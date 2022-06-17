Finance
VoIP Internet Phone Service – Advanced Connections
Today, the expectations of businesses and corporate houses have reached far beyond the traditional dial-up connections. Now, big players look-for fast, reliable, scalable and customisable services to replace their old analog phones and dial-up connections. As a matter of fact, voice over IP network is considered a better alternative for seamless communication across the globe. To simplify, the latest VoIP technology enhances voice, video and data communication simultaneously.
While offering VoIP internet phone service, IP providers generally do not ignore the quality of service issues. Unlike PSTN services, the VoIP ties knot with high quality voice services and innovative features such as call forwarding, call waiting or caller ID. Consequently, users must always opt for providers that deliver the right network and IT infrastructure, while maintaining the parameters pertaining to QoS.
For availing the best possible experience in VoIP services, users require equipment such as standard phone and Analog Transmission Adaptor (ATA). Usually, ATA is offered by the VoIP internet phone service providers. Therefore, cost of installation is very low. As a matter of fact, this phone service is based on the IP process. The IP process converts and reconverts analog signals into smaller IP packets. These smaller IP packets are in form of compressed digital packets so that, they can absorb the noise and favours uninterrupted communication between the sender and receiver.
The packet switching technique of the VoIP internet phone service reduces the per-minute call of users. There are two types of IP telephony services; one of these are free calls. Users can also pay small amounts for making per-minute calls.
Usually, free calls option is opted for calling friends and relatives. While, business houses opt for VoIP business phone service that allows users to pay small amounts for availing the IP telephony calling benefits. This enables business houses to deliver communication with reliability and security. Calling over the internet through advanced telephony services ensure the users are able to save more on each call when compared to PSTN services.
At last, VoIP internet phone service allows users to talk limitless on longer distance or across the boundaries at considerable low rates.
Tactical Strength and Conditioning
Functional Strength — now there’s a buzzword that’s become popular over the past few years. Functional training, functional strength, functional conditioning, functional tactics, functional martial arts – functional etc., etc., etc. Truth be told, there’s really no such thing as “functional (anything).” Why not? Because for any particular type of training (strength for example) to be considered “functional,” it would imply that an alternate type of training would not be functional. In other words, it’s like saying, “Program A” can help you build “functional strength,” while “Program B” can’t, and that’s not true.
To be “functional,” means serving a function. To build strength, to be stronger than you were before — that your strength serves a function. At the very least, you’ll be able to train with heavier weights. Now, you may be thinking, “Not necessarily, Wiggy! I can train and become stronger by performing Lateral Raises (for my shoulders), but is that going to help me in everyday life? I don’t think so! And you’re right. But everyday life isn’t what we’re talking about. We’re talking about “functional strength.” Will becoming stronger at performing Lateral Raises “functional?” Yes; is it useful in the real world, maybe not – but it is functional.
While many people think they want functional strength, what they’re really after is “Real World Strength” – i.e., strength that’s usable in everyday situations. The same can be said for conditioning, martial arts etc. You want your training to have real world applications. For many years, most people relied on simple bodybuilding-style weight training routines and jogging several times a week. Although there’s a great deal of new and useful information available, it still isn’t applied correctly.
Most people perform their strength training and conditioning routines separately, and that’s smart, but every once in a while, mixing strength training and conditioning is needed. Strength can be quite an advantage in subduing an adversary on the street, but if you’re not in top condition, you may not be able to take advantage of that strength. Let’s look at a few examples. Say you are a police officer, and you arrest someone. In a desperate attempt, the perpetrator flees and you give chase. Packed with all your gear (e.g., vest, belt, radio, etc.) you chase the perpetrator through alleys, over fences, up flights of stairs, etc. for 500 yards. Will you still have your strength reserves left?
Say you and your girlfriend are walking down the street and some kid half your age runs up behind you, snatches your girlfriend’s purse and runs off. You give chase and sprint 50 meters to catch him. Will your conditioning be shot after your all-out chase? Both strength and endurance are important and in the following paragraphs I’ll show you why.
