The Illusion of "Pay for Performance" Telemarketing
Throughout my tenure in the Sales Outsourcing arena I have been approached regularly with my thoughts regarding pay for performance marketing for Lead Generation and Appointment Setting campaigns. Particularly in Outbound telemarketing Business to Business. Sure it seems very appealing. No risk, have the vendor pay for your marketing, and let them work for free until results come. Wouldn’t it be nice to do a direct mail campaign, but only pay for new customers? How about marketing on a cable or local T.V. network, and only pay them if you get new business? Maybe place some ads in your local newspaper and only pay them for results? Marketing is Marketing and Telemarketing is no different. Some vendors have tried this, mostly offshore in places like India, The Philippines, and South America. Although it may appear as a safe approach, you will almost always experience poor results, higher staff attrition, increased training time, reduced quality and the risk of having your company conveyed in an unprofessional manner.
All marketing efforts should embrace a “ramp-up” period. If your company is paying for results alone you can bet the telemarketing agent is being paid the same way. If immediate success is not achieved it is proven that the quality will suffer due to “pushing” through leads and appointments that are not properly qualified. The result: Your sales executives are chasing down prospective clients that were never truly interested. Worst case scenario, your salesperson shows up for an appointment only to find that the prospect has no idea who you are or why you are there. Naturally, this lack of quality leads to call agent replacement which will now require additional training and more ramp up time for those new agents. Worst case scenario, many pay for performance call centers will simply add agents and increase call volumes to satisfy minimum quotas without thorough training. Now your company’s visibility and integrity is jeopardized by representation that is not symmetrical or up to the professional standards that you have worked so hard to create. Let’s face it, the reputation of your company is critical to growth.”
Companies looking to have success in outsourcing must select those vendors with solid management infrastructures; appropriate recruiting measures and capable systems and technologies to execute professional Business Development efforts. These qualified vendors work on hourly rates because they have adequate resources and processes in place to ensure proper practices and professional business continuity.
First, many call centers vendors are fly by night operations. Do not be surprised when doing your due diligence to find that the sales guy is also the manager and telemarketer for your program. Ask about the structure and composition of the company you are researching. Here are a few excellent questions to ask to determine the quality of the company you are prospecting: How many members make up your management team? How many clients are you currently servicing? How many calling agents are currently representing your clients? What is included in your service? How are the agents compensated? How are the calling efforts monitored? Will the agents be working my program exclusively? You will uncover quickly the companies that are well organized, procedurally sound and equipped to make the best use of your marketing dollars.
Second, you can avoid many of these detriments by selecting a vendor with strong business continuity and quality assurances in place. Any telemarketing program is driven by the calling agents making the actual phone calls. Be sure when shopping for a third party vendor to ask about the agent selection process. You deserve to know who is representing your company, their work experience and why they are the best fit to represent your organization. All quality telemarketing firms should allow you the opportunity to meet and learn about the agents representing you. If they do not, consider this a red flag. The relationship and communication between agent, management and client heavily impacts performance. Top notch firms strengthen business continuity by paying agents on an hourly basis and rewarding them through incentives for quality results. After all, you want your telemarketer focused on delivering the right message and not wondering where their next paycheck is coming from.
Last but not least, the company you are investigating must have appropriate systems in place to effectively monitor your program. The best vendors out there have management software and give clients access to their program’s data and reports. Everyone wants results but credible firms want you to get those results with an explanation as to how they were achieved. Marketing is an ongoing learning process and not something that just happens. A call center’s ability to monitor activities, make revisions, and track efforts will ultimately paint a clear picture regarding your company’s successes.
Next time you decide to look for the assistance of a third party Telemarketing Company, realize that the right questions will get you the right answers. Whether you are an upstart or an established company, the key to success is finding a firm that focuses on agent talent, embraces a strong management team and provides modern day technologies to help track and build an adaptable and successful marketing program. I assure you that your return on investment and overall experience will be greatly improved by following these simple little steps in your selection process. Bottom line, avoid Pay for Performance plans.
Copyright (c) 2008 Grindstone Inc.
The Difference Between 1st, 2nd and 3rd Tier Lenders
The first lending tier has to do with basic trade credit. As the second lending tier has to do with a more advanced trade credit it is important to understand the difference and terms used by lenders. The third tier of lending has to do with bank lending. We all have been into a bank or a similar financial institution and know how these companies work.
The ROI charged by them is always in sync with the Libor rate of interest or the Prime rate of interest. The rate of interest charged includes a flat quote rate plus a factor that can be maximum 4%. Thus the final rate of interest would be “x + 4%” where “x” is the prime rate.
Interest rates depend on the lender. An interest rate means that the rate at which the interest is paid by a borrower for the use of money that they borrowed. A very good example would be that if a small company borrows capital from a bank to buy new asset(s) for their business, in return the lender receives interest at a predetermined interest rate for the use of their funds and instead lending it to the borrower. Interest rates are usually a percentage of what the lender will earning over the period of a year. It is important to know what your interest rate is and know what it means.
Now, 2nd tier lenders would be any company or financial institution that does not come under any regulatory agency. These companies are bound by the state they are in and their banking laws. These companies are free to offer business loans to companies but cannot offer any consumer loans. For taking such loans the company’s have to either submit a collateral or personal guarantee. The personal guarantee of any owner submitted in such cases should be higher than 20% of the total stock. The interest rate is same as the prime rate but the factor that is added would be higher than what a 1st tier lender would charge as they have additional costs for running the business and this gets added to the prime rate while deciding the final rate of interest.
Lenders that are in the “3rd tier” are individuals who loan out money to individuals. They are not under any regulatory agencies and their rate of interest is usually the highest. They tend to show particular interest in a particular type of collateral or industry. In the current economy the 2nd tier lenders are having a huge consumer base as the 1st tier lenders are generally the ones who make the loans and the 2nd tier lenders are the ones who are actually lending money and giving loans.
First DUI in Florida
With the hard-line stance taken by Florida law enforcement regarding driving under the influence, an alleged DUI charge can have massive ramifications on your life. A conviction can lead to unintended problems in your professional, social, and financial livelihood.
Taking the time to develop an understanding of what the state laws entail should give you a more educated perspective on the issue, allowing you to approach the situation in the most effective manner possible.
Under Fla. Stat. §316.193, an individual is guilty of the offense of driving under the influence if the person is driving or in actual physical control of the vehicle within the state and:
• Is under the influence of alcoholic beverages, any illegal chemical substance or controlled substance when affected to the extent that normal faculties are impaired, or
• Has a blood alcohol content (BAC) of.08 or more grams.
For drivers under age 21, Fla. Stat. §322.2616 requires a 6 month license suspension if the driver’s BAC is over.02. Commercial drivers face disqualification from holding a commercial license under Fla. Stat. §322.64 if their BAC is over.08.
With regard to the definition of “actual physical control” this is seen as when an individual is in the driver’s position of the front seat of a vehicle and having possession of the vehicles ignition key or other ignition device.
As for the penalties, Fla. Stat. §316.193 states that a first conviction for a driving under the influence charge has a presumptive sentence of up to 6 months in prison and / or a fine of up to $1000.
If it was confirmed that your BAC was.15 or higher at the time of arrest, your sentencing could include up to 9 months in jail and / or up to $2000 in fines.
In addition to the jail time and fines that are possible, you will also be required to serve a mandatory 50 hours of community service, or an additional fine of $10 for each hour of community service required (Fla. Stat. §316.3193). With regard to probation, if this is part of your sentence, the required time period may be no longer than one year.
The initial arrest will include at least 8 hours in jail before release, along with an administrative license suspension. You will have 10 days from the time of arrest to file the necessary paperwork to request a hearing from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to challenge your suspension. Failure to request a hearing will result in an automatic suspension.
The criminal process itself includes a first appearance (always within 24 hours of arrest) where you will be informed of the charges against you. Several weeks later you must enter a plea at arraignment, where it is advisable to have defense attorney representation. In some cases an attorney can have you sign a waiver of presence, allowing them to represent you without you having to attend.
If you enter a not guilty plea, your case will be set for a pretrial hearing. This is done to negotiate with the prosecutor and update the judge on the progression of the case. After this, if a bargain has not been reached, motions or evidentiary hearings come next, with your presence being mandatory. This is the opportunity to present testimony, evidence and argument.
If a resolution has not been found, the case will go to trial, where you have a constitutional right to a trial by jury. You can also waive your right to a trial by jury and instead have a judge decide the case, if it would be in your best interest.
As you can see, the process is straight-forward and transparent if you have a basic understanding of the situation. With a knowledgeable and informed outlook, along with proper defense attorney representation, you have a much better chance at fighting the charges that have been brought against you.
Exam MB6-894: Development, Extensions, and Deployment for Microsoft Dynamics 365
Microsoft has offered an exam series which is intended to validate and measure different skills regarding technology. In each exam, the candidates demonstrate a different set of technical skills to perform and operate the functions of technology.
One of the exams from Microsoft Dynamics 365 series is ‘MB6-894’. The details of this exam have been discussed below in this article. The major topics of the exam have been highlighted as well in this article.
Introduction:
This exam is one of the exam series which is intended to validate the ‘Development, Extensions and Deployment’ skills of Microsoft Dynamics 365. These are the skills which are required for the Finance and Operations of Microsoft Dynamics 365. Microsoft offers and conducts Online Proctored MB6-894 Exam for countries other than the United States. The exam is available in the English language in all the countries. The registration fees for this exam are $165.00 USD, which can be changed anytime without any notice. The qualified candidates for this exam are certified with MCP and MCSA certifications.
Overview of Exam Topics:
The assessment of knowledge and skills regarding Development, Extension, and Deployment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 is based on the topics listed by Microsoft. The MB6-894 candidates are required to demonstrate their skills and abilities to accomplish the technical tasks regarding finance and operations of Microsoft Dynamics 365.
The candidates must have the understanding of “Architecture and Development Environment’, as this topic has the relative weight of about 20 – 25% in the exam. About 20 – 25% of the exam questions are based on the understanding and knowledge required to “Develop new elements by using Application Explorer”.
The knowledge and understanding regarding “Reading and Writing Basic X++” which is about 20 – 25% of the exam. Other than these topics about 20 – 25% portion of the exam is about “Managing the User Interface and Security for Developers” and 15 – 20% is about “Development and Extension of Retail components”.
Targeted Audience:
Microsoft has designed this MB6-894 Exam for the Developers, Technical Consultants, IT Programmers and IT Personnel. The candidates must be able to implement the basic and technical developmental tasks for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The candidates are required to have moderate knowledge of programming and processes for Finance, Operations, and Retail Modifications etc.
Preparation Options:
Microsoft MB6-894 offers a ‘self-paced’ training which covers all the topics tested in exam MB6-894. The candidates can also find different videos and tutorials to understand a variety of questions tested. Various online courses and self-assessment tests are also available.
