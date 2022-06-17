Finance
Training To Be A Project Manager
What do I know? What don’t I know? And can I lead the others on my team to build a solution to a problem knowing all the while my own strengths and weaknesses?
These thoughts race through the minds of new project managers once they are appointed to the position and they persist until the person builds their confidence to do the job. Notice that we have not stated that the small voice in their head speaks up while waiting for the time where we understand everything or persists until we have the best team assembled. The voice of indecision sprouts from our inability to follow a process to solve problems. So, maybe our mentors need to challenge new candidates who are considering a role in project management to learn the ways to get things done and to build a successful system.
Steps to Problem Solving
The first stride in facing challenges is to gather a diverse team, since most problems are multi faceted. So who can be on the squad? Anyone who is motivated to learn and any person who does better every day can join. A team member can be directly or indirectly attached. A direct team associate is a person who is working primarily for the project manager such as an engineer, architect, software programmer, technician or administrative assistant. These players can be physically in our presence up to eight hours a day but they also have the ability to mentally place the pieces to the puzzle together in a 24 – 7 timeframe. So we choose individuals who have their hearts and souls in supporting the group. An indirect affiliate is the delivery person carrying critical documents to the customer, a support technician that optimizes the client computers and servers or a maintenance worker who keeps the HVAC system running. These people do not work for the project manager fulltime, but our relationship with them can create a positive environment for the entire troupe.
Even a small organization can build a human network that can rival the employees of the largest business. When the project manager does not have a person on the payroll, they can partner with vendors and others to create mutually supportive and innovative processes that can efficiently do a task. When another set of professionals sees that they can benefit from the relationship, they will connect to our team. Many times we have seen new software applications developed or a trendy circuit board created with zero investment capital from the outside when two innovative groups work together to complete an assignment and both of them have obtain rights to the finished product. Therefore, we get the job done with partners.
Training and Evaluation
The project supervisor’s direct and indirect personnel are only as good as their training, so their preparation should be realistic. Years ago, we could see a military unit do well on a physical training exercise, but how would they do when they are tired. So, we changed our evaluation technique and we would train all day and night and then test the unit’s capability. Of course, we had a totally different and more realistic answer. Therefore, we changed our instruction model and started to train and challenge the group to accomplish anything placed in front of them even when they were not fresh. This is a more truthful representation to plan against, since people (like units) are always at some level of stress.
At work and in school, we will want to make both training and the evaluation of team members to mimic the actual scenario so we can observe and comment on whether our crew has the “right stuff”. If they do, we should recognize their achievement and reward them with certificates, gift cards or a raise. If they do not, use the buddy system to cross level the knowledge of a peer to strengthen the person’s shortcomings. Use every educational technique that we can get such as hands on, visual, audio and written documents to get the knowledge to the members.
Follow the Procedure
Now that we are working as project managers, we need to follow all the industry published procedures to maximize our efficiency. When we have to write our own process, we should follow the Polya model:
1. Understand the problem
2. Make a plan
3. Execute the plan
4. Evaluate
This is the simplest of all mock ups where we examine the problem which includes environmental conditions and every circumstance affecting the situation. We write the best procedure we can that will incorporate the ideas from our partners and team. We then just accomplish the assignment to the best of our ability and without procrastination. At the end of the cycle, we should record what had happened observing what went right and wrong. We now have the opportunity to revise our procedure so that the next time this condition arises; we can perform the task with more confidence and present ourselves as a growing project manager.
HDTV Hype – 7 Marketing Terms and What They Really Mean
HDTV merchants have two important jobs: to bring you the best technology available, and to help you understand exactly what it is. One way to help you understand new technology is to come up with a simple, descriptive name for it. But sometimes the names are a little too simple, sometimes they aren’t
descriptive enough, and sometimes they are downright misleading.
Here are seven common HDTV terms that can be misleading or unclear:
HD-Ready
Ready for what? “HD-ready” means the same thing as “HD monitor”. It is an HDTV without a built-in tuner, so an external ATSC tuner, or a cable box, will be needed to receive broadcasts. If you only intend to use your HDTV for gaming or DVD watching, it might be better to save a few hundred dollars with an HD-ready TV.
Native 720p/1080i Display
Most HDTV displays have either 768 or 1080 rows of pixels, and a few have 900. And all HDTVs have an
inherently progressive display, so the most common native resolutions are 768p, 900p, and 1080p. So, when a manufacturer or merchant claims that an HDTV is “native 720p/1080i”, it usually means that those are the highest resolutions it can handle, and the input is scaled and de-interlaced to fit a 768p display. Some DLP HDTVs, however, do have a native 720p display.
HDTV Antenna
There’s no such thing as a dedicated HDTV antenna. Over-the-air HDTV broadcasts use the UHF spectrum, just like public access TV. So, any UHF antenna will work.
Full HD
This refers to a 1080p display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and the ability to display 24, 30 or 60 full frames per second. The term is not wrong, but it implies that 720p or 1080i content is somehow incomplete. Since neary all HD content these days is still 720p or 1080i, that would be pretty
depressing for HDTV owners.
HD1080
Sets labeled “HD1080” have 1080 rows of pixels and a progressive display, so they can properly be called 1080p. But they only have 1024 or 1280 pixels in each row, so they don’t display the maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080. A 1080i or 1080p signal would be downscaled in the horizontal direction, changing a picture with a lot of square pixels into one with a smaller amount of rectangular ones. This doesn’t alter the basic appearance of video content, but does cause problems when using the HDTV as a computer monitor.