Conditioning
If you do strength and conditioning training, you probably know that jogging is great exercise, and you’re right – it’s a great exercise. It can be coupled with a healthy diet to help you lose weight, keep your cholesterol low, and is also beneficial to maintaining healthy blood pressure. The ballistic shock can be rough on the heels, ankles, or knees, but this can be remedied by running on a softer surface (track or grass), wearing better quality running shoes, and even improving your jogging technique.
If jogging is so good for you, why isn’t it optimal for law enforcement officers? Well, I’ll tell you…there’s an old saying that goes “If you want to be a better wrestler, then you should wrestle.” This means that if you want to be better at something, then you should practice it more.
In our situation, “practice” would be your training (Strength and Conditioning). Let’s look at our practice sessions. Jogging for 45 minutes 3 times per week. While jogging may have enormous health benefits, it won’t produce the benefits you’re looking for. People who are capable of jogging long distances are completely “zapped” after sprinting just 50 or 60 yards.
I recommend all law enforcement conditioning be based around a HIIT program (High Intensity Interval Training). HIIT is a style of training that intersperses short bouts of intense physical exercise with short (or shorter) bouts of rest and recovery. HIIT training can be adapted to many forms of exercise including sprinting, biking, bodyweight calisthenics, rope skipping, striking a heavy bag, etc. Formats can vary, but the basic premise is still the same – perform a brief warm up, followed by multiple bouts of intense exercise interspersed with equal or near equal bouts of rest, followed by a brief cool-down.
While jogging may improve your aerobic performance, it has virtually no effect on your anaerobic capacity. HIIT (anaerobic conditioning) on the other hand, has been shown to not only increase anaerobic capacity, but aerobic capacity as well.
In other words, if you jog, you’ll get better at jogging, but not at sprinting. If you sprint, you’ll get better at sprinting and jogging. Couple this with the fact that anaerobic conditioning has the capacity to dramatically improve power, speed, strength and muscle mass.
Sample HIIT Routines
Track Intervals:
– Go to a 400-meter track
– Jog an easy warm-up lap
– Sprint straight sections of track, walk corners (repeat for 4-8 laps)
– Jog 1 lap as a cool-down
*Perform this workout 2x-3x’s a week.
Guerilla Cardio:
An article describing “Guerilla Cardio” was printed in the Nov. 2001 issue of Muscle Media magazine. “Guerilla Cardio” is based on the interval training methods of a Japanese researcher by the name of Tabata.
– Choose your exercise protocol (sprinting, rope skipping, biking, etc.)
– Perform the exercise for 4 easy minutes as a warm-up
– Sprint (i.e. – perform your exercise as hard as possible)
for 20 seconds, then rest 10 seconds (repeat for 8 bouts)
– Perform the exercise for 4 easy minutes as a cool-down
*Perform this workout 3x’s a week.
400-Meter Sprints:
This is an extremely demanding routine
– At a 400-meter track
– Jog 1 easy lap as a warm-up
– Sprint 1 lap (400 meters)
– Walk approximately 1/2 lap.
The time it takes you to walk half a lap should be approx. twice the time it took you to sprint a full lap.
(repeat for 2-4 sprint laps)
– Jog 1 lap as an easy cool-down
*Perform this workout 2x-3x’s a week.
Strength Training
Many LEOs attempt to do some type of strength training. I say, “attempt” because strength training implies that you’re training to build strength levels that are greater than they once were. Unfortunately, this is not often the case, as many trainees don’t actually build any strength. You’ll notice that I’m using the term “strength training” rather than weight training, weight lifting, or the like. The reason for this is that strength can be built with many different types of apparatus – not just barbells and dumbbells.
Like conditioning, there are many people out there spending lots of time training with no results. Why? A major reason is that most routines are based on volume-heavy routines [you see propagated in bodybuilding magazines]. For decades people have turned to these publications for training advice only to find themselves overworked, tired, and no stronger (or bigger) than they were when they started; and their wallets too are much lighter after purchasing tons of unnecessary supplements. I’m not going to explain the whole story here (I do cover it however, it my book “Singles & Doubles – How the Ordinary Become Extraordinary”) but suffice it to say that a large share of training advice in bodybuilding magazines doesn’t work.
