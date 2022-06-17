News
The 60 Best Anime Quotes of All Time
Those who are new to the world of anime might be wondering about what anime is. To start with its introduction, anime is a short form that stands for an animated cartoon in Japan. In Japan, almost everything is considered anime but, in countries like America, it is a niche genre. Here we have brought a list of anime quotes you should checkout.
In Japan, anime is viewed as soap opera-type series. There are many genres that are covered in anime like sci-fi, action anime, and romance anime. The popularity of anime has seen a significant increase internationally as many new individuals have become die-hard fans. There is also the term- manga. Those who don’t know the difference between anime and manga don’t need to worry as we have got you covered up. Although Manga and Anime are two different things, they go hand-in-hand. Manga is basically the Japanese print comic books.
Anime is usually meant for the entertainment of adults so, one must be wary before watching it with children. Do check the TV ratings before watching it with kids as you surely don’t want to tune in to adult content with little ones by your side. There surely are some children-friendly anime also there which can be enjoyed along with one’s family.
Anime Quotes About Life
Life is a beautiful journey that should be embraced with each passing moment. But, this doesn’t mean that one wakes us with this understanding every day. Whether it is a famous saying from a popular celebrity or a funny quote, they all can give a little motivation and inspiration.
Below 10 such quotes on life have been mentioned that will give the readers an extra pep whenever they require that. Keep these anime quotes about life bookmarked so that you can go through them whenever you need a little pick me up.
1. “Humans die. Animals die. Plants die. Even soul reapers die. It’s the arch of the universe. Everything that comes to life eventually ceases to exist.”
This is among the most famous anime quotes that have been said by Baraggan Louisenbairn in the anime Bleach. This quote talks about how everything that exists in this world including the soul reapers die. There is nothing permanent in this world and one day everything ceases to exist.
2. “Everything has a beginning and an end. Life is just a cycle of starts and stops. There are ends we don’t desire, but they’re inevitable, we have to face them. It’s what being human is all about.”
These lines have been said by Jet Black in the anime Cowboy Bebop. It talks about how everything has a start and an end. There are certain things in our life that we didn’t want to happen but then also we have to face them as this is what being human being means.
3. “Knowing you’re different is only the beginning. If you accept these differences you’ll be able to get past them and grow even closer.”
These lines have been said by Miss Kobayashi in the anime Dragon Maid. It talks about the realization one gets of being different from others. Once a person understands that he is different that’s when his real journey starts. Those who accept the differences and are able to go past them go even closer to knowing themselves.
4. “Having happy and beautiful memories won’t always bring you salvation. The more beautiful a memory is, the more painful it can become.”
These beautiful lines have been said in the anime Plastic Memories. It is about beautiful and painful memories. Salvation is not always brought up by happy or beautiful memories. It is not necessary that a beautiful memory will always remain the same as sometimes it can also become painful and burdensome feelings.
5. “Everyone dies eventually, whether they have power or not. That’s why you need to think about what you’ll accomplish while you’re alive.”
This forms yet another part of our list of anime quotes and these lines were said by Mary Macbeth in Kekkai Sensen. It talks about how everyone dies whether they have power or not. So, it is better to think about what one wants to achieve while they are alive.
6. “It’s impossible to work hard for something you don’t enjoy.”
This anime quote is said by Silica in Sword Art Online. These lines are very apt and many people would have already heard sayings similar to these. No one can work hard until and unless they enjoy what they are doing.
7. “Life is not a game of luck. If you wanna win, work hard.”
Sora in No Game No Life anime said this and it simply means that life is not based on only luck. Those who want to win will have to work hard. It forms a very important part of our list of anime quotes as the saying is true to its core.
8. “Power is not will, it is the phenomenon of physically making things happen.”
Madara Uchiha in Naruto Shippuden anime said this. It means that power does not simply mean will. Instead, it is the phenomenon of making things happen. Will and power are two completely different things and have been clearly distinguished by Madara Uchiha here in Naruto Shippuden.
9. “How can you move forward if you keep regretting the past?”
Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) said these lines that imply that one can not move forward if they keep regretting their past. The time is present is being consumed up by the thoughts from the past so, how can anything be done in the present?
10. “Giving up kills people. When people reject giving up… they finally win the right to transcend humanity.”
Alucard in Hellsing anime quoted these lines. By these lines, he meant to say that giving up kills people and when they stop giving up that’s when they win the right to go beyond humanity. So, giving up should not be an option if an individual wants to achieve bigger things.
11. “A person can change, at the moment when the person wishes to change.”
Haruhi Fujioka said these lines in the famous anime Ouran Highschool Host Club. A person can change when he wishes to change. No other external force or factor can help an individual until and unless it comes from inside.
Anime Quotes Regarding Love
1. “Destiny. Fate. Dreams. These unstoppable ideas are held deep in the heart of man. As long as there are people who seek freedom in this life, these things shall not vanish from the Earth.”
Gold D. Rodger in One Piece anime said these lines that dreams, fate, and destiny are such things that live deep in the hearts of a human. And, as long as people will continue their search for freedom, these things will not get extinct from the face of the Earth.
2. “Even if I lose this feeling, I’m sure I’ll just fall in love with you all over again.”
Syaoran Li in Cardcaptor Sakura said these lines which represent his feelings. He said that even if he lost what he feels right now he is sure that he will fall in love with her all over again. Here we can see the depth of his love and how true his feelings are.
3. “I’ll make you so in love with me, that every time our lips touch, you’ll die a little death.”
Ai Yazawa wrote these lines Nana series said these erotic lines that displayed the love and passion of the character. This anime quote is very famous among anime fans. It signifies how deep is the relationship that both the characters share.
4. “The scars that you can’t see are the hardest to heal.”
Nao Tamori in Charlotte said these very apt lines and this no doubt is among the best anime quotes about love. It is about the scars and a comparison is drawn between the scars that are visible and that aren’t. Nao Tamori says that the scars that are not visible or are hidden are the hardest to heal and also they are the ones that hurt one the most.
5. “Either in belief or doubt, if I lean to one of these sides, my reaction time will be dulled if my heart thinks the opposite of what I choose.”
Roronoa Zoro in One Piece said these very deep lines and there are many famous lines said by Zoro in One Piece. These lines summarize how Zoro feels when he is in a belief or a doubt. He says that his reaction time will get affected if his heart starts to think in an opposite direction.
6. “Even if I searched the world over, no one could compare to you.”
Hikaru Hitachiin in Ouran Highschool Host Club confesses that even if he searched the world, he would find no one like his lover. For him, there is no one like her and this signifies the love he feels towards her.
7. “If you love someone, he could make you sad. He could even make you feel lonely sometimes. But that someone can also make you happier than you’ll ever be.”
Saki Hanajima in Fruits Basket rightly said that if someone loves a person, that person tends to make you feel sad and even lonely sometimes. But, they can also make you happy as you have never experienced before. We often see that lovers offend each other to the worst level possible but also are the reason for joy when they spend time with each other.
8. “Forgetting is like a wound. The wound may heal but it has already left a scar.”
Monkey D Luffy in One Piece rightly said that forgetting is equivalent to a wound and that wound might heal or even leave a scar. Emotional wounds are seen getting compared to physical wounds very commonly and the same has been done here also. Forgetting which is an emotional thing is here being compared to a physical wound which can also lead to scars.
9. “If you can’t find a reason to fight, then you shouldn’t be fighting.”
Akame in Akame Ga Kill has very aptly said in these lines that if you can’t fight a reason to fight then don’t fight. There are many instances in which two people have no proper reason to fight but are just fighting because they had a bad day. This quote from Akame Ga Kill is a quote that needs to be kept in mind.
10. “If you wanna make people dream, you’ve gotta start by believing in that dream yourself!”
Seiya Kanie, the main character in Amagi Brilliant Park talks big and deep. He rightly puts his words when he conveys the thing that people first need to believe in their dream themselves before others do and that’s how things work. People dream and that dreams turn into reality once they start believing in their dreams themselves.
11. “No matter which love line, what time, or where I am, I will always love you. I’ll say it one more time. I love you.”
Okabe, the main protagonist in Steins; Gate expresses his love through these beautiful lines. These lines can be bookmarked or saved by the individuals who are planning to express their feelings in the future. These lines beautifully express what Okabe feels in his heart for his lover.
Sad Anime Quotes
The saddest anime quotes have been mentioned below.
1. “The loneliest people are the kindest. The saddest people smile the brightest. The most damaged people are the wisest. All because they don’t wish to see anyone else suffer the way they did.”
Jellal Fernandes in Fairy Tail said these very famous lines. This had to be a part of our best anime quotes and many of the readers might have already come across these lines or similar lines on social media. These lines are quite straight and easy to understand. If you see, they have a deep meaning too. The ones who themselves had to go through suffering don’t wish others to see the same phase in their lives and the same has been beautifully penned down through these lines.
2. “The thing I wished for destroyed my whole family. I brought all this suffering down on my family because I made a wish for my dad without knowing what he really wanted.”
Kyoko Sakura in Puella Magi Madoka Magica through this deep and sad anime quote displayed how he unwantedly destroyed his family. He unintentionally made his family suffer just because he wished a thing for his dad without knowing what his dad actually wanted. Similar things just like this, we can also see in our society happening and through this one can actually feel the sadness hidden in the heart of Kyoko Sakura.
3. “Death isn’t kind. It’s dark and black and as far as you… As far as you can see you’re all alone. There’s no one else.”
Mei Misaki in the famous anime Another said these lines. Those who have seen Another might remember how she was treated as an outcast just so that the number of students in the class can be balanced. She was ignored by everyone as if she didn’t exist. By displaying her feeling through these lines, readers can understand how she felt. She clearly tells that in death one is alone and there is no one with you.
4. “Is it all right to not hold it in anymore? Sanae-san told me, places that I can cry are in a bathroom, or in daddy’s arms.”
Ushio in CLANNAD said these very deep and said lines in which one can clearly feel the hurt he has been dealing with. Does he ask if it’s okay to not hold onto things anymore? For the same question, he was advised by Sanae-san that it was only okay to cry in a bathroom or in his father’s arm. These lines depict how broken he is from inside and what impact holding onto things brings upon the people.
