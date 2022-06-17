Blockchain
The Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group Is Coming to Vietnam!
Agora Group in Dubai and V2B Labs are joining hands to announce that after 9 successful editions of the Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai, this exclusive event will now go international with the East Asian edition of the congress taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam at the Intercontinental Landmark Hotel, on July 11th and 12th 2022. Vietnam Blockchain Union &D.Lion will also be co-hosts of the inaugural southeast Asian edition of the event.
The Global Blockchain Congress will feature more than 60 speakers, 100 investors, 20 sponsors, 40 media partners and more than 250 delegates. The event is a closed door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only and is targeted towards Metaverse, Gaming, DeFi and NFTs projects looking to raise funds.
The ﬁrst nine editions of the Global Blockchain congress took place in Dubai and this is the first time that the event will be hosted outside of the UAE. This congress boasts a tremendous track record and success rate where we had hosted more than 1000 investors and more than 250 blockchain startups and were able to raise Millions in funds for our participating projects.
This event will anchor Vietnam’s position as a leading adaptor of crypto and a central hub for global innovation. By bringing international investors to the country and showcasing Vietnamese startups and talent, the event will significantly attract foreign direct investment and media exposure to the country.
The Global Blockchain Congress aims to significantly contribute to the advancement of blockchain technology in the world by providing a unique platform that will connect Regulators, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Business Leaders, Government Officials and Disruptors in a cutting edge conference agenda. We are expecting more than 300 delegates at the event, all of them are senior level decision makers in the blockchain industry from all over the world.
2021 has been a stellar year for Crypto and Digital Assets Investments.
Total amount raised by companies in the Crypto industry has increased by almost 8x in 2021 and reached a record US$34bil – exceeding the amount from all prior years combined. Together with the amount raised, over 49 new crypto-focused funds were launched in the year, helping to drive significantly more fundraising deals.
In terms of deal value, 2021 was a significant year for capital raising in the crypto market – growing more than 7x compared to 2020. This can be attributed to both crypto prices rallying during the year creating substantial interest and continued mass market adoption of cryptocurrencies – spearheaded by NFTs in 2021.
The Global Blockchain Congress is NOT a regular conference or an Exhibition. It is an exclusive, closed door platform for Blockchain projects to meet, face to face, and through pre-arranged and pre-scheduled one on one meetings, investors and secure funds.
Blockchain Projects will be meeting more than 100 pre-qualified, hand-picked institutional investors, High-Net-Worth individuals, and Family Conglomerates from all over the world who are looking for new investment opportunities hungry to meet with you and they are keen to invest in the Blockchain & Digital Asset space specifically.
Register here: bit.ly/1st-GBC-Vietnam
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Remains In Downtrend, Risk of Drop Below $20K
Bitcoin failed to recover above $23,000 against the US Dollar. BTC started a fresh decline and remains at a risk of a move below the $20,000 support.
- Bitcoin failed to climb above $23,000 and started a fresh decline.
- The price is now trading below the $22,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair remains at a risk of a move below the $20,000 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Revisits $20K
Bitcoin price attempted a fresh increase above the $22,000 level. However, the bears were active near the $22,800 and $23,000 levels. A high was formed near $22,950 and the price started a fresh decline.
There was a clear move below the $21,500 level and the price settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even declined below the $21,000 level and traded close to the $20,000 support zone. A low was formed near $20,200 and the price is now attempting an upside correction.
There was a move above the $20,500 resistance level. Bitcoin is now testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $22,950 high to $20,200 low.
There is also a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $21,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $21,550 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $22,950 high to $20,200 low is also near the $21,550 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $22,300 level or the 100 hourly simple moving average. The main resistance is still near the $23,000 level.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $22,000 resistance zone and the trend line, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,200 level.
The next major support is near the $20,000 level. A downside break below the $20,000 support could spark a sharp decline. In the stated case, the price could test $18,800.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $21,550, $22,300 and $23,000.
Blockchain
XRP Continues To Move Laterally, Does It Have A Bearish Target Now?
XRP has been hovering within a price range over the past few days. Over the last 24 hours, the coin attempted to move slightly on the upside. The market movers also noted slight uptick on their charts after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75-basis points.
Technical outlook for XRP continues to paint bearish picture for the coin. The altcoin could soon attempt to move near its next support zone. Price of XRP has just managed to remain above the $0.30 mark. Immediate fall will push the coin to trade near the $0.24 price level.