To really build strength, let’s look at what you’ll need.
“Free” Weights/Resistance
Certain training styles advocate the use of various machines, whether they’re Nautilus, Cybex, Hammer Strength, or even just a cable apparatus. While some of these machines can produce good results, I find that as a whole, “Free” Weights [resistance] is a much better choice. Why? Because nowhere in your daily-life are you going to find a situation where you will apply strength that is guided or restrained by some type of machine.
Most machines are developed for as much absolute isolation as possible. In other words, if you are using a machine for the shoulders, it’s designed to target only the shoulders. However, if you use a free weight (resistance), other muscles come into play – triceps, forearms, pectorals, upper back, the core for stabilization, etc. The idea behind isolation is to eliminate possible “weak links.” Say you’re performing a standing shoulder press your lower back gives out because it’s not strong enough to support a heavy weight overhead. You’re not able to fully tax the shoulders due to the weakness in your lower back. By using a specific machine, you’re able to bypass that weakness, therefore making gains on your shoulders.
This all sounds great in theory, but in reality, it’s about as useful as a snow blower in the jungle. Wayne “Scrapper” Fisher’s site (www.trainforstrength.com) contains a quote that says, “Life is not an isolated movement. So why train that way?” Very true.
I bet some of you are wondering why I keep saying “free weights/resistance.” I tack “resistance” on the end because barbells and dumbbells aren’t the only type of training outside of machines. You can use bodyweight calisthenics, sandbag lifting, barrel lifting, kettlebells, clubbells, and a number of other apparatus.
Compound Movements
You should not use just any movements/exercises; compound movements are better than isolated movements. By definition, isolation movements are those that usually involve the flexing of just one joint, and intended to isolate one specific muscle group. Examples would include shoulder raises, triceps pushdowns, leg extensions, etc. Compound movements are those that work multiple muscle groups at the same time (while usually focusing on one) and involve the flexing of more than one joint. Examples would include overhead presses, bench presses, squats, cleans, rows, deadlifts, dips, chins, etc.
Just as you would use free weights/resistance to eliminate isolation, you should focus on compound movements for the same reason. It’s very rare you’ll ever use just one muscle group in any real situation. Using isolation movements from time to time is Ok, but don’t make them the basis of your routine.
Use Heavy Weights
Another advantage to using compound movements is that when compared to their isolation counterparts, they virtually always allow you to use more weight. This may seem like a “no-brainer,” but to build strength, you’re going to have to use heavy weights. You wouldn’t get smarter by studying a subject that you already had a firm grasp on, and you won’t get stronger by lifting a weight that provides no challenge. To build strength, you are best suited using weights that are 75%+ of your 1RM (one rep maximum) for multiple sets.
Your body won’t be able to sustain a constant “attack” from near maximal training. As such, it’s usually best to cycle (or “ramp”) your training poundage. Depending on your specific routine, for anywhere from 3-8 weeks; begin with resistance close to 65-70% of your 1RM. Ramp up by increasing the weight every workout until you’re either at your 1RM, near your 1RM, or have exceeded your 1RM (again, depending on the specific routine). Then drop the weight and start over.
Use Low Reps
If you use a little common logic, you should be able to deduce that if you’re using maximal or near maximal weight, you’ll have to use sets of low reps. By “low reps,” I mean 1-5 reps per set. If you’re doing 12+ reps per set, don’t think that you’ll build much strength. Don’t get me wrong, you may build a little, but not nearly as much as you will with lower reps. It’s just that if you’re able to use that many reps, the weight just isn’t heavy enough.
Sample Strength Training Routines
5-4-3-2-1:
Perform five sets of every exercise: a set of five reps, a set of four reps, a set of three reps, a set of two reps, and a set of one rep. Slightly increase the weight (5-20 lbs., depending on the exercise) every set.
– Barbell Clean & Press
– Pull-up
– Medium Grip Bench Press
– Barbell Curls
– Squat
*Perform three times per week
5 x 5:
Perform five sets of every exercise, each of five reps. The first two sets act as “warm-up” sets, while the last three are your “work” sets. When you can do five reps on all three “work” sets, increase the weight.