5. “The two of us aren’t so different. My whole life I’ve desired from others. I felt bitter to the people around me and I closed off my heart. And a heart that lets nothing in will become empty before you realize it.”
Mei Aihara in the anime Citrus shares her experience. She tells how she shut her heart to the outside world and people and that led it to become empty. This is what happens when a person shuts his or her heart from the outside world. Slowly, they stop feeling things that they should have felt under normal circumstances and they no longer remain a normal person.
6. “They call certain methods of fighting good and others evil, acting as if there were some nobility to the battlefield. Such illusions, perpetrated by heroes throughout history, have led countless young men to their bloody deaths, all for the sake of this valor and glory.”
Kiritsugu Emiya in Fate/ Zero tells how the methods of fighting have been distinguished as good and bad but, whatever the method maybe there is no nobility to a battle. The illusion or glorification of the battlefield has led countless young men to their deaths and these illusions were passed on through generations by various heroes in history.
7. “I’m fine, except… it’s a terrible day for rain.”
Roy Mustang is a fictional character in Fullmetal Alchemist. Roy Mustang is seen uttering these words when someone asks him how he is. He simply says that he is fine but the day is not right for it to rain. This tells us how he tried to shift the focus of the question to the weather. It can be counted as among the smartest replies and is also lame at the same time.
8. “Was I able to live inside someone’s heart? Was I able to live inside your heart? Do you think you’ll remember me at least a little? You’d better not hit ‘reset!’ Don’t forget me, OK? That’s a promise, OK? I’m glad it’s you, after all. Will I reach you? I hope I can reach you.”
Kaori Miyazono from Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso expresses her concern in these lines. Through these lines, the readers can easily understand how attached she was to that individual. She wants to stay in his/her heart and memories and doesn’t wish to be forgotten. It is human nature that he/she wants to be remembered and not easily forgotten especially by the one that is closest to him/her.
9. “Aren’t I supposed to have taught you something important in life by now? What have I taught you?”
Hana Inuzuka in Naruto Shippuden said these lines where she wonders whether she taught something important to that person or not to date. This is how some people constantly wonder about their life like whether they have done anything fruitful or not.
10. “War is not heroic. War is not exhilarating. And, war is full of despair. It’s dark. It’s dreadful. It is a thing of sorrow and gloom.”
Izura Kira in Bleach sheds light on the reality behind wars. There have been many such quotes on the war that you must have already read in this article. This one’s another addition and delivers the same message that war is not good. It is dreadful and has been unnecessarily glorified.
11. “No one in this world can truly hold himself separate from violence. Guns are literally within reach of anyone. Sadly, that’s where we put our faith, in bullets rather than human kindness.”
Koko Hekmatyar in Jormungand tells how violence is spreading these days. She tells that no one is distant from violence and how can one be? Guns are in the reach of almost all individuals and today people like to put their faith in bullets instead of human kindness. This is sad to learn as the rate at which violence is spreading will one day put an end to human existence itself.
12. “People’s lives don’t end when they die, it ends when they lose faith.”
Itachi Uchiha in Naruto says these very deep lines. He tells how the lives of people end when they lose faith in themselves. The day one stops believing in himself or herself, is the day of one’s doom and death. So, people should never lose faith in themselves.
13. “I’ll never resent you, or hate you, or hurt you. Not ever. Not you or anyone. I’d rather die. So If I’m killed, I’ll face my killer with a smile. And I’ll tell them that it’s okay, because it won’t be their fault for doing it. It’ll just be that they don’t know any better. I’ll die hopeful, that my death might have helped them… to understand someday.”
Photo is a slave in the anime Kino’s Journey and during the episode in which these lines were said, her attitude is an eye-opener despite her being a slave. The above quote is sad but is still inspiring and quite powerful.
14. “Are you listening god? The thing is, mom and dad don’t like each other anymore. And it’s my fault for being such a useless daughter.”
Hatori Shikishima’s pain in these lines can be easily felt by the readers. The pain is so genuine that it is difficult for one not to feel it.
Best Inspirational Anime Quotes
1. “The world isn’t perfect. But it’s there for us, doing the best it can….that’s what makes it so damn beautiful.”
This quote said by Roy Mustang is from Full Metal Alchemist and he is a character that is not afraid of speaking his mind. Here, in this quote, he talks about the world being not perfect. And, in the end, Roy says that it is still perfect as imperfection is also perfection. There is no perfection in this world god made and if there would have been perfection so, where can one go?
2. “Fear is not evil. It tells you what weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder.”
This is said by Gildarts Clive in Fairy Tail anime and is one of the best inspirational anime quotes about life. Gildharts is among the S-class wizards of Fairy Tail. In this scene from Fairy Tail, he is seen talking to someone who is scared. He tells them that fear is not evil but, it is a tool that can help one in identifying their fears and help them overcome any obstacles.
3. “Whatever you lose, you’ll find it again. But what you throw away you’ll never get back.”
This is among the best inspirational anime quotes about life said by Kenshin Himura in Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan. Kenshin is a character of feudal Japan and he is a legendary swordsman. He talks about the difference between forgetting and throwing away a thing. If you misplace or forget something then, there is a chance that you may find it again. But, if you intentionally throw away a thing, place, or person then you’ll never find it away as throwing means that it was not required anymore.
4. “I am the hope of the universe. I am the answer to all living things that cry out for peace, The protector of the innocent,The light in the darkness, The truth. Ally to good! A nightmare to you!”
Son Goku from Dragon Ball Z is one of the most famous anime characters. Goku is the main character in Dragon Ball Z and this is how confidently he spoke to his enemies about being the defender of all the good things that exist. He says that he is the gatekeeper and rather than destroying the world, he wants to save humanity and intends to keep it at peace.
5. “Thinking you’re no-good and worthless is the worst thing you can do”
These lines are said by Nobito in the famous kids’ anime series Doraemon. It is quite unexpected for Nobito to say such a thing keeping in mind how lazy and clumsy he is. This is among the best anime quotes about life that is taken from a scene where Nobito sends Doraemon to make his childhood pleasant. When the robot named Doraemon starts to malfunction, Nobito tells him that true shame comes when a person puts himself or herself down but true courage is to work again and cheer up. So, it is to decide whether a person wants true shame by quitting or cheering up and never thinks of being useless again.
6. “Don’t give up, there’s no shame in falling down! True shame is to not stand up again!”
These lines are said by Shintaro Midorima in Kuroko No Basket. He is seen telling the cast that failing is not a problem but, not even trying is one. Those who don’t even try are worse as they have already given up. At least if one has tried then, he/she is liable to say that they have put in the effort.
7. “If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it. Instead have the courage to change it the way you want it to be”
Naruto Uzumaki said these lines in Naruto Shippuden and these lines are among the best inspirational anime quotes. The way these lines have been put up by Naruto clearly delivers what message had to be sent. Those who don’t like their destiny should definitely not accept it and instead have the true courage to change it through hard work and passion.
8. “We don’t have to know what tomorrow holds! That’s why we can live for everything we’re worth today!”
This is among the most amazing inspirational anime quotes about life that is said by Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail. It is not important for one to know what tomorrow will bring for them. Instead of keeping wondering about what will happen tomorrow, it is best to live in present. One must be hearing such thing from childhood from their elders.
9. “If you can’t do something, then don’t. Focus on what you can”
It is said by Shiroe, a character in Long Horizon. Here another point of view has been expressed which simply says that if you can’t do something then, don’t do it. It is sometimes better to focus on your strengths than to cry over things that one can’t do.
10. “If you really want to be strong… Stop caring about what your surrounding thinks of you!”
It is said by Saitama in One Punch Man. This line from One Punch Man is also an integral part of our list of inspirational anime quotes. Here Saitama says that one needs to stop listening to the surroundings if he or she wishes to become strong. Those who listen to the surroundings get affected easily and hence lose sight and focus. So, it is better to focus on oneself and not care about what others have to say.
11. “You need to accept the fact that you’re not the best and have all the will to strive to be better than anyone you face.”
Roronoa Zoro said this inspirational line in One Piece. Zoro says that one sometimes needs to accept the fact that they are not the best. Often people tend to push themselves a lot and there comes a time when they need to take a pause and understand that this is their best. People should have the will and mindset to be better than others.
12. “When you lose sight of your path, listen for the destination in your heart.”
Allen Walker in D. Gray-Man said these very inspirational and deep lines. He says that when you tend to forget what you need to do in order to move forward, you must listen to your heart as it will never be wrong. In those times your heart will lead you to the right path.
Deep Anime Quotes
2. “Religion, ideology, resources, land, spite, love or just because… No matter how pathetic the reason, it’s enough to start war. War will never cease to exist… reasons can be thought up after the fact… Human nature pursues strife.
This forms a part of our list of deep anime quotes by Paine from Naruto Shippuden. Paine is among the main villains in Naruto Shippuden and in this conversation, he tells Naruto that humans will always fight and start wars as it is humane to find conflict. So, anything can result in a war as long as it is the end result.
2.”People, who can’t throw something important away, can never hope to change anything.”
These very apt lines by Armin Arlert from Shingeki no Kyojin /Attack on Titan mean that if you love something so much then, you also have to let it go. Here Armin in Shingeki no Kyojin /Attack on Titan wants to say that if you hold onto something which is no longer useful, will only result in hurt. Change is necessary for growth in all individuals.
3.“I want you to be happy, want you to laugh a lot. I don’t know what exactly I’ll be able to do for you, but I’ll always be by your side.”
These lines are said by Kagome in InuYasha. Kagome is the main heroine of this anime and here she is trying to tell Inuyasha her true feelings. The true meaning of these lines is that she only desires the best for him and doesn’t know how to make this happen but, she will never leave his side.
4. If you don’t share someone’s pain, you can never understand them.
These lines are said by Nagato from Naruto. Nagato clearly wants to send a message that an individual who is unable to understand someone else’s pain is not capable of also understanding them. These lines sure have a deep meaning to them that can be understood only by a few.
