Connect with us

Blockchain

The Sandbox (SAND) Blows Up 20% After Collab With Major Entertainment Firm

Published

40 seconds ago

on

The Sandbox
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Sandbox native token, SAND, jumped from eight-month lows following Friday’s announcement of a collaboration between the metaverse and Lionsgate Studios.

As a result of the news, SAND surged as high as 20% to $0.9715, before reversing course to trade at $0.8647. The move helped SAND overcome a seven-day losing run in the face of gloom in the bear market.

Lionsgate is one of the biggest private studios in the United States, and it owns Rambo, Hellboy, and The Expendables, all of which will soon be featured in The Sandbox.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin At $20K Could Be ‘New Bottom,’ Commodity Expert Suggests, And Here’s Why

The Sandbox (SAND) Soars 3.78%

At the time of writing, SAND was trading at 0.873, up 3.78 percent from its daily high of $0.9753. The 24-hour trading volume on the Sandbox was $269.75 million.

As of Friday, the circulating supply of SAND is 1.25 billion and the maximum supply is 3 billion.

Based on their increased production in the horror and action domains, the metaverse has devised a comprehensive transition plan, and Lionsgate will contribute to adapting its characters and captivating stories to web3-compatible platforms.

The Sandbox is a play-to-earn blockchain game that enables users to create a digital world on the Ethereum blockchain using non-fungible tokens.

The Sandbox allows players to create their own avatars to access the different games and destinations available. On the blockchain, it is the DeFi version of Minecraft.

Lionsgate is one of the biggest private entertainment studios in the United States. Image: Deadline.

SAND is an ERC20 utility token that enables the purchase and sale of LANDS and ASSETS within The Sandbox’s metaverse. It is also The Sandbox DAO’s governance token.

The Sandbox Guns For Over $4 Billion Valuation

The Sandbox, which is owned by blockchain gaming behemoth Animoca Brands, reportedly seeks to attract funds at a valuation of more than $4 billion.

The Sandbox reports that this deal will make Lionsgate the first major Hollywood studio to enter the metaverse.

This will not be The Sandbox’s first significant partnership, as it has already hosted material from Snoop Dogg, The Smurfs, and Adidas and sold LAND to financial institutions such as HSBC.

The Sandbox SAND Blows Up 20 After Collab With Major

SAND total market cap at $1.06 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Crypto & Metaverse Going Stronger Despite Market Turmoil

Lionsgate’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Live, Interactive, and Location-Based Entertainment, Jenefer Brown, commented on the innovative partnership:

“We’re thrilled by the new possibilities our strategic relationship with The Sandbox will offer our community.”

The bulk of cryptocurrencies have not been left behind as crypto markets continue to undergo a precipitous downturn.

In fact, cryptocurrencies with metaverse support, such as The Sandbox and Decentraland, have been in a stronger position as Metaverse and NFTs continue to gain popularity.

Suggested Reading | Ethereum Drops Below $950 On Uniswap Overnight – Here’s Why

Featured image from Actu Crypto.info, chart from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Redistribution Options of Miner Capacity in the Context of the Cryptocurrency Market Collapse

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

Redistribution Options of Miner Capacity in the Context of the Cryptocurrency Market Collapse
google news
Blockchain News

Registered in Switzerland and the UAE, the Decentramind project creates a global marketplace for computing and data storage based on the principles of decentralization. Today it reports on its first success in attracting a global community of miners to its platform. Between the end of May and mid-June 2022, DecentraMind received over 230 applications from private miners and farm owners who intend to share their power through the platform’s capabilities.

As is well known, today’s world market is experiencing a shortage of computing power, which is increasingly taking into account the rise in electricity prices. Part of the problem is that a significant amount of electricity is spent on mining, which is becoming less and less profitable (taking into account the recent collapse in the cryptocurrency market, it is completely detrimental to the owners of mining farms). As an example, it takes 58.93 TWh per year to mine Bitcoin alone, which is comparable to the amount of electricity consumed per year by European countries such as the Czech Republic (62.34) and Switzerland (58.46).

1655475867 494 Redistribution Options of Miner Capacity in the Context of the
1655475868 101 Redistribution Options of Miner Capacity in the Context of the

A profitable way out of this difficult situation is offered by the DecentraMind project, which will redistribute this computing power for the benefit of those who need it more: various projects for metaverse activities based on Big Data, AI, and many others.