Day 1:
– Barbell Clean & Press: 5×5
– Pull-ups: 4×6
– Medium Grip Bench Press: 5×5
– Squats: 5×5
Day 2:
– 70 degree Incline Press: 5×5
– Bent Rows: 4×6
– Dips: 5×5
– Barbell Curls: 3×6
– Deadlifts: 5×5
Strength-Endurance
Now that we’ve taken a look at some real strength training, let’s take it a step further and make it Strength-Endurance training. What’s the difference between strength and strength-endurance? Strength-endurance training adds one very important factor into the equation – time.
When a strength program is performed, rest between sets and between workouts is the norm. This affords much needed recovery time, allowing maximum effort for each rep/set. While this may be ideal for building pure strength, it offers little use in the real world. You’ll be hard pressed to find a situation where you can exert maximal strength (for a very short period of time – say 5-8 seconds) and then rest for multiple minutes. More often, you’ll have to exert maximum strength several times, and for an extended period. This is where strength-endurance comes in. Convention says that if you want to build endurance, you should decrease the amount of weight you’re using, performing multiple sets, and increase the repetition count (15-20). WRONG! If you do this, you can kiss strength-endurance goodbye.
But if you wish to perform more reps and sets, then you’re going to have to significantly reduce the weight used. If you reduce the weight, then the strength you build (brute strength, endurance) becomes much less of a consideration. For example, say that Joe Schmoe’s 1RM for the Clean & Press is 225 lbs. Joe can do multiple sets of 1-2 reps with 210-215 lbs., but he has to rest several minutes between sets to recover. To build usable strength you only rest 20-30 seconds, Joe drops the weight down to 110-120 lbs., and does sets of 15+ reps, will he be achieving this goal? No.
In this scenario, a trainee is best off keeping the weight high, the reps low, and shortening the rest periods. Continuing, let’s say that Joe has done some testing, and finds that the absolute least he can rest between sets of Clean & Press with 215 lbs. (96% of his 1RM of 225 lbs.) is 3 minutes. To start building the strength-endurance he needs, Joe drops the weight to 175 lbs. (roughly 78% of his 1RM). He then performs 12 sets of 2 reps with only 60 seconds rest between sets. At the point where he can perform all 12 sets with “ease” (relatively speaking), he drops the rest-period from 60 seconds to 45 seconds and repeats the process. When a 45-second rest becomes easy, he repeats this with 30 seconds, then again at 20 seconds, etc. When he can do all 12 sets with only a 20 second rest period, he bumps the weight up to 185-190 lbs. and starts over for a 60 second rest period.
This method works because it satisfies the basic equation (as I see it) for strength-endurance: Strength-Endurance = Heavy Weight + Short Rest + Volume
Heavy Weights
Most of the time, I recommend starting at 70-75% of your 1RM and ramping up from there. This will assure that the majority of time is spent using near maximal loads. Some cycling and re-ramping will be needed, but you’ll find that progress comes quickly.
Short Rests
It will probably take you a few weeks to acclimate yourself to the shorter rest periods, however, you’ll quickly find that once you adapt, your endurance will pick up quickly. By continually decreasing the rest periods, you’re forcing your body to build its recovery ability from near maximal work much faster (increasing your strength-endurance).
Volume
If you don’t use (relatively) high volume, then there is no point in the program. It is the volume that allows you to help build that sustained strength-endurance to last over an extended period of time. Think of it like this, if Joe Schmoe continues his routine, he will get to the point where he’s performing Clean & Presses with 210-215 lbs. at 20 second rest intervals. In other words, he’ll be performing 24 reps with 93%-95% of his 1RM in around 4 minutes.
Are you still unsure that training for strength-endurance has benefit? Powerlifting is a sport, which you would think; virtually no endurance or conditioning would be needed. Dave Tate, of Westside Barbell fame, had the following to say in a recent edition of Testosterone magazine about strength-endurance and conditioning (www.t-mag.com/nation_articles/264eight.jsp): “If you think you can excel in any sport without a base level of conditioning you’re out of your mind. The days of over-fat, bloated, can’t breathe, can’t sleep powerlifters are over!”
