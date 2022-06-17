What Are You Waiting For? – Start Making Money Online Now

Share Pin 0 Shares

I went to a barbecue the other night where there was a nice cross section of people invited. Funny thing, though, a common theme emerged in all of the conversations – money problems.

Times are tough right now. Some of those present were high dollar earners not that long ago and now have resorted to menial labor for minimum wage just to make ends meet. Business failures and real estate losses were common.

What if you could start making money online right now? Would that change your life for the better? If so, why wait?

That’s the question I posed to those present at the barbecue. Here are a couple of responses:

I’ve looked into that, I’m still researching.

I don’t see how I could do that.

I’m an honest person, “those” people are scammers.

Pretty typical responses. Are any of those what came to your mind?

Let me answer each of those responses in turn. The researcher is someone that may be too smart to start making money online. What I mean by that is the person will never be satisfied he has enough information.

Information is good, but in this information age there is always more, and not enough time in the day to accumulate it let alone analyze it. The key is to get ENOUGH information and then TAKE ACTION.

Now, the person who just doesn’t think she can do anything to make money online needs a bit more information.

She is an avid fisherman and she was saying how she was catching all of these little fish but never anything big enough to keep. So she got on the phone with her dad and he told her that to catch bigger fish she needed bigger bait – and it worked.

You see, her ability to tell a story like that is all she needs to get started promoting her favorite fishing gear and making commissions on those sales. And a free blog is probably all she needs to get started.

But what about the scammers? Certainly, the internet is teeming with unscrupulous people promoting scams. So is Wall Street and Main Street. There are also, just like Main Street (I don’t know about Wall Street) a lot of honest people making money on the internet with an honorable business.

What are you waiting for? The time is now. People spend money every day and since you are reading this article online I’m betting you have the simple skills it takes for a profitable online business.