5. People become stronger because they have memories they can’t forget.
This quote is again from Naruto and was said by Tsunade. It is often said that you do not become stronger because you forget things but instead, you become stronger when you have memories of things that you can’t forget. It is those memories that teach people a lesson and make them learn through various experiences.
6. Simplicity is the easiest path to true beauty.
This is said by Seishuu Handa from Barakamon. People often get carried away as the beauty brands often promote themselves by portraying the change people notice in their physical appearances. But, it should be remembered that simplicity is the best policy and also the path to true beauty.
7. “I bet dead people are easier to get along with.”
Crona simplifies what has been going on with her as she was in a living hell because of the witch that created her. She had no exposure to love, affection, or kindness so, it comes with no surprise that she said these words.
8. “There’s no such thing as fair or unfair in battle. There is only victory or in your case, defeat.”
Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z simplifies what he stands for. In battle, for him, it doesn’t matter whether things are fair or unfair. The only thing that matters for him is victory. Such mindset in life can sometimes be useful but it should not be applied in all the scenarios as sometimes defeat also teach people valuable lessons.
9. “Sometimes I do feel like I’m a failure. Like there’s no hope for me. But even so, I’m not gonna give up. Ever!”
Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia said this motivating and deep quote. He sometimes feels that he is a failure or that there is no hope for him. But, despite that, he never gives up and this must be done by all whenever they feel low.
10. “Dreams breathe life into men and can cage them in suffering. Men live and die by their dreams. But long after they have been abandoned they still smolder deep in men’s hearts. Some see nothing more than life and death. They are dead, for they have no dreams.”
Griffith talks about how dreams affect an individual. This anime quote is deep yet easy to understand. Dreams are the driving force in the life of every living being but sometimes they can cage an individual in a life of suffering. Even after people die, their dreams still live in their hearts. Those are dead who have no dreams and aim in their life.
11. “If nobody cares to accept you and wants you in this world, accept yourself and you will see that you don’t need them and their selfish ideas.”
Alibaba Saluja in Universal Warriors talks about how self-acceptance is important before other individuals accept you. People don’t need the acceptance of the ones surrounding them but only theirs. Self-acceptance is more than enough and that is what Alibaba here is trying to convey.
12. “Is that really… the limit to your power? Do you honestly think that you won’t get any stronger for the rest of your life? Instead of sitting around frustrated, it’s better to keep on moving forward.”
Saitama in One Punch Man talks about how it is better to keep moving forward instead of just sitting and waiting for things to happen. No one should ever doubt themself as there is always a scope for improvement.
Here the list of our 60 anime quotes ends and we hope that the readers like this compilation. Do drop your favorite anime quotes below in the comments section.
How Did Tommy From Martin Die?
You might know about Friends and Seinfeld or Big Bang Theory but have you heard about the famous show Martin? If you haven’t then we would highly recommend you all to watch it in bits and pieces if you can. It was one of the most famous shows of the 90s and starred some faces that are currently top comedians and talents. Among those amazing roles was Tommy who was one of the loved characters on the show for his acting and charm. But he died in 2016 leaving every fan of his shattered and today in this article we will tell you how did he die and who he exactly was and also a little about the show. So, keep reading.
Who Played Tommy In Martin?
Tommy in Martin, one of the famous shows of the 90s was played by Thomas Mykal Ford. He played the role of Tommy on all 5 seasons of Martin. Thomas was born on September 5, 1964, in LA. He graduated with a bachelor of fine arts in acting from the University of Southern California. However, he received the NAACP Image Awards nomination in 1996 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series for his role in the show.
How Did Tommy Die?
Thomas Mykal Ford aka Tommy dies on October 12, 2016, at the age of 52. He died due to a ruptured aneurysm in his abdomen. Thomas died at the Atlanta Hospital. He had undergone knee replacement surgery a week before he died. However, his family and Lawrence showered their love and sorrow for the actor too on his demise.
His Work
Ford played several notable roles apart from his famous show Martin. He starred in Harlem (1989), and Across The Tracks (1990). The Parkers, Love Ain’t Suppose To Hurt: The Wedding New York Undercover (1998-1999), Who’s Got Jokes (2006-2008) and Let’s Stay Together (2011), Baby Mama’s Club(2010), Love Different (2016). He even directed a documentary on bullying called Through My Lens Atl.
Who Was Tommy In Martin?
Tommy in Martin is one of his best friends of Martin. He is a level-headed, intelligent, and charming personality and the only one who attended college. The show is showcased as the ladies’ man and would flirt with Pam and other women. He did have a romantic relationship with Pam and his hidden employment was that of a running gag. He appeared in every episode of the show.
About Martin
John Bowman, Martin Lawrence, and Topper Crew created Martin an American TV romantic and comedy sitcom of the 90s (1992-1997) that was aired on Fox. It was one of the top-rated shows of that time. The show starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Thomas Mykal Ford, and others. The show was set in Detroit and focused on radio host Martin Payne and his clashes with his girlfriend Gina, bestie Pam, and his two mates. On the show, Lawrence played other roles and blurred the lines between sitcom and sketchy comedy. This show has paved a way for several artists and has been a memorable experience for the viewers who watched it at that time.
The Best Documentaries of All Time That You Should Watch
Many stories would otherwise remain unknown due to the nature of documentaries. Documentaries can cover a range of subjects from a single individual’s life to a larger political event, and their effects vary from uplifting to devastating. Meanwhile, here are our picks for the best documentaries of all time.
We learn more about the world as a result of the best documentary films than just the stories they tell; we learn about beliefs we no longer share, we become more aware of experiences different from our own, we grow angry with stories of injustice, and we uncover untold truths of the world. An excellent documentary can convert audiences into activists; it can alarm, awaken, and amuse simultaneously.
Currently, HBO and Netflix offer a wide variety of documentary films, so options have never been better. You will not want to miss these essential documentaries we compiled for you.
60. When We Were Kings (1996)
- Director: Leon Gast
- Writer: Leon Gast
- Cast: Muhammad Ali, George Foreman
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Underdogs facing off against Goliaths is one of fiction’s most common story devices. A similar theme is evident in documentaries, as well. This brilliant documentary justifies Muhammed Ali as an inferior despite being one of the most celebrated boxers in history.
Muhammad Ali became famous in 1974 when he was 32 years old, and many believed he had reached the end of his career. In the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” match, he faced off against a much younger heavyweight champion, George Foreman.
An event of a lifetime, a musical festival, and some of the best African American artists performed in this festival thought up by Don King. Zaire’s brutal dictatorship was a point of cultural contact between Americans and their counterparts in America.
When the documentary won the Academy Award for Best Documentary, Foreman and Ali were on stage with the filmmakers.
59. Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back (1967)
- Director: D. A. Pennebaker
- Writer: D. A. Pennebaker
- Cast: Bob Dylan, Donovan
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
In 1965, director D. A. Pennebaker accompanied Bob Dylan on a tour of England, capturing concerts and intimate glimpses into Dylan’s life off the stage and music pages.
Pennebaker told CNN he never intended “Don’t Look Back” to be a documentary. Instead, he defined a documentary as something that digs deep and educates.
As opposed to presenting a detailed portrait of the life of a music icon, he wanted to depict the experience of being with him for a short time.
58. American Movie (1999)
- Director: Chris Smith
- Writer: Chris Smith
- Cast: Mark Borchardt, Mike Schank, Tom Schimmels
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime, Vudu
Filmmaker Mark Borchardt chronicles his efforts to finance and finish a low-budget horror film in this film. The film features Borchardt’s 82-year old Uncle Bill, his financier, and a man who lives in a trailer park despite having a savings account of over $250,000. It is a Sony Pictures Classics.
“American Movie” is a funny documentary, with a few sad moments, filmed by Chris Smith and created by Sarah Price, dedicated to Mark and the people who were important to him. According to Mark, he’s a loser, a filmmaker who’s spent his life working on films that have never been released. With the help of his friends and hapless amateur actors as his cast, he plunders Uncle Bill’s bank account for funding, and he features Mike Schank, his best friend, and composer who, after too many drugs, reminds me of Silent Bob from Kevin Smith’s movies.
Last but not least, Mark Borchardt dreams of one-day achieving such success. Although he may not succeed, he will not stop trying.
57. The Endurance (2000)
- Director: George Butler
- Writer: Caroline Alexander
- Cast: Julian Ayer, John Blackborow, Liam Neeson,
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
This documentary is about Sir Ernest Shackleton’s 1914 expedition to the Antarctic and is narrated by the talented Liam Neeson. Interviews with the surviving relatives of the members of the expedition, as well as footage of the original expedition locations, are included in the film.
Despite being crushed by ice, Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance, managed to survive in a harrowing ordeal along with his fellow expedition members. Shackleton set out to become the first to cross the Antarctic continent via the pole after failing to reach the South Pole in 1909 by only 97 miles. However, the expedition met a disastrous end when the ship was trapped in the ice pack.
He and his 28-man crew survived the long polar winter before eventually finding rescue after sailing on an open boat for 800 miles across the Weddell Sea. Endurance’s entire crew survived against all odds. Shackleton’s expedition was told with the help of Frank Hurley’s original film footage and interviews with surviving relatives.
56. Amy
- Director: Asif Kapadia
- Writer: Asif Kapadia
- Cast: Mitch Winehouse, Mark Ronson
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
With unseen footage, home movies, and more than 100 interviews, this documentary provides an intimate portrait of Amy Winehouse as she is the center stage of this documentary, and we get to know about her talents and her tragic, darkest moments, and untimely death.
Mitchell Winehouse, Winehouse’s father, has been extremely critical of the documentary, believing it portrays him in an untrue light that damages his reputation.
Most people have heard of Winehouse, a reincarnation of jazz singers of yore whose sounds were also influenced by hip-hop, reggae, girl groups, and soul, North London’s chanteuse exploded onto the scene with her 2006 debut album, “Back to Black,” which has sold more than 20 million copies and won five Grammys. For a time, her all-too-appropriate signature song, “Rehab,” became an inescapable part of her coquettish bad-girl image.