If your training goals call for more strength-endurance, consider one of the following routines.
Sample Strength-Endurance Routines
Workout #1 – Two days, alternated
Day 1:
-Clean and Press: 15 sets x 2 reps
-Curl Grip Chin: 15 x 2
-Medium Grip Bench Press: 10 x 1
-Deadlift: 20 x1
-Abdominal Work
Day 2:
-Dips: 12 sets x 3 reps
-Clean and Front Squat: 20 x 2
-Bent Rows: 12 x 2
-Barbell Curl and Press: 6 x 4
-Abdominal Work
Workout #2 – Performed every workout
-Clean and Press: 20 sets x 1 rep
-Bench Press: 8 x 2
-Barbell Curls: 6 x 3
-Chin: 15 x 2
-Squat: 20 x 1
-Abdominal Work
Train Hard, Rest Hard, Play Hard
Muscle Building is Not a Social Ritual
I remember it like it was yesterday… the first time I saw the dungeon.
I was about 14 years old and I had just joined the YMCA. My parents thought it would be a great place for me, since there was a pool, billiards, ping pong and many other things to do. Lots of classes going on etc. however, I had other ideas. It was the first time I saw Roger DeCarlis.
Roger was a Mr. America caliber bodybuilder with a phenomenal physique. To me, a mere youngster, he looked larger than life.
The weight room at the Y could be considered a dungeon. No heat in the winter and no air in the summer. Temperatures reached close to 100 degrees on some summer days and it was wise to get in and out early.
You had to walk down a flight of cement stairs and would enter a 14 x 14 room. The room’s walls were block… painted yellow. Connected to the first room was another room that was about 20 x 14 in which there was additional equipment. This was a power lifting gym by rights and all you saw was 100 pound plates, Olympic bars, power racks, squat racks, benches and a host of dumbbells with absolutely no visual value… again, it looked like a dungeon. Along with that was a plate loaded leg extension machine that doubled as a leg curl. There was a cable pull down, a leg press machine, not a sled… and a set of dipping bars. All were dressed in rust. That was the extent of it. The windows, on just one wall… three I think, were about shoulder level, showing out to the street where passerby would peek in. There they would observe the screaming, grunting, clanging, chalk everywhere and the smell of ammonia capsules just before a record squat, deadlift or bench press was to be performed. This wasn’t some namby pamby gym you would find today that has alarms if you grunt! No Way! This was serious stuff!
In those days, we were considered another culture of sorts, hardly understood on why we would put our bodies through that sort of physical stress. Little did they know we were competing against ourselves in the deepest parts of our souls.
Roger got up off of the leg extension machine and I could hardly believe my eyes. He looked like superman to me. The first thing I saw was a huge chest, thick shoulders and massive arms. His tiny waist added to the symmetry of his physique and made everything appear even bigger.
Roger normally weighed about 190 at 5’7 but was always rock hard. About a 30 inch waist with arms close to 19 (yes I saw them measured) he was amazing. His legs were large but not as developed and with the muscular separation of his upper body but certainly not by reason of not working them hard. I have witnessed him do 20 reps with 640 pounds on the squat below parallel each rep. Think about that for a bodybuilder weighing 190! His entire bodybuilding career Roger would go literally through hell in trying to bring his legs up to the development of his upper body. His back was a sight to see also, huge thick erectors and a thick wide lat spread and squared of traps. Roger was all business as I would soon find out. He would not say a word while in the gym in any social way and his focus was of a man possessed. You always thought he was just plain mad but the funny thing is that he really didn’t care what you thought… the only thing that mattered was his mission that day… the workout! I learned focus and discipline from this man.
It didn’t take long to figure out that this was no social ritual. I must have been a real pest in those days because Roger finally got tired of all my questions and hanging around and agreed to allow me to train with him. Our workouts were just like I witnessed in first meeting Roger… all business. There was absolutely no screwing around while training. Each rep was deliberate, without momentum and I learned to focus each rep with my mind, to visualize and feel the rep. Roger moved with very little rest despite using poundage on exercises that was almost ridiculous, he was extremely strong. He built his entire physique with barbells and dumbbells but attributes his edge being his mind and focus.
Fast forward a few years… it is no longer circa 1971 but approximately 1977. Roger and I although no longer training together are still great friends… as we are today. By now I have been introduced to High Intensity Training by the likes of Mike Mentzer hitting the bodybuilding scene by storm. He called his version Heavy Duty and that it was. Mike, after working with Arthur Jones, turned bodybuilding up side down. He showed bodybuilders how to use their ability to critically think while proving that the more is better theory does not apply to bodybuilding. Further proving that we do not need to be our own scientists as the muscle magazine imply… searching in the dark for what works for us. His theory of High Intensity Training, lives on today and his rational approach to bodybuilding is a guide for all. He was considered the thinking man’s bodybuilder.
Although I did not know about the theory of High Intensity Training prior to that, my training was brief, infrequent and intense by necessity. At the time, my goal was to get the biggest and strongest I could. The only way to do that was to rid my workout of all the fluff exercises that got in the way and robbed my energy and focus and just perform the movements that made me strong. And strong I got.
It was and is all about focus! I only performed one work set… i.e. one set to failure for each exercise. I only performed the basics… bench presses, squats, rows, deadlifts, leg presses, close grip benches, dips and partials. I removed completely from my workouts any direct bicep exercises, shoulder exercises, calve exercises, chins, dumbbell movements like flies etc. I only did what would assist me to get stronger. And in knowing that strength and muscle size is relative… what do you think happened? You got it! I grew and became my all time strongest and in doing so my biggest ever. At the time I was training maybe three days a week… sometimes two… which I learned later on was still too much. I was doing about three sets a workout… period… but with immense focus… it was all business as I had learned early on in my career.
Oh yes, others came in the gym and went through the motions without the mental focus… true… but they never changed, they lacked that same focus and vision that would lead them to their goals… it was a social ritual for them. They enjoyed being there. Maybe their goals and purpose did not exist or maybe they did not know how to zero in on them… I guess we will never know, it doesn’t matter.
My preparation for each workout was like a planned mission. I would focus and actually see what I was going to do. I would keep a log book and go over the weights. I would perform a self hypnosis visualization routine each day in preparation for the next workout, this alone helped in an amazing way in reprogramming my mind for success. When I hit the gym, it was all business. I never spoke with anyone and everyone knew it. It was like the movie “Over the Top” with Sylvester Stallone when he is ready to arm wrestle and turns his cap around with the visor facing his back, like flipping a switch, which was his indication it was time to do business. In fact, I still have a shirt given to me 35 years ago with the Tasmanian Devil on it… you know, that Looney Tunes character that spins around! The twin brothers that gave it to me told me that this is what I resembled when I walked into the gym and began my workout… like a person possessed.
I still train this way today. It is all business and certainly not a social ritual. Of course I have a keen understanding these days of anaerobic exercise and understand now that training is only a stimulus and always a negative in the equation because it takes away from growth reserves. In looking back like a wise man in a movie I think to myself… “If I knew then what I know now”, I would have trained more infrequently with more rest.
My own personal workouts today last about 7 – 15 minutes… performed once every 6-8 days, thanks again, to the wisdom of Mike Mentzer and his work regarding the theory of High Intensity Training.
I often see trainers (not all) waste precious time with clients in the gym… burning an hour easy… probably because that is how they charge. The sad thing is that it is truly a social ritual. They have them doing dumbbell curls while balancing on a ball (just half exaggerating)… standing on their heads while talking about what the weekend was like, as they throw the weight up and down. Their understanding of anaerobic exercise is so limited and their focus passed on to their clients is less than desirable to reach their intended goal. My clients train for no more than 7-15 minutes because it is impossible to train more than that.
As Greg (Anderson, another HIT Trainer and colleague in Seattle) said in his article, High Intensity Strength Training: More Aerobic than Aerobics… “it usually takes a few workouts before the client understands the depth and magnitude of cardiovascular involvement possible from strength training. As one of my trainees remarked recently (after a set of squats to complete failure followed by 20 seconds of effort against the bar in the bottom position): “My God! (gasp, gasp…) this is more aerobic than aerobics…”
In fact, when we spoke just a couple of weeks ago, we were chuckling at how little exercise it takes when you are focused and working hard rather than long. One particular was about another athlete out in Seattle I believe… a HIT die hard who trains for minutes every 9 days.
