News
Waste Management to provide Stillwater with roll-off dumpsters for yard waste collection
After weeks of yard waste pile-up, the city of Stillwater announced Thursday it had made some progress with its primary hauler, Waste Management.
As of Friday afternoon, the garbage company will provide the city with roll-off dumpsters for yard waste to be disposed of at Lily Lake Park on Greeley Street and the Jaycee Ballfields on Myrtle Street. Residents will be able to drop their yard waste bags in dumpsters until regular collection schedules are fully restored, according to a notice from the city clerk’s office.
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski took to social media this week to say he was “very well aware of the delays and service issues” and that city staff were calling Waste Management “on a near-hourly basis at this point looking for any updates.”
“My recycling has been on the curb for four days at this point, and many did not get the promised yard waste pick-up last week,” he wrote.
The Houston-based company, which is the largest garbage hauler in the country, has blamed widespread delays in its trash, recycling and yard-waste services on a national driver shortage. In St. Paul, where the delays threaten to derail talks around organized trash collection with a consortium of haulers before they’ve even begun, city officials have noted that the other haulers who service the capital city’s residential accounts have not had the same back-ups. St. Paul’s five-year contract with its trash haulers expires Sept. 30, 2023.
News
Chicago Cubs’ losing streak hits 10 games with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres: ‘We’re due to win one’
The Chicago Cubs’ losing streak reached 10 games Thursday with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres before 30,096 on a sweltering afternoon at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs (23-40) fell into a last-place tie with the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central. And it doesn’t get any easier this weekend as the defending champion Atlanta Braves come to town riding a 14-game winning streak.
Keegan Thompson faces the Braves’ Charlie Morton on Friday in the series opener.
“We’ve got to come back (Friday) and start a new stretch,” closer David Robertson said. “The Braves come to town. They’re hit. They’re due to lose one. We’re due to win one. Hopefully we can make it work.”
The stumbling Cubs were outscored by a combined 49 runs in back-to-back series by the New York Yankees (28-5) and Padres (41-15). According to Cubs historian Ed Hartig, it’s the team’s worst run differential in back-to-back series in franchise history, breaking a record set in 1999.
The 1999 Cubs were outscored by a combined 47 runs by the Milwaukee Brewers (17 runs) and Philadelphia Phillies (30) in back-to-back series in late June and early July. The Phillies scored 41 runs in the three games, the most since the franchise came into existence in 1911.
When the Cubs lost 6-2 in the finale in Philadelphia, keeping the Phillies under double digits was treated as a moral victory.
“It feels like we won,” general manager Ed Lynch said in the postgame clubhouse.
Perhaps Thursday’s moral victory was the fact first baseman Frank Schwindel didn’t have to pitch in relief, as he has done three times this season, including twice during the 10-game losing streak.
“Nobody wants to see that,” Schwindel said. “If I’m pitching three times in 10 days, that means things aren’t going well for us.”
The Cubs bullpen looks bad when a position player is forced to take the mound, and it’s no longer funny when the same player has to finish games because of the relievers.
“Obviously we don’t want to see Frank pitching, unless we’re winning by a lot,” Robertson said.
Schwindel’s performance against the Yankees was even the butt of a joke on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
“I didn’t appreciate that one,” Schwindel said of Colbert. “I’d like to see him do it.”
The Cubs’ loss to the Padres on Thursday — completing a four-game sweep — also meant they were outscored by at least 20 runs in back-to-back series for the first time in 143 years, according to Hartig. The last time that happened was in September 1879, when the Providence Grays outscored the Cubs by 20 runs (29-9) and the Boston Braves by 23 (31-8).
Manager David Ross has gone through three losing streaks of 10 or more games in the last year.
“This one you feel a little bit more snakebit with injuries,” Ross said. “We’ve been not really in some games here lately. … It gets out of hand really fast if we don’t clean it up in game. I try to forget about the ones I’ve had in the past.”
()
News
Luis Severino on COVID IL with chills and fever, Clarke Schmidt makes spot start
The Yankees had to scratch Luis Severino before Thursday’s series finale against the Rays at Yankee Stadium, because of illness. Clarke Schmidt got the call to make the emergency spot start.
Severino had chills and a fever Wednesday night. The Bombers went for more extensive testing and put him on the COVID injured list before the game.
“He’s just on the list now. Last night, he got sick, had a fever, chills and all that. Doing a lot better today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I think his original rapid stuff was negative but we’ll have a better idea probably sometime tonight what the testing says.”
Schmidt found out Thursday afternoon that he would be starting.
“We started playing with it a little bit last night if [Severino] wasn’t able to go, which way did we want to go and we kind of settled on Clarke. But I actually didn’t tell him last night, I just didn’t want to mess with anything, especially since we didn’t know anything for sure yet,” Boone said. “So I gave him a call early this afternoon and let him know. He’s ready to roll and fired up. I just feel like he’s the right guy to get things off for us.”
The 26-year-old right-hander has made 11 appearances out of the bullpen this season, pitching to a 3.26 ERA. He’s struck out 15 and walked 10 in 19.1 innings pitched.
“I think Clark’s made huge steps this year. The strike-throwing has gotten significantly better. The stuff is there,” Boone said. “His sliders become a weapon for him. He’s gotten a good sinker, the four-seamer and the big curveball. But the sliders become a real factor for him this year.
“He continues to get better as a strike-thrower and for the most part, pitched really, really well for us and in some big spots. So excited to see him going out there. … Hopefully, he can get us potentially a time through the lineup or whatever. And we’ll see where we are.”
