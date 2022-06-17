Voice Logging Is Useful for Recording Calls

Whether you own an SEO tools website or you run an SEO business, the ability to track and report to customers the Google ranking for their specific keywords will be an essential part of the service that you provide.

Of course, you could always do a manual Google search and then sift through the results to find put where a client’s website is ranked on the Google SERPs, but no one wants to have to do that, which is where a Google Rank Tracking API comes into play.

If you have access to a rank tracking API, you can embed ranking data for websites and keywords in your own applications and in your websites and provide your customers with the key performance indicators that they need. A Google SERP checker API will also give you the insights that you need to refine your SEO campaigns for the optimum results.

Who Needs SEO Data?

The demand for accurate and up to date SEO data is virtually limitless. SEO agencies need to monitor the effectiveness of their SEO campaigns, e-commerce sites need to monitor the position of their own products and position of competitor’s products, affiliate marketers need to be able the track the position of their sites, in fact, anyone with a presence on the internet will want to know where their sites are ranked in Google and other search engines.

What is an API?

In this particular scenario, an API is a piece of third-party code that an application or website can pass parameters to and receive data from. A Google rank checking API, for example, will take the keywords that are entered on a website and return the current Google ranking for that keyword.

What Does a Google Rank Tracking API do?

The best suppliers of SEO tracking APIs will usually have a number of different APIs that can be used software and websites. Here are some of the main types of SEO tracking APIs.

Rank Tracking API

A rank tracking API will return the up-to-date ranking for a particular keyword for a given location.

SERP API

A SERP API will return the top search engine results for a particular keyword

Keyword data API

A keyword data API will return the keyword statistics that you would otherwise have to look up manually in the Google AdWords planner, such as search volumes, average cost per click, and the gym of competition for that keyword.

Competitor API

A competitor API will find all relevant data with regards to a competitor’s website, including traffic volumes, traffic sources, the average time spent on the site, page views per session and the bounce rates.

URL Metrics API

A URL metrics API will provide the vital statistics on a URL, such as Domain Authority (DA), Page Authority (PA), Trust Flow (TF) and Citation Flow (CF).

Why Would You Need a Google Rank Tracking API?

An SEO tracking API provides SEO software companies and SEO agencies with the opportunity of adding value to their services. They can use the functions of an API to plan SEO campaigns, provide branded reporting services to their customers, or simply add SEO data services to their website to attract more visitors.

Using APIs to provide SEO data is also very cost-effective. The best suppliers of APIs for task such as Goggle tracking are available for use on a pay-as-you-use-basis, which means there are no up-front costs and no wasted subscription fees.