Muscle building is nothing more than a stimulus. Stimulate muscle with intense training and then get out of the gym to allow the adaptation to occur… i.e., all the body to lay down additional muscle for the next assault. This takes focus and vision and it is the farthest thing from a social ritual there is. And most important to remember, because the body has the ability to increase strength by some 300% while its ability to recover increases at most 50%, then as you get stronger you must reduce both volume and frequency to continue to progress to your genetic potential. There is never a need to take a layoff due to overtraining as there is never overtraining if it is managed properly.
If you R Serious about your progress, H I T it hard, 7-15 minutes is all (H)IT takes! And don’t forget to focus and prepare for you mission!
Old School Wisdom – Go Back in Time to Go Forward in Your Training!
Many advances have been made in energy, health, technology, and other areas of life. In strength training, not so much! Stop trying to be original. Tap into the wisdom of our strength forefathers and start getting results! Why pave a new path when there’s already a good one to follow? Here are two routines inspired from the past to begin your journey.
The Stage Routine
Front row and center for quick size and strength gains!
This training system was popular with legendary Canadian strongman, Doug Hepburn, who was considered to be the strongest man in the world at his peak. It will help advanced trainees break through strength plateaus in a short period of time.
The routine involves only 2 exercises per workout and 2 stages per exercise for size and strength gains. Stage 1 will increase relative strength and Stage 2 will induce functional hypertrophy (i.e. muscle mass that produces high levels of strength).
Take a look at the program but don’t blink because it will go by pretty quick!
Day 1 – Chest and Biceps
A1) Flat Barbell Bench Press
A2) Standing EZ-Bar Curls
Day 2 – Legs
A1) Front Squat
A2) Lying Leg Curl
Day 3 – Back and Triceps
A1) Wide-Grip Sternum Pull-Ups
A2) Standing V-Bar Pressdowns
Stage 1: 8 x 1 @ 50X0, 100″
Stage 2: 5 x 5 @ 40X0, 90″
Note: Start with a 3RM load for Stage 1 and a 7RM load for Stage 2.
I suggest that you use the first workout to find your true 3RM (repetition maximum) and 7RM loads, then commence the stage method the next workout. Only increase the weight when all reps for that stage have been successfully completed. The key is to be successful, so leave a little in reserve at the beginning.
Make sure to warm-up thoroughly by using several sets of low reps (5 or less) with progressively heavier loads until you reach your working weight.
This program will last a month. Each workout is performed once in a 5-day period (i.e. Day 1 – Day 2 – Off – Day 3 – Off) for 6 workouts then switch to a new routine. As mentioned above, the first workout is used to find the correct training weight. The next 4 workouts will incorporate the stage method – you should peak on the 5th workout with a new one-rep max on all lifts.
Taper on the final workout by performing only 3-5 sets of as many reps as possible at a 20X0 tempo resting 90 seconds between sets with the original 7RM load. You should notice an increase in number of repetitions performed at that weight. Most people will decay by 1-2 reps per set. Terminate the exercise if you hit 5 sets or drop 3 reps from one set to the next. This will be a short workout. Get in; do your thing; and get out. You may be tempted to do more. Don’t!
If you have been plagued with injuries and are apprehensive to perform maximum singles, stick to the 2-3RM range for Stage 1 and 5-7RM range for Stage 2. The program will work just as well.
Also, you’ll notice that all “A1” exercises are multi-joint movements and all “A2” exercises are single joint movements. Many people are concerned about maximum singles on isolation movements. Listen, either you lift the weight or you don’t, but if it’s still an issue, then substitute a compound movements instead:
Standing EZ-Bar Curls -> Close-Grip Chin-Ups
Lying Leg Curl -> Bent-Knee Deadlift or Snatch Podium Deadlift
Standing V-Bar Pressdowns -> Parallel-Bar Dips or Close-Grip Bench Press
Do not be fooled by the low number of exercises and the low number of repetitions. Many times, less is more and this routine is no exception! The high intensities used for a large number of sets produces great results. Rest assured that the whole body is trained – and trained hard – with this program.