In 2011, she was fatally poisoned by alcohol in the ultimate showbiz cliché. Thus, Winehouse became the first member of the “27 Club,” a category of music legends who reached their early expiration dates when they were young.
The film is an Oscar winner for Best Documentary Feature.
55. Last Train Home
- Director: Lixin Fan
- Writer: Lixin Fan
- Cast: Zhang Yang, Changhua Zhan, Suqin Chen, Qin Zhang, Tingsui Tang
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
With its focus on factory workers who sacrifice their families for their careers, “Last Train Home” illuminates the toll China’s economic boom has taken on its families.As a result of their work, Chen and Zhang see children infrequently, complicating reconnecting with them.
We see a large crowd being directed by police as it grinds forward in the film’s opening scenes, which are very much like a big-picture documentary. These Chinese citizens are among 130 million Chinese citizens who travel by train annually between urban centers and villages in the countryside.
Chen Suqin and Zhang Changhua, a married couple, gradually take center stage. Several years ago, they left Szechuan to work in Guangzhou, a large industrial city adjacent to Hong Kong, for lower-paying jobs in a textile factory.
They bend over our jeans in the rows of sewing machines as they are assembled. Despite being married adults, they live in dormitories with little privacy.
After 15 years of hard work, they hope to provide a better life for their children. But unfortunately, their dream has forced them to sacrifice their lives as parents, and as a result, they are like strangers to their children who only know them as telephone voices and their visits every year.
54. The Tillman Story
- Director: Amir Bar-Lev
- Writer: Amir Bar-Lev, Mark Monroe
- Cast: Pat Tillman, Richard Tillman, Josh Brolin
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
Pat Tillman’s life and death in Afghanistan are explored in “The Tillman Story.” The film covers up the claims that the Taliban killed Tillman. In particular, critics praised it as an anti-propaganda piece that resulted in Tillman’s death through “friendly fire.” As a result, the film’s release was overturned.
According to at least one of his fellow soldiers, Tillman died due to friendly fire. A week after Tillman’s death, his family says they learned that he had passed on the fabrication to the military, based on reports the government knew to be false.
As seen in the film, a paper trail shows that knowledge of falsehood ran deep into the Bush administration, including a leaked top-secret memo from Gen. Stanley McChrystal to the White House.
53. Crip Camp
- Director: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham
- Writer: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham, David Radcliff
- Cast: Judith Heumann, James Lebrecht
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
During the 1970s, Camp Jened, located in the Catskill Mountains, led a revolution in educating teenagers with disabilities. Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, produced “Crip Camp” in honor of the thirtieth anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The film focuses on the struggles of those campers who became activists for the disability rights movement and their fight for accessibility legislation. The film stars Larry Allison, Judith Heumann, James LeBrecht, Denise Sherer Jacobson, and Stephen Hofmann.
52. The Autobiography of Nicolae Ceausescu
- Director: Andrei Ujică
- Writer: Andrei Ujică
- Cast: Dana Bunescu, Lica Barbulescu, Ion Avram, Eugen Barbu
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This film captures former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, who ruled from 1965 to 1989, using Romanian National Television and National Film Archives. Ceausescu was executed on Christmas Day 1989, and his wife after being overthrown.
Mr. Ujica wrote and directed the documentary, which opens with jerky and smeary images showing the Ceausescus’ hastily convened and administered trial just moments before their execution. The two men sit with their backs against the wall, looking frail and thin.
They make accusations and deny accusations. In addition to being fast-paced and difficult to follow, the film omits voice-overs and other explanations, which may be problematic for the uninitiated.
No matter your knowledge of Romanian history, these crude visuals are hard to reconcile with the pomp and pageantry that follows, which is exactly the point. In 1965, these two Lilliputians – Ceausescu seemed to hover between 5 feet 5 and 6 feet 2 – ruled a country into which they lorded a vision of their self-mythologizing.
51. The Overnighters
- Director: Jesse Moss
- Writer: –
- Cast: Alan Mezo, Keegan Edwards, Jay Reinke
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
An Outback pastor seeks to provide for the homeless in his town by opening his door to them. However, his decision to open his home to them becomes controversial in “The Overnighters.”.
The novel is often compared to “The Grapes of Wrath,” one of the best novels about migration in the 20th century.
Williston, North Dakota, the documentary’s setting, is a typical small town in America that has undergone a lot of change due to the oil boom bringing hopeful workers from across the country. But unfortunately, many of those who arrive are desperate, can’t find work right away (or at all. , and have nowhere to sleep.
Money can be made here, yes, but many are on the edge of desperation. Pastor Jay Reinke found that to be the trigger for persuading his congregation at Concordia Lutheran Church to open their parking lot and parish house to many unfortunate people seeking shelter.
Why Is It Called Overnighters?
The “overnighters” usually sleep in their cars and the hallways. But, with his ever-buoyant passion, Reinke wakes them up with hymns in the morning and does his best to meet as many of their needs as he can, especially when it comes to finding work that pays for their lodging.
Besides featuring Reinke’s ministry in the church, the documentary also presents touching, poignant footage of individuals who come to Williston to better their lives. One can almost feel their desire to gain employment.
Despite the tough times some seem to have suffered, there’s one 18-year-old named Keegan who recently turned 18 and has scored a good job that will allow him to bring out his girlfriend and infant son. It still isn’t enough, though.
He complains to his father that they have few opportunities for young people in their small town because his girlfriend doesn’t like living in a small apartment.
50. Dick Johnson Is Dead
- Director: Kirsten Johnson
- Writer: –
- Cast: Kirsten Johnson, Michael Hilow
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Despite her father’s impending death from dementia, director Kirsten Johnson faces the issue with a powerful love and dark humor. It is anything but dreadful for her to imagine and stage her father’s death in countless ways.
There is one last play session between father and daughter, one last time they pretend in an endeavor to control the uncontrollable, in an attempt to decide how they will welcome death when the time comes, as it does for all of us.
49. I Called Him Morgan
- Director: Kasper Collin
- Writer: –
- Cast: Wayne Shorter, Jymie Merritt
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
‘I Called Him Morgan’ is the story of Helen Morgan, the wife of jazz great Lee Morgan, who cared for her husband during his heroin addiction and was subsequently found guilty of his murder.
It was described as “exuberant, mercurial, hallucinatory, spellbinding” by a known media platform, adjectives that are equally applicable to jazz’s best performances.
Morgan is not the main character in this film, nor is Helen More, the woman who shot Morgan on that snowy night in February 1972 at the now-legendary jazz saloon Slugs. Instead, the tape is the audio recording of an interview conducted by Larry Reni Thomas, an adult educator who met More in North Carolina, raised during the early 1990s, and helped More earn a high school diploma.
He received an offer from More to tell Thomas her side of the story because she was the lone survivor. As a result, there is only narration in the movie on More’s cassette, a tape filled with feedback, revealing his voice as slurred, sharp, sometimes regretful, sometimes fond, and more.
Archived footage and interviews make up the remainder of the film.
Morgan’s game
Morgan played with a clean tone and quicksilver energy, evident from the archival clips and great music snippets in the film. He was warm and funny in his playing. By the age of 18, he was playing the bandstand.
Albert Heath recalls driving in cars through Central Park’s streets at the wee hours of the morning, succumbing to substances and sensations of all kinds-and he became addicted to heroin.
Morgan’s senior, Helen More, came across him when he was at his most down and out, picked him up, formed a partnership with him, and helped him recover his health and productivity.
48. Senna
- Director: Asif Kapadia
- Writer: –
- Cast: Josh Bisignano, Neide Senna
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
As a Brazilian Formula One driver, Ayrton Senna won three Formula One world championships. A 34-year-old driver was killed at the helm of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix when he crashed into a concrete barrier.
In 2011, the film won the Sundance Audience Award for Documentary, presented by World Cinema. Throughout this film, he is implied to be consumed, inflamed, devoured by his desire to win. Senna, perhaps himself, cannot understand why he is so consumed.
When he scores a surprise victory in the Monaco Grand Prix, he is a good-looking, nice boy. His wealthy family sent the boy to Europe for a world competition after he excelled on a top-level Go Kart circuit.
The Driver
The young driver had a knack for coming from far back in a race car pack and blazing past other cars in a few years. It was a pleasure to work with the French champion Alain Prost at McLaren. After that, the rivals became cold and finally bitter, never speaking.
The archival footage makes it seem like Prost left a gap when he collided with Senna during the 1989 Grand Prix in Japan and tried to fill it too late. As a result, the federation gave Senna a suspended disqualification, along with a fine.
A Formula One archival video was used to edit the movie. The film does not contain any new footage. In addition to Senna, his parents, sister, Prost, and many television commentators, others contribute to the outstanding narration. Among the race is footage from the camera mounted on Senna’s car before his final crash in 1994.
47. Promises
- Director: B.Z. Goldberg, Justine Shapiro, Carlos Bolado
- Writer: –
- Cast: BZ. Goldberg, Justine Shapiro
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
“Promises” follows the lives of seven Israeli and Palestinian children for three years, from 1995 to 1998. There is a great deal of contrast between their lives. In an article for The New York Times, Julie Salamon called the film “an extraordinarily insightful and personal piece…a true humanist’s dream.”
46. The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
- Director: Kim Bartley, Donnacha O’Briain
- Writer: –
- Cast: Pedro Carmona, George Tenet, Hugo Chávez
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A coup d’état attempt took place during the production of this documentary about Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.
Clémence Collombet’s performance in “Promises” isn’t instantly apparent as a match for the film’s lead actress. Her own words: “She is a decent, conscientious woman who has done a respectable job in an office but does not seem blessed with great ambition or imagination.”. She is a former doctor turned mayor of an impoverished town outside Paris.
However, just because of the actor who plays her, we anticipate that some additional layer of humanity will emerge in this merely respectable woman, and we (and she. are rewarded for our patience. Clémence’s selfless principles are shed when she’s offered an out-of-the-blue job as a government minister. Yet, at the same time, her conscience pricks faster.
