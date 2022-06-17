Finance
The 7 Golden Rules of Milton Hershey by Greg Rothman – Book Review
Title and Author: The 7 Golden Rules of Milton Hershey by Greg Rothman
Synopsis of Content:
This little book recounts the failures and remarkable success of Milton Hershey, founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company and Hershey, Pennsylvania. He was born into a poor family and his father was a failure at everything he tried. He received a fourth grade education. Hershey made multiple attempts in business, mostly in the confectionary trade, and all of them failed. He attempted to open a candy factory, store or both in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Denver, Chicago, New Orleans, New York City, and back again to Pennsylvania. For years success eluded him.
Finally he did find success after a great deal of experimentation and dogged persistence. Eventually he built the largest candy empire in the world. He founded a city named after himself and a school to train poor children. Hershey chocolate became a household name throughout the world.
Hershey did develop Seven Golden Rules that he believed were essential to success. Those rules are here explained by Rothman and given more contemporary names. They include:
1. Thinking Outside the Box
2. Perseverance
3. Hard Work
4. Take Risks
5. Take Care of Your Workers
6. Give to Live
7. Your Life is Your Legacy
These rules will come as no surprise to those who study success minded people throughout history. They echo the same principles of success claimed by most successful people.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This is a very easy book to read. It is small, only 43 pages long, but packed with insight and a fascinating story of the king of chocolate and the secrets to success he found.
Notes on Author:
Greg Rothman is a noted and successful realtor in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Perseverance: if there is one golden rule of success from Hershey it is the underestimated power of persistence. Hershey met one failure after another in seven different American cities before he found success. He tried different types of candy, different processes and different packaging. In time he mastered a milk chocolate recipe that not only appealed to the masses but also was easy to manufacture in bulk and had a good shelf life. It took many “failures” before he found that success.
2. Hershey was a firm believer in hard work. He found that he could accomplish his goals only through hard work and observed the same of those around him. But he also enjoyed working hard. If you enjoy your work it goes more easily and you are able and willing to work hard. If you love your work it rarely seems hard and you can devote as much time to it as you wish.
3. Hershey believed in taking risks. His risks were calculated, and with more maturity and experience became increasingly calculated. He did not advocate reckless risk taking. However he recognized from his own life lessons that big rewards do not come to those who will not take a risk.
Publication Information:
The 7 Golden Rules of Milton Hershey by Greg Rothman.
Copyright: 2005 Executive Books.
General Rating: Good
Is Engineering the Best Career Option for Me?
Maybe it’s not a million dollar question, but definitely, it will help you to earn million dollars if you are smart enough to make a life-changing decision and find the right answer!
If technology is capable of doing impossible things possible, then engineers will play an important role in it. The world is digitized, organized, and combined implementations of calculative ideas to enhance the innovations for better tomorrow, so the value for skilled engineers will not fade in days to come. Therefore engineering is still the best career option.
In our daily life, we constantly prefer a secure way to handle various situations, and education is no different in this context. However, we always give special importance to the career-related decisions, getting into the intermediate schooling could be one of the best examples. We know that higher education system needs transparency in every move, but still, we give equal attention to intermediate study circle too, just to upkeep the basic level education. But this kind of approach is now moved to next level; as a result, our preference is more towards the reputed schools these days, and the educational environment will help a student to build a strong base to perform well in higher studies.
Moreover, the higher education system is not different in comparison with lower grade studies. Whereas the selection of a college depends upon the placement track record of previous years and the present education standard of the institute, the best part is people are getting used to this type of process. But the way of thinking changes according to the time, and also the surrounding environment. So, we can say that our preferences for the studies aren’t same as before, most of our decisions are now based on the current trend and the best option to match our requirements.
Over the past decade, engineering has been one of the top-rated career choices around the country. Big cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai has produced the many job opportunities and provided a nest to several engineers. But, in last four years, the lack of jobs in engineering field has affected the budding engineers and prominence to the engineering is decreasing. The abrupt downfall in employment is just a sign of lacking a quality education, and the lack of required skills in a graduate, which are basic need to satisfy the industry standard.
“In present days, the engineering jobs are skills driven, so the companies will give prominence to the skills set rather than only academic performance.”
The change is inevitable for a reason, if it confides a strong intent, then we have to adapt it for a fruitful outcome. In the same way, if you are not sure about your decision of choosing engineer as a career path, then ask these questions to yourself, if you are able to answer them without any hiccups then you will be confident about your next move!
* Is that okay if you are surrounded by challenging atmosphere?
* Heartbreaks are common in exams, is that manageable for you?
* Days after engineering: You will get a job opportunity based on your skills; grades could be just part of it
* The beginning: Selecting an engineering college is the new challenge, how will you handle it?
The modern engineering education system has changed the way of teaching, and the students don’t rely on the faculty anymore, instead, they study independently and seek faculty help only when required. So the mindset of a student should welcome such practices.
Initial days of engineering would make you feel uneasy due to a college environment, interaction with the lecturers, and the daily routine. It takes some time to adjust to the new beginning, and it is challenging for a student to learn how to take an individualistic decision in day-to-day life to face the new world.
Learning is not only restricted to the academics; you may need to look beyond the eyesight to search for new opportunities to reach the heights. The quick learning and adaption of new practices will help you to be a better person, and it is a quality of successful engineer though. If you are capable of accepting the challenges and confident enough to tackle the hurdles, then the engineering is the best career option for you!