Isometronics
The secret strength and muscle building system of the past and present!
This routine utilizes partial movements and static contractions to break through training plateaus. Partial movements are excellent to shock the system when stagnation occurs – they help to disinhibit the nervous system – and isometrics are great to gain strength at specific joint angles.
In the 1960’s, isometronics (a blend of isotonic and isometric contractions) were promoted as a new secret strength and muscle building system. A couple decades later in his book, The Development of Physical Strength, Anthony Ditillo declared that “isometronics can make you a superman!” Ditillo believed that combining heavy, intense muscular exertions and isometrics in a power rack was “the most potent tool available for increasing physical strength.”
The system is just as effective today as it was back then.
I picked up many of the details of this method in the mid 90’s from strength and conditioning coach, Charles Poliquin, who is a strong believer of using the power rack to promote rapid strength and mass gains. According to Poliquin, the average intermediate bodybuilder can expect to beat his personal records in the curl by 10-25 pounds, and in the close-grip bench press by 30-45 pounds in only 3-4 weeks with this system!
Let’s take a look at the routine.
Day 1 – Chest, Back and Shoulders
A1) 45 Degree Incline Barbell Bench Press
A2) Mid-Grip Pull-Ups
B1) Braced One-Arm Dumbbell Press (neutral grip)
B2) Kneeling One-Arm Pulldown (neutral grip)
Day 2 – Legs and Abdominals
A1) Back Squat
A2) Lying Leg Curls (dorsiflexed)
B1) Snatch-Grip Romanian Deadlift
B2) High-Pulley Crunch
Day 3 – Arms
A1) Close-Grip Bench Press
A2) Standing Mid-Grip Cable Curls
B1) One-Arm Dumbbell French Press
B2) 45 Degree Incline Dumbbell Curls
Isometronics involve lifting through a partial range of motion usually in a power rack (but not always), and finishing each rep with an isometric contraction. Take a third of the range of motion and do 3 sets at 3 different angles of an exercise for a total of 9 sets.
The order you perform the 3 ranges is important. Pick the heaviest (i.e. strongest) weight angle first:
a) Top -> Middle -> Bottom for Incline and Close-Grip Bench Press, and Squats
These exercises are performed in a power rack for 5 reps per set using a controlled tempo (i.e. 2 seconds to lower the bar, gently and quietly touching the lower pins, and two seconds to raise the bar). Then on the 5th rep, try to rip through the top rack pin for 6-8 seconds. Research from Germany shows that 8-second isometrics are enough. If you can make contact with the upper pin then the weight was too light. If you only have one set of pins in your power rack, then lower the bar just shy of resting on the pins and hold the 8-second isometric there. Make sure not to hold your breath during the isometric action. If you selected the proper load, you should not be able to do another concentric repetition.
b) Bottom -> Middle -> Top for Pull-Ups, Leg Curls, and Cable Curls
For these exercises, you perform 5 reps again using a controlled tempo (i.e. 2 seconds up and 2 seconds down), but this time on the 5th rep, pause for 8 seconds in the middle of the range.
The next workout for that body part will occur 5 days later and involve conventional training using hypertrophy parameters. Continue to alternate between isometronic and conventional workouts for six workouts as outlined below.
Workout #1, 3, 5 – Isometronic Training – A) 9 x 5 @ 2020, 120″ B) 3 x 8-10 @ 3010, 60″
Workout #2, 4 – Conventional Training – A) 5 x 5-7 @ 4020, 90″ B) 3 x 8-10 @ 3010, 60″
Workout #6 – Taper – A) 3 x 8-10 @ 2010, 120″ B) 2 x 12-15 @ 2010, 90″
This form of training will induce deep and severe soreness. It is a quick way to gain size as the isometrics create high tension for fast-twitch fibers leading to hypertrophy. This system is also excellent to boost strength and blast through sticking points, but do not use isometronics often in a training year as it is quite stressful to the nervous system.
