Finance
What is a Good Forex Spread Betting Strategy?
Many people are fooled between a spread betting strategy and a trading strategy. Although there is plenty of information available on the internet on Forex trading strategy seldom mention advice on how to manipulate your spread betting strategy to maximise profit and limit losses, this article is about a good Forex spread betting strategy.
It is very well to have yourself a profit target and a stop loss set at the maximum you are willing to lose but what happens when you are triggered into a trade and the profit target is not quite reached? Do you allow the trade to simply reverse and go against you the amount you have your stop loss set for, or do you manipulate your spread betting strategy.
I have a theory for you to think about and one that has worked for me for many years; Lets’ just say for arguments sake that you trade at ten pounds a pip and you day trade for quick profits, a good Forex spread betting strategy is to enter a trade with the assumption that you are going to make a ten pip profit, this doesn’t sound like much to start with but the best is yet to come.
When you reach your ten pip profit, which is normally very quick especially when trading of new highs’ and lows’, you take out 80% of your trade; at this point you would have banked £80. It is the decision that you make now that will see a good spread betting strategy.
Move your stop loss up to your trade entry point or to the last support or resistance level which ever looks safest, if the stop loss is at your entry level you now have a trade running at £2 a pip with no risk. If the trade reverses against you then you still have made the original £80, if the trade keeps running then it could run into 100’s of pips. Keep adjusting your stop loss to lock in profits but leave sufficient room for the trade to breathe; don’t forget this is now risk free!
Finance
What Makes A Great Sell Sheet? A Guide For Self-Publishers
Introduction
On its surface, the sell sheet might simply look like a static piece of marketing material. But under the surface it needs to be flexible enough to be used in several different situations and for different reasons, have a clear message and objective, and look like it was designed by a professional. Here is a short discussion of these three key ingredients.
1. Flexibility Of Use
The sell sheet needs to accomplish several marketing tasks all at the same time. For example, it needs to be flexible enough to support your sales and marketing efforts in many different situations. Such as being used by the distributor’s sales reps, or left with someone in a face-to-face meeting. It must be able to give a quick overview of the book, but also provide links, email addresses, and telephone numbers that the reader can use to quickly get more in-depth info.
It needs to be formatted so that it can easily be sent by email and direct mail. It needs to be included in the book’s media kit, in print and online. It can also be used as a conversation starter, or left with the prospective buyer for further investigation. This flexibility, and its ability to assist in many important marketing tasks at the same time, makes the sell sheet an important and powerful marketing tool.
2. Clear Message And Objective
The sell sheet also needs to have a clear message and objective that is obvious to the reader and book buyer. All of the information on the sell sheet must answer the basic questions that the buyer will have about the book. Questions such as “How will your book with help them? Why should they care about your book? What is in it for them?
Its “call to action” must be easy to find, and offer the reader several options to get more information about the book, or go directly to placing an order. Remember, its ultimate goal is to help you achieve several marketing goals at the same time, all of which will eventually lead to more book sales.
3. Professional Design
The sell also sheet needs to look like it was professionally designed and printed. It must have a physically appealing design. It must catch the reader’s eye. It must utilize the proper use of colors and fonts, text boxes, bullet points, white space, use of key words, etc.
The information it provides must flow easily, quickly, and pleasantly across the page. Its design must bring clarity to the sales discussion and cover all the essential information about the book. It must also convey respect for the book buyer and show the author’s credibility for the subject.
Conclusion
By creating a sell sheet that is flexible enough to be used for several different marketing purposes, has a clear message and objective, and looks like it was professionally designed, you will have created a great sell sheet that will support your marketing plan, and certainly improve your book sales.
Finance
Accelerated Nursing Degree Programs – Counting the Costs
The important decision of becoming a nurse does not resemble any other type of decision in terms of careers except for people who want to become doctors, of course. Being a nurse is not all about the money, but it has a lot to do with the human-oriented part of the job. If you do not feel you have that special calling that tells you to become a caregiver and cater to those in need of healthcare, you are probably one step away to making the worst decision of your life.