Even though it kicks into straight-up thriller mode – with a race-the-clock element – late in the game, “Promises” does feel like a corrective to its more fanciful excesses.
The Interesting Plot
Its most important subplot involves the renovation of a social housing estate in a state of barely habitable disrepair and involves millions of Euros.After serving as mayor for seven years, Clémence wishes to leave a lasting legacy that invests in the futures of the poorest.
As she nears the finish line, she encounters a few unexpected obstacles that threaten to ruin everything – and just as she prepares to deal with them, an offer for a major promotion distracts her. When a higher-up in government tells her that she can be a minister, she immediately begins to pursue a level of political power-mongering that she never has before, at the expense of the people who put her there. She must first learn that she must unlearn all the socially conscious priorities she has taken up as a mayor, reporting first to the prime minister and second to her voters.
This award-winning documentary examines Chavez’s 2002 two-day coup attempt, which didn’t remove him from power.
45. Paris Is Burning
- Director: Jennie Livingston
- Writer: –
- Cast: Dorian Corey, Pepper LaBeija
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
There is a sense of community and support for the often flamboyant and socially shunned performers found within the “house” culture of drag queens. There are elaborate balls at which groups from each house compete.
The documentary “Paris is Burning” is composed of footage from multiple balls and interviews with some participants. As we watch the competitions, we see weird things mixed with the mundane, such as when there are dress categories such as “the gay-basher who beat you up on the way here tonight,” and the performers are judged by a panel of judges who hold up cardboard cards with point scores – just like the Olympic diving competitions.
According to the interviews, some of the contestants – dressed in expensive outfits and looking so affluent – were hustling and stealing to survive. We learn that many of the costumes were stolen, so most of the balls were held secretly. So there may be a prostitution element to some costumes.
There is an act of certain courage demonstrated by men who choose to pass for women despite the beatings, violence, and rejection they face daily. In addition, social commentary is evident as well. In some reviews of “Paris is Burning,” the movie has been characterized as depressing from the dancers’ portrayals of people they would not be accepted in real life.
An article about drag balls in New York in the 1980s, entitled “Paris Is Burning,” explains what they were all about. Documentary Award (Documentary. was given to the film by GLAAD in 1992.
44. The Other Side of Everything
- Director: Mila Turajlić
- Writer: –
- Cast: Mila Turajlić, Mira Boskic, Mladen Kostic, Mirjana Karanović
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Her mother’s apartment in Belgrade has been locked for seven decades, so her mother’s past is hidden behind a locked door.
One family has been sealed away from their past by a locked door in their Belgrade apartment for over 70 years. A political fault line running through their home is revealed as the filmmaker begins an intimate conversation with her mother. This family saga turns into a searing portrait of an activist amidst great turmoil, questioning the responsibilities that come with fighting for the future of the next generation.
One of the top films of 2018, according to Richard Brody of The New Yorker, is “The Other Side of Everything.”
43. We Steal Secrets
- Director: Alex Gibney
- Writer: –
- Cast: Julian Assange, Alex Gibney, Adrian Lamo
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Documentary describing Julian Assange’s creation of a controversial website that allowed US security breaches of unprecedented proportions, as its name suggests.
The film portrays the 1989 WANK worm attack on NASA computers as the work of Australian hackers, including Julian Assange. It was originally thought to threaten the Galileo spacecraft.
As Wikileaks’ coverage of several key events follows its founding in 2006, we see its leaks about the Icelandic financial collapse, tax evasion by Swiss banks, government corruption in Kenya, toxic waste disposal, Chelsea Manning’s communications with Adrian Lamo, Wikileaks’ release of the Collateral Murder video, the Iraq War Department documents, the Afghanistan War Department documents, the US diplomatic cables, Lamo’s exposure of Manning to the FBI, as well as accusations of sexual assault made against Assange.
Documentaries should be fascinating, engaging, and revelatory – We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks exceeds all those expectations.
Just over two hours in a comprehensive and incredibly informative way can summarize the history of a global phenomenon and also explore the many facets of its founder Julian Assange’s life.
42. The World Before Her
- Director: Nisha Pahuja
- Writer: –
- Cast: Pooja Chopra, Ruhi Singh, Marc Robinson
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
It is impossible to imagine a better way to explore the dichotomy between two women’s lives in India – one grounded in traditional Hindu principles, the other basking in the glory of westernization.
It is equally fascinating and thought-provoking to watch the conflicting ideals of modernists and Hindu extremists. Moreover, it is one of the fans’ best documentaries focusing on women.
Read More: The Best Documentaries on Amazon Prime To Watch
41. The Invisible War
- Director: Kirby Dick
- Writer: –
- Cast: Kirby Dick, Jessica Hinves, Amy Ziering
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
In today’s tumultuous world, the military plays a crucial role in maintaining peace. As a result of atrocities occurring in these parts of the world, they are the ones who bring peace and save people.
However, there is a problem when a group of people suffers in the Forces, and instead of being treated fairly, they are silenced and even reprimanded. For example, a picture of sexual assault victims in the US military is featured in The Invisible War.
In the piece, it was noted how often such things remain in the shadows, how they perpetuate a cycle, and how they cause physical and mental trauma on the victims and rob them of justice as a result of the system they chose to serve under.
40. 4 Little Girls
- Director: Spike Lee
- Writer: Spike Lee
- Cast: Spike Lee, Helen Pegues, Janie Gaines
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Those opposed to it committed horrendous acts against the activists to undermine their willpower during the Civil Rights Movement. The Civil rights act was passed the following summer due to a similar incident in 1963.
However, what was the severity of this incident? The incident occurred on September 15, 1963. Ku Klux Klan members planted a bomb in the church, resulting in the deaths of four young girls.
Spike Lee’s documentary focuses on the events leading up to and following the coup. It includes interviews of the four girls’ friends and families and those of the activists and coverage of key events and demonstrations of the movement.
The film shows both the psychological and historical effects of the incident while addressing how life has changed or not in the years since.
39. Cutie and the Boxer
- Director: Zachary Heinzerling
- Writer: Zachary Heinzerling
- Cast: Ushio Shinohara, Noriko Shinohara
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
A New York City-based artist with a wildly esoteric style, Ushio Shinohara has been under-appreciated for years. The documentary traces the tumultuous 40 years of his marriage with Noriko, his wife of forty years.
Noriko is eager to shed her role as her husband’s assistant. Hence, she pursues semi-autobiographical line drawings that reveal a great deal about her ambitions and talent. The story of an exceptionally creative artist couple is touching, beautiful, and moving in Cutie And The Boxer.
The story is about art. As well as a woman’s endurance, it’s about the male ego. Above all else, though, it’s about a love that lasts forever. It was fans’ favorite film in 2013.
38. Dirty Wars
- Director: Richard Rowley
- Writer: Richard Rowley
- Cast: Jeremy Scahill, Abdul Rahman Barman
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
A covert war is the subject of this documentary about investigative journalist Jeremy Scahill. In the beginning, this is a report on an American night raid in a remote corner of Afghanistan. Still, it soon expands into examining the secretive Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC)
Scahill is pulled into a world of clandestine operations that are secret to the public and carried out by men who aren’t on paper as he investigates the activities of JSOC. I was unaware that JSOC existed until I watched ‘Dirty Wars’.
It seems that the film makes no exceptions when it comes to criticizing the US government’s covert operations. At times, it is touching as well as eye-opening. Jeremy Scahill’s bravado in carrying out his investigation will also impress you.
37. Weiner
- Director: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman
- Writer: –
- Cast: Anthony Weiner, Sydney Leathers, Stephen Colbert
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
During his tenure as a congressman, Anthony Weiner was respected and well-respected. The Clintons were his close friends, and he had many political allies.As a result of a sexting scandal in 2011, he had to resign after accusing women of sending sexually explicit images to him. Anthony, who had denied the claims for three years, now admits to having done so to at least six other women during that period.
As a result, he resigned under protest. Unfortunately, a similar scandal again arose during his comeback campaign two years later.
The documentary was filmed when he was filming his comeback. Poor guy! This became a documentary about the disgrace of a politician rather than a documentary about his comeback. Elyse Steinberg and Josh Kriegman co-directed this film.
36. I Am Not Your Negro
- Director: Raoul Peck
- Writer: –
- Cast: Anthony Weiner, Sydney Leathers, Stephen Colbert
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Many things had happened in James Baldwin’s time. Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King II were three of his closest friends involved in the Civil Rights Movement.
He wrote a book called ‘Remember This House’ before he died in 1987. In his book, he describes everything he saw during those turbulent times while interacting with activists. But, sadly, the book was never completed.
The song is based on an unfinished manuscript by the artist. A portion of the book would have been made up of Baldwin’s notes and letters, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.
To illustrate how things have changed and how much reform is needed to improve things, the film draws a parallel between the events which occurred then and what is happening now.
35. How to Survive a Plague
- Director: David France
- Writer: –
- Cast: Anthony Fauci, Mark Harrington, Peter Staley
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
As this documentary illustrates, religion and politics can be used to hurt certain groups of people and what bias and ignorance can do to our society in the past. Even though AIDS is still an incurable disease, preventions are being taken so that people do not contract it.
This was not the case during the early years, and people in the LGBT communities were believed to be the only ones affected by the disease. Then, however, the disease was brought to the attention of politicians by activist groups like ACT UP and TAG.
Numerous problems arose for them, such as religious troubles and political indifference. However, they’ve also made AIDS a manageable problem and advanced the LGBT community’s rights through hard work and determination.
34. 13th
- Director: Ava DuVernay
- Writer: –
- Cast: Henry Louis Gates Jr., Angela Davis, Newt Gingrich
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
’13th’ reveals the history of racial inequality in the USA by looking at the prison system.
The documentary explores slavery, the civil rights movement, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Nixon and Reagan’s declaration of the war on drugs, etc.The documentary offers a superb overview of American history along with a tremendous amount of facts and statistics, but it never comes across as lecturing.
This is a documentary that is both informative and inspiring. It is a documentary everyone should watch, no matter their political views.
