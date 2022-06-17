Finance
What is Positional Trading Or Delivery Calls
People often ask questions on which style of trading is better, whether they should follow intra-day calls or positional calls and how they can make maximum profit with little risk in stock market. Based on the style of stock trading we can classify it into three types: Day, Swing and Positional. This classification is done on the basis of time frame of the completed trades and profit expectations. So, before understanding positional trading we should know something about day and swing trading. The difference between the three is defined below:
Day Trading: In this kind of trading the trader does not hold a position over night, he sells the shares on the same day he purchased them. This kind of trading is done keeping in view intra-day charts with a very short primary time frame like 3-minutes, 5-minutes, or 10-minutes. Their trade lasts from several minutes to several hours. Its better for those who can give full time to trading and want to earn regular income from the share market.
Swing Trading: In Swing trading traders either buy today and sell tomorrow (BTST) or sell today and buy tomorrow (STBT). This is done based upon daily stock charts and trades can last from a day up to several days or few weeks. This is better for those who can not give full time in trading but still want to earn from share market.
Positional Trading: This is better for those who are looking forward to create more wealth from stock market and do not want regular income from share market. In this kind of trading the trader has to see weekly chart and holding period of shares could last from 1 month to 6 months.
Thus based upon your trading style i.e., whether you want regular income or want to invest in share market to create wealth and the profit expectation you can select your trading style as day trading, swing trading or positional trading.
Road Rage and Reckless Driving
The term “reckless driving” can be used to cover a large range of negligent behaviors undertaken while behind the wheel of an automobile. In law, the term is often applied to people who disregard the rules of the road in a blatant fashion, putting other drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists in immediate danger. While the terms are often used interchangeably, “careless driving” and “improper driving” are generally used to describe less serious offenses than what is considered “reckless driving.”
Many activities can be included under the umbrella of reckless driving. Excessive speeding, contests for speed, dangerous passing, failing to yield or stop, driving under the influence of alcohol or illicit drugs, or traffic law violations leading to bodily harm of others can all be considered legally reckless behaviors. In recent years, actions driven by “road rage” have been added to the list. All drivers get frustrated with other motorists from time to time, so what truly classifies as road rage?
In general, road rage can be defined by acting with the purpose or intent of intimidating and outperforming other drivers on the road, often to express anger and dissatisfaction with the way they are driving. Actions frequently associated with road rage and reckless driving include tailgating, sudden acceleration and braking, cutting others off, throwing objects from a moving vehicle, excessive honking, rude gestures, and intentionally causing a collision.
As it seems to increase in frequency, some jurisdictions have started to create legal differences that separate rage (usually called “aggressive driving”) from reckless driving. California is the only state that has gone so far as to create a legal definition of road rage. In some cases, individuals suspected of road rage can be charged with assault and battery or even vehicular manslaughter/homicide. These more serious charges require proof of intent that is sometimes difficult to establish, so drivers exhibiting probable rage are still charged with reckless driving on a regular basis.
The penalties that come with being convicted of reckless driving can vary greatly depending on the details of the incident. If the case is attributed to rage, it is likely that the consequences will be more severe than if similar damage were done under circumstances of non-rage related recklessness. In 2007, a man in Colorado was convicted of first-degree murder for killing two people in a road rage incident. He was sentenced to serve two consecutive life terms in prison.
For more information about road rage and reckless driving, visit the website of Sheboygan car accident lawyers Habush Habush & Rottier, S.C.
Why Search Engine Optimization Is the Need of the Hour
Online marketing and SEO market these days has become highly competitive one. Thousands of websites launch everyday. Tens of thousands of new blogs enter blogosphere per day. Consider the amount of data that gets generated and the noise that fills the internet. Amongst the ever increasing crowd, there are chances to be lost in the market. If you’re not keeping your website up with the times, the changes and challenges in technologies, you may lose the hold in your market.
SEO or popularly called search engine optimization is one of the crucial strategies of generating targeted traffic you can employ on the website. Search engine optimization plays a vital role not only in increasing traffic but also in converting it into leads.
SEO basically targets the organic listing part of a search engine. Meaning, you compete against millions of websites fighting to get in the first page for the keywords relating to your niche market. With the help of SEO, you can promote your products and services by putting your website on the first page of search engines like Google. Google holds the largest share of the search market. More than 86% people on the planet search using Google as their search engine of choice. No wonder, the accuracy of results and innovating features Google provides, its search market share continues to climb.
Therefore, it is obvious that a part of your marketing focuses on Google for more traffic and qualified leads. SEO services make that possible by making a website SEO friendly and thus contributing to the growth of a Business.
Search engine optimization gives a website better visibility and is accomplished using different techniques like link building, social media marketing, pay per click (PPC), content optimization, on-page optimization, off-page optimization, directory submission, and many more.
Mostly focused around onpage and offpage optimization, SEO can really boost your business if implemented well. As with every other thing careful planning and well conceived optimization strategy works in the longer run than implementing shady blackhat techniques to get an edge in search engines for shorter duration and regretting later on.
Are You Entitled to Law Enforcement Officer Retirement?
The issue of Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) Retirement is on the minds of many federal employees as they make decisions regarding the planning and timing of their retirement. Federal employees pay into their retirement through deductions from their paychecks. LEOs are entitled to a greater amount of money in their pensions and pay additional paycheck deductions to earn that right.
A most disturbing and not so uncommon event occurs when the federal employee nearing retirement learns for the first time that although he or she has paid the additional premium to earn the LEO status, the government now challenges the employee’s LEO retirement status, claiming that the employee should never have been classified as LEO. The government then contends that it made an error in accepting the higher paycheck deductions and is prepared to return the increase in premiums back to the employee with interest; however, the employee loses his LEO pension.
To be eligible for LEO retirement, Federal law requires that the employees duties primarily involve the investigation, apprehension, or detention of individuals suspected of offenses against criminal laws of US. This is distinguishable from positions involving maintaining law and order, protecting life and property and guarding against or inspecting for violations of law do not qualify as LEO retirement credit.
The Federal Circuit in a 2001 case, Watson v. Department of the Navy, set out various parameters to determine whether an employee is considered LEO. It looked to the very purpose for the creation of the subject position. The court also looked to whether the criminal investigation, apprehension and detention duties occupy a substantial portion of the individual’s working time over a typical work cycle and whether such duties are assigned on a regular and recurring basis.
The Watson Court then created a five-part test to determine LEO status based upon whether the position involved: (1) guarding property or pursuing detained criminals; (2)a youthful entry age; (3) a mandatory retirement age; (4) physically demanding work; and (5) the employee being exposed to hazard or danger. The intent of the Watson decision was clearly to more narrowly define the requirements for LEO consideration. The court ruled that the Appellant, James A. Watson, had duties that involved investigation, apprehension or detention of criminals or suspected criminals, but that they were not his primary duties. As such, he did not prevail.
Federal employees who are planning retirement or who simply need to verify whether they are LEO eligible or not, should gather their position descriptions and have them reviewed by an attorney practicing in this area. The employee should also be able to write a summary for his or her lawyer indicating his or her daily duties and a list of witnesses who can attest to the employee’s primary and secondary duties. There is nothing worse than preparing for retirement, only to later to discover that your pension is considerably smaller than planned.