The DecentraMind analytical department notes that providing computing power for closed tasks at prices similar to those of small cloud services is 2.5 times more profitable than mining. For open tasks, it is 3.4 times more profitable. At the same time, the operating system developed by DecentraMind – MindOS – allows you to mine cryptocurrency by switching to external computing tasks.

During the first two weeks of accepting applications, open through internal channels, DecentraMind received over 230 requests from private miners and representatives of various farms. Currently, all applications are being processed, as a result of which new computing power will be added to the public marketplace part of the project.

DecentraMind will report separately about its volume and the results of further acceptance of applications for expanding its computing power.

CONTACT

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
google news
Editors News
  • The following are the few coins that leveled on the surface.
  • Trending can indicate both positive and negative reach.

Let us look at the top 5 most trending coins in the crypto market during the past 30 days.

Domain (DMN)

The token functions on the Binance smart chain, and it is classified in the latest modification. This makes the DMN highly secure and it plans to exhibit it on every other exchange platform available in the market. The current price of DMN is $0.002517and the price hiked 35.57% in the last 24 hrs.

1655473929 810 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
Domain Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The coins are available in exchange platforms like CoinTiger and PancakeSwap (V2). The fully diluted market cap is above $300k.

Marshall Rogan Inu (MRI)

MRI is a memecoin that is the convergence of UFC and dog-themed coins. The coin sponsors more than 40 sports persons. The exchange platforms on which MRI are listed are MEXC, Hotbit, and BKEX.

1655473930 558 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
MRI Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The current price is $0.01022 and the price increased by 1.30% from yesterday. The market cap of the coin is $10 million and the volume by which it has been traded in the last 24 hrs is $92K. It ranks 3890 in CMC.

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Even after the historical crash, Terra Classic stays top in the search. The exchange platforms on which LUNC is still listed are Huobi, Bitfinex, and Upbit. The price is $0.00005877 and the volume traded in 24 hrs is $70.09M.

1655473930 521 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
 LUNC Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The fan base for the coin remains loyal as the current map ranges to $381 million. And the circulating supply is 6548.50B LANC.

Golden Ball (GLB)

GLB is also built on the Binance smart chain, the primary motto of the coin was to implement gambling and betting transactions in a decentralized platform. The exchange platform on which GLB is listed is PancakeSwap (V2).

1655473930 369 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
GLB Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The current price is $0.000003912 and the price decreased by 13.42% from yesterday. The market cap of the coin is $81K and the volume by which it has been traded in the last 24 hrs is $134K. It ranks 3725 in CMC.

Outer Ring MMO (GQ)

Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction MMORPG(Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) with a tokenized economy. It is a play to earn economy, the exchanges in which they are available are Huobi Global, Bitrue, and MEXC.

1655473930 700 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
GQ Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The price is $0.003932 and the volume traded in 24 hrs is $546k. The market cap is above $4 million.

Recommended For You

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Decentral Games Received $1M From Decentraland DAO

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

Decentral Games Received $1M From Decentraland DAO
google news
Blockchain News

Decentral Games play and earn project, responsible for 60% of all activity in the Decentraland (MANA) Metaverse. One of its products now has the largest grant in Decentraland history supporting its ICE coin.

Decentral Games receives $1 million in MANA

The project received $1 million in $MANA from the Decentraland DAO to support their $ICE token as they prepare to launch their much-anticipated sit-and-go competition. 

A $1,000,000 ecosystem award in MANA tokens will be granted to support QuickSwap liquidity pool with its native token ICE. As a result, MANA awards will be issued as additional bonuses to all ICE/USDC pool liquidity providers on QuickSwap. The duration of this campaign is three months.

Decentral Games CMO Matthew Howells-Barby said,

The passing of this proposal shows the support we have from the Decentraland community and how important Decentral Games has become as a major contributor to daily active users. These incentives will enable us to create further stability to our ecosystem ahead of rolling out our new sit-and-go poker tournament mode that we believe will bring a whole new experience to our Decentraland venues and will help us to onboard thousands of new users to the nascent metaverse.

The plan will bring additional liquidity into the pool and help to correct the imbalance that is leading ICE holders to become MANA holders. This activity will also help ICE Poker simulator’s ongoing sit-and-go competition.

Recommended for you

google news
Continue Reading

Trending