Sellers are still in panic mode as the asset continues to hover near the extreme selling zone on the chart. Bulls have tired out as choppiness has taken over the market, XRP over the last two days flashed an increase in buying strength but as the coin fell in value again, sellers have taken over.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is at $941 Billion with a fall of 0.5% in the last 24 hours.
XRP Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was at $0.31 at the time of writing. It seems to have found its support at the $0.24 price level. After consolidating between $0.40 and $0.30 levels respectively, its looks as though further downside could be on the charts.
Overhead resistance could be pointed at $0.38 as the coin has struggled to move past that aforementioned level lately. In the last week itself, XRP slumped by 22%. At the moment, the altcoin has fallen by 90% from its all time high value of $3.40.
Price of XRP last touched these lows in the month of February 2021. Trading volume displayed an increase signifying a sell-off. The bar was in the red which is a signal of bearish price action prevailing in the market.
Technical Analysis
The asset has touched the oversold region a couple of times both in the month of May and June. Over the last 48 hours, XRP tried recovering from the undervalued zone but again noted a fall in buying strength.
In conformity with the same, Relative Strength Index displayed a downtick and was moving close to the 20-mark. Continued selling pressure can again make XRP fall to the oversold region.
Directional Movement Index determines the direction of price change and the current price momentum.
DMI was negative as the -DI line was above the +DI line. ADX (Red) was steady above 40, which signified strength in the current price momentum. This meant that XRP could move further south.
Bollinger Bands indicate price volatility or incoming price fluctuations in the market. In the above chart, Bollinger Bands opened up which is a sign of increased price volatility.
Going by the other indicators that point towards bearishness, the opening up of the bands can also mean a further depreciation of price in the near term.
Awesome Oscillator displayed change in price trend and flashed red signal bars. These red signal bars are linked to sell signal for the asset.
Going by the charts, Ripple might stay near the $0.30 price level a little longer before the buyers cause the price to move upwards.
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Negative But Open Interest Tells Another Story
Bitcoin funding rates have been dropping over the last couple of weeks. Even as the price of the digital asset had plummeted, causing some to call it being on ‘discount’, these funding rates have refused to move out of the negative territory. The past week has proven to be no different given that funding rates have exited the neutral territory entirely and remain low.
Funding Rates Refuse To Budge
Coming out of the last week has been a hard one for the crypto market. The bloodbath had sent the majority of the coins in the crypto market into the red and bitcoin had touched the $20,000 level for the first time since December 2020. Through this has come panic across investors and the funding rates have reflected this panic.
Related Reading | Exchange Inflows Ramp Up As Crypto Investors Clamor To Exit Market
The past week had come to a close with funding rates sitting well below neutral. This follows the trend for the 7-day period where the funding rate had trended below neutral each day. It sat at 0.013% as of Tuesday. Not the lowest point so far but it marked the second-lowest point for the month of June.
This decline in funding rates follows what Arcane Research refers to as an orderly sell-off in the derivatives markets. It is no surprise given the liquidation volumes that rocked the market on Monday and Tuesday, touching above $1 billion in a 24-hour period and setting a new daily liquidation event record.
Funding rates remain low | Source: Arcane Research
The research and analysis firm also notes that investors are approaching the market with caution. This is due to the “current market structure with increased contagion risks related to Celsius and the pressuring macro backdrop.” This caution comes as no surprise given that investor sentiment now resides in extreme fear, meaning there is no room for careless abandon in a market such as this.
Bitcoin Open Interest Turns The Other Way
Even with the funding rates low, other metrics are surprisingly not doing as bad. One of these is the bitcoin’s open interest in the perpetual markets. This metric remains high even though the price of bitcoin has plummeted close to 2017 highs.
Historically, BTC-denominated open interest has been known to decline in line with the market. This has not been the case with the most recent bitcoin crash. Instead of falling, open interest had hit multiple new all-time highs even as the sell-offs had continued. This suggests that some investors had believed that the bottom was in and tried to take advantage of it. But this was not the case.
Open interest on the rise | Source: Arcane Research
Nevertheless, open interest in perpetuals was at 298,500 BTC as of Tuesday. It is in stark contrast to the last major market crash that took place back in December, where open interest in perps had declined to 190,000 BTC as the price of the digital asset had fallen.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Crash Sends Institutional Investors Running For The Hills
This increase in open interest suggests that if the bitcoin bottom is not in already, then it may very well be reached soon. Although it is important to keep in mind that a metric like this on its own cannot give a full picture of when the bitcoin bottom will be reached.
BTC drops to $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Arabian Business, charts from Arcane Reseach and TradingView.com