Risks in International Business
Just as there are reasons to get into global markets, and benefits from global markets, there are also risks involved in locating companies in certain countries. Each country may have its potentials; it also has its woes that are associated with doing business with major companies. Some of the rogue countries may have all the natural minerals but the risks involved in doing business in those countries exceed the benefits. Some of the risks in international business are:
(1) Strategic Risk
(2) Operational Risk
(3) Political Risk
(4) Country Risk
(5) Technological Risk
(6) Environmental Risk
(7) Economic Risk
(8) Financial Risk
(9) Terrorism Risk
Strategic Risk: The ability of a firm to make a strategic decision in order to respond to the forces that are a source of risk. These forces also impact the competitiveness of a firm. Porter defines them as: threat of new entrants in the industry, threat of substitute goods and services, intensity of competition within the industry, bargaining power of suppliers, and bargaining power of consumers.
Operational Risk: This is caused by the assets and financial capital that aid in the day-to-day business operations. The breakdown of machineries, supply and demand of the resources and products, shortfall of the goods and services, lack of perfect logistic and inventory will lead to inefficiency of production. By controlling costs, unnecessary waste will be reduced, and the process improvement may enhance the lead-time, reduce variance and contribute to efficiency in globalization.
Political Risk: The political actions and instability may make it difficult for companies to operate efficiently in these countries due to negative publicity and impact created by individuals in the top government. A firm cannot effectively operate to its full capacity in order to maximize profit in such an unstable country’s political turbulence. A new and hostile government may replace the friendly one, and hence expropriate foreign assets.
Country Risk: The culture or the instability of a country may create risks that may make it difficult for multinational companies to operate safely, effectively, and efficiently. Some of the country risks come from the governments’ policies, economic conditions, security factors, and political conditions. Solving one of these problems without all of the problems (aggregate) together will not be enough in mitigating the country risk.
Technological Risk: Lack of security in electronic transactions, the cost of developing new technology, and the fact that these new technology may fail, and when all of these are coupled with the outdated existing technology, the result may create a dangerous effect in doing business in the international arena.
Environmental Risk: Air, water, and environmental pollution may affect the health of the citizens, and lead to public outcry of the citizens. These problems may also lead to damaging the reputation of the companies that do business in that area.
Economic Risk: This comes from the inability of a country to meet its financial obligations. The changing of foreign-investment or/and domestic fiscal or monetary policies. The effect of exchange-rate and interest rate make it difficult to conduct international business.
Financial Risk: This area is affected by the currency exchange rate, government flexibility in allowing the firms to repatriate profits or funds outside the country. The devaluation and inflation will also impact the firm’s ability to operate at an efficient capacity and still be stable. Most countries make it difficult for foreign firms to repatriate funds thus forcing these firms to invest its funds at a less optimal level. Sometimes, firms’ assets are confiscated and that contributes to financial losses.
Terrorism Risk: These are attacks that may stem from lack of hope; confidence; differences in culture and religious philosophy, and/or merely hate of companies by citizens of host countries. It leads to potential hostile attitudes, sabotage of foreign companies and/or kidnapping of the employers and employees. Such frustrating situations make it difficult to operate in these countries.
Although the benefits in international business exceed the risks, firms should take a risk assessment of each country and to also include intellectual property, red tape and corruption, human resource restrictions, and ownership restrictions in the analysis, in order to consider all risks involved before venturing into any of the countries.
Drunk Driving Can Ruin Your Career
(Note from the author: The original of this article was posted in 2005. Much has changed since then and the reader is advised to research current law firm websites devoted to DUI defense for updates.)
Although you won’t find “loss of job” listed in Washington state’s DUI laws, a drunk driving arrest can have a devastating impact upon your continued employment. If you need to drive to get to work, or you must drive to do your job, a DUI arrest in Washington state sets in motion two ways you can suffer due to loss of your license:
(1) administratively at the hands of the Department of Licensing
(2) by court action if you are subsequently convicted of DUI.
In Washington state, when a breath test was taken and the result was.08 or higher, the Department of Licensing will seek to administratively suspend your license even if you are not charged with the crime of DUI. In most cases you will be eligible to apply for an ignition interlock license, but this requires you to drive (with few exceptions) only if the vehicle you drive has an ignition interlock device installed.
There is an exception to the ignition interlock law that permits you to drive an employer’s vehicle, if required by the job, without an ignition interlock. The application for this may be found on several websites, including the Fox Bowman Duarte website.
An ignition interlock means that your car won’t start if alcohol is present, and the horn will honk and lights flash if alcohol is detected while driving. The job implications of this in-car breath test device are ominous for persons in sales requiring client interaction: few potential clients are impressed by a sales person who drives an ignition interlocked vehicle.
Beyond this, individuals who must travel for business and then who must rent cars at destination sales locations will be unable to rent cars during the time an ignition interlock is required, thus impacting the ability to travel for business. At present, no car rental agencies are known to have ignition interlock equipped vehicles in their fleets.
Criminal Penalties:
Even with no prior record, up to a year in jail can be imposed and if the breath test was refused, a two-year license revocation is imposed. Then, the ignition interlock requirement exists for at least one year after the suspension has been served.
If there is a prior DUI offense within seven years of the date of the arrest for the current incident, things get much worse if your job requires interstate travel. New Washington state DUI legislation requires such a person to obtain permission from the Department of Corrections before traveling interstate. The application process takes time and will greatly impede or even prevent interstate business travel.
There are some careers that will be jeopardized by a DUI arrest or conviction for reasons other than loss of the ability to drive. Corporate officers, public figures, sports figures or employees with security clearances or those in sensitive positions may find, if the matter comes to the attention of the media, that the impact of the resultant adverse publicity is more damaging to the career than the actual “legal” consequences of a DUI. The author of this article has represented individuals so situated. Such cases must be defended well and handled carefully, with the objective of preserving the career while minimizing potential legal consequences.