Motionflow, Auto Motion Plus, ClearFrame, Clear Motion Drive
These are all trade names for the new 120Hz high frame rate display technology. HDTV sets with this feature will generally display motion smoother because they can show 120 distinct images per second instead of the typical 60.
1080p Upconverting DVD Player
Many DVD players claim to upconvert content to 1080p, as opposed to 1080i. This is unnecessary, since all HDTVs have progressive displays, and there’s no visible difference between content upconverted to 1080i and content upconverted to 1080p. The transfer from “i” to “p” is called de-interlacing, and this task is performed by the TV anyway. The only benefit would come if it’s a low quality HDTV (with a poor de-interlacer) and a high quality DVD player with a good de-interlacer.
What Are Fibre Optics and Their Advantages?
The world of telecommunications, dominated by copper cable networks for years, is slowly incorporating fibre optics. Fibre optics, or optical fibre as they are also known, transmit information as light pulses through a glass or plastic strand. They are useful in high-performance and long-distance data networking.
An optical fibre contains glass or plastic strands ranging from a handful to a couple hundred. A glass layer known as cladding surrounds these fibres. The buffer layer, another layer of glass, supports the cladding and the jacket layer is the final layer of protection for the individual strands.
How do Fibre Optics Work?
Transmission of data across the fibre occurs through light particles or photons that pulse through the fibre. The cladding and glass fibre core refract the incoming light at different angles based on their refractive index. Once the photons are sent through the glass fibres, they reflect off the cladding and the core in zigzag bounces in a process called total internal reflection. These pulses travel at a speed 30% lesser than light because they travel through a denser medium: glass.
Types of Fibre Optics
There are two major types of fibre optics: single mode and multimode. Single mode fibre optics are used for long-distance communication due to the glass core’s reduced diameter, which also cuts the loss of signal strength-or attenuation. Single mode fibre support higher bandwidth over longer distances, and the light source is mainly a laser. They are expensive because high-level precision is required to channel the light through glass strands with small diameters.
Multimode fibres are best suited for short-distance communication. The larger diameter of the glass core allows multiple light pulses to be sent across the glass strand simultaneously and transmit more data. However, it means that there is a higher possibility of signal reduction, interference or loss. LED is the typical source of light for Multimode fibres.
Advantages of Fibre Optics
Fibre cables can support higher bandwidths than copper wires, and light can move further without a boost. They are less susceptible to interference, can be submerged in water and are stronger, lighter and thinner than copper cables. Most importantly, they do not have to be replaced or maintained frequently.
Applications of Fibre Optics
Computer networking is a growing user of fibres because of its ability to provide high bandwidth and transmit data. It is also used in long-distance communication between computer networks. It is used to provide better performance and connections in electronics and broadcasting. Military and space industries use optic fibres for their temperature sensing, signal transfer and as a means of communication. They are especially preferred for their lightweight and small size.
Medical industries use fibres to provide precise illuminations. Fibres are used in biomedical sensors that aid in medical procedures, especially those that are minimally invasive. Fibres are ideal for MRI scans as they are not subject to external interferences like electromagnetic interference. Moreover, fibres are used in light therapy, endoscopy, surgical imaging and X-Ray imaging.
The 7 Golden Rules of Milton Hershey by Greg Rothman – Book Review
Title and Author: The 7 Golden Rules of Milton Hershey by Greg Rothman
Synopsis of Content:
This little book recounts the failures and remarkable success of Milton Hershey, founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company and Hershey, Pennsylvania. He was born into a poor family and his father was a failure at everything he tried. He received a fourth grade education. Hershey made multiple attempts in business, mostly in the confectionary trade, and all of them failed. He attempted to open a candy factory, store or both in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Denver, Chicago, New Orleans, New York City, and back again to Pennsylvania. For years success eluded him.
Finally he did find success after a great deal of experimentation and dogged persistence. Eventually he built the largest candy empire in the world. He founded a city named after himself and a school to train poor children. Hershey chocolate became a household name throughout the world.
Hershey did develop Seven Golden Rules that he believed were essential to success. Those rules are here explained by Rothman and given more contemporary names. They include:
1. Thinking Outside the Box
2. Perseverance
3. Hard Work
4. Take Risks
5. Take Care of Your Workers
6. Give to Live
7. Your Life is Your Legacy
These rules will come as no surprise to those who study success minded people throughout history. They echo the same principles of success claimed by most successful people.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This is a very easy book to read. It is small, only 43 pages long, but packed with insight and a fascinating story of the king of chocolate and the secrets to success he found.
Notes on Author:
Greg Rothman is a noted and successful realtor in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Perseverance: if there is one golden rule of success from Hershey it is the underestimated power of persistence. Hershey met one failure after another in seven different American cities before he found success. He tried different types of candy, different processes and different packaging. In time he mastered a milk chocolate recipe that not only appealed to the masses but also was easy to manufacture in bulk and had a good shelf life. It took many “failures” before he found that success.
2. Hershey was a firm believer in hard work. He found that he could accomplish his goals only through hard work and observed the same of those around him. But he also enjoyed working hard. If you enjoy your work it goes more easily and you are able and willing to work hard. If you love your work it rarely seems hard and you can devote as much time to it as you wish.
3. Hershey believed in taking risks. His risks were calculated, and with more maturity and experience became increasingly calculated. He did not advocate reckless risk taking. However he recognized from his own life lessons that big rewards do not come to those who will not take a risk.
Publication Information:
The 7 Golden Rules of Milton Hershey by Greg Rothman.
Copyright: 2005 Executive Books.
General Rating: Good