33. Who Took Johnny
- Director: David Beilinson, Suki Hawley, Michael Galinsky
- Writer: –
- Cast: John Walsh, Sally Jessy Raphael
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: –
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Those interested in missing children cases or simply in an important part of history will find Johnny Gosh’s disappearance in the early 1980s a fascinating and disturbing mystery.
There have been many twists and turns of this story, conspiracy theories, and unsolved responses since this 12-year-old boy vanished while delivering morning newspapers thirty years ago.
This compelling documentary features the mother of this young man who fought against child abuse, kidnapping, and the quality of law enforcement. There is still hope for this family.
32. The Imposter
- Director: Bart Layton
- Writer: Bart Layton
- Cast: Adam O’Brian, Nicholas Barclay
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
San Antonio, Texas, is the scene of a bizarre disappearance in 1994 involving a 13-year-old boy. Three and a half years later, when he is found alive, thousands of miles away from where he was kidnapped, he has a story of torture and abuse. Yet, he is welcomed home with much joy by his family.
Things are not as they seem, though. Many of the characteristics he possessed before have remained the same, but why does he now possess a strange accent? How has his appearance changed? Where do these obvious inconsistencies go unnoticed by the family? Why don’t they notice the obvious inconsistencies?
Critics rate The Imposter as one of my favorite documentaries, as it plays more like an atmospheric thriller than a conventional subject-driven narrative. The director of the film, Bart Layton, cleverly juxtaposes recreations and interviews so that you’re never bored in the film. Rather you’ll be anxiously anticipating what happens next.
31. Virunga
- Director: Orlando von Einsiedel
- Writer: –
- Cast: André Bauma, Rodrigue Mugaruka Katembo, Mélanie Gouby
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
UNESCO world heritage site Virunga National Park in eastern Congo is guarded by a team of dedicated rangers against the armed militia, poachers, and dark forces trying to control the region’s richest natural resources.
One of the rangers is an ex-child soldier turned ranger, another cares for orphan gorillas, and a Belgian conservationist works to help the park. But unfortunately, a new conflict threatens all they’ve been working so hard to protect when the newly formed M23 rebel group declared war in May 2012.
Filmed over more than five years, ‘Virunga’ is a stunning example of investigative journalism and bold visual storytelling. Virunga is also undoubtedly an emotional film.
30. 5 Broken Cameras
- Director: Emad Burnat, Guy Davidi
- Writer: –
- Cast: Emad Burnat, Soraya Burnat, Mohammed Burnat
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The documentary 5 Broken Cameras is a work of cinematic art and a powerful documentary on nonviolent protest in Bil’in, a West Bank village under threat from Israeli settlements.
Palestinian farmer Emad Burnat almost entirely captured the birth of his youngest son in 2005 with his first camera. Following a family over five years of instability, the filmmakers’ collaboration is shaped by the destruction of each camera owned by Burnat.
As powerful as any documentary, 5 Broken Cameras is a raw and daring piece of filmmaking. Despite its shoddy production value, the film intrigues fans because it depicts a life we are not even remotely familiar with so much honesty and authenticity.
A documentary should be informative and engaging, but this one is also surprisingly moving and poignant.
29. Minding the Gap
- Director: Bing Liu
- Writer: –
- Cast: Keire Johnson, Bing Liu, Zack Mulligan
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Some audience members may overlook this documentary due to its appearance as one on the skateboarding community because many did also. Kind of. And indeed, in the beginning, it may seem so.
A film’s emotional core will be revealed by the end of the first twenty minutes. A twenty-something (and their parents. who struggle to make their way through life (and their parents. must-watch ‘Minding the Gap.’
This emotionally charged film portrays three young people with varying backgrounds and lifestyles. They all have a troubled past by being from a town notorious for domestic abuse, unemployment, and brutal, misguided father figures.
They are united by a love of skateboarding that provides a way to escape and liberate themselves. In their friendship, an unexpected, tender bond is formed. One that cannot be missed! It got an Oscar nomination in 2018 as well!
28. Citizenfour
- Director: Laura Poitras
- Writer: –
- Cast: Edward Snowden, Glenn Greenwald, William Binney
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Snowden’s leak of documents that showed the NSA spying on citizens without a warrant in 2013 is probably the most impactful leak of government secrets in history.
Citizenfour shows conversations between Snowden and director Laura Poitras about illegal wiretapping. Featuring interviews with Snowden, the film lends credibility to Snowden’s testimony.
By seeing the film, citizens can understand the bravery of the one man who stood up at a great personal cost to expose the difficult truth. In addition to this, the documentary exposes the invisible forces at play that remind the viewer of Orwell’s dystopian society detailed in his well-known novel, 1984.
It’s a difficult film to watch because of its eerie realism, yet it’s a film that all citizens of the 21st century should see. Filmmaker Laura Poitras has indeed done an amazing job.
27. The Cove
- Director: Louie Psihoyos
- Writer: Mark Monroe
- Cast: Richard O’Barry, Louie Psihoyos, Hardy Jones
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
An activist group led by famous dolphin trainer Ric O’Barry infiltrates a cove near Taijii, Japan, with state-of-the-art equipment to expose both a shocking practice of animal abuse and serious health hazards.
The film, directed by O’Barry, follows the filmmaker Louie Psihoyos (I. as he attempts to expose one of the cruelest acts committed against wild dolphins in Taiji, Japan, where dolphins are routinely corralled either for sale to aquariums and marine parks or slaughter for meat.
An incredibly brave tale of the atrocities committed against dolphins, ‘The Cove’ is thrilling and heartbreaking at the same time – so much so that the filmmakers risked their safety almost an Oscar-winning documentary.
26. Stories We Tell
- Director: Sarah Polley
- Writer: Sarah Polley, Michael Polley
- Cast: Michael Polley, John Buchan, Mark Polley
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
A genre-twisting tale, The Truth Depends on Who Tells It tells the story of writer/director Sarah Polley – and the whole truth depends on who tells it. The story of a family of storytellers is investigated by filmmaker and detective Polley.
She often obtains contradictory but refreshingly candid answers to the same questions by carefully interviewing and interrogating a cast of characters of varying reliability. You might not have seen anything quite like this before. Polley reveals her real father is peel by peel in this highly personal film.
Polley’s journey to find her biological father can sometimes feel intrusive, but it is handled with such light-heartedness, smoothness, and interest that you would want to be a part of.
25. Wasteland
- Director: Lucy Walker
- Writer: Karen Harley
- Cast: Vik Muniz
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Some men and women earn their living sifting garbage at Jardim Gramacho, the world’s largest landfill, in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. By drawing portraits of the workers, Vik Muniz discovers their lives.
Art transforms people and lives. It is the subject of this film. From the world’s largest landfill to the heights of international stardom, contemporary artist Vik Muniz takes us on an emotional journey.
Vik works with the brilliant catadores, performers of social anthropology who pick up recyclables in the garbage, showing us how we can upcycle ourselves by quoting Machiavelli.
24. Bowling For Columbine
- Director: Michael Moore
- Writer: Michael Moore
- Cast: Michael Moore, Charlton Heston, Marilyn Manson
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The issues of gun control have been among the factors that have divided the country deeply between the US presidential candidates for 2016. But, of course, the horrific shooting at Columbine High School is always mentioned whenever this issue comes up.
Moore explores what caused the Columbine shootings in ‘Bowling for Columbine. First, the Academy Award-winning documentary describes the nature and climate that could have fueled the massacre. Then, due to decades of socioeconomic issues, it identifies the direct cause of violent acts.
Moore provides an in-depth analysis of how the problem of guns in the United States results from several universal problems that combine and mutate. An essential nonfiction piece that everyone should see in the world.
23. Grizzly Man
- Director: Werner Herzog
- Writer: Werner Herzog
- Cast: Timothy Treadwell, Amie Huguenard, Werner Herzog
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Werner Herzog, who follows the “ecstatic truth” methodology, is a legendary director who wanted to share the story of Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard, who are grizzly bear activists, with the world.
For thirteen straight years, Timothy Treadwell moved to the Alaskan peninsula to study and protect these creatures. Grizzly Man was founded to protect bears and help preserve their habitats, and he founded it to inspire people to value nature.
The fate of Timothy and his girlfriend in 2003 was hauntingly ironic as they were attacked and killed by a rogue bear. One of the best documentaries of all time, this work is a fitting tribute to the environmentalist’s life and work.
22. Waltz With Bashir
- Director: Ari Folman
- Writer: Ari Folman
- Cast: Ari Folman, Ron Ben-Yishai, Ronny Dayag
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Guerrilla filmmaking has been known to add realism to documentaries. Rather than alienating the viewers, it helps build impact. Through a medium that usually distances the audience, ‘Waltz with Bashir’ makes a huge impact through the opposite.
As told through the amnesiac lens of director Ari Folman, this documentary depicts what life and times were like during the invasion of Lebanon. The director was a soldier during the war in Lebanon.
His depiction of war is visually stunning as he interviews veterans about the invasion. The fact that it stands up against the sleuth of documentaries about the two World Wars is further proof that it is one of the finest war documentaries ever produced.
21. Exit Through the Gift Shop
- Director: Banksy
- Writer: –
- Cast: Banksy, Mr. Brainwash, Space Invader
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
A French shop owner and amateur filmmaker, eccentrically searching for Banksy and trying to befriend him, has his camera turned back on him by the artist. Among the graffiti artists filmed are Banksy, Shephard Fairey, Invader, and many others. Banksy’s first film is a little puzzle-box of a documentary about the reclusive street artist.
In addition to being an entertaining, informative mini-history of “street art” and a light-hearted but fascinating look at street-artist idiosyncrasies, it has multiple levels of enjoyment. Banksy’s documentary is beautifully filmed and boasts some extraordinary street art scenes and a sense of mystery due to his lingering presence.
Read More: The Best Documentaries on Hulu To Watch
20. Hoop Dreams
- Director: Steve James
- Writer: Steve James, Frederick Marx
- Cast: William Gates, Arthur Agee, Emma Gates
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Real-life superheroes often appear in sports to embody our dreams of achieving impossible feats. In my opinion, “Hoop Dreams” is the definitive sports documentary of all time. The director Steve James shows the struggles of two young children as they strive to become professional basketball players while most others focus on a particular match or showdown.