If your decision is already made and you feel that becoming a nurse should be your path to follow, you could opt for an accelerated nursing degree program and be one step ahead of everyone else. You could complete such a program in a year and accelerate to the point where you can completely enjoy your job and everything it involves. There are plenty of advantages of completing these programs; online accelerated nursing degree programs seem to be some of the best choices available. It is highly important to get your BSN as soon as you can instead of putting your career on hold.
Accelerated nursing degrees are great to consider because of the great current demand for nurses and the fast advancement and completion options that these programs enable. The important thing is to already have a degree, so that you can choose a BSN, a master’s, or a doctoral accelerated degree program. The costs of these accelerated programs might be a bit higher in some case especially if we were to consider the online alternatives versus the state colleges. You could pay up to $30,000 or $60,000 for such a program if you add up the accelerated program tuition which normally goes as high as several hundred dollars per credit hour. There are also other fees associated with tuition. You should also add the costs of books and medical equipment you might be required to bring to class for laboratory hours.
But the reality is there are plenty of inexpensive accelerated BSN programs that can cater to your needs perfectly and leave you with some money in your pocket. You could be looking at some highly reasonable accelerated BSN programs and packages and get some decent prices for tuition and fees. For instance, the Kathyrn Montgomery ACE Scholarship you can find at Nebraska Methodist College could bring you the money you need. A student loan might also do the trick for you as well as applying for grants that could cover most of your expenses. There are other wonderful alternatives such as being able to work directly in a hospital or a clinic for a certain amount of time and getting tuition reimbursement in exchange of your services. Finally, there are plenty of options to choose from and many costs to carefully analyze and compare before you can make your decision.
More information:
Finance
Which Is the Perfect Place to Buy Used BMW Parts?
BMW doesn’t require any introduction. There few BMW owners in the world and the rest dream about having it. BMW is a matchless vehicle when it comes to luxury and class. The vehicle is expensive and so is finding its parts for repair and maintenance. To save some money, what you can do is buy used BMW parts. These used car parts are actually the original ones which are tagged at lower prices because these are used. However buying these parts is better than buying the cheap duplicate ones. So if you are a BMW owner convinced to buy used BMW parts, you will find very important information on the perfect place to buy used BMW auto parts. Scroll down and check out:
BMW is an extremely classy vehicle with cutting edge technology supporting the car. The technology with which it is made is matchless and buying duplicate or worth less parts from junk yards is something you must avoid. It will only damage your BMW and you cannot tolerate that.
From where to make the purchase:
The best place to find BMW OEM parts is internet. While there are many retail stores and salvage yards close to your location, what you must do is avoid going there. It will just waste your time and if you buy the wrong part, you will be in trouble. BMW being a prestigious vehicle is also a symbol of class as only very important people, rich people and celebrities can afford to buy a BMW. Using duplicate parts can damage the engine of the car and also cause troubles. So, when you purchase BMW used parts online, you get the original parts made by the company and these parts fit well to the vehicle. It is definitely a nice idea to buy online OEM parts.
What are used OEM parts?
The most important thing that you must keep in your mind while purchasing used OEM parts is that these are genuine and belong to some other car of the same brand. When you buy a used OEM part for your BMW you buy the original salvage parts from another BMW vehicle.
Thinks to keep in mind while making online purchase:
While making the purchase of online BMW parts, you must check the condition of the part, in which year it was manufactured, check the price, guarantee of originality etc. These are the basic things you must keep in your mind. Apart from this you must ask about the refund and exchange policy, in case the OEM parts you are buying are different from what you wanted to buy. Check description of the used auto parts for sale and read the specifications very carefully.
Who Produced The Godfather 2?
What is a Good Forex Spread Betting Strategy?
New And Upcoming Bollywood Movies Based On Real Life Stories
What Makes A Great Sell Sheet? A Guide For Self-Publishers
Liam Hendriks is hoping for a quick return to the Chicago White Sox: ‘They say 3 weeks, I’m targeting July 1’
Accelerated Nursing Degree Programs – Counting the Costs
Which Is the Perfect Place to Buy Used BMW Parts?
Does Arthur Die In Peaky Blinders?
Destined to Become a Lawyer
The 30 Best Anime Love Quotes of All Time
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions