Realizing that you have an addiction can be one of the scariest experiences in a person’s life. Not only will it seem like you’re whole world is falling apart right before your eyes, but looking forward to a future of sobriety seems next to impossible in that moment of time. Luckily, there are a number of top-notch rehab facilities in the United States, just waiting to help you overcome your addiction.

Celebrities have become trendsetters in almost every industry. From clothing and restaurants to vehicles and homes, celebrities define what’s cool from year to year and drug rehab facilities are no different.

Here are our picks for the top 5 celebrity rehab centers in the United States:

1. Promises Treatment Center. Temporary home of pop star Britney Spears, this Oceanside drug and alcohol treatment facility has become one of the most popular in the world. Located in Malibu, California, this posh getaway has also housed other popular celebs like Robert Downy Jr., Diana Ross and Ben Affleck. The elaborate center promises to deliver results through holistic healing and will only run you a whopping $8,855 a week.

2. The Betty Ford Clinic. Established by First Lady, Betty Ford, the rehab center of the same name is one of the most intriguing and stimulating facilities in North America. Also located in California, this world renowned clinic has been home to high profile celebrities like Keith Urban, Ozzy Osbourne and Chevy Chase. Individuals planning to get help may find The Betty Ford Clinic slightly more affordable at only $6,000 for a 30-day stay.

3. Cirque Lodge. The breathtaking mountain view from Cirque Lodge rehab facility in Utah is enough to promote healing in anyone. Equipped with luxury saunas, gyms, and fireplaces this rehabilitation center makes visitors feel at-home while getting help. Unfortunately, if you don’t have an overflowing bank account, you probably won’t be able to afford this luxury retreat. A 30-day stay will run you nearly $26,000 – a price tag reasonable for wealthy celebrities like Mary-Kate Olsen, Lindsay Lohan, Eva Mendes and Kirsten Dunst.

4. Passages Rehab Facility. Not quite a as popular as Promises or Betty Ford (yet), Passages rehab facility promises to be one of the most popular facilities of the future. Designed with marble floors, massage rooms, ocean views and a replica of the Statue of Liberty on the lawn, this center is sure to promote healing in troubled individuals. A 30-day stay will cost you a shocking $39,500, but price wasn’t a factor for past guests like David Hasselhoff, Andy Dick, Polly Shore and Stephen Baldwin.

5. Caron Foundation. Located in Wernersville Pennsylvania, the Caron Foundation is a non-profit addition facility to help adults and adolescents who are addicted to drugs and/or alcohol. A one-month stay at this luxurious center will cost about $24,000. Famous faces found at Caron have included Miss USA Tara Conner, Stephen Tyler (lead singer of the band Aerosmith) and Liza Minneli.