It took the filmmakers 250 hours to film the documentary, which ultimately resulted in a 3-hour length. Unfortunately, the movie was not nominated for the Academy Awards despite its brilliance. As a result, critics called for a change in the nomination process to ensure greater films weren’t overlooked.
A story about William and Arthur, two high school students who dream of becoming NBA players and getting sports scholarships, can be found in the documentary. Even though their performance slumps, injuries, and typical teenage troubles, these diamonds in the rough never give up on their dream.
19. Inside Job
- Director: Charles Ferguson
- Writer: Charles Ferguson, Chad Beck, Adam Bolt
- Cast: Matt Damon, Gylfi Zoega, Andri Snær Magnason
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
With a cost of more than $20 trillion, ‘Inside Job’ explores the 2008 global financial crisis, which cost millions of jobs and homes while causing the worst recession since the Great Depression and almost led to the end of the world.
The film tracks the rise of a corrupt industry that has corrupted politics, regulation, and academia using rigorous research and extensive interviews with key financial insiders, politicians, journalists, and academics.
A must-see documentary that will educate and enlighten you. Using outsiders’ perspective, the film reveals an outsider’s view of the morality of the financial industry or the lack of it. There is never a dull moment in the film.
18. Man on Wire
- Director: James Marsh
- Writer: Philippe Petit
- Cast: Philippe Petit, Jean François Heckel, Jean-Louis Blondeau
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Several days before his 25th birthday, Philippe Petit, a French wire walker, juggler, and street performer, danced, laid on, and walked on a wire strung between the Twin Towers with friends.
Throughout the documentary, you are in for a thrilling ride. From getting the cable to the towers, hiding from guards to mounting the cable, to the actual walk between the towers, you will be engrossed from start to finish. ‘The Walk,’ starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, was recently released based on the same story – though it does not hold up to ‘Man on Wire.’ Nevertheless, it is one of the best documentaries.
The footprint of one of the Twin Towers is being reconstructed between the World Trade Center by construction workers and huge trucks and cranes. It seems like it took place after 9/11. In the course of the scene, you will think that you are witnessing the construction of the towers at an early stage. As the towers grow, huge steel beams are lifted, and the puzzle is put together the film shows. The movie doesn’t mention 9/11, and we think this was a wise choice. ” the towers were conquered by courage and joy, not by terrorism, in “Man on Wire.”
17. The Act of Killing
- Director: Joshua Oppenheimer
- Writer: Christine Cynn
- Cast: Anwar Congo, Herman Koto, Syamsul Arifin
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The Act of Killing is a documentary presented by director Joshua Oppenheimer that aims to reenact the mass murders committed by ex-Indonesian death squad leaders using any cinematic genre they choose, including classic Hollywood crime stories and lavish musicals.
In ‘The Act of Killing,’ we discover how violence we have long hoped would be unimaginable is not only imaginable but also carried out regularly. An attempt is made to understand the moral vacuum that lets perpetrators of genocide be praised and praised on public television. You will not want to miss this documentary, The Act of Killing.
16. The Thin Blue Line
- Director: Ben Elton
- Writer: Ben Elton
- Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Mina Anwar, James Dreyfus
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score:
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Runaway David Harris becomes a 16-year-old drifter after he runs out of gas. They went to the movies in the evening after drinking some beer and smoking marijuana. However, their stories diverged from there. Adams claimed he went to sleep in his motel room with his brother after leaving his house.
Adams shot the officer approaching their car after they were stopped late that night by police. Documentary filmmaker Errol Morris dramatizes a crime scene and the investigation of the murder of a Dallas, Texas, police officer. Police officers, under intense pressure to clear their cases, gather evidence by watching films.
The summary emphasizes the flimsiness of circumstantial evidence. Approximately a year after the movie came out, Adams’ case was reviewed, leading to his release from prison. One of the greatest documentaries of all time, ‘The Thin Blue Line’ is tense, hard-hitting, and fully justified as one of the greatest documentaries in history.
15. Harlan County, USA
- Director: Barbara Kopple
- Writer:
- Cast: John L. Lewis, Carl Horn, Norman Yarborough
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The world runs on coal, according to legend. Yet, even though policymakers emphasize the importance of coal, they haven’t helped the miners. There was a coal miner strike in Harlan County, Pennsylvania, at the end of this documentary that illustrates the plight of the miners.
The miners demanded better wages for their hazardous work, but their more pressing issue was preventing and treating health problems such as black lung disease. The strike becomes more violent as guns are produced on both sides due to more restrictive clauses in the mining company’s revised contract and more restrictive clauses in the miners’ contract.
There is a lot of gritty information in the documentary about how big coal companies treat their workers. However, in the documentary film, their issue was brought out of the darkness and into the light by ‘Harlan County, USA.’
14. Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
- Director: Joe Berlinger, Bruce Sinofsky
- Writer:
- Cast: Tony Brooks, Diana Davis, Terry Wood
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Three teenagers, known as the “West Memphis Three,” are portrayed in Paradise Lost. As part of a Satanic ritual, three boys were allegedly murdered and mutilated. This documentary was made by Bernlinger and Sinofsky in 1996 and featured interviewees except for the trial’s subjects.
The investigation has been very up-and-down, making the case intriguing even though the victim’s parents and the police were convinced the three were responsible. It is the first documentary filmmaking to follow the trials and shows the coexistence of occult and evangelical beliefs.
13. Searching For Sugar Man
- Director: Malik Bendjelloul
- Writer: Malik Bendjelloul
- Cast: Rodriguez, Stephen’ Sugar’ Segerman, Dennis Coffey
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Disney+
Rodriguez, the greatest rock icon of the 1970s who never was, is the subject of Searching for Sugar Man. In the late 1960s, two celebrated producers encountered him in a Detroit bar and were struck by the emotional power of his melodies and prophetic lyrics; they immediately recorded an album that they thought would cement his reputation as the greatest recording artist of his time.
According to rumors, the singer committed a gruesome suicide while on stage. As a result, the album failed to make the charts, and the singer disappeared into obscurity. However, in apartheid, South Africa, a bootleg recording became a phenomenon over the following two decades. It is about two South African fans who attempt to discover what truly happened to their hero.
The story of Sugar Man, a man of forgotten genius who captured the heart of many with his unforgettable music, is told stunningly and unbelievably in Searching for Sugar Man. But, of course, seeing an icon receive recognition is also uplifting and rewarding, and it’s not surprising if you find yourself wiping away a tear or two.
12. The Sorrow and the Pity
- Director: Marcel Ophuls
- Writer: André Harris, Marcel Ophüls
- Cast: Helmut Tausend, Marcel Verdier, Alexis Grave
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Vichy-led France was invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany between 1940 and 1942. However, the conventional history of the world omitted an aspect of the occupation. In this documentary, Marcel Ophuls examines the relationship between the Vichy government and Nazis until their displacement by the Allies. Part I and Part II are the documentaries.
After it surrendered to Germany, France’s collapse is covered in detail in the first book. In addition to an interview with Pierre Mendes France, the film features a story about how he escaped from the Compagnie du Nord and teamed up with Charles de Gaulle to free France from the Compagnie du Nord. Part two examines Vichy officials who were fascists.
It provides a fascinating view of an aspect of history that has never been shown to the world before, another documentary filmmaking, a part of the most retold war of all time with original footage from those times.
11. A Man With a Movie Camera
- Director: Dziga Vertov
- Writer: Dziga Vertov
- Cast: Mikhail Kaufman, Elizaveta Svilova
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Filmmaking in 1929 was an extremely static art form. However, the Soviet documentary filmmaker Dziga Vertov has shown that it can be very dynamic and stylistic by using the right techniques.
In Kiev, Odessa, and Moscow, he displayed the fairly routine life in cities such as a proof of concept. There were several cinematic techniques used. It had no identifiable central character, which was a very experimental piece. There was rather an examination of universal characters that emerged in crowded streets.
Several subliminal film techniques have become respected storytelling methods decades after they were invented or introduced in this great film, including double exposure, reversed movement, fast motion, tracking shots, extreme close-ups, jump cuts, and split screens. As a result, critics awarded it the 8th greatest film award in 2012, even though critics criticized it for its story style.
10. Shoah
- Director: Claude Lanzmann
- Writer: Claude Lanzmann
- Cast: Mikhail Kaufman, Elizaveta Svilova
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Shoah is a nonfiction film that lasts 9 hours 26 minutes. The movie Shoah, by French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, is as outstanding as anything else it has seen concerning Nazi misrule in Poland.
With several interviews of survivors, perpetrators, and witnesses, the movie depicted the horrors of the Holocaust. Secret cameras were also used in certain parts of the movie. You won’t forget to watch this film once you’ve seen it. You won’t forget to watch this film once you’ve seen it.
Lanzmann would focus only on the present. Holocaust survivors, bystanders, and, most uneasily, perpetrators recount their experiences in Shoah. As a result, the memory becomes living flesh, and a crucial element of documentary filmmaking achieves apotheosis: testimony and human nature.
9. SALESMAN
- Director: David Maysles, Charlotte Zwerin, Albert Maysles
- Writer: Claude Lanzmann
- Cast: Paul Brennan, James Baker, Jamie Baker, Charles McDevitt
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100
- Streaming Platform: The Criterion Channel
The radically influential film by Direct Cinema pioneers David Maysles, Albert Maysles, and Charlotte Zwerin is a poignant portrait of American dreams and disillusionment through the lives of four dogged door-to-door Bible sellers as they travel from Boston to Florida for an important event: to sell luxury editions to working-class Catholics.
With a backdrop of smoky diners, cheap motels, and suburban living rooms, Salesman captures its characters’ fickleness, frustration, and despair against the backdrop of midcentury malaise. This documentary is one of the most insightful films ever made about how deeply entwined consumer culture is with the sense of American values. Moreover, it revolutionizes nonfiction storytelling through its non-judgmental, observational style.