The Yankees are hopeful that Severino will not have to miss long, because they are already in a stretch that will test their bullpen. They called up Ryan Weber Thursday to give them cover for Schmidt’s spot.
“You gotta get a little more creative. We’re in a stretch right now where we don’t have a day off for a while. So you got to be mindful of that and get a little creative and, obviously, we’re going to play tomorrow and the next day and the next day. So you gotta keep those things in mind,” Boone said. “So you got to piece it together a little bit tonight, which will be a little more challenging, but also feel great about where we’re at as a team and as a pitching staff that we’re equipped to go out and not only handle it but still handle it with a lot of expectations.”
HEADING OUT
Domingo German, who began the season on the injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome, came through his three-inning live batting practice fine on Wednesday and is ready to begin his rehab assignment, Boone said.
The Yankees seem to be stretching German out so that he can make some spot starts, but could also be a bulk-innings guy out of the bullpen.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Yankees were going for their 14th straight win at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. The Bombers are 28-7 at home this season, the best in the big leagues.
“We’re playing well wherever we are. So it’s great that we have played well here. I think we’ve certainly had a home-field advantage. I think the ballpark plays to our favor and our strengths. I know our guys love playing here,” Boone said. “I think coupled with it being the Yankees and Yankee Stadium, there’s always that energy and that feeling of walking into this place. But I think when we were playing the way we are, we’ve gotten off to the start we have, it does feel like the energy is even greater this year, you know, especially coming off in 2020 where there’s no fans and 2021 where they’re slowly back integrated into it.
“And now the start we’ve gotten on to it feels like the fans have played a big role. And that’s been fun to be here playing in the kind of games we have and you felt the crowd here. And that’s been pretty cool.”
()
News
The Yankees must protect Nestor Cortes at all costs
Nestor Cortes walked off the mound Wednesday night in the sixth inning. The lefty who has been the Yankees’ best pitcher so far this season looked a little gassed to his manager.
“I do think he kind of hit a little bit of a wall there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Wednesday night’s 4-3 win over the Rays at the Stadium. “In that last inning. I thought his stuff fell off just a little bit.”
Cortes had an odd error in that inning, where the throw back from the catcher got through the webbing of his glove and hit him in the head and bounced away to the outfield.
“I don’t know if that had anything to do with it,” Boone said. “But I do feel like it kind of ran out of steam a little bit there. And that’s extending but overall I thought it was really sharp.”
It’s those little things that the Yankees will be watching closely with Cortes and Luis Severino, who took the mound Wednesday night looking to finish off a sweep of the Rays. Cortes has thrown a max of 130 innings “with spring training and postseason,” in his career. Severino had 27.2 innings over the last three seasons. It’s no secret the Yankees have to monitor their innings and workload this year to try and keep them healthy.
Cortes walked off the mound Wednesday night with 69.2 innings pitched through his first 11 starts. He said his arm feels good and the numbers back that up. The lefty has a team-best 1.93 ERA (6th best in the majors and second in the American League) and a 0.93 WHIP. He has struck out 73 and walked 17 of the 207 batters he has faced.
“I want to throw 200 innings,” Cortes said, “but I’ve never done that before, so I know they are going to manage my innings. Like last time out (in Minnesota) I had an extra day and (Wednesday night) I had another extra day.”
It’s the same with Severino, who is pushed back when the Yankees can do it with an off day here and there. The right-hander missed most of 2019 with a torn lat muscle and then had Tommy John in March of 2020 and struggled in his rehab. Severino returned in September of 2021 to make five appearances out of the bullpen.
Severino heads into Wednesday’s start with 61 innings pitched, but also with results that show he is finally, truly healthy. Severino has struck out 71 in those 61 innings and walked 15 of the 246 batter’s he faced over 12 starts. He has a 2.80 ERA and a .213 batting average against.
With 100 games left on the season, however, it’s going to get harder and harder to manage their innings with just scheduled off days. A spot starter or a sixth starter is a possibility, Boone admitted last week.
Domingo German threw to live batters in three simulated innings on Wednesday at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa. It’s likely the final step there before the right-hander who had a breakout season in 2019, but derailed his career with a domestic violence incident that cost him the entire pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season.
German, who started the season on the injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome, will likely head out on a rehab assignment soon and then when activated could be part of the answer to how the Yankees manage the workload of Cortes and Severino.
Boone has been vague on the plan with German. The 29-year old, who won 18 games in 2019 before he was suspended in September, has been used both out of the bullpen and in the rotation in the past. The fact he threw three innings against active hitters is an indication the Yankees are preparing him to start, or at the very least piggyback with a starter and be a guy who carries some innings.
“We’ll see,” Boone said of the plan for German. “I mean, we’ll kind of see and kind of get that planning going after this.”
()
Waste Management to provide Stillwater with roll-off dumpsters for yard waste collection
Sun Tzu for Success by Gerald Michaelson With Steven Michaelson – Book Review
Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Negative But Open Interest Tells Another Story
Chicago Cubs’ losing streak hits 10 games with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres: ‘We’re due to win one’
Hospice Fraud – A Review For Employees, Whistleblowers, Attorneys, Lawyers and Law Firms
Luis Severino on COVID IL with chills and fever, Clarke Schmidt makes spot start
Is The Bitcoin Halving The Key For A BTC Price Bottom?
The Yankees must protect Nestor Cortes at all costs
The Rule Of Tryanny
MBA Trends – Integrated Distance Learning
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara