating.

36.“If you don’t share someone’s pain, you can never understand them.”-Nagato Naruto

This Naruto quotation talks about how it’s difficult to comprehend someone if you haven’t gone through the same hardship as they have.Even if you do have, that does not guarantee that you’ll always concur with them.

37.“Don’t be so quick to throw away your life. No matter how disgraceful or embarrassing it may be, you need to keep struggling to find your way out until the very end.”– Clare (Claymore)

This is a quotation by Norihiro Yagi, a prominent Japanese manga author, and illustrator whose latest work, Claymore, ran in the journal from 2001 to 2014, achieving 155 chapters and being distributed all over the world.

38.Giving up kills people. When people reject giving up… they finally win the right to transcend humanity.”– Alucard (Hellsing)

Alucard is a vamp that appears in the Hellsing animation and manga series as the primary character. He is by far the most prominent leader of the Hellsing Organization, which fights vampires and other mythological beings.

39.“Tears are handy for washing away troubling and sad feelings. But when you grow up, you’ll learn that there are things so sad, they can never be washed away by tears. That there are painful memories that should never be washed away. So people who are truly strong laugh when they want to cry. They endure all of the pain and sorrow while laughing with everybody else.”-Obi Hajime (Gintama)

A person who laughs the loudest has had the saddest and most painful things. That appears to be reflected in this quote.

40.“It is at the moment of death that humanity has value.”

– Archer (Fate Series)

The post The 40 Deep Meaning Anime Quotes of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.