8. PRIMATE
- Director: Frederick Wiseman
- Writer: Frederick Wiseman
- Cast: –
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: –
- Streaming Platform: –
PRIMATE features Yerkes Primate Research Center’s daily activities. The scientists in the film are focused on studying primates’ physical and mental development. This film shows some experimental work on learning, remembering, and applying language and manual skills, the effects of alcohol and drugs on behavior, controlling sexual aggression, and other mental processes that influence behavior and uses archival footage.
At the Yerkes Primate Research Center in Atlanta, systematic studies of primate life and behavior (notably sexual behavior. are carried out as a part of the REALM project. There’s an ambiguous purpose to scientific research, and it seems accepted in American society.
7. A Married Couple
- Director: Allan King
- writer: Allan King
- Cast: Antoinette Edwards, Bogart Edwards, Billy Edwards, Merton
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: –
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
He helped design the poster for King’s 1967 film Warrendale with his father, Billy Edwards, Royal Canadian Air Force officer Harold Edwards.
To create a film about the conflicts in his friend’s marriage, King persuaded the Edwards to let filmmaker Richard Leiterman and sound technician Chris Wangler film their home life for ten weeks; however, to prevent the film from being impacted by his presence, King stayed out of the house at all times and only “directed” the footage as it was being edited.
Allan King and his crew are treated to a jaw-dropping analysis of a troubled marriage between Billy and Antoinette Edwards, like early Doris Day in the face of Cassavetes’ Faces. A Married Couple is a film that is both intense and hectic, terrifying and funny, as well as a document of the collapse of enshrined gender roles.
6. One Day in September
- Director: Kevin Macdonald
- Writer: –
- Cast: Michael Douglas, Ankie Spitzer, Jamal Al Gashey
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
A Story of Great Events Recurring is the theme of Kevin Macdonald’s One Day in September. It is not a farce but a minor Olympic event. Macdonald’s film is a fascinating and hallucinatory recapitulation of 20th-century history despite its occasionally naivety and bias: During World War II, the Nazis committed horrific crimes, leading to the establishment of Israel, resulting in the expulsion of the Palestinians, and 27 years later, Germany, Israel, and the Arab countries collide during the Munich Olympic Games. This documentary uses archival footage from those times.
In 1972, eight Black September terrorist group members took hostages from Israeli athletes at the Munich games in an attempt to draw attention to the Palestinian plight. However, the West German authorities – hapless, shrugging incompetents whom the film indicts as complicit in the Israelis’ murder – were mostly to blame in a bizarre tale of high drama, low cunning, and bad faith involving all but three hostages and terrorists.
5. Catfish
- Director: Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost
- Writer: –
- Cast: Nev Schulman, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80
- Streaming Platform: Vudu, Amazon Video, YouTube
Vince tells how frozen cod traveling from North America to Asia resulted in only mushy flesh being shipped there because the fish were inactive in their tanks. But, according to fishermen, catfish kept the cod active, thereby ensuring quality fish.
Angela’s behavior is also described as catfishing by Vince, who says that she keeps the lives of those around her interesting. “To catfish” is the phrase that appears in this dialogue, hence the film’s title.
Video and photography of modern dancers are the subjects of the film, which opens in Manhattan at the offices of Nev Schulman, Ariel Schulman, and Henry Joost. Many would estimate they are between 30 and 40 years old.
Nev has received a painting of one of his photographs from Abby Pierce, an 8-year-old girl. So a correspondence begins between them – or, more accurately, Angela Pierce e-mails Abby. Perfectly fine.
4. The Mole Agent
- Director: Maite Alberdi
- Writer: Maite Alberdi
- Cast: Sergio Chamy, Romulo Aitken, Marta Olivares
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
As part of the film noir documentary project The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi sought to inform viewers about a spy who lives in a nursing home. She had no idea the poem would turn into a meditation on loneliness and isolation.
Chilean filmmaker Gina Rodriguez says she experimented with genre and form in her first films. During early scenes, the heightened noir aesthetic – Venetian blinds and high contrast lighting – makes you wonder if you’re even watching a documentary.
An 83-year-old widower infiltrates a nursing home at the behest of a private detective in this delightful character study by Chilean director Maite Alberdi.
In the end, it becomes a comical and touching story with a fantasy framework that begs for an American remake. Still, the film is so flawlessly assembled that it is unlikely to be remade.
3. Kate Plays Christine
- Director: Robert Greene
- Writer: Robert Greene
- Cast: Kate Lyn Sheil, Stephanie Coatney, Michael Ray Davis
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
In this new movie by Robert Greene, genres are blended and bent in a tour de force. Kate Lyn Sheil will portray Christine Chubbuck, a Sarasota newscaster who died on the air in 1974 at age 29. He is planning to make a drama based on Chubbuck’s real life. Sheil studies Chubbuck’s life story in preparation for the film, and Greene uses that investigation as the source material for the movie.
Sheil’s attempt to understand and inhabit Chubbuck’s character is more of a documentary than a drama. As a result, she becomes a journalist. Sheil’s quest for props leads her into the natural world of present-day gun culture as she interviews former Chubbuck colleagues about the existence and location of Chubbuck’s on-air suicide videotape.
Throughout the film, Sheil struggles with shifting identities on a kaleidoscopic scale: Sheil bears a heavy emotional burden by embodying Chubbuck, even as the vivid documentary portrait threatens to supersede the incarnation.
2. The Central Park Five
- Director: Sarah Burns, David Mcmahon, Ken Burns
- Writer: Sarah Burns, David Mcmahon, Ken Burns
- Cast: Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Kharey Wise
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Video
Trisha Meili, a young woman, was jogging in Central Park when two men assaulted and raped her in April 1989. Trisha Meili was 28 at the time. A teenager was charged with assault, robbery, rape, sexual abuse, and attempted murder after five young men were arrested for suspected gang activity in the park that same night. In addition, four blacks and one Hispanic were charged after hours of interrogations and coerced confessions for sexual abuse.
As a result of a media firestorm, the defendants were convicted of the crime amid the racism evident in courtrooms and on the front pages of the tabloids. Ken Burns and his daughter Sarah Burns Co-directed this, it places the central park five in the context of one of the most notorious crimes in recent memory, a decade after a second man confessed to the crime and overturned their convictions.
In 2002, Matias Reyes, a convicted murderer, and serial rapist confessed to the crime, and all the men were acquitted after maintaining their innocence throughout the case, trial, and prison terms. The City of New York denied any wrongdoing, but they were awarded $41 million in a settlement.
A series of conversations between the Central Park Five and their onscreen counterparts explored how painful, proud, and emotional it was to revisit those fateful events thirty years later. This collection of condensed excerpts has been edited and condensed for clarity.
1. Capturing the Friedmans
- Director: Andrew Jarecki
- Writer: –
- Cast: Arnold Friedman, Jesse Friedman, David Friedman
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Video
A documentary about birthday party clowns was the goal of Andrew Jarecki with archival footage. However, when he began researching one of his subjects, David Friedman, he discovered a more interesting—and disturbing—story: In their hometown of Long Island, David Friedman’s father and brother, Arnold, and Jesse, both served jail time for child abuse.
A thrilling look at a family shattered when secrets and lies broke out-and combining interviews with the police investigating the Friedmans and the victims-Capturing the Friedmans offers a vivid portrait of a family ravaged by secrets and betrayal.
After they revealed that parents used questionable means like hypnosis to force their child to confess, the plot gets murkier. Students even complain that the police heavy-handed them. Yet, even before the trial started, Judge Abbey Boklan, who presided over the trial, told the media that she believed the defendants were guilty in Capturing the Friedmans.
These were just some of the best documentaries; however, the list just does not end here. This is because so many are not mentioned above, like Waltz with Bashir, an animated documentary, or The internet’s boy, a biographical documentary.
The Fog of War, a Sony Pictures Classic, is another, which focuses on the Vietnam War or A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse.
Undoubtedly, no other film genre is as engaging and can get you into a deep dive like this one.
News
How Many Episodes Does ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Have?
Initially premiered in the year 2021 with its first season being released on November 18, ‘The Sex Life of College Girls. It is an American teen comedy-drama that streams on television. However, Mindy Kailing and Justin Noble have jotted down the drama. The first season of the series has appeared on HBO Max. However, the makers have already announced its renewal.
The Plot
The story of the plot revolves around 418-year-old freshman roommates who are students of a fictional Essex College that is in Vermont. It portrays their various sexual encounters and their active sexual lifestyle. Along with the various struggles hardships and obstacles they face during their college lives. The first five episodes of season one were released on November 25, 2021. The later five episodes were released on 2nd December of the same year.
The show is directed by a new director, except, only for the second and third episodes. The director for the second and third episodes of season 1 remains the same that is Zoe Cassavetes. Other than that all the episodes are directed by new individuals which brings a new freshness to the presentation and making of the show altogether.
The Cast
The first and foremost cast of the show was announced in the year 2022 in October. Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, are the main protagonists. Along with Midori Francis, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, and Renika Williams in the supporting cast.
The new season awaits new actors to play the interesting characters. The filming of the series began in the Vassar College which is in Los Angeles in mid-2021. If we talk about the filming of season two it has begun in late April 2022 and season two is soon expected to end filming by the end of this year.
Reviews And Recognition
The show has received various critical appreciable responses from websites like rotten tomato and is rated at 97% out of 100. It has received nearly an average rating of seven points 6 out of 10 through the various 30 critical reviews available on the internet. The critic has weighed it as an average and assigned it a score of 72 out of 100. This includes generally favorable views for the series. The show has also received various recognitions. The show got nominated for the outstanding new TV series category for the 33rd GLAAD media awards in the year 2022.
All About The Episodes
Talking about the number of episodes available for this show it is quite small. As compared to the other various sitcoms that run for nearly 10 seasons long usually. This show has only 10 episodes for its first season and is expected to drop another season soon in the next year. As we spoke before the show has new directors filming a new episode which brings a new freshness. An element of subtle humor in its way. This is a much-awaited series has now Season 2 to release soon. It is a must-watch for all of those who love teen comedy dramas and struggles to lead college life.
